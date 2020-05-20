Virginia-based coffee shop plans to open 6th location in downtown Charleston

A Virginia-based coffee shop is eyeing Charleston for a new location.

Mudhouse Coffee Roasters, based in Charlottesville, aims to open a sixth location at 375 King St., formerly the site of Spring Rolls Asian Cuisine.

It currently operates three sites in its home base, another in Crozet, Va. and is opening another shop in Richmond.

The company, started by couple Lynelle and John Lawrence with a cart in a Charlottesville mall in 1993, decided to look southward after visiting Charleston to see family and friends over the years.

"When we decided we wanted to stretch, Charleston was an obvious choice," Lynelle Lawrence said. "The food scene, the hospitality, everything speaks to us. We don't have an exact date for opening; further, due to the current health crisis, we might open a bit sooner than expected while we continue to build out."

She cited the "gorgeous garden in the back" of the King Street location "that we'll use right away."

"It's wonderful to still fully love every part of coffee, from the farmers and producers to the roasting all the way to showing up in the cup," she said. "We're excited to be a part of the community of Charleston, and we're honored to be so welcomed."

More convenience

A new convenience store is being proposed for northern Mount Pleasant.

7-Eleven wants to build a store and gas station at 3930 U.S. Highway 17 near Tupelo Forest Drive.

The property is owned by TDS of Charleston and the developer is Encore Real Estate of Tampa, Fla. The town's Commercial Design Review Board will meet virtually May 27 to consider preliminary approval.

Cleaning up

Two more car washes are in the works for the Charleston area.

Autobell plans to add a fourth location in the region with a new shop on 1291 Folly Road on James Island.

The Charlotte-based company has other Lowcountry locations on Dorchester Road in North Charleston, on U.S. Highway 17-A near Sangaree in Berkeley County and on Savannah Highway near Main Road in West Ashley.

Also, Time To Shine Car Wash is proposing a new facility at 1406 Ben Sawyer Blvd. in Mount Pleasant. The Tennessee-based company operates three other car washes in the Charleston area with two in West Ashley and another in Goose Creek.

Clothes lines

Gap Inc. reopened some of its different branded stores last weekend and about 800 will be open by month's end.

The San Francisco-based company owns Old Navy, Athleta, Gap, Banana Republic and other brands.

Operating under health and safety standards, stores now open in the Charleston area include Athleta and Old Navy at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre and Old Navy at Tanger Outlets and Northwoods Mall in North Charleston.

En pointe

Ballet Academy of Charleston reopened its studios Monday after shuttering for the coronavirus crisis.

The majority of classes are held at the studio at 1579 Savannah Highway, with about a third of them live streamed for students uncomfortable returning to the studio.

Class size is limited to eight students, with proper health protocols put in place. The school received a Paycheck Protection Program loan to pay teachers for lost incomes during the lockdown while a limited number of classes were offered online.

Climbing back

Wild Blue Ropes Adventure Park at 1595 Highland Ave. on James Island is open again. It is accepting online reservations only with signed electronic waivers for its Challenge Course. Walk-in customers are not permitted at this time. The Explorer’s Gateway and Ninja-Fit Course will remain closed until further notice.

Climb times on the Challenge Course will be every two hours starting at 10 a.m. with a maximum number of 20 people per reserved slot. Patrons should wear masks and practice social distancing on the course and the park grounds.

Summer camp programs will proceed as previously scheduled. Go online to enroll.

Nailed it

East Bay Nail Spa has reopened with new offerings and a few changes made during the coronavirus shutdown.

New features at the shop owned by Nina Nguyen include a new way of picking colors so clients don't touch polish along with a larger layout to spread service areas apart and matching masks and aprons.

Reworked additions include new tables, acrylic toppers for tables for safety, lamps, paint, window treatments and local products.

Look for it at 334 East Bay St. in Ansonborough Square in downtown Charleston. It's open 9:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon-6 p.m. Sunday.

Saturday service

Hello Deli at 2409 Mall Drive, across from North Charleston City Hall, is now open again for dine-in, delivery and takeout service on Saturdays.

It's open 6 a.m.-3 p.m. each day except Sunday, when it's closed, according to owner Harvey Nathan. The restaurant had been closed on Saturday until last weekend.