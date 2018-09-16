Charleston County
The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between July 16-20.
Charleston
John J. White sold 1 New St. to Michael D. and Jill G. Bushkoff for $2.6 million.
Sara Mae Ilderton sold 11 Francis St. to Erin Lynch for $600,000.
2015 East Bay LLC sold 145 East Bay St. to Plaza Heights LLC for $40.6 million.
Judith Beelaert sold 27 State St. to Jeremy Ledford Holding LLC for $2.8 million.
GC Investments of Charleston LLC sold 71 Gadsden St to 65 Gadsden LLC for $650,000.
Sig Halsey LLC sold 78 Halsey Blvd., Halsey Park to Les Real Estate Holdings LLC for $2.5 million.
31 Amherst Street LLC sold 94 Morris St. to Michael Levine for $1.2 million.
Edisto Island
John I. Kirven Jr. and Sallie K. Kirven sold 8234 Creek Point Lane to Bees on the Creek LLC for $1.2 million.
Folly Beach
Ursula Alexander sold 250 Little Oak Drive, Little Oak Island to Frederick and Diane Taylor for $390,000.
AMDG on Folly LLC sold 1005 West Ashley Ave. to Michael J. and Jeanine M. Ambrosino for $2 million.
Daniel H. Isaac Jr. sold 15 Red Sunset Lane, Folly West Estates to Walter M. Dickinson IV for $1.4 million.
Isle of Palms
Robert J. Genera sold Unit 330, 1300 Ocean Blvd., Sea Cabin on the Ocean to Lori Horvath for $341,000.
Jean F.S. Carroll sold 15 Sandwedge Lane to Bryan H. Vaigneur for $679,000.
Christopher R. and Staci B. Bennett sold 16 29th Ave. to Seth W. Clark for $730,000.
John G. Gulli sold 2202 Hartnett Blvd. to 2202 Hartnett LLC for $445,000.
Alice and Paul Jolis sold 1 Cross Lane to Legare and Emily Leland for $910,000.
Stephen G. Cobb sold 4401 Ocean Club, Wild Dunes Ocean Club to 4401 Ocean Club LLC for $1.4 million.
James Island
Catherine M. Latorre sold 1038 Clearspring Drive, Ocean Neighbors to Andrew T. Ware and Michelle A. Riggenbach for $500,000.
SM Charleston LLC sold 1129 Hills Plantation Drive, Freeman's Point at Seaside Plantation to Douglas T. and Kelly S. Williams for $997,034.
Richard L. Resing and Craig C. Forte sold 1220 Pressley Road, Freeman's Point to Laura Musselman for $424,900.
Elizabeth L. and Tommy W. Myers sold 1253 Battle Ground Road, Fort Lamar to Renee Mehrzad for $479,000.
Alyson R. Douglas O'Laughlin sold 1253 Chicorie Way, Quail Run to John W. and Margaret Mary Krebser for $400,000.
Ron Cafferky sold 1444 Eutaw Battalion Drive, Freeman's Point at Seaside Plantation to William C. Erickson and Elizabeth Baker for $482,650.
Franklin and Marlene F. Ladson sold 1605 Rainbow Road, Bur-Clare to Jennifer M. Matthews for $281,500.
Bonner and Barbara A. Thomason sold 1663 Fort Lamar Road, Riverville to Philip A. and Gina M. Nisbet for $1.2 million.
Trevor and Carmen Butler sold 1707 Lotus Lane, Ocean Neighbors to Hilde Iann and Curtis Jay Elg for $355,000.
Kenneth N. McNeill sold 2179 Coker Ave., Riverland Terrace to Gary Martin and Carley Wilson Brown for $320,000.
Aideen Stratford sold 617 Stono Edge Drive to Minor and Adrienne Jones for $339,900.
Scotty O. and Sandra B. Williams sold 918 West Oceanview Road, Ocean View to 918 West Oceanview Road LLC for $610,000.
Johns Island
DR Horton Inc. sold 1275 Hammrick Lane, Woodbury Park to Danielle Lila and James Elliot Cool for $415,000.
Dedra L. Johnson sold 1502 Thoroughbred Blvd., Brownswood Farms to Paige E. Griffith for $255,000.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division LLC sold 1531 Castlewick Ave., Fenwick Hills to Tradd Daniel Shepard for $294,738.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division LLC sold 1531 Traywick Ave., Fenwick Hills to Nicholas and Nichole Clark for $325,102.
Southeastern Recapitalization Group LLC sold 1715 Sparkleberry Lane, The Gardens at Whitney Lake to Karrie L. Kreamer for $312,855.
Pearlstine Real Estate Investment Co. LLC sold 1915 Halle Road, The Villages at St. Johns Woods to Pulte Home Co. LLC for $1.5 million.
Edith B. Ellis sold 1919 Blue Bayou Blvd., Twin Lakes to Lynna L. Cherry for $292,500.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2033 Kemmerlin St., Oakfield to Travis J. and Sharyn N. Myers for $435,415.
Richard McCullough sold 2047 Chilhowee Drive, Staffordshire to Taylor King and Allison Pulley for $289,000.
Brock Built Homes of South Carolina LLC sold 2654 Colonel Harrison Drive, Stonoview to Paula G. and Gene H. Kendrick for $422,500.
Beazer Homes LLC sold 2922 Fontana St., Maybank Village to Janet Holt for $277,310.
Beazer Homes LLC sold 2926 Fontana St., Maybank Village to Shealene George and Synthia McBride for $281,390.
Sabal Homes at Whitney Lake LLC sold 3052 Sweetleaf Lane, Johnston Point at Whitney Lake to Peter H. and Melissa C. Lewis for $319,900.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 3085 Vincent Astor Drive, Oakfield to Stephanie L. and Chad A. Pitts for $325,065.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 3338 Olivia Marie Lane, Waterloo Estates to Donna L. Frehafer for $568,981.
Parma C. Davis Jr. and Barbara P. Davis sold 4518 Hope Plantation Drive, Hope Plantation to John Swanson for $669,000.
Kiawah Island
Constance N. Townsend sold 2372 Shipwatch Road, Ship Watch Villas to Kenneth T. Knechtel for $300,000.
Charles E. and Margaret J. Harris sold 4245 Mariners Watch, Parkside Villas to Gail L. Stewart and Michael A. Derrickson for $255,000.
Sycamore Property Group LLC sold 15 Eugenia Ave. to South Cliff LLC for $5.3 million.
Kiawah Home Development LLC sold 247 High Dunes Lane, Ocean Park to Tracy Crum for $3 million.
Kiawah Resort Assoc. L.P. sold 435 Fountain Grass Lane, Ocean Park to DW Forsythe SC LLC for $550,000.
Kiawah Home Development LLC sold 455 Caroline Shores Lane, Ocean Park to Tina Drew for $2.4 million.
Judith Stabile sold 552 Bufflehead Drive, Egret Pintail to Joseph V. Anania Jr. for $300,000.
Sandman Properties II LLC sold 58 Surfwatch Drive, Middlewoods West to David John and Melissa Maxwell Hunt for $950,000.
Kiawah Home Development LLC sold 532 Claret Way, Clubhouse Village to Emma L. Perryman for $782,440.
Mount Pleasant/East Cooper
Charles Towne Holdings LLC sold 201 Spooner Lane, Earl's Court to Stephen Easterling for $620,000.
CRP/EWP Tides IV LLC sold Unit 456, 155 Wingo Way, Tides to Joseph E. and Patricia J. Comartin for $1.1 million.
Judy Parker Nelson and David Eric Parker sold Unit M, 304 Ventura Place, Ventura Villas to Stephanie Sorrentino for $288,000.
Allison Rue sold Unit 303, 359 Spoonbill Lane, Sandpiper Pointe to Amanda Black for $360,000.
Phillip L. and Janet N. Patterson sold Unit 26, 1551 Ben Sawyer Blvd., Simmons Pointe to Hobie G. Hondros for $587,500.
Robert B. Atherton sold Unit A, 1386 Cassidy Court, Remington Forest to Jaclyn Marie and William David Mennonna for $320,000.
Philip S. Avery II sold 1001 Ventura Place, Ventura Villas to Villa Nonna LLC for $289,000.
Gallie Properties LLC sold 1029 Loyalist Court, Snee Farm to Hibernia Langley Simpson and Stephen Kenneth Simpson Jr. for $660,000.
Alma T. Howard sold 1037 Anna Knapp Blvd. to 1037 Anna Knapp Blvd LLC for $700,000.
Bobby M. Vaughn and Karen L. Johnson sold 1109 Somerset Court, Somerset Point to Timothy W. Rinaman and Judith L. Robb for $702,000.
1132 Yorktown Court LLC sold 1132 Yorktown Court, Snee Farm to Christopher and Terry Mullins for $395,000.
Gordon McCay and Lake Hunter Partners LLC sold 1165 Sharpestown Court, Pepper Plantation to Robin S. Mitchell for $385,000.
Joseph M. and Sybil L. O'Donnell sold 1243 Wappetaw Place, Parish Place to Anna Horne for $415,000.
Lloyd and Jennifer Vail sold 1248 Logbook Lane, The Harbour to Christopher J. and Lisa A. France for $600,000.
Joseph C. and Melissa A. Palma sold 1317 National Drive, Charleston National Country Club to Brian V. and Lauren H. Rivers for $434,000.
Charles P. and Karen W. Hart sold 1321 Wynbrook Trace, The Colonnade at Brickyard Plantation to Frank and Rona Szewczyk for $482,000.
Raymond L. and Margaret P. Budde sold 1357 Hamlin Park Circle, Hamlin Park to Steven Strimpfel for $332,900.
Christopher A. and Wendelin L. Stinnett sold 1433 Oakhurst Drive, Rivertowne Country Club to Michael T. and Kelly S. Beauchamp for $461,350.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 1436 Stratton Place, Stratton by the Sound to William K. Alexander II and Susan C. Alexander for $677,780.
Mary Alice Ravenell sold 147 5th Ave. to Joseph S. and Ann M. Caplea for $505,000.
15 Joyce LLC sold 15 Joyce Ave., Brookgreen Meadows to Suzanne R.G. Kerver for $450,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 1534 Lauren Dey Way, The Oaks to Zachary D. and Lori M. Kallick for $1.2 million.
DR Horton Inc. sold 1674 Mermentau St., Avian at Park West to Bryan T. and Stephanie L. Doster for $372,697.
Stephen J. and Julie R. Koewler sold 1736 Greenspoint Court, Darts Pointe at Dunes West to Stephen A. and Tamara Y. Fann for $760,000.
Laura Lynn Miller sold 1779 Shell Ring Circle, Dunes West to Evan Michael and Kelly Jane Luck for $730,000.
Carolina Cottage Homes LLC sold 1843 Carolina Park Blvd., Carolina Park to James and Betty McIntosh for $797,485.
Craig V. Witcher sold 2081 Shell Ring Circle, Osprey Cove at Dunes West to Cheryl L. Defalco and April L. Rempfer for $428,000.
Christopher D. and Jessica C. Copenhaver sold 2200 Beckenham Drive, Masonborough at Park West to Michael E. and Jennifer Drohan for $350,000.
Dale A. and Gail L. Arditi sold 2241 Salt Wind Way, Saltwood at Planter's Pointe to Satish Kumar Bapanapalli and Debamitra Dutta for $515,000.
Robert V. and Brittney F. Carimi sold 2296 Middlesex St., Masonborough at Park West to Kara Jane Levine for $675,000.
James and Cristin Holtje sold 2606 Rivertowne Parkway, Rivertowne to PCL Construction Enterprises Inc. for $380,000.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 2628 Alderly Lane, Rivertowne to Steven Kelly and Ambra Sawyer McGuinn for $489,817.
Patricia J. Lane sold 2740 Oak Manor Drive, Richmond Cove to Robert A. and Sara M. Frye for $593,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2916 Eddy Drive, Riverview at Dunes West to Patricia Ellen Brenkus for $480,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2934 River Vista Way, The Harbour at Dunes West to Richard J. and Rachel B. Bowman for $1.4 million.
Edward C. and Claire O'Bryan sold 297 Isaw Drive, Hobcaw Point to Joanna B. Barr for $1.2 million.
W. David Chamberlain Jr. and Camille B. Chamberlain sold 307 Palm St., Bayview Acres to Colin and Lindsay Ram for $630,000.
Carol C. McGill sold 3404 Waterway Blvd., Forest Trail to J. Elliott Summey and Allison Mims Hutto for $1.1 million.
Matthew and Elizabeth Sisler sold 3429 Toomer Kiln, Circle, Coatbridge at Park West to David P. Spedden and Evelyn Massar-Spedden for $475,000.
Max and Melinda Immelman sold 343 Commonwealth Road, Darrell Creek to Jason Dinwiddie and Stephanie Sidari for $800,000.
Gregory and Colleen M. Winglosky sold 3523 Stockton Drive, Westchester at Charleston National to Jonathan B. and Michele H. Greene for $470,000.
Michelle McDaniel sold 3651 Purple Martin Court, Somerset Oaks to Timothy S. Chadwick for $440,000.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 3652 Redfish Circle, Stratton by the Sound to William E. and Jamie Underwood for $1.1 million.
David L. Threatt sold 3713 Orion Lane, Carolina Park to Wayne G. and Helen W. Coates for $630,000.
Don R. Norvelle and Donna W. Spangler-Norvelle sold 3834 Colonel Vanderhorst Circle, Dunes West to Jonathan R. and Angela S. Guy for $640,000.
Gian Solomon sold 395 Fern House Walk, The Courtyard at Belle Hall Plantation to Thomas R. and Gail L. Jeter for $360,000.
Mark C. and Jennifer P. Lane sold 411 Japonica Road, The Groves to Jack M. Yates III and Rachel S. Yates for $930,000.
Kelly J. McNulty sold 848 Tamarack Pine Court, Wakendaw on the Creek to Walter and Cynthia Edward for $422,000.
North Charleston
East Atlantic Trust LLC sold 3775 Spruill Ave., Phoenix Park to 89 Hobson LLC for $575,000.
Hawkins Developments LLC sold 4452 Hopes Circle, Hopes Pointe to Kenneth H. and Michele A. McCullough for $451,850.
Douglas P. and Barbara S. Musgrave sold 4971 West Liberty Park Circle, Oak Terrace to Manuel G. and Rosa Gonzalez De Cabrera for $340,000.
Tres Bon South LLC sold 5021 Victoria Ave. to Andrew Scott and Caroline Dainer Osburn for $336,675.
Brian Jacob Ostrowiak sold 5090 Pittman St. to Danielle N. Dungo and Andrew T. Bessinger for $262,500.
Manuel and Rosa M. Cabrera sold 5164 East Liberty Park Circle, Oak Terrace Preserve to Mary Legare Augenstein for $264,500.
7399 Cross County Road Investment Co. LLC sold 7399 Cross County Road to 7399 Cross County LLC for $850,000.
Ravenel
Gavin L. and Lisa E. Olsen sold 4222 Home Town Lane, Poplar Grove to Lisa Easterling and David Cordray for $490,000.
Seabrook Island
Fannie Mae sold 1155 Summerwind Cottages, Summer Wind Cottages to Jeff Kravis and Liza Boyajian for $275,000.
Daniel and Kate Pennella sold 903 Sealoft Villa Drive, Sealoft Villas to Robert M. and Catherine M. Lloyd for $408,000.
Warren H. Pyle and Frances S. Urban sold 3009 Rascal Run Court, Rascal Run to Clarkson B. and Judith B. McLean for $950,000.
Sullivan’s Island
Robert B. and Sandra K. Ferguson sold 1311 Cove Ave. to Marc R. Katz for $2.3 million.
Nino N. and Beverly T. Dimatteo sold 2908 Middle St. to 2908 Middle Street LLC for $2.8 million.
Sylvia A. Flynn and Janice Lynn Clark sold 3003 Middle St. to Sullie LLC for $900,000.
Wadmalaw Island
Robert I. and Jacqueline R. Miller sold 1932 Long Creek Road, Longcreek Plantation to Eddie L. Davis for $1.2 million.
West Ashley/St. Andrews
Adrienne E. Jones sold Unit 310, 498 Albemarle Road, Albemarle to Cynthia L. Hollen and Philip S. Avery II for $317,000.
Laura Ellen Hines sold Unit B, 104 Ashley Villa Circle, The Villa of West Ashley to Raymond D. and Lunelle S. Allen for $260,000.
Denis C. O'Doherty and Robert D. Harvey sold 1211 Camelia Road, Pinecrest Gardens to Wesley M. and Kathryn M. Lyon for $250,000.
Olivier Jean Pierre Bottois sold 1222 White Tail Path, Hunt Club to Toby Jacob Wessel for $342,500.
V. Elizabeth and Joseph W. Call sold 1416 Teaberry Path, Hunt Club to Christopher James and Tina D. Folland for $381,000.
Advanced Spinal Care LLC sold 1422 Ashley River Road, Heathwood to Morgan Creek Investors LLC for $375,000.
Elizabeth B. and William H. Mathis Jr. sold 1521 Pixley St., Cypress of Carolina Bay to Janell M. Carlow for $380,000.
Evan and Theresa B. Denholm sold 1873 Bermuda Stone Road, Creekside at Carolina Bay to Tiffanie Lubbers and Christopher Dague for $360,000.
Melissa Hunter sold 2082 South Shore Drive, Battery Haig on the Stono to Deborah D. and Michael Taglialavore for $542,000.
Kristina B. Woodruff Godwin sold 2140 Ashley Cooper Lane, Woodlands of West Ashley to Meagan L. Bailey for $300,000.
Steven D. Sams II and Stacy E. Sams sold 2170 Hunter Creek Drive, Hickory Hill Plantation to John M. and Janet L. Strange for $349,500.
Cheryl J. and Dennis W. Williams sold 2296 Pristine View Road, Sylvan Shores East to Brenda Rogers and Nicholas D. Savage for $295,500.
Joseph Bolognue sold 2395 Furman Drive, Drayton on the Ashley to William J. and Diane S. Ireland for $475,000.
Michael and Jocelyn M.C. Craig sold 240 N. Ainsdale Drive, Ainsdale at Shadowmoss Plantation to Susan G. Mills for $390,000.
Stephanie M. Bristol sold 3122 Moonlight Drive, Bolton's Landing to Jessica Z. Ross for $325,000.
David and Patricia Perrine sold 3212 Moonlight Drive, Bolton's Landing to Jason Peter O'Coin and Kari Marie O'Coin for $347,500.
Charles T. Fabian Jr. and Mary M. Fabian sold 4 Guerard Road, The Crescent to Robert and Sara Neugebauer for $1.5 million.
Justin H. and Lindsay L. Welch sold 402 Bay Creek Drive, Stonecreek to Sawyer J. Hamblin and Katelyn Ziter for $305,000.
Eileen M. Hoffman sold 49 Avondale Ave., Avondale to Carmen Schumacher for $350,000.
Patricia D. Holmes and April H. Jenkins sold 602 St. Andrews Blvd., Moreland to Carman K. and Veronica Anne David for $370,000.
David Joseph Homolak sold 615 Pasdalum Court, Grand Oaks to Brent David and Jennifer Kyle Bawden Cooper for $375,000.
Jason T. and Olivia M. Wilder sold 6200 Fieldstone Circle, Sweetbay at Village Green to Ann Marcario and Brian Bord for $330,000.
Raymond W. and Morgan H. Burroughs sold 640 Fair Spring Drive, Schieveling Plantation to Arnold and Amanda Acuna for $285,000.
Patrick J. and Debbie L. Patterson sold 67 Wolk Drive, Shadowmoss Plantation to Hannah Grace Moore and Daniel I. Till for $256,000
Nicholas S. Herron sold 68 Rebellion Road, South Windermere to Abigail Leibowitz Pearson for $840,000.
Berkeley County
Charleston
Beazer Homes LLC sold 428 Amalie Farms Drive, St. Thomas Preserve to Bruce and Mary Margaret Workman for $590,730.
Daniel Island
Adele M. Horton sold Unit 5203, 130 River Landing Drive, Daniel Landing Condos to Brian Lee Spenrath for $275,000.
Cline Construction LLC sold 2617 Josiah St., Old Landing at Smythe Park to Brett McCready and Keri L. Gondar for $967,225.
Cline Construction LLC sold 466 Lesesne St., Ralston Creek to Katherine J. Presley for $1.2 million.
Michelle Gardner sold 851 Dunham St. to Kevin J. and Colleen Carter for $1.3 million.
Tod W. Evans sold 6 Pagett St., Daniel Island Park to Christopher J. Volpe for $925,000.
Goose Creek
Linda C. Jamison sold 115 Waveney Circle, Hamlets to Raymond S. and Karen Anne C. Deguzman for $354,829.
Said El Kacimi sold 128 Jillian Circle, Hamlets to Douglas and Tina Tindal for $271,000.
Hanahan
Ching Lam sold 1749 Indigo Island Drive, Indigo Island Reserve to Visal and Pa Siek Kheam for $700,000.
Smoak Investments LLC sold 25 South Basilica Ave. to Sara B. and Robert John Doan for $348,000.
Moncks Corner
Hunter Quinn Homes LLC sold 511 Man O War Lane, Fairmont South to Joseph and Adriana Richardson for $268,655.
John Joe Salazar sold 1104 McCrae Drive, Berkeley Country Club to Kenneth F. Smith for $442,000.
Magen F. Reyes sold 527 Crossland Drive, Foxbank to Andrew and Debra Aiello for $265,000.
Sabal Homes at Foxbank Plantation LLC sold 421 Ambergate Lane, Foxbank to George F. and Erika R. Spellman for $308,900.
Sabal Homes at Foxbank Plantation LLC sold 407 Ambergate Lane, Foxbank to Anthony Earl Raphael and Rita Jane Farnell Raphael for $313,370.
True Homes LLC sold 151 Rockingham Way, Steeplechase to Kimberly and Jeremy Hyden for $268,000.
Summerville
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 106 Calm Water Way, Cane Bay to Robert B. and Amanda L. Smith for $367,123.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 153 Calm Water Way, Cane Bay to Lynn and Patrick Lund for $425,741.
DR Horton Inc. sold 146 Whaler Ave., West Lake to Brandi N. and Jeffrey J. Taddeo for $430,290.
Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 211 Bigleaf Court, Cane Bay to Xing An Xu and Jia Feng Chen for $269,784.
Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 208 Bigleaf Court, Cane Bay to Tobias and Danelle Shaffer for $289,132.
K Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Lakes of Cane Bay LLC sold 308 Fish Creek Court, Cane Bay to Joanne Lieb for $277,775.
K Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Lakes of Cane Bay LLC sold 483 Four Seasons Blvd., Cane Bay to Terri Dallas for $349,835.
K Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Lakes of Cane Bay LLC sold 540 Tidewater Chase Lane, Cane Bay to Lynn Ann Pilone for $346,792.
Kelly Fassett sold 483 Whispering Breeze Lane, Cane Bay to Roland R. and Sharon S. Rabidoux for $295,000.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division LLC sold 217 Saxony Loop, Cane Bay to Giovanni Spiritoso for $297,000.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division LLC sold 106 Rouen Lane, Cane Bay to James C. and Linda C. Dunbar for $276,531.
Paul J. Carideo sold 476 Whispering Breeze Lane, Cane Bay to Arnell Newsome for $309,283.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 207 Bright Leaf Loop, Nexton to Jeremy W. Bennett for $398,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 340 Bright Leaf Loop, Nexton to Jeffrey T. and Kristina I. Waltz for $506,940.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 426 Scholar Way, Nexton to Matthew J. and Emma L. Horan for $385,640.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 320 Bloomington Way, Nexton to Ross L. and Lynn Elizabeth Regadanz for $349,900.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 258 Maple Valley Road, Nexton to Richard F. and Patricia F. Frisch for $490,015.
Sabal Homes at Cane Bay Plantation LLC sold 206 Calm Water Way, Cane Bay to Marissa J. Benigno Slate and Brian C. Slate for $396,940.
True Homes LLC sold 377 Dunlin Drive, Nexton to Lester L. and Carrie C. Crim for $318,110.
Wando
Eastwood Construction LLC sold 308 Morning Marsh Lane, The Landings at Sweetwater to Stephen J. and Julie R Koewler for $585,010.
Eastwood Construction LLC sold 327 Morning Marsh Lane, The Landings at Sweetwater to Lawrence Blake and Katelyn Hubbard for $430,000
Dorchester County
Ladson
Bruce Redick sold 100 Saw Palm Drive, Summerhaven to Ashley Gene Kirby and Merrilee Brindamour for $266,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 9711 Fanning Basket Lane, McKewn to Geoffrey J. Marshall for $278,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 9658 Roseberry St., McKewn to David E. and Janine Hennigar for $287,570.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 9943 Honeylocust Lane, Coosaw Preserve to Ashley Marie Vonnida for $383,575.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 5161 Preserve Blvd., Coosaw Preserve to Bernard J. Patton for $282,940.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 5169 Preserve Blvd., Coosaw Preserve to Lesley Griffin and Timothy Frederick Gleave for $339,215.
Matthew Palo sold 9705 Black Willow Lane, Coosaw Preserve to Angela Fruth and William Daugherty for $289,000.
North Charleston
Adon Trombley sold 8501 Majestic St., Indigo Palms to Jill E. and Sidney A. Beard for $349,900.
Ernest R. Everette III sold 8290 Wild Indigo Bluff, Indigo Fields to Susan and Harry Billiot for $360,000.
Jeffrey J. Bannon sold 128 Botany Bay Blvd., Archdale to Michael Brandon Piazza and Kellen Lisle Gatling for $275,000.
Jennifer Zawadzki sold 4709 Club Course Drive, Coosaw Creek Country Club to Hunter A. and Hannah K. Smith for $410,000.
Jonathan Hawks sold 8308 Dyemakers Ridge, Indigo Fields to William Michael McCreight and Heather Nicole Johnson for $335,000.
Matthew L. Faulknham sold 8708 Silver Creek Lane, Whitehall to Christopher J. and Emily L. Costanzo for $264,500.
Stephen H. Strete sold 220 Knightsbridge Drive, Archdale to Brandi L. Bisop and Stevan Locki for $256,000.
Terry Lee Acker sold 5465 Kings River Drive, Taylor Plantation to Randall E. Goode for $318,000.
Villas at Charleston Park LLC sold Unit 4101, 8800 Dorchester Road, Villas at Charleston Park to Sandra Lynn Winters for $298,240.
Summerville
805 Capital LLC sold 129 History Lane, Legend Oaks Plantation to Michael C. and Nancy L. Creighton for $357,750.
Angela Disher Muehlenkamp sold 205 Burnham Road, Quail Arbor Cove to Ryan Scott Anderson for $2,375,000.
Anthony Craig Inabinett sold 101 Stonewall Court, Pine Forest Country Club to Gary J. and Dottie B. Snyder for $273,000.
Barbara B. Robertson sold 299 Renau Blvd., Pine Forest Country Club to Susan E. and Steven J. Griebel for $290,000.
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 714 Wistful Way, Reminisce to Raymond T. and Regina A. Mongiovi for $276,119.
Carolina Cottage Homes LLC sold 139 Dark Hollow Way, Summers Corner to Joseph M. Bolognue for $464,900.
Carolina Cottage Homes LLC sold 244 Summers Drive, Summers Corner to Tina Yvonne Hoots and Mary Schiller Sharp for $340,000.
Charles R. Rarey sold 120 Turner Field Way, Fieldview to Donald E. and Margaret A. Erbe for $290,000.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 96 Crossandra Ave., White Gables to Mary Lee Miller for $270,122.
Donald E. Erbe sold 2161 Hummingbird Lane to Daniel and Wendy Ott for $535,000.
Evelyn Jean Adams sold 510 Mayfield St., Ashborough to Erik K. and Evelyn J. Rooman for $468,500.
Gail J. Jeter sold 408 Sumter Ave. to Carolyn Marie Vasilevski for $530,000.
Hunter Quinn Homes LLC sold 223 Stallsville Loop to Cheri Suzanne Hodges for $263,489.
KH Ponds LLLP sold 1110 Old Field Drive, The Ponds to William M. and Janice M. Onusko for $339,205.
KH Ponds LLLP sold 364 Weston Hall Drive, The Ponds to Andrew and Jane L. Ruman for $389,990.
KH Ponds LLLP sold 244 Warbler Way, The Ponds to Wendy S. and John D. Cockerham for $399,990.
Kyle Patrick McWilliams sold 6007 Snead Lane, Myers Mill to Christopher Michael and Tiana Yvonne Green for $262,000.
Lori E. Knight sold 138 Veranda Drive, Whispering Fields to William Derrell and Lauren Burrows for $270,000.
Melissa Barnes sold 106 Summer Trace Drive, Summer Trace to Timothy S. and Sheryl A. Miller for $312,000.
Robert Sanchez sold 186 Gaslight Blvd. to Joseph Richard and Britney Nichole Simmons for $265,000.
Rodney Logan Lawless sold 5261 Mulholland Drive, Westcott Plantation to Shawn M. and Angela Laflamme for $288,000.
Samuel R. Haskell Jr. sold 108 East Carolina Ave. to James M. Carrera for $631,500.
Terry Cunningham sold 125 Spring Meadows Drive, Bridges of Summerville to Edye E. Palma and Sandra Velazquez for $320,000.
Wesley W. Lawton III sold 208 Green View Court, Legend Oaks Plantation to Brian and Elizabeth Ann Beam for $257,000.
William G. Vandertulip sold 520 Barfield Drive, Walnut Farms to Tanya Elise and David S. Kramer for $385,000.