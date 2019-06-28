A new upscale mixed-use development about to take shape on Daniel Island has a new name.
The 22-acre site at the end of River Landing Drive along the Wando River will now be called The Waterfront. When plans were unveiled late last year by Colorado-based East West Partners, it was called River Landing Village.
Designed to highlight the benefits of waterfront living, the project's first phase of high-end condominiums and townhomes will include 58 residences with a mix of one to three bedrooms as well as retail, amenities and parks.
The developer expects to break ground over the next few weeks on the first six-acre phase, according to Miller Harper with East West Partners. Initial construction will include utilities and roads.
When completed, The Waterfront will include two public-access piers, about 300 condominium and townhouse units and restaurant and retail offerings.
The property will feature a waterfront restaurant with rooftop bar overlooking the Wando River, a freestanding market, dock and direct access to the new waterfront park. It will also offer a fitness facility, pool, on-site property management and connections to Daniel Island’s 25-plus miles of walking/biking trails.
Making its way through the city of Charleston's architectural review process is a planned two-story, mixed-use building of about 6,500 square feet with a restaurant, retail space and canoe storage area near River Landing Drive and Longshore Street, not far from the Wando River.
“Daniel Island is one of the most desirable areas in the region,” Harper said. “The Waterfront will add to the island’s appeal by activating its waterfront for residents, neighbors and others.”
The Daniel Island Co. owns the land. East West Partners is buying parcels as development progresses.
“There is nobody in this country that combines place making, establishing sense of community and building exceptional products better than East West Partners,” said Matt Sloan, president of The Daniel Island Co.
East West Partners has teamed with New York-based Hart Howerton for the master plan design and locally based McMillan Pazdan Smith Architecture, Trident Construction, O.L. Thompson Construction Co., Cortney Bishop Design and Jenny Keenan Design.
Pre-sales will begin in early 2020.
The venture is not a first in the Charleston area for the developer.
East West Partners also was behind the newest Tides condominium in Mount Pleasant and The Gadsden and One Vendue Range projects on the peninsula.