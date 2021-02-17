Transformation underway at Charleston hotel with plans to open rooms, restaurant in spring

Like nearly half the lodgings in the state, the hotel at the corner of Meeting and Hasell streets in downtown Charleston temporarily closed its doors last year. But, unlike others, it's stayed closed as it undergoes a transformation.

When it reopens this spring, it will be The Ryder, a 91-key hotel with a bar and restaurant, a café and an all-new look and feel from its predecessor at the site, the King Charles Inn.

Sold for $43 million in late 2019 to an affiliate of Atlanta-based High Street Real Estate Partners and WHI Real Estate Partners out of Chicago, the hotel came under the management of Pivot Hotels, a portfolio of "lifestyle" hotels by Atlanta hospitality firm Davidson Hotels.

Davidson announced at the time of the sale that a complete rebranding and makeover was in store for the property in 2020.

In the fall, general manager Ryan Rauscher shared that the transformation would include a new name.

Calling the hotel The Ryder was inspired by Japhy Ryder, a character in Jack Kerouac's 1958 novel "The Dharma Bums," Rauscher said. Ryder is thought to be based on poet Gary Snyder of the "Beat Generation" of the 1950s that defied conformity and promoted freedom of expression.

In the months the property has been closed, the structure has been gutted, including new plumbing and drywall.

Rauscher said they've gone with "natural finishes," using shiplap and other wood. Furnishings in the rooms are custom-made and promoted as having a "modern look" with "laid-back vibes."

For new food and beverage concepts, The Ryder has brought on Gin & Luck, the hospitality group behind the Manhattan cocktail bar Death & Co. In the last several years, two other Death & Co. bars have opened in Los Angeles and Denver. The bar and restaurant and café at The Ryder will be their first venture in the Palmetto State.

But, Devon Tarby of Gin & Luck said, they've had their eye on Charleston for awhile.

"The hospitality community there has an amazing reputation," Tarby said.

The restaurant and bar, called Little Palm — the translation of the word that "palmetto" comes from — will incorporate an indoor dining area with tables, booths and a large bar. That space will flow out to a outdoor pool area with lounge seating and umbrellas.

Mosaic tiles at the bottom of the pool will read, "Good Time State of Mind," Rauscher said.

The pool itself will function more as a "wading pool," Rauscher said. Drinks, food and full service will be available inside and outside, and, once limits on when alcohol can be served are lifted — a current coronavirus-related policy from Gov. Henry McMaster doesn't allow the sale of alcohol at a bar after 11 p.m. — the bar will be open to the public until 2 a.m.

They're in the middle of cocktail development now, Tarby said. Their drinks will have "subtle tropical flavors," she said, but will be rooted in classics. A similar concept will carry over to the food menu, which Tarby said will have "solid, fresh dishes that compliment the climate."

Food will be available from 11 a.m. through midnight, Tarby said, and they plan to host brunch on the weekends.

At the cafe, which will have an entrance on Meeting Street, coffee, espresso and tea drinks and grab-and-go food options will be served from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m., Tarby said, with a shorter limited window for "a more formal breakfast offering" that will include about five options.

The Ryder will have the same number of rooms as the King Charles Inn, but changes to the top level have allowed the hotel to offer two new suites, one of which will have a bedroom and bathroom, a seating area, a powder room and a small kitchen. That suite will have a dining table and will also be used as a small event space, Rauscher said.

Like most hotels in downtown Charleston, The Ryder is angling to appeal to the destination wedding market. That includes the so-called micro wedding segment that became more popular once couples started shortening guest lists and simplifying plans because of COVID-19.

The Ryder is a short walk from another hotel property that recently had a full makeover. Emeline on Church Street was a DoubleTree Hotel before it closed and was then reopened with an all-new design, bar and restaurant and café in summer 2020.

Pre-opening rates at The Ryder start at $209 per night, and reservations are being accepted online at theryderhotel.com.