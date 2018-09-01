No consumers on average pay more for electricity than South Carolina users, pushing the state's total energy costs to 16th highest in the U.S.
The results stem from a personal finance website's 2018 report on the most and least power-costly states.
WalletHub says it compared the average monthly energy bills in each of the 50 states and the District of Columbia "using a special formula" that accounts for four residential energy types: electricity, natural gas, motor fuel and home heating oil.
South Carolina racked up the highest electricity expense at $176 a month, beating out Alabama with a $173 monthly bill. Its natural gas expense was $16 a month, ranking 46th and heating oil cost at $0, placing 31st. The $121 a month motor fuel bill graded out to 43rd. The state placed highest in electrical expenses even though Louisiana was first in monthly consumption per consumer at 1,475 kilowatts per hour and Hawaii has the steepest average retail price at $0.2747 per kWh.
Wyoming landed as the most energy-expensive state at $372 a month, boosted by its nation-leading $221 monthly motor fuel cost. The least power-onerous is Washington, D.C., at $203 a month. Elsewhere by category, Maine leads in heating oil cost at $65 a month; and Alaska topped the list in natural gas payments at $58 monthly.
WalletHub says it conducted the study "for a better understanding of Americans’ energy costs relative to their location and consumption habits."
In other category specific findings, North Dakota posted the lowest average residential price for natural gas, at $7.21 per 1,000 cubic feet, compared with Hawaii as the highest at $36.48 per 1,000 cubic feet. The District of Columbia tallied the bottom average monthly motor-fuel consumption per driver at 23.97 gallons, while Wyoming was at the top with 75.30 gallons. Also, 10-65 percent of households in Northeastern states use heating oil to warm up their homes, compared with less than 3 percent of households in the rest of the country.
According to Wallet Hub, the findings come out as "unprofitable coal and nuclear plants (are) continuing to shut down amidst current administration support."
Visit https://wallethub.com/edu/energy-costs-by-state/4833/.