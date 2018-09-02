Charleston County
The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between July 2-6.
Awendaw
Mary M. and Earle H. Whitton sold 882 Granny's Lane to Mary Elizabeth Jantzi for $350,000.
Charleston
Elizabeth Rose Doran sold Unit A, 68 Vanderhorst St. to Mlm8 LLC for $515,000.
Daniel B. and Justine M. Carr sold 4012 Old Bridgeview Lane, The Bristol to Marc J. Rogers for $775,000.
Joseph K. Kuhlenkamp and Lauren Macgillis sold Unit D., 12 Bee St. to Susan Elizabeth Reed and Stephen Alexander Welt for $335,000.
Steven and Janet Schiltz sold 10 Colonial St. to Charles Y. and Eileen A. Hoff for $1.3 million.
Charles Robert Letts sold 77 Cypress St. to Matthew L. and Michael R. Johnson for $620,000.
Gordon H. Garrett sold 270 Congress St., Hampton Park Terrace to Alexandre Florian Julien Garenne and Lauren Elizabeth McFadden for $565,000.
Ansucast LLC sold 88 S. Battery St. to John C. and Denise A. Crane for $893,149.
Mike David Whitacre sold 17 Menotti St. to John Harold Koach for $960,500.
The Gathering at Morris Square LLC sold 26 Dereef Court, Morris Square to Hershey Girl LLC for $775,000.
Michael J. Reinier sold 74 Reid St. to Lauren Dean and Tradewinds Initiative LLC for $1 million.
Ernest L. Unterkoefler sold 5 Riverside Drive, Riverside Park to Claire A.C. and Ian Tomlinson for $550,000.
Ernest L. Unterkoefler sold 7 Riverside Drive, Riverside Park to Ian and Claire A. Tomlinson for $425,000.
Oak Tree Enterprises LLC sold 132 Romney St. to Shane H. Siederman and James Rider for $715,000.
Clayton Mayes Williams Jr. sold 168 Calhoun St. to Clayton Mayes Williams Jr. and Marilyn M. Williams for $350,000.
Folly Beach
William J. Davanzo sold 1216 East Arctic Ave. to Robert W. and Gail G. Childs for $1.7 million.
Howard S. Teller sold 1201 East Ashley Ave. to Laura K. Pelzer for $760,000.
Darus D. Weathers sold 214 Michigan Ave. to Lauer Development LLC for $300,000.
Hollywood
Kay Lynne Rudowske Slusarz sold 6201 Church Flats Road to Mary Beth Rudowske for $600,000.
Isle of Palms
J. Carroll Rushing sold Unit 4409, 9510 Ocean Club, Wild Dunes Ocean Club to Jeffrey D. Gangi for $950,000.
Bruce D. Fox and Richard S. Cooper sold Unit 1102, 9510 Palmetto Blvd., Wild Dunes Ocean Club to W. Carter Brown Real Estate LLC for $910,000.
Diane Chalmers Johnson sold Unit A, 6 Seagrove Lane, Seagrove to Ann M. Yost for $331,000.
Candace C. Smith sold Unit 212, 1300 Ocean Blvd., Sea Cabin on the Ocean to Christine M. and Jane H. Howard for $324,000.
1126 Tide Club LLC sold Unit 212, 1126 Ocean Blvd., The Palms Hotel to The Palms Hotel Owners Assoc. Inc. for $390,000.
John N. and Alexandra M. Rossomondo sold 6807 Back Bay Drive, Wild Dunes to Michael W. and Janet S. Nugent for $1.3 million.
J Four Lots LLC sold 3 Great Heron Court, Wild Dunes to Robin S. Mitchell for $310,000.
James Island
Weatherly A. and James C. Meadors sold 7 Hillcreek Blvd., Crosscreek to Aubrey L. Wade and Cesar Martinez-Losa Moreno for $310,000.
Morgan P. Hurley sold 9 Hillcreek Blvd., Crosscreek to Grayson M. Weatherford for $340,000.
Sm Charleston LLC sold 1137 Hills Plantation Drive, Freeman's Point at Seaside Plantation to Joy Loris Mims for $870,617.
Shannon M. and James E. Oleksak Jr. sold 1029 Harbortowne Road, Harbor Woods to Michael Keith Ritchey and Tiffany Star Steward-Ritchey for $550,000.
Cynthia A. Camacho sold 917 Misty Lake Drive, Lakeside Village to Nancy Ellsworth and John P. Connolly for $488,750.
Thomas B. Horner sold 1749 McHenry Ave., Laurel Park to Thomas and Katherine Uhde for $365,000.
Elizabeth Robson Jordan sold 501 West Wimbledon Drive, Marlborough to Scott and Elizabeth Usher for $425,000
Lori D. Weekley sold 802 Treasury Bend Drive, Parrot Bluff to Diana K. Rannik for $800,000.
Brian E. and Carrie M. Chase sold 1123 Pemberton Farms Lane to James W. and Kelly S. Blackmon for $385,000.
Carlotta F. and Terence T. Jenkins Jr. sold 981 Stono River Drive, Riverland Crossing to Landon C. and Caroline M. Knapp for $315,000.
William W. Sayle III and Lauren R. Sayle sold 269 Stefan Drive, Riverland Place to Ethan Alexander Barnes for $252,000.
Dannie L. Grimes sold 2117 Saint James Drive, Riverland Terrace to Martha L. Bird for $350,000.
Timothy P. and Mary A. McElwee sold 784 Whispering Marsh Drive, Stiles Point Plantation to Joseph McCord Tarrant for $543,075.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division LLC sold 710 Farm Cottage Lane, The Village at Stiles Point to Brooke Cooper and Daniel Allen Wood for $672,078.
Milor Properties LLC sold 1804 Lady Jordan Lane, Tidal View to Robert A. and Pamela A. Dickson for $295,000.
Pyramid Properties and Management LLC sold 1540 Seacroft Road, Westchester to Randi Benton and Hoffman Griffin for $254,000.
Johns Island
Patrick and Lisa M. Balcom sold 3545 Walter Drive, Cedar Spring to Courtney N. Chavis and Kristen K. Hobbs for $276,500.
Rooke Co. LLC sold 1997 Raina St., Cedar Spring to Whitney B. Avant for $278,900.
MM Residential Properties LLC sold 3187 Dunwick Drive, Fenwick Hills to Joshua M. and Hannah H. Liberti for $341,000.
Richard Daniel Laroche sold 3475 Hickory Hill Road to Joseph Ros Isaac for $455,000.
Beazer Homes LLC sold 2934 Fontana St., Maybank Village to James D. Horne for $272,750.
Beazer Homes LLC sold 3122 Harding Court, Maybank Village to Timothy Chester Pazyniak and Margaret Pauline Sloan for $311,910.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 2598 Private Lefler Drive, Stonoview to Jennifer Lucy Pratt for $428,655.
Shannon F. Scaff sold 2528 Private Lefler Drive, Stonoview to Kostantinos and Parthena Proskinitopoulos for $445,000.
Robert G. Keller sold 3086 Penny Lane, The Bend at River Road to David W. and Mary Shildneck for $278,000.
Tracy D. Rishel sold 2904 Silver Lake Drive, Twin Lakes to Lori Donovan for $335,000.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 3115 Olivia Marie Lane, Waterloo Estates to Howard L. and Robin P. Siegel for $547,902.
DR Horton Inc. sold 1228 Hammrick Lane, Woodbury Park to Matthew L. and Eugenia M. Kuhn for $408,070.
DR Horton Inc. sold 1278 Hammrick Lane, Woodbury Park to Terry Ann and Lawrence Franklin Hall for $324,900.
Kiawah Island
Raymond David Mulligan sold 431 Snowy Egret Lane, Egret Pintail to Robert H. and Sally Harvey for $2 million.
Wille Holdings LLC sold 5557 Green Dolphin Way, Turtle Cove Villas to Daniel W. and Marisa R. Montreal Wright for $283,000.
Thomas L. and Kathleen C. Federl sold 139 Red Cedar Lane, Marsh Island Woods to Edward A. and Leslee Traurig for $875,000.
David J. and Melissa M. Hunt sold 376 Green Winged Teal Road, Middlewoods East to Jeffrey G. Grossman for $780,000.
Ladson
Prestige Commercial Properties LLC sold 3208 Mill St. to Hensley Crossroads LLC for $780,000.
Stoney Ladson LLC sold 3290 Benchmark Drive to Ladson Assoc. LLC for $1.1 million.
Meggett
Stephen G. and Carla R. Kimmel sold 4641 Towles Road to Zachary S. and Taylor Conrad for $557,500.
Mount Pleasant/East Cooper
John S. Staudt sold Unit 403, 352 Sandpiper Drive, Sandpiper Pointe to Margaret Louisa Lovelace Dunn for $280,000.
Bernard G. and Linda J. McLaughlin sold Unit 116A, 1665 Marsh Harbor Lane, Toler's Cove to Greg Ridpath for $450,000.
Barry and Katharine K. Slayden sold 2052 Ashburton Way, Andover of Park West to Jeffrey J. and Krista Michelle Cino for $445,000.
Hassell Tract Assoc. LLC sold 1135 Duke St. to University Medical Assoc. of the Medical University of South Carolina for $4.2 million.
Hurel A. and Mary A. Morris sold 265 West Coleman Blvd. to Hlr Assoc. LLC for $338,000.
Patricia Ann Lalone sold 331 Bayview Drive, Bayview Acres to Raymond C. and Ann B. Keane for $1.4 million.
Carmen Schumacher sold 366 Old South Way, Belle Hall Plantation to Harvey and Aline Sattin for $350,000.
Carl B. Day Jr. sold 1404 Pointe Bluff Court, Brickyard Plantation to James Reed Williamson for $576,500.
John D. and Corin V. Stockton sold 1509 Candlewood Drive, Candlewood to Louis Peyton Howell III for $376,000.
Weekley Homes LLC sold 3526 Crosstrees Lane, Carolina Park to Kevin G. Crofton for $594,804.
Sm Charleston LLC sold 1573 Banning St., Carolina Park to Ralph C. and Christina B. Sanders for $562,875.
Weekley Homes LLC sold 3730 Orion Lane, Carolina Park to Scott C. and Michelle L. Mackes for $644,000.
John M. and Nicole Semeraro sold 1479 Edgemoor Ave., Carolina Park to Stephen P. and Lise J. Gulick for $765,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 2689 Park West Blvd., Center Park South at Cambridge Square at Park West to Brian D. and Jennifer L. Bormet for $552,045.
DR Horton Inc. sold 2660 Kingsfield St., Center Park South at Cambridge Square at Park West to David S. and Martha T. Riggs for $503,000.
Angela M. Pike sold 2357 Chadbury Lane, Chadbury Village to Theresa R. Owens for $388,000.
Wendy A. Weisner sold 1259 Llewellyn Road, Chelsea Park to Tracey Honeycutt Sigler for $371,000.
Lise J. and Stephen P. Gulick sold 570 Commonwealth Road to Houston R. and Lauren Llewellyn for $1.3 million.
Catalyst Builders Inc. sold 1444 Periwinkle Drive, Copahee View to Kathryn and Hovey E. Aiken IV for $447,900.
Walter H. Skipper sold 1576 Periwinkle Drive, Copahee View to Nick of all Trades LLC for $325,000.
Rachhpal S. Gill sold 1545 Diamond Blvd., Crown Pointe to Jason A. McNeil and Marisa A. Olin for $454,000.
William K. Christy and Laura C. Anderson sold 1203 Dingle Road to Amy M. Smith for $318,000.
Michael D. and Dorothy C. Bertsch sold 1633 Rivertowne Country Club Drive, Grand Haven at Rivertowne Country Club to William John and Julia Elizabeth Burke for $720,000.
Christian and Kathleen A. Malpeli sold 301 Center St. to Paula Jean Kessler and Joseph Dipaolo for $1.4 million.
Edward Jamison Reynolds Jr. sold 369 Seewee Circle, Hobcaw Point to Neil and Louise Sawyer for $680,000.
Chadwick T. and Erin E. Dybowski sold 67 Joggling St., I'On to Penny Lee and James Brown for $1.3 million.
Thomas D. and Erin B. Hoyle sold 1242 Falling Moss Drive, Laurel Grove to Peter B. Sullivan for $381,000.
Ronald H. and Marguerite M. Getz sold 352 Mount Royall Drive, Longpoint to Paul Joseph and Sylvia Lee Clarkson for $376,000.
Carey K. Goldsmith sold 2972 Riverwood Drive, Marsh Cove at Dunes West to David Harrison for $473,000.
Jeffrey and Krista Cino sold 2300 Middlesex St., Masonborough at Park West to Gregory W. and Marian K. Kilpatrick Dilorio for $790,000.
K and E Development LLC sold 206 Freeman St. to Forest Fitz Gaines for $599,000.
Doris Glover and Charles H. Sanders sold 444 Morrison St. to Lori B. Lyon and James A. Lyon III for $360,000.
Patricia J. Anderson sold 1417 Oaklanding Road, Oakhaven Plantation to Clinton and Tarah C. Boyleston for $320,000.
Joseph B. and Emily K. Labelle sold 1464 Longspur Drive, Oyster Point to Bettina Bieri for $530,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 1477 Fort Palmetto Circle, Oyster Point to Corey J. Knudtson and Michelle L. Gervin for $629,090.
DR Horton Inc. sold 1564 Prince Edward St., Oyster Point to Kari Mitchell for $449,000.
Joseph J. Neri sold 1645 Pin Oak Cut, Palmetto Hall at Dunes West to Kathleen M. Dunn for $345,000.
Susan and James R. Williamson sold 3468 Henrietta Hartford Road, Tennyson at Park West to Salvatore J. and Frances Ann B. Fazio for $770,000.
Virginia T. Hillis sold 2772 Oak Manor Drive, Richmond Cove at Dunes West to Joseph M. and Cindy R. Najera for $656,000.
J. Britt and John R. McCarty sold 320 Lapwing Lane, Sandpiper Point to Robert J. Donaldson IV for $304,000.
Pensco Trust Co. sold 927 S Shem Drive, Shemwood to Quinn Kayser Hillegass for $725,000.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 1208 Spottail Court, Stratton by the Sound to Christopher D. and Tara A. Swenson for $668,172.
James R. Meister Jr. and Suzanne P. Meister sold 1866 Falling Creek Circle, Sweetgrass to Jacob and Samantha Driscoll for $417,000.
Gerald J. and Beth A. Zink sold 1700 Sewee Fort Road, Tennyson at Park West to Donna Spangler-Norvelle and Don Robert Norvelle for $699,900.
Kevin L. Edenborough sold 225 Mossy Oak Way, The Courtyard at Belle Hall Plantation to Daniel Boughton for $344,000.
Edward T. Conway sold 2860 River Vista Way, The Harbour at Dunes West to John and Linda M. Murray for $1.3 million.
Sherrie M. Pompeii sold 2716 Gaston Gate, The Retreat at Brickyard Plantation to Chad R. Sanders for $453,000.
David B. and Ashley T. Clark sold 1404 Walking Trail Court, The Sound of Hamlin Plantation to John Flint Rhodes Jr. and Julianna Peterson Rhodes for $791,539.
Daniel S. Dukes IV sold 1389 Lettered Olive Lane, Watermark to Martin I. Doldan and Andrea C. Chiorazzo for $850,000.
Bradley and Stephanie Myers sold 1616 Sewee Fort Road, Wheatstone at Park West to Michael and Jennifer Mann for $525,000.
Mark S. and Angela F. Fuhrmann sold 3113 Grass Marsh Drive, Whispering Marsh to Edward Goobic for $415,000.
Alexander James Sherry sold 2104 Whisper Grass Circle, Whispering Marsh to Kevin C. Cooper for $455,000.
North Charleston
Southwind Home Builders LLC sold 1169 Sumner Ave., Charleston Farms to Caleb and Christina H. Duff for $297,500.
KJ II Properties LLC sold 1902 Iris St., Chicora Place to Zakkary Hill for $300,000.
Kenwood LLC sold 6951 South Kenwood Drive, Midland Park Terrace to Catalina 5043 LLC for $910,000.
SM Charleston LLC sold 1641 Indy Drive, Mixson to Jennifer L. Bendall and Katherine B. Harold for $489,000.
SM Charleston LLC sold 1659 Indy Drive, Mixson to Laquandra Dionne Brown for $312,310.
SM Charleston LLC sold 1654 Indy Drive, Mixson Ave to David B. and Jamie G. Buskey for $299,000.
SM Charleston LLC sold 1657 Indy Drive, Mixson Ave to Rebecca Nelson for $305,900.
Dyla L. and Lindsay C. Balthis sold 5110 Victoria Ave. to Connolly and Chris Behr for $315,000.
Nirenblatt Nirenblatt and Hoffman LLP sold 6877 Dorchester Road, North Village Shopping Center to Benbrooke North Village LLC for $2.7 million.
David G. Koper and Kayla J. Fix sold 5168 Celtic Drive, Oak Terrace Preserve to Cullen Dean and Madison Weidberg Moss for $375,000.
Richard Riccelli sold 5316 East Dolphin St., Oak Terrace Preserve to Lori A. Farnum and William Freeburger for $310,000.
Milbourn LLC sold 4617 Marlboro Place, Palmetto Gardens to Daniel F. Deppen and Gina Deveney for $350,000.
Ravenel
Jason Emery sold 4258 Jacobs Point Court to Tucker Bates for $327,000.
Seabrook Island
Brian E. Chunn and Jeffrey H. Trinh sold 535 Cobby Creek Lane, Tarpon Pond Cottages to Sally L. Updyke for $323,000.
Salt Marsh at Seabrook I LLC sold Unit J2, 2062 Sterling Marsh Lane, Salt Marsh at Seabrook to Kevin P. and Dianne B. Risch for $684,500.
Raymond Mark Wilkinson sold 3013 Ocean Winds Drive, Ocean Winds to Charles Miller and Gina Stevens for $293,500.
Lois Y. Rinehimer sold 2420 Golf Oak Park to Charles S. and Jeri L. Yearwood for $785,000.
Rupert Muller-Hickler sold 3028 Marsh Haven to Frank Schomaker for $525,000.
Sullivan’s Island
Charles F. Jones Jr. and Frances R. Jones sold Unit 9, 2057 Middle St. to Mark G. Furlong for $395,000.
West Ashley/St. Andrews
Janielly Dias sold 227 Stinson Drive, Air Harbor to Megan Moody and Brennen Tamerlano for $314,000.
David T. and Shana C. Samot sold 2102 Glen Oaks Court, Canterbury Woods to Jeffrey Steven and Katie Huss Allen for $250,000.
Glenn P. and Kathleen C. Palmer sold 2118 Deer Path Way, Canterbury Woods to Kenneth F. Smith Jr. and Ashley Smith for $256,000.
Haldor T. Jonsson Jr. and Brenda T. Jonsson sold 1915 Capri Drive to Julie Anne Kornahrens for $645,500.
Centex Homes sold 2760 Conservancy Lane, Carolina Bay to Don A. and Emily N. Frichtl for $319,565.
Centex Homes sold 2653 Doubletree Court, Carolina Bay to Kassandra H. and Brendon J. Birdsell for $327,990.
Jessica L. Bullington and Christopher M. Ward sold 360 Culver Ave., Citadel Woods to Earl Dwight Cummings V and Mallory Ford Cummings for $270,000.
Joyce C. Dennis sold 2128 Gammon St., Creekside at Carolina Bay to Christopher W. Whitmore for $303,500.
Centex Homes sold 3005 Amberbrook Lane, Creekside at Carolina Bay to Kelly Nicole Morales and Juan Pablo Morales Becerra for $400,000.
James W. and Shelley L. Richardson sold 2124 Rookery Lane, Croghan Landing to John W. and Jane A. Craig for $700,000.
Daniel W. and Lynley J. Lapp sold 2946 Ashley River Road, Drayton on the Ashley to Matthew E. Laderwager IV for $262,000.
Archdale Square LLC sold 1051 Kipling Road, East Oak Forest to Matthew R. and Sarah G. Pendleton for $332,000.
Nancy Ruth Price Sifford sold 1479 South Edgewater Drive, Edgewater Park to Mark C. and Jennifer P. Lane for $1.2 million.
Jeffrey B. and Sarah H. Harrison sold 2416 Cambria Circle, Essex Farms of Carolina Bay to Jason T. and Olivia M. Wilder for $463,500.
Russell S. Sobel sold 22 Charlton Lane, Harrison Acres to 22 Charlton Lane LLC for $341,000.
David Allen Sikes sold 29 Lampton Road, Harrison Acres to Tasma R. and Charles Sledge for $323,000.
Gabrielle M. and Michael J. Fall sold 3129 Cold Harbor Way, Rice Field of Carolina Bay to Jenna Resnik for $290,000.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 3106 Safe Harbor Way, The Pointe at Rhodes Crossing to Kevin M. and Ashley Asip for $363,435.
Berkeley County
The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between July 2-6.
Charleston
Brian M. Simms sold 499 Nelliefield Trail, Nelliefield Plantation to Ryan and Katie Delgado for $385,000.
Michele N. Greene sold 475 Nelliefield Trail, Nelliefield Plantation to Kevin and Claire Ramer for $379,000.
Stephen R. Messina sold 1163 Euclid Drive, Cain Crossing to Sarah Marie and Noah Patrick Rosenthal for $255,000.
Daniel Island
Barbara A. Thomas sold 207 Furman Farm Place, Ralston Creek to Andrea L. Volpe for $435,000.
Daniel Corner LLC sold Unit 301, 145 River Landing Drive to Kathleen J. Pate for $980,000.
David G. Pagliarini sold 1065 Barfield St. to Neely Brandace Kelleher for $515,000.
Howard D. Rothkopf sold 110 Corners Ferry St. to Nicholas Charles Pavia for $535,000.
Maverick Construction Co. LLC sold 1034 Blakeway St. to David C. and Christy W. Johannesmeyer for $760,000.
Timothy D. Sinclair sold 1458 Wando Landing St., Old Landing at Smythe Park to Paul David and Miranda L. Fox for $795,000.
Viktor A. Hammer sold 2532 Gatewood St., Old Landing at Smythe Park to Cathryn A. and Anthony Lange for $905,000.
Goose Creek
Carol Y. Kapp sold 165 Thousand Oaks Circle, Crowfield to Kassi Goodman for $307,000.
Stephen P. Smith sold 128 Belleplaine Drive, Crowfield to Nathan T. and Lina D. Coy for $259,900.
Hanahan
Justin Goble sold 1206 Eastwood Ave., Highland Park to Kyle and Kyle A. Patch for $252,000.
William James Roberts III sold 116 Otranto Club Circle to Len M. and Kara Maxin Driskell for $328,000.
Huger
DR Horton Inc. sold 249 Camber Road, Seven Lakes to Jackson L. and Donna E. Flake for $536,040.
Ladson
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 3012 Progression Trail, Hunters Bend to Sara A. and Jason D. Sigwart for $257,148.
Moncks Corner
DR Horton Inc. sold 137 Nolin Road, Spring Grove to Gaige T. Nichol for $287,455.
DR Horton Inc. sold 610 Woolum Drive, Spring Grove to Justice and Jordan Murphy for $271,300.
DR Horton Inc. sold 130 Nolin Road, Spring Grove to David Lee Cobbs Jr. for $292,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 608 Woolum Drive, Spring Grove to John R. and Marlea D. Flansburg for $300,200.
Hunter Quinn Homes LLC sold 524 Man O War Lane, Fairmont South to Chad R. and Leah W. Brown for $267,105.
Iron Gate Homes LLC sold 148 Deer Track Lane, Berkeley Run to Margaret L. and Casey H. Brown for $490,000.
True Homes LLC sold 150 Rockingham Way, Steeplechase to Travis Steven and Samantha Maholovich for $255,735.
Pinopolis
Robert A. Meade sold 2020 Shoreside Court, Broughton Hall to James C. and Wendy E. Brock for $450,000.
Summerville
Beazer Homes LLC sold 400 Northern Red Oak Drive, Cane Bay to Quincy K. and Toni Y. Freeman for $303,080.
Haley Johnson sold 211 Palmetto Walk Drive, Cane Bay to Cristy Lynn Cross for $266,900.
K Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Lakes of Cane Bay LLC sold 484 Four Seasons Blvd., Cane Bay to Keith Seymour Mendenhall and Gloria L. Williams for $385,439.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 230 Witch Hazel St., Cane Bay to Terry J. Grey and Jessica L. Bohn-Grey for $322,865.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 247 Witch Hazel St., Cane Bay to Carlton E. Blakely for $359,381.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 316 Bright Leaf Loop, Nexton to Steven J. and Jill A. Bechtold for $420,765.
Robert W. Folkman sold 146 Royal Star Road, Cane Bay to Stephanie C. and Bradley D. Altman for $299,500.
Robert W. Louis sold 249 Pemberly Blvd., Carriage Lane to Hoyt S. Tanner and Janet M. Cooper-Tanner for $260,000.
Sabal Homes at Cane Bay Plantation LLC sold 108 Calm Water Way, Cane Bay to Jose M. and Jessica M. Gordils for $367,000.
Sabal Homes at Cane Bay Plantation LLC sold 134 Calm Water Way, Cane Bay to Jacqueline D. Lawson for $356,705.
Terry F. Hughes sold 2323 Cypress Campground Road, Cypress Point Plantation to Jaciara Alves Quedevez and Matheus Barion for $560,000.
True Homes LLC sold 335 Dunlin Drive, Nexton to Dennis Michael Grant for $280,930.
Vladimir Michael Volodar sold 280 Pemberly Blvd., Carriage Lane to Lori Hammond for $259,000.
Dorchester County
The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between July 2-6.
Ladson
DR Horton Inc. sold 9723 Brandishing Road, McKewn to Kyong Cha Swiney for $257,900.
DR Horton Inc. sold 4856 Meeting Oaks Drive, McKewn to Stacey C. Comer for $267,900.
DR Horton Inc. sold 9666 Roseberry St., McKewn to Curtis R. Hood for $274,705.
DR Horton Inc. sold 9684 Roseberry St., McKewn to Robin Yvette and Gabriel Walter Oree for $283,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 9705 Fanning Basket Lane, McKewn to Trellie and Ashley S. Bennett for $286,429.
DR Horton Inc. sold 9678 Roseberry St., McKewn to Jason Allan Campbell and Kristine Lynn Schuch-Campbell for $286,770.
Marion Anthony Ball sold 402 Sparkleberry Lane, Summerhaven to Quinton G. and Kendra S. Smith for $279,000.
North Charleston
Elmer P. Uytingco sold 4210 Club Course Drive, Coosaw Creek Country Club to Douglas Leigh for $498,000.
Richard C. Lykins sold 4237 Wildwood Landing, Coosaw Creek Country Club to Taylor Vincent Giordano for $340,000.
Ridgeville
Joe D. Jeffeaux sold 2133 Pimlico Drive, Bridlewood Farms to Robert A. and Jessica Sue Ploughe for $265,000.
Summerville
Carolyn R. Luck sold 4956 Franconia Drive, Wescott Plantation to Harratial Alan Means for $257,000.
Christopher R. Nichols sold 1002 Crooked Oak Road, Legend Oaks Plantation to Thomas J. and Schayla D. Axson for $342,500.
DR Horton Inc. sold 201 Yeamans Way, Pine Forest to Katherine Garcia for $290,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 223 Olympic Club Drive, Pine Forest to Cheryl Myers for $322,710.
DR Horton Inc. sold 210 Olympic Club Drive, Pine Forest to Katherine D. and Michael Howell for $332,580.
DR Horton Inc. sold 105 Bethpage Court, Pine Forest to Shawn W. and Leslie P. Flood for $355,080.
Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 106 Crossing Water St., Bluffs at Ashley River to Chaofeng Pan Qin Lain for $262,019.
Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 641 Water Lily Trail, Summers Corner to Johnny J. and Sharon S. Evans for $368,199.
David M. Harris sold 640 Grassy Hill Road, Blackberry Creek to Antonio B. Pegram for $260,000.
HBSS Homes LLC sold 323 Fairington Drive, Kings Grant to Eric Gerald and Lisa Marie Wysong for $322,500.
Joseph L. Akos sold 304 Kyle Court, Ashborough East to Debbie J. and James D. Gibbs for $390,000.
KH Ponds LLLP sold 219 Warbler Way, The Ponds to Kathryn E. and Robert C. Carney for $309,990.
KH Ponds LLLP sold 1126 Old Field Drive, The Ponds to Charlene Bernadette and Randolph Scott Pooser for $392,950.
Mark F. Ellis sold 9138 Markleys Grove Blvd., Wescott Plantation to Timothy J. and Laura A. Williams for $273,000.
Neal R. Sherman sold 5288 Alpine Drive, The Summit to Justin and Stephanie Reed for $475,000.
P and C Investment Properties LLC sold 216 Germantown Road to Arlen M. and Patricia S. Grewe for $250,000.
P and C Investment Properties LLC sold 188 Carolinian Drive, Legend Oaks Plantation to Nathan Thorald and Kimberly Lynn Evans for $325,000.