Real estate transactions for Sunday, September 29, 2019.

Charleston County

The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between July 22-26.

Charleston

Willow A. and Joseph E. Moellering sold 10 Nassau St. to Elizabeth A. Guthridge and David J. Matthews for $760,000.

H.N. Ritter III and Ann K. Ritter sold 18 Limehouse St. to Robert W. and Kristin R. Tishman for $2.5 million.

Decatur W. Wilson II and Dexter N. Wilson sold 2128 Courtland Ave., Garden Hill to Mustique Dreaming LLC for $355,000.

8888 LLC sold 231 King St. to Samuel King LLC for $4.2 million.

Ian M. Mills sold 3 Killians St. to Makenna Coon for $465,000.

Thomas R. and Andrea A. Winckler sold 43 S Battery St. to John B. Audi for $3.6 million.

The Gathering at Morris Square LLC sold 44 Dereef Court, Morris Square to Hisham H. Arar for $750,000.

Paul H. and Belinda A. Hulsey sold 45 Hasell St. to 45 Hasell Street LLC for $2.2 million.

William Bowick and David P. Bouffard sold 59 Cannon St. to 59 and 59 1/2 Cannon Street LLC for $1.2 million.

J. Hagood and Mary B. Morrison sold 60 Barre St. to Hagood S. and Whitney K. Morrison for $715,000.

Edisto Island

Susan B. Gregg sold 5 Creek Point Lane to Ashlie L.B. Malone for $320,000.

Folly Beach

Michelle and John Stern sold 90 Mariners Cay Drive, Mariner's Cay Racquet and Yacht Club to David Allen and Hope Cooke Reneau for $410,000.

Holly R. Jensen sold 26 Mariners Cay Drive, Sunset Point to Donald T. Clark II and Tammy A. Clark for $795,000.

Dustin T. Rooke sold 426 West Indian Ave., Sunset Point to Gary V. Walter for $1.4 million.

Waitus D. Sturkie sold 520 East Cooper Ave. to Christine Steenman for $350,000.

Matthew R. and Jennifer E. Doran sold 83 West 2nd St., Water's Edge at Folly to David and Bethany Zuiderveld for $540,000.

Huger

Natalie W. and Lee Price sold 5358 Christian Dawn Drive, Green Bay to Jennifer Matthews Moore for $345,000.

Isle of Palms

Fran Weiner sold 1305 Ocean Blvd., Wild Dunes Ocean Club to Carol D. Polumbo and Cheryl A. Allen for $1.1 million.

Walter J. Settimio sold Unit 122, 1300 Ocean Blvd., Sea Cabin on the Ocean to John M. and Krista L. Wilson for $350,000.

David M. and Sharon M. Neal sold 19 27th Ave. to Lane Eric and Nancy Tysall Fresh for $620,800.

Michael L. and Beverly M. Blalock sold 204 Charleston Blvd., Charleston Harbour to We'll Be Fine LLC for $1.4 million.

John M. Hurley and Priscilla P. Shumway sold 25 22nd Ave. to Trebor SC LLC for $500,000.

Lynn E. Kress sold 3 26th Ave. to James E. Carroll III and Francis Winslow Carroll for $840,000.

Zachary and Michelle Bernson sold 46 Seagrass Lane, Wild Dunes to Roger S. and Carol B. Lee for $1.9 million.

Rom L. Reddy sold 8 Hidden Green Lane to Tara Ashley Reddy for $500,000.

James Island

Robert J. and Cynthia O. Leahy sold Unit A1, 102 Wappoo Creek Drive to Lawnboy Properties LLC for $318,000.

Lacey Paige Menkin Smith sold 1063 Clearspring Drive, Ocean Neighbors to Sandra J. Teel for $360,000.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 109 Crozet Drive, Kings Flat to Andrea Gayle Weathers for $375,930.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 113 Crozet Drive, Kings Flat to William Kovalczyk Jr. and Jody Lynn Kovalczyk for $394,880.

Eric D. and Lorie E. Spann sold 1131 Bradford Ave., McCalls Corner to Margaret A. Ling and Gregory Hurliman for $310,000.

Ryan and Erin Royer sold 1135 Shoreham Road, Willow Walk to Michael Alan Miller for $306,000.

Stacia G. Aldret sold 1142 Bradford Ave., McCalls Corner to Heather West for $252,500.

George R. Walls sold 1323 Ellison Run, Pemberton at Seaside Plantation to Michele Hughes for $339,000.

William E. and Elizabeth L. Reed sold 1414 Spanish Moss Court, Bayview Farms to Lisa J. and Van Hendricks for $420,000.

Grimball Road Development Assoc. LLC sold 1514 Grimball Road Extension to Colin Gordon for $409,000.

Chad M. and Sheryl L. Dahm sold 1558 Little Rock Blvd., Fairway Villas to Patricia Dawn Wachtendorf for $305,000.

Walter N. Cooper sold 1621 Wigeon Lane, Riverfront to Erin Megan and Eli Michael Biesanz for $350,000.

Herbert J. Shier sold 1814 Walsingham Way, Queensborough to Scott and Shannan Schanbacher for $285,000.

Hanna Bradley sold 433 Planters Trace Drive, Planters Trace at Seaside Plantation to Jeffrey Alan Schuitema and Logan Nicole Floyd for $322,000.

Jeffrey S. Fox sold 509 Kell Place, General Lee Estates to Jeff Dion for $375,000.

Mindy S. Campbell sold 672 Clearview Drive, Clear View to John L. and Laura Cotton for $400,000.

Wa Ping Wong sold 674 Cedar Point Drive, Lighthouse Point to Jeffrey T. Kenney for $993,600.

Michael F. and Florie A. Jenkins sold 686 Edmonds Drive, Clear View to Kimberly J. Souza for $495,000.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 814 Porcari St., Harborwalk to Barbara Harey Foote for $358,240.

Gregory R. Drummond and Brandon K. Robottom sold 825 Fred St., Clear View to Sean Oddis for $360,000.

Lindsey K. Jennings sold 849 Affirmation Blvd., Lawton Harbor to John Tyler Floyd for $320,000.

Mittiena G. Johnson sold 855 Lebby St., Stiles Point to Bryn and Tiffany Alexander for $329,000.

Mungo Homes Coastal Division Properties LLC sold 856 Shutes Folly Drive, The Village at Stiles Point to John M. Settle III for $741,011.

Wayne A. and Kathleen Cartmell sold 945 Regatta Road, Harbor Woods to Richard O. Doniphan Jr. and Diana Doniphan for $387,000.

Johns Island

John and Lindsey Manton sold 1185 Updyke Drive, Swygert's Landing to Madison E. and George C. Hancock for $312,500.

DR Horton Inc. sold 1283 Hammrick Lane, Woodbury Park to John Clothworthy King for $340,000.

D. Paul and Diana Sweeney sold 1430 McPherson Landing, Rushland to Kristin L. Hutto for $270,000.

Mungo Homes Coastal Division Properties LLC sold 1684 Emmets Road, The Oaks at St. Johns Crossing to Russell M. Tanner for $316,571.

David W. Papke sold 1728 Barracuda Road, Tremont to Brendan J. and Curry L. Ernst for $288,000.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2097 Utsey St., Oakfield to Derek L. and Julie A. Davis for $371,354.

Brent R. and Katherine G. Gillig sold 3284 Dunwick Drive, Fenwick Hills to Jennifer Crowley and David Hardin Barnett for $384,000.

Michael J. Fiebig and Jane L. Porter sold 3490 Point Field Road to Christopher C. and Allison Hope Williams Hubbard for $400,000.

Robert C. Means Jr. and Joyce A. Means sold 3914 Egret Pond Court, Gift Plantation to Cory Leon Powell and Molly O'Quinn for $520,000.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 5018 Catfish Loop, St. Johns Lake to Suzanne Jane Willis for $292,135.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 5019 Catfish Loop, St. Johns Lake to Christine Lynn and Neil Friese for $318,970.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 5035 Catfish Loop, St. Johns Lake to Carolyn Sue Benson for $307,500.

Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 536 McLernon Trace, Marshview Commons to Lynn C. and Mark T. Harasim for $289,990.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 6019 Rainbow Trout Drive, St. Johns Lake to Dustin Matthew and Chelsea G. Speights for $394,330.

Kiawah Island

W. Andrew Litzenberger Jr. and Virginia P. Litzenberger sold 1041 Anhinga Court, Sparrow Pond Cottages to George Tony Benton Jr. and Amy R. Benton for $440,000.

Talbott Land Co. Inc. sold 2 Surfsong Road to Jeffrey G. Grossman for $715,000.

McClellanville

Wayne B. and Marsha M. Johnson sold 142 Liberty St. to Anthony C. and Julie B. Wescott for $418,000.

Mount Pleasant/East Cooper

David K. and Linda Ball sold Unit T3, 113 North Plaza Court, Renaissance on Charleston Harbor to Christopher G. and Julia R. Olson for $740,000.

J. Bennette Cornwell III and Elizabeth B. Cornwell sold 142 Cooper River Drive, The Tides to Ian and Ellen Kay for $1.2 million.

Lindsay M. Szoke sold Unit 111, 205 Etiwan Pointe Drive, Etiwan Pointe to Mohammed Ayaz and Nisha Ayaz Ali for $293,000.

Herby H. Robertson Jr. and Janet L. Robertson sold 1468 Ellington Woods Blvd., Ellington Woods to Greg and Carol Perry for $252,450.

Jacob C. and Lacy V. Ferrell sold 1023 Banker Court, Tupelo Plantation to Seth D. and Lauren A. Osenkarski for $469,000.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 1060 Lyle Way, Windsor Park at Dunes West to Samantha L. and Frederick Stephen Herwig for $552,500.

Finest City Home Buyers Inc. sold 1063 Meader Lane, Cooper Estates to Thomas and Emily Ferguson Curran for $835,000.

Michael T. Duggan and Christina G. Carl sold 1104 Sea Island Crossing Lane, Sea Island Crossing to William Benjamin and Susan W. Slaughter for $595,000.

Alka Construction Inc. sold 1139 Fulton Hall Lane to Rukhsana W. Mirza for $888,000.

Robert P. and Shelia P. Senko sold 1152 Garland Road, Bay View Acres to Eric P. and Lauren C. Hansen for $660,000.

Union Investments LLC sold 1185 Lazy Lane, Lazy Acres to Phillip M. and Lesa B. Napolitan for $483,590.

Shane M. Crippen sold 1193 Willoughby Lane, Churchill Park at Park West to Kimberly W. and Zachary H. Otey for $335,000.

Shan Ping Yu and Ling Wei sold 1214 Waterfront Drive, Hidden Lakes to J. Bennette Cornwell III and Elizabeth B. Cornwell for $745,000.

Susan R. Mitchell sold 1242 Waterfront Drive, Hidden Lakes to Zach Sheeran for $777,500.

Richard P. and Suzanne P. Tourangeau sold 1251 Dingle Road, Royal Palms to Christopher Courtney Bowns and Beverly Jeaneen Harris Bickham for $325,000.

HDP Hamlet LLC sold 1329 Founders Way to Crescent Homes SC LLC for $1 million.

Walter M. and Jeanne A. Pusey sold 1345 South Barksdale Road, Wakendaw East to Richard and Kathryn Majos for $545,000.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 1380 Honor Way, Liberty Cottages to John L. Hanson Jr. and Patricia Lee Hanson for $544,625.

Christopher A. and Alison S. Miller sold 1385 Brickman Way, Mclean's Orchard at Brickyard Plantation to Alistair James Nicol for $674,500.

Robert M. Gilbert Jr. and Susan P. Gilbert sold 1413 Harborgate Blvd., Harborgate Shores to David B. Hughes for $387,500.

Michael P. Caputo and Kimberly A. Sloan sold 1437 Lagoon Park Circle, The Village at Hamlin Plantation to Jane E. Ashley for $567,500.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 1460 Mossy Branch Way, The Oaks to Bryan Matthew and Wendy Noelle Reiss for $977,316.

Rebecca and Aryn Linenger sold 15 Krier Lane, I'On to Deborah K. Bowker and William J. Henderson for $1.1 million.

Michael Greenaway sold 1511 Keshi Pearl Drive, Oyster Point to Matthew Michael and Lindsay D. Finneran for $565,000.

DR Horton Inc. sold 1676 Fort Palmetto Circle, Oyster Point to Kelly and Brian McClelland for $830,000.

David B. Evans sold 1814 Falling Creek Circle, Sweetgrass to Christopher Wojtowicz for $426,500.

Douglas R. Greenlief and Elaine M. Decastro-Greenlief sold 2032 Middleburg Lane, Longpoint to Charles Michael and Robin Michelle King for $485,000.

Adam and Lara Tiberian sold 2108 Short Grass Court, Whispering Marsh at Dunes West to John and Carolina Brice for $510,000.

John M. and Alla N. Denke sold 2121 Oyster Reef Lane, Oyster Point to Jeffrey Don Minton for $417,500.

TD Bank N.A. sold 2201 Old Jay Lane, The Woodlands at Dunes West to Edward M. Klimas and Shelly Latulippe-Klimas for $471,000.

Clayton B. and Kimberly L. Duffey sold 2287 Skyler Drive, Oyster Point to Stephan Ryan and Natalie McRae Allard for $685,000.

Jacob W. and Jessica Grant sold 2512 Deer Walk Way to Boguslaw R. and Marisa Kaminski for $515,000.

John G. and Denise A. Kish sold 2613 Ringsted Lane, Indigo Chase to Michael and Taylor Hankins for $622,000.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2663 Fountainhead Way, Windsor Park at Dunes West to Michael R. and Wendy L. Zettel for $593,780.

DR Horton Inc. sold 2664 Park West Blvd., Center Park North at Cambridge Square at Park West to Timothy P. and Belinda F. Clyde for $379,900.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2747 Summertime Lane, Bridge Pointe to Dustin Jay and Kellie Brooke Baxa for $630,000.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2763 Summertime Lane, Bridge Pointe to Nicole D. and Joseph C. Callaghan for $609,000.

Ralph W. Ledford sold 28 Prescient St., I'On to Anthony Kent and Paige White Owens for $885,000.

Michael and Terry Giordano sold 2809 River Vista Way, The Harbour at Dunes West to Christopher Troy Watson and Mary Margaret Muller for $620,000.

Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 2823 Wagner Way, Covington at Park West to Michele L. Quattro for $506,607.

Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 2827 Wagner Way, Covington at Park West to Patrick J. and Maria D. O'Shaughnesy for $627,703.

Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 2835 Wagner Way, Covington at Park West to Sundaravadivel Balasubramanian and Christabel Christy for $540,552.

Michael V. and Ann D. Volpe sold 2863 Curran Place, Cotton Creek at Planter's Pointe to David E. and Leslie Lowe Frantz for $339,000.

Paul F. and Mary S. Jessey sold 2936 Thornrose Lane, Thornewood to Deirdre E. Birth for $355,000.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 3061 Caspian Court, Bessemer Park at Park West to Terry Thomas Brown Jr. and Margaret Harrison Brown for $433,154.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 3066 Rice Field Lane, Liberty Cottages to Cynthia Jean Van Dyke for $491,470.

Shawn C. and Rebecca L. Blair sold 3132 Linksland Road, The Glen at St. Andrews Place at Charleston National Country Club to Lindsay and Andrew Szoke for $425,000.

Scott B. and Ruth H. Hurley sold 3171 Pignatelli Crescent to Craig and Lenore Morgan for $985,000.

James and Patricia Newell sold 3196 Sonja Way, Marsh Walk at Park West to Thomas Magruder Stack and Michelle C. Stack for $356,400.

Gustavo Vieira Borges and Paula M. Kern sold 3439 Fairwater Place, Carolina Park to Robert T. Dixon Jr. and Kimberly A. Dixon for $382,500.

Gary H. and Sandra J. McAullife sold 3564 Bagley Drive, Preston at Park West to Karol and Stefanie Clifford for $315,000.

Michael S. Morse Jr. and Jennifer C. Morse sold 3597 Purple Martin Court, Somerset Oaks to Richard Jared and Cynthia Buchanan Houck for $445,000.

Douglas W. and Dawn S. McMaster sold 3652 Locklear Lane, Lieben Park to Todd and Sherri Biddle for $395,000.

Mary Patricia Rawlinson sold 3713 Station Point Court, River Station to Kevin and Deborah M. Richmond for $1.1 million.

The Burton Co. sold 3723 Goodwater St., Carolina Park to Gerald L. and Sharon A. Clement for $929,041.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 3836 Maidstone Drive, Carolina Park to Donovan Russel and Angela Kay Craig for $448,035.

Bernard R. and Susan M. Owens sold 3849 Hanoverian Drive, Pepper Plantation to Dominic P. and Susanne A. Scibilia for $430,000.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 3864 Maidstone Drive, Carolina Park to Kevin Michael Jackson for $442,140.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 3977 Bryson Lane, Carolina Park to Richard Alexander and Mary Louise Rivadeneyra for $478,370.

Rossana Pinedo Marshall sold 4036 Conant Road, Preston at Park West to Joseph P. and Anita L. Durkan for $290,000.

Ryan A. Knight sold 429 Turnstone St., Tidal Walk at Belle Hall Plantation to John S. and Joseph J. Rizzo for $475,000.

449 Strategic Group LLC sold 449 Long Point Road to 449 Long Point LLC for $1.9 million.

Nostra Terra LLC sold 48 Sanibel St., I'On to Mark K. Horton for $565,000.

Jennifer M. Moore sold 589 Chimney Bluff Drive, Hobcaw Creek Plantation to William R. Clair IV and Angela C. Clair for $465,000.

Charleston County School District sold 665 Coleman Blvd. to 665 Coleman Blvd. LLC for $580,665.

Jessica E. Morgan sold 707 Nora Lane, Inlet Villas to Kevin S. Lehr for $344,650.

Patsy A. Alston sold 741 Natchez Circle, Lake Hunter Commons to Bruce I. Macritchie for $485,000.

Miles H. Martschink sold 772 Preservation Place, Hamlet Square to John M. and Lauren M. Beard for $560,000.

Richard K. and Thalia T. Tripp sold 809 O’Sullivan Drive, Parish Place to Daniel L. Mobley for $393,000.

North Charleston

Southwind Home Builders LLC sold 1149 Sumner Ave., Charleston Farms to Matthew Tyler Womack for $299,800.

Lucas and Jessica Wills sold 1159 Camden St. to Fionnuala Fordham and Timothy R. Maxey for $257,000.

Ganesh Garden LLC sold 3025 Ashley Phosphate Road to 3025 Ashley Phosphate LLC for $1.3 million.

Honeycomb Hideout LLC sold 5546 Woodbine Ave. to Sweetwater Holdings LLC for $924,000.

Seabrook Island

Hello Sunshine LLC sold 1365 Pelican Watch Villas to Ray Wilson Smith for $285,000.

Douglas P. Catalano and Ralph C. Dawson sold 711 Spinnaker Beachhouse Vl to Christopher R. and Kathryn V. Harrison for $315,000.

Sullivan’s Island

Rose Marie Williams sold Unit B, 1814 Ion Ave. to M. Douglas Godley for $687,500.

Herbert A. and Marilyn B. Goldstein sold 194 Station 19 St. to Mark J. and Joanne T. Staton for $3.4 million.

Cynthia B. Pearlman sold 3010 Middle St. to Jonathan N. and Tabitha Taylor for $1.5 million.

Victor O. Roof Jr. and Kelli A. Roof sold 814 Conquest Ave. to SC Capital Properties LLC for $3 million.

Summerville

Christl B. Stickney sold 109 Lilith Lane, The Pines at Gahagan to Philip Guy and Alma Jean Poteet Muller for $319,900.

Wadmalaw Island

W. Thomas Rutledge Jr. sold 2175 Brigger Hill Road, Bears Bluff to Michael J. Murray for $275,000.

West Ashley/St. Andrews

Albert W. Palmer sold Unit B, 124 Ashley Villa Circle, The Villas of West Ashley to Marilyn A. Lighthart for $270,000.

Katherine M. Duncan Bright sold 1056 Keats Road, East Oak Forest to Scott A. Pletzer for $390,000.

Roy Dehaven sold 1108 Lining Lane, Farmfield to Elizabeth A. Blackman for $517,500.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 119 Claret Cup Way, Grand Terrace at Grand Oaks to Meredith and Shannon Welch for $285,930.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 121 Claret Cup Way, Grand Terrace at Grand Oaks to Stuart George and Pamela Kae Stahl for $286,020.

Joseph M. Hall Jr. sold 1303 South Sherwood Drive, West Oak Forest to Christopher Andrew Tittle and Richa Pokhrel for $355,000.

Christopher Alan Smith sold 1321 Raymond Way, Lenevar to Josh D. and Nicole B. Wright for $247,800.

Cassandra B. Brabham sold 1424 Tara Road, Lenevar to Board and Plank LLC for $250,000.

Matthew D. and Denise Brooks sold 1453 Ashley Garden Blvd., Hamilton Grove to Anna C. Basinger and Joseph Ales for $305,000.

Nevonna Homes LLC sold 148 Wappoo Road, Pinecrest to Emily Arlene Maute for $264,900.

Darrin M. and Lesley P. Owens sold 153 Sugar Magnolia Way, Autumn Chase at Grand Oaks Plantation to Daniel R. Legg for $265,000.

Marveen Murray sold 1609 Amberly Road, Charlestowne Estates to D. Gilpin Properties LLC for $250,000.

Christine E. Petersen sold 1614 Indaba Way, Tidewater at Carolina Bay to Janice M. Szymanski for $259,500.

Michele Hughes sold 1622 Cristalino Circle, Tidewater at Carolina Bay to Victoria B. and Bartlett A. Stone for $270,000.

Kuhn and Kuhn LLC sold 1654 Pierpont Ave., Pierpont on the Ashley to Allen E. Vining for $260,000.

Matthew I. Tripp sold 1851 Old Parsonage Road, Pierpont to Paul Samuel and Marcella Frye Andreasen for $259,000.

Matthew S. Barr sold 1858 Gammon St., Creekside at Carolina Bay to Michele and Yolanda Gorenstein for $364,500.

Robert L. and Mary J. Nusbaum sold 19 Hunters Forest Drive, Shadowmoss to Arturo Mendoza-Pinon and Kaitlin Christine Mendoza for $392,000.

Centex Homes sold 1930 Essex Farms Drive to Robert E. and Malinda B. Treacy for $600,000.

DR Horton Inc. sold 2013 Syreford Court, Hunt Club to Cynthia L. Laczynski for $440,000.

Edwin H. Adams Jr. and Betty M. Adams sold 22 Town Creek Drive, Wespanee Plantation to Elizabeth Kerrigan Fly and Andrew Ocana Hollis for $435,000.

Alexandra Adam sold 2305 Chairmaker Court, Ashleytowne to Kimberly Lynn and Eli A. Dykstra for $259,000.

Centex Homes sold 2320 Watchtower Lane, Essex Village to Marveen and Gloria Ann Murray for $369,990.

Rose Beth Grossman Smith sold 2743 Rutherford Way, Carolina Bay to Suzanne Nicole and John Rhett Smith for $445,000.

Gene M. and Christine M. Hynson sold 2788 Conservancy Lane, Carolina Bay to Ryan C. and Kelly R. Misare for $330,000.

Christopher J. and Margaret P. Porter sold 2896 Ashley River Road, Drayton on the Ashley to Ellen Heath and Benjamin Neil Sutphin for $269,500.

Craig L. Lyons and Maria C. Fleming sold 2929 Glenarden Drive, Carolina Bay to April S. Newton for $325,000.

Mark R. and Cathryn C. Garrison sold 2954 Ashley River Road, Drayton on the Ashley to Andru Myguel Flores for $269,000.

Elizabeth A. Williamson sold 300 Shadowmoss Parkway, Middleborough Estates at Shadowmoss Plantation to Jason D. and Elizabeth Pittman for $570,000.

Carol A. and Jordan J. Breit sold 3006 Lazarette Lane, Jasmine Row at Bolton's Landing to Dean W. and Patricia M. O'Bryan for $259,000.

Brenda L. Johnston sold 3041 Memorial Drive, Carolina Bay to Brian Lee Bordner and Lesa Morrie for $325,000.

Amanda L. Griggs sold 3145 Gallberry St., Rice Field at Carolina Bay to Kenneth Di Giovanni for $299,900.

Clarence R. and Nancy S. Wall sold 417 Mutual Drive, Sylvan Shores to Jack Donald Pitts III and Jessica Kathleen Pitts for $410,000.

Alison P. Smock sold 523 Carters Grove Road, Magnolia Lakes to Patrick E. Mejia for $272,000.

Shirley W. Newsome sold 525 St. Andrews Blvd., Moreland to James R. Babbitt and Stephanie O. Green for $530,000.

Maria Anna Julia Westerink sold 62 Rebellion Road, Windermere to Heather Ann and Michael Donn Parker for $1.1 million.

Jordan T. and Holly B. Marsh sold 642 Fair Spring Drive, Shieveling Plantation to Melissa Valchar Graham and Jonathan Black Wyrick for $315,000.

Edith R. Loes sold 82 Ashley Hall Plantation Road, Ashley Hall Plantation to Sondra Skipper Kilian for $474,500.

Joan Dolan sold 879 Friendly Circle, Melrose to Patrick James Ryan and Samantha Kedan Axon for $297,000.

Berkeley County

The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between July 22-26.

Bonneau

James N. Law Jr. sold 119 Catfish Landing Circle to Peter Joseph and Doris Metts Lombardo for $357,000.

Charleston

Beazer Homes LLC sold 149 Rowans Creek Drive, Marshes at Cooper River to Jacqueline Lynn Gilliland for $347,900.

Big Mac I LLC sold 1019 Jervey Point Road, River Reach Pointe to Karen Michele Thompson for $419,250.

Brad Dwelle sold 1274 Palm Cove Drive, The Peninsula to Leslie A. Sinclair for $275,000.

Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 1171 Rivershore Road, Beresford Creek to Maryann E. and Todd Hyder for $781,357.

Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 1057 Oak Bluff Ave. to Lydia N. Renn and Winslow L. Dibona for $364,930.

Glen Mcclune sold 112 Tea Farm Way, Nelliefield Plantation to Carolina B. Mitchum and Clark Mitchum for $325,500.

Cross

Leta Davenport sold 126 Loch Drive to Danny R. and Mary K. Griner for $250,000.

Daniel Island

Clinton Brogdon Galloway sold 334 Chimney Back St., Daniel Island Park to Tammy and Michael Struckman for $1.8 million.

Gregory Young sold 197 Fairchild St., Codners Ferry Park to Robert W. Michalak and Katherine G. Mead for $670,000.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2621 Daniel Island Drive, Edgefield Park to Kristen L. and Steven R. Pickard for $1.1 million.

Scott C. Farner sold 7836 Farr St. to Noah and Lauren Davis for $645,000.

Goose Creek

Cameron Hardwick sold 110 Gavins Way to Donald Haywood Jr. for $274,000.

Eastwood Construction LLC sold 310 Todder Trail, Montague Plantation to Levon and Lateisha Husser for $258,570

Fannie Mae sold 114 Prentice Circle, Crowfield to Teri L. Sampson for $280,000.

Lennar Corp. sold 536 Nandina Drive, Liberty Village to Peter Markov for $258,140.

Lennar Corp. sold 124 Daniels Creek Circle, Liberty Village to Gene Brendan Quinton and Donna Ann Marie Quinton for $284,612.

Lennar Corp. sold 246 Daniels Creek Circle, Liberty Village to Karen B. Suzanne Anderson and Jon Paul Anderson for $251,395.

446 Madeline Drive Land Trust sold 446 Madeline Drive to Alexia Cantion for $158,000.

Rashid M. Syed sold 102 Conset Bay Court, Crowfield to Elizabeth R. and Tyler W. Partin for $255,000.

Hanahan

Bryan M. Corbett sold 1407 Song Sparrow Way, Tanner Plantation to Thomas J. and Amy T. Driscoll for $365,000.

Diane I. Rash sold 1332 Song Sparrow Way, Tanner Plantation to Kevin Michael Johnn for $337,000.

James Robert Stambaugh sold 7158 Sweetgrass Blvd., Tanner Plantation to Meredith Catherine David and James Rhett Wisener for $274,500.

Stephanie Green sold 7303 Sanderling Court, Tanner Plantation to Neal P. Martin and Karen L. Reed for $390,000.

Huger

DR Horton Inc. sold 103 Beam St. to Alan K. and Vonda S. Adams for $465,975.

Moncks Corner

Ben McCormick Homes LLC sold 227 Summer Breeze Way, Waters Edge at Moultrie to Justin Euin McDowell for $360,000.

Clifton S. Bergeron sold 315 Freeland Way, Foxbank Plantation to Ambrose G. Campbell for $270,000.

Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 575 Pendleton Drive, Foxbank to Kyle J. and Courtney L. Frost for $315,932.

Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 571 Pendleton Drive, Foxbank to Homer and Betty Tipton for $350,510.

DR Horton Inc. sold 617 Wayton Circle, Spring Grove to Justice A. and Danielle N. Perry for $263,730.

Eastwood Construction LLC sold 121 Lakelyn Road, Cooper Estates to Stephen E. and Milagros P. Taylor for $375,825.

Eastwood Construction LLC sold 406 Brookgreen Drive, Cypress Grove to Marlene and Clement Gaddist for $250,315.

Eastwood Construction LLC sold 408 Brookgreen Drive, Cypress Grove to Patrick and Angelica C Conway for $275,875.

Erin Thompkins Conroy sold 184 Weeping Cypress Drive, Cypress Grove to David James Bauer for $290,000.

Henry E. Thames II sold 153 Carolina Wren Ave., Cypress Ridge to Jessie L. Stevenson for $284,900.

Hunter Quinn Homes LLC sold 208 Whirlaway Drive, The Paddock at Fairmont South to Dezmon J. Drayton for $296,770.

Kenneth P. Karasek sold 1001 Cornerstone Drive to Steve and Janice Marek for $349,999.

Pinopolis

Gerald Griffin sold 817 Blooming Dale Lane to Bobby G. and Gloria Christina Dixson for $333,800.

Phillip Griswold sold 223 Quail Drive to Keith Michael and Britney Leigh Powell for $325,000.

Summerville

Beazer Homes LLC sold 219 Bering Lane, Jasmine Point to Bryan S. and Amber Doughty for $352,425.

Carolina Cottage Homes LLC sold 112 Bright Leaf Loop, Nexton to Tara E. and Gregory Noel Mellum for $370,080.

Carolina Cottage Homes LLC sold 104 Bright Leaf Loop, Nexton to Jimmy Moye for $293,165.

DR Horton Inc. sold 203 Rhodes Court, Meridian to Grady E. and Courtney W. Baggett for $292,300.

DR Horton Inc. sold 110 Greenwich Drive, Meridian to Patrick M. Dowhan for $265,000.

DR Horton Inc. sold 319 Celestial Blvd., Meridian to Cecil C. and Rochelle Domingue for $338,465.

Homes Bay Dickerson SC LLC sold 388 Oak Park St., Nexton to Kevin Clark and Marcelaine Gabriele Haire for $419,024.

Jason C. Standard sold 425 Eastern Isle Ave., Cane Bay to Barbara Mulligan-Rado and Carol Lee Rado for $303,600.

Jeremy W. Coghill sold 133 Shadybrook Drive, Cane Bay to Sidney Wayne and Brittanee Marie Clark for $275,000.

K Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Lakes of Cane Bay LLC sold 567 Tidewater Chase Lane, Cane Bay to Leslie Hokama and Cecil Henry Avery for $385,000.

Lee Timothy Howard sold 328 Sanctuary Park Drive, Cane Bay to Deborah Whitten-Williams and Carlton Ray Williams for $280,700.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 124 Stagecoach Ave., Cane Bay to Lori Harding and Kathleen A. Ryan for $298,000.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 317 Blue Shadows Court, Cane Bay to Jerod Froetschner for $296,625.

Mungo Homes Coastal Division Properties LLC sold 347 Saxony Loop, Cane Bay to John W. Meskauskas and Jane R. Meskauskas for $301,063.

Mungo Homes Coastal Division Properties LLC sold 330 Saxony Loop, Cane Bay to Ivan Lee and Birtie J. Crawford for $317,550.

Mungo Homes Coastal Division Properties LLC sold 136 Clydesdale Circle, Mackey Farms to Paul A. and Linda D. Schoolfield for $277,074.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 441 Sanctuary Park Drive, Cane Bay to Robert F. Rodriguez for $290,565.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 264 Maple Valley Road, Nexton to David James and Shirley Ann Schulte for $483,465.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 466 Sanctuary Park Drive, Cane Bay to James M. and Patricia A. Newell for $307,740.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 363 Oak Park St., Nexton to Cynthia Deliah Barzey for $384,990.

Sabal Homes at Carnes Crossroad LLC sold 411 Ashby St., Saint James Park to Gary L. and Marie E. Crawford for $350,000.

Steven Edward Bushey sold 152 Schooner Bend Ave., Cane Bay to Karen A. Trujillo for $268,000.

Dorchester County

The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between July 22-26. 

Ladson

Andomo Hugie sold 411 Sparkleberry Lane, Summerhaven to Tammy and Brian S. Mahaffey for $265,000.

Grant B. Hulsey sold 1105 Homework Ave., Eagle Run to Thai H. Pham for $256,000.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 9951 Winged Elm St., Coosaw Preserve to Donna L. and Brendan P. Dullaghan for $330,980.

North Charleston

Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 5445 Clearview Drive, Cedar Grove to Jiviben N. and Natvarbhai Shivabhai Patel for $524,900.

Lighthouse Real Estate Services LLC sold 100 Remington Drive, Marsh Hall to Cory A. and Gloria H. Nance for $271,500.

Matthew R. Davis sold 4245 Wildwood Landing, Coosaw Creek Country Club to Gary E. Crickenberger and Deborah L. Bartchlett for $450,000.

Stephen S. Shouse sold 8560 Royal Palms Lane, Indigo Palms to Crystal Alvarez for $296,500.

Summerville

Alan W. Hunter sold 1096 Blockade Runner Parkway, River Birch to Jeremy Timothy Godsave for $425,000.

Carl T. Schultz sold 128 High Meadow Farms Road to Angela G. and Alkinoos Katsilianos for $378,900.

Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 169 Longdale Drive, Highland Park to Nabila Benawa for $279,818.

DR Horton Inc. sold 508 Kilarney Road, Pine Forest to Tai K. and Joseph G. Edwards for $345,000.

DR Horton Inc. sold 708 Kilarney Road, Pine Forest to Towanda and Cecil Jackie Ross for $295,000.

Gordon G. Spanek sold 105 Anhinga Court, Arbor Walk to Marla Jackson for $250,000.

James B. Ficklen III sold 102 Partridge Circle to Robert Michael and Christina Marie Heilmeier for $344,900.

Jeffrey Ingalsbe sold 112 Lamplight Circle to Orian A. Manucy and Carole Hansen Radcliffe for $400,000.

Jeremy D. Marks sold 214 Roanoke Hill Court, Hickory Ridge to Joyce E. De Oliveira Zimpel and Ronaldo A. Zimpel for $280,000.

Joseph D. Stubbs sold 104 Barrington Court, Irongate to Sunny and Roger D. Dunford for $250,000.

Kenneth F. Fulton sold 109 Willowbend Lane, Summer Trace to Guy M. Stanley for $289,000.

Kevin R. Grasse sold 5176 Birdie Lane, Wescott Plantation to Laurel Sutton for $331,000.

KH Ponds LLLLP sold 202 Oak View Way, The Ponds to Anthony J. and Deborah A. Edwards for $378,715.

Maurice S. King sold 5096 Blair Road, Myers Mill to Adam and Cortney L. Speights for $305,000.

Nicholas George Selner sold 9209 Creedmoore Road, Wescott Plantation to Latoya W. Alexander for $305,000.

NVR Inc. sold 264 Lotz Drive, The Ponds to Andrea Seyfried and Andrew James Pruitt for $351,755.

NVR Inc. sold 107 Starling St., The Ponds to Sharon L. and John P. Whalen for $295,155.

Paul J. Ferretti sold 104 Long Needle Lane, Long Needle Estates to Kerri Elizabeth and Matthew David Puckett for $364,500.

Richard A. Cary sold 5032 Ballantine Drive, Woodlands at Wescott to Anthony and Whitney Borreson for $255,000.

Richard T. Ringler sold 123 Pine Valley Drive, Pine Forest Country Club to Donald Gene and Regina Renee Ladue for $580,000.

Robert W. Ingebretson sold 1123 Trotters Blvd., Trotters Ridge to Glenn J. and Patricia A. Gianino for $305,500.

Rosemary A. Whetsell sold 109 Old Postern Road to Robert Edward and Sandra Kay Callahan for $524,994.

