Charleston County
The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between July 30-Aug. 3.
Charleston
373 Huger LLC sold Unit C, 375 Huger St., Chesnut Court to Liam McElhone & Kevin Neil for $815,000.
Michael David Moore & Darren Lloyd Whatley sold Unit A, 95 Ashley Ave. to Nathaniel Eric & Kimberly P. Laster for $1.6 million.
Lucas P. Morrison sold Unit 32, 18 Corinne St. to William B. Sheally III & Katherine D. Moulton for $630,000.
Alice E. Neader-Pierce sold 102 Beaufain St. to Benjamin R. & Lauren S. Ford for $595,000.
William P. & Linda M. Jenkins sold 78 Elliott House Inn to Margaret Sarsfield McIntyre & Dallas Kevin Croom for $275,000.
Nancy Rhodes sold 331 President St., Hampton Park Terrace to Collin Walsh for $865,000.
Marguerite C. & Edward J. Lenahan sold 463 Huger St., Hampton Park Terrace to Kate Ellesworth for $860,000.
59 Legare St LLC sold 59 Legare St. to 2222 N. 7th LLC for $800,000.
Freddie L. Schneider sold 551 Meeting St. to 551 Meeting Street LLC for $3 million.
Devorah Lynn Gregory-Stevens & Ernest Cooper sold 30 Moultrie St. to Summerville Retreat LLC for $380,000.
Mark A. & Kaye R. Youngren sold 3 Poulnot Lane to Sean Scanlon for $625,000.
Anne Mariani sold 102 Queen St. to Barbara K. Robertson for $1.6 million.
Mark A. Taylor & Paul J. Buceti sold 51 Spring St. to Short Term Rentals LLC for $750,000
Mulberry Street Development LLC sold 12 Strawberry Lane to Jeffrey Gordon Sobolow for $540,000.
Martha S. Alston sold 302 Sumter St. to JJR Development LLC for $310,000.
Edisto Island
Vicki Ann Oostenveld sold 891 Flowers Lane, Crawford Place to Robbie W. Griffin for $335,000.
Folly Beach
David A. & Kristin A. Farda sold Unit 101, 1709 East Ashley Ave. to Ledlie Dinsmore Bell for $483,000.
Sunny Sky LLC sold 106 West Indian Ave. to Kevin Charles McCammack for $620,000.
Hollywood
Carolyn Rhoads Smalldridge & Richard Theodore Devincent sold 5694 Captain Kidd Road, Royal Harbour to Gregory G. Conradi & Christina Kirla for $542,000.
Isle of Palms
John J. & Margaret W. Hiers sold 7 Hidden Green Lane to Charles Rucker Barnes & Terri Rudder Barnes for $725,000.
James E. Shockley II sold 3804 Cameron Blvd. to Michael E. Lynch for $640,000.
KC Wood Custom Homes LLC sold 8 Whispering Palms Lane to D3 Land Holdings LLC for $658,000.
James Island
Judith M. Courter sold Unit 4, 608 Harbor Creek Place, Harbor Creek to R. Lee Holz for $389,900.
Linda & William Oettinger sold 1003 Grand Concourse St., Ashcroft Hall to Shawn P. & Valerie Sprinkel for $395,000.
Melanie L. Glaize sold 310 Cheraw Drive, Chesterfield to Melinda Elizabeth Edwards for $298,000.
Evening Post Industries Inc. sold 33 Line St. to McGrath Real Estate Holdings LLC for $500,000.
Daniel H. & Sarah W. Stern sold 615 Beauregard St., Clearview to Amanda L. Fisher for $397,500.
Harry Palmer sold 681 Oakfield Drive, Clearview to Diane Maxwell & Marion Kathryn Hutchinson for $382,000.
Massey M. Yannitelli sold 758 Tennent St., Clearview to Michael & Marie Williams for $400,000.
Mary D. Riddle sold 1364 Fields Circle to James Edward Benson Jr. & Meghan Cathleen Benson for $276,000.
Seaquest Development Co. Inc. sold 1133 Hills Plantation Drive, Freeman's Point to Kristin Badger & Medley Randolph Walker for $1.2 million.
Lisa K. Dyer sold 1715 Houghton Drive, Laurel Park to Douglas J. German for $312,000.
Eagle Real Estate Inc. sold 1128 Darwin St., Lawton Bluff to Christina Caruso & Jason Wiggins for $435,000.
George M. & Jeannette Kornahrens sold 638 Lynne Ave., Lighthouse Point to K. Walden Properties LLC for $385,000.
E. Vance & Nancy H. Barker sold 481 West Wimbledon Drive, Marlborough to Ross T. & Mary Ruth T. Miller for $500,000.
Travis G. Richardson sold 1758 Oak Point Road to Kathryn W. Koval & Zachary Stevison for $715,000.
Albert G. & Mary S. Lang sold 939 Clearspring Drive, Ocean Neighbors to Paul A. & Tatiana A. Baier for $341,100.
Jack F. Meyer sold 313 Howle Ave., Pecan Grove to James M. Wallace for $298,000.
Jason C. Selby & Jamie L. Minster sold 109 Sea Cotton Circle, Planters Trace to Amy Bryda for $299,000.
Ching-Chi & Tan-Mi Hsia sold 148 Sea Cotton Circle, Planters Trace at Seaside Plantation to Joseph Brian Cheek for $325,000.
Southern Creek Investments LLC sold 1333 Ptarmigan St., Quail Run to Logan P. Bricketto for $335,000.
Michael A. Uricchio sold 128 Oyster Point Row, Rivers Point to Wilmington Trust N.A. for $319,780.
Barbara A. Gobel sold 1122 Sea Eagle Watch Seaside Estates of Seaside Plantation to James Gregory & Elizabeth English Smith for $874,000.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division LLC sold 813 Shutes Folly Drive, The Village at Stiles Point to Daniel H. & Sarah Ward Stern for $652,775.
Johns Island
Ryan C. Beggs sold 1530 Thoroughbred Blvd., Brownswood Farms to Michael Grabowski & Deidre Barry for $320,000.
Michael Cahill sold 1440 Milldam Pass, Brownswood Village to Michael P. & Chloe Lauren Todd for $279,900.
Katherine K. Murray sold 3431 Walter Drive, Cedar Spring to M. Barbara Ambrose for $278,000.
Michael P. & Jaime M. Miller sold 3489 Walter Drive, Cedar Spring to Peter B. & Jennifer E. Brodbeck for $330,000.
Nancy H. Deitch sold 2616 Bohicket Road, Fair Oaks to W. Bruce & Johnsie P. Mason for $600,000.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division LLC sold 3324 Dunwick Drive, Fenwick Hills to Genessa Evenstar & Dawn Dusett Donohue for $315,163.
Richard Roe & Elizabeth Q. Dronen sold 3752 Humbert Road, Gift Plantation to U.S. Bank Trust N.A. for $410,000.
Jan & Mark Schmudde sold 3929 Gift Blvd., Gift Plantation to William J. & Kathleen Pearson for $485,000.
The Rooke Co. LLC sold 3360 Fickling Hill Road, Hickory Hill to Kymber Lyn Jones & Maxwell Lawrence Brassington for $284,000.
Ladson F. Mills III & Terry M. Mills sold 3114 Mayfair Lane, Hope Plantation to James Karl & Susan F. Burns for $445,000.
Dennis T. O'Reilly & Amy E. St. James sold 3302 Zoe St. Road to David William & Judith Margaret Robson for $348,500.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2041 Elvington Road, Oakfield to John E. Zecher Jr. & Ana Maria Montewka for $300,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 1815 Whisperwood Road, Oakfield to Nicole Joyce & Lauren Lynett Morgan for $473,865.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 1952 Shadetree Blvd., Oakfield to Ryan D. & Meriah Oxford for $339,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2057 Kemmerlin St., Oakfield to Theresa V. & Ryan D. McClure for $419,415.
Rawlins & Mary H. Lowndes sold 1209 Gregorie Commons, Rushland to Loren D. Hunt for $865,000.
Virginia B. Mappus sold 2644 Bohicket Road, Seabrook Shores to Carolina Property & Design LLC for $450,000.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division LLC sold 1693 Emmets Road, The Oaks at St. Johns Crossing to Joshua D. Turner & Cassandra Elizabeth Reed for $279,163.
Porchview LLC sold 3346 Porchview Place, The Villages of St. John's Woods to Christina Marie Riddle for $539,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 1290 Hammrick Lane, Woodbury Park to Darrin & Anita Geraffo for $340,000.
Kiawah Island
Robert R. & Nancy L. Douglas sold 2 Ocean Green Drive, Golf Cottages to 10817 Southern Loop LLC for $1.2 million.
James F. Humphreys sold 136 Flyway Drive, Osprey Beach to Theodore C. Gross & Corazon Flores for $1 million.
Mount Pleasant/East Cooper
Moultrie Park Building LLC sold Unit A2, 496 Bramson Court to Exchange Authority LLC & Douglas T. & Steven J. Sher LLC for $2.6 million.
T FAL LLC sold Unit 7B, 131 Heritage Circle, Heritage Village to Marshall Jennings Simon for $255,500.
CRP/EWP Tides IV LLC sold Unit 464, 155 Wingo Way, Tides to Thomas P. McKenna III & Catherine M. McKenna for $1.1 million.
Julius C. & Dorine H. Sas sold 1903 Hopeman Lane, The Retreat at Charleston National Country Club to Thomas B. Seidel for $375,000.
Rebecca L. Beacham sold Unit 113, 120 Winding Creek Court, Etiwan Pointe to Carol A. Tousey for $348,000.
Cynthia Roberts sold 2179 Andover Way, Arlington to William J. & Bethany S. Pearson for $358,500.
Louis Sanjar & Andrea Towgood sold 352 Evian Way, Belle Hall Plantation to Henry B. & Jovia C. Ayiku for $875,000.
Qi Wang & Hiu W. Cheung sold 2839 Colonnade Drive, Brickyard Plantation to Susan Johnson for $465,000.
Bottomry Capital LLC sold 3540 Wilkes Way, Carolina Park to Carolina Cottage Homes LLC for $313,968.
Rhonda Hodges sold 3444 Fairwater Place, Carolina Park to Kimberly H. Hulsey for $373,800.
Graeme T. & Jennifer L. Hennessey sold 3696 Shutesbury St., Carolina Park to Payton Dwight & Joanne Marie Hoover for $535,000.
Benjamin M. & Katie M. Bredenkamp sold 1343 Center Lake Drive, Center Lake Community at Hidden Lakes to Steven M. & Mary E. Fleming for $404,500.
DR Horton Inc. sold 2675 Park West Blvd., Center Park South at Cambridge Square at Park West to Frederick E. & Joan A. Wertz for $539,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 2655 Park West Blvd., Center Park South at Cambridge Square at Park West to Jeremy P. & Renee A. Lake for $499,900.
Margaret C. Hughes sold 1317 Llewellyn Road, Chelsea Park to Cathryn O'Hara & Kevin Kenneth Harrison for $350,000.
Terry Malia sold 3421 Toomer Kiln Circle, Coatbridge at Park West to Jerome R. & Anne M. Obarski for $474,000.
John A. & Jenna L. Elliott sold 1057 Cottingham Drive, Cooper Estates to Shannon & Matthew Levin for $599,000.
Eastwood Construction LLC sold 3751 Copahee Sound Drive, Copahee Landing to Shawn Michael & Michaela Swarz for $468,670.
Michael Kevin Rosier sold 2464 Darts Cove Way, Dartes Pointe at Dunes West to John P. & Jennifer L. O'Shea for $1.2 million.
Louis Emil Masche sold 612 Speights St. to Speights Street One LLC for $568,250.
Roy W. & Diane M. Lindquist sold 3140 Pignatelli Crescent, Dunes West to Michael McCoy Renner for $1.2 million.
James P. & Stephanie B. Joyce sold 4470 Downing Way Place, Hartford Village at Dunes West to Theresa A. Mango for $515,000.
James D. & Teresa M. Kelly sold 2077 Shell Ring Circle, Osprey Cove at Dunes West to Jason Keith & Aimee McDuffie Blair for $1.2 million.
Ronald K. & Sue S. Warden sold 1612 Rivertowne Country Club Drive, Grand Haven at Rivertowne Country Club to Anne C. & Thomas G. Tkacs for $865,000.
Jeffrey L. & Lesley B. Rathbun sold 296 Shoals Drive, Grassy Creek to Anjali T. & Brian J. Fehon for $770,000.
David W. & Chee M. Deweese sold 200 Tidal Currents Lane, Grassy Creek to Michael H. & Helen Charlene Pearman for $985,000.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 2912 Tranquility Road, Hamlin Oaks to Gary Langhoff for $503,870.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 2936 Tranquility Road, Hamlin Oaks to James Margraf & Theodora Bancroft-Ziccolella for $672,875.
Michael Strohm sold 1186 Main Canal Drive, Harborgate Shores to Robert E. Carper for $400,000.
Plantation Partners L.P. sold 937 Tupelo Bay Drive, Hibben at Belle Hall Plantation to Regan R. & Kevin W. McKinney for $1.3 million.
Marjory L. French & Joel Minor sold 1054 Judy Court, Hickory Shadows to Russell Daniel Niller IV for $435,000.
Sergio & Catalina Roa sold 1233 Hidden Lakes Drive, Hidden Lakes to Aaron B. & Margaret E. Rowley for $739,175.
Jeremy M. & Gray A. Stewart sold 1329 Hidden Lakes Drive, Hidden Lakes to James A. & Michelle P. Hinchey for $550,000.
Jeffrey R. & Erin K. Kaloupek sold 835 Pitt St. to Parker H. Lee for $990,000.
Brandon Dawson sold 1412 Hindman Ave., Jasper Terrace to Rachel Rines-Leach & Gerald A. Leach Jr. for $465,000.
Maryann Downey sold 2048 Promenade Court, Kingsbridge at Park West to Margaret Meredith Bentley & Raeford Lee Clanton for $345,000.
LC Acquisitions LLC sold 3077 Rice Field Lane, Liberty Cottages to Edward T. & Barbara J. Mizell for $1.2 million.
David J. & Maureen G. Harmon sold 3418 Attley St., Madison at Hamlin Plantation to Eugene & Natalia Sereda for $620,000.
Benjamin T. & Kathleen M. Nodtvedt sold 3017 Park West Blvd., Mansfield at Park West to Stephanie A. & Stephen A. Heckart for $339,000.
Leonard & Diane L. Fiume sold 1904 English Ivy Court, Marais at Seaside Farms to William A. Enouen Jr. & Denise M. Enouen for $519,000.
Donald T. & Sarah L. Curtis sold 2621 John Boone Court, Mcleans Orchard to Bruce J. & Katherine N. Billian for $600,0007.
Parker H. Lee sold 660 Bank St. to Michael T. Duggan & Christina G. Carl for $639,501.
Roger S. Elliott sold 439 Church St. to Tab E. & Katherine C. Thompson for $1.9 million.
DR Horton Inc. sold 1577 Red Tide Road, Oyster Point to Daniel Phillip & Adrienne C. Weisner for $808,080.
DR Horton Inc. sold 1601 Fort Palmetto Circle, Oyster Point to Jeffrey B. & Jeannine A. Matthews for $697,855.
DR Horton Inc. sold 1610 Fort Palmetto Circle, Oyster Point to Steven A. & Bonnie C. Kautz for $702,065
DR Horton Inc. sold 1640 Mermentau St., Park West to Chakila D. Tillie for $395,960.
Emmaline S. & Matthew T. Eble sold 3917 Percheron Drive, Pepper Plantation to Margaret H. & James R. Pettus for $425,000.
Richard G. Nielson sold 796 Milldenhall Road, Point Pleasant to Radek Zavadil for $469,000.
Kevin M. & Jessica L. Vandagriff sold 623 Robyns Glen Drive, Rice Bay at Belle Hall Plantation to James A. & April M. Rigsbee for $435,000.
Jeffrey H. & Tanya E. Hodges sold 2729 Oak Manor Drive, Richmond Cove at Dunes West to Yosif Lukov & Daniela Tereshkina for $750,000.
Robert M. & McKinnsey L. Patterson sold 2620 Alderly Lane, Rivertowne to Kristen & Joseph C. Laudati for $532,500.
Joseph P. & Tamara N. Bowman sold 2234 North Marsh Drive, Rivertowne to Scott Lee & Lorilee Maye Kavanagh for $557,500.
Patricia A. Felenczak & Louis F. Algiero sold 1825 Great Hope Drive, Rivertowne Country Club to James Louis Sharp II & Sara Winfield Sharp for $372,500.
John E. & Diane M. Jenc sold 2680 Crooked Stick Lane, Rivertowne Country Club to Walter John Mills & Carrie Lee Clark-mills for $295,000.
Neomi M. White sold 2777 Rivertowne Parkway, Rivertowne Tributary to Bart W. & Susan Sullivan Edwards for $515,000.
Legare & Emily Leland sold 1349 Langford Road, Shellpoint to Stephen C. Osborne II & Grace T. Osborne for $775,000.
Christopher P. & Angie M. Mason sold 2616 Planters Pointe Blvd, Smokerise at Planter's Pointe to Peter J. & Jennifer H. Hall for $389,000.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 3648 Redfish Circle, Stratton by the Sound to Auger Living Trust for $1.2 million.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 1475 Stratton Place, Stratton by the Sound to Tamara D. Stephens for $852,715.
Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc. sold 3408 Henrietta Hartford Road, Tennyson at Park West to Sarah & Matthew Pozda for $525,000.
Bradley T. & Kathryn S. Fickett sold 3408 Henrietta Hartford Road, Tennyson at Park West to Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc. for $549,500.
Jerome M. & Cindy B. Signorelli sold 2801 Rosedown Pointe, The Hamptons at Brickyard Plantation to Thomas C. & Alison M. Varvaro for $508,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2880 River Vista Way, The Harbour at Dunes West to William J. & Kimberly B. Vanhook for $753,701.
Udo O. & Gerda A. Skarke sold 2491 Kings Gate Lane, The Heritage at Dunes West to Jeffrey S. Witte Jr. for $400,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 1515 Lauren Dey Way, The Oaks to David Brandon & Jennifer Brett Dunevant for $807,501.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 1538 Lauren Dey Way, The Oaks to Nancy S. Benjamin for $969,640.
David & Stephanie Freudenheim sold 1255 Brasie Court, The Orchard to Sarah Marie & Marc Daniel Kennedy for $408,000.
Venturas De Dos Hermanos LLC sold 1467 Blue Cascade Drive, Watermark to Evan & Alexandra C. Brown for $685,000.
Arlene A. Conte sold 2952 Treadwell St., Waverly at Hamlin Plantation to Caroline Macgill Bickley for $282,500.
Robert H. & Kimberly H. Breer sold 3526 Stockton Drive, Westchester at Charleston National to Charles Brandon & Aundrea Eason Loftley for $520,000.
Baron E. Bowers sold 1149 Wexford Park, Wexford Park to Charles James & Erin Marie Chastain for $434,000.
Gail M. & Nabil A. El-Hag sold 1641 Sewee Fort Road, Wheatstone at Park West to Kathryn & Scot B. Blessington for $697,500.
North Charleston
Current Development LLC sold 1099 Bexley St. to Jonathan David & Emma Katherine Cregg for $339,900.
RBATK LLC sold 1523 Meeting Street Road to TMG 1523 Meeting Street LLC for $1.2 million.
Burns J. & Amanda T. Hudson sold 8145 Little Sydneys Way, Baker Plantation to Kenneth Gerrell & Monique Patterson Sanders for $250,000.
Reva Charleston 1 LLC & Reva Charleston 2 LLC sold 4925 Lacross Road to Vantrabert LLC for $3.7 million.
John A. Wojcik sold 7395 Cross County Road to Laura Holloman Brown for $500,000.
Del Diversified Inc. sold 1205 Marigold St. to Jeanne Lumpkin for $398,901.
C Squared Enterprises LLC sold 4511 South Rhett Ave. to Sean David & Michelle Perry for $359,900.
Bonaparte Marseilles Townhomes LLC sold 5106 Marseilles Drive, Oak Ridge to Northlake Townhomes Bl LLC for $6,840,000.
Joseph Dodson & Anthony Hale sold 1423 Jockey Court, Oak Terrace Manor to Patrick Norris & Jessica Faith Ellis for $425,000.
Ravenel
Lillie Mae Hady sold 6051 Savannah Highway to Coastal Island Holdings Inc. for $330,000.
Seabrook Island
Neil A. & Robin R. Macpherson sold Unit A, 2105 Landfall Way, Bay Pointe Villas to Daniel E. & Cameron S. Parker for $375,000.
Jeffrey Cappo sold 1141 Ocean Forrest Lane to JS 1146 LLC for $829,000.
Edward F. Houff & Deborah L. Robinson sold 3295 Coon Hollow to Bad Company Properties LLC for $985,000.
Bruce & Sharon Sabin sold 2575 Seabrook Island Road to Ronald V. & Luann Sweeney for $544,500.
Frederick A. & Maureen C. Gammon sold 3751 Beach Court to Steven K. & Lilly A. Young for $1.2 million.
Eric M. & Elizabeth H. Bryan sold 912 Sealoft Villa Drive, Sealoft Villas to Stephen E. & Donna Kislow for $380,000.
Sullivan’s Island
Praise Holdings LLC sold 2 Citadel St. to Philip A. & Cynthia L. Garland for $3 million.
Robert A. & Katherine A. Milligan sold 2424 Goldbug Ave. to Douglas E. & Leanne W. Jennings for $1.8 million.
West Ashley/St. Andrews
Ion Venture LLC sold Unit 5A, 622 Windermere Blvd. to Jana P. & Nicola M. Mastrogiovanni for $345,000.
SC Investments LLC sold Unit 306, 498 Albemarle Road, The Albemarle to Mary E. Peters for $400,000.
Latitude Georgetown Charleston LLC sold Unit 126E, 1476 Orange Grove Road, Orange Grove Estates to Ashford Riverview LLC for $17 million.
William G. Deschamps IV sold 24 Lindendale Ave., Avondale to Christopher M. & Meghan G. Timby for $425,000.
Haylee Hardee sold 2978 Bolton Road to Lonny Selego & Jessica Lichty for $265,000.
Zita Duus Nielsen sold 1582 Seabago Drive, Bolton's Landing to James Walter & Michelle Ann Trementozzi for $319,900.
Roger L. & Linda C. Madson sold 1944 Pinehurst Ave., Canterbury Woods to Christopher W. Flynn for $260,000.
James B. & Jessica M. Johnson sold 1609 Pleasant Hill Drive, Cypress of Carolina Bay to April Romanelli & Joseph Scott Williamson for $359,900.
Centex Homes sold 1922 Essex Farms Drive, Essex Farms to Kellie E. Richter Kinard & Brian Paul Kinard for $456,165.
Angela May & Daniel McCurry sold 1104 Lining Lane, Farmfield to Ellen N. Hassell & Fleetwood S. Hassell Jr. for $450,000.
Sue S. Dority sold 44 Farmfield Ave. to James W. Ford & Karen Coulter Brabham for $394,000.
Phillip J. Botham sold 1322 Rutledge Ave. to Zachary K. Larichiuta & Matthew John Dorsey for $370,000.
Matthew C. & Erin Foushee sold 335 Geddes Ave., Geddes Hall to Rodney Dale Harris Jr. & Tara V. Wilson for $401,100.
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 513 Grey Owl Way, Grand Oaks to Erica J. & Joshua M. Turner for $344,163.
Thomas A. Blitch sold 1549 Ashley Garden Blvd., Hamilton Grove to Matthew Ryan & Grace Stewart Miles for $299,000.
Anthony M. & Christina L. Saraceni sold 1376 Fairfield Ave., Heathwood to Jennifer Ann Steadham Biondi & Michael James Biondi for $318,000.
James R. & Karla S. Corley sold 1499 Nautical Chart Drive, Jasmine Gate at Bolton's Landing to Scott T. & Emmi Lauren Neslage for $409,000.
Connie Rains Hayes sold 2337 Maclaura Hall Ave. to Ray A. & Eunice R. Iglesias for $369,000.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division LLC sold 2342 Grandiflora Blvd., Magnolia Bluff to Lisa M. Oliver & Juliano J. Cultrera for $311,264.
Carolyn Dawkins Jacobs sold 233 Marsh Oaks Drive to Lindley & Alexander Pennekamp for $340,000.
Gillian E. Mulligan Kohn sold 1124 Brody Ave. to John Frederick & Amy Elizabeth Pontius for $325,000.
Nancy Adams sold 1326 Stoney St., Memminger Hall to Michael N. & Katherine A. Gossett for $327,000.
Robert W.G. Stevens sold 713 Parish Road, Moreland to Matthew & Patricia Degennaro for $415,000.
Hidden Cove Development LLC sold 10 Plainfield Drive, Murray Hill to Brent T. Cobb for $315,000.
Harold E. Hopkins III & Allison Hopkins sold 1522 North Pinebark Lane, North Pinepoint to Laura S. Webber & Michael D. Osborne for $390,000.
Peter & Marissa Theisen sold 1760 Somerset Circle, Northbridge Terrace to Erin Forster for $475,000.
Latitude Georgetown Charleston LLC sold 1440 Orange Grove Road, Orange Grove Estates to Ashford Palmetto Square LLC for $13.9 million.
10-4 Props LLC sold 1409 River Front Drive, Orange Grove Estates to Lynn L. Winkler for $264,000.
Kim E. Oglesby sold 1812 Ground Pine Drive, Rice Field of Carolina Bay to Joseph M. & Nicole D. Papa for $356,000.
William Gabrie Aguon Hock sold 1949 Campion Hall Road, Sandhurst to Brett B. & Jenna M. Baskin for $300,000.
Edmund T. & Julia M. Alston sold 3008 Macbeth Creek Drive, Schieveling Plantation to Thomas H. Davis III & Joanne L. Davis for $349,617.
Donald & Christerphine Newburn sold 61 Wolk Drive, Shadowood at Shadowmoss Plantation to Kyle & Toni Steblein for $265,000.
Timothy G. Glotfelty sold 437 Cabrill Drive, Sienna at Bee's Landing to Matthew Galentine for $272,000.
Michael Seekings sold 28 Sothel Ave. to Eric D. Hatch for $357,500.
2137 Savannah Highway LLC sold 2137 Savannah Highway to Orange and Blue Investments LLC for $2.4 million.
Kelly M. Gilmore & Brian J. Egenriether sold 1981 Treebark Drive, The Meadows at Wesborough to Sara Christine Kinnett for $250,000.
Lawrence G. & Sandra L. Dotolo sold 3320 Hearthside Drive, The Willows at Shadowmoss Plantation to Jason K. Sanders for $280,000.
Nicholas Joseph Curry sold 1357 Coosaw Drive, West Oak Forest to Hari P. Joshi & Leslie A. White for $257,500.
Four Oaks sold 473 Savannah Highway, Windermere to 473 Savannah Highway LLC for $730,000.
Berkeley County
The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between July 30-Aug. 3.
Bonneau
Richard E. Ruest sold 138 Hidden Creek Lane, Spring Grove Place to David James Beach for $330,000.
Charleston
Beazer Homes LLC sold 531 Amalie Farms Drive, Saint Thomas Preserve to Travis Thomas and Amanda Z. Elliott for $475,285.
Daniel Island
Timothy F. Fitzpatrick sold 142 Cartright St. to Matthew E. and Brittany T. Garber for $525,000.
Daymion R. Mardel sold 1900 Village Crossing Drive, Old Landing at Smythe Park to Kyle J. and Alicia H. Denzel for $839,000.
William C. Jones sold 1260 Blakeway St., Smythe Park to Courtney Marino for $958,000.
Michael H. Pearman sold 307 Bayley Road to Christopher L. and Michelle M. Shelderfer for $350,000.
Pamela J. Hartley sold 263 Furman Farm Place, Ralston Creek to Bradley J. and Emily E. Little for $1.3 million.
Kathleen J. Pate sold 381 Rhoden Island Drive to William R. and Judy Zazulia Wahl for $3.5 million.
Goose Creek
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 140 Hyrne Drive, Medway Landing at Montague Plantation to Jonas and Roberta M Gadsden for $250,989.
Daniel P. Schnell sold 210 Hamlet Circle to Jimmy and Aimee M. Martinez for $299,000.
Todd J. Robb sold 122 Old Jackson Road, Fosters Creek to Tiffany Lynn and Manuel Dejesus Rivera for $266,000.
Christian D. Loving sold 229 Urbano Lane, Montague Plantation to Andrew Robert and Pelin Clark for $250,000.
Hanahan
Stewart C. Shackelford sold 33 Milano St. to Adam S. Abdelnabi for $280,000.
Darleene C. Scott sold 21 Sorento Blvd. to Carol Anne and Kyle Taylor for $360,000.
Russell M. Floyd sold 7511 Scupper Drive, Timbercrest Village to Michael T. and Angelica Montgomery for $438,000.
Ladson
Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 1514 SanBorll Landing Drive, Hunters Bend to Brian N. and Nicole C. Bennett for $291,269.
Moncks Corner
Barry M. Elfman sold 121 Pinewood Drive to David and Lori Parker for $268,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 139 Nolin Road, Spring Grove to Catherine L. and Clifford Blanche for $275,000.
Jason Johnson sold 1006 Striper Ave. to Jeffrey T. and Joanna Motichka for $334,000.
Steve A. Hodge sold 316 Foxbank Plantation Blvd., Foxbank Plantation to Jeremy and April Jackson for $280,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 110 Nolin Road, Spring Grove to Melvin and Sylvia J. Moyd for $285,000.
Robert R. Riggs sold 2002 Rock Fish Road to Jayne Overman for $400,000.
Summerville
Thomas R. Cameron sold 473 Eastern Isle Ave., Cane Bay to James William Flynn and Therese M. Sadera for $315,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 110 Red Zinnia Way, Nexton to Barry S. and Priscilla E. Hersey for $427,740.
Beazer Homes LLC sold 447 Northern Red Oak Drive, Cane Bay to Aimee and Nicholas Goodremote for $254,360.
Matthew R. Soch sold 139 Royal Star Road, Cane Bay to James G. Wring for $270,000.
Phyllis A. Williamson sold 574 Rosings Drive, Carriage Lane to Paul Johnson for $299,000.
Donald D. Frost sold 272 Village Stone Circle, Marrington Villas at Cobblestone to Sherilyn A. Manning for $310,300.
True Homes LLC sold 201 Wood Thrush Way, Nexton to Katherine Gail Louis Smith and Nancy Louis for $332,585.
Terry L. Williams sold 409 Four Seasons Blvd., Cane Bay to Owen and Blanche Samuels for $365,000.
Sabal Homes at Cane Bay Plantation LLC sold 177 Calm Water Way, Cane Bay to John E. and Ann-Marie Dombrowski for $449,364.
True Homes LLC sold 418 Snowy Plover Lane, Nexton to Carlos Julio Soto Pinero for $257,500.
Ran Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 212 Bigleaf Court, Cane Bay to Rhonda N. Burden for $275,009.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division LLC sold 250 Saxony Loop, Cane Bay to Todd D. and Mary K. Lewis for $372,478.
Jason B. Curtis sold 111 Yaupon Holly Circle, Cane Bay to Thomas Ashley and Christina Carroll Shepherd for $387,000.
Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 452 Spectrum Road, Cane Bay to Paula Campbell and Montriel Bernard Bailem for $391,339.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 321 Bright Leaf Loop, Nexton to Alexander J. and Kimberly M. Hanna for $439,915.
Dorchester County
The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between July 30-Aug. 3.
Ladson
Christina Marie Clark sold 9658 Wilhammer Court, McKewn to Andrew Michael Zavada for $254,000.
Joseph A. Christophersen sold 9840 Black Tupelo Lane, Coosaw Preserve to Jeffrey A. and Hannah G. Davis for $362,000.
Michael Yeager sold 252 Withers Lane, Bellewood to Jeremiah B. and Katie A. Gould for $265,000.
North Charleston
Billy W. Garrett Jr. sold 4216 Sawgrass Drive, Coosaw Creek Country Club to Thomas Cook for $650,000.
Eugene Odell Hoover sold 8311 Tyrian Path, Indigo Fields to Cynthia and William Copulos for $343,000.
Lindsey S. Rinehart sold 107 Nightingale Manor to Brandon L. and Betsy S. Hare for $490,000.
Pamela Mazyck Doughty sold 188 Hainsworth Drive, Marsh Hall to Shawn Paul and Elizabeth Ashley Kelly for $269,900.
Vaughn Homes Inc. sold 5515 Crescent View Drive, Cedar Grove to Kimberly and Phillip Cota for $414,041.
Summerville
Aaron Culjan sold 200 Medford Drive, Sunnyfield to Juan Paul Rivera and Ellareya Gilmore-Rivera for $280,000.
Andrew Mackiewicz sold 221 Stratford Drive, Kings Grant to Jennings Lisk and Adrianna Kunze for $255,000.
Carlisle J. Floyd sold 208 West 7th North St. to David H. Thompson and Matthew A. Overstreet for $270,000.
Carol M. Morrissey sold 114 Egret Lane, Oak Knoll to James M. Andrae for $263,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 4010 Cascades Thrust, The Summit to Jeffrey A. and Elisabeth L. Boyd for $515,000.
Derek S. Weathers sold 114 Danielle Lane, Hillside Farms to Daniel Lars Nielsen for $297,900.
Doris H. Duffey sold 101 Brandywine Drive, Ashborough East to Michael Patrick Congdon and Jessica Hunter House for $415,000.
Eastwood Construction LLC sold 100 Medford Drive, Sunnyfield to Jamila C. Edgerson for $278,390.
Elizabeth E. Beckner sold 140 Balsam Circle, Madison Ridge to James W. and Ashley N. Breeding for $356,000.
Frank W. Jarvis sold 73 King Charles Circle, Newington Plantation to Yeadon H. and Jessica Smith for $420,000.
Galloway Family Homes LLC sold 1509 Jahnz Ave., Salisbury Acres to Jordan David Lee for $391,000.
Gary M. Grill sold 109 King Charles Circle, Newington Plantation to Christopher L. and Christine Ann Grillo for $335,000.
George R. Lacy III sold 326 Ashley Drive, Twin Oaks to Julia M. Tourtellotte for $267,500.
H. Richard Jones sold 115 Quinby St., Parsons Road to Derek Steven and Julie McLean Weathers for $341,000.
John J. Larabee sold 109 Red Bay Lane, The Ponds to Emily Brooke and Tyler Lee Barnad for $340,000.
Judith A. Apici sold 266 Hundred Oaks Parkway, The Ponds to Laura M. Dacks for $395,900.
Kenneth S. Firth sold 104 Amen Corner, Pine Forest Country Club to Jean Ann Manheimer for $315,000.
KH Ponds LLLP sold 3148 Cross Vine Lane, The Ponds to Keith G. Turman and Janice N. Marinelli for $408,420.
Lisa R. Thompson sold 147 Spring Meadows Drive, Bridges of Summerville to Dylan Kirchner and Jerel Revels for $325,000.
Nicholas Stanek sold 423 Forsythia Ave., White Gables to Christopher and Brittany Cook for $259,000.
Paul Prete sold 125 East Richardson Ave. to Brian Daniel and Michelle Lynn Sauter for $420,000.
Paul R. Falvey sold 114 West Johnston St., Tea Farm to John B. and Ashley B. Witherspoon for $410,000.
Real Estate Services LLC sold 107 Plantation Drive, Newington Plantation to William Michael and Narcie M. Jeter for $275,000.
Sandra Crews sold 105 Pelican Court, Quail Arbor to John and Doris Duffey for $260,000.
Sarah Marie Kennedy sold 8020 Mckayla Road, Myers Mill to Robert and Cassandra H. Simmons for $254,000.
Scott F. Williams sold 9304 South Moreto Circle, Wescott Plantation to Cory Allen Murray for $305,000.
Stephen D. Southerland sold 149 Back Tee Circle, Legends Oak Plantation to Charles T. and Donna L. Leonardi for $300,000.
Thomas J. Browning Jr. sold 2009 Jubilee Crescent Court, Victoria Pointe to Joshua S. and Autumn N. Wiley for $289,000.
Vernon Foster sold 108 Hazeltine Bend, Pine Forest Country Club to Edward D. and Shari D. Maskwosky for $362,000.
Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc. sold 318 Tupalo Drive, Summerville Farms to Alex and Jamie Pavlunenko for $300,000.
Win Win Fast Property Solutions LLC sold 122 Candace Court to Michael and Mary Delgiacco for $305,000.