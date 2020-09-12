Waterfront Daniel Island development offers homes from $400,000s to $1.8M

A new Daniel Island development is now offering 58 townhomes and condominiums priced from the high $400,000s to $1.8 million.

The Waterfront, a mixed-use development by Colorado-based East West Partners, is at the end of River Landing Drive on the Wando River.

The 22-acre project will feature residential amenities as well as Daniel Island’s only waterfront restaurant, two public docks and direct access to the Daniel Island Yacht Club.

Dispersed between two mid-rise buildings, the Egret and the Osprey condos cater to a variety of preferences and come with views of the riverfront, park or a Charleston-inspired garden.

The Egret has a community rooftop terrace and eight distinctive residential floor plans ranging from 1,025 to 2,400 square feet with one to three bedrooms and 1½-3 bathrooms. Some units come with separate dens.

The higher-priced Osprey residences range from approximately 1,900 to 2,700 square feet with two to three bedrooms and 2½-3½ bathrooms. Larger units include an office.

Sign up for our real estate newsletter! Get the best of the Post and Courier's Real Estate news, handpicked and delivered to your inbox each Saturday. Email

Sign Up!

The Sandpiper and the Kingfisher are 13 townhome residences featuring floor-to-ceiling windows, luxury kitchens and fireplaces. Units overlook a park, pool and the horizon.

Spread across four levels, the townhomes average 3,500 square feet and have three bedrooms, 2½-3½ bathrooms, two private terraces including a rooftop deck, a separate den and a flex room.

Relocating

A two-acre site near Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital in West Ashley recently sold for $530,000 and will become the home of a new 13,000-square-foot dialysis clinic.

Nashville, Tenn.-based Dialysis Clinic Inc. bought the property at 2280 Henry Tecklenburg Drive from Magnolia Office Park LLC for the new medical office, according to Joseph Schachte of The Schachte Co., which brokered the transaction.

The dialysis firm will relocate from its current location on Markfield Drive in West Ashley.

Last November, the company sold its facility on Technical Parkway in North Charleston for $925,000. Schachte, who has represented the dialysis firm locally for more than 20 years, handled the North Charleston transaction as well and will oversee the sale of the Markfield Drive site.