Virus to curb rise in home prices, study says; $100M island retreat proposed near Hilton Head

Coronavirus to curb rise in home prices by next spring, study says

The coronavirus continues to affect virtually every aspect of life as we know it, and it will have an effect on home prices as well, according to a new report.

Predicted in January to rise 5.4 percent this year, property information service CoreLogic now believes home prices will climb a slight 0.5 percent by next March.

The adjusted assessment comes after the pandemic nearly closed the door on home showings and caused home sales to plummet 26 percent across the nation during the last two weeks of March, when the virus shut down much of the U.S. economy. April's sales figures probably won't be any prettier when they are released.

Before the outbreak, home prices jumped 4.5 percent in March, following a spike in homebuying during the first two months of the year and into early March. In the Charleston area, home prices rose 4.7 percent in March as home sales soared 6 percent. For the year, home prices in the region were up 7 percent during the first three months and sales were up almost 10 percent.

That upward trend in sales for the Lowcountry will be tested when April's home sales figures come out next week.

Because of the pandemic, homebuying will likely continue to be tempered by unemployment and ongoing social distancing practices in the coming weeks.

"We can expect to see home price growth slow drastically in response to this declining demand," CoreLogic chief economist Frank Nothaft said. "Rapid decline of purchase activity starting in the middle of March can be seen in other CoreLogic data and is consistent with our home price index forecast of slowing price growth in April."

He said first quarter gross domestic product results show the country entered a recession in March.

"Unemployment claims have reached record highs and this economic environment will further impact the housing market into the foreseeable future," Nothaft said.

By the numbers

50: Number of villas planned as part of a $100 million development proposed on the undeveloped Bay Point Island near Hilton Head Island in Beaufort County as part of an "ecotourism" project.

68: Number of acres in Berkeley County where a new mixed-used retail and apartment development are planned across from Cane Bay High School.

280: Number of apartment units sold in the Cypress River development in Ingleside Plantation in North Charleston.

This week in real estate

+ Changes in the inn: From check-ins to housekeeping, how SC hotels are changing because of coronavirus.

+ Outdoor dining: With outdoor dining ban lifted, South Carolinians flock to restaurants with patio seating.

+ Short-term rental return: Folly Beach will allow short-term rentals to return May 12.

