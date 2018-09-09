Real estate transactions for Sunday, September 9, 2018

Charleston County
The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between July 9-13.
Awendaw
Jan Rieger and Carol Ann Powell sold 6381 Come About Way, Romain Retreat to Mark Waller for $595,000.
Charleston
319 King LLC sold Unit H2, 315 King St. to David W. Dunn for $1.5 million.
3.5 Maranda Holmes LLC sold Unit C, 3-1/2 Maranda Holmes St. to Jonathan Martin for $595,000.
Charles David Warren sold Unit C, 7 West St. to BBC LLC for $715,000.
Alfred Griffin Jr. and Susan S. Griffin sold Unit 313, 150 Bee St., Bee Street Lofts to Jennifer Daneshgari for $420,000.
John M. Murphy and Rani Nagalingam sold 3 Harleston Place to Carla Marcinowski for $635,000.
Andrew D. and Elise C. Luter sold Unit 1, 7 Pitt St. to Julian Beattie Friday III for $905,000.
Ixtla Properties LLC sold 89 Columbus St. to Benjamin and Ashley Andrews for $617,450.
Rebecca Campbell and Catherine Braxton sold 8 Nunan St., Grant's Court to Manx Holdings LLC for $300,000.
Susan E. Heape sold 2332 Sunnyside Ave. to David A. and Elizabeth C. Simmons for $645,000.
Dewees Island
262 Old House Lane Assoc. sold 262 Old House Lane to James Leroy Wells III and Sarah Ann Hill Wells for $575,000.
Ruth Hoover sold 314 Old House Lane to Susan J. Herdina and Walter Ronald Bonds for $660,000.
Edisto Island
Susan S. Gaillard sold 8615 Middleton Point Lane, Middleton Plantation to Richard L. and Cynthia L. McCord for $475,000.
Folly Beach
Arleen Jannatte Warhola sold Unit 3D, 2395 Folly Road, Turn of River to Troy and Christina Byers for $495,000.
Hollywood
Randy and Kimberly E. Allston sold 5470 Nashfield Road to Nelson B. and Celeste Huggins for $630,000.
Isle of Palms
Simple Investments LLC sold Unit C, 14 Dunecrest Lane, Wild Dunes Yacht Harbor to Peter Vaccaro for $2.6 million.
Anthony A. Dennis sold Unit A 202, 9000 Palmetto Drive, Port O'Call to Kenneth L. Owens and Amanda P. Cox-Owens for $400,000.
Elizabeth A. and Ronald J. Mercier sold 24 24th Ave. to Moonglow LLC for $565,000.
Mary E. Powell and Kay R. Saenger sold 14 Marsh Island Lane to Robert M. and Cheryl Dann for $827,500.
Catherine L. Ellixson and Richard John Calvin sold 24 Oyster Row to Jessica and Kevin Klein for $850,000.
Bonnie K. Hartnett sold 5829 Back Bay Drive, Sea March Patio Homes at Wild Dunes to Robert W. and Annette P. Young for $838,000.
Michael T. Jackson and Rosemarie Dreier sold 56 Seagrass Lane, Wild Dunes to Mary C. Mitter for $1.6 million.
James Island
Richard L. Ashley sold Unit D, 15 Townpark Lane, Lakeside to Michael Jacob Allenberg for $255,000.
Sara Doris Fields Parks sold 1036 Foxcroft Road, Ashcroft Hall to Roger Nelson Cloud Jr. and Samantha Ann Cloud for $325,000.
Margaret G. Huchet sold 988 Portabella Lane, Bayview Farms to Morgan P. and Allison L. Hurley for $336,000.
Charles C. Heyward sold 538 Clearview Drive, Clear View to Adam and Kasey Jordan for $335,000.
Glenn Evans Young sold 738 Creeks Edge, Creek's Edge to Patrick Earl and Ashley Teal Britell for $1.3 million.
David J. and Michelle L. Griffin sold 902 Vista Perch Lane, Eaglewood Retreat to Mary Lagares for $430,000.
William L. Morrison sold 450 Wampler Drive, Eastwood to Patricia J. and Matthew J. Eldridge for $1.2 million.
Mark and Olga E. Long sold 1807 Biltmore Drive, Jamestowne Estates to John R. and Madison Graham Breland for $326,500.
Helen H. Wall sold 1179 Montgomery Road, Lawton Bluff to Jeanne Aichele and Vincent Depaul Jamme for $280,000.
Steven and Emily Akins sold 746 Majestic Oak Drive, Majestic Oaks at Seaside Plantation to Jennifer E. P. Tuohy for $345,000.
Alicia H. and Thomas B. Howland sold 1992 Wild Wing Lane, Riverfront to Christopher Edward Willey for $329,900.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 1416 Pearl Channel Loop, Sea Aire to Donovan and Janell Lashley for $429,814.
John J. Jermyn sold 822 Whispering Marsh Drive, Stiles Point Plantation to Michelle A. and Joseph E. Filush for $615,000.
Lars Cleemann and Ann M. Gaughan sold 2210 Folly Road, Waterfront Point to Ellen G. and Andreas Kobus for $620,000.
Lauren and Zachary Tipton sold 1301 Hampshire Road, Whitehouse Plantation to John M. Peters and Ashton R. Mincey for $305,000.
Johns Island
Chad B. and Crystal G. Reel sold 3272 Comsee Lane, Brownswood Farms to Jeffrey and Tammy Laporte for $341,000.
Anthony M. and Christina L. Saraceni sold 1431 Milldam Pass, Brownswood Village to Nicholas Charles Bates and Olivia Patrick for $292,000.
Eugene Pastelak sold 1719 Clark Hills Circle, Churchill Landing to Brian J. Diana and Jessica C. Whitworth for $417,000.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division LLC sold 3312 Dunwick Drive, Fenwick Hills to Richard E. and Carol L. Richter for $312,874.
Merrill P. Irvin sold 2998 Plow Ground Road to David H. Maybank Jr. and Keri Holmes-Maybank for $1.4 million.
George J. Saffa Jr. and Judy A. Saffa sold 2905 Fontana St., Maybank Village to Edward Forbes and Maryann E. Burns for $284,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2024 Utsey St., Oakfield to Thomas L. and Tracey Lynn Woods for $411,390.
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 1039 Pigeon Point, St. John's Lake to Meghan C. and Jeffrey N. Weinreich for $310,507.
SM Charleston LLC sold 2636 Colonel Harrison Drive, Stonoview to Matthew L. and Julie L. Daniel for $474,900.
Glenn A. Sparks sold 1163 Hazymist Lane, Summertrees to Timothy Jordan for $253,000.
Mary Jo Keeble sold 4101 East Amy Lane, The Villages of St. John's Woods to Daniel G. Pegues and Jennie Wilkins Brooks for $371,000.
Zachary S. and Taylor W. Conrad sold 3148 Olivia Marie Lane, Waterloo Estates to Tod and Kayla Q. Anderson for $622,500.
DR Horton Inc. sold 1255 Hammrick Lane, Woodbury Park to Crystal D. Riley and Timothy C. Windom for $404,655.
Kiawah Island
Skysail Properties LLC sold 1371 Dunlin Court, Fairway Oaks Villas to Todd A. and Jenice Walton for $337,500.
Kiawah Resort Assoc. L.P. sold 32 Sora Rail Road to Anchored Up LLC for $1.3 million.
James F. Humphreys sold 12 Oyster Shell Road, The Preserve to Thomas P. and Kimberly A. Nugent for $350,000.
Ladson
Mack R. Cook sold 9933 Highway 79 to Ladson Wren Apartments LLC for $400,000.
Meggett
Mary McCoy Pope sold 7222 Ethel Post Office Road to Erick Pauls for $295,000.
Mount Pleasant/East Cooper
Vvbbe LLC sold Unit B 217 Lucas St., The Common Courtyard to Lily Pad Ventures LLC for $545,000.
Margaret MacFerran sold Unit 65, 1108 Shadow Lake Circle, Snee Farm Lakes to Maryann Fisher for $265,000.
Carolyn A. Blackburn sold 3021 Fraserburgh Way, The Retreat at Charleston National Country Club to David J. and Judith M. Durante for $342,000.
Merritt Caitlin Crawford Dempsey sold Unit 1D, 308 Lakeside Drive, Heritage Village to Mary Bold Kennedy for $252,500.
J. Paul and Susan D. Traywick sold 308 Ventura Place, Ventura Villas to David P. Traywick for $285,000.
Patrick J. O'Neill sold 1452 Belcourt Lane, Ellington Woods to Christine Kunze for $254,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 1648 Mermentau St., Avian at Park West to Jeff and Alison P. Kidd for $395,000.
William H. and Camille S. Rowell sold 1436 Madison Court, Brickyard Plantation to Hector O. and Heidi S. Suarez for $686,000.
Rex E. Atkinson sold 1452 Cardinal Hill Drive North to James P. and Alicia Mashburn for $1 million.
CPD-Phase D2 LLC sold 3783 Millpond Lane, Carolina Park to Carolina Cottage Homes LLC for $675,000.
Frank J. and Anoma S. Newlands sold 3813 Fifle St., Carolina Park to Amy Lynn Westerman and David James Hoffman for $810,000.
Lerato LLC sold 1251 Carolina Park Blvd., Carolina Park to Charleston ENT Real Estate Holdings LLC for $1.6 million.
SM Charleston LLC sold 1588 Cranes Nest Road, Carolina Park to Karen M. Germond for $539,900.
Susan Ann Lee sold 1081 Bowman Woods Drive, Carolina Park to Adam S. Kronemeyer for $500,000.
The Burton Co. sold 1835 Carolina Park Blvd., Carolina Park to Morton L. Church III and Patricia Jayne Coley for $808,398.
John M. and Carole C. Fay sold 1745 Canyon Oaks Drive, Cathedral Oaks at Seaside Farms to Samuel and Deborah Abruzzo for $975,000.
David Adam Buehler sold 1278 Llewellyn Road, Chelsea Park to Khristopher G. and Oreste M. Puebla for $325,000.
John A. and Christine W. Pateracki sold 1313 Llewellyn Road, Chelsea Park to Robert Rogers Fowler III and Amanda Rachael Friedlander Fowler for $402,000.
Matthew S. and Janet V. Meister sold 1257 Llewellyn Road, Chelsea Park to Andrew Mashack for $383,500.
Gary M. and Lisa F. Stackhouse sold 3510 Toomer Kiln Circle, Coatbridge at Park West to Steven A. Vote and Lisa A. Pulsinelli-Vote for $499,900.
Thorne M. and Brooke Kitchell sold 1540 Landings Run, Coopers Landing to Brian M. and Katherine T. Simms for $380,000.
Kara S. Slick sold 241 Slipper Shell Court, Etiwan Pointe to John Deveaux and Corin Vevon Stockton for $376,000.
Ulonda E. and Melissa Y. Seabrook sold 212 Greenwich St., Greenwich Commons to Extreme RC LLC for $350,000.
Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB sold 2797 Hamlin Branch Road to Richard Reittinger for $503,405.
Linda L. McCall sold 2954 Woodland Park Drive, Hamlin Park to Melissa Barker for $319,900.
Grayson B. and Margaret W. Thompson sold 451 Ansley Court, Hobcaw Creek Plantation to Craig and Charlene E. Mackaness for $620,000.
L'audace LLC sold 751 Johnnie Dodds Blvd., Hobcaw Professional Center to 751 Johnnie Dodds Blvd. LLC for $1.1 million.
Mark L. and Alix J. Bragg sold 1632 Home Farm Road to Kendrick V. Grimes and Sarah C. Todd for $1.5 million.
Frederick Scott Alderson sold 218 N Shelmore Blvd., I'On to N. Roderick McGeachy III and Joan W. McGeachy for $1,420,000.
Michael F. and Hannah B. Morris sold 70 Saturday Road, I'On to Robert J. Hosker for $950,000.
Victor K. Kliossis sold 772 Natchez Circle, Lake Hunter Commons to Riley M. Csernica for $375,000.
John D. and Emily A. McDonald sold 260 Beech Hill Lane, Longpoint to Thorne Michael and Brooke Carter Kitchell for $545,000.
Gary M. and Carley W. Brown sold 623 Ruby Drive to Charles Barone Stockdale Jr. and Carson Beyl for $525,000.
Joseph D. and Lindsey B. Doyle sold 1161 Dawn View Terrace, New Parrish Village to Jonathan D. Dunagan for $499,000.
Miles and Erin Hopkins sold 1453 Oaklanding Road, Oakhaven Plantation to Reed Wallacew Binder for $384,000.
Jessica Lyn Keller sold 1104 Phillips Park Drive to Nicholas N. and Sondra D. Chronis for $577,500.
Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC sold 2507 Cheswick Lane, Rivertowne to Atlantic Investments LLC for $332,000.
Joel R. Alvarenga and Shannon N. Mann-Alvarenga sold 2708 Sarazen Drive, Rivertowne Country Club to Geoffrey Howard Bertkau Jr. and Laura Carrie Tompkins for $535,000.
Timothy R. and Tracy E. Gansrow sold 2692 Crooked Stick Lane, Rivertowne Country Club to Marcy A. Redick and Kelley A. Doherty for $915,000.
Grimmill Properties LLC sold 1146 Rosemead Road to Shannon Renee Cornell for $271,500.
Nicole Chao and Daniel Handel sold 1336 Scotts Creek Circle, Scotts Creek to David N. and Holly H. Fishman for $900,000.
Samuel and Deborah Abruzzo sold 1672 Canyon Oaks Drive, Seaside Farms to Hollie and John Ervin for $1.3 million.
Ann M. Simmonite sold 986 Colonial Drive, Snee Farm to Jmorrow LLC for $450,000.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 3529 Saltflat Lane, Stratton by the Sound to Michael and Marsha Tokarczyk for $529,900.
James A. and Marian K. Lewis sold 3581 Henrietta Hartford Road, Tennyson at Park West to Charles R. and Lillian K. O'Dell for $650,000.
Shannon E. and Matthew M. Eggert sold 276 Mossy Oak Way, The Courtyard at Belle Plantation to Jeffrey and Elena Lawson for $467,000.
Barbara J. Gentle sold 1232 Medinah Drive, The Estates at Charleston National to Sally A. Kenny for $534,000.
Andrew C. and Allyson Lewis sold 2113 Breezy Point Drive, The Pointe at Rivertowne Country Club to Emmanuel and Dawn Ann Vardakas for $570,000.
Geoffrey E. Horn sold 1187 West Park View Place, The Preserve at Brickyard Plantation to James Kemp Miller Jr. and Maria Molina for $435,000.
Elizabeth A. Ferrell sold 4971 Sound View Drive, The Sound at Hamlin Plantation to Rollin W. Fuller Jr. for $525,000.
Thomas C. Wilkinson Jr. and Nancy Wilkinson sold 3231 Sand Marsh Lane, The Sound at Hamlin Plantation to John M. and Robin E. Kopanski for $770,000.
Dennis B. and Mara White sold 2932 Thornrose Lane, Thornewood to Richard G. Puckett and Lisa M. Puckett for $445,000.
Stobo Holdings LLC sold 149 Bratton Circle, Village Park to Barbara E. O'Steen for $525,000.
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. sold 3125 Grass Marsh Drive, Whispering Marsh at Dunes West to James Calorossi and Nicole Cirifalco for $420,000.
Andrzej Lewandowski sold 3969 Blackmoor St. to Andrew Paul Rainer for $617,000.
North Charleston
Property Matters LLC sold 1848 Orangeburg St. to John Barton Sabine III and Erin Marie Sabine for $578,000.
Andrea Brannen Williams sold 4648 Ashley View Lane, Ashley Point to Alan Georgeson for $625,000.
Sweetwater Holding LLC sold 3632 Cheatham St. to Coastal Limousine of Charleston LLC for $260,000.
H. Thomas Hiers Jr. and H. Thomas Hiers III sold 3359 Meeting Street Road to 3359 Meeting Street Road LLC for $1.3 million.
Moneyline Properties LLC sold 2811 Ashley Phosphate Road, Midland Park to NLD Properties II LLC for $262,000.
C Squared Enterprises LLC sold 4513 South Rhett Ave. to Charles Tyler and Susanna Jennings Fricks for $352,000.
Moses Washington sold 4105 O'Hear Ave. to O'Hear LLC for $845,000.
Krystina C. Letendre sold 5106 Parkside Drive, Oak Park to Cynthia C.E. Pisani for $330,000.
Anne E. Anderson and Mark Alert Fiedler sold 5094 East Liberty Park Circle, Oak Terrace Preserve to James Dillard Slay for $265,000.
James B. Hall sold 4957 West Liberty Park Circle, Oak Terrace Preserve to Anthony and Lauren N. Raimondi for $365,000.
Ravenel
Ed Ravenel and Sons Construction Co. LLC sold 5884 Coffee Tree, Oakwood Estates to Gregory B. and Pamela W. Bush for $300,000.
Seabrook Island
Neil A. and Robin R. Macpherson sold 2105 Landfall Way, Bay Pointe Villas to Cameron S. and Daniel E. Parker for $375,000.
Marvin H. Smith Jr. and Tammy M. Smith sold 2735 Old Oak Walk to Dennis and Kimberly I. Sparks for $339,000.
William Robert Toole sold 2808 Seabrook Island Road to Christian and Lesley Siebenhausen for $519,000.
Sullivan’s Island
J. Bruce Duncan sold 2202 Atlantic Ave. to Davis Brooks for $1.6 million.
Summerville
JMH at Ladson LLC sold 4725 Lewis and Clark Trail, Charleston Chase to Cheryl Lyn Ford and Kemone Jerod Ford for $275,500.
Eastwood Construction LLC sold 408 Wynfield Forest Drive, Wynfield Forest to Marco Antonio Flores for $254,745.
West Ashley/St. Andrews
Kopper Holdings LLC sold Unit 1, 552 Savannah Hwy, Palmetto Park Place to Coastal Townhomes LLC for $700,000.
Linda J. Winkler sold 1554 Downing St., Ashley Hall Manor to Caleb B. and Kate Marie Thompson for $268,000.
Kerri M. Dasilva sold 3230 Moonlight Drive, Bolton's Landing to Kyle F. Benenti for $287,000.
Khoung and Lynn E. Yib sold 1824 Cornsilk Drive, Bridgewater of Carolina Bay to Colleen Demers and Nathan Pitchford for $292,918.
Kevin P. Rogers sold 71 Colleton Drive, Byrnes Down to Amy B. and Eric R. Siegenthaler for $350,000.
William A. and Leigh Ducworth sold 1828 Alice Drive, Capri Isles to Dustin K. and Natalia Sroufe for $509,000.
Centex Homes sold 2700 Doubletree Court, Carolina Bay to William Addison Rumbaugh IV and Candice Rumbaugh for $310,640.
Travis M. and Sarah M. Patterson sold 2918 Glenarden Drive, Carolina Bay to Catherine E. Parker for $379,900.
Allan W. and Tara M. Huntley sold 2183 Gammon St., Creekside at Carolina Bay to Jonathan M. Angotti for $359,000.
Deborah and Dennis Radzinski sold 1513 Pixley St., Cypress of Carolina Bay to Jay and Elizabeth Arves for $400,000.
Eric L. Wilkerson sold 2301 North Lander Lane, Drayton on the Ashley to Robert Hunter Boyd and Margaret West Smith for $265,000.
Philip A. and Colleen A. Weston sold 2 Glenkirk Drive, Dunvegan at Shadowmoss to Matthew D. Grason for $265,000.
Jorge R. Roig and Joanne A. Tomasini sold 1125 Lining Court, Farmfield to Lauren O. and Taylor L Nilan for $469,000.
Michael J. Marozza Jr. sold 1061 Ashley Garden Blvd., Grande Oaks Townhomes to Brett and Jane Sweeney for $284,500.
Frances C. White sold 9 Nuffield Road, Grove Plantation to James H. McElmurray for $750,000.
John Anthony Crochet sold 1210 Davidson Ave. to Steven M. Trantham and Taylor A. Lucero for $275,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 1418 Brockenfelt Drive, Hunt Club to 55 W. Old Country Road LLC for $435,000.
Mary L. and Jason L. Spell sold 1413 Pooshee Drive, Lenevar to Sarah Grace Dennis and Martin B. Little for $270,000.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division LLC sold 2343 Grandiflora Blvd., Magnolia Bluff to Erin McKenzie and Richard Lesley Jennings for $298,079.
Kristal and Michael McDonagh sold 2318 North England Court, Melrose to Marina Kazimirova and Timothy Benson Fischer for $250,000.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 457 Shadowmoss Parkway, Middleborough Estates at Shadowmoss Plantation to Samuel A. and Sandra B. Marshall for $502,500.
Bryan A. Batten sold 3410 Farmers Market Drive, River Oaks at Village Green to Peter E. and Lori Davison for $275,500.
Cistern Properties LLC sold 21 Manchester Road, Sandhurst to Carolyn Kennedy and Matthew Walter Gibb for $275,000.
James M. and Lori C. Prenner sold 5 Palmetto Road, Wappoo Heights to House Therapy Holdings LLC for $680,000.
Sara E. Carter and Lori A. Goodwin sold 1613 Boone Hall Drive, West Ashley Plantation to Samantha W. Celek for $261,000.
Darrell A. Tomkins sold 2046 Maybelles Lane, Woodlands to Rondia J. and Sylvia V. Bailey for $285,000.
Berkeley County
The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between July 9-13.
Charleston
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 1048 Oak Bluff Ave., Oak Bluff to Richard W. and Edna R. Mangold for $393,490.
Dennis L. Treado sold 1173 Rivers Reach Drive, River Reach Pointe to Richard J. and Joan C Field for $415,000.
Drew P. Finnegan sold 329 Megans Bay Lane, Shellring at St. Thomas Island to Aaron J. and Jessalyn Parks for $399,000.
Stephanie Sorrentino sold 482 Nelliefield Trail, Nelliefield Plantation to Jason P. Sullivan for $362,500.
Daniel Island
Aron D. Rosenthal sold 176 Balfour Drive, Daniel Island Park to Gretchen A. and Roger Gregg Dailey for $1.2 million.
Edward C. Voelker sold 935 Cochran St. to Christopher Blake and Elaine Marie Cechak for $665,000.
Richard E. Pierce Jr. sold 853 Center Park St. to Timothy J. and Maryann S. Taylor for $375,000.
Samuel C. Grizzle sold 3014 Baltimore St. to Andrew David and Kimberly Gruman Burchfield for $604,000.
Weekley Homes LLC sold 152 River Green Place, Ralston Creek to Darrell A. and Patricia Tasker for $944,000.
Goose Creek
Andrew R. Golembewski sold 103 Cypress View Road, Fosters Creek to Stephen P. Haskins and Tiffany Sherrill for $250,000.
Carol Leola Bringe sold 138 Cypress View Road, Fosters Creek to Christopher Rory and Sine Ariel Smith for $262,000.
James D. Lewis sold 120 Thames Drive, Hamlets to Edward Joseph and Heather Burdine Caruso for $547,000.
Joel E. Rogers sold 101 Adshaw Court, Adthan Place to Zachary Zane Davis and Monica Martha Firth Davis for $266,500.
Reena Patel sold 104 Cedar Mill Drive, Liberty Village to Shayne and Sheona Miller for $290,000.
Richard Henry Wenthe sold 103 North Warwick Trace, Hamlets to William and Charlene Cowger for $390,000.
Hanahan
Austin J. Hendrickson sold Unit 17, 5911 Steward St., Dominion Village to Christopher R. and Rachel H. Merrick for $324,900.
Farrell Real Estate Investors LLC sold 1208 Raven Road, Eagle Landing to Abbey and Timothy Medley for $352,500.
George L. Ryan sold 1003 Island Crossing Drive, Tanner Hall to Tony L. and Jennifer Owens for $1.1 million.
Ingrid Flroes De Guillen sold 7001 Lanier St., Tanner Plantation to Aline E. Dick and Zlati S. Matushev for $292,000.
Jason Agar sold 1409 Red Knot Court, Tanner Plantation to Jason Cano for $276,000.
Myra Connor Marshall sold 46 Sorento Blvd. to Randall Pippin for $277,900.
Rosalie C. Travers sold 7228 Mossy Creek Lane to Joshua and Jennifer Childress for $367,000.
Moncks Corner
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 538 Pendleton Drive, Foxbank to Joseph Harrison Scott for $322,290.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 237 Red Leaf Blvd., Foxbank to Raymond Doan and Febes Fix for $363,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 632 Woolum Drive, Spring Grove to Teresa G. and James Franklin Adams for $296,000.
Daniel S. Bland sold 1017 Retreat Ave., Barons Retreat to James Tyler and Taylor B. Scott for $309,000.
Felix J. Mangual sold 410 War Admiral Lane, Fairmont South to Chad Devereese for $260,000.
Hunter Quinn Homes LLC sold 428 War Admiral Lane, Fairmont South to James T. and Jenna C. Ash for $251,975.
Shannon G. Stroble sold 1532 Sterling Oaks Drive, Sterling Oaks to Jay Joseph and Angela Lee Burnsworth for $310,000.
Summerville
Beazer Homes LLC sold 239 Basket Grass Lane, Cane Bay to James Wesley and Jennifer Leigh Meador for $335,380.
Carolina Cottage Homes LLC sold 112 Clear Bend Lane, Nexton to Christopher Steeley for $539,800.
DR Horton Inc. sold 144 Whaler Ave., West Lake to Mary T. Raab for $455,015.
K Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Lakes of Cane Bay LLC sold 471 Four Seasons Blvd., Cane Bay to John Michael Orr for $360,024.
K Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Lakes of Cane Bay LLC sold 508 Tidewater Chase Lane, Cane Bay to Donald and Faith D Woods for $401,155.
Lawrence K. Barthelemy III sold 423 Eastern Isle Ave., Cane Bay to Kurt S. and Amy Seguer for $300,000.
Melvin S. Kesterson sold 504 Sea Foam St., Cane Bay to Robin A. Tammaro for $250,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 320 Garrison St., Saint James Park to Martha S. and Cesar G. Bustamante for $378,940.
Rebecca D. Helms sold 106 Terrapin Circle, Cane Bay to David and Nonna Rich for $285,000.
Sabal Homes at Carnes Crossroads LLC sold 111 Callibluff Drive, Saint James Park to James S. and Karon D. Packwood for $344,600.
Dorchester County
The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between July 9-13.
Charleston
Timothy D. Olson sold 5301 Sumters Run, River Chase to Savannah C. and Matthew A. Cannon for $260,000.
Ladson
Daniel Charles Dunmyer sold 9746 Table Mountain Lane, Coosaw Preserve to Tiheschaca L. Greene for $362,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 9706 Fanning Basket Lane, McKewn to Linda J. and John R. Almeida for $262,855.
North Charleston
Jennifer A. Ewald sold 8530 Sentry Circle, Indigo Palms to Teresa Teixeira and Andrew M. Greene for $299,900.
Craig K Sheasley sold 8566 Refuge Point Circle, Refuge at Whitehall to Tonya and Panapa Willis for $400,000.
Summerville
Brandon M. Inman sold 117 Tin Can Aly, Reminisce to Sherri and Kevin Seibert for $258,450.
Laurie S. Hall sold 415 Factors Walk, Gahagan to Aaron and Jessie Thomspon for $266,000.
Victoria J. Radin sold 823 Beverly Drive, Bridges of Summerville to Robert J. and Margaret D. Lariviere for $292,000.
Amy Mitchell sold 1641 Wannamaker Ave., Salisbury Acres to Patricia E. Brannon for $340,000.
Jeffrey W. Carter sold 117 Hazeltine Bend, Pine Forest Country Club to Michael A. Berg for $300,000.
L I Investment Group LLC sold 213 Hampton Drive, Ashborough to Scott and Erin Rappold for $308,000.
Adam J. Gleason sold 1410 Peninsula Pointe, Legend Oaks Plantation to Elizabeth Powell and Danny Thomas Ferguson for $315,000.
Brian D. Christensen sold 902 Course View Court, Legend Oaks Plantation to James M. and Nancy M. Pohl for $319,900.
DR Horton Inc. sold 209 Olympic Club Drive, Pine Forest to Frederick E. and Donna J. White for $350,890.
DR Horton Inc. sold 110 Bethpage Court, Pine Forest to Sandra T. Meabon for $371,090.
Charles H. Grover sold 102 Leighton Court, Ashborough East to Mark D. and Tanya M. Stillman for $380,000.
Michelle L. Cheyne sold 106 Covey Rise Court, Legend Oaks Plantation to Sharon Smart and Jim Thorp for $405,000.
Yvonne Dali Rivera sold 300 Ayers Drive, Salisbury Acres to Michael R. and Lynn Ann Cortright for $415,000.
Mark Schmier sold 128 Pavilion St., Reminisce to Audrey M. and Gabriel Isaac Hall for $265,000.
Michael Hassan sold 218 Old Parsonage Road to Joseph G. and Rene P. Halisky for $625,000.
Charles J. Sigmon sold 116 Thousand Oaks Court, Bridges of Summerville to Julie Lynn and Steven R. Koslan for $257,500.
Byron Hunter sold 300 Eastover Circle, Dovewood to Scott and Rachel Selleh for $258,000.
Roger B. Hedges sold 210 Willet Drive, Arbor Walk to Katharine Michele Hand for $265,000.
Chad Walker sold 133 Spring Meadows Drive, Bridges of Summerville to Thomas Jonathan Simmons for $285,000.
Alexandre P. Amorim sold 90 Crossandra Ave., White Gables to Gus and Jane Stevens for $296,000.
Eastwood Construction LLC sold 8004 McKayla Road, Myers Mill to Teresa S. and Mark S. Lloyd for $304,840.
Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 125 Canopy Lane, Summers Corner to Ethan T. and Emily C. Taylor for $371,762.
Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 117 Nutmeg Way, Summers Corner to Andrew C. Henderson and Amber Nicole Fallon for $399,990.
Philip P. Quartuccio sold 310 Fairington Drive, Kings Grant to Martin and Amber Jones for $429,900.
Edna L. M. Stalb sold 606 Mayfield St., Ashborough to Christopher and Angela B. Johnson for $430,000.
Eric E. Zellner sold 103 Grafton Court, Mateeba Estates to Robert Leslie and Linette Kim Turbeville for $699,000.
KH Ponds LLLP sold 3023 Aura Lane, The Ponds to Bernadine A. and Terrence C. Hannon for $255,503.
Michael Zoltanski sold 9603 North Liberty Meadows Drive, Wescott Plantation to Beverly D. Ader and Steven Douglas Harris for $258,000.
KH Ponds LLLP sold 3018 Aura Lane, The Ponds to Thomas Earl and Sandra Fae Farr for $258,920.
Craig K. Butler sold 2007 Asher Loop, Legend Oaks Plantation to Rochelle Elayda for $280,000.
KH Ponds LLLP sold 328 Weston Hall Drive, The Ponds to Elizabeth A. and Joseph A. Gall for $327,437.
KH Ponds LLLP sold 319 Weston Hall Drive, The Ponds to Daniella M. Van Ness and Douglas E. Wahl for $382,470.
Tena P. Ruby sold 1018 Mount McKinley Drive, The Summit to Russell I. Cohn for $437,000.
KH Ponds LLLP sold 335 Weston Hall Drive, The Ponds to Tyler Matthew Chintella for $454,175.