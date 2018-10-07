Real estate transactions for Sunday, October 7, 2018.

Charleston County
The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between Aug. 6-10.
Charleston
George W. and Pamela M. Beckwith sold Unit D, 50 South Battery St. to Stephen B. and Debra S. Sparrow for $795,000.
Paul T. Pritchard sold Unit B1, 161 St. Margaret St. to Howard E. Borger for $254,000.
Estate of Elouise M. Tennyson sold 12 Coming St. to 12 Coming Street LLC for $962,500.
Alexis Homer Glover and Georgia H. Darby sold 289 East Bay St. to 289 E Bay LLC for $500,000.
Stephanie Aiken sold 19 North Tracy St. to JJASH Holdings LLC for $250,000.
Nathanael H. Gunter and Lily Peterson sold 11 Oswego St. to Michael P. and Christine L. Kahn for $380,000.
Clara S. Hicklin sold 1006 Ashley Ave., Rutledge Heights to Daniel J. Mullins for $360,000.
Max L. Hill Jr. sold 109 Tradd St. to Steven N. Hirsch for $2.3 million.
Edisto Island
William F. Melton Jr. and Debra W. Melton sold 8224 Shergould Lane, Shergould Plantation to Michael S. and Debra S. McClary for $395,000.
Folly Beach
Front Beach Ted LLC and Front Beach Tim LLC sold 1617 East Ashley Ave. to Patrick M. Barlow and Stacey E. Ledbetter for $934,000.
David K. and Heather S. Perry sold 1208 Tabby Drive, Tabby Island to 1028 Tabby LLC for $1.7 million.
Robert R. Edmunds sold 513 West Ashley Ave. to Deborah Boies for $950,000.
EandJ Properties NC LLC sold 316 West Ashley Ave. to George D. Hiatt for $665,000.
Hollywood
James S. and Ellen B. Moore sold 4791 Stono Links Drive, The Plantation at Stono Ferry to Daniel and Susan Neidhardt for $410,000.
Bonnie Alexander sold 4695 Wilson Road to Jeanine Marie Satriano and Matthew Charlton Barfield for $259,000.
Isle of Palms
DSM Rentals LLC sold Unit 206, 1140 Ocean Blvd. to Mary Pickering for $820,000.
Susan J. Gordon sold Unit 205B, 8000 Palmetto Drive, Summer House to Melissa Carbone and Nicholas C. Wynne for $610,000.
Michael L. Arnau sold 38 32nd Ave. to Brian T. Abraham Jr. and Lisa P. Abraham for $735,000.
Pauline E. Buck sold 3 Beachwood East to Jared A. and Haley S. Wagner for $1.3 million.
John William Casey sold 910 Carolina Blvd. to IOP Investments LLC for $1 million.
James Kingsbury sold 251 Forest Trail to Andrew Robert and Jessica Marie Adams for $640,000.
David L. Fortson sold 3004 Palm Blvd. to Round Two LLC for $2.2 million.
James Island
Joseph C. and Mark C. Fipps sold 740 Deene St., Bay Front to Judith K. Gonsoulin for $256,000.
Joshua W. Hair and Jennifer R. Page sold 955 Anchor Road, Bayfield Manor to Massey M. and Courtney A. Yannitelli for $471,120.
Lambert-Weiss LLC sold 2043 Wappoo Drive to Charles T. Cole III and Whitney E.W. Cole for $545,000.
Matthew A. Blum sold 1740 Gilbert St. to Thomas Snider Harvey and Jennifer Snider Harvey for $300,000.
Charles B. Johnson sold 2217 Ramsay St., Fort Pendleton Heights to Linda Brantlee Tinsley for $562,000.
Charles Molnar sold 1321 Freer St., Green Crest to Ashley Brooke Fazzary for $306,500.
Todd Putney sold 991 Harbortowne Road, Harbor Woods to Howard and Glorianne Schnabolk for $387,500.
Konstantinos Z. Ioannidis sold 1122 Wellington Drive, Lawton Bluff to Sarah Ferguson Wurzelbacher for $255,000.
Carmel Lyn Lisser sold 2111 Coker Ave., Riverland Terrace to Brandon Scott Cabot for $403,000.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 1506 Layback Aly, Sea Aire to James and Catherine Elliott for $413,275.
Katy W. Chung sold 628 Semaht St., Stono Shores to Teldon B. Alford and Becky L. Spitzer for $264,000.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division LLC sold 605 Mackay Trail, The Village at Stiles Point to Dave Davis and Janina Karluk for $661,910.
Palmetto Home Investments LLC sold 679 Highwood Circle, Woodhaven to Matthew and Shannon Shelly for $360,000.
Rose Mary T. Hull sold 324 Woodland Shores Road, Woodland Shores to Evan Diament for $301,500.
Johns Island
Jason T. Ligon sold 3751 Maybank Highway, Bugsby Plantation to Anthony Lex and Susan Davison for $255,000.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division LLC sold 3316 Dunwick Drive, Fenwick Hills to Christine E. and Jeffrey L. Holt for $268,000.
Mark G. and Dawn H. Clancy sold 1614 Regimental Lane, Headquarters Island Plantation to Paul R. Kitchin Jr. and Christina Spinelli for $525,000.
Beazer Homes LLC sold 3112 Harding Court, Maybank Village to Nicholas Michael and Marie Nicole Kornas for $276,990.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2005 Lanneau Lane, Oakfield to January M. and Derek R. Baldy for $310,990.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 3093 Vincent Astor Drive, Oakfield to Jeremy R. and Dena J. Johnson for $316,540.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 3083 Vincent Astor Drive, Oakfield to Sara E. and Frank P. Kanapaux V for $328,965.
Spencer J. Himes sold 1641 Bee Balm Road, St. John's Crossing to Wade D. McLendon III for $267,800.
Kristen Perez sold 2838 August Road, Summertrees to Kayla Maggie Ann and Bailey Bennett for $275,000.
Christy and David B. McEachern sold 1203 Segar St., Swygert's Landing to Taylor Van Orden for $364,000.
Kevin T. and Christina Lafountain sold 3417 Hamlett Court, The Retreat at Johns Island to Michael Christian Martin and Jacqueline Weber Martin for $324,900.
Kiawah Island
Paul D. and Martha G. Okerberg sold 4836 Green Dolphin Way, Turtle Cove Villas to Robert Williams for $270,000.
Robert M. Williams sold 328 Catbrier Court, Middlewoods East to Catbrier 1 LLC for $350,000.
Kathleen A. and Mark A. Van Sumeren sold 291 Masters Court, Plantation Woods South to Max Montoya Jr. and Patti Lynn Montoya for $812,000.
Steven H. and Carole G. Rice sold 82 River Marsh Lane, Rhett's Bluff to Craig W. and Lisa Rowitz for $359,000.
Ladson
Stoney Ladson LLC sold 9680 Stoney Road, Ladson to RW Stoney Ladson Industrial Owner LLC for $2.5 million.
McClellanville
Robert Brian Bailey II sold 830 Pinckney St. to Peden D. and Robert E. Dunn for $261,000.
Mount Pleasant/East Cooper
Nicolas Libert sold Unit 2803, 2461 Kings Gate Lane, The Heritage at Dunes West to Megan E. Ricketts for $255,000.
Ann P. Fary sold 1516 Deene Park Circle, Ellington Woods to Marguerite Shea for $259,000.
Philip and Phyllis Cohen sold 2040 Ashburton Way, Andover at Park West to Robert T. and Elizabeth F. Sullivan for $1.1 million.
Steven H. and Margaret F. Morse sold 2004 Hammond Drive, Berkleigh at Park West to Zachary J. and Irene Rose Yereb for $360,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 1586 Grey Marsh Road, Cambridge Square North to Lisa Diane Nichols for $425,000.
Laura S. Snell sold 1882 Carolina Towne Court, Carolina Walk at Town Centre to Emily S. Grattan for $545,000.
Cooper James Investment Group LLC sold 736 Creekside Drive, Charleston to Grimball Corner Investments LLC for $470,000.
Katherine Thompson and Robert Becker sold 1064 Willoughby Lane, Churchill Park to Brent Edward Bagwell and Kelly Inlow for $400,000.
Hibben Ferry Apartments LLC sold 1054 Anna Knapp Blvd. to Carroll USPF VI Charleston III and Coopers Pointe Owner LP for $4.8 million.
Catalyst Builders Inc. sold 3694 Tip Lane, Copahee View to Nathan T. and Kristin M. Mike for $494,900.
Alpana Wegner sold 2316 Darts Cove Way, Darts Pointe at Dunes West to GR Creek Home LLC for $1.4 million.
Peter Lorenco II and Leslie Lorenco sold 2425 Darts Cove Way, Darts Pointe at Dunes West to John M. and Jane W. Pakulski for $790,000.
Diana Burton Simms and Elizabeth Brooks Gong sold 3511 Hartford Village Way, Hartford Village to Edward T. and Debra A. Crowe for $645,000.
Edward P. Holder III and Sallie S. Holder sold 926 Richter Way to Mark E. Angelino for $1.2 miollion.
Robert J. Adams sold 305 North Shelmore Blvd., I'On to Janet Marie Curtin for $598,000.
Kimberly D. McDaniel sold 3249 Morningdale Drive, Ivy Hall to John Elsbree and Kimberly Strong for $378,000.
David M. and Sandra S. Temple sold 3544 Billings St., Madison to Sarah Anne Roberts for $264,000.
Robert A. and Amy K. Dunning sold 1576 Sea Palms Crescent, Marais at Seaside Farms to Jean Moses Small for $507,500.
Helen R. and Flash Kinlock sold 2919 Riverwood Drive, Marsh Cove at Dunes West to Ryan J. and Catherine N. Augustine for $490,000.
Brickyard Plantation Property Owners Assoc. Inc. sold 1381 Brickman Way, McLean's Orchard at Brickyard Plantation to U.S. Bank Trust N.A. for $400,000.
Rebecca A. Bennett sold 318 Morrison St. to Heather L. Evans and Christopher Michael Baldwin for $1.3 million.
James D. Johnston sold 107 Carr St. to Matthew David and Katie Veatch O'Neill for $875,000.
Salvatore J. Serio sold 1480 Indian St., Osceola Heights to Sean C. Leighton for $275,000.
Michael R. and Nicole J. Olivo-Ferrie sold 2232 Skyler Drive, Oyster Point to Brion and Patti McCoy for $550,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 1553 Prince Edward St., Oyster Point to Shirley R. Law for $400,000.
Mark S. and Stephanie C. Cecil sold 2312 North Palmetto Fort Drive, Palmetto Fort to Victor T. and Kathy A. Perrone for $575,000.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 3421 Salterbeck St., Park West to Russell M. and Anne E. Floyd for $486,000.
Thomas A. and Janice M. Stewart sold 1500 Rivertowne Country Club Drive, Parkers Landing to Kerri Lenard and Deidra N. Chisolm for $629,500.
HBW Investments LLC sold 1113 Quiet Road to Hawkins Developments LLC for $1.1 million.
Peter E. Sommers sold 1209 Dingle Road, Royal Palms to Louis and Natalie Verdetto for $339,900.
Mary M. Baker sold 1035 Planters Curve, Snee Farm to Habitat Design and Development LLC for $417,000.
Mary Lee Weathers and Genevieve Habersham sold 767 Long Point Road to Porch Swing Investments LLC for $400,000.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 3481 Saltflat Lane, Stratton by the Sound to Charles T. Isenberg III and Cheryl Y. Isenberg for $535,180.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 1224 Spottail Court, Stratton by the Sound to William Evan Lavinghousez III and Megan Leigh Lavinghousez for $650,000.
Nicholas C. and Joanna G. Koch sold 1834 Falling Creek Circle, Sweetgrass to Daniel W. Shellie and Jessica E. Maginsky for $420,000.
Stephen and Katie G. Nickerson sold 1280 Horseshoe Bend, Sweetgrass to Sean and Kaitlynn Carlin for $390,000.
William B. Nicholson and Douglas S. Lorance sold 3517 Henrietta Hartford Road, Tennyson at Park West to Richard L. Cullen Jr. and Barbara B. Cullen for $790,000.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 1160 Peacehaven St., The Abbey at Park West to Raymond G. Toto Jr. and Cori L. Prince for $497,825.
Baby G. Tholanikunnel and Kusumam Joseph sold 2864 Colonnade Drive, The Colonnade at Brickyard Plantation to Wumin Yu and Yanfei Liang for $468,000.
Bessemer Road LLC sold 2805 Wagner Way, The Covington at Park West to Crescent Homes SC LLC for $690,000.
Scott Lee Kavanagh sold 3508 Bagley Drive, The Preston at Park West to Robert and Michele Meltzer for $340,000.
Lisa W. Redden sold 426 South Piazza Court, The Veranda at Belle Hall Plantation to Kenneth R. Granata III and Megan A. Granata for $440,000.
Blaise B. Buczkowski sold 2840 Rivertowne Parkway to John and Madison Reed for $510,000.
Sally LLC sold 145 Bratton Circle, Village Park to Robert M. and McKinnsey Lauren Patterson for $599,000.
Marvin R. and Jennifer R. Seabrook sold 4112 Whiting St., Waverly at Hamlin Plantation to Stephen Wayne and Katie Gardner Nickerson for $670,000.
Richard E. and Christine Ramsey sold 1147 Black Rush Circle, Whispering Marsh at Dunes West to Barbican Properties LLC for $405,000.
North Charleston
JP and ED Enterprises LLC sold Unit 101, 5110 Scarsdale Ave. to Worthy Capital LLC for $280,000.
Rolina Homes LLC sold 4979 Chateau Ave., Garco Cottages at Park Circle to Katie Burns Mullock for $334,990.
Springhouse Apartments LLC sold 7930 St. Ives Road, Greenridge to Carroll USPF VI Charleston III and Coopers Pointe Owner LP for $3.3 million.
Kimberly C. Pate and Donald L. Pate Jr. sold 1204 South Blvd. to Ginger Scofield and Karel Blaas for $354,500.
Coopers Pointe Apartments LLC sold 2225 Greenridge Road, Northwoods Estates to Carroll USPF VI Charleston III and Coopers Pointe Owner LP for $2.6 million.
Timothy R. Koski and Kelli Rene Rader sold 4919 West Liberty Park Circle, Oak Terrace Preserve to John Hill and Kelly Richey-Hill for $315,000.
Meredith Ashley Arndt sold 5193 Celtic Drive, Oak Terrace Preserve to Kevin R. and Caitlin M. Horton for $346,900.
Justin D. and Meredith M. Verona sold 5312 East Dolphin St., Oak Terrace Preserve to Kyle R. and Robert A. White for $311,000.
Joshua B. and Kelly S. Hartzell sold 5188 Celtic Drive, Oak Terrace Preserve to Quoc Truong for $310,000.
Teghan D. Peeples sold 5131 Celtic Drive, Oak Terrace Preserve to Richard A. Johnson and Angela D. Moreland for $439,999.
Healthy Real Estate Holdings LLC sold 7311 Pepperdam Ave. to JandJ Real Estate Holdings SC LLC for $680,000.
Boyd V. Broad Jr. sold 4581 Flynn Drive, Wando Woods to Kelsie Ramsey and Allen Martin for $380,000.
Seabrook Island
Gregory A. Boyce sold 2837 Old Drake Drive to Michael P. and Pamela A. Madaio for $1.4 million.
Summerville
Quinton L. and Rachael L. Grant sold 9612 Corby Court, Buckshire to Zahra N. and Hamid R. Naderi for $255,000.
HandH Constructors Inc. sold 214 Brutus Lane, The Pines at Gahagan to Paul T. Thode for $319,348.
Eastwood Construction LLC sold 564 Wynfield Forest Drive, Wynfield Forest to James Corey and Margiett Marie McFadden for $281,170.
West Ashley/St. Andrews
Alex Michael Gardner and Dana Leigh Chiulli sold 233 North Ainsdale Drive, Ainsdale at Shadowmoss Plantation to Tina G. and James G. Losinger for $385,000.
SSF LLC sold 720 Saint Andrews Blvd., Avondale to Elevation Dominion LLC for $395,000.
Ousmane Loum sold 3253 Moonlight Drive, Bolton's Landing to Devin F. Rizzo for $355,000.
Brilex Custom Homes LLC sold 1952 Pinehurst Ave., Canterbury Woods to Cameron Alan Hamilton for $295,000.
Centex Homes sold 2744 Conservancy Lane, Carolina Bay to Adam Emory and Amber Lynn Donevant for $322,540.
Ruth Louise Hills Mallard sold 1538 Dunnes Lane, Charlestowne Estates to Sally Rentiers Young for $275,000.
Clayton Baxter sold 1601 Seloris Court, Geneva Lake to Angela Gail Morris for $250,000.
Thomas S. and Lori A. Griffin sold 454 Sycamore Shade St., Hamilton Grove at Bees Landing to Joseph C. and Donna Provenzano for $295,000.
Susan W. Miles sold 1551 Sanford, Road, Harrison Acres to Alan Cargile for $350,000.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division LLC sold 2347 Grandiflora Blvd., Magnolia Bluff to James E. Blazek and Lauren E. Openlander for $317,304.
Kevin S. and Susan K. Danko sold 2341 Ardeer Drive, Magnolia Bluff to John Daniel and Margaret Rhodes for $343,000.
Annette Murphy sold 2067 Lake Ave., Magnolia Ranch to Robert and Bonnie Rotunda for $375,000.
Joseph W. Beasley sold 111 Brogun Lane, Middleborough Estates at Shadowmoss Plantation to Don L. Huit Jr. and Katherine A. Huit for $512,500.
Cheryl Jones sold 11 Siri Court, Northbridge Village to Sample Investments LLC for $279,155.
10-4 Props LLC sold 1407 River Front Drive, Orange Grove Estates to Thomas L. and Kim O. Brown for $274,000.
Finlay Properties LLC sold 1616 Ashley River Road, Pinecrest Gardens to Black Diamond Development LLC for $675,000.
Clarice L. Bourbeau and Brenda M. Coleman sold 1806 Chickasaw Drive, Rice Field of Carolina Bay to Janice Moniz LLC for $299,900.
Ian M. and Jessica D. Burns sold 4001 Wallingford Court, River Oaks to Lisa M. Buchanan for $263,900.
Jennifer Lynn Howse sold 121 Toura Lane, Shadowmoss Plantation to David Thomas Crosby and Cristina Sofia Holtz-Crosby for $250,000.
Shirrese B. Brockington sold 16 Jamaica Drive, South Windermere to BBandG Holdings LLC for $436,000.
Benjamin and Elizabeth Currin sold 83 Chadwick Drive, South Windermere to Elizabeth K. Bischoff for $465,000.
Dale J. Quarry and Sharon Fisher sold 410 Meadow Breeze Lane, Sylvan Shores to Paul L. and Marilyn S. Stark for $375,000.
Berkeley County
Anthony M. Pagano sold 1368 Palm Cove Drive, The Peninsula to Martha McClary and Jordan Burrows for $284,900.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 1044 Oak Bluff Ave. to Jason Clay Wall for $421,985.
Joshua E. Tarr III sold 316 Indigo Planters Lane, Nelliefield Plantation to Carson E. and Toshya L. Beckman for $312,000.
Daniel Island
Jennifer T. Hartzog sold Unit 5110, 130 River Landing Drive, Daniel Landing Condos to Carole A. Lapinsky for $275,000.
John E. Granozio sold Unit 305, 125 Pier View St. to E. Sheldon Kramer for $285,000.
Lester Pittman sold 873 Center Park St., Daniel Island Center Park Townhouses to Suzanne T. Sterr and Terry T. Dingbaum for $427,500.
Richard E. Bundschuh II sold 703 Cunningham St., Daniel Island Park to William J. and Julie Payne for $850,000.
Steve W. Brackin sold 2529 Daniel Island Drive, Old Landing at Smythe Park to Teresa M. Macklin and Jeffrey D. Phillips for $680,000.
Weekley Homes LLC sold 1722 Trewin St., Old Landing at Smythe Park to Lauren A. and McLean A. Wilson for $882,586.
Goose Creek
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 101 Chaste Tree Circle, Liberty Village to James and Sarah Corley for $252,424.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 134 Hyrne Drive, Medway Landing at Montague Plantation to Kyle E. and Cecily A. Barker for $274,594.
Phillip Singleton sold 240 Mayfield Drive, Liberty Village to Jonathan Benze Gaines for $264,900.
Shawn Patrick Laffey sold 167 Thousand Oaks Circle, Crowfield to Beth and Edward Duncan for $287,500.
Hanahan
Kenneth A. Getch sold 1405 Red Knot Court, Tanner Plantation to Kyle David and Carrie Anne Pridgen for $305,000.
Lacreshia Geddis sold 1207 Creek Stone Way, Tanner Plantation to Jason H. and Lisa M. Day for $281,500.
Thomas Buck sold 7010 Billberry St., Tanner Plantation to Derrick B. and Angela G. Carswell for $312,500.
Ladson
Cavin Adrian Commock sold 2103 Clipstone Drive, Hunters Bend to Jessica and Ryan Nolan for $250,000.
Moncks Corner
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 561 Alderly Drive, Foxbank Plantation to Steven R. Gottula Jr. for $250,628.
DR Horton Inc. sold 151 Nolin Road, Spring Grove to Craig Lewis for $298,975.
DR Horton Inc. sold 630 Woolum Drive, Spring Grove to Jacquelynn Michelle and Frederick William Pleis for $299,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 629 Woolum Drive, Spring Grove to Ashley E. and Jophery T. Jenner for $301,580.
David Brian Meree sold 1003 Striper Ave. to George R. Gibson Jr. for $257,500.
Joann W. Goggin sold 115 Conquerors Lane to Douglas A. Richards and Dianne L. Peters for $289,000.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 502 Hidden Branch Lane, Moss Grove Plantation to Jin Yan Chen for $263,028.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 150 Guinness Lane, Moss Grove Plantation to Katelin N. and Kristopher X. Hyman for $274,459.
Michael G. Pakla sold 1180 Moss Grove Drive, Moss Grove Plantation to Robert Dale and Jacqueline Irene Melcher for $323,000.
Natasha Y. Harvin sold 1215 Francis Marion Circle, Stony Landing to Jennifer Taylor and Christopher Matthews for $267,000.
True Homes LLC sold 153 Rockingham Way, Steeplechase to Bryan James and Tamera L. Frazer for $295,040.
Pinopolis
James A. Brunson sold 637 Flat Bush Lane to Brian K. and Deborah W. Joyner for $250,000.
Summerville
Beazer Homes LLC sold 427 Northern Red Oak Drive, Cane Bay to Douglas Caraway and Marcia Dawn Abrahamson for $376,255.
Beazer Homes LLC sold 108 Oregon White Oak Court, Cane Bay to Patricia M. Cassady and Jennifer L. Waisanen for $393,740.
Charlene G. Atkins sold 247 Overcup Loop, Cane Bay to Angelo J. and Jeanette Gonfiantini for $296,500.
DR Horton Inc. sold 206 Seaworthy St., West Lake to Haidee Jeanine and Richard P. Johnson for $371,050.
Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 215 Bigleaf Court, Cane Bay to Chad Joseph and Erica Pallutch for $267,717.
Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 468 Spectrum Road, Cane Bay to Lance A. and Sarah N. Wright for $255,427.
Donna Fultz sold 229 Palmetto Walk Drive, Cane Bay to Matthew and Amanda Avery for $280,000.
Epcon Marrington LLC sold 305 Blakely Village Lane, Marrington Villas at Cobblestone to Robert Dana and Linda Francine Price for $292,120.
Epcon Marrington LLC sold 405 Claymoor Village Lane, Marrington Villas at Cobblestone to Annette W. Blocker for $303,625.
K Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Lakes of Cane Bay LLC sold 101 Bluff Isle Court, Cane Bay to Deborah S. Allen for $432,034.
K Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Lakes of Cane Bay LLC sold 463 Four Seasons Blvd., Cane Bay to Karen R. and Michael J. Kessler for $329,729.
K Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Lakes of Cane Bay LLC sold 468 Four Seasons Blvd., Cane Bay to Robin Ann and Kenneth William Golosh for $361,535.
K Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Lakes of Cane Bay LLC sold 112 Bluff Isle Court, Cane Bay to Robert N. and Catherine A. Carlett for $452,650.
K Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Lakes of Cane Bay LLC sold 548 Tidewater Chase Lane, Cane Bay to Demetria Teroy Ubani and Edward Clinton for $405,431.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 266 Witch Hazel St., Cane Bay to Jeffrey Peace for $339,515.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 285 Witch Hazel St., Cane Bay to Hubert Dwayne and Shelia Cleerenda Pierce for $355,640.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division LLC sold 257 Saxony Loop, Cane Bay to Frank and Jessica Franklin for $339,781.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 343 Bloomington Way, Nexton to Joseph L. and Deborah M. Swanson for $412,840
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 338 Watergrass St., Nexton to Jeffrey P. and Ralph G. Beckwith for $382,296.
Ramiro H. Leal sold 104 Yaupon Holly Circle, Cane Bay to Theresa and Paul Zimmerman for $380,000.
Sabal Homes at Cane Bay Plantation LLC sold 138 Sago Court, Cane Bay to Gregory R. and Krystal Dorn for $274,900.
True Homes LLC sold 340 Dunlin Drive, Nexton to Martin A. Perez for $274,900.
Dorchester County
Ladson
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 9909 Winged Elm St., Coosaw Preserve to Frederick Joseph and Karen A. Gleave for $275,000.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 9910 Winged Elm St., Coosaw Preserve to Nancy Ann and Ronald Robert Kennedy for $282,275.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 9906 Winged Elm St., Coosaw Preserve to Jorge Rafael Cortijo Patton and Jamie Leigh Cortijo for $290,270.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 5140 Preserve Blvd., Coosaw Preserve to Russell J. and Chelsea L. Metts for $291,520.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 5173 Preserve Blvd., Coosaw Preserve to Michael G. Perschy for $294,083.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 5184 Preserve Blvd., Coosaw Preserve to Maria Paz Betancourt Merino and Victor Daniel Soto for $295,175.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 5138 Preserve Blvd., Coosaw Preserve to Brenton Donald and Daina K. Almeida for $296,915.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 9908 Winged Elm St., Coosaw Preserve to Joshua Dale Perrine for $304,530.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 5179 Preserve Blvd., Coosaw Preserve to Okechukwu S. and Ijeoma R. Ezeonwurie for $319,410.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 5181 Preserve Blvd., Coosaw Preserve to Stephen Wallace and Karlie Jo Scott for $350,785.
North Charleston
Deborah M. Brannen sold 1017 Bakers Landing Drive, Bakers Landing to Brye Sisco and Dennis M. Yohe for $712,500.
Michael M. Miller sold 8732 Evangeline Drive, Cedar Grove to Holland L. and Douglas E. Lucius for $374,927.
Palmetto Signature Homes LLC sold 8305 Cobalt Court, Indigo Fields to Nikitaben N. and Yogesh A. Patel for $378,768.
Robin J. Smith sold 8717 East Fairway Woods Circle, Coosaw Creek Country Club to Mary A. Meeks and Wendol Meeks for $455,000.
Ridgeville
Gerard L. Davis sold 1362 Carter Road to Sharee A. and Ian M. Mason for $440,000.
Summerville
Andrea Elaine Hoepner sold 1005 Mount Whitney Drive, The Summit to Robert L. Beagle for $420,000.
Andrew C. McNeal sold 124 Elliot Creek Lane, Bluffs at Ashley River to James R. Austin for $294,500.
Andrew Mark Jagger sold 416 Verbena Ave., White Gables to Justin M. and Kelly S. Yonce for $256,000.
Antonio Garza sold 205 Carolinian Drive, Legend Oaks Plantation to Daniel J. and Danielle F. Osborne for $333,000.
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 68 Pavilion St., Reminisce to Frederick and Ashley Scruggs for $266,020.
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 714 Wistful Way, Reminisce to Raymond T. and Regina A. Mongiovi for $276,119.
Christopher A. Humble sold 115 Thousand Oaks Court, Bridges of Summerville to Sherri L. and Christopher C. Hensley for $295,750.
DR Horton Inc. sold 211 Olympic Club Drive, Pine Forest to Sheri A. and Kirk A. Hargis for $297,010.
Dean L. Turner sold 100 Danielle Lane, Hillside Farms to Sarah K. and Eric M. Kremer for $310,000.
Eastwood Construction LLC sold 8006 Mckayla Road, Myers Mill to Ryan C. Morley for $318,190.
Evelyn Jean Adame sold 510 Mayfield St., Ashborough to Erik K. and Evelyn J. Rooman for $468,500.
HandH Constructors Inc. sold 146 Marshside Drive, Legend Oaks Plantation to Daniel T. and Valerie J. Royal for $299,057.
James J. Hiller sold 1327 Wannamaker Ave., Salisbury Acres to Ranel Jude Sitoy Banes and Nina Theresa Banes for $419,000.
Jason B. Juell sold 406 Town Woods Trace, Blackberry Creek to Rufus Henry Overbay and Myranda Krystin Davis for $288,500.
KH Ponds LLLP sold 108 Starling St., The Ponds to Suzanne M. and Michael S. Deller for $296,075.
KH Ponds LLLP sold 1139 Old Field Drive, The Ponds to Debby J. and Michael A. Ciaccia for $270,715.
KH Ponds LLLP sold 108 Headwaters Drive, The Ponds to Kelly A. and Kyle L. Withers for $404,990.
Larry Paradice sold 9608 Portal Court, Wescott Plantation to Joseph Delane and Dana Dee Beal for $320,000.
Michael B. Lewis sold 126 Spring Meadows Drive, Bridges of Summerville to William Louis and Misty Dawn Tisdale for $279,900.
Peter B. Jalbert sold 126 Essex Drive, Irongate to Peter L. and Amber M. Annese for $279,000.
Raven M. Parker sold 126 Comiskey Park Circle, Fieldview to Arnold G. Munguia and Hiyerina Castellanos for $370,000.
Rhona L. North sold 256 Carolinian Drive, Legend Oaks Plantation to William Christian and Amanda Q. Collins for $342,900.
Robert Macneil sold 100 Tallow St., Shepard Place to George and Yarboro Winkle for $350,000.
Sabal Homes at Summers Corner LLC sold 117 Sugarberry Way, Summers Corner to Paul Lucas Francis Reese and Lauren Reese for $435,810.
Susan O. Dugger sold 207 Telfair Court, Gahagan to Chakan Tyrone Wallace and Andrea Danielle Baker for $260,000.
Timothy P. McCauley sold 8917 Skipping Rock Lane, Farm at Wescott to Joshua Scott and Ashley Nichole Kerns for $276,400.
Victor Erwin Haskell Jr. sold 303 Branch Creek Trail to Jeffrey Tyler and Maggie Horton Jackson for $304,000.
Victoria Fagan sold 112 Hutchinson Lane, Parsons Road to Anna Coreen and Brian Jack Smith for $350,000.
William H. Figard sold 105 Caffrey Court, Ashborough East to William F. and Kera L. Reed for $365,000.