Where is it least expensive to rent in Charleston area? Check out latest rates.

Monthly rental rates throughout the Charleston region rose 2.4 percent in the 12 months through November, according to a new report.

Mount Pleasant continues to be the most expensive place to rent, with an average rate of $1,468, according to California-based online apartment service RentCafe. That's up 0.2 percent in November.

Meanwhile, Hanahan holds on to the cheapest place to rent in the region. Rates in the Berkeley County town surrounded by North Charleston and Goose Creek averaged $1,038 in November, up 1.3 percent year over year, but down a bit since October.

Charleston's average rental rate is $1,432, a rise of 2.4 percent since November 2019. That's the second highest in the region.

Renters in North Charleston pay the second-lowest rate in the metro area at $1,090 a month, up 1.4 percent.

Goose Creek offers the third-lowest rental rate of $1,204 a month, up 2.3 percent year over year, while Summerville is close behind at $1,213 a month, a jump of 3.9 percent and a reflection of the shift to the suburbs as Charleston continues to expand westward along Interstate 26.

The developing and unincorporated Ladson area reported the steepest increase in rental rates year over year of nearly 7 percent, climbing to $1,259 a month in November.

Nationally, the average rent went down 0.5 percent to $1,465 in November, slightly lower than the rate in Mount Pleasant, but $33 higher than the rate in Charleston, according to RentCafe.

The newly built, 275-unit Foundry Point Apartments recently changed hands for $82.4 million, or just under $300,000 a unit.

By the numbers

3: Number of new national auto parts stores and auto repair shops altogether opening or have opened in the Charleston area.

24.5: Millions of dollars paid for the Publix supermarket space on the ground floor of the 10 WestEdge mixed-use building on the Charleston peninsula.

22,000: General square footage of discount grocer Aldi's stores. A fifth one is planned for the Charleston region in Goose Creek.

This week in real estate

+ Did it flood: Downtown Charleston house hunters ask about property's flooding history first.

+ Merging: A longtime Charleston architecture firm is merging with a Richmond, Va.-based agency that offers 11 offices along the mid-Atlantic region.

+ Bowled over: Coincidence? Interest in bidets soars in year of toilet paper shortages.

The house at 60 Meeting St. built in the 1700s as a three-story tenement and transformed into a four-story mansion in the late 1800s in the South of Broad area of the Charleston peninsula recently changed hands for $2.65 million.

