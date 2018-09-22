Charleston native Lucy Duncan's career took her to the Washington, D.C., area, launching a company geared to keep ports safer from 9/11-like international threats.
Upon returning to the Lowcountry, she happened upon property on the upper reaches of the Wando River — a small wooden home built in 2000 that reminded her of East Cooper in its earlier days.
She and her husband eventually moved permanently to the Wando Farms property and in 2016 completed an extensive renovation, adding two wings and crafting a gourmet kitchen centered by a 10 foot quartzite island and state of the art cabinets and appliances.
"I like to say we have a big house with a log cabin in the middle," Duncan quips.
Surrounded by more than five acres of wooded and lowland acres, the property in Mount Pleasant's outskirts boasts a 4,242-square-foot wood framed home touting natural gardens of crepe myrtles and oaks. It's part of a 573-acre conservation retreat — a neighborhood of 14 estates with a handful of residents sharing the pristine attractions.
The clearing behind the U-shaped two-story house touts a "crab dock," a sitting area with elongated table and chairs edging a tidal estuary, a prime place for fishing, crabbing and entertaining. "We (recently) had 18 on the dock," says Chris Donavan, agent with Carolina One Real Estate. Meanwhile, a 17-foot Scout can leave the dock at high tide and reach the river in a couple of minutes.
"This is our backyard, what can I say?" Donavan points out. She's listing the property at 4400 Wando Farms Road for $2,375,000.
The house went on the market in mid-summer. "We tend to get local people who understand what this area was and still can be," Donavan says. The owners, for instance, knew what they wanted early on, purchasing the enormous quartzite counter six months before renovating the house.
The Realtor says a buyer would be someone who likes to be close to the beach and wants to live in the Lowcountry. "Some had lived on the islands," she says. Another purchaser type: active adults who come looking to a place for their extended family to visit.
"This property is amazing for people with children and grandchildren," Duncan points out.
In a listing brochure, Donavan describes how the neighborhood offers peace and quiet while close to "modern conveniences" in Mount Pleasant: Wando High School, Roper Hospital and a new premier tennis club five minutes away and Towne Centre shopping plaza and the beaches within 10 minutes.
Wando Farms boasts attractions such as a seven stall barn and horse-back riding fields and trails, bicycling, jogging, riding an ATV, bird watching, hunting and skeet shooting. Hardwood and pine forests and open fields are "abundant with wild birds" such as turkeys, bald eagles, ospreys, hawks and owls. There are nesting turtles and deer. "Towering ancient oak trees shade the long soft-sand roads and trails that crisscross the land," she says.
Electric gates open to "old-Carolina style hand-made brick columns and oversized carriage lights," Donavan says. The property also showcases a courtyard, shaded pea gravel drive and Colonial style garden full of fruit trees, flowers, roses and herbs.
Meanwhile, 4400 Wando Farms Road touts a host of perks, including:
- Three high-ceiling master bedrooms on the main floor, each with full baths and private porches.
- Two loft bedrooms now used as home offices.
- A fenced front yard to keep pets nearby.
- Sun room designed with black and white diagonal tiles and soft yellow walls in an old Charleston style.
- Great room with hand hewn ceiling beams and wood-burning fireplace built of river stones from Montana.
- More than century-old heart pine floors.
- A 640 square foot French-country kitchen with its towering ceiling, windows on both sides and access to a front garden porch and the backyard. "It is a cook's dream," Donavan says.
- The home faces southwest on an estuary, offering "dramatic big-sky sunsets (that) reflect on the river, framed by moss covered ancient live oak trees." The dock, grill and table seating eight people is "where everyone comes together for family fun," she says.
"With one-and-a-half miles of protected frontage on Highway 17 North, this is truly an oasis inside a fast growing town," Donavan notes.
"We really experienced the nature for over 10 years," Duncan says.
