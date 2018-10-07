Two new apartment complexes with about 600 units between them are in the works for the Charleston area.
In Summerville, a 39-acre development called South City Summerville will include 360 units with one- to three-bedroom options. It's being built at U.S. Highway 17A and Turtle Pond Road, across from the Longstreet entrance to the Sangaree subdivision.
The project is a joint venture between Watkins Real Estate Group of Atlanta and Retail Planning Corp. of Marietta, Ga. Completion is expected in June 2020. SunTrust Commercial Real Estate said it provided $39 million in construction financing.
Carter & Carter Construction Co. of Auburn, Ala., is building the apartments. The company also constructed the 438-unit Haven at Indigo Square Apartments across from Mount Pleasant Towne Centre.
Also in the works is a 237-unit apartment community to be called Avalon on Maybank Highway next to The Standard Apartments on James Island, according to the City of Charleston's planning office. The developer is Core Capital Property of Atlanta.