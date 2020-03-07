224-unit apartment project breaks ground in Mount Pleasant after 5 years of controversy

A Mount Pleasant apartment complex that sparked a prolonged legal scuffle with the town is now underway.

The $55 million Atlantic Beach House recently broke ground near the Ben Sawyer Bridge on the former site of WCIV-TV.

Middle Street Partners of Charleston, which bought bought the 8-acre property in November for $8.4 million, has partnered with Germany's Trei Real Estate on the development.

The 224-unit project will include a nearly half-acre park with 28 preserved live oaks and a 1,700-foot, marsh-front pedestrian trail.

Middle Street founders Adam Monroe and Ryan Knapp said "many years of meticulous design, planning and refinement" preceded the ground breaking.

Their German partner, a subsidiary of Tengelmann Group, said it doesn't plan to shed its interest in the project anytime soon.

“Although we will likely sell some of the developments that we are involved in at completion and lease-up, the location of Atlantic Beach House, given its proximity to the ocean and downtown Charleston, is so unique that we intend to keep it in our portfolio long-term," Trei CEO Pepijn Morshuis said in a statement.

The project, which the town of Mount Pleasant opposed, was approved in 2017 after a lawsuit the developers filed was settled out of court.

No money changed hands, but the scope of the project, which originally called for a restaurant and more rental units, was scaled back.

The deal was further delayed by a two-year moratorium placed on new apartments in Mount Pleasant in 2017.

The studio to three-bedroom rentals at the three-story, three-structure Atlantic Beach House will range from 550 to 1,600 square feet. The monthly rents will start around $1,500 and top out at about $2,600, Monroe said.

For Middle Street, the Mount Pleasant deal is among nearly 1,500 multifamily units it plans to develop around the Southeast this year in deals valued at $325 million.

Trei's only other U.S. apartment deal is an earlier venture in Charlotte. Its other investments are in Germany, Portugal, Czech Republic, Slovakia and Poland.

At the BAR

A proposed apartment building is one step away from clearing a key design hurdle.

Charleston's Board of Architectural Review will consider final approval Wednesday of a four-story, 35-unit rental complex at 651 Meeting St., next to the American College of the Building Arts.

The developer, Madison Capital Group of Charlotte and Charleston, hopes to use the masonry walls on the existing structure while adding height based on architectural context and merit. The BAR gave the proposal an initial nod last August.

The project, not yet named, will include 12,000 square feet of ground-floor office space.

Tampa tower

A Charleston-based multifamily investment firm has snapped up a downtown Tampa, Fla., high-rise.

Blaze Partners announced last week that it has acquired Nine15 Apartments, a 23-story, 362-unit tower near the Tampa Riverwalk.

It's Blaze's first acquisition in the Gulf Coast port city, which the company described as one of the most "dynamic submarkets" in the Sunbelt.

The sale price was not disclosed, and the deed had not been filed as of Friday. Florida media reports said the project was valued at $100 million when work began. Nine15 was completed by Atlanta-based Carter Developments in late 2017.

Blaze was co-founded by Chris Riley and Eddy O'Brien, who previously were with Charleston multifamily behemoth Greystar Real Estate Partners.

Branching out

A Midlands agency is adding two South Carolina outposts, including one in the Lowcountry.

Excel Real Estate will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony and grand opening 11 a.m.-1 p.m. March 14 at 4975 Lacross Road in North Charleston. The firm's Rock Hill office is expected to open in April.

Stephen Kohn is managing partner and broker-in-charge of the coastal location, where more than 10 agents will hang their licenses.

Excel is owned by Candice and Kenny McCuien of Columbia.