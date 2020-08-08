Two 3-story office buildings coming to Charleston area

A pair of three-story office buildings is in the works in separate developments in the Charleston area.

On the upper peninsula, an apartment developer recently bought a half acre for $2.625 million and plans to build a three-story structure.

Charleston-based Middle Street Partners now owns the properties at 737, 739 and 741 Meeting St. as well a nearby vacant lot on 6 Riker St.

The site houses a warehouse and office structure, but plans are in the works to replace it with a 30,000-square-foot building with restaurant and retail space on the ground floor and offices upstairs.

The development is the latest for the so-called NoMo district, short for the area near north Morrison Drive, where technology firms, restaurants and other businesses have flocked to in recent years.

"It is great to see redevelopment taking place in the NoMo district during this time of uncertainty," said Jack Owens of real estate firm NAI Charleston, who represented the seller, 741 Meeting LLC, in the transaction.

The other three-story office project is set for the Centre Pointe development near Tanger Outlets in North Charleston.

Officials recently broke ground on the 13,288-square-foot structure at 4917 Centre Pointe Drive. It will house David Aylor Law Offices. Other space will be available for lease.

"I have always had the vision to build my long-term office in the North Charleston area," Aylor said. "I hope it is a small way I can give back to the community that has given so much to me."

The building will include spaces from 1,200 square feet to 4,800 square feet along with a roof-top gathering space.

Bob Caldwell of Caldwell Commercial Real Estate Services is handling the leasing. Completion is expected after the middle of next year.

More homes

The nation's No. 2 home builder by volume recently bought another slice of the Wildcat Tract in Berkeley County.

Miami-based Lennar Homes paid just over $1.8 million for about 32 acres in the 2,031-acre parcel abutting Cane Bay Plantation off U.S. Highway 176. That comes out to about $56,752 an acre.

An affiliate of Charleston-based Gramling Brothers Real Estate & Development bought the Wildcat Tract just west of the 4,500-acre Cane Bay Plantation for $21 million in 2016.

More than half of the acreage in the Wildcat property has been purchased by builders or commercial users. The site is approved for 5,700 houses at full build-out.