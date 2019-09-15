real estate transactions
Real estate transactions for Sunday, September 15, 2019

 File/Staff

Charleston County

The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between July 8-12.

Awendaw

South Creek Builders LLC sold 8115 Doar Road to Lawrence Edward Brown for $433,500.

Charleston

Barbara E. and Patrick M. Key sold Unit F, 7 Doughty St. to 7 F Doughty Street LLC for $345,000.

Gary R. and Linda B. Webster sold Unit B, 57 Montagu St. to Traci and Kris Withrow for $600,000.

K and S King Street LLC sold Unit A, 38 King St. to Ava R. and Bernard M. Feldman for $990,000.

Peter S. Murley sold Unit 4, 33 Pitt St. to Keith Alan and Kelly Ann Wallace for $295,000.

Elizabeth A. Guthridge and David J. Matthews sold 142 South Battery St. to Brenda C. Beall for $845,000.

Kijo Real Estate LLC sold 140 South Battery St. to Andrew J. and Margaret B. Miller for $956,000.

Dale C. Stuckey sold Unit 10J, 14 Lockwood Drive, Ashley House to Chandrikaben Patel for $305,000.

James A. Ham sold 101 Tradd St. to Oshy Silver Investments LLC and Sun Carmen Management LLC for $1.7 million.

Stephen S. Marcum sold 11 Smith St. to L & J Investments of Elm Street LLC for $839,000.

Maria D. Morell sold 111 President St. to Karen I. Parson for $460,000.

Jan Meghan Baraczek sold 125 Fishburne St. to Jonathan Katz and Terri Moreland for $640,000.

Charles Glover Lane sold 13 Drews Court to William D. Rader for $375,000.

Patrick and Jesse A. Orefice sold 155 Line St. to David and Elizabeth Rann for $310,000.

JJR Development LLC sold 19 Ashton St. to Melissa M. Walker for $435,000.

Jane R. Gambrell sold 19 Lowndes St. to Lowndes Properties LLC for $1.1 million.

Ian M. Gleason and Kimberly V. Anderson sold 31 Gordon St. to David M. Savitz Jr. for $435,000.

Marlies G. Tindall sold 36 Montagu St. to Thomas P. Gressette Jr. for $1.1 million.

Preservation Development LLC sold 386 Huger St. to Robert L. Crowder Jr. for $615,000.

Charleston Development Group II LLC sold 65 Congress St. to John E. and Teresa M. Michalewicz for $736,250.

Elizabeth H. McCullough sold 66 Lenwood St. to David B. Jacobin for $1.7 million.

Robert B. and Elizabeth A. Sathe sold 74 America St. to Morsal R. Tahouni for $605,000.

907 Ashley LLC sold 911 Ashley Ave., Riverside Park to Andrew Sheaffer and Katherine Jackson for $475,000.

Dewees Island

Kathleen C. Pagano sold 255 Pelican Flight Drive to Plan Sea LLC for $1.3 million.

Folly Beach

Twin Pillars Capital LLC sold Unit 1B, 106 West Arctic, Pavillion Watch to Harper L. and Britton Tucker for $575,000.

Hollywood

Michael J.and Julia L. Hermelin sold 5030 Timber Race Course, Plantation at Stono Ferry to Michael and Rebecca Johnston for $665,000.

Isle of Palms

Mary M. McKee sold Unit C, 7 Seagrove Lane, Seagrove to Danny M. Enfinger Jr. and Kristen R. Enfinger for $461,200.

Valley Properties LLC sold Unit 305, 1300 Ocean Blvd., Oceanside Villas to Benjamin H. and Tracey L. Marks for $364,000.

Karen L. and Angela Lavorata sold 2300 Waterway Blvd. to Ronald and Diane Zeigler for $575,000.

Never Too Late LLC sold 2901 Hartnett Blvd. to Matthew and Nancy Grander for $660,000.

William S. and Sharon L. Asbill sold 3305 Waterway Blvd. to Tyler M. Sidener for $1.4 million.

James Island

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 103 Crozet Drive, Kings Flat to Matthew Wesley Graham for $364,610.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 105 Crozet Drive, Kings Flat to Kathy Marie Brooks for $364,610.

James J. and Lynn A. Walker sold 1050 Secessionville Road, Lennox Village at Farmington to Anna Fulghum Ehrhardt for $270,000.

Jacob Nelsen sold 1061 Oakcrest Drive, Willow Walk to Scott Jacoby and Melissa Purcell for $265,500.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 107 Crozet Drive, Kings Flat to Danny Russell and Cynthia Davis Frazier for $370,600.

Nathaniel and Allison Winkler sold 1350 Seaside Plantation Drive, Freeman's Point at Seaside Plantation to Deborah and Michael Lutz for $580,000.

Brenden C. and Yon H. Rudnick sold 1502 Swamp Fox Lane, Jamestown Village to Aaron R. Goldstein and Kelli Murphy for $299,900.

Coastal Blue Capital LLC sold 1532 Westmoreland Ave., Westchester to Michael and Keely Burd for $284,000.

John Marshall Gay sold 1547 Clark Sound Circle, Bayview Farms to Matthew Brent Jameson and Julie A. Springer for $420,000.

Karen N. Williams and Stephen E. Berry sold 1597 Harborsun Drive, Wexford Sound to James Patrick Kaiser Jr. and Heather Elizabeth Randall for $449,000.

Jacob Ness sold 1761 Old Military Road, Battery Island to Tammy E. and Patrick M. Trenholm for $585,000.

Eagle Real Estate LLC sold 2024 Woodland Shores Road to Richard C. Dowdell for $400,000.

Walter K. Evans sold 2108 Saint James Drive, Riverland Terrace to David P. Vernon for $289,500.

John M. and Kristina J. Romanowski sold 2128 Tides End Road, The Preserve at Clam Farm to Jeffrey D. and Kimberly H. Lehnen for $531,900.

Jeffrey S. and Jennifer K. Selman sold 2189 Wappoo Hall Road, Riverland Terrace to Matthew C. and Janet S. Preslar for $581,250.

Rosegray Holdings LLC sold 274-D Stefan Drive, Riverland Place to Hannah Rebecca Bullard for $262,000.

William T. and Cheryl S. Reynolds sold 3012 Allison Cove Drive, Lawton Harbor to William and Sara Bryan for $362,500.

Milbourn LLC sold 437 Martello Drive, Dogwood Park to Christopher C. and Morgan Romeo for $680,000.

Clacia L. Welch and Frank R. Troy III sold 442 Woodland Shores Road to Hannah and Michael Rettaliata for $250,000.

Alexander Bosco sold 662 Port Circle, Lighthouse Point to Kenneth M. Crosby for $523,000.

Christopher and Morgan Romeo sold 665 Sloan Drive, Lawton Bluff to Chase A. and Martha A. Horvath for $435,000.

Eric Steele sold 778 Jim Isle Drive, Battery Point to Alaina Ralph and Thomas R. King Jr. for $385,000.

Diana K. Rannik sold 802 Treasury Bend Drive, Parrot Bluff to Andrew M. and Leah B. Mantini for $860,000.

Union Properties LLC sold 829 Jordan St., Bay Front to Michael Dru Jones for $339,900.

Douglas R. Merkle sold 850 Targave Road, Clarks Point to John Semanchuk for $296,000.

Kathryn Mae Quinn and Samuel Chong Tay sold 852 Centerwood Drive, Centerville to Ryan Marsland and Olivia J. Sangster for $285,000.

Del Diversified Inc. sold 9 Old Summerhouse Road, Point Verona to John Patrick and Pamela Beth Taylor for $769,139.

Suzette Stille sold 982 Harbor Oaks Drive, Harbor Oaks Townhouses to Michele and Paul McEachern for $295,000.

Johns Island

Jonathan S. and Mariela Perez-Ralston sold 1845 Headquarters Plantation Drive, Headquarters Island Plantation to Paul D. Everman Jr. and Terri T. Everman for $1.2 million.

Samuel H. and Anna C. Abbas sold 1163 Hammrick Lane, Summertrees to Tiffany L. Doney for $280,900.

DR Horton Inc. sold 1249 Hammrick Lane, Woodbury Park to Bonnie Jolene Walker for $375,000.

Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 1406 Black Maple Way, The Gardens at Riverview Farms to Lester D. and Lisa M. Aubrey for $288,675.

John J. Janiak IV and Meredith H. Janiak sold 1475 Milldam Pass, Brownswood Village to Scott Timothy Sands and Amanda Kate Allen for $290,000.

Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 1543 Thin Pine Drive, The Gardens at Riverview Farms to Matthew A. and Taylor Lawcock for $357,425.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 1814 Whisperwood Road, Oakfield to Erin Michelle and Angel Ramon Rojas for $412,540.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2008 Bouganvillia Drive, The Villages in St. John's Woods to Morgan H. and Brenden J. Moore for $398,290.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2016 Bouganvillia Drive, The Villages in St. John's Woods to Alan D. and Barbara B. Abner for $430,000.

SM Charleston LLC sold 2640 Colonel Harrison Drive, Stonoview to Kevin McNamara for $432,400.

Alexa Shay Pascioni sold 2779 Summertrees Blvd. to Alison Elizabeth and Stefan Mrgan III for $276,500.

Adam K. and Jenny T. Cloyes sold 2837 August Road, Summertrees to Emily R. and Ezekiel Tuten for $264,400.

Lyla Y. Ambrose sold 2963 Blackfish Road, Tremont to Edward Marshall and Sarah Berry Anderson for $266,000.

Beazer Homes LLC sold 3262 Timberline Drive, Maybank Village to Jason Carter for $274,990.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 3419 Great Egret Drive, St. John's Lake to Michael Stephen Courtney and Kelly A. Stecklair-Courtney for $259,072.

Hunter Quinn Homes LLC sold 3888 James Bay Road, Marshfield Plantation to Anthony H. Matinchek and Amy L. England-Matinchek for $349,900.

Scott J. and Desiree M. Goldfuss sold 4155 Gnarled Oaks Lane, The Golf Club at Briars Creek to Benjamin D. and Jessica Pollock for $272,500.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 5049 Catfish Loop, St. John's Lake to Walter Charles Dennis III and Jenny Alosa Dennis for $350,010.

Barbara V. Gastright sold 5542 Stonoview Drive, Chisolm Green to James Wesley Lewis and William Dean Fisher for $475,000.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 6013 Rainbow Trout Drive, St. John's Lake to Laura Renee and Alexandro Dell'Aiera for $406,875.

T M Rooke Co. LLC sold 964 Leonard Drive, Morris Acres to Savanna Hope James for $267,500.

Kiawah Island

Christopher T. and Kristi H. Stephens sold 4225 Mariners Watch, Mariners Watch Villas to Christian A. and Katherine E. Messerschmidt for $285,000.

Kiawah River View Investors LLC sold 109 Bobcat Lane, Riverview to John P. and Lori A. Grierson for $1.1 million.

August Family Investments Ltd. sold 160 Grey Fox Den Court, The Preserve to Kimberly A. Kuchan for $740,000.

Susan K. Meader sold 165 Marsh Hawk Lane, Middlewoods West to Shireen Qureshi and Timothy J. Moore for $861,000.

Douglas R. and Lynda A. Swackhamer sold 281 Woodcock Court, Middlewoods East to Gopal S. and Aimee Poduri for $800,000.

T and J Properties sold 41 Greensward Road, Middlewoods West to 41 Greensward Road LLC for $667,200.

Luxcastle Kiawah 1 LLC sold 565 Bufflehead Drive, Egret Pintail to Stephen Michael and Erin Leslie McClure for $1.8 million.

Bynum Keel Properties LLC sold 588 Piping Plover Lane, Egret Pintail to Me Piping Plover LLC for $1.1 million.

Ladson

Evan W. and Macy Raycraft sold 330 Breckingridge Drive, Summerpark to Patrick M. and Lauren D. Rappa for $281,500.

McClellanville

Alice Hendrix Kral sold 830 West Carolina Road, Silverhill to Thomas and Mimi Morrison for $250,000.

Meggett

Robert E. Jerman Jr. and Carol D. Jerman sold 4625 Archfield Ave., Archfield Plantation to Paul and Jane Wright for $265,000.

Heather Craven sold 6870 Early Jersey Road, Quigley Farms to M. Lane and Anne S. Craven for $320,000.

Mount Pleasant/East Cooper

Stephanie A. Casner sold Unit 4, 2340 Kings Gate Lane, The Heritage at Dunes West to Jeffrey L. Hall and Linda L. Kenney-Hall for $395,000.

Habitat Design and Development LLC sold 1035 Planters Curve, Snee Farm to Martha Ann Cohen and John Slade Edwards for $547,000.

Karyl G. and Ashley J. Beavers sold 1037 Bowman Woods Drive, Bowman Road Townhomes to Alton Edwin Jones for $510,000.

Nikolitsa Weiser sold 1039 Wharf Indigo Place, Wharf Indigo to Gina Brown and George Chester Green IV for $850,000.

Family Services Inc. sold 1117 Charlotte Lane, Shemwood to Patrick and Jacqueline Fowler for $595,000.

Daniel K. Robertson sold 1131 Astor Drive, Snee Farm Gardens to Branson Hockett for $314,900.

Peter Williams Jr. sold 1133 Joe Bryant Court to DandT Williams Properties LLC for $370,000.

Maxwell King and Allison M. Baker sold 1145 Willoughby Lane, Churchill Park at Park West to Matthew Joseph and Chandler Furlough Bauer for $382,000.

Daniel C. Summers sold 1157 Willoughby Lane, Churchill Park at Park West to John D. and Julie N. Kicklighter for $305,000.

Jeanette L. Knizevski sold 117 Historic Drive, The Veranda at Belle Hall Plantation to Robert Dustin and Kristen Dianne Bray for $487,500.

Robert W. Colestock sold 1178 Old Ivy Way, Magnolia Grove at Brickyard Plantation to Adam Callahan for $519,000.

Fernando and Kelly Fry sold 1186 Ayers Plantation Way, The Harbour to Jeffrey M. and Elizabeth M. Whitson for $515,000.

Gary D. and Linda W. Miller sold 1205 Waterfront Drive, Hidden Lakes to Joseph and Kristine C. Daniels for $695,365.

Kevin C. Lowry sold 1215 Island View Drive, Harborgate Shores to James C. Boozer and Nancy H. Boozer for $465,000.

U.S. Bank N.A. sold 1320 Hamlin Park Circle to Niemann Properties LLC for $304,500.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 1375 Honor Way, Liberty Cottages to John Leonard and Candace Jamison Cooper for $472,907.

Mitchell C. and Jennifer M. Feinman sold 1424 Glencoe St., The Highlands to John Banks and Elizabeth Verna Smith for $725,000.

Deirdre E.B. O'Connor sold 1430 Inland Creek Way to Joseph S. Schill Jr. and Oakhaven Plantation for $566,900.

Susan E. Cox sold 1445 Appling Drive, Shellpoint to Bonnie C. McLaughlin for $585,000.

Harry F. and Kelly A. Angel sold 1445 Oldenburg Drive, Tupelo at Pepper Plantation to David Reese Havens for $314,000.

Francis C. and Debra L. Saldajeno sold 1517 Carolina Jasmine Road, Seaside Farms at Magnolia Woods to Christopher T. and Angie R. Powers for $564,000.

Sundaravadivel Balasubramanian and Christabel D. Christy sold 1528 Clarendon Way, Foxmoor to John L. and Kerry Licari for $351,000.

SUP Shell Landing LLC sold 1535 Gemstone Drive, Shell Landing to Oak Marsh Homes LLC for $325,000.

CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 1609 Bourne Crossing, Carolina Park to Hall B. Liles J.r and Carolyn R. Liles for $514,040.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 1613 Bourne Crossing, Carolina Park to James Andrew Benford III and Tiffany Roberts Benford for $491,325.

Robin T. McClure sold 1722 Deer Path Drive, Hunter's Run at Wando East to Bryan J. Miller Jr. and Amanda J. Miller for $250,000.

Holly S. Cook sold 1829 Shell Ring Circle, Osprey Cove at Dunes West to Heather Swanson and John Marston Philipp for $712,900.

Michael J. and Andria N. Eppes sold 1912 North Smokerise Way, Smokerise at Planter's Pointe to Nathan M. and Angela M. Smith for $365,000.

Mary Elizabeth Ivy and Nathan Paul McVann sold 192 Revolution Drive, Veranda at Belle Hall Plantation to Brittney E. Knisley for $443,000.

David P. and Anne E. Lebel sold 1962 Blythewood Court, Longpoint to Christopher Conley for $319,900.

Florin and Kirby Felesco sold 1968 North Smokerise Way, Smokerise at Planter's Pointe to Stephen M. Compton Jr. and Emily Compton for $400,000.

Kelly E. Duncan sold 1987 North Creek Drive, Cypress Cove at North Creek at the Pointe to Mark L. and Susan F. Warmoth for $429,000.

James B. and Alexandra H. O'Brien sold 2067 Middleburg Lane, Longpoint to Sean Patrick and Heidi Joy Haley for $560,000.

George J. and Hannah B. Bodie sold 2113 Beckenham Drive, Masonborough at Park West to Donald James and Nancy Tyson Burdick for $725,000.

Perry A. Spyropoulos and Wenjun Zhou sold 2119 Oyster Reef Lane, Oyster Point to Neha D. Patel for $418,000.

John C. and Allison M. Widders sold 2128 Promenade Court, Kingsbridge at Park West to Diane D. Rollins for $325,000.

John and Amy Inman sold 214 Little Palm Loop, Olde Park to Nicholas Hershey Noblet and Courtney Noblet for $1.6 million.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2208 Primus Road, The Oaks to Janelle A. and Gerald Arnette Jr. for $484,665.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2272 Primus Road, The Oaks to Jianhao Shi and Qiuyun Li for $505,315.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2276 Primus Road, The Oaks to Jiankai Shi and Yimei Lin for $507,465.

GR Creek Home LLC sold 2316 Darts Cove Way, Dart's Pointe at Dunes West to Daniel J. and Deirdre Osthoff for $1.4 million.

Carlton T. and Lynda R. Venning sold 2343 Parsonage Woods Lane, Arlington to Morgan R. and Alexandra R. Atwell for $410,000.

Renovate Charleston LLC sold 2416 Draymohr Court, Keswick at Park West to Charles R. and Anne R. Hook for $335,000.

DR Horton Inc. sold 2627 Kingsfield St., Center Park South at Cambridge Square at Park West to Alonzo and Michelle Muldrow for $344,000.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2660 Fountainhead Way, Windsor Park at Dunes West to John Donald and Lori Jay Pitner for $597,975.

DR Horton Inc. sold 2682 Park West Blvd., Center Park North at Cambridge Square at Park West to Jonathan Blake Hall and Katherine Lee Barber for $382,500.

David M. and Leah F. Surles sold 2799 Seastrand Lane, The Colonnade at Brickyard Plantation to Caitlin B. and Matthew J. Goudy for $425,000.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2809 Summertime Lane, Bridge Pointe to Ronald J. and Patricia S. Romagnoli for $393,565.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2820 Summertime Lane, Bridge Pointe to Gary J. and Sharon A. Grivner for $601,165.

Ralph A. and Leanne A. Holroyd sold 2828 River Vista Way, The Harbour at Dunes West to David R. Hart Jr. and Pamela M. Hart for $1.3 million.

Joseph Eugene Hall sold 2838 Tradewind Drive, Horlbeck Creek to Daniel Lewis and Courtney Steiger Stanton for $467,500.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2900 Eddy Drive, Riverview at Dunes West to Robert A. Kneuper for $499,215.

Katharine M. Hughes sold 292 Hobcaw Drive, Hobcaw Point to Anthony D. and Allison S. Papadopoulos for $570,000.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 3057 Rice Field Lane, Liberty Cottages to Thomas H. and Suzanne Forsyth for $434,975.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 3069 Caspian Court, Bessemer Park at Park West to Mary Katherine Ash and Patrick Douglas MacAdams for $480,775.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 3073 Caspian Court, Bessemer Park at Park West to Peyton Scanlon Theodore for $443,522.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 3077 Caspian Court, Bessemer Park at Park West to Anezka and Mirek Kmenta for $436,739.

Quitman D. Fulmer and Salette C. Austin sold 315 Bayview Drive, Bayview Acres to Charles G. and Jennifer E. Hill for $1.1 million.

20186WY-34 LLC sold 3155 Sonja Way, Marsh Walk at Park West to Christina Marie Wenk-Rabsatt for $425,000.

Dargan Realty Assoc. LLC sold 3187 Linksland Road, The Glen at Andrews Place at Charleston National Country Club to Tiffany Manry and Adam Michael Culbertson for $520,000.

Carl T. Wigfall sold 3228 Highway 17 North to DandT Williams Properties LLC for $425,000.

Yvonne Capers sold 3236 Highway 17 North to Arthur Milligan Jr. for $5 million.

Elizabeth A. Roberson sold 3218 Highway 17 North to DandT Williams Properties LLC for $575,000.

Kenneth P. and Jordan M. Waltz sold 3253 Scranton Drive, Ivy Hall to Robert M. and Stephani Elise Redmond for $314,000.

Morris W. and Jill B. Spann sold 3268 Beaconsfield Road, The Village at Park West to James W. Stewart and Trinadad Emnas for $335,000.

Henry J. Bellingham IV and Candace R. Bellingham sold 3415 Salterbeck St., Park West to Jacob H. Camhi and April A. Spenny for $480,000.

Donald J. Lonczak sold 3536 Bagley Drive, Preston at Park West to Ashley Anne Ouk and Bryan Paslay for $370,000.

David M. and Bethany L. Nicole sold 3537 Claremont St., Kensington at Park West to Christina R. Burke for $303,900.

Theddis W. and Wanda B. Defee sold 3554 Stockton Drive, Westchester at Charleston National to Michael T. Geer for $510,000.

Weekley Homes LLC sold 3585 Crosstrees Lane, Carolina Park to Jonathan Michael and Karen Young for $618,089.

Wendy L. Anderson and Emilie B. Woody sold 3636 Locklear Lane, Lieben Park to William Noah and Amanda Mitchum Ross for $353,250.

Mark A. and Jeffrey W. Zimmerman sold 3659 Bagley Drive, Preston at Park West to Kimberly Ann Combs for $311,500.

Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 3660 Redfish Circle, Stratton Place at Stratton by the Sound to William A. and Michelle Giorgio for $880,000.

Randall G. and Joshua S. Lambert sold 3683 Shutesbury St., Carolina Park to Alissa Aguilar for $491,500.

Richard D. and Robin A. Iriart sold 3695 Colonel Vanderhorst Circle, Dunes West to Marnie Snow and Reggie Lenter for $850,000.

Cline Construction LLC sold 3715 Goodwater St., Carolina Park to Craig and Kara Lahey for $966,947.

Cline Construction LLC sold 3775 Millpond Lane, Carolina Park to Bradley P. and Curry W. Robertson for $739,000.

Harry F. and Kelly A. Angel sold 3778 Tupelo Church Lane, Tupelo Plantation to Bobby and Alysia C. Lambert for $353,000.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 3829 Maidstone Drive, Carolina Park to William Howard Campbell Jr. for $441,769.

Scott F. and Mary M. White sold 4212 Coolidge St., Hamlin Plantation to James S. and Linda C. Wolcott for $730,000.

Eric A. Liebetrau sold 479 Old Carolina Court, The Courtyard at Belle Hall Plantation to Katherine Benton for $385,000.

Sherri W. and Peter A. Catalano sold 504 Country Place Road, Hibben at Belle Hall Plantation to Joseph and Jessica Parsons for $869,000.

Jon G. and Melissa Nelson sold 558 Hidden Blvd., Hidden Cove to Justin M. Bell and Carolyn Magee for $480,000.

Henry N. and Linda K. Elksnin sold 623 Leisure Lane, Hidden Cove to Jon G. and Melissa Nelson for $659,000.

Nicholas Pavia sold 674 York St., Hobcaw to Sarah R. Sass for $342,500.

Thomas E. and Mimi A. Morrison sold 830 Law Lane, Snee Farm to Maverick Construction Co. LLC for $375,000.

North Charleston

Duyen N. Pham sold 8133 Little Sydneys Way, Baker Plantation to Thanh Van and Nga Thuy Nguyen for $255,000.

OandB LLC sold Unit D2, 9221 Highway 78 to Trident Medical Center LLC for $650,000.

George A. Jacynycz sold 1020 Hunley Waters Circle to John Hobbs for $324,900.

Calista H. Woodbridge sold 1606 Athena Lane to Ellen Dunton and Frank Snyder for $306,000.

Chad T. Coker sold 4434 Old Park Road to Aubrey Lea Hirsch and Jeffrey Roberts Dailey for $355,000.

High Cotton Development Group LLC sold 4539 Orr St. to Christina J. Frost for $260,000.

Charlsie R. and Michael J. Tarpley sold 4903 Victoria Ave., Oak Park to Michelle Lapp and Clark D. Eads for $275,000.

Eastwood Construction LLC sold 5110 West Dolphin St., Oak Terrace Preserve to Robert Swymer for $350,000.

Jonathan E. and Andrea E. Lowder sold 5116 Celtic Drive to Deetz W. Hanna for $403,000.

3503 RP Charleston North Rivers LLC sold 7250 Rivers Ave. to LBX North Rivers LLC for $18.9 million.

Pratik Y. Chhatbar sold 7849 Lumberton Road, Brookdale to Manuel Llanos for $310,000.

Ravenel

SEFH of South Carolina LLC sold 4006 Lady Banks Lane, Poplar Grove to James Frederick and Denise W. Stafford for $770,413.

Seabrook Island

Ronald J. Ciancio sold 2810 Mallard Lake Drive to Geraldine Mooney and J. Scott Lee for $945,000.

Paul E. Gregory sold 2942 Deer Point Drive to Michael F. and Eva Marie Holian for $905,000.

Walter G. and Phyllis A. Harper sold 3025 Seabrook Village Drive, The Village at Seabrook to John K. and Kelly A. Ellsworth for $555,000.

Allan W. and Lynne P. Keener sold 764 Spinnaker Beachhouse to Gregg and Judith Ellen Lozanoff for $539,000.

Sullivan’s Island

Joseph S. Schill Jr. sold 1118 Osceola Ave. to Bishop of Charleston for $1.3 million.

Carolyn H. Garner sold 3004 Marshall Blvd. to David E. and Kathy Y. Smoley for $1,500,000.

Summerville

Gloucore LLC sold 140 West Broad St. to Nicholas Sotiroglou for $342,000.

West Ashley/St. Andrews

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 115 Claret Cup Way, Grand Terrace at Grand Oaks to Susan Lee Campbell for $289,685.

Isabelle J. Williams-Fields sold 1225 Wimbee Drive, West Oak Forest to Sandella W. Malloy for $260,000.

Daniel H. and Elizabeth C. Marchant sold 136 Ashley Hall Plantation Road, Ashley Hall Plantation to William H. and Kira W. Shipley for $384,000.

DR Horton Inc. sold 1460 Brockenfelt Drive, Hunt Club to Janet L. Menzie for $462,300.

Ruth B. Gay sold 15 Lord Calvert Drive to Allyn R. Beam for $250,000.

DR Horton Inc. sold 1538 Brockenfelt Drive, Hunt Club to Kelly Colleen and Brett Michael Gerritse for $433,280.

Transom LLC sold 16 Transom Court, Ripley Cove to Casa Del Palma LLC for $580,000.

Hinmar LLC sold 1612 Juniper St., Ardmore to Christopher and Ryan Lill-Washington for $260,000.

Sarah Ware Boiter Bunting sold 1758 Jervey Ave., Orange Grove Estates to Katherine Michele Moon for $291,500.

Timothy and Nancy McBee sold 1809 Cornsilk Drive, Bridgewater at Carolina Bay to Joseph M. and Heather L. Nelson for $350,000.

David Cramer sold 1874 Cestus Lane, Church Creek to Steven R. Johnson and Laysa De La Parra for $335,500.

William M. and Ann R. Blalock sold 2 Loch Carrun Terrace, Shadowmoss Plantation to Brent and Katie Register for $338,000.

DR Horton Inc. sold 2030 Syreford Court, Hunt Club to Lane H. Melton for $450,000.

Brian and Lynn Gottleib sold 2148 Ashley Cooper Lane, Woodlands to Ashley R. Williams and Matthew R. McLaughlin for $327,000.

John P. and Christa R. Ojeda sold 221 Hoylake Court, Shadowmoss Plantation to Paul A. and Robin A. Pawlikowski for $268,000.

Centex Homes sold 2220 Henry Tecklenburg Drive, Essex Village to Courtney Y. and Samuel Miles Potter for $312,000.

Shannyn L. and John Smith sold 239 Stinson Drive, Air Harbor to David M. Westbrooks Jr. for $257,000.

Kendra Kesty sold 25 Yeadon Ave., Byrnes Down to Patrick W. and Patrick Alan Ramsay for $370,000.

CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 256 Water Lotus Drive, Grand Terrace at Grand Oaks to Percival L. and Christine V. Hills for $258,170.

Frederick De Geus sold 2796 Rutherford Way, Carolina Bay to Vee-Ping and Richard G. Mast for $419,000.

Cody S. and Samantha J. Verderlic sold 314 Muirfield Parkway, Shadowmoss Plantation to Becky J. Dennis for $265,000.

Todd Shealy sold 3169 Conservancy Lane, Rice Field at Carolina Bay to Nicholas P. and Jodiann P. Demichael for $306,000.

Jason C. and Kandace K. McCarver sold 3266 Conservancy Lane, Carolina Bay to Jessica A. and Garon Launer for $365,000.

Caroline M. and Jeffrey W. Bernotski sold 361 Curtiss Ave., Air Harbor to James Joshua Button for $283,500.

Stephen Pequgney sold 412 Cross St., Rotherwood Estates to Scott Frier and Marie Carstens Langlois for $373,500.

Brian P. and Wendy T. Doyle sold 552 Tribeca Drive, Moss Creek at Grande Oaks to Liana E. McDonald for $279,000.

Lisa A. Hutto-Haley sold 6 Jerome Court, Shadowmoss Plantation to Miranda Conway and John M. Bloomingburg for $303,000.

Jon and Catherine I. Krause sold 657 Pasdalum Court, Grand Bees to Damien N. Noble and Caroline F. Bonard-Noble for $428,500.

Berkeley County

The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between July 8-12.

Charleston

Beazer Homes LLC sold 520 Amalie Farms Drive, St. Thomas Preserve to Colleen and Peter Brahm for $525,372.

Beazer Homes LLC sold 516 Amalie Farms Drive, St. Thomas Preserve to Julio J. Rentas and Myrsy Baerga for $524,265.

Beazer Homes LLC sold 604 Toomer Creek Drive, Marshes at Cooper River to Amy Marie and Jesse Ryan Snider for $363,765.

Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 1037 Oak Bluff Ave. to Jennifer M. Paciotti for $420,074.

Eastwood Construction LLC sold 324 Morning Marsh Lane, The Landings at Sweetwater to David and Alexander Simmons for $450,415.

John Crowell sold 498 Nelliefield Trail, Nelliefield Plantation to Jordan Sullivan for $346,000.

Daniel Island

Bonnie J. Brook sold 131 Island Park Drive, Daniel Island Park to Dawn Brown and John P. Fannin for $925,000.

Christopher William Bunt sold 2512 Gatewood St., Smythe Park to Durga D. Adhikari and Subarna Pradhan for $785,000.

Daniel Island Assoc. LLC sold 120 Brailsford St., Daniel Island Park at Ralston Grove to Michael Miller and Michele S. Treadwell for $385,000.

Southeastern Custom Homes and Renovations LLC sold 264 Beresford Creek St., Codners Ferry Park to Stephen L. and Lindsay Peifer for $1.1 million.

Steven A. Gudzunas sold 1453 Wando View St., Smythe Park to Christina and Gregory McManas for $800,000.

Timothy Geraci sold 2528 Gatewood St., Smythe Park to Robert J. Bolton for $764,000.

Weekley Homes LLC sold 2550 Josiah St., Edgefield Park to Leslie L. Middleton for $693,465.

Goose Creek

Christopher Torres Bosch sold 116 Hyrne Drive, Medway Landing at Montague Plantation to Sharon K. and Christian G. Diffenderfer for $283,000.

Eastwood Construction LLC sold 324 Todder Trail, Montague Plantation at Sophia Landing to Calisha and Carnell E. Smalls for $272,200.

Elizabeth Catherine Sanders sold 117 Berringer Drive, Crowfield to John Samuel Kaminski for $270,000.

Lennar Corp. sold 114 Sumac Drive, Liberty Village to Amy Lynne Heckle for $277,285.

Michael Aaron Bootle sold 104 Cheshire Drive, Hamlets to Garen Alexander and Megan M. Hicks for $310,000.

Peggy S. Holland sold 119 Thousand Oaks Circle, Crowfield to Michael Patrick Powers for $265,000.

Hanahan

Alyssa D. Kinsey sold 1240 Creek Stone Way, Tanner Plantation to Janice F. Lemme for $250,000.

David Lee Babson sold 7409 Mercedes Way, Timbercrest Village to Bryan and Christi M. Marvel for $366,000.

John Allan McCowan Jr. sold 1403 Song Sparrow Way, Tanner Plantation to Justin Famulari for $305,000.

Lennar Corp. sold 1904 Sweetfern Road, Tanner Plantation to Amanda Lee Russell and Brian Scott Paxton for $316,310.

Lennar Corp. sold 1913 Sweetfern Road, Tanner Plantation to Lisa L. and Bryan Wade Sixkiller for $403,720.

Sarah B. Morros sold 1607 Crossbill Trail, Tanner Plantation to Brandy and Jacob Hopkins for $269,000.

William Trent Scarborough sold 133 Hanahan Plantation Circle, Hanahan Plantation to George Glynn and Amber Carin Hamlin for $297,000.

Ladson

Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 1414 Hermitage Lane, Hunters Bend to Theodore Paul and Julie Workman Slagle for $284,990.

Moncks Corner

Cedric D. Smith sold 182 Emerald Isle Drive, Moss Grove Plantation to Robert J. and Ashley Desanto for $273,990.

Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 133 Sugeree Drive, Riverstone to Denis and Trudy Alvarez for $304,500.

Earl Jones sold 440 Stonefield Circle, Spring Grove to Sharief A. and Trisha Scarbriel for $345,000.

Eastwood Construction LLC sold 423 Brookgreen Drive, Cypress Grove to Joseph T. Bergbauer and Britney Diane French Bergbauer for $297,672.

Hunter Quinn Homes LLC sold 216 Whirlaway Drive, The Paddock at Fairmont South to Kerry J. and Shirley Roddick for $344,135.

Kyle W. Hunt sold 103 New Oak Lane to Courtney L. and Paul D. Keys for $456,500.

Martin E. Burnett sold 110 Robbin St. to William E. and Shaunna Porter for $250,000.

Robert A. Glass III sold 106 Nicholas Road, Roosevelt Estates to Joseph Cestaro and Susan Connors for $275,000.

Wendy R. Sims sold 300 Fox Ridge Lane, Foxbank Plantation to Brian Wheeler for $295,000.

Summerville

Beazer Homes LLC sold 105 Cotesworth Court, Jasmine Point to Quintina J. Latta-Chavis and Elliot K. Chavis for $318,220.

Beazer Homes LLC sold 113 Cotesworth Court, Jasmine Point to Jerid and Kara Bauscher for $308,990.

Carolina Cottage Homes LLC sold 336 Watergrass St., Nexton to Paula A. and Matthew P. Paquette for $310,000.

Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 205 Bigleaf Court, Cane Bay to Quintin J .and Joia Turner for $299,990.

Derek M. Schmidt sold 277 Overup Loop, Cane Bay to Eric Brady and Melissa Marie Austin for $335,000.

Gary Patrick Pittman sold 431 Flat Rock Lane, Cane Bay to Samantha Stultz for $375,000.

K Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Lakes of Cane Bay LLC sold 207 Marina Shores Court, Cane Bay to Philip B. and Lynne M. Kaufman for $383,204.

K Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Lakes of Cane Bay LLC sold 579 Tidewater Chase Lane, Cane Bay to Peter and Lucille Vitale for $391,182.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 315 Blue Shadows Court, Cane Bay to Leanne Michelle Rensch for $279,950.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 303 Blue Shadows Court, Cane Bay to Kyle Bradley and Gina Marie Slusher for $290,185.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 107 Stagecoach Ave., Cane Bay to Jonathan Robert Doddo for $294,395.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 119 Beargrass Lane, Cane Bay to Ross Andrew and Kelli Nolan Kerkhoff for $362,360.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 445 Sanctuary Park Drive, Cane Bay to Ashton E. and Franklin R. Combs for $340,865.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 220 Maple Valley Road, Nexton to Joan Irene Brotherton for $386,315.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 222 Maple Valley Road, Nexton to John M. and Elizabeth Z. Pauley for $370,290.

Randall Swiszcz sold 152 Lindera Preserve Blvd., Cane Bay to Linda Ruth and Michael Allen Guimond for $329,900.

Sabal Homes at Cane Bay Plantation LLC sold 105 Calm Water Way, Cane Bay to Winston C. Shute and Laurie V. Lopato for $386,000.

Stephen M. Beanard sold 506 Cinder Court, Cane Bay to Kenneth P. and Lisa M. Carreiro for $330,000.

True Homes LLC sold 387 Dunlin Drive, Nexton to Renee Yaneisha Kerr and Rynzetrius Brown for $280,000.

True Homes LLC sold 379 Dunlin Drive, Nexton to Jennifer Lynn Butler for $314,780.

Virginia B. Bachmann sold 335 Oyster Bay Drive, Cane Bay to William C. and Judith S. Underwood for $280,000.

Wando

Leslie Hanak sold 315 Cypress Walk Way, Nelliefield Plantation to Douglas J. Richards and Shelly N. Hood for $370,000.

Dorchester County

The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between July 8-12.

Ladson

Brian Scott Carpenter sold 602 Knowledge Drive, Eagle Run to Derek John Clements for $258,070.

DR Horton Inc. sold 9813 Sickle Drive, McKewn to Quentin M. and Nia J. Williams for $282,831.

DR Horton Inc. sold 4993 Paddy Field Way, McKewn to Jeffrey and Melissa Joiner for $259,900.

DR Horton Inc. sold 9701 Flooded Field Drive, McKewn to Lee and Shirley Dubois for $265,000.

DR Horton Inc. sold 9805 Sickle Drive, McKewn to Ashley Gonzalez for $290,370.

Frank Joseph Lizzio sold 9705 Crofton Drive, McKewn to Edward and Nicole Dyman for $260,000.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 9943 Winged Elm St., Coosaw Preserve to Clifford Randel and Cody Randal Wilson for $350,120.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 9937 Winged Elm St., Coosaw Preserve to Kayra Wharton and Dequasar Jermaine Husser for $360,625.

North Charleston

Brandon W. Maddox sold 5584 Indigo Fields Blvd. to Mark William Krenrich for $409,900.

DR Horton Inc. sold 5007 Paddy Field Way, McKewn to Nicole Yeates for $265,000.

DR Horton Inc. sold 4997 Paddy Field Way, McKewn to Sonny L. and Etnna Doby for $288,900.

Joseph Paul Boggs sold 8507 Marsh Overlook, Taylor Plantation to Mark and Patricia Estes for $369,000.

Mark David Gordon sold 8508 Marsh Overlook, Taylor Plantation to William Scott Elwood for $349,000.

Michael D. Estes sold 5403 Horsemint Trail, Taylor Plantation to Polly Ann Kromhout and Todd H. Murphy for $318,000.

Richard J. Aucoin sold 306 Wakefield Court, Archdale to Nathan Roy for $271,000.

Wilfredo Matos sold 3905 Bismarck Court, Indigo Palms to Jason and Heather Taylor for $250,000.

Ricky Rohde sold 2089 Pimlico Drive, Bridlewood Farms to Britney Marie and Tyler Alexander McWethy for $260,000.

Alexandra Smetana sold 110 Elliot Creek Lane, Bluffs at Ashley River to Tyler Patrick and Allison Dunbar Canington for $298,000.

Chad Corwin sold 9516 Markley Blvd., Wescott Plantation to Adam E. and Jacqueline Forsyth for $338,000.

Christine Elder sold 1084 Blockade Runner Parkway, River Birch to Dena L. and William S. Mullinax for $384,800.

Christopher Mood sold 523 Tarleton Drive, Reminisce to Morgan Travis Norris and Pamela Larson for $266,500.

DR Horton Inc. sold 3020 Rampart Road, The Summit to Anthony R. and Theresa J. Botti for $417,799.

Edith H. Madson sold 8966 North Red Maple Circle, Farm at Wescott to Jimmy G. and Nanae Williams for $251,000.

Edward J. Simokat sold 1207 Cosmos Road, Myers Mill to Jessica C. and David H. Nelson for $260,000.

Fredrick Edmond McBreen sold 191 Lotz Drive, The Ponds to Robert E. and Kelly Lyn Brown for $265,000.

Ian McKay sold 122 Corral Circle, Legend Oaks Plantation to Richard B. and Regina Goodwin for $292,000.

Josiah W. Fuller sold 617 Fairway Forest Drive, Legend Oaks Plantation to Mark B. and Alanna D. Raia for $276,500.

Kevin P. Mitchell sold 571 Barfield Drive, Walnut Farms to Paul Louis and Kimberley Utermohlen Scott for $384,000.

KH Ponds LLLP sold 3032 Aura Lane, The Ponds to Arthur Edward and Lynn Ella Tharp for $330,440.

KH Ponds LLLP sold 3104 Cross Vine Lane, The Ponds to Edward A. and Debra A. Newberry for $391,095.

Lennar Corp. sold 89 Pavilion St., Reminisce to Edward Allen and Elaine Lapoint for $296,761.

Linda I. Gissell sold 122 Wilson Drive, Millwood to Eric Turstin Popham for $289,500.

Low Country Residential Builders LLC sold 167 Fall Creek Blvd., Summerville Country Estates to Chad F. and Stacie D. Loudin for $364,500.

Mark B. Flugel sold 139 Old Course Road, Legend Oaks Plantation to Maite and Charles Porter for $350,000.

Michael B. Perkins sold 296 Hundred Oaks Parkway, The Ponds to Donna K. and Steven A. Gudzunas for $550,000.

Michelle L. Murphy sold 200 Duxback Lane to Justin and Dawn Renee Yoder for $349,900.

Robert T. Lindley sold 119 Amen Corner, Pine Forest Country Club to Katherine and Dirk D. McDonald for $301,000.

Sylvia G. Brown sold 980 Cedarfield Lane, Myers Mill to Collin John and Amber M. Dahlberg for $260,000.

William J. Regan Jr. sold 544 Beverly Drive, Bridges of Summerville to Taylor and Elliott Bardun for $250,000.