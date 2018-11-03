You’re seeing the Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here.
Paxton Point Hope apartment complex opens
An upscale 274-unit mid-rise in Cainhoy Plantation opened leasing in October – making way for early residents of the sprawling master-planned community.
The Paxton Point Hope rental locale features “garden- and carriage-style” digs in studio- to three bedroom-sizes ranging from 658 to 1,347 square feet and $1,100 to $2,100 a month rent.
Initial buildings are finished, and the apartment home community should be built out by early 2019, developer The Spectrum Companies notes.
Amenities include a fitness center and clubhouse, salt water pool, lounge and game room, dog park, courtyard and grilling area. Located at 201 Sawyer Circle, the apartments tout custom cabinets, quartz counters, stainless-steel appliances and wood plank-style floors.
Paxton Point Hope sits at the “gateway” of Cainhoy Plantation, the massive mixed-use village off Clements Ferry Road in Berkeley County near Interstate 526, developers say.
The apartment homes are within 9,000-acre Point Hope, to be developed over many years and include a mix of residential, retail and commercial centers. Point Hope borders the Wando River, two creeks and 22 miles of saltwater and marsh shoreline.
The apartment home community stands within walking distance of a planned Publix grocery store and retail outlets at Point Hope Commons shopping plaza.
“Although we’ve just begun leasing at Paxton Point Hope, interest is strong as a mix of potential tenants seek a comfortable living experience, with all the amenities of a luxury property,” said Jason Fish, vice president of development for Spectrum. “People want the perfect mix of lively and laid back that Paxton Point Hope provides.”
'The most expensive real estate in Mount Pleasant'
The $325 million Ferry Wharf development is rising on the edge of Charleston Harbor. The first phase will be a 175-room hotel.
By the numbers
74: The percentage of units leased in a new 312-unit apartment complex in North Charleston.
74,000: The square footage of the Market at Mill Creek shopping center in Mount Pleasant, which secured two new tenants this week.
148,000: The square footage of Nexton Square, which Armada Hoffler Properties will provide short-term financing and advisory services for.
This week in real estate
+ Hospital in a mall: MUSC will open a 128,000-square-foot facility in Citadel Mall, the latest in a an expansion off Charleston's peninsula.
+ Fall Tour of Homes: see some of the million-dollar homes open this weekend for the Post and Courier's two-day two-day open house 'tour'.
+ Sustainable community: A luxury resort neighborhood on Kiawah is up for a green building award.
The Woodlands hits the market
The Woodlands Mansion, an 11-acre Summerville estate, is hitting the market for $6.95 million. The privately owned event venue and inn was formerly the luxury-style Woodlands Resort and Inn, South Carolina’s first five diamond-rated hotel.
Upcoming real estate events
- New tax cuts and Jobs Act, 2017, Thursday, Nov. 8: The class assists real estate professionals in understanding the implications of recent tax reform legislation including how it applies to home ownership incentives and changes in taxation of “pass-through” entities.
- The Ponds holiday shopping fest, Sunday, Nov. 4: Summerville-based The Ponds hosts a Holiday Shopping Extravaganza, showcasing local artisans, craftspeople and businesses taking part. Attendees are asked to bring a donation of nonperishable food for the Gregg Middle School Food Pantry.
