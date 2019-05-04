There is something downright magical about spring in the Lowcountry.
Whether you’re a seller, buyer or realtor, one of the best times of the year to host an open house is spring. This year’s Post and Courier Spring Tour of Homes will showcase homes all over the Lowcountry, at different price points. Today and tomorrow, from 2-5 p.m., get out and go visit – it’s free and you may just find your dream home.
According to the National Association of Realtors (NAR), “Holding open houses consistently can be rewarding and profitable.”
Open houses introduce a home to potential buyers
Open houses are laid back and low pressure. Many potential buyers who are on the fence about buying in a particular area can be swayed by going to an open house. Spring-like weather brings buyers and lookers out to open houses; even those who aren’t quite ready to make a decision benefit from going to open houses. Getting ideas about what size home to buy, where to live and how much to spend are all considerations that every potential buyer has to make.
Advertising works – exposure through newspaper ads, emails, street signs and social media are all tools to help sellers sell and buyers buy – and open houses are just one more tool in a realtor’s toolbox.
“Open Houses are an additional way to advertise and expose buyers to a property,” said Raina Rubin of Carolina One Real Estate. “
Going to an open house introduces first-time homebuyers to the process and there’s a realtor on hand to answer questions. Some buyers find all the answers they need by visiting an open house and make an offer on the spot.
Some studies suggest that in a digital age, open houses may not have the appeal they once did. There are a number of variables when it comes to buying and selling real estate – time of year, area of the country, inventory and price. What open houses do is allow a large number of potential buyers to have access to homes within a short period. As a homebuyer who found a home via an open house, the ability to casually stroll through a home and “see” myself in it was advantageous.
Pricing for spring
Spring is a good time for sellers. Buyers, especially those with children, are seeking a home to settle into during the summer before the school year begins. Homes in the $200-350,000 price range are realizing an uptick in sales, from this time last year, and they go quickly.
“The areas in this price range that are showing the most activity are Summerville and Ladson with median sales prices of $240,000 at $130 per square foot,” said Rubin. “That’s followed by Hanahan, Goose Creek and the Moncks Corner areas with median sales prices of $231,000 at $121 per square foot.”
According to the “Local Market Update – March 2019” report from Charleston Trident Association of Realtors (CTAR), new listings in Upper Mount Pleasant were 149 for the month of March, and 440 year to date; up 10 percent year to date. The median sales price has risen from $475,000 to $506,839.
Lower Mount Pleasant’s new listings have dropped –from 152 in March 2018 to 138 in March of this year. Median sales prices have risen – in March of 2018, prices were at $525,000. As of March 2019, they were at $540,000. Year to date shows a 10.3 percent increase.
The National Association of Realtors (NAR) reports that the median existing home sales price is up 3.6 percent from February of 2018.
“We meet with property owners in January and February,” said Charles Sullivan of Carriage Properties. “We are busy from March 1 until the middle of July. We’ll see it pull back a little in the summer when buyers, especially in the historic district, go to a second home somewhere, or Maine or the North Carolina Mountains to cool off.”
The $500,000 to one million market is “hot.” Whether it’s Mount Pleasant, downtown or West of the Ashley – within that price point – the trends are very positive, Sullivan noted.
“Tracking the million plus market we are seeing some really interesting things,” he said. “From January 1 to April 25, particularly in the James Island area, last year there were only two sales in the million plus range. This year in that same period, we’ve seen eight. The price per square foot is going on average $391 to $570.”
Other areas are trending upward in sales as well.
“Mount Pleasant has seen an equal jump,” said Sullivan. “There were 29 closed sales above a million from January 1 to April 25. This year that number in the same period is at 50. There’s also been a 10 percent price per square foot increase there.”
Carriage Properties has closed more than 900 metro-Charleston properties valued at $1 million or more, so they track key luxury markets closely.
Dependent upon when stats for particular markets are pulled determines the accuracy of sale activity, especially within a specific time frame.
“If data is pulled in the middle of a month or the second week of February or March, you get a false reading,” Sullivan reiterated. “Most buyers close on the first of the month or middle of the month.”
There are sunny days ahead in terms of the luxury market this spring according to Sullivan.
“There is a lot of talk about it slowing down and the economy,” Sullivan said. “But I don’t see that; people are out searching and the spring market is just getting started. I’m seeing very positive trends in the luxury market.”
Sullivan stated that even the four million plus market is trending upwards. In 2018, between January 1 and April 25, there were two sales in this price point. That number has doubled this year within the same time frame.
The downtown luxury market, particularly in the historic downtown area, is reflective of what buyers are demanding – highly renovated homes. The cost of renovation has grown exponentially, so buyers are willing to pay more to get a renovated home.
“We are seeing ‘ultra-renovated’ properties,” Sullivan said. “That’s when the contractor, designer and architect just walked out the door and those properties are hitting a $1000 a foot in some prime locations. Those buyers are seeking the best and most perfect homes and they are willing to pay for them.”
Open House Spring Showing Tips
“Buyers now tend to like open spaces with kitchens and family rooms flowing into one another,” Rubin said. “Floors for living spaces still trend towards wood or engineered wood that look like real wood. This doesn’t mean you have to have this ‘desired’ look to sell your property, but as close as a seller can make their home feel current, the easier it is to sell.”
Rubin commented that decluttering and moving furniture to other areas to (or removing furniture) for a better flow is crucial.
She and hundreds of other top agents agree. According to a "2019 HomeLight “Top Agent Insights Report,” agents stated that decluttering and cleaning can literally add to your bottom line. “Pass them up and you’ll leave thousands on the table.” In fact, clearing out the clutter is the number one project to tackle before selling.
Other tips from top agents:
• Let in the light – open up blinds and curtains – buyers love natural light.
• Rev up the curb appeal – pops of color in window boxes, hanging baskets and flower pots on the front porch. A flowerbed with bright flowers and fresh mulch says: I’m fresh, buy me!
• Bring color into the home: artwork, pillows, throws. Take away clutter on cabinets and countertops. Pack away all those personal photos – you want a buyer to “see” themselves in the space.
• Nothing says welcome like fresh flowers on a table.
• Clean the windows, dust, polish the floors and vacuum – clean, clean, clean.
• Remove pet bowls and crates.
• Let in the fresh air if the weather warrants.
“As buyers are walking to your door, they need to feel excited. Sprucing up curb appeal – pine straw, flowers, neat edges and trimmed bushes make your home inviting,” Rubin said.
That excitement needs to carry inside as well.
“If you have dark interiors or dark finishings, lighten them,” said Sullivan.
Whether you’re opening your house up to sell or going to one to buy, there’s no better time of year to do it.
Happy spring buying and selling!
Contact Brigitte Surette at bsurette@postandcourier.com.