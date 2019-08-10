You’re seeing the Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here.
221-unit, luxury Mount Pleasant senior-living community complete
A luxury senior-living community that has been in development in Mount Pleasant for several years is fully open. In addition to the 143 independent living apartments that opened there last October, the South Bay retirement community now has a fully licensed and completed on-campus health care facility.
The complex features several dining venues, including Patriots Pub, which has a full liquor license. Residents also have access to a walkway around a four-acre pond, an indoor saltwater pool and a full-service salon and massage studio.
Its Shem Health Center has 24 apartments in its memory support unit and 54 assisted living apartments. Residents can request assistance whenever needed. Another 40 units offer nursing care 24 hours daily.
An on-site clinic, which is available to residents on all levels of its continuing care offerings, is staffed by MUSC Health Geriatrics.
The project, which broke ground in mid-2016, was developed by the North Carolina-based Liberty Healthcare Group. It's located behind the Walmart-anchored Wando Crossing Shopping Center.
A formal ceremony on Tuesday will mark the community's completion.
Several other senior-living communities are rising in the Charleston area, including the 156-unit Indigo Hall complex on James Island and a community in Berkeley County next to Cane Bay Plantation.
A $125 million, 200-unit luxury retirement community in Kiawah Island's Freshfields Village is also under construction and is expected to be completed next year.
Midtown buildings sell for $14.4 million in Charleston
The last four commercial buildings fronting King Street in the original Midtown development now have a new owner.
By the numbers
3: Number of new restaurants recently opened or on the way throughout the Greater Charleston area.
8,900: Square footage of the former Rite Aid pharmacy store in Mount Pleasant being converted into a luxury dog "hotel" called K9 Resorts.
4-7: Time in the afternoon Saturday when the Lowcountry's first LGBTQ-dedicated office, retail and community space will celebrate its grand opening at 1801 Reynolds Ave. in North Charleston. The free event is hosted by We Are Family, Charleston Pride and Alliance for Full Acceptance.
This week in real estate
+Raising houses: Elevating downtown homes can be frustrating, difficult and expensive.
+Displacing homeowners: Plans to widen Interstate 526 from West Ashley to North Charleston and rework its juncture with I-26 will eventually force some residents to look elsewhere to live.
+On the rise: Columbia's hotel industry looking up with plans for new downtown hotels while Charleston's lodging industry added 850 rooms during the first six months of the year.
Featured home
The 18-bedroom Woodlands Mansion sits on a sprawling 11 acres on the northern edge of Summerville. The more than century-old property went up for sale for $6.95 million last fall. It's temporarily off the market for now, but owner Tom Limehouse plans to list the historic property again soon. Brad Nettles/Staff
Upcoming real estate events
Home owning workshops: Origin SC offers free seminars on mortgages, homeowner's insurance, downpayments and more Aug. 15-24 at various times and locations.
Fair housing class: Attorney Chris Loebsack will offer a session on fair housing 12-2 p.m. Aug. 15.
Charleston-area transactions
