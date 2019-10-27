Charleston County
The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between Aug. 12-16.
Awendaw
D. Edmond Walshe sold 6046 Mossey Grove Lane to Gregory St. Pierre for $653,976.
Joseph L. Wolf III and Elizabeth S. Wolf sold 6461 Come About Way, Romain Retreat to J. Franklin Chisholm III and Sara R. Chisholm for $1.3 million.
Lana Venter sold 6222 Maxville Road, See Wee to Mary Christine Delcioppo for $261,000.
Charleston
Don and Leigh Dawson sold Unit 416, 5 Gadsdenboro St. to Robert E. Peppin for $520,000.
Pamela B. McGuigan sold Unit 402, 3 Chisolm St. to Natasha and Alexander Kassian for $585,000.
Michael W. Maider sold Unit A, 103 America St. to Patrick G. Scanlan for $365,000.
Yolanda B. Smalls sold 223 Rutledge Ave. to 114 Spring Street LLC for $1.3 million.
Historic Camden Property Investors LLC sold 82 Wentworth St. to 82 Wentworth LLC for $2.4 million.
CMG Garden LLC sold 48 S. Battery St. to Barbara A. Dugan for $1.4 million.
Three Small Lots LLC sold 74 Hanover St. to Britton Leigh and Lyndia Oyler for $480,000.
Alyson K. and Yann Pirio sold 156 Smith St. to DFH South LLC for $430,000.
Susan L. Beatty sold 188 Wentworth St. to Joel and Allison Adrian for $935,000.
Todd A. and Debra A. Shuman sold 12 Limehouse St. to Robert J. Zulkoski for $2.5 million.
Hudson C. and Lynn H. Rogers sold 126 South Battery St. to Satish N. and Nandita R. Nadig for $1.7 million.
Sarah E. Gwaltney Davis sold 4 Parkwood Ave., Hampton Park Terrace to Shelly Christiansen and William Benitez Shand for $557,000.
Lowcountry Marketing Group LLC sold 82 Sheppard St. to Sheppard Parking LLC for $2.1 million.
Ground Stock LLC sold 103 Church St. to Vanderking Pilot 103 Church LLC for $4.5 million.
Folly Beach
Anton J. and Julia A. Dumars sold 606 East Ashley Ave. to Rock Lobster LLC for $785,000.
Hollywood
BCR162 LLC and BCR-1031 RE LLC sold 6251 Highway 162 to C and M LLC for $2 million.
Glenn E. and Alma P. Baldwin sold 4650 Shark Hole Road to John R. and Evanthia M. Inabinet for $430,000.
Isle of Palms
Dennis E. Mayer and Dean T. Rutherford sold Unit E 515, 9002 Palmetto Drive, Seascape Villas to Darren Michael and Michele Marie Cady for $810,000.
David A. and Susanne L. Knox sold 214 Ocean Blvd. to Corry Winston Oakes III and Amy Nixon Oakes for $3.6 million.
Debora A. Swain sold 2 45th Ave. to David A. Knox and Susanne L. Knox for $5 million.
Jamison Holforty Dewitt sold 10 Dunecrest Lane to Gerald L. Davis Jr. for $1.7 million.
Morgan Douglass Maclachlan sold 5 34th Ave. to Robert Joseph and Kristy Winkler Zak for $645,000.
J. Steven Dykes and Annette Holmes sold 11 Chapman Ave. to Susan G. and Jonathan W. Knoche for $1.6 million.
34 B.C. Group LLC sold 34 Beach Club Villas Court to William Reilly and Ann Marie Morvai for $1.1 million.
James Island
Eric J. and Kathryn H. Drinkuth sold 602 Constant Drive, Stono Shores to Bruce A. Friedman for $375,000.
Stobo Holdings LLC sold 609 Bootlegger Lane, Sovereign Still to Edmond and Jocelyn Hepp Kotary for $773,000.
Geoffrey S. and Elise F. Kilgore sold 1332 Wicks Ave., Clarks Point to Edward William Duffy III and Courtney Allison Kight for $390,000.
John Lawrence Knox sold 738 Collette St., Clear View to Eric J. and Kathryn H. Drinkuth for $350,000.
AAA Offshore Towing LLC sold 2050 Parkway Drive, Wappoo Hall to Gail D. Hopkins for $449,900.
Christopher P. and Kaitlyn M. Nigro sold 1218 Pressley Road, Freeman's Point at Seaside Plantation to Jason Matthew and Christina M. King for $510,000.
Stephane M. and Vanina L. Meystre Pirollo sold 1525 Hunley Ave., Bayfront to Jesse E. and Eileen J. Blom for $588,000.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 1627 Oak Island Drive to John E. and Nell P. Corbett for $896,225.
David B. and Rachel H. Fox sold 1274 Taliaferro Drive, Clarks Point to John J. and Monica F. Gerow for $460,000.
J. James and Kelly P. Duggan sold 1528 Hunley Ave., Bay Front to Kent Kevin Motes Jr. for $1.4 million.
Philip J. and Sheena M. Janse sold 668 Wildwood Road to Mark A. and Diette Courrege Casey for $525,000.
Bryn C. and Tiffany B. Alexander sold 1026 Oakcrest Drive, Willow Walk to Marshall Crayton Rowe for $271,000.
Britt L. Michaelson and Randall S. Bredell sold 1258 Caperton Way, Pemberton at Seaside Plantation to Robert Charles Eisenstadt and Jill Ann Hirsekorn for $430,000.
Helene and Warren Barrett sold 1934 Fleming Woods Road, Fleming Park to Stephen S. Hull Jr. and Erin O. Moore for $460,000.
D. Allen Badger sold 661 Beauregard St., Clear View to William Patrick Brooker West and Anne Eiserhardt West for $360,000.
Johns Island
Lance E. and Judy L. Clifford sold 7134 Indigo Palms Way, Indigo Hall at Hope Plantation to Carol Bruton for $255,000.
Catherine V. Merry Williams sold 2120 Landfall Way, Bay Pointe Villas to Troy A. Eidsness and Damon J. Demeio for $278,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2140 Saint John’s Woods Parkway, The Villages in St. John's Woods to Adam J. and Christen C. Siegel for $455,215.
Jeremy J. and Jamie Granson sold 3209 Hartwell St., Maybank Village to Chance C. Grego and Christine E. Fulmer for $295,000.
D.R. Horton Inc. sold 1217 Hammrick Lane, Woodbury Park to David Carr and Linda Ann Whitt for $345,000.
William Patrick Brooker West sold 2807 Pottinger Drive, The Cottages at Johns Island to Jason Sumner Komro for $290,000.
R. Keith and Lauren C. Carroll sold 1658 Sparkleberry Lane, The Gardens at Whitney Lake to John Joseph and Leah Venezia for $324,900.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2134 Colson Lane, Oakfield to Leah M. Ellis for $364,855.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 5077 Catfish Loop, St. John's Lake to Nicholas A. Stayman for $292,595.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 1585 Thin Pine Drive, The Gardens at Riverview Farms to Paul M. Convertito for $319,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2040 Kemmerlin St., Oakfield to Richard G. Arthur for $371,304.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2019 Lanneau Lane, Oakfield to Richard S. Russell for $324,040.
SM Charleston LLC sold 2405 Lieutenant Dozier Drive, Stonoview to Taylor and Elizabeth Sanders Morris for $435,000.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 1201 Lois Allen Road to Taylor Ann Walton and Ralph Edwin Cochrane for $345,860.
Eugene M. and Susan M. Shubert sold 3288 River Road to William Edison and Christina M. Wyatt for $333,000.
Kiawah Island
A. Richard and Susan B. Diederich sold 432 Sea Lavender Court, Oceanwood to Faulkner/Glenn Real Estate Holdings LLC for $752,500.
Grady Arnold Jr. and Patricia W. Arnold sold 719 Glossy Ibis Lane, Egret Pintail to Stephen Zienowicz and Jerilyn Mearns for $1.5 million.
Dennis O. and Carolyn N. Bernard sold 589 Oyster Rake Drive to Svetoslav Svetoslavov Minkov and Amy Lynn Jansen for $450,000.
Jeffrey and Denyse T. Eisenhardt sold 25 Marsh Edge Lane, Marsh Island Woods to Thomas M. and Eva M. Brandt for $770,000.
McClellanville
Edward and Betty Farnworth sold 10011 S. Carolina Road, Silverhill to William Popham McDougal for $445,000.
Robert G. and Elaine R. Bestler sold 174 Baker St. to Cecil Mills and Nancy Jones Mills for $425,000.
Moncks Corner
Claude O. and Ramona P. Patrick sold 119 Jolly Lane to Robert and Judith Chance for $255,000.
Mount Pleasant/East Cooper
Seagrass Real Estate and Development LLC sold Unit 2B, 1601 Marsh Harbor Lane, Toler’s Cove to Dewitt H. Smith III and Cynthia B. Smith for $850,000.
Seagrass Real Estate and Development LLC sold Unit 2A, 1601 Marsh Harbor Lane, Toler's Cove to M. William and Tomi G. Youngblood for $830,000.
Marti Jo Christner sold 1716 Villa Maison, Montclair to Diane I. and Timothy J. Rash for $250,000.
Seagrass Real Estate and Development LLC sold Unit 101, 1601 Marsh Harbor Lane, Toler’s Cove to Wlliam Holt Davis Jr. and Faye Wilburn Davis for $659,000.
Fred O. and Penny G. Vaigneur sold 959 Shellmore Lane, Kensington Plantation to 959 Shellmore Lane LLC for $725,000.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 1486 Brightwood Drive, The Covington at Park West to Aaron Bruce Karl Ober and Anna Maria Theresa Santos Ober for $515,000.
Bernadette Garry sold 1114 Mainland Court, Harborgate Shores to Aaron Mitchell and Ralph Craig Watkins for $382,500.
Clint Martin sold 350 Spoonbill Lane, Sandpiper Point to Alec David Gropman and Lindsey Rae Pierz for $348,000.
David I. and Kate E. Grange sold 281 North Shelmore Blvd., I'On to Alex C. and Caitlin Rubin for $729,000.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 3945 Bessemer Road, Bessemer Park at Park West to Allan Robert and Sandra Kowal for $359,056.
Michael and Gail Macdonald sold 2177 Sandy Point Lane, Rivertowne to Alyssa Catherine and Bryan A. Decker for $520,000.
Kara A. and Michael W. Poore sold 3917 Hanoverian Drive, Pepper Plantation to Andrea Zenisek and Amedee Derrick Ogorman for $365,000.
Ryan B. Voerg and Tracy Kramer sold 2499 Worthington Drive, Indigo Chase to Andrew and Tina Frazier for $610,000.
Heather N. Wood sold 1015 Jack Snipe Lane, Shemwood to Andrew Ronald Wade and Hollis Ashley Smith for $412,000.
Richard S. Braddock Jr. and Jill I. Braddock sold 112 Freeman St., Greenwich Commons to Anne W. Navarro for $2.5 million.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 3037 Caspian Court, Bessemer Park at Park West to Anthony Peter and Anne Kathryn Paulsen for $460,175.
Theodore T. Chavez Jr. and Elisa R. Romo sold 1654 William Hapton Way, Summerlin at Park West to Brett L. and Marcella B. Berman for $415,000.
Johanna G. Palmadottir and Thorsten I. Magnusson sold 2945 Thornrose Lane, Thornewood to Brian David and Emily Lynn Schutte for $431,000.
Robert F. and Sharon E. Hoffman sold 1021 Bowman Woods Drive, Carolina Park to Brian G. Tolbert for $510,000.
Elizabeth B. and Mathew A. Mason sold 1489 Kinloch Lane, Fox Pond to Brielle Beatrice and Patricia F. Ross for $388,000.
Sarah K. Rock sold 1065 Mathis Ferry Road, Queen's Row to Chad L. and Evanlyn G. Ray for $385,000.
Anthony D. and Allison S. Papadopoulos sold 471 Springfield Road, Longpoint to Chelsea Florence Cowan and Christopher Ian Sweetgall for $385,000.
Gregory D. and Megan K. Hrenya sold 2800 Stay Sail Way, The Harbour at Dunes West to Christopher H. Taylor for $790,000.
Everett G. Walters sold 1343 Deep Water Drive, Lakeshore to Claire Welling for $525,000.
Edward R. Feagins Jr. and Kathy J. Feagins sold 2980 Treadwell St., Waverly at Hamlin Plantation to Craig and Allison Loescher for $287,500.
Richard and Deborah Alexander sold 2815 Gaston Gate, The Retreat at Brickyard Plantation to Craig Robert and Anne Palecek Schneider for $579,900.
Ferdinand Family LLC sold 3588 Henrietta Hartford Road, Tennyson at Park West to David and Jessica Hess for $1.2 million.
Christopher S. and Patricia L. Litts sold 46 Eastlake Road, I'On to David Ross Gordon and Andrea Laura Martin for $750,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2324 Bucktail Court, Riverview in Dunes West to Delyle F. and Therese M. Reule for $749,990.
Ronald M. and Deborah R. Tuten sold 3073 Intracoastal View Drive, The Sound at Hamlin Plantation to Douglas A. and Heidi S. Hooper for $855,000.
Moden LLC sold 2021 Grey Marsh Road to Elaine Scanlon-Ciullo for $395,000.
Michelle L. Vieira sold 734 Milldenhall Road, Point Pleasant to Emily Nell Durlach and Matthew Thomas Coolbaugh for $675,000.
Thomas V. and Lori A. Winkler sold 3033 River Vista Way, The Harbour at Dunes West to Gary Matthew and Marianna G. Didieo for $699,900.
David R. and Virginia S. Stevens sold 1253 Dingle Road, Royal Palms to George Clayton Allen III and Ellen Kelleher Allen for $329,000.
Daniel Hughes sold 121 Cape Remley Place to Harbor Creek LLC for $395,000.
Randy C. and Carter L. Domikis sold 2700 Crooked Stick Lane, Marsh Isle of Rivertowne Country Club to Heidi Carson and Richard Dye for $895,000.
Aubrey K. and Rachel C. Johnson sold 1506 Red Tide Road, Oyster Point to James and Andrea Kay Hinderhofer for $785,000.
Chad R. Sanders sold 2716 Gaston Gate, The Retreat at Brickyard Plantation to Jeremy and Andrea Martin for $525,000.
Elizabeth Sewell Arnold sold 850 Osullivan Drive to Jonathan B. Yarian and Melissa R. Ellis-Yarian for $378,500.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 3768 Orion Lane, Carolina Park to Jonathon and Meagann Verdetto for $588,576.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 3773 Orion Lane, Carolina Park to Justin Robert Glembin for $544,160.
Dickey R. Dingle Jr. sold 2 Vincent Drive, Brookgreen Meadows to Kaitlyn Swicegood and Thomas David Dingle for $425,000.
Dominic J. and Rita L. Verlotta sold 459 Springfield Road, Longpoint to Kathleen and Lloyd Emanuel for $480,000.
Beazer Homes LLC sold 1281 Gannett Road, Bentley Park to Kathy McAllister and David Robert Piotrowski for $611,490.
713 Bradburn Drive LLC sold 713 Bradburn Drive, Point Pleasant to LDI Properties LLC for $357,700.
Phyllis L. Bedard sold 1492 Ketch Court, Pirates Cove to Mary Young Sharp for $460,000.
Andrew S. Winburn and Heather L. Hough sold 1536 Barquentine Drive, Pirates Cove to Megan and Scott Shank for $705,000.
Julie M. Antley sold 1251 Chatfield St., Wakendaw Place to Michael William and Kara A. Poore for $450,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2402 Brackish Drive, Riverview at Dunes West to Nicholas A. Ciuffo for $395,640.
Gale Grafe sold 588 Antebellum Lane, Rice Bay at Belle Hall Plantation to Patricia Marie Domen for $405,000.
Jeanine Nicosia sold 1452 Carradale Lane, The Legacy at Charleston National Country Club to Patricia Scottaline for $364,000.
Susan Rana Imbarlina Crumpton and Sylvia B. White sold 3093 Park West Blvd., Mansfield at Park West to Peter Townsend and Jessica Campbell for $309,900.
Gary S. and Judith A. Gajewski sold 1042 Loyalist Lane, Snee Farm to Randy C. and Carter Lee Domikis for $615,000.
C. David and Elizabeth C. Sutton sold 2261 Magnolia Meadows Drive, Magnolia Woods at Seaside Farms to Rene H. and Jacqueline A. Desrosiers for $657,500.
Paul L. and Michael Dunlap sold 813 Tupelo Bay Drive, Hibben at Belle Hall Plantation to Richard J. and Linda Oleary for $600,000.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 1376 Honor Way, Liberty Cottages to Robert John and Denise Michelle Thetreault for $519,900.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2342 Brackish Drive, Riverview at Dunes West to Robert O. Riggs and Halsey A. Heinselman for $859,461.
Khoa Dinh and Tam Thi Nguyen sold 2279 Spring Hope Drive, Magnolia Village to Ronald and Lynn Mariani for $513,000.
The I'on Co. LLC sold 19 Mobile St., I'On to SBCA Investment LLC for $451,000.
Karen E. Lamble sold 1135 Freelock Drive to Scott W. and Maranda Shellhaas for $490,000.
Patricia M. Wise sold 1260 Palmetto Peninsula Drive, Seaside Farms to Soo Joung and Min Kook Kim for $460,000.
Ann K. Sottile sold 3513 Henrietta Hartford Road, Tennyson at Park West to Steven Anthony Yaconetti for $665,000.
Eric A. Foor and Amanda Binkey sold 657 Fox Pond Drive to Timothy Fred and Angela Pratt Mynatt for $463,000.
North Charleston
David M. Lane Jr. and Heather A. Lane sold 5158 East Liberty Park Circle, Oak Terrace Preserve to Andrew Barstow for $275,500.
Kerry G. Milligan and Michael B. Green sold 8025 Eberly Ave., Colony North to Edward L. Schoonover for $250,000.
Anatolii and Lilliya Iusico sold 7026 Orvin St., Midland Park to Michelle Mace for $269,000.
Joseph S. Scottaline sold 4385 Stoney Poynt Court, Plantation Isle to Robert Bruce and Patricia Jeanne Golden for $1.2 million.
Azalea Center sold 2685 Azalea Drive, Azalea Center to Decks and Docks Lumber Co. Inc. for $1.4 million.
Tim and Natalie Brock sold 1065 Bexley St. to Eric Durand for $264,000.
Megan M. and Kendrick J. Jones sold 7817 Open Court, Brookdale to Gerald and Vera Smalls for $267,000.
Manorhouse Builders of South Carolina LLC sold 5145 Hyde Park Village Lane, Village at Hyde Park to Justin D. and Alexis L. Quinn for $331,446.
Sarah Elizabeth Didow and Tyler Patrick Kratzer sold 4366 Rugheimer Ave. to Lauren Amanda Krey and Warren Parker Bennett for $345,000.
Ravenel
SEFH of South Carolina LLC sold 4055 Capensis Lane, Landing at Poplar Grove to Philip A. and Diane L. Bedard for $448,848
Seabrook Island
1136 Summerwind LLC sold 1136 Summer Wind Lane, Summer Wind Cottages to Seabrook Vacations LLC for $305,500.
Nelson A. Chastain Jr. and Catherine W. Chastain sold 1203 Creek Watch Trail, Creek Watch Villas to Steven Jay Karp and Lisa Ramsey Vellieux for $355,000.
Sullivan’s Island
Bruce Alan Leonard sold 1753 Middle St. to Kevin E. and Patricia M. Lord for $1.9 million.
West Ashley/St. Andrews
Regina B. Snyder sold 1939 Capri Drive, Capri Isle to Barton Taylor and Mellody V. Burford for $755,000.
Greg Caloudas sold 1309 White Tail Path, Hunt Club to Beverly Baturin for $357,000.
Aletha R. Lindquist sold 17 Hunters Forest Drive, Shadowmoss to Catherine R.W. and Kevin R. Carter for $311,000.
Justin Tyler Albrecht sold 647 Fair Spring Drive, Shieveling Plantation to Chelsea Rae Braden and Joshua Brandon Hennessee for $306,000.
411 Wappoo Road LLC sold 411 Wappoo Road, Geddes Hall to Hugh Edward and Brigit G.F. Conway for $335,000.
Robert D. Nevitt and Heather Van Lin sold 2034 Piper Drive, Air Harbor to Jacob D. Adamczak for $354,000.
Robert W. and Marci L. Grimsley sold 1936 Cedar Petal Lane, Westborough to James E. Delaney and Victoria E. Lukehart for $250,000.
Megan E. and Willie Moore sold 488 Cessna Ave., Citadel Woods to Jannel Q. Banks for $275,000.
Frances R. Shaw sold 32 Hunters Forest Drive, Shadowmoss to John and Lauren Harfield for $319,500.
Robert and Michelle Tyrrell sold 6056 Fieldstone Circle, Sweetbay to John and Melany Davidoski for $329,000.
John Carlisle Skinner sold 1360 North Edgewater Drive, Edgewater Park to John F. Fleming Jr. for $800,000.
Morgan M. Herlocker and Elizabeth Rose Wolf sold 6 Penn Ave., Avondale to Joseph L. Wolf III and Elizabeth S. Wolf for $250,000.
E and H Holdings LLC sold 1333 Wallerton Ave., Washington Park to Lyndsay Zotian for $355,000.
Cara Rivera and Daniel Berlinsky sold 33 Nuffield Road, Sandhurst to Mason P. and Hillary M. Sullivan for $571,330.
Michael P. Filan sold 2327 Wofford Road, Drayton on the Ashley to Matthew West for $296,500.
Theresa B. Solomon sold 352 Confederate Circle, South Windermere to Meredith L. and Elbridge St. John Gale for $850,000.
Kelly Percy Esquibel sold 2747 Rutherford Way, Carolina Bay to Michael Thomas and Sherri Smith Simmons for $502,500.
Jeremy J. and Kelly T. Kraus sold 2326 Eagle Creek Drive, Essex Farms at Carolina Bay to Nikita Y. Ilin and Tarryn M. Chichester for $405,000.
TMP SRE 1 LLC sold 2051 Sam Rittenberg Blvd. to OK Properties of South Carolina LLC for $3.6 million.
Wallace C. O'Rear and Jennifer M. Scales sold 1839 Saint Julian Drive, West Ashley Plantation to Ronald Warren and Betty Jo Burkhard for $255,000.
Jessica F. and Joshua T. Blackstone sold 1817 Ground Pine Drive, Carolina Bay to Sinead Farrelly for $320,000.
Barbara G. Martin sold 1 Dunvegan Drive, Dunvegan at Shadowmoss to Sonya Renee and Mark Alan Puckett for $315,000.
Barbara Ann Vetula sold 3038 Conservancy Lane, Carolina Bay to Teresa and James R. Cowley for $325,000.
Claytn Ahring sold 1314 White Drive, West Oak Forest to Timothy R. Brown for $320,000.
Edward T. Pendarvis sold 571 Savannah Highway, Windermere to Virtute Quies LLC for $685,000.
Mellody V. Burford sold 12 Craven Ave., Byrnes Downs to Whitney Renee Wise Buckland for $375,000.
Berkeley County
Charleston
Cynthia A. Mixson sold 723 Barbados Drive, Beresford Hall to Ann B. Mixson for $360,000.
Eastwood Construction LLC sold 409 Topsail Court, The Landings at Sweetwater to Neil Thomas and Heather Mathews for $448,930.
Erica A. Geddie sold 110 Carriage Hill Place, Nelliefield Plantation to Lauren W. Baker for $432,000.
Henry Rivers Jr. sold 117 Bellpointe Lane, Pinefield to John and Kimberly Johnson Jordan for $1.7 million.
Ricardo L. Little sold 235 Nelliefield Creek Drive, Nelliefield Plantation to Taylor E. Altman and Tanner J. Rutherford for $322,000.
Daniel Island
Nadine Didia sold Unit C 101, 200 River Landing Drive to Laura J. and David W. Kelly for $365,000.
Pamela Jarvis sold Unit 105, 135 Pier View St. to Dianne McKinnon for $275,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2581 Daniel Island Drive, Edgefield Park to Matthew W. and Lindsay Greene for $695,241.
Goose Creek
Ashlara A. Hayes sold 124 Adthan Circle, Adthan Place to Brooklyn Kay Hunter and Paul Wayne Hogue for $280,000.
Isaac Siaw sold 506 Mountain Laurel Circle, Liberty Village to Leonel R. and Sarah Corona for $250,000.
Katherine V. Kent sold 190 Mayfield Drive, Liberty Village to Jacob G. and Heather G. Macan for $265,000.
Lennar Corp. sold 108 Sumac Drive, Liberty Village to Giselle and Dale Greene for $294,900.
Lennar Corp. sold 218 Chaste Tree Drive, Liberty Village to Naomi and Jared C. Redmile for $289,385.
Holly Hill
Glenda L. Bilton sold 2899 Old Gilliard Road to Ronald Ray Gray Jr. for $270,000.
Moncks Corner
DR Horton Inc. sold 433 Buckhannon Lane, Spring Grove to Natascha J. Waheed for $253,535.
James B. Hayes sold 506 Abigail St., Strawberry Station to Kara Griffin for $254,000.
Michael Burbage sold 141 Kimberton Ave., Foxbank to Matthew Lane Follum for $251,000.
Thomas Edward Miller sold 214 Shelby Shea Lane to Christopher M. and Lynette E. Hodgdon for $485,000.
St. Stephen
Robert A. Chance sold 931 B and B Lane to William C. Posey and Marilyn A. Griffith for $280,000
Summerville
DR Horton Inc. sold 303 Celestial Blvd., Meridian to Andrew T. Hansen for $339,000.
Jonathan D. Fruge sold 609 Ravens Wood Road, Felder Creek to Christopher and Erica Kinney for $265,000.
Kanuengnij Hall sold 279 Overcup Loop, Cane Bay to Taylor and Zachery Rafter for $325,000.
Kenith S. Sharp sold 158 Netherfield Drive, Carriage Lane to Jonathan T. Hines for $314,000.
Kevin A. Goosie sold 213 Basket Grass Lane, Cane Bay to James Thomas Losito for $267,000.
Learthur D. Armstead sold 505 Wodin Place, Saint Thomas Park to Timothy D. and Julie A. Stone for $510,000.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division Properties LLC sold 120 Rouen Lane, Cane Bay to Brian J. and Samantha L. Campbell for $326,655.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division Properties LLC sold 334 Saxony Loop, Cane Bay to Daniel and Tiffany Q. Velez for $333,343.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 115 Hedera Court, Nexton to Barbara A. Jones for $303,840.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 313 Bright Leaf Loop, Nexton to Scott and Jennifer Winkelmann for $417,453.
Randy L. Florey sold 211 Saxony Loop, Cane Bay to Derek and Kristine Russell for $305,000.
True Homes LLC sold 383 Dunlin Drive, Nexton to D'Ebony N'Daisneal Wilson and Kendric Riley for $299,470.
Dorchester County
Ladson
Carrie Giglio sold 203 Equinox Circle, Heatherwoods to Kimberly Ann and Wayne Thomas Holl for $250,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 5035 Paddy Field Way, McKewn to John J. Hipple and Brittany L. Jazdzewski for $278,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 9807 Sickle Drive, McKewn to Sue K. and Dallas J. Nolan for $278,720.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 9945 Winged Elm St., Coosaw Preserve to Sarah Christine and Brian Elliott Solomon for $358,030.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 9949 Winged Elm St., Coosaw Preserve to Vincent P. and Sonja D. Magnani for $372,405.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 9947 Winged Elm St., Coosaw Preserve to Stephen Joseph and Jeanette Lyzak for $377,215.
Walter D. Kraft sold 9811 Seed St., McKewn to Joshua D. Nichols and Heather A. Jamison for $250,000.
Summerville
Brian J. Preston sold 104 Mayfield St., Ashborough to Loraine Cook-Holcombe and Darren Kirk Holcombe for $370,000.
Chas Graham Burroughs sold 705 Wistful Way, Reminisce to Joseph L. and Summer N. Swafford for $275,000.
David J. Mazza sold 207 Bumble Way, Summers Corner to Thomas C. Kingsley and Nicole Kingsley Ortiz for $305,000.
John R. Inabinet sold 90 Gaillard Lane to Janet L. and Janet Fones for $350,000.
Lennar Corp. sold 1010 Mossy Rock Drive, Timber Trace to Erin M. Garrison and Cory Benjamin Seprish for $270,610.
Leslie H. Kelly sold 227 Brandywine Drive, Ashborugh East to Elaine Dupont and Brett Edwin Floyd for $455,000.
LT Development LLC sold 506 Mayfield St., Ashborough to Julia A. and Bryan Allen West for $552,500.
Lynn Holland sold 221 King Charles Circle, Newington Plantation to Cary A. Chiampi and Ashley L. Haines for $295,000.
Maria-Elena Leon sold 5172 Blair Road, Myers Mill to Jeremy Jacob and Sine Gacsady for $299,000.
Meredith C. Cunningham sold 9249 Markleys Grove Blvd., Wescott Plantation to Randy Willard Warner and Maxine Cel Brinquis Warner for $295,000.
Robert N. Teague Jr. sold 114 Blake Drive, Newington Plantation to Christopher Michael Lotito for $252,000.
Tara Riemer sold 9370 Harroway Road, Wescott Plantation to Matthew F. and Candice O. Perez for $299,500.