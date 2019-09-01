Real estate transactions for Sunday, September 1, 2019.

Charleston County
The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between June 24-28.
Adams Run
Butler Lowcountry Holdings LLC sold 8022 Little Britton Road to Raiford Rustin for $250,000.
Awendaw
Wagner Development LLC sold 1072 Reserve Lane, Awendaw Village to Cline Construction LLC for $520,000.
John and Lori Pitner sold 4325 Royal New Kent Court, Rice Fields at Bulls Bay to Joshua D. and Sonia R. Malone for $850,000.
Charleston
Matthew B. and Michael C. Scarafile sold Unit B, 8 Ipswich Court to Mark D. and Carol Baxter for $450,000.
Bunk Aviation LLC sold Unit 6, 201 Broad St. to McCauley McDonald Investments for $530,000.
Anne B. Gasper sold Unit 511, 150 Bee St., Bee Street Lofts to Alan D. and Kim Sutker Kaye for $450,000.
Timothy J. Sweeney sold Unit 123, 1 Cool Blow St. to Michael Colon Jr. for $265,000.
Sharon P. and David R. Avrutick sold Unit 601, 1 King St., Fort Sumter House to William J. and Paige Shaw for $425,000.
Katherine S. Glenn sold 18 Council St. to John Michael Burton Jr. and Helen V. Harley for $1 million.
David A. and Elizabeth C. Simmons sold 2326 Sunnyside Ave., Alta Vista to Michael Taylor Gates for $861,925.
Susan S. Benton sold 51 Laurens St. to Victoria De La Maza Amory for $1.3 million.
Minnie D. Parker sold 733 King St. to 733 King Street LLC for $1.3 million.
Alison N. Powell sold 9 Porters Court, Porter's Court to Christopher T. Fischer for $610,000.
Edisto Island
Virgie Alice Middleton sold 7908 Steamboat Landing Road to James B. Mellersten for $275,000.
Folly Beach
Cheryl B. Randall sold 204 East Mariners Cay, Mariner's Cay Racquet & Yacht Club to Daniel C. and Leigh F. Randall for $285,000.
Coba Cabana LLC sold 1116 East Arctic Ave. to Ursula Alexander for $720,000.
Dana W. Price and John H. Price Jr. sold 1646 East Ashley Ave. to Mary K. and Jason Donovan for $895,000.
Marguerite Downey sold 81 Sandbar Lane, Turtle Bay Townhomes to Thomas Wayne and Nancy Ann Teasley for $534,000.
Isle of Palms
Round Two LLC sold 207 Charleston Blvd. to Charles G. Farrar and Marcia J. Avedon for $2.7 million.
Rhonda R. Bommer sold 4403 Palm Blvd. to Daniel C. Hurd and Ryan B. Elswick for $1.3 million.
Dennis W. and Leia Y. Hamilton sold 59 Grand Pavilion Drive, Wild Dunes to Chambless Johnston III and Emmalea Johnston for $2.1 million.
Nicholas J. and Marlene S. Stroud sold 8 Fairway Village Lane, Wild Dunes to Christina L. Jones for $1 million.
Frederick P. Hutton III and Kristine J. Hutton sold 9 Seahorse Court to Joseph L. and Jacqualine M. Helmer for $975,000.
James Island
Paradox Properties LLC sold 1073 Honeysuckle Lane, Farmington to Charles Hussey and Joalla Paige Guffey for $255,000.
Patrick and Leslie Guilfoyle sold 1130 Bright Court to Linda A. Ferguson for $554,900.
Ryan T. Kellogg sold 1157 Oakcrest Drive, Willow Walk to James Kay Simon III and Lindsay Kaye Kitchens for $348,000.
Curtis Cunningham sold 1447 Secessionville Road, Westchester to Matthew Joseph Cirnigliaro for $300,000.
Edward J. and Nicola H. Galligan sold 1733 Crystal Lake Drive, Wexford Sound to Andrew Shykofsky for $385,500.
Joyce Ellzey-Morgan sold 1759 Crystal Lake Drive, Wexford Sound to Randy and Jennifer Schneider for $357,000.
James and Candice Groetzinger sold 1846 Scudder Road to Andrew M. and Colleen B. Parmelee for $455,000.
James J. McGlone sold 1868 Fleming Woods Road, Fleming Park to Patrick Joseph and Margaret Mary Laporte for $435,000.
Matthew P. and Molly Cawley sold 2038 Woodland Shores Road, Stono Shores to Vaiana Bloch for $385,000.
Mary and David Restivo sold 406 Stefan Drive to Nicole P. Cartselos and Steven H. O'Donnell for $330,000.
Jennifer G. and William S. Busbee sold 444 Carol St., Woodland Shores to Allyson Beck for $675,000.
Anthony H. Matinchek and Amy England-Matinchek sold 640 Flint St., Laurel Park to William Alexander Meadows and Elizabeth Ring Meadows for $629,000
James L. Swittenberg Jr. sold 697 Windward, Court, Lighthouse Point to Charles Tune Staples Jr. for $385,000.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division Properties LLC sold 865 Shutes Folly Drive, The Village at Stiles Point to Dirk Bedford and Shelly Lee for $664,965
Anthony and Tara Young sold 903 Pleasant Cove Court, Lawton Harbor to Jacob Nelsen and Melissa Montiel for $335,000.
Robert D. and Nancy Miller sold 906 Kushiwah Creek Court, Stiles Point Plantation to Joseph Dandridge Logan IV and Mary Kathryn Logan for $1.1 million.
Christopher and Lisa W. Coley sold 939 Mikell Drive, Stiles Point Plantation to Don Barry and Nancy Bosco for $310,000.
Brandon J. and Helen R. Knowles sold 963 Nabors Drive, Lawton Bluff to Skylar Hughes and William Legette Mace III for $285,000.
Johns Island
Sandra P. Pettersen sold 1161 Hughes Road to Bulow Land Co. LLC for $360,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 1209 Hammrick Lane, Woodbury Park to Joseph A. Lopuzzo and Karina Lynn Dipippo for $409,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 1212 Hammrick Lane, Woodbury Park to Charles and Delores F. Baker for $419,000.
Adem LLC and Ervin LLC sold 1333 Plantation Headquarters Drive to Ryan Brett Reeves and Kelly Dumit Reeves for $250,000.
Kathleen Ahearn sold 152 Musgrove St., Lakeside Park to Mary M. Kinney for $364,000.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division Properties LLC sold 1655 Emmets Road, The Oaks at St. Johns Crossing to Emmalee L. and H. Douglas Hinson for $331,557.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division Properties LLC sold 1657 Emmets Road, The Oaks at St. Johns Crossing to Kate L. and Alexander J. Hartman for $280,949.
Jeremy B. Back sold 1748 Towne St., The Cottages at Johns Island to Marshall T. Willis and Alicia D. Van Sickle for $295,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 1871 Halle Road, The Villages at St. Johns Woods to James E. Smith and Michelle R. Cutler-Smith for $541,665.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 1905 Mossdale Drive, Oakfield to Susan E. Bratten for $366,290.
Joshua R. and Ashley M. Zalabak sold 1927 Everett St., Cedar Springs to Steven P. Remmler and Lauren T. Petracca for $264,900.
Howard L. Barrow sold 2001 Nitsa St., Cedar Springs to Nicholas Zamagni for $309,500.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 2122 Provolone Lane, Waterloo Estates to Yevgeniy N. Konikov for $466,016.
Galloway Family Homes LLC sold 2447 Rushland Landing Road, Rushland Plantation to John Fang and Lucy Lee for $886,500.
James B. Bobo Jr. and Deborah S. Bobo sold 2919 Maybank Highway to Marion G. Drayton Jr. and Shannon J. Drayton for $394,000.
Tapley C. Garrison Baxter sold 2943 Split Hickory Court, Barberry Woods to Christopher Leszczynski for $265,000.
Scott F. and Angela C. Freeman sold 2987 Sweetleaf Lane, Johnston Point at Whitney Lake to Nora and Derek Norton for $333,000.
Sabal Homes at Johnston Pointe LLC sold 3015 Sweetleaf Lane, Johnston Point at Whitney Lake to Robert W. Grandcolas for $398,475.
Erin L. Ross and Zachary T. Stanton sold 3045 Tugalo St., Maybank Village to Alexandria M. and John M. Sullivan for $282,000.
Patricia J. and Christopher J. Carney sold 3246 Arrow Arum Drive, Fenwick Hills to Kristofer Olson and Julie Demoura for $367,900.
Beazer Homes LLC sold 3246 Timberline Drive, Maybank Village to Lacy C. Sidbury for $274,745.
Ulysses R. Miranda sold 3289 Comsee Lane, Brownswood Farms to John H. Spence Jr. and Carie Spence for $290,000.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 3334 Olivia Marie Lane to Michele M. Hock for $584,000.
Toni and Tanya Becvinovski sold 3348 Porchview Place, The Villages at St. John's Woods to Geoffrey Scott Fuller and Roeli Ann Kroontje for $482,000.
TM Rooke Co. LLC sold 3615 Berryhill Road, Cedar Springs to Mark B. Fickes for $302,000.
Mark and Charlotte T. Gadomski sold 3917 Heron Marsh Circle, Gift Plantation to Jon William and Catherine I. Krause for $760,000.
Percheron Manor LLC sold 4379 River Road to Lauren Elizabeth and Louis Castriota for $482,000.
Derek S. and Julie M. Duval sold 5508 Stono View Drive, Chisolm Green to Michael Haller and Sarah Shea for $650,000.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 614 McLernon Trace, Marshview Commons to Julie D. Penzel for $260,990.
Kiawah Island
Ghassan Dagher sold 5120 Sea Forest Drive, Windswept Villas to Andrea L. Mackay for $775,000.
Jennifer M. Tesoro sold 12 Angler Hall, Plantation Woods South to John E. and Nora Reilly for $250,000.
James C. and Charlotte B. Ferebee sold 5562 Cypress Cottage Lane, Cypress Point to Thaddeus V. Jones for $1.1 million.
Ladson
Ladson Road Partners LLC sold 3746 Ladson Road, Dowling to GH Ladson Road LLC for $1.2 million.
Meggett
Lorraine Fore Hawkins and Michael Fore sold 4444 Belgian Way to Dyan Fore Rauton and Kevin Alan Rauton for $260,000.
Mount Pleasant/East Cooper
Schutte Realty LLC sold Unit E, 1046 Provincial Circle, Patriot's Province to Penelope Khalifeh and Rosemarie Gisela Oller for $288,000.
LR Properties LLC sold 1114 Meadowcroft Lane, Heritage to Ellen L. Massar-Bourscheid and John F. Bourscheid for $675,000.
C & CC Properties LLC sold 1138 Carter Ave. to Stephen M. and Sarah R. Bare for $299,900.
Susan F. and Michael J. Pace sold 1142 Ayers Plantation Way, The Harbour at Dunes West to Adam Wali and Leah Marie Hamidi for $700,000.
Cathy M. Linyard sold 1158 S. Shadow Drive, Hickory Shadows to Matthew Charles Leutza for $250,000.
Kendall R. Robinson sold 1171 Shoreside Way, Harborgate Shores to Suzanne Price for $817,500.
Beazer Homes LLC sold 1210 Gannett Road, Bentley Park to Kevin S. and Theresa M. Madden for $621,985.
Kenneth J. Bergmann sold 1213 Hidden Lakes Drive, Hidden Lakes to William and Deborah Askins for $625,000.
Norman L. and Delores M. Rosebrock sold 125 Ponsbury Road, I'On to John Henry Hurshman and Penelope Leighton for $1.2 million.
Stuckey Family Partnership L.P. sold 1275 Chatfield St., Wakendaw Place to Sawyer Ann Langston for $325,000.
Beazer Homes LLC sold 1289 Gannett Road, Bentley Park to Cheddar's Castle LLC for $595,558.
Nathan and Alyssa Bowers sold 1304 Country Wood Court, The Village of Hamlin Plantation to Georgine B. Fishman for $546,000.
Michael and Marilyn Stephenson sold 1317 Whisker Pole Lane, The Harbour at Dunes West to Stephen Adam and Valerie Diane Payette for $585,000.
Tamara L. Nierduffy sold 1329 Merchant Court, The Enclave at Gregorie Ferry to Laura Woodman and Justin T. Price for $425,000.
Jeffrey A. and Wesley C. Kennedy sold 1364 Penshall Place, Watermark to Robert Ian and Jennifer Dixon Swartz for $992,500.
Bernardo and Claudia Pillot sold 1420 Trip Line Drive, The Harbour at Dunes West to Paul A. and Kimberly D. Poremski for $632,000.
Oakmont Group Inc. sold 1486 Indian St., Osceola Heights to Michael A. and Victoria D. Winter for $865,000.
Geoffrey S. and Jillian K. Steinkruger sold 1531 Fiddlers Marsh Drive to Ford H. Thrift and Emily E. Condon for $580,000.
SUP Shell Landing LLC sold 1551 Gemstone Drive, Shell Landing to Curtis Daniel Homes LLC for $317,900.
Weekley Homes LLC sold 1583 Old Rivers Gate Road, Carolina Park to Christopher P. Hiers and Elizabeth A. Schrecker for $547,000.
Christopher L. Tollison sold 1610 Pinebrook Court, Wando East to Megan E. and Andrew H. Straub for $357,500.
Jonathan Guerra and Melissa R. Johnson sold 1856 Omni Blvd., Ravens Run to Andrew and Mary E. McCarthy for $750,000.
CPD-Phase D2 LLC sold 1867 Bolden Drive, Carolina Park to Cline Construction LLC for $500,000.
William J. and Gina N. Scott sold 1890 North Smokerise Way, Smokerise at Planter's Pointe to Todd A. Gilmore for $354,000.
Carol S. and Randolph R. Godwin sold 1912 Oak Tree Lane, Sweetgrass to Justin E. and Karin Kells Ivancic for $380,000.
Sean C. and Elizabeth A. Mackenzie sold 2104 Short Grass Court, Whispering Marsh at Dunes West to Prathiba Ram for $535,000.
Aquilla S. Turk III and Betsy S. Turk sold 212 Wandolea Drive, Hobcaw Point to William J. Dorminy Jr. for $3.5 million.
Michael J. and Christine M. Strampp sold 2459 Worthington Drive, Indigo Chase to Elizabeth A. and Sean C. Mackenzie for $555,000.
Kevin C. and Shawn McNamara sold 2484 Darts Cove Way, Dunes West to Mark Daniel and Lauren Carson Leong for $705,000.
Sean and Karen Fister sold 2610 Kiln Creek Circle to Nathan V. Harris and The Pointe at Rivertowne Country Club for $580,000.
Chris T. and Laura J. Sargent sold 2624 Planters Pointe Blvd., Smokerise at Planter's Pointe to Benedict S. and Summer A. Gullo for $406,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 2625 Kingsfield St., Center Park South at Cambridge Square at Park West to Robert D. and Karen L. Robinson for $334,000.
William J. and Sara E. Dorfner sold 2714 Wild Dogwood Way, Smokerise at Planter's Pointe to Matthew Lee and Denae L. Beckett for $336,000.
Jason G. and Andrea J. Hessberg sold 2727 Magnolia Woods Drive to Jarrett Brown for $615,000.
Richard S. and Vera G. Fitzharris sold 2737 Gaston Gate, The Retreat at Brickyard Plantation to Aimee M. and John S. Hoffman for $541,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2759 Summertime Lane, Bridge Pointe to Daniel J. Fisher and Phyllis E. Casey for $675,415.
Mary Jo Jack sold 2820 Waterpointe Circle, The Landing at Brickyard Plantation to Mark S. and Sarah K. Hardee for $521,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2980 Yachtsman Drive, The Harbour at Dunes West to Christopher J. Manfuso for $975,000.
Larry J. and Karen A. Plumb sold 3113 Linksland Road, The Glen at St. Andrews Place to William J. and Gina N. Scott for $428,000.
Walter G. and Jodi L. Hursh sold 3200 Hatchway Drive, The Harbour at Dunes West to Torrey P. and Crystal K. Hightower for $634,250.
Varun and Samantha Pande sold 324 Etiwan Pointe Drive, Etiwan Pointe to John R. Schertz for $400,000.
Steven D. and Molly J. Lawson sold 3358 Lindner Lane, Cotton Creek at Planter's Point to Heather Gabrielle Hatcher for $319,900.
Walter De La Vega and Kirsten King sold 3537 Sewel Ave., Carolina Park to Melinda M. Ross for $475,000.
Aaron N. and Courtney H. Dewees sold 3583 Backshore Drive, Carolina Park to F. Mason Smith for $461,000.
Joshua and Sonia Malone sold 368 Tidal Terrace Court, Grassy Creek to Michael C. Shuttleworth for $539,300.
Cline Construction LLC sold 3791 Millpond Lane, Carolina Park to Louis R. and Natalie D. Verdetto for $948,272.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 3856 Maidstone Drive, Carolina Park to Thomas Reinhold and Mariel Lereece Klauer for $487,135.
W. Ross and Brantli G. McMillan sold 3871 Colonel Vanderhorst Circle, Dunes West to Michael and Jennifer Powers for $1.1 million.
Margaret Seres sold 485 Triple Oak Drive, Darrell Creek to Kim K. and Thomas F. Madden for $657,500.
Anand K. and Ritu K. Sharma sold 497 Island Walk West, Island Walk at Belle Hall Plantation to Troy Jonathan and Leslie Marlow for $1.5 million.
Alan K. and Marsha F. Moreland sold 586 Island Walk East, The Island at Belle Hall Plantation to Henry James and Margot Littlehale Koehler for $677,350.
Gareth Blayney sold 616 Antebellum Lane, Rice Bay at Belle Hall Plantation to William and Cameron Mitchell for $377,500.
Valerie A. Kaiser and Lauren R. Wilt sold 649 Leisure Lane, Hidden Cove to David B. Evans for $425,000.
Kari E. Kraemer sold 716 Stucco Lane, Hibben at Belle Hall Plantation to Jonathan I. and Lindsay Arzt for $1.1 million.
Colby G. and Stephanie G. Rankin sold 921 Law Lane, Snee Farm to George and Kara Borie Ramsey for $555,000.
Maureen A. Ryan and Gordon W. Womack sold 980 Cottingham Drive, Cooper Estates to George D. Miller for $454,818.
North Charleston
McAlister-Smith Funeral Home Inc. sold 11 Cunnington Ave. to Coz LLC for $650,000.
Troy Christopher Ah Yo sold 1088 Buist Ave. to Tyler M. Thrasher for $390,000.
Southwind Home Builders LLC sold 1181 Leary St., Charleston Farms to Randy and Sharon Sumter for $297,400.
Troy Gandee sold 1810 Grayson St., Charleston Heights to Kingwood Capital Grayson LLC for $375,000.
William P. Bradley sold 2138 Ashley Phosphate Road to 2138 Ashley Phosphate LLC for $665,000.
Stobo Holdings LLC sold 4423 Marblehead Lane, Mixson Row to Jordan S. Donahue for $290,000.
DRP SC 1 LLC sold 4578 Mixson Ave. to Eastwood Construction LLC for $262,000.
John W. Carter sold 7520 Brandywine Road to The Short Trip Holding LLC for $275,000.
Ladson Properties LLC sold 8830 Salamander Road, Deer Park to Ministry of the Holy Spirit for $310,000.
Seabrook Island
Iileana Alvarez-Jacinto sold 3655 Cobia Court to Richard D. and Robin A. Iriart for $1.4 million.
Thomas I. and Tamara C. Hutchison sold 1010 Crooked Oak Lane, Christopher Oaks to John Wayne and Karen Parrish for $729,000.
Sandra L. and Donald L. Wagar sold 2270 Oyster Catcher Court to Eric Russell Kempthorn and Terri Michele Murphy for $930,000.
Marianne B. Moorer sold 3250 Privateer Creek Road to Gary D. Salvaggio for $1.1 million.
West Ashley/St. Andrews
Marion T. Gilchrist sold Unit 213, 498 Albemarle Road, The Albemarle to Leland H. and Josephine R. Cox for $430,000.
Robert D. Monroe Jr. and Gail M. Monroe sold Unit 122B, 3524 Mary Ader Ave., The Villas of West Ashley to Thomas E. and Brenda V. Williams for $305,000.
Benjamin James Powell sold 101 Chadwick Drive, South Windermere to Michael and Michelle Sewell for $530,000.
BBandG Holdings LLC sold 1023 Shelley Road, East Oak Forest to Daniel R. Slone for $399,000.
Richard J. Slattery and Jenny A. McCulloch sold 103 Shadowmoss Parkway, Shadowmoss Plantation to Lara J. Alicea and Eliakim Alicea-Perichi for $330,000.
Jeffrey E. Rhinehart sold 11 Drummond Court, Dunvegan at Shadowmoss to Grant M. and Annalyn Miller for $280,000.
Jacob S. and Krystal A. Bowers sold 1104 Keats Road, East Oak Forest to David P. Gonzalez for $350,000.
Andrew J. and Ginger S. Bergstrom sold 1130 Mim Ave., Northbridge Terrace to Margaret Peyronnet and David Brian Haver Jr. for $375,000.
Justin and Ashlyn H. Moylan sold 13 Jerome Court, Mayfair at Shadowmoss Plantation to Cara Hawthorne Smith for $300,000.
Andrew M. and Colleen B. Parmelee sold 1336 South Sherwood Drive, West Oak Forest to Richard McBride for $369,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 1442 Brockenfelt Drive, Hunt Club to Beth and Joe Luciano for $410,000.
Mohammad and Jeanette Ahangardezfooli sold 147 Cabrill Drive, Moss Creek at Grande Oaks to Michael J. and Michelle Potter for $253,000.
Nelson O. Huerta and Ysis Sanchez sold 1520 Roustabout Way, Bolton's Landing to Azim Hossain and Tanjina Akter for $330,000.
Sarah R. Sass sold 1525 Downing St., Ashley Hall Manor to Gaillard T. Dotterer III for $305,000.
Rachael Pearce sold 1628 Indaba Way, Tidewater at Carolina Bay to Ian Russell and Robin Jennifer Crawford for $290,000.
Jack D. Pitts III and Jessica K. Pitts sold 1640 Falmouth St., Ashley Hall Manor to Taylor E. Owens for $327,000.
Robert A. and Susan A.l. Kamat sold 1839 Somerset Circle, Northbridge Terrace to Andrew J. and Virginia S. Bergstrom for $458,000.
Sarah Elaine Thomas sold 20 Lavington Road, Rice Hollow at Ashley Hall Plantation to Travis B. Shepard and Abby I. Pickus for $350,000.
Walter and Katherine Renne sold 2107 Military Way, Battery Gaillard to Ryan Michael and Abigail Washispack Southard for $320,000.
Edward J. Roumillat and Charlene C. Collette sold 2241 Savannah Highway, Sylcope to Heights Equities Inc. for $1.7 million.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division Properties LLC sold 2310 Grandiflora Blvd., Magnolia Bluff to Jack L. Torvik and Vivia Amonda Morris-Torvik for $322,609.
Arun Narayanan sold 2413 Shiraz Lane, Essex Farms at Carolina Bay to Eric and Elizabeth Madrigal for $330,000.
Susan Blellock sold 252 Water Lotus Drive, Grand Terrace at Grand Oaks to Joseph Kevin and Teresa Louise Jones for $260,000.
Terry G. Anderson and Majid Soltani sold 2884 North Moss Oak Lane, Canterbury Woods to Evan O'Neill for $250,000.
Samuel Theodore McGill sold 29 Beverly Road, Windermere to Pamela Marvin and Matthew B. Cotton for $525,000.
Alexandra J. Ginsburg sold 2917 Glenarden Drive, Carolina Bay to Travis Faith for $320,000.
Shawn M. and Kristine E. McNeil sold 3022 Memorial Drive, Carolina Bay to Joshua and Laura Wagaman for $395,000.
Michael Small sold 314 Steele Magnolia Ave., Hamilton Grove at Bees Landing to Jeffrey E. and Martschi E. Rhinehart for $347,000.
Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. sold 35 Riverdale Drive, Avondale to Allison Ryan for $328,786.
Manorhouse Builders of South Carolina LLC sold 4106 Rigsby Lane, Ashley Park to Gerry Milligan and Jill Vogelfang for $267,488.
Manorhouse Builders of South Carolina LLC sold 4108 Rigsby Lane, Ashley Park to Jeffrey Dean and Emily B. Lee for $256,930.
Manorhouse Builders of South Carolina LLC sold 4110 Rigsby Lane, Ashley Park to Andrew T. Fritz for $276,970.
Serena Oldfield sold 4128 Veritas St., Ashley Park to Stanley and Lorraine M. Luban for $250,000.
Timothy Alan Wojcki sold 6060 Fieldstone Circle, Sweetbay at Village Green to Brian Alan and Lauren S. Crittenden for $266,000.
Thomas P. Rode sold 655 Fair Spring Drive, Schieveling Plantation to Betzi G. Sevilla for $287,000.
The Realty Co. LLC sold 706 West Oak Forest Drive to Pierce and Emily Lain Fryga for $262,000.
Alexander J. and Halley A. Maza sold 794 Hunt Club Run, Hunt Club to Jeffrey D. Allen for $385,000.
Laurie R. and John Snedeker sold 827 Saint Dennis Drive, Moreland to Joshua and Faith N. Arenth for $485,000.
Berkeley County
Charleston
Beazer Homes LLC sold 155 Rowans Creek Drive, Marshes at Cooper River to Devin Alexander and Brigette Marie Kelly for $387,735.
Beazer Homes LLC sold 111 Rowans Creek Drive, Marshes at Cooper River to Kimberly W. Horton for $292,900.
Beazer Homes LLC sold 526 Amalie Farms Drive, St. Thomas Preserve to Hunter Wesley and Tara Kelly Bishop for $524,515.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 1073 Oak Bluff Ave., Oak Bluff to David A. and Anna C. Peterson for $354,900.
David L. Plyland sold 106 Clouter Creek Drive, Shellring at St. Thomas Island to Erin M. and Brett H. Woodis for $526,225.
James Paul Silver sold 452 Sanders Farm Lane, Retreat at Beresford to Alyssa C. and Russell A. Maslankowski for $382,500.
John F. Robinson sold 203 Jaques Court, Guerin Creek to Barbara J. and David M. Beruber for $425,000.
John Fannin sold 118 Sandshell Drive, Shellring at St. Thomas Island to Michele C. Devoe-Murphy and William D. Murphy for $589,500.
Todd D. Minicozzi sold 440 Nelliefield Trail, Nelliefield Plantation to Daniel Joseph and Ashlee Renay Newton for $378,500.
Daniel Island
J. Philip Saul sold 142 Captains Island Drive to Kevin L. and Clay Sandra Ray for $340,000.
Andrew J. Lane sold 1058 Blakeway St., Center Park to Frank V. Emerson for $675,000.
Charles A. Waldron sold 1110 Bennington Drive, Cain Crossing to Gregory and Eva Coop for $254,500.
Nanette P. Deturk sold 126 Brailsford St., Daniel Island Park to Robert Forrest Hoffman and Sharon Elizabeth Davidson for $819,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2573 Daniel Island Drive, Edgefield Park to Mary Catherine Kassinger for $665,000.
Rodney D. Buchard sold Unit 304, 260 Seven Farms Drive to Carissa B. and Zachary T. Hasseler for $255,000.
Theodore Wooley Jr. sold 121 Lucia St., Codners Ferry Park to Albert E. and Kelly A. Oestriecher for $665,000.
William K. Hughey sold Unit 907, 1225 Blakeway St., Parkside to Brian Hendricks and Kimber Bougan for $250,000.
Goose Creek
Antonio A. Rodriguez sold 114 Ethanhill St., Hamlets to James Keith Crider for $335,000.
Brent Michael Kelley sold 143 Isherwood Drive, Crowfield to Jordan F. Abels and Tracy Lynn Kennedy for $255,000.
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 594 Mountain Laurel Circle, Liberty Village to Janet Liliane Rodriguez for $273,800.
Daniel K. Singleton sold 103 Londonderry Road, Crowfield to Gregory M. Stevenson for $322,000.
Dennis F. Warren sold 136 Winding Rock Road, Crowfield to John S. and Trista A. Haynes for $295,000.
Eastwood Construction LLC sold 522 Adalina Drive, Montague Plantation to James E. and Tammy Latimore for $291,715.
Eastwood Construction LLC sold 165 Vango Drive, Montague Plantation to Kathryn Elaine and Kyle Joseph Caroncino for $305,760.
James R. Griffith sold 124 Thistle Road, Longleaf to Barry J. and Deisree Morehart for $260,000.
Jerome A. Cook Jr. sold 203 Candleberry Circle, Planters Walk to Ruth M. Goodwin for $265,000.
John F. Meyer sold 103 Hartland Lane, Devon Forest to Shiqing Xing for $262,000.
Lennar Corp. sold 122 Daniels Creek Circle, Liberty Village to Christian and Lotus Coscia for $282,305.
Lennar Corp. sold 220 Chaste Tree Drive, Liberty Village to Brittany Shanese and Solomon Aaron McNeal for $294,830.
Lennar Corp. sold 112 Sumac Drive, Liberty Village to Latesha Denise Taylor for $338,710.
MH 3 Investments LLC sold 450 Gianna Lane, Montague Plantation to Alex R. Schoeni and Stephanie N. Dupree-Schoeni for $253,800.
Oak Homes LLC sold 209 Wathen Drive, Medway Landing at Montague Plantation to Jacob Pues for $262,000.
Randall H. Heisler sold 119 North Pembroke Drive, Crowfield to Taiz Rezende De Paula and Helker Gomes Rosa for $305,000.
Thomas Franklin McMasters sold 213 Mayfield Drive, Liberty Village to Andrew James and Bobbie-Jo Lund for $292,000.
Traci Maree Danner sold 108 Forest Ridge Court, Crowfield to Thomas Merrill and Crystal Lee Nelson Turko for $270,000.
Hanahan
Christopher M. Hartzog sold 7264 Sweetgrass Blvd., Tanner Plantation to Thomas G. and Melissa K. Clemmons for $286,000.
Cory M. Hunnicutt sold 1401 Talon Way, Eagle Landing to Christopher Nygel Singleton and Mariana De Andrade for $380,000.
Craig G. Parler sold 1507 Marsh Reed Court, Tanner Plantation to Zhen Yuan Guo and Xiu Lan Lin for $365,000.
Miranda Rae Steffler sold 1211 Eastwood Ave., Highland Park to Jacob Thomas Tucker and Cayla Vidmar for $259,000.
Penny Fanning sold 26 Commissioners Court, Hanahan Plantation to Broderick Neel-Feller for $259,000.
Stanley E. Davis sold 17 Sorento Blvd. to John Gordon and Michelle Kathryn Lackey for $255,000.
Huger
DR Horton Inc. sold 125 Beam St. to Timothy and Kristin M. Kenny for $499,000.
Ladson
Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 1408 Hermitage Lane, Hunters Bend to Jesse John Jarrett Jr. for $268,846.
Imelda U. Wishart sold 1055 Friartuck Trail, Hunters Bend to Oscar Manzano and Kommaly Silabout for $261,500.
Moncks Corner
Allex T. Goston sold 160 Blackwater Way, Fairmont South to Olando A. and Aisha Singletary for $310,000.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 574 Pendleton Drive, Foxbank to Judy Anne Bell and David R. Christian for $363,669.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 157 Yorkshire Drive, Foxbank to Robert F. and Nancy G. Webster for $264,827.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 106 Barbour Court, Foxbank to Laura Jane and Gonzalo Guillen for $584,555.
DR Horton Inc. sold 434 Buckhannon Lane, Spring Grove to Adam James and Emily Louise Malone for $253,520.
Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 137 Sugeree Drive, Riverstone to Luis E. and Wendi A. Herrera for $261,500.
Eastwood Construction LLC sold 420 Brookgreen Drive, Cypress Grove to David and Natasha Washington for $277,045.
Eastwood Construction LLC sold 104 Lakelyn Road, Cooper Estates to Michael R. Kitcey and Shannon M. Byrd for $392,655.
Joshua Neal Henson sold 1159 Moss Grove Drive, Moss Grove Plantation to Stacy K. Gillon and Dwight A. Hilton for $287,900.
JPM and EPM Properties LLC sold 121 East Main St. to Katrena Simmons and Clifton Roudel Booker for $325,000.
Linda Dianne Lytchfield sold 1104 McCrae Drive, Berkeley Country Club to Sean Glenn Lytchfield for $337,200.
Neva Lynn Peagler sold 110 West St. to Mitchel and Rosemarie Jones for $340,000.
Sean P. Priest sold 537 Pendleton Drive, Foxbank to Jessica I. and Jason T. Potteiger for $354,000.
North Charleston
Richard O. Deabate sold 1006 Riverview Drive, Berkeley Hills to Crystal Lorraine-Eure Castillo for $250,000.
Pinopolis
Janice L. Gleaton sold 2019 Shoreside Court, Brougton Hall to Katharine M. Hughes for $420,000.
Summerville
Alain Z. Lekoubou Looti sold 203 Spectrum Road, Cane Bay to Patrick E. Singleton for $298,000.
Andrew James McDermott IV sold 352 Deep River Road, Cane Bay to Herbert Vashan and April Milligan for $305,000.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 333 Bright Leaf Loop, Nexton to David Anthony Bolton and Hannah Grace Merrill Bolton for $521,545.
Blaine J. Johnson sold 582 Tranquil Waters Way, Cane Bay to Linda M. and Joanne L. Perry for $300,000.
Carolina Cottage Homes LLC sold 301 Bright Leaf Loop, Nexton to Christopher Ryan and Brittany Harkey Helmick for $389,000.
Christopher H. Lauer sold 120 Callibluff Drive, St. James Park to Diane P. Goodwin for $395,000.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 207 Calm Water Way, Cane Bay to Deborah J. and Brett C. Cooley for $384,326.
DR Horton Inc. sold 315 Celestial Blvd., Meridian to Christopher C. and Leslie W. Miller for $312,900.
DR Horton Inc. sold 134 Whaler Ave., West Lake to Ryan and Katherine Cook for $414,900.
DR Horton Inc. sold 106 Nevil Court, Meridian to Frederick and Theresa Kusterbeck for $319,800.
DR Horton Inc. sold 210 Mercator Drive, Meridian to Linda Kay and Paul Michael Witte for $325,000.
Elwyn V. Lizarondo sold 327 Beachgrass Lane, Cane Bay to Andrew T. and Amy Brandt Christopher for $310,000.
Jay Bongiorno sold 304 Courtney Round, Carriage Crossing to Michelle West-McKenzie for $250,500.
Jeffrey Ciesla sold 148 Royal Star Road, Cane Bay to Courtney W. Rowe for $337,900.
K Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Lakes of Cane Bay LLC sold 574 Four Seasons Blvd., Cane Bay to Frank D. and Lindajean Robinson for $344,905.
K Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Lakes of Cane Bay LLC sold 611 Beach Way, Cane Bay to Ann B. Goetze for $313,707.
K Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Lakes of Cane Bay LLC sold 550 Four Seasons Blvd., Cane Bay to Craig Cameron and Sandra Nichols Purcell for $400,723.
K Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Lakes of Cane Bay LLC sold 327 Fish Creek Court, Cane Bay to Gloria Ann and Edward Yasofsky for $355,000.
Lakeisha S. Goding sold 341 SouthPort Drive, Weatherstone to Kristian Blake and Ashleigh Lynne Bradley for $270,000.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 302 Witch Hazel St., Cane Bay to Nicholas Kyle Pohlabeln for $313,890.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 127 Beargrass Lane, Cane Bay to Stephen Etienne James Falconer for $322,290.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 304 Blue Shadows Court, Cane Bay to Paul Thomas Pronovost for $334,775.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 226 Firewheel Court, Cane Bay to Michele McGee and Eric Strause for $306,270.
Megan N. Watson sold 419 Spectrum Road, Cane Bay to Jenna Lynn and Jonathan Johnson for $294,500.
Michael S. Moran sold 111 Buckfield Lane, Weatherstone to Jonathan Robert and Leslie Annette Livingston for $265,000.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division Properties LLC sold 107 Rouen Lane, Cane Bay to Dominique and Stuart Liron for $317,700.
Paul J. Wulf sold 207 Saxony Loop, Cane Bay to James W. and Jo Ann Stamm for $295,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 335 Parish Farms Drive, Carnes Crossroads to James B. Mitchum for $510,140.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 121 Potters Pass Drive, Nexton to Richard and Mary Ellen Gilbert for $425,740.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 648 Van Buren Drive, Carnes Crossroads to Seunghee and Juhee Han for $381,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 461 Sanctuary Park Drive, Cane Bay to Rose Green for $263,490.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 148 Hedera Court, Nexton to Martin and Laura Ann Schechner for $359,215.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 579 Cross Park Lane, Nexton to Marcus N. and Crystal M. Parker for $468,715.
Raymond C. Klein sold 269 Waterfront Park Drive, Cane Bay to Dean Joel and Denise Estolt Kupfer for $339,000.
Richard R. Kunta sold 268 Calm Water Way, Cane Bay to John Peter and Stacy Ann Kryzkij for $388,000.
Richard W. Hood sold 424 Spectrum Road, Cane Bay to Carla A. and Edward Grasso for $325,990.
Robert L. Wright Jr. sold 445 Flat Rock Lane, Cane Bay to Tina and Edwin Clarke for $377,000.
True Homes LLC sold 375 Dunlin Drive, Nexton to Lawrence Dwayne and Carmen Elaine Thomas for $286,635.
True Homes LLC sold 377 Dunlin Drive, Nexton to Mitchell J. and Nicole Trevett for $309,459.
True Homes LLC sold 369 Dunlin Drive, Nexton to Marnicia Toliver for $314,900.
True Homes LLC sold 419 Snowy Plover Lane, Nexton to Nathaniel and Denise Junious for $324,225.
Weekley Homes LLC sold 513 Scholar Way, Nexton to Rosana J. and Claudio Butkus for $383,640.
Wando
David K. Kaufmann sold 2101 Guerins Bridge Road, Guerin Creek to Ryan David Kaufmann for $660,000.
Eastwood Construction LLC sold 412 Topsail Court, The Landings at Sweetwater to Lindsay Rox and Anne Chandler for $461,480.
Dorchester County
Ladson
DR Horton Inc. sold 9800 Sickle Drive, McKewn to Wanda Simmons-Williams for $265,485.
DR Horton Inc. sold 5003 Paddy Field Way, McKewn to Adam A. Wisniewski for $265,900.
DR Horton Inc. sold 9804 Wooden Pestle Way, McKewn to Jason L. and Alison Pruitt for $278,500.
DR Horton Inc. sold 9826 Sickle Drive, McKewn to Reinhard and Nicola Grab for $285,655.
DR Horton Inc. sold 4975 Paddy Field Way, McKewn to Jesse L. and Lindsey Danielle Sherman for $281,450.
DR Horton Inc. sold 4989 Paddy Field Way, McKewn to Michael A. and Dondiedra D. Mayes for $285,250.
David E. Hennigar sold 9658 Roseberry St., McKewn to Pei Xu and Ling Ma for $270,000.
Joshua Shackook sold 9866 Black Tupelo Lane, Coosaw Preserve to Jose L. Santoyo for $261,186.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 9986 Winged Elm St., Coosaw Preserve to Veronica Vazquez Mesa for $314,515.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 9905 Pin Cherry Court, Coosaw Preserve to Montanique Shante Garland for $364,915.
Scott Greenwood sold 9791 Black Willow Lane, Coosaw Preserve to Benjamin C. and Brandi M. Weaver for $310,000.
Shawn M. Sturms sold 4806 Newkirk St., McKewn to Bonnelle .F Shanafelt for $250,000.
North Charleston
David W. Floyd sold 8923 East Fairway Woods Circle, Coosaw Creek Country Club to Lindsey Oneal and Cory Matthew Hunnicutt for $485,000.
David W. Walters sold 8245 Governors Walk, Indigo Fields to John E. Morrison for $358,000.
Donna B. Bulkley sold 8680 West Fairway Woods Drive, Coosaw Creek Country Club to Michaele N. and David B. Hilling for $360,000.
Michael A. Erickson sold 8305 Berringer Bluff, Indigo Fields to Amanda and Leyon Beach for $265,000.
Michael A. Hemphill sold 99 Nightingale Manor, Archdale to Andrew Jacob Altman for $330,000.
Stefan Anthony Leiba sold 5411 Overland Trail, Taylor Plantation to Matthew Terrance and Kandi Danielle Whiteside for $295,000.
Ridgeville
Deborah A. Cyr sold 126 Sandpit Drive to Gary Davidson for $359,000.
Joseph L. Barrett sold 2076 Briar Bend Road, Winterseat to Charles L. and Melissa McDaniel for $437,000.
Russell T. Mathias sold 102 Satling Court, Winterseat to Jacob W. and Heather J. Witmer for $467,500.
Summerville
Andrew W. Taylor sold 310 Brick Kiln Drive to Mark A. and Tiffany J. Fisher for $365,000.
Barry S. Katz sold 608 South Main St. to Lacey and Michael McDonald for $750,000.
Christopher C. Miller sold 133 Roadster Row, Reminisce to Nicholas John and Erin Marsalisi for $295,000.
Christopher T. Brumback sold 210 Amaryllis Ave., White Gables to Nicole D. and Duane A. Yutzy for $300,000.
Clifford W. Spatz sold 101 Sabal Court, Daniels Orchard to Marilyn Anderson for $389,000.
Codey Michael Koerner sold 126 Rosario Drive, Plum Creek to Thomas Charles and Samantha Brielle Hunzinger for $252,000.
Craig J. Abresch sold 116 Royal Troon Court, Pine Forest Country Club to Paul J. and Soeh J. Gadbois for $274,900.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 230 Angelica Ave., White Gables to Karen K. Wilkinson for $256,387.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 226 Angelica Ave., White Gables to Alicia D. Gayler for $297,799.
DR Horton Inc. sold 712 Kilarney Road, Pine Forest to Jason and Kendall Bak for $356,200.
DR Horton Inc. sold 4032 Cascades Thrust, The Summit to Kenneth H. and Sarah E. White for $534,050.
Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 325 Bumble Way, Summers Corner to Timothy David and Jessica Birt for $355,000.
David S. Strickland sold 312 Simmons Ave. to Maggie H. and Justin A. Brownlee for $282,000.
Dennis Daugherty sold 2004 Redback Drive, The Ponds to Connie Ann Cramer for $295,000.
Gatsby Holdings LLC sold 708 Simmons Ave., Magnolia Hill to Barry Stephen and Dana Lee Katz for $405,000.
George L. Tupper III sold 102 Lynch Lane to Heather L. and Steven J. Erbentraut for $585,000.
Gerald S. Ashley sold 105 W. 3rd S. St. to Todd L. and Lucy Virginia Hibbard for $367,000.
Giles Toole sold 104 Wrigley Blvd., Fieldview to Eldridge Cody and Judith Smith for $265,000.
Homebuyers SC LLC sold 127 Wilson Drive, Millwood to Robert Harold Mitchell for $250,000.
Hunter Quinn Homes LLC sold 614 W. 2nd N. St. to Jennifer N. Alexander and John Clinton Madray for $268,000.
James R. May sold 404 W. 7th N. St. to Stephen Lewis Battle for $390,000.
Janie M. Dunkerley sold 802 Enclave Terrace, Summerville Country Estates to Dora Ward and Christopher Staton for $356,000.
Jason C. Sligh sold 140 Pavilion St., Reminisce to Matthew G. Kilby for $250,000.
Jennifer Workman sold 72 Crossandra Ave., White Gables to Tyler and Katherine Atkin for $289,900.
John S. Haynes sold 9332 South Moreto Circle, Wescott Plantation to Srishti and Vandan Kulkarni for $265,000.
Karen L. Weiner sold 103 Sabal Court, Daniels Orchard to Peter A. and Sandra P. Conroy for $345,000.
Katherine E. Hensley sold 108 Tortoise St., The Ponds to Annette and Glen Carroll for $312,000.
Kathleen J. Pittel sold 5116 Village Crier Lane, Wescott Plantation to Christopher L. and Cheryl L. Moe for $325,000.
Low Country Residential Builders LLC sold 1005 Everglade Circle, Summerville Country Estates to Amber R. and Brandon Carper for $359,909.
Melisa Ann Beaudry sold 1031 Legacy Lane, Legend Oaks Plantation to Carlton Blake Tillis for $357,000.
Nathan M. Smith sold 5153 Blair Road, Myers Mill to Raymond J. and Deborah L. Favreau for $253,000.
Nicholas J. Wells sold 301 Thomaston Ave., Brandymill to Abdiva Lasharon Baxter and Clarence Arthur Lee Baxter for $269,000.
Nicholas Skrobot sold 218 Austin Creek Court, Blackberry Creek to Margaret and Joseph Dechirico for $286,480.
Nicholas Sullivan sold 236 Eagle Ridge Road, Bridges of Summerville to William and Jennifer Thompson for $259,000.
Pamela W. Banach sold 605 Leaning Pin Court, Legend Oaks Plantation to Andrew and Amanda Sloan for $269,000.
Peter A. Conroy sold 104 Dukes Court to Brian A. and Elizabeth S. Mullinax for $415,000.
Rhonda L. Taylor sold 105 Mayfield St., Ashborough to Frederic D. and Catherine R. Smith for $304,000.
Tariq K. Yousufzai sold 201 Weston Hall Drive, The Ponds to Harold T. and Sabrina L. Marshall for $465,000.
Ted Reuter sold 209 Temuco Lane, Plum Creek to Brian Richard and Jessica Turner for $250,000.
Todd M. Noltemeyer sold 606 Fairway Forest Drive, Legend Oaks Plantation to Debra B. and Ronald W. Ambrose for $310,000.
Walter Joshua Widener sold 808 Essex Drive, Irongate to Zachary Mahaffey for $252,750.
Wayne B. Wallace sold 108 Sugar Mill Court, Legend Oaks Plantation to Tara Linman and Christopher James Riemer for $474,900.