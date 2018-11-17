More than 400 people involved in residential ventures crowded Charleston Gaillard Center for yearly honors celebrating top contractors and companies in Lowcountry house design and construction trade.
The Nov. 2 event marked 30 years of the PRISM Awards and Gala, sponsored by the Charleston Home Builders Association. It proved to a successful night for the association, which doled out more than 140 trophies, organizers say. Winners and participants included new-home builders, remodeling pros, sales representatives, pool companies and real estate photographers. The awards covered Charleston, Dorchester and Berkeley counties.
Among the dignitaries was Will Herring of Hunter Quinn Homes, this year's Charleston Home Builders Association president.
The 2018 PRISM Awards list as provided by the association consists of the following categories and winners (also honored but not listed here were the leading sales agents by dollar volume):
- Customer Service Award, associate member — Contract Exteriors.
- Customer Service Award, builder member — Structures Building Co.
- Company brochure — Novella Homes.
- Product Brochure — JacksonBuilt Custom Homes.
- Community brochure — Nexton.
- Newspaper Ad — Nexton.
- Magazine Ad — JacksonBuilt Custom Homes.
- Billboard — Stanley Martin.
- Associate Website — Norbord Inc.
- Builder Website — Stanley Martin Homes.
- Community Website — Nexton.
- TV Commercial — Shelter, Custom Built Living.
- Builder Social Media — David Weekley Homes.
- Community Social Media — Nexton.
- Associate Social Media — Norbord Inc.
Model home
- $200,000 - & under — Eastwood Homes, Lawton.
- $200,000-$300,000 — Crescent Homes, Pembrooke.
- $300,000-$400,000 — Southeastern Family Homes, Whitney Lakes.
- $400,000-$500,000 — Stanley Martin Homes, The Ashley.
- $500,000-$600,000 — Crescent Homes, Kerrington.
- $600,000-$700,000 — Ashton Woods, The Sullivan.
- $1,000,000 & more — Emerald Homes, McCants.
- Builder Center and Showroom — Ashton Woods Homes.
- Associate Showroom — Ferguson.
Remodeled
(home)
- $400,000-$500,000 — Alair Homes Charleston, Tea Farm Remodel.
- $700,000-$800,000 — CK Contracting, Wampler Estate.
- $800,000-$900,000 — Stono Construction, Pitt Street Project.
- $1 mill. - $1.5 mill. — Renaissance South Construction Co., 315 Bennett St.
- $5,000,000 & more — Brace Builders, Sullivan’s Island Dome.(attached)
- $700,000-$800,000 — Stein Renovation and Design Group, The Bristol.
(kitchen)
- Alair Homes Charleston, Historic District.
(outdoor living space)
- $400,000-$450,000 — Architecture Plus/Lemacks Construction, Charleston Country Club.
- $450,000-$500,000 — Renaissance South Construction Co., Daniel Island.
New
(bathroom)
- Ashton Woods Homes, The Sullivan.
(kitchen)
- Ashton Woods Homes, The Sullivan.
(outdoor living space)
- $50,000 and under — Aqua Blue Pools, Wading Place Pool 2.
- $50,000- $100,000 — Aquatica Pools & Spas, Conheady Residence.
- $100,000-$150,000— Aquatica Pools & Spas, Broomsedge Lane.
- $250,000-$300,000— Shelter, Delahow Street.
- Community — Stanley Martin Homes, Mixson Club
Community
- Below 100 homes — Lennar, Sea Aire.
- 100-to-250 homes — Stanley Martin Homes, Mixson.
- Above 250 homes — Express Homes, McKewn.
Single family home (attached)
- $200,000 and under — Hunter Quinn Homes, The Olive Branch.
- $800,000-$900,000 — David Weekley Homes, The Bachman at Ralston Place Townhomes
Single family home
- $200,000-$300,000 — Priester's Custom Contracting, Eagle Landing Residence.
- $300,000-$400,000 — Ashton Woods Homes, The Lincoln.
- $400,000-$500.000 — Lennar, The Rutledge.
- $500,000-$600,000 — CopeGrand Homes, Grimball Gates Estate.
- $600,000-$700,000 — Trellis Residential, Manetta Residence.
- $700,000-$800,000 — Priester's Custom Contracting, Welker Residence.
- $800,000-$900,000 — Crescent Homes, Habersham.
- $900,000-$1 million — Novella Homes, 408 Fish Tale.
- $1 mill. - $1.5 mill. — Saltwater Homes, Seaside Serenity.
- $1.5 mill. - $2 mill. — Architecture Plus/Lemacks Construction, Richard Residence.
- $2 mill. - $2.5 mill. — Shelter, LLC, 572 Wading Place.
- $2.5 mill. - $3 mill. — JacksonBuilt Custom Homes, Ferguson Residence.
- $3 mill. - $3.5 mill. — Novella Homes, 638 Bermuda Isle St.
- $4.5 mill. - $5 mill. — Novella Homes, 185 High Dunes Lane.
- $5 million & above — Saltwater Homes, 608 Ocean.
- Rookie Salesperson of the Year — Patricia Medley, Crescent Homes.
- Salesperson of the Year — Ab Sanchez, DR Horton.
- Sales Manager of the Year — Brian Wagner, DR Horton.
- Mortgage Loan Officer of the Year —Tracey DeLong, Ameris Bank.
- Closing Attorney of the Year — Christie McDonnell, McDonnell Law Firm.
- Real Estate Photographer — Charleston Real Estate Media.
- Builder of the Year —Shawn Doogan, Southeastern Family Homes.
- Associate of the Year — Brett Miller.
- Remodeler of the Year — Chris Klick, CK Contracting.
- Committee Member of the Year — Tricia Haggerty, Membership Committee - Heritage Trust Federal Credit Union.
- Council Member of the Year — Mark Kerce, Sales & Marketing Council - Mungo Homes.
- Council Member of the Year — Will Jenkinson, Sales & Marketing Council - Carolina One New Homes.
- Committee Member of the Year — Bob Pickard, Government Affairs Committee - Crescent Homes.