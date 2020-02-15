West Ashley shopping center adds 3 non-retail tenants to boost foot traffic

A West Ashley shopping center recently added three new tenants, and though none is a retailer, they are likely to increase foot traffic in the retail venue.

West Ashley Shoppes, anchored by Bed Bath & Beyond at 946 Orleans Road, now includes Carolina Spine and Sport, Cayman Young's State Farm Insurance Agency and the S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles office.

"Our goal is to create a diverse mix of tenants in our shopping centers that fits the needs of the surrounding populations," said Kristina O'Keefe, senior leasing manager of owner Continental Realty Corp. of Baltimore. “The DMV office in particular will bring a high volume of unique visitors to the center, a situation likely to benefit all of our tenants on a daily basis."

The DMV office, with 19 service counters, is the largest full-service office in the state. Users of the agency's former location on the peninsula, which was permanently closed as of Friday, are being directed to the Orleans Road site.

Young, a third-generation insurance executive, said she didn't realize the DMV office was moving in when she agreed to sign on in the shopping center, but now considers it "a major stroke of luck."

Dr. Dev'n Moran of Carolina Spine and Sport, too, said the DMV office will offer a steady influx of visitors to the retail site across from Citadel Mall.

The additional tenants bring occupancy in the 136,242-square-foot retail venue to 99 percent, according to the property owner.

Carolina Spine and Sport is expected to open by the end of March. Young's insurance office opened in January, and the DMV office opened in December.

Other major retail tenants in the shopping center include Cost Plus World Market, Ross Dress for Less and Party City.

Changing hands

A 16-year-old Summerville apartment complex now has a new owner.

Florida-based American Landmark Apartments recently bought The Tradition at Summerville, a 232-unit property at 325 Marymeade Drive for $33.9 million, or just over $146,000 a key. The new owner plans to invest $2.7 million in improvements. Featuring one-, two- and three-bedroom units, it will be renamed The Bryant at Summerville.

Unit upgrades include granite countertops, new cabinets, backsplash, stainless steel appliances, nickel-brushed plumbing fixtures, luxury lighting fixtures, USB outlets and electronic locks. For the site, improvements include a grilling table, dog park and renovated fitness center and clubhouse, swimming pool and landscaping.

Built in 2004, the complex includes a fireside lounge, outdoor summer kitchen, business center, nature trail, swimming pool, fitness center and lounge.

The purchase is the firm’s third acquisition in the growing Summerville neighborhood, with the firm planning to acquire up to $2 billion in multifamily properties throughout the Southeast and Texas.

American Landmark bought the 240-unit Arbor Village Apartments on Dorchester Road for $35.4 million in 2018 and the 329-unit Elevate at Brighton Park in Nexton for $66 million last fall. Both are in Summerville.

“The Southeast has remained a preferred market of ours due to its strong fundamentals, especially burgeoning markets like Summerville that we identified right when it began demonstrating significant potential for growth,” said Christine DeFilippis, chief investment officer of American Landmark. “The area has shown a considerable rise in jobs and population since our entry in 2018, offering a compelling opportunity to seek additional assets in this rising market just north of Charleston.”

Building blocks

An Illinois construction services company focused on garages and similar structures is expanding into the Charleston area.

Morton Buildings recently announced the opening of an office at 133 Elliana Way, off U.S. Highway 78 in Summerville.

The employee-owned business is a post-frame manufacturing and construction firm. It has served Dorchester County in the past, and it said it's beefing up its presence to meet demand in the area. It's the firm's only location in South Carolina.

The Summerville office will accommodate up to two local crews to provide one-stop-shop building-related services for rural residents and businesses. The business specializes in sales, support and construction of suburban hobby shops and garages, agricultural and equestrian buildings, and commercial structures. A grand opening is set for Feb. 21-22.

“We’ve had a presence in the area for many years, but this solidifies our commitment to the area and is a strategically important office for further expansion,” said Sean Cain, vice president and general manager.

The company once had an Orangeburg office that was closed several years ago, according to a statement from Morton. Jobs at the Summerville location will be available in the spring.