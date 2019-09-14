When people who live in West Ashley (WA) attempt to describe it, it’s almost as if they’re describing a state of mind or a good friend. Distinct. Friendly. Comforting. Homey.
I’d add one more description – evolving.
The area has exploded in growth as much of the Charleston region has. On the west side of the Ashley River, West Ashley has grown to about 80,000 residents. It appeals to all demographics – from singles to retirees. If one lives in West Ashley, there’s a reason for it. And, it’s not only because home and rental prices are lower in price than downtown or Mount Pleasant.
There is a specific “vibe” here – a mixture of old and new. Upscale and down-home. An overall camaraderie among residents.
As of July 2019, new listings have increased, from 118 to 177, a 2.1 percent growth since this time last year. Median sales prices have remained constant within the past year at $315,000. Condo and townhome listings have seen a marked increase – from 32 in 2018 to 61, with year-to-date being 394 (from 317 last year). Median sales prices for these dwellings have risen from $175,000 to $215,000, a 15.7 percent increase from this time last year.
Convenience and growth
“First and foremost, West Ashley is the most central and convenient location in the Lowcountry,” said Raina Rubin of Carolina One Real Estate. “You have three bridges and I-526 providing convenient access to all parts of the tri-county area.”
Rubin attended school in West Ashley, moved out of state for a while, and then moved back in the 1990s because it “felt like home.” She’s seen many changes throughout the years.
“Changes here reflect the changes in the Charleston area as a whole,” she explained. “Growth and traffic immediately come to mind, but in addition there are more businesses opening. That reflects a good economic outlook for this area.”
Lisa Stine of Elaine Brabham and Associates agreed. “The two biggest ‘issues’ I’ve noticed in the past few years is the growth of neighborhood communities consequently causing drainage issues and traffic congestion. Highway 17 is busting at the seams with car dealerships and there are a lot of new developments along Bee’s Ferry and Highway 61.”
According to a 2016 “West Ashley Retail Report,” the regional retail inventory in West Ashley was at 20.5 percent, second only to North Charleston at 26.4 percent. The report suggested that the area’s past “limited redevelopment” in recent years are the result of key commercial corridors having older underutilized retail centers. Leases ending for many of these older tenants pave the way for “unique” opportunities for new tenants and redevelopment in these retail districts.
The area’s popularity – in terms of this new growth with newer construction also in the area – will create more demand for higher value retail and mixed use space. According to the report from three years ago, the average asking rental price for West Ashley retail spaces has stayed fairly consistent from 2014 to 2016, around $15.90 per square foot. Downtown Charleston’s is $47.26 per square foot while East of Cooper commanded an average of $21.90 per square foot in 2016.
Avondale is a popular area of West Ashley. According to the March 2019 “Plan West Ashley” study this particular area is “funky, fresh and fun.” Most would agree and one of its most iconic and “funky” nearby landmarks is the Coburg Cow on Savannah Highway. The Cow turned 50 in 2009 and most WA residents would probably agree it deserves to be on a WA list of historic places.
“There is a vibrancy that you can see as the residents of West Ashley enjoy the old and welcome the new,” Rubin said. “There is an upward trend in pricing, but for West Ashley’s convenience to all areas of Charleston, especially downtown, the prices are much more affordable than other areas that have quick access to the city.”
Stine says she’s not a fan of predicting the market. “When you think you start to understand real estate trends, it changes,” she remarked. “I do believe there will be certain areas and neighborhoods that will continue to rise in value and price.”
Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg calls West Ashley home and is a proponent of “Plan West Ashley,” a master plan to renew and revitalize this distinct district of Charleston County. This master plan includes community and government involvement in terms of charrettes, workshops, farmers’ market booths, coffee talks, business meetings and neighborhood meetings. Residents and town officials work together to draft and refine what’s best for the WA community.
Some of those plans include improving Citadel Mall by incorporating mixed-use offices, retail and residential structures and growing from a “personal vehicle centered roadway” to building one that is pedestrian, bike and public transit friendlier. To solve drainage issues, the plan proposes to turn storm water retention into a property amenity.
The Diverse Neighborhoods
“There are a multitude of neighborhoods in West Ashley and most are ‘affordable’ for the most part,” said Lisa Stine of Elaine Brabham and Associates. “West Ashley is very large, covers a lot of area and each neighborhood is unique. It meets the needs of many people. There are home that were built in the 1930s and others that were built yesterday.”
Stine lists a property in the Old Towne Acres subdivision, built in the mid-1970s for $289,000. A classic brick rancher, it’s close to downtown and Charlestowne Landing. This popular neighborhood is a well-established one and home prices range from the high $200,000 to the high $400,000.
Rubin lists a large home in the gated community of Ashley Harbor. Built in 1994, it is a two-story traditional style brick home and is 15 minutes from downtown. The nearly 5,000 square foot home lists for $825,000. This 100-home community has large homes that were built in the 1980s and 1990s. Some have large yards and views of the Ashley River.
“The neighborhoods (in WA) are so diverse in types of homes, which includes townhomes and condos and there is a wide range of prices,” said Rubin. “Some that are popular because of their proximity to downtown, shopping and walkability are South Windermere, Old Windermere, The Crescent, Bynes Down, Avondale, Moreland and Westwood.”
West Ashley green spaces
One of the most beloved residential amenities in West Ashley is its Greenway and Bikeway. According to the March 2019 “Plan West Ashley,” a four-day charrette was held in June 2018. Open to the public, the conclusion was improvement focused on two guiding principles: 1) The Greenway and Bikeway will be designed to be more welcoming and safe and, 2) It will be designed to be more beautiful and inspiring.
To accomplish these two objectives, plans are for the Greenway and Bikeway between Sunset Drive on the east and Wappoo Road on the west to create a “safe and enjoyable experience for all ages and abilities.” Some of these improvements include scenic overlooks, a retention pond, 12-foot wide asphalt trail widening, and installation of restrooms, benches, water stations and small gathering areas.
Feedback from residents also included lighting and environmentally sensitive designs. As one of its goals, the master plan for the area is to improve resident’s lifestyles and well as complement the Charleston region.
It reads: “As the Charleston region continues to grow, these segments have the potential to serve as critical pieces of a comprehensive active transportation network, granting West Ashley residents access to a wide variety of goods and services without needing a vehicle.”
West Ashley continues to evolve and its residents are involved in that evolution.
Rubin shared a personal anecdote about just how much West Ashley has changed over the decades.
“My father found a home in Byrnes Down in 1950 he wanted to purchase. My newlywed mother was from Conway,” she said. “When my father told her about this house across the bridge, she told him, ‘I just left the country, and I am not going back to the country.’”
***
Fun Facts about West Ashley
· Darius Rucker of Hootie and the Blowfish grew up in West Ashley
· Stephen Colbert attended Porter Gaud School in West Ashley
· The Coburg Cow on Savannah Highway in West Ashley moo-ved in during the late 1950s. Her name is Bessie and she has a Twitter account. She has been taken down and put back up for hurricanes. Many believe you can rate the seriousness of a storm as to whether Bessie stays or goes.
· The first permanent colonial settlement in the Carolinas – Charles Towne Landing in 1670 – is in West Ashley. The area has been touted as being the “birthplace of Charleston.”
· The bridge from West Ashley was called the “new bridge” connecting the parish with the city and erected in 1889 by the Charleston Bridge Company.
· With residential and commercial growth through the 30s and 40s, the Avondale area was named such in the 1940s. Expansion continued with West Ashley neighborhoods such as South Windermere and the South Windermere Shopping Center in the mid-1950s.
· Ashley Plaza, touted as an “air conditioned shopping mall” opened in the 1970s. Citadel Mall opened in the 1980s.
***
Other historical tidbits
· Savannah Highway was home to many quest homes, motels and motor courts when it was part of the main route to Florida. It also was home to Magnolia Drive-In, and establishments such as The Azalea Room, Club 17 and the Come On Inn.
· The Camilla Motel in West Ashley was the home of one of the first pools at a motor court in the Carolinas. Today, it’s the site for Pep Boys.
· There have been two post offices in West Ashley. One was located in Avondale and was torn down. The second is now home to The Gullah Gourmet.
· The Maryville/Ashleyville neighborhood is the first platted subdivision in West Ashley (1885).
Source: Lisa Stine and West Ashley Historian Donna Jacobs