A new 176-unit, seven-story apartment development is closer to rising near the base of the Ravenel Bridge in Mount Pleasant.

GCI Residential will ask the town's Design Review Board on Wednesday for final approval of the site, landscape and architecture of the proposed Legacy Patriots Point Apartments on 3.5 acres at Patriots Point Road and Harry Hallman Boulevard.

Plans show the number of units has not changed from the original proposal, but many of them have increased in size "to create more spacious higher-end units to meet the market demand."

The project, which will be near the Omar Shrine Temple, first came before the town in May. An affiliate of GCI bought the site in March 2018 for $2.5 million. The developer is owned by Beachwood, Ohio-based Goldberg Companies Inc.

Changing hands

A North Charleston apartment complex recently changed hands for just over $7 million.

The 82-unit Driftwood Apartments at 7360 Stall Road was built in the 1970s on 3.4 acres off Ashley Phosphate Road and was 94 percent occupied in late October, according to real estate firm Berkadia, which handled the sale for the New Jersey-based seller, Walden Group. The buyer, Eskay Management, also is from New Jersey. Units sold for about $86,250 each.

55 for 55-plus

One of Charleston's two Del Webb neighborhoods for the 55-plus set is launching a new phase.

Del Webb at Nexton will offer 55 homes in a new enclave with prices starting at about $369,000. They range from two to four bedrooms in about 2,400 square feet. They are designed around a central gathering room with large kitchen, owner's suite and private guest quarters. Each includes a two-car garage with plenty of storage space. Some sites have backyard pond views.

Upon completion, the gated community will have just over 1,000 homes. Six professionally decorated models are available to tour at 1261 Del Webb Drive in Summerville.

Del Webb has another 55-plus community in Cane Bay Plantation, also in Berkeley County.