John Huguley III relishes the variety of West Ashley, a suburban area of more than 70,000 people known for its secluded neighborhoods populated with grand oaks, magnolias and palmettos.
The real estate agent with Daniel Ravenel Sotheby's International Realty notes how many enclaves include a blend of younger families and long-time residents. "It may not be 50-50," he says, but shows a healthy share of empty nesters and newer buyers, for instance. "That's what makes a neighborhood tick," Huguley says.
A residential growth area since the 1950s, West Ashley has steadily expanded its number of homes and range of neighborhoods from the northern banks of the Stono River to just outside Dorchester County.
Huguley joins a host of Realtors who focus on handling West Ashley home sales and purchases or dabble in the geographically expansive region.
"I think sales are okay, not like they could be," he says. "We took a little hit with the hurricanes" Florence and Michael in September and October, which both looked they could impact the Charleston area in a major way before veering elsewhere.
The period going forward should be more active. "I see a good couple of months into spring," Huguley says.
The agent see many new homes buyers, including "enormous" growth in Carolina Bay community between Savannah Highway and Glenn McConnell Parkway. "They are constantly building stuff." Huguley lists a 10-year-old 3,279-square foot home near the community swimming pool and recently lowered the price from $429,000 to $419,000.
Huguley suspects that many house hunters like new homes because they don't have to spend as much time on possible repairs and contingencies as with established houses. "I think they can bring furniture and don't have to do anything," he says.
Also upbeat about the West Ashley market is Sheri Gerald, an agent with Carolina One Real Estate who lives off Bees Ferry Road. While likewise noticing a recent dip in acquisitions and sales, she sees a climbing trend overall. "Our numbers are still up," she says. "Demand is definitely still there."
Gerald agrees that the suburb's relatively short drive to peninsula Charleston plays a part in its residential fortunes. "I think the location (close) to downtown definitely does (attract interest) and the proximity to Folly Beach, Kiawah and Seabrook (islands) makes us more desirable."
Even though it's an established region, West Ashley ranks ninth highest in the percentage of new construction, according to Charleston Trident Association of Realtors. That indicates a notable growth pattern.
"People are wanting to move to West Ashley," Huguley says.
The Realtors association totals show the area as one of the most appreciating sectors over time, as the median price surged by 2017 to $265,000, up 33.4 percent from four years earlier. Sales dropped slightly last year to 1,874, down 2.2 percent from 2016. About one-quarter of the residences in West Ashley are condos and townhomes.
"We love it here," Gerald says, even with some traffic tie-ups and flooding. "We have no plans on leaving." Her neighborhood, Hickory Farms. touts one-and-a-half to five-acre lots and home prices from the $500,000 to the $800,000s.
The Realtor produced real estate figures for West Ashley this year, including that home stay an average 38 days on the market, one of the lowest numbers in the Charleston area. Sales average $305,686, and the midpoint price is $281,000. Meanwhile, the ratio of list price to sales price is 97.9 percent, meaning the actual transaction records within about 2 percentage points of the original offer when it went up for sale.
"It's definitely more affordable than Mount Pleasant or Daniel Island," Gerald says. "Where else can you get three acres (as in Hickory Farms) this close to town?"
