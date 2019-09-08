Real estate transactions for Sunday, September 8, 2019.

Charleston County
The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between July 1-5.
Charleston
William P. Burks and Ivica I. Trupcevic sold Unit F, 23 Queen St. to Ernest E. Fava Jr. for $310,000.
American Tea Growers LLC sold Unit A2, 270 King St. to 270 King Street Development Co. LLC for $4.4 million.
Dawn M. Warsofsky sold Unit 102, 377 King St. to Michael Vories for $579,000.
Michael S. Daniels sold Unit 10C, 14 Lockwood Drive, Ashley House to Gayle Schreier for $350,000.
Mary C. German sold 1077 King St. to John Taylor Blanks Jr. for $275,000.
Marjorie Carole H. Radcliffe sold 114 Tradd St. to Julia R. Armstrong for $1.5 million.
Fiona Purves sold 2 Wasbee Range to William A. and Erin K. Burris for $557,750.
Hunting Tract I LLC sold 306 King St. to ENT SD LLC for $3 million.
102 North Market St Group LLC sold 310 King St. to GS Acquisition LLC for $350,000.
GPPAHNL LLC sold 312 King St. to GS Acquisition LLC for $1.2 million.
Zachary C. Powell sold 4 Orrs Court to Lindsay J. Crawford for $430,000.
495 Meeting St LLC sold 495 Meeting St. to LC Line Street Phase I LLC for $1.3 million.
529 King Investors LLC sold 529 King St. to 529 King Street Oz LLC for $11 million.
62 South Street LLC sold 62 South St. to Margaret G. Drum for $840,000.
Stacie McCormick and Igor Jocic sold 70 Warren St. to Lee R. and Lizbeth M. Dellicker for $1.5 million.
Ilderton Contracting LLC sold 78 Cypress St. to Matthew B. Garagusi for $595,000.
Charlotte Beers sold 91 1/2 East Bay St. to Seraphina J. Watts for $1.8 million.
Folly Beach
Taylor Properties East LLC sold 509 East Arctic Ave. to Thomas Vincent and Barbara Annette Trombatore for $2.2 million.
Hollywood
M. Brooks Henderson sold 4529 Bobby Towles Drive, Quigley Farms to David C. and Brandie N. Sheffer for $317,000.
Isle of Palms
Davis Dunes LLC sold Unit A410, 5804 Palmetto Drive, The Village at Wild Dunes to Judson and Laura Grice for $345,000.
Joseph B. and Nicole R. Carman sold 11 Sandwedge Lane to John Richard and Cheryl Lavin Joyner for $1.5 million.
Kevin and Jessica Klein sold 24 Oyster Row, Oyster Point to Curtiworld LLC for $880,000.
Frances P. Welch sold 261 Forest Trail to Albert Lionel and Claire Deveaux for $560,000.
Ten P LLC sold 408 Palm Blvd. to Island Development Group LLC for $510,000.
Jack H. Fussell and Wendy A. Marxen sold 72 Fairway Dunes Lane, Wild Dunes to Kevin Eugene and Krista Punch Ward for $665,000.
James Island
Rosemary C. Healey sold 101 Waterfront Plantation Drive, Waterfront Plantation to 101 WPD LLC for $950,000.
BKB Homes LLC sold 1013 Oakcrest Drive, Willow Walk to Robert Lee Royson Jr. and Kathryn B. Royson for $335,000.
Helmut Hoidn and Krystyna Cates sold 1057 Fort Sumter Drive, Lawton Bluff to Christopher and Marcie Cates for $560,000.
William B. and Kalen Ashford sold 1182 Pittsford Circle, Queensborough to Walter S. Persons III and Susan C. Pearsons for $348,500.
Bonnie G. Resnick and Nancy Karasov sold 1326 Battle Ground Road, Fort Lamar to Britt L. Michaelson and Randall S. Bredell for $582,400.
Geoffrey S. and Elise F. Kilgore sold 1332 Wicks Ave., Clarks Point to Edward William Duffy III and Courtney Allison Kight for $390,000.
Laura Columbo sold 1567 Terns Nest Road, Riverfront to Charles Heidel and Candice Thompson for $531,000.
Donald L. and Deborah D. Devoe sold 1586 Ocean Neighbors Blvd. to Wesley A. Wallace for $314,500.
John Semanchuk sold 1812 Aylsford Court, Queensborough to Patrick Bross for $396,000.
David G. and Deborah A. Brunner sold 2054 Wappoo Hall Road to Nathan C. and Anne S. Reid for $633,500.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 2252 Brown Pelican Lane to Elizabeth A. Centeno for $424,490.
Holly A. and Mark Carpenter sold 32 Hillcreek Blvd., Crosscreek to Cynthia Lee and John Hamblet for $325,000.
Vanessa Kauffmann sold 436 Carol St., Woodland Shores to Susan Lorraine Wyatt for $357,500.
Holly A. Herrick sold 631 Beaten Path, Stono Shores at Fox Hollow to Russell D. and Katherine C. Dodson for $500,000.
Stephen P. and Jennifer L. Ethier sold 661 White Chapel Circle, Woodward Pointe to Kyle James Dugan and Ilana Jae Keller for $579,700.
Thomas B. and Christine H. Britt sold 663 Harbor View Road, Clearview to Seth Corts and Elizabeth M. Abernathy for $318,000.
Ann Durgun sold 664 North Shore Drive, Lawton Bluff to S.C. Land Trust LLC for $505,000.
Robert B. and Amy L. Ferguson sold 725 Stiles Drive, Clearview to Daniel S. Baer and Heather Kranz for $650,000.
J. Lynn Clark sold 756 Fort Sumter Drive, Lawton Bluff to Edward Standish and Ana Clara Bobadilla for $437,500.
Nancy C. Ruby sold 836 Darwin St., Lawton Bluff to Timothy Michael Lever and Barbara Medlin for $320,000.
Crystal and James A. Fancher III sold 843 Harbor Place Drive to Heidi Wissing for $305,000.
Hugh-Lloyd Kimbrel sold 847 Harbor Place Drive to Meredith C. Morales for $320,000.
Gary L. Booker sold 849 Harbor Place Drive to Jessica Marie Lazik for $305,000.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division Properties LLC sold 866 Shutes Folly Drive, The Village at Stiles Point to Amanda Faye and Patrick Bean Northup for $698,914.
Chapcar LLC sold 962 Mooring Drive, Bayfield Manor to Rocio Thorndike and Terrence Small for $345,000.
Johns Island
Caya LLC sold 1177 Michelle Lane to Robert Loomis for $307,600.
Oliva H. and Bradley C. Young sold 1522 Chastain Road, Lakeside Park to Tyler A. Reasoner for $302,000.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division Properties LLC sold 1661 Emmets Road, The Oaks at St. Johns Crossing to Carrie N. and George W. Powell II for $335,562.
Gary and Delinda Loebs sold 1695 Bee Balm Road, St. Johns Crossing to Kristen Lawrence and Benjamin Adam Riedmayer for $275,000.
Southeastern Recapitalization Group LLC sold 1698 Sparkleberry Lane, The Gardens at Whitney Lake to Stephen and Ashton Hudgens for $334,900.
Jacob R. and Lindsey J. Hendrickson sold 1817 Towne St., The Cottages at John's River Creek to Lisa Barnes for $307,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 1903 Halle Road, The Villages at St. Johns Woods to Bridget Ann Dickson for $379,715.
Timothy M. and Sara K. Adams sold 1905 Staffwood Road, Staffordshire to Luke Steven and Amelia Simons for $258,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2039 Lanneau Lane, Oakfield to Shannon Rae and Daniel James Meyer for $338,690.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2105 Colson Lane, Oakfield to Sarah Elizabeth Hagan and Michael Anthony Casey for $331,700.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2113 Colson Lane, Oakfield to Michael Francis Hough for $309,500.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2186 Saint Johns Woods Parkway, The Villages at St. Johns Woods to Mary Ann and John Joseph Gornick Jr. for $445,215.
Kathy Lynn Dickson sold 2658 Colonel Harrison Drive, Stonoview to Larry and Mary Lee Taylor for $445,000.
Eastwood Construction LLC sold 2872 Claybrook St., Swygert's Landing to Ryan J. and Anne R. Collins for $588,000.
Sarah Oros sold 2959 Split Hickory Court, Barberry Woods to Robert Kevin and Laurene Dale Schulz for $265,000.
Christopher Nicholas Kinninger and David Michael Lavelle sold 3022 Penny Lane, The Bend at River Road to Megan M. Slack for $255,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 3030 Vincent Astor Drive, Oakfield to Matthew C. Adkins and Lindsey Piedt for $314,865.
Beazer Homes LLC sold 3258 Timberline Drive, Maybank Village to Ryan L. and Lauren J. Cook for $318,990.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 3298 Olivia Marie Lane, Waterloo Estates to Seth and Lisa Goodman for $536,500.
Anthony and Dorottya Krupa sold 3572 Berryhill Road, Cedar Springs to David James Erdly for $255,000.
Raymond T. and Helen M. Heffernan sold 4427 Hope Plantation Drive, Hope Plantation to Greg and Robin Sloan for $635,000.
Yaschik Development Co. Inc. sold 63 Fletcher Hall, Plantation Woods South to Christopher Mulvaney for $650,000.
Kiawah Island
Robert H. and Carol L. Ray sold 4467 Sea Forest Drive, Windswept Villas to Orc Kiawah LLC for $310,000.
Grace R. and Stanley A. Sines sold 4527 Park Lake Drive, Parkside Villas to Superior Hotel Management Corp. for $435,000.
James and Barbaranne R. Wolf sold 15 Falcon Point Road to A. J. and Kathleen B. Kazimi for $515,000.
21 Marsh Wren Court Investment LLC sold 21 Marsh Wren Court, Falcon Point to Andrew L. and Nancy B. Howell for $1.9 million.
Joseph H. and Mary E. Estes sold 28 Marsh Cottage Lane to Mark R. and Kaitlin Cavallaro for $1.6 million.
George M. and Kathryn M. Boltwood sold 8 Greensward Road, Middlewoods West to Judy L. Alexander for $1.2 million.
Mount Pleasant/East Cooper
Lee M. and Peggy S. Vaughn sold 403 Kinloss Country Lane, The Retreat at Charleston National Country Club to Richard A. and Heather C. Miles for $305,000.
Serena Chantell Rumph sold Unit 302, 359 Spoonbill Lane, Sandpiper Pointe to Scott J. Drake and Brenda J. Burris-Drake for $311,500.
Roberta C. Davey sold Unit 20H, 1809 Tennyson Row, Meeting Street at Tennyson Row to Cliff W. and Barbara A. Spatz for $368,000.
James A. and Robin L. Rosen sold Unit 104, 656 Coleman Blvd. to John Gardner and Amy Bailey Inman for $535,000.
Brian Philips sold 1043 Marsh Court Lane, Marsh Point to Ana T. Ekhaus for $299,000.
Eric P. and Lauren C. Hansen sold 1086 North Shadow Drive, Hickory Shadows to Christopher John Cardamone for $530,000.
Mark K. Horton and Nancy M. Cagan sold 11 Robert Mills Circle, I'On to Ronald A. and Lisa Mahoney Oliver for $1.5 million.
Ryan L. Amrhein sold 1112 Monaco Drive, Beaumont to Jordan Scott Smith for $250,000.
Paul Carr and Rachel Whitman sold 1120 Sam Edwards Road, Yough Hall to James Celino III and Janet Celino for $315,000.
Beazer Homes LLC sold 1200 Gannett Road, Bentley Park to Brian Charles and Rosalie Victoria Mondello for $659,900.
Justin R. and Michelle R. Martin sold 1213 Knightbridge Lane, Churchill Park at Park West to Sharon C. and David Lyon for $425,000.
Charles F. Rhodes III and Frances H. Rhodes sold 1222 Calais Drive, Heritage to Gregory T. and Lee M. Heath for $619,000.
Chase M. Wells and Jennifer A. Kearney sold 1265 Laurel Park Trail, Laurel Grove to Jerry L. and Tanya Bevis for $343,500.
Richard F. Giersch sold 1266 West Vagabond Lane, Wakendaw Lakes to George Jason and Hannah Brannon Bodie for $531,000.
Helen H. Wilde sold 1295 Palmetto Peninsula Drive, Magnolia Woods at Seaside Farms to Matthew Patrick and Cheryl M. Gannon for $679,000.
Blakeney MP LLC sold 1352 Penshell Place, Watermark to Bettina Bieri for $375,000.
Khang Hy Pham and Rebecca Irene Graham sold 136 Fair Sailing Road, Egret's Walk at Dunes West to Steven and Corinne Vaccaro for $276,000.
Center Park Homes LLC sold 1405 Appling Drive, Shellpoint to Richard Carlisle and Nicole Courtois McCoy for $748,650.
Regions Bank sold 1413 Topaz Drive, Crown Point to Whitney Smith Criminger for $392,000.
Gregory T. and Lee M. Heath sold 1432 Thayer Place, Churchill Park at Park West to Gena G. Sorenson and Michael Quincy Beard for $418,500.
Christopher Jason Cartin sold 1446 Caldwell Court, Ivy Hall to Brian Doyle and Ashley Holland Ray for $355,000.
Zachary R. and Alynn M. Johnson sold 1457 Scotts Creek Circle, Scotts Creek to Kevin and Shawn McNamara for $1.2 million.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 1483 Brightwood Drive, The Covington at Park West to Mark Andrew and Crystal D. Slater for $520,000.
Kim Madden sold 1526 Heron Ave., Cassina Heights to Codee B. and Thomas A. Haffey for $540,000.
SUP Shell Landing LLC sold 1554 Gemstone Drive, Shell Landing to Sage Real Estate LLC for $640,000.
Sheryl L. Williams sold 1559 Watoga Way, Carolina Park to James Francis and Nital Shah Sutton for $500,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 1591 Grey Marsh Road, Cambridge Square North at Park West to Tamara L. Nierduffy for $389,800.
Patricia A. and Anthony T. Dupre sold 164 Mossy Oak Way, The Courtyard at Belle Hall Plantation to Jonathan and Katharine Howell for $386,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 1668 Fort Palmetto Circle, Oyster Point to Khoa Dinh and Thi Nguyen for $724,000.
Nosizi Ralephata sold 1675 Lauda Drive, The Reserve at Wando East to Richard Edwin McCuen for $270,000.
Francois and Andrea Rizzetto sold 1690 William Hapton Way, Summerlin at Park West to Ryan C. and Riann K. Brodie for $450,000.
Lee R. and Lizbeth M. Dellicker sold 1703 Paradise Lake Drive, Watermark to Kathryn and Michael Gilson for $999,000.
Gerianne Anderson sold 1745 Blalock St., Madison at Hamlin Plantation to Daniel Mark Fine and Sarah Baldwin Snyder for $330,000.
John T. and Denise K. Gormley sold 1811 Greeley Road, Melrose at Park West to Jean Baudrand for $320,000.
JSP Scanlonville LLC sold 183 4th Ave. to Kirk M. and Katie C. Shields for $720,000.
Darryl Jenkins Jr. and Amy D. Jenkins sold 1871 Hall Point Road, Pembroke at Park West to Matthew and Cherie Fuentes for $455,000.
SBC Homes LLC sold 1891 Bolden Drive, Carolina Park to Tim Emrich and Kathryn R. Anderson for $1.2 million.
Christopher Robert Burdick and Betty Jean Norris sold 1901 Kiln, Court, Dunes West to Greg and Martha Madler for $681,000.
Donna and Barry Kintz sold 1901 Palmetto Isle Drive, Rivertowne Country Club to Denis T. and Keri L. Fitzpatrick for $444,400.
William B. and Christina V. Magers sold 1920 Carolina Towne Court, Carolina Walk at Towne Centre to Susan B. Paul for $499,000.
David H. and Amanda N. Seay sold 2013 Shields Lane, Rivertowne to William Small and May Lane Hart for $715,000.
Gregory and Nancy Caldwell sold 2188 Salt Wind Way, Planter's Pointe at Saltwood to Jeremy Julianne and Cara M. Adams for $445,000.
Alison M. Dailey sold 227 Haddrell St. to Karen L. Turner for $850,000.
Charles H. and Sarah E. Potts sold 2300 Chadbury Lane, Chadbury Village to Susan M. Dimacale for $311,950.
Jonathon Ashley sold 2525 Kings Gate Lane, The Heritage at Dunes West to Douglas Flynn and Sarah C. Fahnestock for $360,000.
Jeffrey L. and Lillian R. Culbreath sold 262 Commonwealth Road, Darrell Creek Plantation to Felicia and Jason Dobson for $653,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 2668 Park West Blvd., Cambridge Square North at Park West to Christopher S. Alfano for $395,000.
Marvin M. and Elayne F. Smith sold 2716 Canebreak Lane, Parker's Landing to Scott A. and Kristin M. Fischer for $760,000.
Robert A. White sold 2721 Coddell Court, The Retreat at Brickyard Plantation to Allison Pinwar for $469,000.
Clifford D. and Robin T. Lane sold 2725 Big Fire Court, Linnen Place to Jeanine D. Rodriguez for $370,000.
Douglas K. and Rebecca L. Daniels sold 2775 Stamby Place, The Preserve at Brickyard Plantation to Alexy Y. and Lisanne Zharsky for $487,500.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 2859 Wagner Way, The Covington at Park West to Derek M. and Maureen A. Passantino for $585,990.
Robert D. and Lauren E. Scaletti sold 2861 Caitlins Way, Carol Oaks to Elizabeth R. and Tyler Parke for $350,000.
Dominick and Joan Antonino sold 2869 Rivertowne Parkway to Jon Mark and Amy Kay Read for $500,000.
J.J. Lockwood III sold 309 Lapwing Lane, Sandpiper Point to Cynthia Campbell for $350,000.
Michael B. and Sunny R. Lester sold 3353 Stockdale St., The Abbey at Park West to Michael Wesley and Emily Brooke Roberts for $464,000.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 3613 Tidal Flat Circle, Stratton by the Sound to Eric S. and Stephanie R. Pease for $543,375.
Mark B. and Lisa T. Hartman sold 3694 Spindrift Drive, Carolina Park to Christopher T. and Laura J. Sargent for $555,000.
Patrick J. Onufrak and Cathie A Northern sold 3710 Gambrill Lane, Carolina Park to Terri W. Kaufman and Vernon S. Dunning Jr. for $480,000.
Stacy Todd Dodson and Margaret Mayall sold 4249 Coolidge St., Hamlin Plantation to Paul Richard Maracina and Stephanie Lane Sutherland for $590,000.
Kyle M. and Marisa Hoyt sold 575 Tea House Lane, The Courtyard at Belle Hall Plantation to Amanda K. and Clinton R. Zumbrunnen for $517,500.
Charles A. and Celina L. Voelker sold 613 Oak Marsh Drive, Wakendaw on the Creek to Ronald James and Layla Yeyetsi Smith for $545,000.
Michaelene O. Sanders sold 626 Palisades Drive, Hobcaw Creek Plantation to Adam T. and Erin E. Jarrett for $545,000.
Atlantic Management LLC sold 711 Kent St., Hobcaw to Stephanie Alexis Jones for $487,900.
Vereit Real Estate L.P. sold 774 South Shelmore Drive to CC Mount Pleasant LLC for $12.8 million.
Lee C. and Ryan K. Weatherly sold 853 Tamarack Court, Wakendaw on the Creek to Elizabeth Bradley and Robert Otto Ezekiel for $556,000.
Robert S. Bell III and Angela K. Bell sold 939 Overview Court, Snee Farm to Robert S. Bell III and Margaret Elizabeth Jenkins Bell for $316,466.
Ralph G. and Betty E. Jenkins sold 968 Scotland Drive, Creekside Park to Derek Wayne Howard for $675,000.
Christopher G. and Rebecca D. Mevers sold 990 Colonial Drive, Snee Farm to Jeffrey S. and Andrea L. Kline for $660,000.
North Charleston
Tamsberg Pepperidge LLC sold 32 Beverly Drive to Tams 6-Tanger LLC for $250,000.
Southwind Home Builders LLC sold 1161 Leary St., Charleston Farms to Jakob T. Koeniger for $295,300.
SEV Powerhouse LLC sold 1975 North Hobson Ave. to Powerhouse Partners LLC for $1.5 million.
89 Hobson LLC sold 2154 Avenue D. to Storehouse Partners LLC for $3.5 million.
Hyde Properties LLC sold 3245 Fortune Drive Lab Charleston Holdings LLC for $1.6 million.
4961 Pinetree Lane LLC sold 4961 Pinetree Lane to Kathleen Vespa for $315,000.
Paul A. and Roscoe J. Sullivan Jr. sold 6543 Rivers Ave. to Salt Grass Investments LLC for $460,000.
Sullivan’s Island
Nathanial I. Ball III and Jane H. Ball sold 1302 Cove Ave. to Jeremy and Rachel Anspach for $3.1 million.
Naomi Donnelley and Joseph Butler sold 2619 Bayonne St. to Paul J. Lopez for $7.4 million.
Bachman S. Smith IV and Kathryn B. Smith sold 2724 Jasper Blvd. to Edith S. Benton for $1.2 million.
Wadmalaw Island
Neil C. and Joyce P. Brackett sold 2815 Anchor Watch Drive, Anchorage Plantation to Paul B. Elswick Jr. and Rhonda M. Elswick for $1.8 million.
West Ashley/St. Andrews
Roy B. and Susan V. Cooke sold Unit 110, 2345 Tall Sail Drive, Seagate to Chad C. and Nicole S. Mayer for $275,000.
Carolyn Morton Russo sold 10 Mueller Drive, Northbridge Terrace to Ronald R. and Bernadette W. Faretra for $359,300.
Nan Molony sold 1013 Tyron Circle, Bees Landing to Karen A. and Daniel J. Lima for $383,000.
Robert Hayes sold 1222 Brody Ave. to Samuel Hosig for $264,500.
Matthew R. and Sarah G. Pendleton sold 1224 Kruger Ave., West Oak Forest to John Matthew and Carly V. Sheriff for $269,000.
8B Dogwood Rd LLC sold 1816 Dogwood Road, Pierpont to Homes of Hope Inc. for $360,000.
Clayton M. and Lauren M. Spiceland sold 1827 Gammon St., Carolina Bay to Edward Christian and Kathryn Roberts Leibe for $400,000.
Companion Assoc. Inc. sold 1910 Chestnut Oak Lane, Dogwood Commons to Laurie P. and Matthew J. Hogan for $295,000.
Adam and Melinda Knox sold 2089 Gammon St., Creekside at Carolina Bay to Vatsalkumar Parmar for $369,900.
Timothy R. and Angela M. Thorn sold 21 Hunters Forest Drive, Shadowmoss to Joshua M. and Gesa Cole for $393,000.
James W. and Brittany Gordon sold 2364 Eades Lane, Sylvan Shores to William Z. and Julie F. Anthony for $440,000.
Geoffrey V. and Abbie H. Von Dollen sold 2409 Sylvan Shores Drive, Sylvan Shores to Brett A. and Corrina J. Honeycutt for $365,000.
Stanley L. and Cynthia B. Ahl sold 2421 Sylvan Shores Drive, Sylvan Shores to Ida and Dwayne Painter for $250,000.
Cheryl A. Smith sold 2451 Wensley Drive, Shaftesbury Woods to Abhishek and Prarthana Jain for $285,000.
Robert A. Zildjian sold 27 Farmfield Ave., Parkwood Heights to Brian Mitchell and Lindsey Eileen Taylor Ayala for $495,000.
Alex E. Gross sold 378 Culver Ave., Citadel Woods to Chelsea Anastasia Roberts for $260,000.
Marvin and Linda M. Howard sold 4 Sandyver Court to Bishop of Charleston for $395,500.
Michelle H. and Nathaniel Dunmeyer II sold 449 Cabrill Drive, Sienna At Bee's Landing to Alric H. and Maureen N. Williams for $260,000.
Ruth E. Artiglere sold 70 Brisbane Drive, Parkshore to Daniel H. Marchant III and Elizabeth C. Marchant for $478,000.
Amanda L. Jones sold 705 West Harrison Road, River Park of Moreland to Lynn Ellen McGaughey-Smith and Scott Smith for $400,000.
Edward H. and Alicia R. Boyd sold 8 New Town Lane, The Crescent to Dulcie Julianne Sinclair Smith for $1.5 million.
Gerard Pedeville and Theresa J. McDermott sold 847 Trent St., Melrose to John R. and Cynthia J. Wallace for $289,000.
Berkeley County
Charleston
Beazer Homes LLC sold 131 Rowans Creek Drive, Marshes at Cooper River Townhomes to Brandon Luke Barrentine for $277,490.
BNY Mellon Trust of Delaware sold 345 Royal Assembly Drive, Beresford Hall to Angela C. Taylor and Timothy Gene Majors for $1.4 million.
James C. Ward sold 469 Sanders Farm Lane, Retreat at Beresford to Riley Merkosky for $414,000.
William Whittington sold 1237 Shadow Mist Lane, The Peninsula to Douglas C. Gilbert for $279,900.
Daniel Island
Brightwater Homes LLC sold 305 Glenboat Lane, Ralston Creek Course to John E. and Michelle R. Walsh for 1.5 million.
Jacob T. Dinsmore sold 1393 Smythe St., Smythe Park to Crystal Butler for $1.4 million.
John E. Walsh sold554 Wading Place, Daniel Island Park at Nobels Point to Lisa and Ethan Caldwell for $2.4 million.
Keith E. Breckons sold 1140 Blakeway St., Center Park to William Penniman and Kristen Nicole Groos for $589,900.
Scott Motley sold Unit 602, 1625 Blakeway St., Parkside to Rachel Roe for $255,000.
Weekley Homes LLC sold 1616 Juliana St., Edgefield Park to Anne B. and Alexander B. Halstead for $706,948.
Weekley Homes LLC sold 2556 Daniel Island Drive, Edgefield Park to Christine Stephens and Matthew J. Winer for $859,469.
Goose Creek
Colin Ryan sold 529 Mountain Laurel Circle, Liberty Village to Justin W. and Holli N. Reese for $326,000.
Kathleen T. Smith sold 131 Thousand Oaks Circle, Crowfield to Jeffrey R. and Alicia A. Remy for $299,000.
Kevin Wayne Tingler sold 112 Keighley Drive, Crowfield to Janet and Lawrence Beech for $354,000.
Hanahan
David P. Smith sold 1111 John Rutledge Ave., Highland Park to Eugene Gerald McRae for $260,000.
Douglas W. Weeks sold 1214 Pasture View Drive, Tanner Hall to Christopher M. and Jessica M. Hartzog for $490,000.
Durward L. Copeland Jr. sold 1248 Hillside Drive, Berkeley Hills to Cara N. and Michael A. King for $262,500.
Ingrid F. Guillen sold 7005 Banksia Lane, Tanner Plantation to Graham Satherlie and Christine Sieg for $357,000.
Linda L. Dalton sold 8008 Hydrangea Lane, Tanner Plantation to Ashleigh Nicholle and Dylan B. Price for $355,000.
Lori Reinhardt sold 1051 Steelechase Lane, Carlton Place to Laura L. and Robert Allard for $256,100.
Marcelina T. Narciso sold 1000 Dominion Drive, Dominion Hills to John and Cindy Trinh for $521,625.
Matthew S. Gorzsas sold 1219 Raven Road, Eagle Landing to Ashton and Jared Arthur Guichard for $370,000.
Steven J. Erbentraut sold 1311 Raven Road, Eagle Landing to Sanjay and Savitaben Patel for $400,000.
Zoraida Melendez sold 7001 Billberry St., Tanner Plantation to Matthew J. McIntire for $364,900.
Ladson
Dan Ryan Builder South Carolina LLC sold 1416 Hermitage Lane, Hunters Bend to Joseph Raynes Taylor for $287,465.
Moncks Corner
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 615 Pendleton Drive, Foxbank to Larry Lee and Krista E. Pruitt for $250,883.
DR Horton Inc. sold 613 Wayton Circle, Spring Grove to Montez L. Hazel for $258,900.
DR Horton Inc. sold 435 Buckhannon Lane, Spring Grove to Amanda Shaw for $258,990.
DR Horton Inc. sold 446 Buckhannon Lane, Spring Grove to Jacob and Aimee Perdue for $265,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 636 Woolum Drive, Spring Grove to Matthew T. and Virginia C. Amato for $278,900.
DR Horton Inc. sold 812 Neosho Court, Spring Grove to Luis Fernand Alvarez Morales for $284,900.
Eastwood Construction LLC sold 418 Brookgreen Drive, Cypress Grove to Robert Burns for $255,000.
Rhonda L. Craig sold 1803 Redhead Road to Jamie Diana and Michael Wayne Harris for $290,000.
St. Stephen
Indian Field Invesments LLC sold 209 Nursery Court to Richard C. Dennis III for $250,000
Summerville
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 331 Watergrass St., Nexton to Angeline and Justin Paul Brennan for $440,000.
Bradley M. West sold 180 Decatur Drive, Cane Bay to Caysen Kelliher for $256,900.
DR Horton Inc. sold 112 Greenwich Drive, Meridian to Jean M. and David R. Schilling for $283,600.
DR Horton Inc. sold 223 Rhodes Court, Meridian to Gina M. Adkins for $290,500.
DR Horton Inc. sold 122 Airy Drive, Meridian to Melissa Jo and Anthony James Hedges for $305,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 301 Strabo Court, Meridian to James E. Blandin Jr. to for $310,800.
DR Horton Inc. sold 143 Greenwich Drive, Meridian to Brandon M. Capach for $299,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 108 Greenwich Drive, Meridian to Charles S. Cooper Jr. for $325,460.
DR Horton Inc. sold 307 Celestial Blvd., Meridian to Michael Shan and Teagen Wright for $329,900.
DR Horton Inc. sold 220 Seaworthy St., West Lake to Bradley R. Lopez and Mashell H. Thompson for $399,000.
Daniel Ramos sold 235 Decatur Drive, Cane Bay to Kimberly Hall and Denise Serrano for $275,000.
Edgar Sanchez sold 458 Northern Red Oak Drive, Cane Bay to Amy Rebekah and Christopher Michael Weatherford for $265,000.
K Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Lakes of Cane Bay LLC sold 107 Bluff Isle Court, Cane Bay to John David and Betty Sue Williams for $400,405.
K Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Lakes of Cane Bay LLC sold 206 Marina Shores Court, Cane Bay to Gail Tangredi and Karl William Duerr for $343,586.
K Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Lakes of Cane Bay LLC sold 606 Beach Way, Cane Bay to Carmen G. Wee for $325,863.
Kathleen M. Bolam sold 184 Lindera Preserve Blvd., Cane Bay to Brian Keith Price for $280,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 445 Switchgrass Drive, Nexton to Michael G. and Rosalie Dellenbach for $340,420.
Sabal Homes at Carnes Crossroads LLC sold 400 Ashby St., Saint James Park to Joseph C. Hatton and Kimberly A. Rumer for $437,000.
Thomas Edward Worn III sold 136 Glenspring Drive, Cane Bay to James J. and Candice M. Killinger for $288,000.
True Homes LLC sold 382 Dunlin Drive, Nexton to Christopher G. and Sarah Grace Harris for $354,300.
True Homes LLC sold 381 Dunlin Drive, Nexton to Krystal Vashae and Michael Williams for $294,980.
True Homes LLC sold 380 Dunlin Drive, Nexton to Patricia L. Brown for $351,225.
Weekley Homes LLC sold 315 Garrison St., Saint James Park to Kathleen M. Bolam for $272,000.
Dorchester County
Ladson
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 9901 Pin Cherry Court, Coosaw Preserve to Stephen Kyle Dowty for $321,600.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 9935 Winged Elm St., Coosaw Preserve to Anthony Brandon Fortelney and Amanda Michelle Cameron for $323,810.
North Charleston
Christian Guhl sold 5424 Langston Park Drive, Whitehall to Matthew L. Faulknham for $265,000.
Ed Clarke sold 8468 Rice Basket Lane, Taylor Plantation to David R. Powell for $325,000.
Robert A. Austin sold 5434 Clairmont Lane, Cedar Grove to Kelly A. Troyer for $330,000.
Summerville
Charles L. McDaniel sold 408 W. 7th N. St., Daniels Orchard to Susan B. and Henry L. Hopper for $409,400.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 122 Angelica Ave., White Gables to Shelley Ann and Michael Joshua Colby for $279,990.
Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 503 Ladybug Lane, Summers Corner to Angela M. and Anthony P. Todd for $359,990.
Dirk McDonald sold 417 Forsythia Ave., White Gables to Dustin M. Baker for $268,900.
Dorothy Baker-Higuchi sold 125 Amen Corner, Pine Forest Country Club to Timothy A. and Erica F. Hoppenrath for $344,000.
Gregory A. Williams sold 102 Smithfield Ave., Brandymill to Arnold and Ellen Popovitz for $252,000.
Jason K. Smith sold 5034 East Liberty Meadows Drive, Wescott Plantation to Jared House for $258,000.
Jesse N. Duff sold 9214 Markleys Grove Blvd., Wescott Plantation to Amanda Charron and Kevin Foss for $259,900.
John Manetakis sold 9010 Chato Court, Myers Mill to William Kevin and Allison Anne Boyle for $286,000.
Kevin V. Pastel sold 104 Proprietors Lane, Newington Plantation to Austin K. and Laci Michele Shawver for $299,000.
KH Ponds LLLP sold 224 Ribbon Road, The Ponds to Elizabeth J. and Robert A. Mikulski for $340,000.
Kimberly F. Whitlock sold 149 Ashley Bluffs Road, Bluffs at Ashley River to Thomas L. and Jean S. Stomberski for $270,000.
Lennar Corp. sold 1030 Mossy Rock Drive, Timber Trace to Monica and John Gielarowski for $293,345.
Mark W. Kennedy sold 9234 Markleys Grove Blvd., Wescott Plantation to Edwin and Ashley Melendez for $305,000.
NVR Inc. sold 207 Lynx Lane, The Ponds to Yajaira and Manuel Tony Borja for $327,600.
NVR Inc. sold 304 Coopers Hawk Drive, The Ponds to Anthony and Katie Graff for $367,379.
Terri F. Thomas sold 1021 Mount McKinley Drive, The Summit to Amber R. and Walter Joshua Widener for $490,000.
Terry Marrow Jr. sold 183 Cableswynd Way, Highwoods Plantation to Rachel Baptise for $257,950.
Timothy John Schmitt sold 116 Ashley Bluffs Road, Bluffs at Ashley River to Edward V. and Lauren M. Young for $322,500.