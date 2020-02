The remaining facade of the former Regal Cinemas 18 at Charles Towne Square in North Charleston was pushed to the ground Tuesday morning.

Greystar Real Estate Partners acquired the 10-acre property next to North Charleston City Hall on Mall Drive to build a 300-unit apartment complex.

Plans include seven buildings with 36 units each and two buildings with 24 units each on the L-shaped property.

The site also includes a clubhouse and pool near West Montague Avenue.