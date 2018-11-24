Leases started in the past month at Paxton Point Hope, a 274-apartment home community in the area's Cainhoy peninsula set to be fully built by early 2019.
Among the highlights:
- Paxton Point Hope sits close to retail and employment centers off Interstate 526.
- The rental locale takes in a clubhouse, pool, fitness center and dog park. High-end finishes spotlight the units.
- Southeastern real estate firm The Spectrum Companies developed the complex along with Charlotte investment company Eastern Federal Corp.
The rental property nestles amid Charleston's green space and waterways, showcasing various amenities and garden- and carriage-style apartments ranging from studio to three-bedroom units, Spectrum Cos. says.
"Paxton Point Hope will help meet demand for high-quality, multi-family living with easy access to employment centers and recreational opportunities across the Charleston region," says Steve McClure, chief operating officer of developer Spectrum Cos. "Our mission at Spectrum is to change lives by creating special places, and Paxton Point Hope’s combination of quality construction, amenities and location make it a great place to live," he says.
Along with clubhouse, salt water pool, dog park and fitness center, the rental village's attractions consist of a lounge and game room, spacious courtyard and grilling area. The community sits within walking distance of a Publix grocery on the way and stores at Point Hope Commons shopping plaza.
Paxton Point Hope, located at 201 Sawyer Circle, provides upper end fixtures such as custom cabinets, quartz counters, stainless-steel appliances and wood plank-style floors in two designer finishes.
The apartment homes are one of the first residential areas in 9,000-acre Point Hope , to be developed over "many years" and to include a mix of residential, retail and commercial aspects reflecting the natural landscape, Spectrum Cos. says. Bordered by the Wando River, the master-planned community features water views and trail, two creeks and 22 miles of saltwater and marsh shoreline, backers note.
"Although we’ve just begun leasing at Paxton Point Hope, interest is strong as a mix of potential tenants seek a comfortable living experience, with all the amenities of a luxury property," says Jason Fish, Spectrum’s vice president of development. "People want the perfect mix of lively and laid back that Paxton Point Hope provides."
Greystar is handling the leasing and management of Paxton Point Hope. The leasing center stays open seven days a week. Call 843-327-5720, email paxton@greystar.com or visit www.paxtonpointhope.com.
The Spectrum Cos. invests in and developers multifamily properties in the Southeast, focusing on Charlotte and Raleigh in North Carolina; Charleston and Greenville in South Carolina; and Nashville, Tennessee. Formed in 1982, Spectrum counts 1,600 apartment homes and 30 other commercial projects in a portfolio valued at $1.5 billion. Visit www.spectrumcos.com.
Eastern Federal is a private investment company that owns and operates 25 retail, office and multifamily properties spread throughout the Southeast. Go to www.easternfederal.com.