The number of listed properties that agents walked through with prospective buyers saw a jump in the eastern Sun Belt while lagging most everywhere else, a report from a real estate information company says.
In July from a year before, the South region posted a 4.6 percent rise in showings, the 10th straight month of increases, according to ShowingTime in its showing index. By comparison, the Midwest area reported an 0.6 percent climb and the fifth consecutive month of upward movement, the Northeast saw a 2 percent decline and the West counted a 6.5 percent drop in showings.
The Chicago-based company says it combines available figures on showings with its MarketStats division's findings to come up with benchmarks that track demand for active listings throughout the country.
ShowingTime notes that high home prices and continued inventory shortages have lead the company to forecast a residential slowdown. While showing activity nationwide increased by 0.3 percent year over year in July, it marked the third successive month that "recorded buyer interest" decelerated from the previous year, it says. On average, the 12-month year-over-year increase was 4.6 percent.
Western markets, where inventory remains tight, has experienced six straight months of showing declines, ShowingTime Chief Analytics Officer Daniil Cherkasskiy says. The Northeast region likewise went through a run of consecutive monthly decreases year over year.
The index, Cherkasskiy says, had been forecasting a slowdown primarily due to lower inventory in several major western markets. "That trend now appears to be impacting some areas of the Northeast, as well," he says.
By contrast the South region maintains heightened buyer interest, and the Midwest Region shows a slight boost.
ShowingTime considers its showing index as a first of its kind in the residential real estate industry. The figures tally showings scheduled countrywide on listings using ShowingTime products and services, which add up to more than 4 million walk throughs a month, the company says.
Typically released or or near the last 10 days of each month, the index "tracks the average number of appointments received on an active listing." ShowingTime also makes use of local "multiple listing service" figures available for select markets.
Calling itself "the leading showing management and market stats technology provider to the residential real estate industry," ShowingTime says it products are used in more than 250 MLSs representing 950,000-plus real estate professionals in the U.S. and Canada.
