Surrounded by streets of established homes and within Pebble Estates, sits what may be a young professional’s or first-time buyer’s dream home.
The home at 516 Easy Walk Lane is one of eight homes within its own private enclave. Lined up like rainbow row hued classic Charleston homes, this home has been lovingly cared for and presents as brand new.
The name of the street hints at what most buyers desire; proximity to area shopping, dining and entertainment, plus walkability to parks and green spaces.
“This home is maintenance free and in pristine condition,” said Jay Costa of Carolina One Real Estate. “One of its biggest assets is the location. Young professionals love this area and in the evenings, you’ll see the neighbors out walking or with strollers or their kids playing. This home is a great fit for a first-time homebuyer.”
The street dead-ends into a cul-de-sac. At the end of the street, a gate opens to an entrance to the West Ashley Greenway. There’s a large green space outside the gate and a paved trail where residents can walk, jog and ride bikes.
“You can walk or bike to Avondale, Whole Foods, churches and lots of great restaurants,” Costa said. “It’s also convenient to I-526 and the Charleston International Airport.”
The features
The sunny yellow color and inviting front porch are indicative of what’s inside. There’s a one-car garage and the driveway has ample space for more than one auto.
The 1,700 plus square foot home has three bedroom and two-a-half baths. That’s where the “standard” ends. Walk into an open living space, with nine-foot smooth ceilings and hardwood floors. Downstairs the walls are neutral taupes and tans with bright white moldings around windows, doors and openings, presenting a beautiful contrast.
The living area flows into a sizable kitchen with space for a table and chairs. Hardwood cabinets, stainless steel appliances. granite countertops and a separate pantry make the space ideal for the family chef.
Glassed double doors lead out to a lovely courtyard/back yard area with a wooden privacy fence. The laundry room/area is conveniently located off the kitchen. There’s a separate light-filled dining room that can house a large table and sideboard – perfect for entertaining.
Upstairs the color theme is blue, grays and creams – a modern “beach rustic” ambiance is evident in the guest bath where one wall is a gorgeous shiplap of various wood hues. Another bedroom has a feature wall of white shiplap and the master gives plenty of storage with a walk-in closet. The en suite bath has dual sinks, granite countertops and tile floors.
“Photos don’t always capture the true condition of a property,” said Costa. “It’s evident by the condition of this home that the owners loved it and took very good care of it. They hope the next people who call it home love it just as much.”
The location
If walkability to Avondale, groceries, shopping, dining and a host of other amenities isn’t enough, the commute to downtown Charleston is also an easy one – about six miles away or a 10-15 minute drive.
With location being at the top of the list for most first-time buyers, 516 Easy Walk Lane is one of the best buys in the Charleston region to call home.
As of May 8, 2019, the list price for this property was $349,500.
AGENT SPOTLIGHT:
Jay Costa, GRI, CRS
Broker Associate
Carolina One Real Estate
843-729-8596
web- www.jaycosta.com