Waterfront James Island home sells for $4.75 million in Charleston neighborhood

Another multimillion-dollar residential property in the Charleston area is now in the hands of a new owner.

A firm called 207 Stono LLC recently paid $4.75 million for the waterfront home at 207 Stono Drive on James Island, according to residential real estate firm The Cassina Group, which represented the seller.

The property on the edge of the Stono River previously was part of the estate of H. George Dent, according to Charleston County land records.

The Riverland Terrace neighborhood property includes a 1.2-acre parcel and consists of three lots. The 3,790-square-foot, one-story, ranch-style home features two full baths, two half baths, pool, boathouse and a dock on deepwater.

Sign up for our real estate newsletter! Get the best of the Post and Courier's Real Estate news, handpicked and delivered to your inbox each Saturday. Email

Sign Up!

The property is steeped in history. It's known as the site of Eliza Lucas Pinckney’s experiments with indigo that turned into an important Lowcountry cash crop. The home also is near a gun emplacement and cannon from Fort Pemberton, a Civil War earthwork in the area.

"The property showcases some of the best waterfront access in all of Charleston and boasts a location that cannot be beat," said Robertson Allen, founding partner with The Cassina Group, who was assisted in the sale with Realtors Heath Verner and Chip Eiserhardt.

"The fact that The Cassina Group obtained a contract on the property 41 days after it was listed is a testament to the strength of the luxury market in Charleston," said Owen Tyler, managing broker and partner of the real estate firm.

Earlier this year, the firm handled the sale for the seller of the two-story penthouse atop the Peoples Building on Broad Street on the Charleston peninsula.

At $12 million, the price of the "condo castle" represents the highest amount ever paid for a residential property in the downtown area.