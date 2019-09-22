Real estate transactions for Sunday, September 22, 2019.

Charleston County
The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between July 15-19.
Awendaw
Linda D. Easterlin and William O. Duc III sold 1278 Eden Road, Paradise Island to Glenn Edward and Teresa R. Herron for $450,000.
Charleston
373 Huger LLC sold Unit H, 375 Huger St., Chesnut Court to James Stone and Elizabeth M. Roberts for $735,000.
Gadsden Development Co. II LLC sold Unit 505, 5 Gadsdenboro St. to Skytop Village LLC for $1.1 million.
Matthew Mcdonnell sold Unit 324, 1 Cool Blow to Kimberly Powell for $267,500.
Jackson Haskell sold Unit 3, 309 Meeting St. to Emma J. Dooley for $355,000.
Sarah R. Cooper sold Unit 2, 161 Saint Margaret St. to Margaret A. Creason for $280,000.
Joyce M. Jarvis sold Unit 609, 1 King St., Fort Sumter House to Palmetto 1026 Capital LLC for $950,000.
Elizabeth Blair Watkins Dorneanu sold 119 Fishburne St. to Kathryn L. Zainea for $427,000.
Lindsay N. Nevin and J. Austin Hipp sold 1600 Meeting St. to Refinery on Meeting LLC for $1.3 million.
Big Head Holding LLP sold 302 Sumter St. to Nicholas W. and Neil W. Lykins for $800,000.
31 Radcliffe LLC sold 31 Radcliffe St. to Susan Elizabeth Reed and Stephen Alexander Welt for $320,000.
Alexander M. and Nancy A. Patch sold 59 Gibbes St. to Ross E. Cameron and Jennings Lee Culver for $1.2 million.
Matthew T. and Kelly K. Towsley sold 6 Kennedy Court to Kimberly Bowerman and Daniel Hashemi for $420,000.
Folly Beach
Julia Townsend Haynie sold 19 Mariners Cay Drive, Mariner's Cay Racquet and Yacht Club to Carolyn Rogers and Ricky Robinson for $398,000.
John T. Hilton sold 1674 East Ashley Ave. to BPG Canosa LLC for $795,000.
Hollywood
JMH at Deerfield LLC sold 4968 Serene Lane, Deerfield Hall to Timothy Sweeney for $280,000.
Isle of Palms
Paula L. Bilodeau and Shaun T. Quill sold Unit 111C, 1400 Ocean Blvd., Sea Cabin on the Ocean at Oceanside Villas to B & B's Seaside Escapes LLC for $385,000.
Gary E. McCord sold 3 29th Ave., Yacht Harbor to Host LLC for $810,000.
James Island
Linda G. Aycock and Rose M. Dangerfield sold Unit A, 109 Howard Mary Drive, Sable on the Marsh to Richard J. Tramel and Vince Tesoro for $356,000.
Brooke C. and Daniel Wood sold 1082 Blue Marlin Drive, Harbor Woods to Tara Dieter Reynolds for $395,000.
Vivian Appler and David Bow sold 1132 Shoreham Road, Willow Walk to Vaishnavi Khare Hansen for $277,000.
John C. and Grace L. Newland sold 1166 East and West Road, Old Orchard to Jonathan Ollie Bradsher for $370,000.
Bryan L. and Laura B. Taylor sold 1577 Ocean Neighbors Blvd. to Blair Yokley Stevenson for $328,000.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 1601 Secessionville Road to Colleen Bressler and Marc Mantey for $512,000.
Hoi Ming Wong sold 1736 Crystal Lake Drive, Wexford Sound to Sai Mei Huang for $380,000.
Daniel S. Eads sold 1809 Parkland Preserve Lane to Sayaka and Joseph R. Delaney for $385,000.
Vivian B. Cromwell sold 1912 Central Park Road to Southwind Land Co. LLC for $560,000.
Atlantic Management LLC sold 2135 Stonewood Drive, Riverland Golfview to Michael K. Lynch for $466,000.
Lynn B. Ault sold 2188 Fort Pemberton Drive, Riverland Terrace to David Cleland and Sally Bennett Baxley for $299,000.
Timothy R. McCoin sold 763 Creekside Drive, Lighthouse Point to Candace and Matthew Truman for $299,900.
Tyler Scott Jones sold 859 Montgomery Road, Lawton Bluff to Lauren Elizabeth Brown and William Evans Albenesius for $320,000.
Kellie L. Horton sold 936 Stiles Drive, Stiles Point to Brian J. and Laura E. Culp for $385,000.
Johns Island
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 534 McLernon Trace, Marshview Commons to Ernest Eugene Gregory Jr. for $261,860.
DR Horton Inc. sold 1190 Hammrick Lane, Woodbury Park to Joshua C. Williams and Jennifer Renee Willis for $350,000.
Javier E. and Stacey L. Yudice sold 1221 Updyke Drive, Swygert's Landing to Joseph Paul Savel III and Lee Ann Savel for $298,000.
Kiawah River Investment LLC sold 1459 Mizzen Alley, Kiawah River to Carolina Cottage Homes LLC for $345,000.
Jeffrey L. and Katherine M. Buttaccio sold 1519 Maple Grove Drive, The Retreat at Johns Island to Morgan J. and Stephen D. Spicer for $310,000.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division Properties LLC sold 1651 Emmets Road, The Oaks at St. Johns Crossing to Michael Edward Bentley and Dina Lee Sitton for $346,438.
Alan and Barbara Abner sold 3102 Mayfair Lane, Hope Plantation to Lance E. and Judy Loomis Clifford for $450,000.
Tristen and Megan Trivett sold 3237 Dunwick Drive, Fenwick Hills to Harvey Wilson McCormick IV and H.W. McCormick for $293,750.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 3342 Great Egret Drive, St. John's Lake to Charles A. and Susan D. Ball for $415,000.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 3420 Great Egret Drive to Kirsten Lienne and Michael Thomas Frick for $295,395.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 4012 Brown Trout Drive, St. John's Lake to Gary and Joni Anderson for $370,550.
Kiawah Island
Steven M. and Nancy E. Morley sold 111 Surfscoter Lane, Middlewoods West to Emil Frank Sos Jr. for $737,500.
KRVI Townhomes LLC sold 120 Bobcat Lane, Riverview Townhomes to Jacqueline Gay and Thomas Fuller IV for $1.2 million.
Kathleen C. Koenen sold 117 Osprey Point Lane, Osprey Beach to Malarhusen West LLC for $2.2 million.
Vincent A. and Michelle L. Viscomi sold 28 Eugenia Ave. to Joseph Edward and Karen Kitterman Gallagher for $2.5 million.
Stephen M. and Kathryn E. Parks sold 499 Old Dock Road, Middlewoods East to Richard and Kristin Ennis for $5.1 million.
Darren P. and Katherine A. Thomas sold 735 Virginia Rail Road to Gregory F. Rayburn for $1.2 million.
Patrick C.M. Gillespie sold 17 Lemoyne Lane, The Cassique to Seabrook 3480 LLC for $640,000.
McClellanville
Gwendolyn B. and Norris J. Ward sold 107 Cassena St. to Leslie W. Hanak Jr. and Juliet Lynn Hanak for $509,250.
Meggett
Christen R. and Frank Brown sold 4811 Highway 165 to John James Geiges Jr. and Suely Geiges for $395,000.
William D. and Cherrie B. Sneed sold 5634 Church Flats Road to William W. Walker Jr. for $787,500.
Mount Pleasant/East Cooper
Charles Alan Jones sold Unit C, 719 Ralston Court, Bay Tree to James Leonard and Jane Keenan Millar for $255,000.
Jon G. and Robin L. Crawford sold Unit 47, 1774 Tennyson Row to Marilyn T. and Christopher Lee Berwick for $355,000.
Keith and Jeanne Smith sold Unit 11F, 1791 Tennyson Row to James H. and Sandra L. Huddleston for $345,000.
Mary C. Fair sold 101 Mary St., Hibben to Curtis D. Ravenel for $744,635.
Beazer Homes LLC sold 1254 Gannett Road, Bentley Park to Millie L. Lambrakos for $526,900.
Ral Z. and Nancy W. Smith sold 130 Middle St. to Jonathan Charles and Lisa Hays Holmes for $1.2 million.
HDP Hamlet LLC sold 1333 Founders Way to Crescent Homes SC LLC for $2 million.
HDP Hamlet LLC sold 1337 Founders Way to Crescent Homes SC LLC for $2 million.
Daniela Alison Carrasco Castillo sold 1339 River Otter Court, Horlbeck Creek to Sean Robert and Christina Nicole Doherty for $480,000.
Elizabeth Sarah Vary sold 1400 Stratton Place, Stratton by the Sound to Shanna Dickerson for $1.1 million.
Samer J. Gheriafi and Lana N. Shehadeh sold 1427 Hamlin Park Circle to Ryan James Stradling for $320,000.
Christopher and Heather Sumner sold 1444 Thayer Place, Churchill Park to Henry and Emily Howle for $378,000.
Gregory A. St. Pierre sold 1525 Heron Ave., Cassina Heights to Mary Mims Roberts for $715,000.
Robert M. Osterloh and Stanislava Stepanek sold 1542 Sea Pines Drive, Rivertowne Country Club to John J. and Diana E. Bonner for $742,500.
HDP Hamlet LLC sold 1551 Low Park St. to Crescent Homes SC LLC for $1 million.
Monica Wolverton sold 1740 Greenspoint Court, Darts Pointe at Dunes West to Constantine G. Samartzis for $626,000.
Gerald S. and Germaine M. Ward sold 1804 Cherokee Rose Circle, Dunes West to Clifton P. and Kim N. Campbell for $900,000.
Stephen S. Hull Jr. sold 181 Slipper Shell Court, Etiwan Pointe to Leon and Allison Leggett for $404,000.
Maryann Gavin sold 1834 Chauncys Court, Park West to Gregory J. Gorgone for $304,900.
Jacob S. and Laura A. Verdorn sold 1932 Hubbell Drive, The Village at Park West to Jonpaul and Deborah Ann Sticco for $325,000.
Kristin E. Wold sold 1953 Davant Circle, Longpoint to Nicholas T. and Mary Carlton Kinney for $463,000.
Jeffrey W. and Kimberly M. Rogers sold 1956 Davant Circle, Longpoint to Joshua David and Amanda Fay Vriens for $400,000.
Elizabeth B. and Shane M. Wilson sold 2007 Armory Drive, West Point to Kelly Coolbaugh for $310,000.
David E. and Mary I. Hritz sold 2016 Kings Gate Lane, The Heritage at Dunes West to Michael and Terry Ann Giordano for $356,400.
Roger A. and Kina Miller sold 2036 Welsh Pony Drive, Tupelo Plantation to Andrew T. Doyne and Jean Q. Nguyen-Cole for $439,000.
Constantine G. Samartzis sold 2100 Whisper Grass Circle, Dunes West to Susan Ilse Beck Ballenger for $535,000.
Robert C. and Kathryn H. Weaver sold 2107 Presidio Drive, Quail Hollow to Michael Alspaugh Jr. and Brandy Alspaugh for $305,000.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 2109 Breezy Point Drive, The Pointe at Rivertowne Country Club to Dennis M. and Sally G. Potts for $725,990.
Martha Igoe sold 212 Red Knot Lane, Tidal Walk at Belle Hall Plantation to DR Horton Inc. for $452,700.
Rodney S. and Valentina V. Jarvis sold 2210 Red Fern Lane, Thornewood to Nicholas Battistoni for $420,000.
William Z. and Julie F. Anthony sold 2276 Hartfords Bluff Circle, Rivertowne to Joseph A. and Teri A. Nellis for $770,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2287 Primus Road, The Oaks at Primus to Weiguo Li and Lianying He for $501,315.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2330 Brackish Drive, Riverview at Dunes West to William A. and Caryn M. Lyons for $792,026.
Shawn C. and Stephanie R. Fruchter sold 2565 John Boone Court, McLean's Orchard to Lauren P. Sprague for $769,000.
Barbara K. Kingsley and Michelle K. Steinbrecher sold 2584 Kings Gate Lane, The Heritage at Dunes West to Anne W. Skewes for $402,500.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2691 Cullen Drive, Windsor Park at Dunes West to Patrik Luis and Catherine Maria Mills for $470,765.
Mark J. and Teresa D. Renau sold 2951 Loebs Court, Cotton Creek at Planter's Pointe to Mary Van Den Brand for $320,000.
Jennifer S. Monson sold 2983 Emma Lane, The Village at Carol Oaks to Kia Lynn Matthews for $258,000.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 3032 Caspian Court, Bessemer Park at Park West to Christina Davis Maull for $339,675.
Todd R. and Claire E. Allen sold 3332 Olympic Lane, The Estates at Charleston National to Kerry Blake and Heather S. Lugenbeal for $534,900.
John M. and Lauren M. Beard sold 3436 Toomer Kiln Circle, Coatbridge at Park West to Cyrus C. and Elizabeth A. Sadigh for $465,000.
David Lawrence Jones sold 3498 Yarmouth Drive, Carolina Park to Leigh Ann Taylor for $371,000.
Bottomry Capital LLC sold 3520 Wilkes Way, Carolina Park to Carolina Cottage Homes LLC for $347,047.
Cline Construction LLC sold 3719 Goodwater St., Carolina Park to Corey R. and Tara M. Heenan for $924,770.
Joseph and Jackie Helmer sold 3798 Saint Ellens Drive, Darrell Creek to Jon G. and Robin L. Crawford for $566,000.
Michael G. and Lauren T. Glass sold 3833 Tupelo Church Lane, Tupelo Plantation to Matthew Steven and Kelsey Green Wright for $340,000.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 3849 Maidstone Drive, Carolina Park to Tanner Reese and Ashlie Nelson Ervin for $479,660.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 3920 Maidstone Drive, Carolina Park to Gioacchino Abbriano and Vania Pitti for $470,050.
Diane H. Dinkins sold 4008 Harleston Green Lane, Charleston National to Sean Kenneck and Kristianna Ober for $410,000.
Old Oak LLC sold 4245 Coolidge St., Waverly at Hamlin Plantation to Brent R. and Katherine Green Gillig for $680,000.
Megan W. Duncan sold 564 Fishermans Bend, Hidden Cove to Martha J. Igoe for $460,000.
Kathleen Hatfield sold 585 Flannery Place, Alston Point to Christian S. Warley for $559,500.
Patricia C. Ackerman sold 739 Ralston Court, Bay Tree to Amelia Chassevent and Aaron Michael Brown for $269,000.
Anne B. Seymour sold 845 Tupelo Bay Drive, Hibben at Belle Hall Plantation to Matthew and Jennifer Rose for $808,000.
Julia Lynn Graham sold 953 Fowler Court, Bay Tree to Zen Real Estate LLC for $252,000.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 992 Key Colony Court, Sullivan's Pointe to Kimberly Foster Whitlock for $400,000.
North Charleston
Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 1658 Indy Drive, Mixson Ave. to Steven Colton Cannon for $319,990.
Serious Wabbits LLC sold 1813 Reynolds Ave., Chicora Place to 1813 Assoc. LLC for $469,900.
Black Ink Real Estate SC I LLC sold 1909 Alton St., Ferndale to Sam Dom Charleston Equity LLC for $2.2 million.
3422 Rivers Avenue LLC sold 3422 Rivers Ave., Cherokee Place to 3422 Rivers Avenue 2019 LLC and Brent Anthony Case for $280,000.
Blake C. and Gina L. Stouffer sold 4340 Oakwood Ave. to Zachary Max Bedell for $359,000.
Timothy P. and Cheryl H. Ristau sold 4740 Park Place East to Pearce W. Fleming Jr. and Nicole Gabrielle Fleming for $442,500.
Emil E. Popko sold 5030 Lancaster St., Cameron Terrace to John H. Skinner for $270,000.
Brian R. Swanson sold 5104 Temple St., Oak Park to Carol Lynn Heinemann and Matthew Wayne Vogt for $325,000.
Norman Henderson Woodcock sold 5191 Celtic Drive to Joseph Michael and Caroline MacNaughton Melchers for $360,000.
Sean L. and Elena Kimsey sold 8170 Ronda Drive, Baker Plantation to Ted Bittle for $290,999.
Ravenel
Stephen G. and Vicky S. Gantt sold 5741 Whistle Stop Lane to Brittany Victoria Delis and Chasity Ann Ledford for $398,800.
Seabrook Island
Held-Laurens LLC sold 1505 Lady Anna Lane, Jenkins Point Plantation to James R. and Deborah O. Scott for $1.3 million.
Sydney Elizabeth Galley sold 2450 Cat Tail Pond Road to Brenda J. Yovan for $1.4 million.
Marvin J. Jenkins sold 3603 Beachcomber Run to Victor Carlyle Brown for $687,500.
Runcible Enterprises LLC sold 3618 Loggerhead Court to James R. and Mary K. Gwyn for $925,000.
Richard T. and Sandra J. Allen sold 818 Treeloft Trace, Treeloft Villas to Cindy Forman for $320,000.
Sullivan’s Island
Julia J. Ostrover sold 2008 Ion Ave. to John Miles Jordan III and Deanna M. Jordan for $1.4 million.
Edwin D. Warinner Jr. and Annalisa W. Warinner sold 2851 Ion Ave. to Barry D. Gumb and 2851 Ion LLC for $1.3 million.
David A. and Susan D. Srock sold 413 Station 23rd St. to 413 Station 23 Street LLC for $1.2 million.
Summerville
Lacy D. and Arlene A. Jones Taylor sold 211 Angora Way, The Pines at Gahagan to Patricia A. and John J. Ward for $340,000.
NVR Inc. sold 313 Grand Palm Lane, Palmetto Row to Sergio Souza and Carol Ann Dacosta for $265,580.
Eastwood Construction LLC sold 514 Wynfield Forest Drive, Wynfield Forest to Gene A. and Susan L. Nuzzo for $271,175.
Eastwood Construction LLC sold 516 Wynfield Forest Drive, Wynfield Forest to Timothy Andrew and Tanya L. Hanchon for $292,890.
West Ashley/St. Andrews
C and M LLC sold Unit 101, 1038 Jenkins Road to Blumorgan Properties LLC for $405,000.
Plantation Oaks Owner LLC sold Unit 234, 2225 Ashley River Road to We Plantation Oaks Owner LLC for $36.1 million.
Laban D. and Allison C. Chappell sold 1335 Winchester Drive, Sandhurst to Jan and Reta M. Goldman for $497,000.
Sally Blake sold 14 Brigadoon Place, Shadowmoss Plantation to Christopher Robert Forey Howard and Rebecca Lynne Howard for $439,000.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 145 Claret Cup Way, Grand Terrace at Grand Oaks to Gail Patricia and Kelly Marie Moore for $269,955.
Bushyager Investments LLC sold 1509 Juniper St., Sherwood Forest to Thomas Musa for $251,000.
Robert L. Smalls Jr. sold 1551 Roustabout Way, Bolton's Landing to Ion Venture LLC for $256,000.
Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. sold 161 Shadowmoss Parkway, Shadowmoss Plantation to Cathy A. Koci and Michael Werner for $324,105.
Carina L. and Katherine G. Gerscovich sold 17 Captiva Row, Ashley Hall Plantation to Katherine C. and Daniel Shahid for $315,718.
Rebecca and Michael E. Johnston sold 1735 Waterbrook Drive, Cypress at Carolina Bay to Veronica Mary and John Stephen Canning for $370,000.
Ryan M. and Jennifer L. Boerner sold 1775 Grovehurst Drive, Carolina Bay to Ngoc Cao and Jennifer Nguyen for $317,000.
Christopher Saddlemire sold 2 Roslyn Drive, Mayfair at Shadowmoss Plantation to Matthew Robert and Kelsey Rose Martel for $295,000.
William H. Nobles Jr. and Sarah E. Nobles sold 2030 Dogwood Road, Pierpont to Mark Staff for $251,000.
Marin Stoyanov Marinov sold 2036 Boeing Ave., Air Harbor to Leah Storm Thornley for $286,000.
Dana C. Mitchell IV and Elizabeth L. Mitchell sold 207 Hickory St., Ashley Forest to Oliver M. Goldman and Hayley Singleton for $472,250.
Mark Andrade sold 2247 Mariners Fry, Forest Lakes to Stephanie Lewis and Craig Russell Thompson for $375,000.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division Properties LLC sold 2314 Town Woods Road, Church Creek Landing to Robert H. and Kristin P. Bell for $323,512.
Jennifer Stuart sold 2317 Ardeer Drive, Magnolia Bluff to Preston Lamar and Morgan Moynihan Hollings for $322,000.
HSS LLC sold 2325 Furman Drive, Drayton on the Ashley to Carlos Escobedo and Shaunta Marie Vigil for $315,000.
Universal Exports Property Management LLC sold 2363 Rice Pond Road, Ashland Plantation to Matthew S. and Paige Montgomery Kesler for $540,000.
Gerald M. and Terrye J. Nettles sold 2405 Two Oaks Drive, Sylvan Shores to Tibor Fulop and Lilla Ujvarossy for $365,000.
Centex Homes sold 2863 Merriams Drive, Carolina Bay to Angela L. Estrada for $468,040.
Michael Tirone and Christina Tanay sold 3012 Coopers Basin Circle, Saltgrass at Carolina Bay to Mitchell and Athena Crofts for $417,000.
Mitchell G. and Athena G. Crofts sold 3014 Shiloh Lane, Saltgrass at Carolina Bay to Mary Hamrick and Sean Gavin Lawless for $320,003.
Justin T. and Allison M. Brown sold 309 Cessna Ave., Air Harbor to Marshall Dow and Fiona R. Sanderson for $271,500.
Kaitlin C. Kraft sold 4021 Hartland St., Ashley Park to Silvia Pinon-Lopez for $250,000.
Brittany Delis sold 4239 Scharite St., Ashley Park to Jessica J. Dangerfield for $254,000.
Dixie W. Low sold 46 Still Shadow Drive, Shadowmoss Plantation to Jacqueline Rodgers Storts for $375,000.
John Robert Kimzey sold 519 Shem Butler Court, Schieveling Plantation to Tyler M. Webb and Sophie J. Ludwig for $326,000.
Harriet Selander sold 6 Riverdale Drive, Avondale to Coastal Blue Holdings LLC for $290,000.
Berkeley County
The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between July 15-19.
Bonneau
Carl H. Butler Jr. sold 205 Lake Moultrie Drive, Lake Moultrie Shores to Harold Prince for $305,000.
Charleston
Beazer Homes LLC sold 113 Rowans Creek Drive, Marshes at Cooper River Townhomes to Shelbi H. and Jacob J. Brueckner for $279,990.
Beazer Homes LLC sold 161 Rowans Creek Drive, Marshes at Cooper River Townhomes to Mari-Ann S. and Robert F. Burgoyne for $361,770.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 1040 Oak Bluff Ave. to Emily Renee O'Connor for $380,091.
Gregory J. Gorgone sold 1099 Peninsula Cove Drive, The Peninsula to Mark David and Nicohl Rene Cave for $277,900.
Ronald N. Cates Jr. sold 104 Tea Farm Way, Nelliefield Plantation to Harrison W. Phibbs and Caitlin E. McCormack for $305,000.
Daniel Island
Cody Lee Blum sold 2532 Josiah St., Edgefield Park to Calvin and Sharon Jones for $684,334.
David R. Knight sold 193 Corn Planters St., Codners Ferry Park to Patricia H. and Jeffrey Ebernickle for $537,500.
Virginia Lynn sold Unit A302, 200 River Landing Drive to Courtland T. and Janet F. Babcock for $433,000.
Walter J. Foster sold 207 Ferryman Lane, Ralston Creek to Teresa L. and Joseph Barton for $1.4 million.
William Wahl sold 616 Cattle St., Daniel Island Park to John Michael and Kristina Young Baxley for $1.9 million.
Goose Creek
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 153 Firethorn Drive, Liberty Village to Ronald Lee Moore Moore for $298,003.
Dannie Joe Hostetter sold 106 Spalding Circle, Hamlets to Carli and Joseph Manchester for $307,000.
David Otalora Amaya sold 515 Nandina Drive, Liberty Village to Tammy and David Smith for $301,000.
David Tuscany sold 114 North Knightsbridge Court, Hamlets to John Broomfield II for $310,000.
Gregory A. Gould sold 447 Green Park Lane, Brickhope Greens to Baldomero Garcia for $280,000.
Jarrett Michael Perez sold 136 Mayfield Drive, Liberty Village to Lauren M. Farrar for $265,000.
Jeffrey D. Ramsey sold 681 Hamlet Circle, Hamlets to Walter J. and Daphne D. Fulda for $335,000.
Jonathan M. Steiner sold 431 Gianna Lane, Montague Plantation to Vergelia S. Davis and Timothy Aypeeos Davis for $266,000.
Jose L. Segura Jr. sold 606 Parkwood Drive, Liberty Village to Gary D. and Cynthia L. Motts for $290,000.
Joseph Dwayne Pursley sold 457 Green Park Lane, Brickhope Greens to Donna Neary for $275,000.
Lennar Corp. sold 226 Daniels Creek Circle, Liberty Village to Arnnette Cameta Griffiths for $257,310.
William P. Wiese sold 233 Wathen Drive, Medway Landing at Montague Plantation to Christina and Christopher Thompson for $280,000.
Hanahan
Century Development LLC sold 1113 Landes End Drive, Tanner Hall to Christian E. and Sheena Nicole Maurer for $315,000.
John F. Kilcoyne sold 5 Leone Court to Robert Craig Herring for $420,000.
Lennar Corp. sold 1915 Sweetfern Road, Tanner Plantation Scenic Point to Mandy Patrick and Bryan Matthew Corbett for $428,740.
Tracey S. Nelson sold 1902 Wild Indigo Way, Tanner Plantation to Donna K. and Terry G. Patterson for $385,000.
Huger
DR Horton Inc. sold 123 Beam St., Seven Lakes to Alexander and Kathryn P. Decastro for $449,860.
DR Horton Inc. sold 253 Camber Road, Seven Lakes to Ian and Janet Williams for $495,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 239 Camber Road, Seven Lakes to Jacob and Lacy Ferrell for $499,000.
Ladson
Miguel Gutierrez sold 4000 Exploration Road, Hunters Bend to Erick and Debra Sesso for $270,000.
Moncks Corner
Brett G. Conner sold 158 Blackwater Way, Fairmont South to Bradford L. and Kaitlyn K. Rupert for $279,000.
Casey L. Peery sold 403 Topcrest Lane, Foxbank Plantation to John H. Stacy for $290,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 121 Whaler Ave., West Lake to Marc A. Bernard for $369,900.
Frederick H. Gunther sold 1007 Waterside Blvd. to Charles B. Carson for $265,000.
Mary C. Lee sold 302 Southern Sugar Ave.,Cypress Ridge to William Alex and Madalyn Jane Pendergraph for $252,900.
Ridgeville
Judy L. Schnaath sold 1691 Cypress Campground Road to Kristen Wilson for $285,000.
St. Stephen
James Brock Mitchum sold 134 Logans Hideout Trail to Sharon Ann and David Gerald McFadden for $284,500.
Summerville
Adam Lovelace sold 364 Sanctuary Park Drive, Cane Bay to Carrie Petsche for $259,000.
Anthony Kania sold 535 Carnes Crossing Blvd., Saint Thomas Park to Kayla M. and Brian M. Greene for $466,000.
Beazer Homes LLC sold 115 Cotesworth Court, Jasmine Point to Willie Rudolph and Dawn Ann Trondson for $359,000.
Bryan S. Doughty sold 830 Buckler St., Saint Thomas Park to Zachary and Amy Smith for $386,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 303 Strabo Court, Meridian to Mark and Susan C. Jeffries for $275,000.
Joshua B. Hall sold 765 Redbud Lane, Cane Bay to Wendel T. Batista and Sonia Tonel-Batista for $270,000.
K Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Lakes of Cane Bay LLC sold 209 Marina Shores Court, Cane Bay to Diane Elizabeth and Steven Wright for $476,779.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 113 Stagecoach Ave., Cane Bay to Tamalega Alextia and Clarissa Marie Tuinei for $276,695.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 475 Sanctuary Park Drive, Cane Bay to Muhammed and Tiffany Jimoh for $293,940.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 330 Watergrass St., Nexton to Jeremy Alan and Lauren Christine Maurer for $343,550.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 134 Hedera Court, Nexton to P. Elaine Gabriletto for $372,690.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 115 Long Branch Drive, Nexton to Jeffrey Thomas and Fieke Johnson for $327,990.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 147 Hedera Court, Nexton to Frank J. Yociss for $359,065.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 334 Parish Farms Drive, Carnes Crossroads to Michael J. and Gemesha F. White for $481,740.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 145 Hedera Court, Nexton to Vivian K. and Lamar E. Knudsen for $357,585.
Sarah Ann George sold 548 Tranquil Waters Way, Cane Bay to Paul B. and Tracy Magnuson Blisk for $268,500.
Wando
Brian R. Martin sold 324 Megans Bay Lane, Shellring at Saint Thomas Island to Debora and Avinash Premlall for $519,000.
Dorchester County
The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between July 15-19.
Ladson
DR Horton Inc. sold 5017 Paddy Field Way, McKewn to Jeffrey D. and Jessica Rae Huff for $270,600.
DR Horton Inc. sold 9703 Flooded Field Drive, McKewn to Travis and Julia Lynn Gray for $273,205.
DR Horton Inc. sold 4973 Paddy Field Way, McKewn to Frank J. Stoner and Jennifer Reese for $299,395.
Doyle Kenneth Burlison sold 9653 Wilhammer Court, McKewn to Adam Jay and Danell L. Freeman for $319,750.
Julida Bonnie Taylor sold 9709 Cherrybark Court, Coosaw Preserve to Mileni A. and Marcos Azevedo for $260,000.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 9988 Winged Elm St., Coosaw Preserve to Elaine M. Hayden for $297,395.
Steven Kline sold 9738 Black Willow Lane, Coosaw Preserve to Susie Rha and Jinwoo Kim for $322,000.
North Charleston
Galloway Family Homes LLC sold 8831 East Fairway Woods Circle, Coosaw Creek Country Club to Blake C. and Gina L. Stouffer for $450,000.
Larry A. Boyd sold 8304 Governors Walk, Indigo Fields to Wilbur B. Fisher for $279,000.
Thomas D. Phillips Jr. sold 1004 Bakers Landing Drive, Bakers Landing to Chase L. Blatchford and Alyssa M. Monserrate for $309,000.
Tyler Rene Sayer sold 4906 White Cedar Road, Coosaw Preserve to Michael and Regina Cook for $256,900.
Reevesville
Laura Mowl sold 978 Independent School Road to Richard D. Annis for $250,000.
Ridgeville
Mark Allen Halley sold 1042 Willington Drive, Winterseat to Kyle and Irene Kraemer for $440,000.
Summerville
Allen Beckett sold 125 Hazeltine Bend, Pine Forest Country Club to Eric M. Woods for $350,000.
Andrew E. Flowers sold 100 Cobley Place, Irongate to Christopher Allen and Larissa Danielle Cook for $259,000.
Barry L. Keeney sold 106 La Costa Way, Pine Forest Country Club to Rebecca Brown for $285,000.
Beronica Gavilanes Alvarez sold 1012 Blockade Runner Parkway, River Birch to Leonard E. Middleton for $267,000.
Christopher R. Lockwood sold 305 Amaryllis Ave., White Gables to Eric and Mary Kathleen Smith for $299,000.
Christy Lynn Hurley sold 134 Tortoise St., The Ponds to Bruce A. and Berti-Jo Leymeister for $427,000.
Danielle Burns sold 635 Grassy Hill Road, Blackberry Creek to Melissa May Wohlfeiler Woodlief and Matthew Phillip Woodlief for $279,900.
Gabriel J. Chickey sold 132 Elliot Creek Lane, Bluffs at Ashley River to Carolyn and David Pastor for $300,000.
George Tyler Winningham sold 204 Carolinian Drive, Legend Oaks Plantation to Matthew L. and Laura M. Ashley for $330,000.
Grainger W. Blanton Jr. sold 644 West Butternut Road to Bruce Dale and Andrea Rene Landis for $400,000.
Jay B. Medlin sold 106 Back Bay Court, Legend Oaks Plantation to Jeffery and Jannitra Latoya Thomas for $385,000.
Joseph B. Routhier sold 104 Brandywine Drive, Ashborough East to Thomas Lee Brock for $470,000.
Joseph F. Hand Jr. sold 212 Roanoke Hill Court, Hickory Ridge to Andrea Dawn and Douglas Eugene Long for $264,500.
Justin G. Yoder sold 120 Tin Can Aly, Reminisce to James Robert and Holly Bergin Gallagher for $275,000.
KH Ponds LLLP sold 204 Oak View Way, The Ponds to Edward A. and Andrea L. Huff for $309,855.
KH Ponds LLLP sold 114 Coopers Hawk Drive, The Ponds to Douglas R. Bridges Jr. for $355,750.
KH Ponds LLLP sold 122 Blackbird Loop, The Ponds to David A. and Karen M. Torino for $401,075.
KH Ponds LLLP sold 109 Coopers Hawk Drive, The Ponds to Kirk E. and Pamela V. Stewart for $432,745.
KHh Ponds Lllp sold 3030 Aura Lane, The Ponds to Paul R. and Elena Brower for $315,625.
KH Ponds LLLP sold 3015 Aura Lane, The Ponds to Gail H. Sherman for $333,375.
KH Ponds LLLP sold 2083 Barn Swallow Road, The Ponds to Richard C. and Peggy A. Falkenstein for $361,655.
KH Ponds LLLP sold 2043 Barn Swallow Road, The Ponds to Deborah P. and Denny J. Cantrell for $468,930.
M & W Contractors Inc. sold 136 Summerset Lane to Michael and Beth Carillo for $255,000.
NVR Inc. sold 211 Lynx Lane, The Ponds to Jessica and Joshua Howell for $299,720.
Pamela D. Adams sold 305 Middleton Blvd., Ashborough East to Donald and Dawn Smith for $359,900.
Rachel A. Brown sold 225 Wilson Drive, Millwood to Stephen Cayle Martinez and Jessica Halbohm for $275,000.
Richard C. Aldret sold 5236 Mulholland Drive, Wescott Plantation to Megan Ashley and Jordan Gregory Stinson for $267,500.
Samuel R. Muscarella sold 128 Spring Meadows Drive, Bridges of Summerville to Michael Anthony and Ann Marie Prusell for $305,000.
Thomas Caregnato sold 2026 Thornhill Drive, Ashborough to Chelsea and Jordan Tate for $329,900.
Timothy L. Dehaan sold 104 Windsor Court, Ashborough East to Sara R. and Matthew D. Alexander for $347,500.