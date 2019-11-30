Several proposed developments, including a multifamily project near the historic Angel Oak on Johns Island, will be considered Monday by the city of Charleston's Design Review Board.

A developer wants to build 72 units of affordable housing near the sprawling tree on land owned by a Charleston-based nonprofit agency that offers programs to seniors and the disabled.

Mungo Construction will ask the board Monday to give its initial blessing to the three-story proposal on nearly 7 acres at 3627 Maybank Highway.

Sea Island Comprehensive Health Care Corp., which serves western Charleston County and eastern Colleton County, owns the property.

Its office is in front of the parcel that abuts a nearly 19-acre undeveloped tract owned by Angel Oak Park LLC, 6.5 acres owned by the city around the Angel Oak Tree and nearly 8 acres owned by St. Johns Church at Maybank Highway and Angel Oak Road.

An 88-unit, single-story, subsidized housing complex affiliated with the nonprofit sits across the street at 3624 Maybank Highway.

A representative of Sea Island Comprehensive Health Care did not immediately return messages left for further comment last week.

Another affordable housing development is in the works at 2235 Ashley River Road beside Plantation Oaks Apartments. The 57-unit, 4½-story community is being proposed by a firm called Bulls Creek SC LLC. The property owner is AshRiv LLC of West Ashley. The project was first proposed in July.

Also up for initial approval is a proposed 264-unit, three-story apartment development in nine buildings along Maybank Highway near Fenwick Hall Allee, just after the bridge crossing the Stono River onto Johns Island. The property owner is 1776 LLC.

The board also will consider another proposed development on Johns Island for a medical office complex.

The five-building site is proposed at 3037 and 3045 Maybank Highway near Zelasko Drive south of the Royal Tern restaurant. The property owners of the nearly 12-acre site on two tracts are Susan E. Morris and EYC Companies LLC.

Changing hands

Two Charleston apartment complexes in Berkeley County recently changed hands for a combined $24 million.

An affiliate of VTT Management of Framingham, Mass., bought the 110-unit Cainhoy Pointe Apartments at 1030 Jack Primus Road off Clements Ferry Road for about $153,000 a key.

Palmetto Place Residential of Naples, Fla., was the previous owner.

The New England firm also paid $7.2 million, or about $150,000 per unit, for a 48-unit property called Palmetto Place Condos, actually apartments, adjacent to the other complex. It also was owned by the Naples firm.

VTT also separately purchased a unit in Palmetto Place for $150,000.

VTT also operates Pine Crest Apartment Homes on McMillan Avenue in North Charleston, according to its website.

In July, three VTT affiliates bought the 274-unit Paxton Point Hope Apartments on Sawyer Circle off Clements Ferry Road from EFC Point Hope LLC, an affiliate of EFC Capital of Del Mar, Calif., for $51.1 million. The affiliates include Three River Investments, Moss Creek Sixteen and Colony Square Sixteen.

Hurry home

A large, developing community as big as a city in the Charleston suburbs is offering prospective home purchasers an incentive to buy by year's end.

The 5,000-acre Nexton community near Summerville will pay all 2020 homeowners' association dues for those who buy a house by Dec. 31. Also, buyers will be eligible for $5,000 in builder savings toward the cost of the home.

During the promotional period, the community encourages interested homebuyers to schedule a home tour to learn more about what Nexton offers. Not all homes are included in the Hurry Home promotion.

Of the nearly 7,000 houses the community will have in about 15 years, just over 600 have sold in three separate housing developments: Brighton Park Village, Del Webb and North Creek. Go to http://bit.ly/3548QTm for more information.