West Ashley at a glance:
Location: Charleston County
Number of Homes: 25,000
Square Footage: 662-8,260
Look & Feel: Located west of the Ashley River primarily in Charleston, the region sprung up in the early 1940s as one of the first area suburbs. West Ashley continues in a similar role today as a neighborly, less pricey place to live that's a few minutes to half-an-hour from downtown. Dozens of older and new enclaves are accessible from main roads such as Savannah Highway (U.S. Highway 17 South), St. Andrews Boulevard and Ashley River Road (S.C. Highway 61) and Sam Rittenburg and Old Towne roads. Larger new-home communities such as Carolina Bay developed off the Glenn McConnell Parkway bypass to Bees Ferry Road and further west. Historic gardens and plantations, popular with visitors and locals, dot the western edge of Ashley River Road and include extreme southern Dorchester County. The established Shadowmoss neighborhood includes a golf course and community pool, and Parkshore and Northbridge Terrace along with Shadowmoss host summer swim teams. Apartment homes are rising up in the Bees Ferry area. Million dollar homes front the Stono and Ashley rivers, while tidy brick houses 1,500 square feet or less highlight starter neighborhoods such as Byrnes Downs and Avondale. Commercial perks range from boutiques, shopping centers and Citadel Mall to a line of car dealerships. Many enclaves are family-friendly with mom and dads pushing babies in strollers and youngster playing football in the yard. The West Ashley Greenway connects the region from the Ashley River Bridge to Agricultural Experimental Farm.
Homes on Market: 550
List Prices: $82,500-$4,695,000
Schools: Drayton Hall, Oakland, Springfield, Stono Park, Ashley River Creative Arts constituent magnet, St. Andrews School of Math & Science partial magnet, Montessori Community School of Charleston partial magnet (K-8), Orange Grove Charter, elementary schools; The Cooper School (private); C.E. Williams Middle for Creative & Scientific Arts, West Ashley Advanced Studies Magnet partial magnet middle schools; Blessed Sacrament K-8 - private), Addlestone Hebrew Academy K-8 - private), Charleston Christian School (K-8 - private), Charleston Seventh Day Adventist School (1-9 - private); West Ashley High School, Porter-Gaud School (1-12 - private), Evangel Christian School (K-12 - private), Palmetto Academy (private).
Fun Facts: The first English settlement in the Lowcountry, at Charles Town Landing in 1670, is in what is know West Ashley; singer Darius Rucker grew up west of the Ashley.