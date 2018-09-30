real estate transactions

Real estate transactions for Sunday, Sept. 28, 2018.

 File photo

Charleston County

The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between July 30-Aug. 3.

Charleston

373 Huger LLC sold Unit C, 375 Huger St., Chesnut Court to Liam McElhone & Kevin Neil for $815,000.

Michael David Moore & Darren Lloyd Whatley sold Unit A, 95 Ashley Ave. to Nathaniel Eric & Kimberly P. Laster for $1.6 million.

Lucas P. Morrison sold Unit 32, 18 Corinne St. to William B. Sheally III & Katherine D. Moulton for $630,000.

Alice E. Neader-Pierce sold 102 Beaufain St. to Benjamin R. & Lauren S. Ford for $595,000.

William P. & Linda M. Jenkins sold 78 Elliott House Inn to Margaret Sarsfield McIntyre & Dallas Kevin Croom for $275,000.

Nancy Rhodes sold 331 President St., Hampton Park Terrace to Collin Walsh for $865,000.

Marguerite C. & Edward J. Lenahan sold 463 Huger St., Hampton Park Terrace to Kate Ellesworth for $860,000.

59 Legare St LLC sold 59 Legare St. to 2222 N. 7th LLC for $800,000.

Freddie L. Schneider sold 551 Meeting St. to 551 Meeting Street LLC for $3 million.

Devorah Lynn Gregory-Stevens & Ernest Cooper sold 30 Moultrie St. to Summerville Retreat LLC for $380,000.

Mark A. & Kaye R. Youngren sold 3 Poulnot Lane to Sean Scanlon for $625,000.

Anne Mariani sold 102 Queen St. to Barbara K. Robertson for $1.6 million.

Mark A. Taylor & Paul J. Buceti sold 51 Spring St. to Short Term Rentals LLC for $750,000

Mulberry Street Development LLC sold 12 Strawberry Lane to Jeffrey Gordon Sobolow for $540,000.

Martha S. Alston sold 302 Sumter St. to JJR Development LLC for $310,000.

Edisto Island

Vicki Ann Oostenveld sold 891 Flowers Lane, Crawford Place to Robbie W. Griffin for $335,000.

Folly Beach

David A. & Kristin A. Farda sold Unit 101, 1709 East Ashley Ave. to Ledlie Dinsmore Bell for $483,000.

Sunny Sky LLC sold 106 West Indian Ave. to Kevin Charles McCammack for $620,000.

Hollywood

Carolyn Rhoads Smalldridge & Richard Theodore Devincent sold 5694 Captain Kidd Road, Royal Harbour to Gregory G. Conradi & Christina Kirla for $542,000.

Isle of Palms

John J. & Margaret W. Hiers sold 7 Hidden Green Lane to Charles Rucker Barnes & Terri Rudder Barnes for $725,000.

James E. Shockley II sold 3804 Cameron Blvd. to Michael E. Lynch for $640,000.

KC Wood Custom Homes LLC sold 8 Whispering Palms Lane to D3 Land Holdings LLC for $658,000.

James Island

Judith M. Courter sold Unit 4, 608 Harbor Creek Place, Harbor Creek to R. Lee Holz for $389,900.

Linda & William Oettinger sold 1003 Grand Concourse St., Ashcroft Hall to Shawn P. & Valerie Sprinkel for $395,000.

Melanie L. Glaize sold 310 Cheraw Drive, Chesterfield to Melinda Elizabeth Edwards for $298,000.

Evening Post Industries Inc. sold 33 Line St. to McGrath Real Estate Holdings LLC for $500,000.

Daniel H. & Sarah W. Stern sold 615 Beauregard St., Clearview to Amanda L. Fisher for $397,500.

Harry Palmer sold 681 Oakfield Drive, Clearview to Diane Maxwell & Marion Kathryn Hutchinson for $382,000.

Massey M. Yannitelli sold 758 Tennent St., Clearview to Michael & Marie Williams for $400,000.

Mary D. Riddle sold 1364 Fields Circle to James Edward Benson Jr. & Meghan Cathleen Benson for $276,000.

Seaquest Development Co. Inc. sold 1133 Hills Plantation Drive, Freeman's Point to Kristin Badger & Medley Randolph Walker for $1.2 million.

Lisa K. Dyer sold 1715 Houghton Drive, Laurel Park to Douglas J. German for $312,000.

Eagle Real Estate Inc. sold 1128 Darwin St., Lawton Bluff to Christina Caruso & Jason Wiggins for $435,000.

George M. & Jeannette Kornahrens sold 638 Lynne Ave., Lighthouse Point to K. Walden Properties LLC for $385,000.

E. Vance & Nancy H. Barker sold 481 West Wimbledon Drive, Marlborough to Ross T. & Mary Ruth T. Miller for $500,000.

Travis G. Richardson sold 1758 Oak Point Road to Kathryn W. Koval & Zachary Stevison for $715,000.

Albert G. & Mary S. Lang sold 939 Clearspring Drive, Ocean Neighbors to Paul A. & Tatiana A. Baier for $341,100.

Jack F. Meyer sold 313 Howle Ave., Pecan Grove to James M. Wallace for $298,000.

Jason C. Selby & Jamie L. Minster sold 109 Sea Cotton Circle, Planters Trace to Amy Bryda for $299,000.

Ching-Chi & Tan-Mi Hsia sold 148 Sea Cotton Circle, Planters Trace at Seaside Plantation to Joseph Brian Cheek for $325,000.

Southern Creek Investments LLC sold 1333 Ptarmigan St., Quail Run to Logan P. Bricketto for $335,000.

Michael A. Uricchio sold 128 Oyster Point Row, Rivers Point to Wilmington Trust N.A. for $319,780.

Barbara A. Gobel sold 1122 Sea Eagle Watch Seaside Estates of Seaside Plantation to James Gregory & Elizabeth English Smith for $874,000.

Mungo Homes Coastal Division LLC sold 813 Shutes Folly Drive, The Village at Stiles Point to Daniel H. & Sarah Ward Stern for $652,775.

Johns Island

Ryan C. Beggs sold 1530 Thoroughbred Blvd., Brownswood Farms to Michael Grabowski & Deidre Barry for $320,000.

Michael Cahill sold 1440 Milldam Pass, Brownswood Village to Michael P. & Chloe Lauren Todd for $279,900.

Katherine K. Murray sold 3431 Walter Drive, Cedar Spring to M. Barbara Ambrose for $278,000.

Michael P. & Jaime M. Miller sold 3489 Walter Drive, Cedar Spring to Peter B. & Jennifer E. Brodbeck for $330,000.

Nancy H. Deitch sold 2616 Bohicket Road, Fair Oaks to W. Bruce & Johnsie P. Mason for $600,000.

Mungo Homes Coastal Division LLC sold 3324 Dunwick Drive, Fenwick Hills to Genessa Evenstar & Dawn Dusett Donohue for $315,163.

Richard Roe & Elizabeth Q. Dronen sold 3752 Humbert Road, Gift Plantation to U.S. Bank Trust N.A. for $410,000.

Jan & Mark Schmudde sold 3929 Gift Blvd., Gift Plantation to William J. & Kathleen Pearson for $485,000.

The Rooke Co. LLC sold 3360 Fickling Hill Road, Hickory Hill to Kymber Lyn Jones & Maxwell Lawrence Brassington for $284,000.

Ladson F. Mills III & Terry M. Mills sold 3114 Mayfair Lane, Hope Plantation to James Karl & Susan F. Burns for $445,000.

Dennis T. O'Reilly & Amy E. St. James sold 3302 Zoe St. Road to David William & Judith Margaret Robson for $348,500.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2041 Elvington Road, Oakfield to John E. Zecher Jr. & Ana Maria Montewka for $300,000.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 1815 Whisperwood Road, Oakfield to Nicole Joyce & Lauren Lynett Morgan for $473,865.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 1952 Shadetree Blvd., Oakfield to Ryan D. & Meriah Oxford for $339,000.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2057 Kemmerlin St., Oakfield to Theresa V. & Ryan D. McClure for $419,415.

Rawlins & Mary H. Lowndes sold 1209 Gregorie Commons, Rushland to Loren D. Hunt for $865,000.

Virginia B. Mappus sold 2644 Bohicket Road, Seabrook Shores to Carolina Property & Design LLC for $450,000.

Mungo Homes Coastal Division LLC sold 1693 Emmets Road, The Oaks at St. Johns Crossing to Joshua D. Turner & Cassandra Elizabeth Reed for $279,163.

Porchview LLC sold 3346 Porchview Place, The Villages of St. John's Woods to Christina Marie Riddle for $539,000.

DR Horton Inc. sold 1290 Hammrick Lane, Woodbury Park to Darrin & Anita Geraffo for $340,000.

Kiawah Island

Robert R. & Nancy L. Douglas sold 2 Ocean Green Drive, Golf Cottages to 10817 Southern Loop LLC for $1.2 million.

James F. Humphreys sold 136 Flyway Drive, Osprey Beach to Theodore C. Gross & Corazon Flores for $1 million.

Mount Pleasant/East Cooper

Moultrie Park Building LLC sold Unit A2, 496 Bramson Court to Exchange Authority LLC & Douglas T. & Steven J. Sher LLC for $2.6 million.

T FAL LLC sold Unit 7B, 131 Heritage Circle, Heritage Village to Marshall Jennings Simon for $255,500.

CRP/EWP Tides IV LLC sold Unit 464, 155 Wingo Way, Tides to Thomas P. McKenna III & Catherine M. McKenna for $1.1 million.

Julius C. & Dorine H. Sas sold 1903 Hopeman Lane, The Retreat at Charleston National Country Club to Thomas B. Seidel for $375,000.

Rebecca L. Beacham sold Unit 113, 120 Winding Creek Court, Etiwan Pointe to Carol A. Tousey for $348,000.

Cynthia Roberts sold 2179 Andover Way, Arlington to William J. & Bethany S. Pearson for $358,500.

Louis Sanjar & Andrea Towgood sold 352 Evian Way, Belle Hall Plantation to Henry B. & Jovia C. Ayiku for $875,000.

Qi Wang & Hiu W. Cheung sold 2839 Colonnade Drive, Brickyard Plantation to Susan Johnson for $465,000.

Bottomry Capital LLC sold 3540 Wilkes Way, Carolina Park to Carolina Cottage Homes LLC for $313,968.

Rhonda Hodges sold 3444 Fairwater Place, Carolina Park to Kimberly H. Hulsey for $373,800.

Graeme T. & Jennifer L. Hennessey sold 3696 Shutesbury St., Carolina Park to Payton Dwight & Joanne Marie Hoover for $535,000.

Benjamin M. & Katie M. Bredenkamp sold 1343 Center Lake Drive, Center Lake Community at Hidden Lakes to Steven M. & Mary E. Fleming for $404,500.

DR Horton Inc. sold 2675 Park West Blvd., Center Park South at Cambridge Square at Park West to Frederick E. & Joan A. Wertz for $539,000.

DR Horton Inc. sold 2655 Park West Blvd., Center Park South at Cambridge Square at Park West to Jeremy P. & Renee A. Lake for $499,900.

Margaret C. Hughes sold 1317 Llewellyn Road, Chelsea Park to Cathryn O'Hara & Kevin Kenneth Harrison for $350,000.

Terry Malia sold 3421 Toomer Kiln Circle, Coatbridge at Park West to Jerome R. & Anne M. Obarski for $474,000.

John A. & Jenna L. Elliott sold 1057 Cottingham Drive, Cooper Estates to Shannon & Matthew Levin for $599,000.

Eastwood Construction LLC sold 3751 Copahee Sound Drive, Copahee Landing to Shawn Michael & Michaela Swarz for $468,670.

Michael Kevin Rosier sold 2464 Darts Cove Way, Dartes Pointe at Dunes West to John P. & Jennifer L. O'Shea for $1.2 million.

Louis Emil Masche sold 612 Speights St. to Speights Street One LLC for $568,250.

Roy W. & Diane M. Lindquist sold 3140 Pignatelli Crescent, Dunes West to Michael McCoy Renner for $1.2 million.

James P. & Stephanie B. Joyce sold 4470 Downing Way Place, Hartford Village at Dunes West to Theresa A. Mango for $515,000.

James D. & Teresa M. Kelly sold 2077 Shell Ring Circle, Osprey Cove at Dunes West to Jason Keith & Aimee McDuffie Blair for $1.2 million.

Ronald K. & Sue S. Warden sold 1612 Rivertowne Country Club Drive, Grand Haven at Rivertowne Country Club to Anne C. & Thomas G. Tkacs for $865,000.

Jeffrey L. & Lesley B. Rathbun sold 296 Shoals Drive, Grassy Creek to Anjali T. & Brian J. Fehon for $770,000.

David W. & Chee M. Deweese sold 200 Tidal Currents Lane, Grassy Creek to Michael H. & Helen Charlene Pearman for $985,000.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 2912 Tranquility Road, Hamlin Oaks to Gary Langhoff for $503,870.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 2936 Tranquility Road, Hamlin Oaks to James Margraf & Theodora Bancroft-Ziccolella for $672,875.

Michael Strohm sold 1186 Main Canal Drive, Harborgate Shores to Robert E. Carper for $400,000.

Plantation Partners L.P. sold 937 Tupelo Bay Drive, Hibben at Belle Hall Plantation to Regan R. & Kevin W. McKinney for $1.3 million.

Marjory L. French & Joel Minor sold 1054 Judy Court, Hickory Shadows to Russell Daniel Niller IV for $435,000.

Sergio & Catalina Roa sold 1233 Hidden Lakes Drive, Hidden Lakes to Aaron B. & Margaret E. Rowley for $739,175.

Jeremy M. & Gray A. Stewart sold 1329 Hidden Lakes Drive, Hidden Lakes to James A. & Michelle P. Hinchey for $550,000.

Jeffrey R. & Erin K. Kaloupek sold 835 Pitt St. to Parker H. Lee for $990,000.

Brandon Dawson sold 1412 Hindman Ave., Jasper Terrace to Rachel Rines-Leach & Gerald A. Leach Jr. for $465,000.

Maryann Downey sold 2048 Promenade Court, Kingsbridge at Park West to Margaret Meredith Bentley & Raeford Lee Clanton for $345,000.

LC Acquisitions LLC sold 3077 Rice Field Lane, Liberty Cottages to Edward T. & Barbara J. Mizell for $1.2 million.

David J. & Maureen G. Harmon sold 3418 Attley St., Madison at Hamlin Plantation to Eugene & Natalia Sereda for $620,000.

Benjamin T. & Kathleen M. Nodtvedt sold 3017 Park West Blvd., Mansfield at Park West to Stephanie A. & Stephen A. Heckart for $339,000.

Leonard & Diane L. Fiume sold 1904 English Ivy Court, Marais at Seaside Farms to William A. Enouen Jr. & Denise M. Enouen for $519,000.

Donald T. & Sarah L. Curtis sold 2621 John Boone Court, Mcleans Orchard to Bruce J. & Katherine N. Billian for $600,0007.

Parker H. Lee sold 660 Bank St. to Michael T. Duggan & Christina G. Carl for $639,501.

Roger S. Elliott sold 439 Church St. to Tab E. & Katherine C. Thompson for $1.9 million.

DR Horton Inc. sold 1577 Red Tide Road, Oyster Point to Daniel Phillip & Adrienne C. Weisner for $808,080.

DR Horton Inc. sold 1601 Fort Palmetto Circle, Oyster Point to Jeffrey B. & Jeannine A. Matthews for $697,855.

DR Horton Inc. sold 1610 Fort Palmetto Circle, Oyster Point to Steven A. & Bonnie C. Kautz for $702,065

DR Horton Inc. sold 1640 Mermentau St., Park West to Chakila D. Tillie for $395,960.

Emmaline S. & Matthew T. Eble sold 3917 Percheron Drive, Pepper Plantation to Margaret H. & James R. Pettus for $425,000.

Richard G. Nielson sold 796 Milldenhall Road, Point Pleasant to Radek Zavadil for $469,000.

Kevin M. & Jessica L. Vandagriff sold 623 Robyns Glen Drive, Rice Bay at Belle Hall Plantation to James A. & April M. Rigsbee for $435,000.

Jeffrey H. & Tanya E. Hodges sold 2729 Oak Manor Drive, Richmond Cove at Dunes West to Yosif Lukov & Daniela Tereshkina for $750,000.

Robert M. & McKinnsey L. Patterson sold 2620 Alderly Lane, Rivertowne to Kristen & Joseph C. Laudati for $532,500.

Joseph P. & Tamara N. Bowman sold 2234 North Marsh Drive, Rivertowne to Scott Lee & Lorilee Maye Kavanagh for $557,500.

Patricia A. Felenczak & Louis F. Algiero sold 1825 Great Hope Drive, Rivertowne Country Club to James Louis Sharp II & Sara Winfield Sharp for $372,500.

John E. & Diane M. Jenc sold 2680 Crooked Stick Lane, Rivertowne Country Club to Walter John Mills & Carrie Lee Clark-mills for $295,000.

Neomi M. White sold 2777 Rivertowne Parkway, Rivertowne Tributary to Bart W. & Susan Sullivan Edwards for $515,000.

Legare & Emily Leland sold 1349 Langford Road, Shellpoint to Stephen C. Osborne II & Grace T. Osborne for $775,000.

Christopher P. & Angie M. Mason sold 2616 Planters Pointe Blvd, Smokerise at Planter's Pointe to Peter J. & Jennifer H. Hall for $389,000.

Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 3648 Redfish Circle, Stratton by the Sound to Auger Living Trust for $1.2 million.

Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 1475 Stratton Place, Stratton by the Sound to Tamara D. Stephens for $852,715.

Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc. sold 3408 Henrietta Hartford Road, Tennyson at Park West to Sarah & Matthew Pozda for $525,000.

Bradley T. & Kathryn S. Fickett sold 3408 Henrietta Hartford Road, Tennyson at Park West to Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc. for $549,500.

Jerome M. & Cindy B. Signorelli sold 2801 Rosedown Pointe, The Hamptons at Brickyard Plantation to Thomas C. & Alison M. Varvaro for $508,000.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2880 River Vista Way, The Harbour at Dunes West to William J. & Kimberly B. Vanhook for $753,701.

Udo O. & Gerda A. Skarke sold 2491 Kings Gate Lane, The Heritage at Dunes West to Jeffrey S. Witte Jr. for $400,000.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 1515 Lauren Dey Way, The Oaks to David Brandon & Jennifer Brett Dunevant for $807,501.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 1538 Lauren Dey Way, The Oaks to Nancy S. Benjamin for $969,640.

David & Stephanie Freudenheim sold 1255 Brasie Court, The Orchard to Sarah Marie & Marc Daniel Kennedy for $408,000.

Venturas De Dos Hermanos LLC sold 1467 Blue Cascade Drive, Watermark to Evan & Alexandra C. Brown for $685,000.

Arlene A. Conte sold 2952 Treadwell St., Waverly at Hamlin Plantation to Caroline Macgill Bickley for $282,500.

Robert H. & Kimberly H. Breer sold 3526 Stockton Drive, Westchester at Charleston National to Charles Brandon & Aundrea Eason Loftley for $520,000.

Baron E. Bowers sold 1149 Wexford Park, Wexford Park to Charles James & Erin Marie Chastain for $434,000.

Gail M. & Nabil A. El-Hag sold 1641 Sewee Fort Road, Wheatstone at Park West to Kathryn & Scot B. Blessington for $697,500.

North Charleston

Current Development LLC sold 1099 Bexley St. to Jonathan David & Emma Katherine Cregg for $339,900.

RBATK LLC sold 1523 Meeting Street Road to TMG 1523 Meeting Street LLC for $1.2 million.

Burns J. & Amanda T. Hudson sold 8145 Little Sydneys Way, Baker Plantation to Kenneth Gerrell & Monique Patterson Sanders for $250,000.

Reva Charleston 1 LLC & Reva Charleston 2 LLC sold 4925 Lacross Road to Vantrabert LLC for $3.7 million.

John A. Wojcik sold 7395 Cross County Road to Laura Holloman Brown for $500,000.

Del Diversified Inc. sold 1205 Marigold St. to Jeanne Lumpkin for $398,901.

C Squared Enterprises LLC sold 4511 South Rhett Ave. to Sean David & Michelle Perry for $359,900.

Bonaparte Marseilles Townhomes LLC sold 5106 Marseilles Drive, Oak Ridge to Northlake Townhomes Bl LLC for $6,840,000.

Joseph Dodson & Anthony Hale sold 1423 Jockey Court, Oak Terrace Manor to Patrick Norris & Jessica Faith Ellis for $425,000.

Ravenel

Lillie Mae Hady sold 6051 Savannah Highway to Coastal Island Holdings Inc. for $330,000.

Seabrook Island

Neil A. & Robin R. Macpherson sold Unit A, 2105 Landfall Way, Bay Pointe Villas to Daniel E. & Cameron S. Parker for $375,000.

Jeffrey Cappo sold 1141 Ocean Forrest Lane to JS 1146 LLC for $829,000.

Edward F. Houff & Deborah L. Robinson sold 3295 Coon Hollow to Bad Company Properties LLC for $985,000.

Bruce & Sharon Sabin sold 2575 Seabrook Island Road to Ronald V. & Luann Sweeney for $544,500.

Frederick A. & Maureen C. Gammon sold 3751 Beach Court to Steven K. & Lilly A. Young for $1.2 million.

Eric M. & Elizabeth H. Bryan sold 912 Sealoft Villa Drive, Sealoft Villas to Stephen E. & Donna Kislow for $380,000.

Sullivan’s Island

Praise Holdings LLC sold 2 Citadel St. to Philip A. & Cynthia L. Garland for $3 million.

Robert A. & Katherine A. Milligan sold 2424 Goldbug Ave. to Douglas E. & Leanne W. Jennings for $1.8 million.

West Ashley/St. Andrews

Ion Venture LLC sold Unit 5A, 622 Windermere Blvd. to Jana P. & Nicola M. Mastrogiovanni for $345,000.

SC Investments LLC sold Unit 306, 498 Albemarle Road, The Albemarle to Mary E. Peters for $400,000.

Latitude Georgetown Charleston LLC sold Unit 126E, 1476 Orange Grove Road, Orange Grove Estates to Ashford Riverview LLC for $17 million.

William G. Deschamps IV sold 24 Lindendale Ave., Avondale to Christopher M. & Meghan G. Timby for $425,000.

Haylee Hardee sold 2978 Bolton Road to Lonny Selego & Jessica Lichty for $265,000.

Zita Duus Nielsen sold 1582 Seabago Drive, Bolton's Landing to James Walter & Michelle Ann Trementozzi for $319,900.

Roger L. & Linda C. Madson sold 1944 Pinehurst Ave., Canterbury Woods to Christopher W. Flynn for $260,000.

James B. & Jessica M. Johnson sold 1609 Pleasant Hill Drive, Cypress of Carolina Bay to April Romanelli & Joseph Scott Williamson for $359,900.

Centex Homes sold 1922 Essex Farms Drive, Essex Farms to Kellie E. Richter Kinard & Brian Paul Kinard for $456,165.

Angela May & Daniel McCurry sold 1104 Lining Lane, Farmfield to Ellen N. Hassell & Fleetwood S. Hassell Jr. for $450,000.

Sue S. Dority sold 44 Farmfield Ave. to James W. Ford & Karen Coulter Brabham for $394,000.

Phillip J. Botham sold 1322 Rutledge Ave. to Zachary K. Larichiuta & Matthew John Dorsey for $370,000.

Matthew C. & Erin Foushee sold 335 Geddes Ave., Geddes Hall to Rodney Dale Harris Jr. & Tara V. Wilson for $401,100.

CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 513 Grey Owl Way, Grand Oaks to Erica J. & Joshua M. Turner for $344,163.

Thomas A. Blitch sold 1549 Ashley Garden Blvd., Hamilton Grove to Matthew Ryan & Grace Stewart Miles for $299,000.

Anthony M. & Christina L. Saraceni sold 1376 Fairfield Ave., Heathwood to Jennifer Ann Steadham Biondi & Michael James Biondi for $318,000.

James R. & Karla S. Corley sold 1499 Nautical Chart Drive, Jasmine Gate at Bolton's Landing to Scott T. & Emmi Lauren Neslage for $409,000.

Connie Rains Hayes sold 2337 Maclaura Hall Ave. to Ray A. & Eunice R. Iglesias for $369,000.

Mungo Homes Coastal Division LLC sold 2342 Grandiflora Blvd., Magnolia Bluff to Lisa M. Oliver & Juliano J. Cultrera for $311,264.

Carolyn Dawkins Jacobs sold 233 Marsh Oaks Drive to Lindley & Alexander Pennekamp for $340,000.

Gillian E. Mulligan Kohn sold 1124 Brody Ave. to John Frederick & Amy Elizabeth Pontius for $325,000.

Nancy Adams sold 1326 Stoney St., Memminger Hall to Michael N. & Katherine A. Gossett for $327,000.

Robert W.G. Stevens sold 713 Parish Road, Moreland to Matthew & Patricia Degennaro for $415,000.

Hidden Cove Development LLC sold 10 Plainfield Drive, Murray Hill to Brent T. Cobb for $315,000.

Harold E. Hopkins III & Allison Hopkins sold 1522 North Pinebark Lane, North Pinepoint to Laura S. Webber & Michael D. Osborne for $390,000.

Peter & Marissa Theisen sold 1760 Somerset Circle, Northbridge Terrace to Erin Forster for $475,000.

Latitude Georgetown Charleston LLC sold 1440 Orange Grove Road, Orange Grove Estates to Ashford Palmetto Square LLC for $13.9 million.

10-4 Props LLC sold 1409 River Front Drive, Orange Grove Estates to Lynn L. Winkler for $264,000.

Anne Mariani sold 102 Queen St. to Barbara K. Robertson for $1.6 million.

Kim E. Oglesby sold 1812 Ground Pine Drive, Rice Field of Carolina Bay to Joseph M. & Nicole D. Papa for $356,000.

William Gabrie Aguon Hock sold 1949 Campion Hall Road, Sandhurst to Brett B. & Jenna M. Baskin for $300,000.

Edmund T. & Julia M. Alston sold 3008 Macbeth Creek Drive, Schieveling Plantation to Thomas H. Davis III & Joanne L. Davis for $349,617.

Donald & Christerphine Newburn sold 61 Wolk Drive, Shadowood at Shadowmoss Plantation to Kyle & Toni Steblein for $265,000.

Timothy G. Glotfelty sold 437 Cabrill Drive, Sienna at Bee's Landing to Matthew Galentine for $272,000.

Michael Seekings sold 28 Sothel Ave. to Eric D. Hatch for $357,500.

2137 Savannah Highway LLC sold 2137 Savannah Highway to Orange and Blue Investments LLC for $2.4 million.

Kelly M. Gilmore & Brian J. Egenriether sold 1981 Treebark Drive, The Meadows at Wesborough to Sara Christine Kinnett for $250,000.

Lawrence G. & Sandra L. Dotolo sold 3320 Hearthside Drive, The Willows at Shadowmoss Plantation to Jason K. Sanders for $280,000.

Nicholas Joseph Curry sold 1357 Coosaw Drive, West Oak Forest to Hari P. Joshi & Leslie A. White for $257,500.

Four Oaks sold 473 Savannah Highway, Windermere to 473 Savannah Highway LLC for $730,000.

Berkeley County

The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between July 30-Aug. 3.

Bonneau

Richard E. Ruest sold 138 Hidden Creek Lane, Spring Grove Place to David James Beach for $330,000.

Charleston

Beazer Homes LLC sold 531 Amalie Farms Drive, Saint Thomas Preserve to Travis Thomas and Amanda Z. Elliott for $475,285.

Daniel Island

Timothy F. Fitzpatrick sold 142 Cartright St. to Matthew E. and Brittany T. Garber for $525,000.

Daymion R. Mardel sold 1900 Village Crossing Drive, Old Landing at Smythe Park to Kyle J. and Alicia H. Denzel for $839,000.

William C. Jones sold 1260 Blakeway St., Smythe Park to Courtney Marino for $958,000.

Michael H. Pearman sold 307 Bayley Road to Christopher L. and Michelle M. Shelderfer for $350,000.

Pamela J. Hartley sold 263 Furman Farm Place, Ralston Creek to Bradley J. and Emily E. Little for $1.3 million.

Kathleen J. Pate sold 381 Rhoden Island Drive to William R. and Judy Zazulia Wahl for $3.5 million.

Goose Creek

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 140 Hyrne Drive, Medway Landing at Montague Plantation to Jonas and Roberta M Gadsden for $250,989.

Daniel P. Schnell sold 210 Hamlet Circle to Jimmy and Aimee M. Martinez for $299,000.

Todd J. Robb sold 122 Old Jackson Road, Fosters Creek to Tiffany Lynn and Manuel Dejesus Rivera for $266,000.

Christian D. Loving sold 229 Urbano Lane, Montague Plantation to Andrew Robert and Pelin Clark for $250,000.

Hanahan

Stewart C. Shackelford sold 33 Milano St. to Adam S. Abdelnabi for $280,000.

Darleene C. Scott sold 21 Sorento Blvd. to Carol Anne and Kyle Taylor for $360,000.

Russell M. Floyd sold 7511 Scupper Drive, Timbercrest Village to Michael T. and Angelica Montgomery for $438,000.

Ladson

Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 1514 SanBorll Landing Drive, Hunters Bend to Brian N. and Nicole C. Bennett for $291,269.

Moncks Corner

Barry M. Elfman sold 121 Pinewood Drive to David and Lori Parker for $268,000.

DR Horton Inc. sold 139 Nolin Road, Spring Grove to Catherine L. and Clifford Blanche for $275,000.

Jason Johnson sold 1006 Striper Ave. to Jeffrey T. and Joanna Motichka for $334,000.

Steve A. Hodge sold 316 Foxbank Plantation Blvd., Foxbank Plantation to Jeremy and April Jackson for $280,000.

DR Horton Inc. sold 110 Nolin Road, Spring Grove to Melvin and Sylvia J. Moyd for $285,000.

Robert R. Riggs sold 2002 Rock Fish Road to Jayne Overman for $400,000.

Summerville

Thomas R. Cameron sold 473 Eastern Isle Ave., Cane Bay to James William Flynn and Therese M. Sadera for $315,000.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 110 Red Zinnia Way, Nexton to Barry S. and Priscilla E. Hersey for $427,740.

Beazer Homes LLC sold 447 Northern Red Oak Drive, Cane Bay to Aimee and Nicholas Goodremote for $254,360.

Matthew R. Soch sold 139 Royal Star Road, Cane Bay to James G. Wring for $270,000.

Phyllis A. Williamson sold 574 Rosings Drive, Carriage Lane to Paul Johnson for $299,000.

Donald D. Frost sold 272 Village Stone Circle, Marrington Villas at Cobblestone to Sherilyn A. Manning for $310,300.

True Homes LLC sold 201 Wood Thrush Way, Nexton to Katherine Gail Louis Smith and Nancy Louis for $332,585.

Terry L. Williams sold 409 Four Seasons Blvd., Cane Bay to Owen and Blanche Samuels for $365,000.

Sabal Homes at Cane Bay Plantation LLC sold 177 Calm Water Way, Cane Bay to John E. and Ann-Marie Dombrowski for $449,364.

True Homes LLC sold 418 Snowy Plover Lane, Nexton to Carlos Julio Soto Pinero for $257,500.

Ran Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 212 Bigleaf Court, Cane Bay to Rhonda N. Burden for $275,009.

Mungo Homes Coastal Division LLC sold 250 Saxony Loop, Cane Bay to Todd D. and Mary K. Lewis for $372,478.

Jason B. Curtis sold 111 Yaupon Holly Circle, Cane Bay to Thomas Ashley and Christina Carroll Shepherd for $387,000.

Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 452 Spectrum Road, Cane Bay to Paula Campbell and Montriel Bernard Bailem for $391,339.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 321 Bright Leaf Loop, Nexton to Alexander J. and Kimberly M. Hanna for $439,915.

Dorchester County

The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between July 30-Aug. 3.

Ladson

Christina Marie Clark sold 9658 Wilhammer Court, McKewn to Andrew Michael Zavada for $254,000.

Joseph A. Christophersen sold 9840 Black Tupelo Lane, Coosaw Preserve to Jeffrey A. and Hannah G. Davis for $362,000.

Michael Yeager sold 252 Withers Lane, Bellewood to Jeremiah B. and Katie A. Gould for $265,000.

North Charleston

Billy W. Garrett Jr. sold 4216 Sawgrass Drive, Coosaw Creek Country Club to Thomas Cook for $650,000.

Eugene Odell Hoover sold 8311 Tyrian Path, Indigo Fields to Cynthia and William Copulos for $343,000.

Lindsey S. Rinehart sold 107 Nightingale Manor to Brandon L. and Betsy S. Hare for $490,000.

Pamela Mazyck Doughty sold 188 Hainsworth Drive, Marsh Hall to Shawn Paul and Elizabeth Ashley Kelly for $269,900.

Vaughn Homes Inc. sold 5515 Crescent View Drive, Cedar Grove to Kimberly and Phillip Cota for $414,041.

Summerville

Aaron Culjan sold 200 Medford Drive, Sunnyfield to Juan Paul Rivera and Ellareya Gilmore-Rivera for $280,000.

Andrew Mackiewicz sold 221 Stratford Drive, Kings Grant to Jennings Lisk and Adrianna Kunze for $255,000.

Carlisle J. Floyd sold 208 West 7th North St. to David H. Thompson and Matthew A. Overstreet for $270,000.

Carol M. Morrissey sold 114 Egret Lane, Oak Knoll to James M. Andrae for $263,000.

DR Horton Inc. sold 4010 Cascades Thrust, The Summit to Jeffrey A. and Elisabeth L. Boyd for $515,000.

Derek S. Weathers sold 114 Danielle Lane, Hillside Farms to Daniel Lars Nielsen for $297,900.

Doris H. Duffey sold 101 Brandywine Drive, Ashborough East to Michael Patrick Congdon and Jessica Hunter House for $415,000.

Eastwood Construction LLC sold 100 Medford Drive, Sunnyfield to Jamila C. Edgerson for $278,390.

Elizabeth E. Beckner sold 140 Balsam Circle, Madison Ridge to James W. and Ashley N. Breeding for $356,000.

Frank W. Jarvis sold 73 King Charles Circle, Newington Plantation to Yeadon H. and Jessica Smith for $420,000.

Galloway Family Homes LLC sold 1509 Jahnz Ave., Salisbury Acres to Jordan David Lee for $391,000.

Gary M. Grill sold 109 King Charles Circle, Newington Plantation to Christopher L. and Christine Ann Grillo for $335,000.

George R. Lacy III sold 326 Ashley Drive, Twin Oaks to Julia M. Tourtellotte for $267,500.

H. Richard Jones sold 115 Quinby St., Parsons Road to Derek Steven and Julie McLean Weathers for $341,000.

John J. Larabee sold 109 Red Bay Lane, The Ponds to Emily Brooke and Tyler Lee Barnad for $340,000.

Judith A. Apici sold 266 Hundred Oaks Parkway, The Ponds to Laura M. Dacks for $395,900.

Kenneth S. Firth sold 104 Amen Corner, Pine Forest Country Club to Jean Ann Manheimer for $315,000.

KH Ponds LLLP sold 3148 Cross Vine Lane, The Ponds to Keith G. Turman and Janice N. Marinelli for $408,420.

Lisa R. Thompson sold 147 Spring Meadows Drive, Bridges of Summerville to Dylan Kirchner and Jerel Revels for $325,000.

Nicholas Stanek sold 423 Forsythia Ave., White Gables to Christopher and Brittany Cook for $259,000.

Paul Prete sold 125 East Richardson Ave. to Brian Daniel and Michelle Lynn Sauter for $420,000.

Paul R. Falvey sold 114 West Johnston St., Tea Farm to John B. and Ashley B. Witherspoon for $410,000.

Real Estate Services LLC sold 107 Plantation Drive, Newington Plantation to William Michael and Narcie M. Jeter for $275,000.

Sandra Crews sold 105 Pelican Court, Quail Arbor to John and Doris Duffey for $260,000.

Sarah Marie Kennedy sold 8020 Mckayla Road, Myers Mill to Robert and Cassandra H. Simmons for $254,000.

Scott F. Williams sold 9304 South Moreto Circle, Wescott Plantation to Cory Allen Murray for $305,000.

Stephen D. Southerland sold 149 Back Tee Circle, Legends Oak Plantation to Charles T. and Donna L. Leonardi for $300,000.

Thomas J. Browning Jr. sold 2009 Jubilee Crescent Court, Victoria Pointe to Joshua S. and Autumn N. Wiley for $289,000.

Vernon Foster sold 108 Hazeltine Bend, Pine Forest Country Club to Edward D. and Shari D. Maskwosky for $362,000.

Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc. sold 318 Tupalo Drive, Summerville Farms to Alex and Jamie Pavlunenko for $300,000.

Win Win Fast Property Solutions LLC sold 122 Candace Court to Michael and Mary Delgiacco for $305,000.