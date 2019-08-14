A new upscale Italian restaurant and a breakfast and brunch spot are among six new shops on the way to Mount Pleasant Towne Centre.

Savi Cucina + Wine Bar is taking over the former Napa restaurant site at 1324 Theater Drive. Charlotte-based Napa closed earlier this year after a two-year run.

"It will feature authentic central and coastal Italian-inspired cuisine paired with fine wine and cocktails," said shopping center spokeswoman Kathleen Herrmann. "The menu will incorporate local ingredients into its Italian classics, such as a charcuterie and mozzarella bar, seafood linguine and Tuscan roasted chicken."

The restaurant will be owned and managed by Ty and Karen Raju, both with hospitality and restaurant industry backgrounds. The 4,858-square-foot new dining spot, across from Regal Cinema, is set to open by December.

Joining the Italian restaurant will be breakfast, brunch and lunch diner First Watch. It plans to open in January 2020 in 3,673 square feet at 1236 Belk Drive next to Sunglass Hut. The Towne Centre site will be the second location in the Charleston area for the restaurant. The other is on North Main Street in Summerville.

Four other shops also are on the way.

Cosmetics shop Lush, which closed its downtown Charleston store at 316 King St. last week, will occupy 1,995 square feet at 1312 Theater Drive next to Stella Nova Spa Salon. Opening is planned for early September. The shop, offering handmade goods, will be Lush's only location in South Carolina.

Eyeware purveyor Lenscrafters will open by early December in 3,295 square feet at 1708 Towne Centre Way beside Men's Wearhouse.

In-home bike/treadmill provider Peloton will open in October in 1,929 square feet at 1239 Belk Drive next to Reeds Jewelers.

The first five have been officially announced by the shopping center, but a sixth tenant also is on the way, according to site plans obtained by The Post and Courier.

Cosmetics dealer Bluemercury is eyeing a vacant space on Belk Drive near Lululemon for a new store. The company currently operates on King Street in downtown Charleston and at Freshfields Village between Kiawah and Seabrook islands.

Herrmann said plans have not been firmed up for Bluemercury.

Unraveling

A downtown Charleston women's clothing and accessories store is now dark.

Bevello, which opened four years ago at 285 King St., closed all of its stores last Friday.

An Aug. 8 statement on the Raleigh, N.C.-based retailer's Facebook page reads:

"Since opening our first store in 2009, we’ve been blessed to work with our wonderful clients to fulfill our mission of empowering women to look and feel beautiful. Unfortunately, we had to close many stores last year to right-size our company, and at this time, we have decided to close all stores."

According to its website, the company had 11 locations across North Carolina and South Carolina, including another S.C. store in Greenville.

Spreading convenience

Two more Parker's Kitchen convenience stores and gas stations will welcome customers in August across the Charleston region.

The second of 10 stores planned for the area for the Savannah-based chain is tentatively set to open at 5 a.m. Monday at 1105 N. Highway 52, just north of Moncks Corner, according to marketing vice president Brandon Hofmann.

"We are ready to open," he said. "We are just waiting on a water inspection."

The third store is tentatively scheduled to open at 5 a.m. Aug. 23 at 1601 Central Ave. in the Knightsville area of Summerville. The first store in the region opened in late June on U.S. Highway 52, also in Moncks Corner.

Two others will open in September. They include shops at 538 Red Bank Road in Goose Creek and 1111 Cane Bay Blvd. west of Goose Creek.

Others are under development, including the site of a former Exxon gas station on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard at Orange Grove Road in West Ashley. The site was recently cleared and is expected to open by December, Hofmann said.

Now serving

The former Parson Jack's Cafe that closed earlier this year in West Ashley now houses a new business.

Stones Throw Tavern recently opened at 3417 Shelby Ray Court, according to owner Steve Stanec.

It's open 11 a.m.-2 a.m. Monday through Friday, and one hour earlier on Saturday and Sunday for brunch. The kitchen remains open with a full menu until 1 a.m. every night.

Also on the way is Big Bad Breakfast at 456 Meeting St. The new restaurant is expected to open Sept. 10 in the former Simply Fashions retail shop across from the former Bi-Lo grocery store.

Lights out

A fast-food restaurant inside a North Charleston Walmart is now closed.

Sign up for our real estate newsletter! Get the best of the Post and Courier's Real Estate news, handpicked and delivered to your inbox each Saturday. Email

Sign Up!

McDonald's is no longer serving in the store at 7400 Rivers Ave. It's unclear if a replacement is in the offing.

Also recently closed is The 450 Pizza Joint at 2213-B Middle St. on Sullivan's Island.

Last stitch

A Mount Pleasant small business left in a shopping center without an anchor is pulling out after the landlord increased the rent.

Janet Muhs, owner of sewing studio Sew Much Better in the former Bi-Lo anchored Shelmore Village Shopping Center on Shelmore Boulevard, said she was recently informed her rent will increase up to $400 a month, an amount she called "impossible for her small business start-up" to remain at the current location.

The business's fifth annual fashion show, put on by nearly 40 students who made clothes during the summer, will be at 1 p.m. Sept. 14 at the shopping center pavilion. It will be the last show at that location. Muhs has not announced plans to relocate.

Thrifty move

A new thrift store is now open in North Charleston.

Closet Case Thrift can be found at 1801 Reynolds Ave. It's sponsored by We Are Family, Alliance For Full Acceptance and Charleston Pride. It's open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Donations are accepted 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday.

Cleaning up

A new car wash is in the offing for James Island.

Charleston's Design Review Board will consider a request Monday for construction of a hand-detail car wash at 1291 Folly Road. The project is up for conceptual approval.

Looking to grow

A Chicago-based restaurant chain is scouting the Charleston area for new locations. Entrepreneur Brent Brouse has signed an agreement with Potbelly Sandwich Shop to bring 13 shops to South Carolina and North Carolina. The territory is east of Interstate 95, including Charleston.

Brouse previously opened several new concepts with Lettuce Entertain You Inc., an independent, family-owned restaurant group headquartered in the Windy City that owns, manages and licenses more than 130 locations in five states and Washington, D.C.

Potbelly restaurants include more than 400 company-owned locations and about 40 owned by franchisees in the United States.