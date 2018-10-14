Real estate transactions for Sunday, October 14, 2018.

Charleston County
The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between Aug. 13-17.
Charleston
Stephen F. Hutchinson sold Unit D, 94 King St., Huguenot Court to Samuel J. and Debora R. Peretsman for $945,750.
Charleston Living LLC sold Unit B, 6 Beaufain St. to Zera Charleston LLC for $855,000.
18 Killian LLC sold Unit A, 18 Killians Court to Wed Properties LLC for $455,000.
John W. Barter sold Unit 4, 32 Prioleau St., One Vendue Range to Pamela P. Harrington for $1.7 million.
Penthouse Blow LLC sold Unit 153, 1 Cool Blow to Southern Pinetree LLC for $375,000.
Joseph K. Kuhlenkemp and Lauren Macgillis sold Unit D, 12 Bee St. to Stephen Alexander Welt and Susan Elizabeth Reed for $335,000.
Juana Estela Hollin-Avery sold Unit B, 45 East Bay St. to Anthony D. Monaco for $1.5 million.
William H. and Susan J. Miller sold 16 Boyces Wharf to Robert O. Orders Jr. and Ann C. Orders for $2.9 million.
Anna Elizabeth Galle sold 1 10th Ave., Wagener Terrace to Kasey Anne O'Haren for $520,000.
William Parker III and Oliver Parker sold 10 Water St. to W. Walker and Mary Jane Brock for $1.8 million.
Marsha B. Takarczyk sold 113 Mary Ellen Drive, Longborough to Thomas B. Kephart and Sarah O. Castle for $770,000.
Kellen L. and Katherine E.M. Cooney sold 15 New St. to Richard B. and Elizabeth A. Ruben for $2 million.
2 Exchange LLC sold 2 Exchange St. to Plantation Oaks Apartments Inc. for $705,000.
2139 Montford LLC sold 2139 Montford Ave., Garden Hill to Huong Dao Hair LLC for $579,000.
Jane S. Smith sold 24 Barre St. to Evelyn K. Avery for $1.2 million.
Robert Maxwell Anderson Jr. and Lois Anderson Ganner sold 24 New St. to Bronislaw L. and Amalia Slomiany for $2.1 million.
Allen and Meghan Biggers sold 36 Society St., Ansonborough to Society Ventures LLC for $2.8 million.
Margaret Sovey McGinnis sold 41 Church St. to Terry and Elaine A. Valmassoi for $3.9 million.
Karol J. Shields sold 5 Ducs Court to Richard W. Hutson III for $250,000.
Marlowe V.N. and Elmira J. Washington sold 98 Morris St. to 98 Morris Street LLC for $425,000.
Folly Beach
Timothy S. and Susan Bannon sold Unit 2, 122 East Arctic Ave., Blue Heron to Connie Ann Rosenberry and Todd Faber Stevenson for $366,000.
Carolina Dutch Co. LLC sold 114 West 2nd St., Water's Edge at Folly Townhomes to Philip D. Keefer and Dolores Kingery for $590,000.
Isle of Palms
Jason A. Walser sold 9510 Palmetto Drive, Wild Dunes Ocean Club to Milton Reid Acree Jr. and Tina Janae Acree for $735,000.
Dana R. Berry sold 8 43rd Ave. to Debra S. Hite and Thomas E. Hite Jr. for $1.6 million.
Stephen A. and Julie G. Byrne sold 8 Lake Village Lane, Palms Beach and Racquet Club to Robert Charles Ballard and Amy Marie Jones for $685,000.
James Island
SM Charleston LLC sold 1121 Hills Plantation Drive, Freeman's Point at Seaside Plantation to Bryan Casey Williams and Jillian L. Tortorigi for $879,023.
Carl B. Cloud sold 1181 Pauline Ave., McCall's Corner to Cory Monk for $307,000.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 1507 Layback Aly, Sea Aire to Kathleen Richter Downey for $390,645.
Melinda R. Lull sold 1720 Henley Road, Bayview Farms to Christopher E. Callanan and Jessica Plukas for $300,000.
Carter and Elizabeth M. McMillan sold 2107 Westrivers Road, Riverland Terrace to Charles Andrew Riley for $380,000.
Natasha M. Viswanathan sold 2124 Edisto Ave., Riverland Golfview to Cara R. Leepson for $300,000.
Charles T. and Whitney E.W. Cole III sold 2181 Wappoo Drive, Riverland Terrace to Susan Benton for $900,000.
Sawgrass Investment Properties LLC sold 35 Crosscreek Drive, Old Town Creek to Burlington Sawgrass LLC for $18 million.
George R. and Diana C. Hannah sold 43 Held Circle, Creek Point to Cody L. Palmer and Jessica A. Hannah for $320,000.
Greg Garvan and Priscilla Quirk sold 451 Folly Road, Laurel Park to TRC 451 Folly LLC for $365,000.
Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 582 Saltgrass Pointe Drive to Ryan and Virginia Cavey for $478,209.
Thomas E. Jurecki and Annmarie Fini sold 779 Quail Drive, Lawton Bluff to Matthew Wright and Lisa Christian McCormick for $364,900.
Glenna W. Kornahrens sold 9 Maplecrest Drive, Bayfield to The Bank of South Carolina for $259,500.
John D. and Jeanette H. Deden sold 930 Kushiwah Creek Drive, Harbor at Stiles Point Plantation to Jessica L. and Christopher J. Hooley for $519,000.
Johns Island
Southeastern Recapitalization Group LLC sold 1697 Sparkleberry Lane, The Gardens at Whitney Lake to James P. and Karen F. Brown for $329,900.
Michael and Cynthia A. Belovitch sold 1411 Ravens Bluff Road, Ravens Bluff to Ferron W. and Mary Margaret Stowe for $709,500.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division LLC sold 1532 Castlewick Ave., Fenwick Hills to James David Waldrop for $347,053.
Catalyst Builders Inc. sold 1679 Jessy Elizabeth Ave., Rushland to Robert Lawrence Rouse Jr. and Tyriqua Okeil Rouse for $340,920.
Ryan C. and Katherine M. Shrum sold 1736 Towne St., The Cottages at Johns Island to Dodson Hill Felton III and Courtney Elizabeth Gerstenmaier Felton for $297,500.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 1856 Halle Road, The Villages in St. Johns Woods to Jeffrey L. and Marie A. Savage for $408,000.
Karen L. Graham sold 190 Bull Thistle Lane, The Preserve to Michael C. and Dayna M. Meyer for $3.8 million.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 1901 Toland Court, Oakfield to Thomas P. and Kimberly A. Nugent for $334,840.
Michael and Sharon Gall sold 2014 Chilhowee Drive, Staffordshire to Steven A. Iser for $329,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2099 Kemmerlin St., Oakfield to Nicholaus H. and Kathryn C. Hale for $358,790.
Sabal Homes at Whitney Lake LLC sold 3033 Sweetleaf Lane, The Gardens at Whitney Lake to David and Samantha Hanes for $356,670.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 3047 Vincent Astor Drive, Oakfield to Garrett Paul Douglas and Lance Garrett Duncan for $316,265.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 3279 Olivia Marie Lane, Waterloo Estates to Christina G. and Kevin T. Lafountain for $465,608.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division LLC sold 3328 Dunwick Drive, Fenwick Hills to Erik P. and Tara A. Nordholm for $371,889.
Logan E.C. and Shannon T. Erickson sold 3487 Field Planters Road, The Retreat at Johns Island to Jeffrey A. Daws Jr. and Emily J. Daws for $256,500.
Christopher S. and Lynda Zegers sold 4326 Hope Plantation Drive, Hope Plantation to Daniel H. Lewis II and Glenda S. Lewis for $589,000.
Steven J. Koenig sold 4821 Wild Turkey Way, Briars Creek Golf View to Jackson N. and Melanie S. Steele for $350,000.
Jen South Carolina 2 LLC sold 598 McLernon Trace, Marshview Commons to Ashton Charleston Residential LLC for $528,000.
John H. Blitch Jr. sold 939 River Road, Riverview to John Hethington Blitch Jr. and John Hethington Blitch III for $487,500.
Kiawah Island
Brendan J. and Cynthia A. Tadler sold 3579 Shipwatch Road, Seascape Villas to Jonathan Troy and Emily Gracey Miller for $282,000.
Eric B. Hinkle sold 4560 Park Lake Drive, Parkside Villas to Ete Villa LLC for $650,000.
Mount Pleasant/East Cooper
Jason D.F. and Robyn J. Hall sold Unit 602, 1178 Village Creek Lane, Village Creek to Bliss Newton Shurlds for $250,000.
Ryan Reichlyn sold Unit 104, 900 Johnnie Dodds Blvd. to Smith Investment Properties II LLC for $758,000.
Seely Floyd sold 1533 Deene Park Circle, Ellington Woods to David I. and Louise J. Guttman for $259,000.
Stacy A. and Benjamin B. Danosky sold 1050 Judy Court, Hickory Shadows to Richard Charles Danosky for $650,000.
Amanda H. and Jeffrey P. Leard sold 1058 Plantation Lane, Snee Farm to Lance Mengel for $435,000.
Vasenda 2018 Reverse Exchange LLC sold 1118 Bonnie Lane, Hickory Shadows to Alison P. Shrader for $317,000.
John R. and Mary L. Jeffries sold 1134 Lee Shore Lane, Harborgate Shores to SC Land Trust LLC for $325,000.
Parker S. Gaston and Charles B. Gaston III sold 1138 Lee Shore Lane, Harborgate Shores to George E. Campsen IV and Boyce L. Campsen for $402,500.
Melissa Ferdinandi sold 1167 Holly Bend Drive, Magnolia Grove at Brickyard Plantation to Brittany M. Miller for $352,500.
John A. and Mary K. Koontz sold 121 Etiwan Pointe Drive, Etiwan Pointe Townhomes to Jennifer H. Burt for $335,000.
Cohnco LLC sold 1238 Schirmer St. to Wappoo Investments LLC for $540,000.
Thomas E. and Linda H. Lollis sold 1241 Hidden Lakes Drive, Hidden Lakes to Robert B. and Christine C. Varnado for $593,500.
Philip E. and Sophia J. McLeod sold 1263 Abercorn Trace, The Retreat at Brickyard Plantation to Charles Allen and Jordan Dudley Campbell for $520,000.
Alan Joseph Purdie and Susan Hughes Simpson sold 129 Live Oak Drive to Dotan Zuckerman for $1.4 million.
Eric Michael Barringer sold 1310 Shire Road, Oakhaven Plantation to Kimberly Caroline Schroeder for $409,000.
Dana P. Schneider sold 1312 Woodlake Court, Hidden Lakes to Eric Michael Barringer for $700,000.
George T. and Sara M. Maloney sold 1318 Hidden Lakes Drive, Hidden Lakes to Gregg R. and Karen O. Clifford for $699,000.
Richard J. and Rachel B. Bowman sold 1448 Cypress Pointe Drive, Cypress Pointe of Dunes West to James Michael Reyes and Morganne Leigh Hansen for $394,000.
Charles A. Campbell and Jordan E. Dudley sold 1462 Hidden Bridge Drive, Cooper's Landing to Marilyn J. Bendetti for $390,000.
Gregory R. Walker sold 1506 East Crossing Lane, East Crossing to Christopher Michael Del Vecchio for $301,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 1535 Mossy Branch Way, The Oaks to Rebecca J. Wineland for $1.4 million.
DR Horton Inc. sold 1606 Fort Palmetto Circle, Oyster Point to Ryan John and Krista Lynn Heide Pierce for $733,199.
DR Horton Inc. sold 1614 Fort Palmetto Circle, Oyster Point to Jennifer M. and John E. Tyler for $633,475.
David A. and Kim S. Andrews sold 1638 Marsh Harbor Lane, Marsh Harbor to Waddell H. Gilmore III for $1.3 million.
April J. Anderson sold 1643 Baldock Court, Laurel Lakes to Colleen Noelle Scherer and Francisco Amado Cano for $500,000.
Gena Rodriguez-West sold 1644 Fairway Place Lane, Fairway Place to David and Deborah L. Petrone for $470,000.
Carolina Cottage Homes LLC sold 1657 Banning St., Carolina Park to Jane Ann Moore for $623,500.
Salvatore and Rosemarie Imburgia sold 1736 Wellstead St., Pembroke at Park West to Christopher Eugene and Shelby Tyler Byron for $605,000.
Jamie L. and Daniel P. Healy sold 1749 Nantahala Blvd., Wando Lakes to Dale Wayne and Karen Eleanor Martin for $351,000.
Matthew S. and Morgan B. Morris sold 2016 Harrietta Court, Longpoint to Alyssa Austin for $372,000.
Leonard T. and Stacy W. Perry sold 2270 Red Fern Lane, Thornewood to Carrie A. Weston for $358,000.
Michael Joseph Brophy sold 229 Slipper Shell Court, Etiwan Pointe to Joseph and Dian Lisayani Polito for $385,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2317 Bucktail Court, Riverview in Dunes West to William D. Whyte for $736,425.
DR Horton Inc. sold 2661 Kingsfield St., Center Park South at Cambridge Square at Park West to Lucas C. and Amber Nicole Dollarhite for $520,000.
Karen L. Rodelsperger sold 268 Coinbow Circle, Hobcaw Point to Jason Andrew and Elizabeth Rodelsperger Curry for $1.1 million.
Elizabeth E. Cochrane and Bejay Lam sold 2779 Carolina Isle Drive, Carolina Isle at Rivertowne Country Club to Sean P. Roddy for $435,000.
Richard A. and Emily S. Arthur sold 2808 Stay Sail Way, The Harbour at Dunes West to Lawrence P. Doyle IV and Kimberly Ann Doyle for $999,000.
Robert G. and Barbara N. Spearman sold 2928 Riverwood Drive, Marsh Cove at Dunes West to James S. and Diane J. Southworth for $500,000.
Alan B. and Kelly K. Richey sold 3098 Linksland Road, The Glen at St. Andrews of Charleston National Country Club to Margaret F. Allen and Cortney C. Brown for $449,000.
Andrew J. and Sarah E. Vega sold 311 Wild Horse Lane, Longpoint to Suren Paravyan for $435,000.
Woodrow Sloan sold 3214 Morningdale Drive, Ivy Hall to Charles Avery and Jeri Black Drouillard for $300,000.
Carson D. Williams sold 3449 Yarmouth Drive, Carolina Park to Steven and Sandra Selengut for $420,000.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 3462 Saltflat Lane, Stratton Place by the Sound to David Scott and Gina Lynn Anderson for $629,990.
Weekley Homes LLC sold 3513 Crosstrees Lane, Carolina Park to Martin Eiseman for $581,062.
Weekley Homes LLC sold 3529 Crosstrees Lane, Carolina Park to Samuel I. and Carla M. Teasdale for $548,634.
Donald J. Mahoney sold 3618 Conch St., Copahee View to Gregory R. and Christina Renee Walker for $300,000.
Mark R. and Patricia A. Fuchs sold 3645 Maidstone Drive, Carolina Park to Lynn Eileen and Edward Lee Caulkins for $490,000.
David B. and Joyce S. Odenwelder sold 400 Tidal Reef Circle, Grassy Creek to The Bank of New York Mellon for $519,482.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 469 Woodspring Road, Darrell Creek to Dominique and Gerald D. Matthews for $625,990.
Andrew R. and Leigh D. Deholl sold 648 Adluh St. to Lucinda F. Hartshorne for $675,000.
Joseph D. Seabrook Jr. and Deborah L. Seabrook sold 682 Adluh St. to DT Creations LLC for $390,500.
Joel E. Wilhite sold 728 Stucco Lane, Hibben at Belle Hall Plantation to David and Mary Olivia Titus Dalu for $975,000.
McLean Wilson and Lauren Brown sold 731 Bradburn Drive, Point Pleasant to Ann Stimson and Harrison Benefield for $458,000.
Elizabeth A. Ferrell sold 759 Gypsy Lane, Wakendaw Lakes to Karen H. Miller for $440,000.
Gaynelle W. Smith sold 810 North Highway 17, Heritage Village to Moulton-Sheally Properties LLC for $600,000.
Roseanne A. Crawford sold 830 Farm Quarter Road, Snee Farm to Brittain King and Lauren Childrey Cherry for $515,000.
Leslie Nelson Jarrow sold 959 North Shem Drive, Shemwood to James A. Cannon and Caroline E. Sydow for $533,000.
North Charleston
Shipyard Barge LLC sold 2045 Meeting St. Road to MSOF LLC for $1.2 million.
SM Charleston LLC sold 4406 Social Alley, Mixson to Khristie O'Connor for $451,575.
Rolina Homes LLC sold 4969 Chateau Ave., Garco Cottages at Park Circle to Landon R. and Jennifer L. Smith for $337,790.
HLR Assoc. LLC sold 5055 Ashby Ave., Oak Park to Ian and Jessica Burns for $370,000.
Seabrook Island
Brian C. and David D. Ward sold 2412 High Hammock Road to Dennis and Marilyn Giannos for $750,000.
Kimmerly B. and Rhonda E. Peyton sold 746 Spinnaker Beachhouse Vl to Max C. Sherman III and Mary B. Sherman for $393,500.
Edward Douglass Jones III sold 3324 Wildcat Point to James R. and Candace G. Dwyer for $1 million.
Rita A. Wittich and Douglas P. Catalano sold 3773 Seabrook Island Road to Brent Cole and Theresa Ann Owens for $1 million.
Sullivan’s Island
Porchtime Family Partnership LLLP sold 1857 Ion Ave. to Robert T. and Adaire Plesnarski for $1.8 million.
Harold C. and Karen B. Enloe sold 2220 Ion Ave. to Richard C. McElroy IV and John Tyler Highsmith for $850,000.
Elizabeth G. Morrison sold 2529 Atlantic Ave. to AMDB5 LLC for $4.9 million.
JLLM LLC sold 3021 Middle St. to Samantha M. Weston for $2.7 million.
Summerville
Eastwood Construction LLC sold 157 Alpine Road, Wynfield Forest to Jeffrey L. and Jacqueline D. Richard for $259,325.
Eastwood Construction LLC sold 542 Wynfield Forest Drive, Wynfield Forest to Matthew W. Henderson for $253,110.
Wadmalaw Island
Lorie J. Eaton sold 2668 Cherry Point Road to Roman Vincent and Jennifer Suzanne Hammes for $422,500.
West Ashley/St. Andrews
Justin Hunt and Nicki Devenuto sold 103 Blairmore Drive, Dunwoody at Shadowmoss Plantation to Carly E. Blake for $358,000.
Jennifer K.B. and Brent D. Cooper sold 113 Walnut Creek Road, Harrington Place in Bees Landing to Tina M. and Robert L. Brown for $280,000.
Michael Srader and Amelia Robinson sold 1259 Marvin Ave., Old Towne Acres to Stephen P. and Katharina B. Christon for $320,000.
CW-Ashley Pointe LLC sold 1540 Dawn Mist Way, The Pointe at Rhodes Crossing to Ashton Charleston Residential LLC for $574,700.
Sharyn Stresing sold 16 Moore Drive, Westwood to Jeremy David and Alice Aileen Walz for $480,000.
Shannon Maccabe Yochum sold 18 Sothel Ave., Byrnes Down to Samuel L. Lane and Samantha N. Cheek for $365,000.
Thomas and Nancy N. Pare sold 1821 Edgewood Drive to Joshua Neal and Elizabeth Lee Pegram for $425,000.
Craig S. Hoover sold 1972 North Trinity Drive, Sandhurst to Lindsay W. and Zachary C. Taylor for $465,000.
Michelle R. Todd sold 2088 Lake Ave., Magnolia Ranch to Michael F. and Marilyn J. Gardiner for $266,000.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division LLC sold 2353 Grandiflora Blvd., Magnolia Bluff to Jeffrey F. and Karen Koob for $370,106.
Christopher R. Powers sold 2512 Birkenhead Drive, Shaftsbury to Paul P. Burn III and Jessica T. Burn for $310,000.
Centex Homes sold 2768 Conservancy Lane, Carolina Bay to Frida Gonzalez for $331,515.
Laura W. Eberhardt and Lois O. Wellman sold 2988 Doncaster Drive, Hickory Hill Plantation to Jeffrey J. Bannon for $268,500.
Jessica C. Whitworth sold 3008 Lazarette Lane, Jasmine Row at Bolton's Landing to Sharon Lee Gwinnett Wood and John L. Wood for $256,000.
Stephen L. and Rachel K. Graves sold 35 Mueller Drive, Northbridge Terrace to Daniel Quirk Jr. and Lisa M. Quirk for $414,900.
M. Barbara Ambrose and Stephen Allen Moore sold 409 Meadow Breeze Lane, Sylvan Shores to Drew K. and Shannon M. Yochum for $482,500.
Fleetwood S. Hasell Jr. and Ellen N. Hasell sold 5 Yeadon Ave., Byrnes Down to Andrew James and Anne Tyler Feldmann Howell for $430,000.
Acacia Group LLC sold 610 Lockheed St., Citadel Woods to Michael and Sally Fitzhugh for $285,000.
Sally Rentiers-Young sold 7 Saint Augustine Drive, Wespanee Plantation to Matthew James and Jennifer Mieras for $525,000.
Gary C. Green sold 744 Woodward Road, Moreland to John M. Thomas and Karen Pratt Livingston for $820,000.
Berkeley County
Bonneau
Dennis J. Rhoad sold 925 Butter Road to Thomas W. and Shanda T. Byrd for $475,000.
Charleston
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 120 Waning Way, River Reach Pointe to Natasha and John G. Moreno for $504,878.
Margo A. Dayal sold 1141 River Bay Lane, The Peninsula to Laurie Edward Altman and Erin Ashley Horton for $255,000.
William M. Hutchinson sold 543 Little Barley Lane, Beresford Hall to R. Bradley Sapp for $390,000.
Daniel Island
Cline Construction LLC sold 2609 Josiah St., Old Landing at Smythe Park to Andrew J. and Kathleen B. Mest for $1.4 million.
James B. Cantwell sold 2007 Purcell Lane, Smythe Park to Raj and Aurora Nalin Tulshan for $1.4 million.
Joseph Maurelli sold Unit 105, 250 Island Park Drive to Joseph Maurelli Amended for $816,000.
WXY&Z LLC sold 1418 Wando View St., Old Landing at Smythe Park to Robert and Meredith Preiditsch for $770,000
William D. Pawlucy sold 1026 Barfield St. to Michael Ryan Johnson and Laurel Paige Davis for $730,000.
Goose Creek
Brian W. Clark sold 105 Cordoba Lane, Fosters Creek to Mackenzie Ann and Justin Keith Neally for $265,000.
John Michael Broadhead sold 122 Tanglewood Circle, Hamlets to John and Robert Jeffery Broadhead for $310,000.
Jon Andre Bennett sold 209 Stone Crop Drive, Liberty Village to Manuel Omar Ramirez Martinez and Kim L Ramirez for $303,000.
Justin K. Davis sold 131 Belleplaine Drive, Crowfield to Natasha H. and Michael F. Coyle for $307,000.
Hanahan
Danny L. Durant Jr. sold 103 Monte Sano Drive to Steven F. and Elizabeth Scully for $267,000.
Eric Mark Jennings sold 1052 Stonehenge Drive, Dominion Hills to Emmanuel and Ashleigh B. Oliver for $360,000.
Matthew B. Heath sold 1200 Raven Road, Eagle Landing to Antonio J. Mack and Tina L. Monroe-Mack for $390,000.
Pamela V. Stewart sold 1501 Crescent Moon Cove, Indigo Island Reserve to Michael Wayne and Chelsea Marie Beck for $505,000.
Moncks Corner
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 126 Yorkshire Drive, Foxbank Plantation to Andrea E. Parks for $265,362.
DR Horton Inc. sold 621 Woolum Drive, Spring Grove to Ronald W. Turner and Valerie Bevel-Turner for $277,500.
Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 425 Stonefield Circle, Spring Grove to Justyna Stankiewicz and Curtis M. Auletta for $312,166.
Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 433 Stonefield Circle, Spring Grove to Elsie Elaine and Brian Walker for $315,891.
Eastwood Construction LLC sold 330 Silverleaf Lane, Cypress Grove to Alexis Terone Hobbs for $254,225.
Jonathan W. Perrine sold 2014 Rock Fish Road to Thurman M. and Alison R. Simmons for $250,000.
Summerville
Beazer Homes LLC sold 416 Northern Red Oak Drive, Cane Bay to Gregory A. and Maria E. Bland for $290,587.
Lewis C. Joline sold 407 Spectrum Road, Cane Bay to Andrea and Carl Shahan for $318,000.
Mary T. Raab sold 362 Deep River Road, Cane Bay to Nathan G. and Sara E. Perez for $260,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 332 Bloomington Way, Nexton to Kay C. Maender for $476,440.
Sabal Homes at Cane Bay Plantation LLC sold 117 Rowboat Road, Cane Bay to Pat and Daniela P. Hirt for $491,365.
True Homes LLC sold 363 Dunlin Drive, Nexton to Robert Michael Collins for $304,900.
Wando
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 139 Wando Reach Road, Wando Point to Diana C. and Charles A. Pessagno for $560,000.
Eastwood Construction LLC sold 325 Morning Marsh Lane, The Landings at Sweetwater to Thomas Spencer and Loriann Griffin for $450,000.
Ronald Turner sold 451 Joyner Lane to Dennis F. and Cheryl R. Mallon for $260,000.
Dorchester County
Ladson
DR Horton Inc. sold 9694 Roseberry St., McKewn to Aaron De La Rosa for $259,900.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 9914 Winged Elm St., Coosaw Preserve to David Michael and Lisa Marie Knisley for $275,990.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 5197 Preserve Blvd., Coosaw Preserve to Lance Stephens Overstreet for $348,620.
Nicole Sheppard Grimmer sold 5066 White Cedar Road, Coosaw Preserve to Irene Machowa Lubkar for $258,000.
North Charleston
Linda T. Militello sold 8304 Dye Makers Ridge, Indigo Fields to Ernest G. and Lynn Govan for $352,000.
Brenda L. Cosker sold 4288 Club Course Drive, Coosaw Creek Country Club to Janet L. Rock for $490,000.
Christopher Anderson sold 5460 Kings River Drive, Taylor Plantation to Nahum Diego Ramos and Nafisa Ali for $315,000.
James G. Nixon sold 5478 King Indigo Court, Indigo Fields to Linda M. and Jessica Russell for $314,900.
Vaughan Homes Inc. sold 5414 Clearview Drive, Cedar Grove to Reginald L. and Tracy Burgess for $394,065.
Vaughn Homes Inc. sold 5521 Crescent View Drive, Cedar Grove to Nigel K. and Louise W. Drayton for $434,753.
St. George
Debra Kay Wagoner sold 1164 Highway 15 South to Omar Jabit Aguilar Gutierrez for $410,000.
Summerville
Aaron P. Sales sold 130 Back Tee Circle, Legend Oaks Plantation to David Earl and Kati Nicole Reed for $365,000.
Christopher T. Garner sold 216 Ribbon Road, The Ponds to Douglas L. and Martina Smither for $373,000.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 144 Longdale Drive, Highland Park to Crystal Flowers and Kenneth Paul Ihme for $331,633.
David R. Deveny sold 5004 West Liberty Meadows Drive, Wescott Plantation to Tracy A. Turman for $332,000.
David S. Parr sold 120 Delaney Circle, Ashborough East to John B. Gerwig and Vicki Lynn Danik for $342,500.
David Smith sold 2111 Hummingbird Lane to John Q. and Cynthia L. Fowler for $370,000.
Diane Halani sold 109 Young Drive, Pine Hill Acres to Curtis Alonzo Jarrott for $265,000.
Fannie Mae sold 107 Leighton Court, Ashborough East to Jordan D. and Jordan Miranda Griffis for $265,000.
Giatran Tran sold 5101 Birdie Lane, Wescott Plantation to Steven Millard Mize and Joe Eugene Kuhlke for $265,000.
HandH Constructors Inc. sold 152 Silver Cypress Circle, Legend Oaks Plantation to Quinn M. and Shawn W. S. Rustin for $449,101.
Hunter Quinn Homes LLC sold 135 Saint Germain Drive, Pine Hill Acres to Philip Louis and Linda V. Wilberger for $290,740.
Jacqueline S. Toto sold 271 Horse Trail Road to Matthew J. Wall for $425,000.
James L. Mount sold 5011 Springdale Drive, Woodlands at Wescott to David G. Ravnikar and Stephanie S. Todaro for $272,500.
John D. Hammersley sold 102 Ribbon Road, The Ponds to Tyson Barron and Michael W. Dandridge for $495,000.
Kurt D. Ziminski sold 103 Convey Rise Court, Legend Oaks Plantation to Tommy Lee and Lydia Landry Lankford for $372,500.
Latricia Isaacs sold 117 Warbler Way, The Ponds to Mark and Christianne Marie Cantrell for $374,000.
Marla D. Demerly sold 2501 Hummingbird Lane, Pine Forest to Sheryl Cornell for $272,500.
Paula A. Conti sold 4980 Franconia Drive, Wescott Plantation to Rose Marie Holman for $256,000.
Richard Mester sold 178 Hickory Ridge Way to Aaron Michael Younglove and Kristen Marie Allen for $262,900.
Scott F. Williams sold 304 South Moreto Circle, Wescott Plantation to Cory Allan Murray for $305,000.
Steven L. Campbell sold 211 President Circle to Christopher G. and April F. Lapetoda for $487,000.
Terry A. Hauschilt sold 203 King Charles Circle, Newington Plantation to Rodney Shawn Melton for $279,000.
Tiffany B. Paulsen sold 93 Creekside Drive, Bridges of Summerville to Michael Scott and Brandee Branch Wethington for $298,000.
Tommy L. Tinney sold 320 Glen Eagles Drive, Pine Forest Country Club to Justin Vernon and Andrea Marie Hewett for $335,000.
William R. Brodwater sold 160 Rolling Meadows Drive, Walnut Farms to Gerald John and Patricia Ann Duffner for $580,000.