Real estate transactions for Sunday, October 13, 2019.

Charleston County

The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between July 29-Aug. 2.

Adams Run

Cathy Elaine Meree sold 5608 Highway 174 to Edward J. Froshour Jr. and Melissa Froshour for $355,000.

Charleston

Mark A. and Robin E. Mutz sold Unit A, 38 Ashley Ave. to Jennifer Lisher for $700,000.

Jamee Marie Rosa sold Unit 612, 150 Bee St., Bee Street Lofts to Laura A. and David M. Andrews for $318,000.

Charles E. Dorkey III and Andrea Rose Rousseaux sold Unit B, 57 Legare St. to Terrence W. and Deborah L. McKenna for $600,000.

Banov Properties LLC sold Unit 4A, 220 3rd Ave., Bordeleaux to Marc E. Weinstein for $442,500.

Glen R. and Brett M. Gardner sold Unit A, 117 Drake St. to VRHK LLC for $465,000.

Herbert Cecil Howell III sold Unit A, 150 Bull St., Bees Row to Gregory A. and Nancy S. Riegle for $853,072.

Carol Odesky sold Unit 5C, 14 Lockwood Drive, Ashley House to Theresa S. Gonzales for $335,000.

201710WY-50 LLC sold 1 Benson St. to Fernando and Kimberly L. Russell for $520,000.

Alexander Street Residential LLC sold 119 Alexander St. to Scott Channing and Kim Steedley Wakefield for $570,000.

Harriet R. Gilmore sold 1202 Chicorie Way, Quail Run to Margaret Kay John and Scotty Tyler Jackson for $289,000.

Mindy Locke McBrayer sold 122 Mary Ellen Drive, Longborough to Michael S. and Michelle Hay for $830,000.

Samuel O. Stokes sold 135 Simons St. to David D. and Karen Ann Myers for $340,000.

Constance R. Myers sold 155 Darlington Ave., Rutledge Heights to Juan and Lina M. Acevedo for $310,000.

Spring and President LLC sold 167 Spring St. to Edward W. and Gabriela Mungo for $950,000.

Sallie K. Halsey sold 18 North Tracy St. to Amy L. Lord-Jackson for $380,000.

FIW LLC sold 22 Ascot Aly, Harleston Green to Carole and David Wilson for $490,000.

24 Line St. Investments LLC sold 24 Line St. to 24 Line Street LLC for $655,000.

The Gathering at Morris Square LLC sold 25 Dereef Court, Morris Square to Brian Fletcher Cooke for $607,500.

Carmel T. Drewes and Jessica L. Miner sold 3 Maranda Holmes St. to Micah Blaise Carpenter and Nathan Ellis Dodds for $265,000.

Daniel A. Diiulio sold 351 Huger St. to Sarah C. Von Schweinitz for $375,000.

Susan S. Benton sold 51 Laurens St., Ansonborough to Victoria De La Maza Amory for $1.3 million.

Raymond T. Huff sold 51 Parkwood Ave., Hampton Park Terrace to 51 Parkwood Ave LLC for $370,000.

Preservation Development LLC sold 63 Amherst St. to 63 Amherst Street LLC for $560,000.

Melissa A. and Michael S. Calabro sold 664 Rutledge Ave. to Steven A. Contursi and Lia C. Tomczak for $625,000.

Griffin Ash sold 76 Alberta Ave., Longborough to Kathryn Lavonne Perez-Phillips for $639,000.

Hardtack Properties LLC sold 85 Spring St. to BBRE 85 Spring LLC for $1.3 million.

Edisto Island

Hunter W. Rice sold 28 Bailey Island Lane to Phillip Kenneth Huggins Jr. and Carol L. Huggins for $325,000.

Folly Beach

William P. and L. Carol Bowers sold 133 Marsh View Villas to Kenneth David Ragsdale for $271,000.

Marylebone Holdings LLC sold 1408 East Ashley Ave. to McCarolina Properties LLC for $1.1 million.

Edward H. Yarborough III sold 1642 East Ashley Ave. to William M. Youngblood and Ann M. Youngblood for $650,000.

William R. and Catherine H. McCarrell sold 408 East Arctic Ave. to Sloggatt 2019 Reverse Exchange LLC for $900,000.

Hollywood

Benjamin and Amy L. Healey sold 4272 Lady Banks Lane, Poplar Grove to Sharon Moss for $299,000.

Rudolf A. and Peter Schindler sold 4714 Gold Cup Lane, Plantation at Stono Ferry to Mark Nickells and Susan Grinaldi for $485,000.

Hope W. and Scott D. Reynolds sold 5073 Wapiti Way, Deerfield Hall to Kevin Dwight and Victoria Patricia Smith for $299,000.

Isle of Palms

Stanley Norman Gilreath sold Unit 146, 1300 Ocean Blvd., Sea Cabin on the Ocean to Lisa M. Deaton for $296,000.

Beverley G. Dubose sold 2207 Palm Blvd. to Oaks Country Club Apartments LLC for $860,000.

Belinda M. Shaffer sold 32 21st Ave. to Jason Rosenthal and Jarrett Hodson for $650,000.

Ralf F. and Lieselotte G. Hadtstein sold 5 Ensign Court, Wild Dunes to Daniel J. Pilsworth for $753,000.

Dina V. Grice sold 6 Beachwood East to John and Tamara Marshall for $1.9 million.

Deborah M. Richmond sold 610 Palm Blvd. to Ryan Fennick and Desiree Adkins for $1.2 million.

James Island

Bryan Decker sold Unit 4, 53 Meander Row, Rivers Point Row to Emily Fralinger for $260,000.

Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold Unit A, 124 Howard Mary Drive, Sable on the Marsh to Margaret Ann Ramos Berger for $370,824.

Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold Unit A, 118 Howard Mary Drive, Sable on the Marsh to Mark Hanlon for $426,429.

Marian H. Taylor sold Unit 9, 618 Harbor Creek Place, Harbor Creek to Brian S. and Steffi A. Edge for $320,000.

Arthur Ravenel III sold Unit 1, 1428 Dove Run Drive, Dove Run to 495 Meeting St LLC for $625,000.

Keith E. and Laurie T. Mayfield sold 1001 Foxcroft Road, Ashcroft Hall to Paul and Lauren Pepin for $446,200.

Gianna H. and Patrick Lundgren sold 1064 Oakcrest Drive, Willow Walk to Stephen Andrew Sosebee for $333,500.

Christina Rachel Powers sold 1143 Pemberton Farms Lane, Pemberton Farms to David Matthew and Karen Weeber Wagner for $432,000.

Herman L. McGrew Jr. and Sandra C. McGrew sold 1150 Folly Road, McCalls Corner to Mark A. and Sarah C. Pursell for $325,000.

James V. and Terri G. Galligan sold 1175 Landsdowne Drive to Eric J. Hudzinski and Kayla C. Hilton for $258,000.

Are Development LLC sold 121 Oak Turn Road, Gatehouse at Seaside to Bryan Frye for $455,000.

Albert G. and Mary S. Lang sold 1370 Tidal Creek Cove, Seaside Estates at Seaside Plantation to Jeremy R. and Erin G. Burt for $699,000.

Ashley E. Lightkep McKenna sold 1466 Swamp Fox Lane, Jamestowne Village to Macy Marie White for $335,000.

Charles B. Gallagher sold 1489 Waterbury Court, Wexford to David T. Ellsworth and James O'Loughlin for $315,000.

Jacob H. and Robin P. Camhi sold 1523 Fort Johnson Road to Trent Cody Roberts and Natasha New for $324,000.

Virginia Demetre sold 1559 Fairway Drive, Country Club to Jacquelyn S. Padgett for $855,000.

Premier Homes of the Lowcountry LLC sold 1926 Grimball Road to Adam Russell and Kristen Renee Perkins for $359,900.

J. Douglas Degood sold 236 Riverland Drive, Riverland Golfview to Kevin Robert Hollo for $300,000.

David C. Irvin sold 554 Water Turkey Retreat, Parrot Creek to Nicholas Stephen and Michelle Goldfayn Amoroso for $1.3 million.

Mungo Homes Coastal Division Properties LLC sold 609 Mackay Trail, The Village at Stiles Point to Patrick D. and Emily C. Tackitt for $684,064.

Christopher McVey Stoehr sold 737 Knotty Pine Road, Eastwood to Cara D. Edwards and Brian Stoehr for $300,000.

D. Dubose Egleston Jr. and Nancy Egleston sold 742 Whispering Marsh Drive, Stiles Point Plantation to Matthew E. and Lindsey G. Yelverton for $690,000.

Ellen Gray Watson sold 8 Forde Row, Rivers Point to Timothy R. and Sherry G. Bryson for $415,800.

Dorothy C. Gelegotis sold 812 Weir St., Lawton Bluff to Tristan R.S. Young for $315,000.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 813 Porcari St., Harborwalk to Surinder Paul and Usha A. Singla for $337,000.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 820 Porcari St., Harborwalk to Erika K. and Patrick J. Bauer for $345,190.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 822 Porcari St., Harborwalk to Melissa and James Conally Owen for $359,040.

Darroch and Craig Moores sold 927 Billfish Court, Harbor Woods to Steven John Almeida for $304,500.

Pamela W. and Todd B. Webb sold 970 Mount Vernon Drive, Whitehouse Plantation to Thomas R. Hollowell for $369,000.

Johns Island

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 1052 Pigeon Point, St. Johns Lake to Ulises Miranda III for $368,751.

Erik R. and Marsha A. Svendsen sold 1217 Updyke Drive, Swygert's Landing to Mark Allen and Candice Brooke Becklund for $362,500.

Taylor P. and Tracy F. Bates sold 1419 Milldam Pass, Brownswood Village to Paul K. Sottile for $309,000.

David Jacob Silver and Sedona Jones Kirven sold 1571 Burnswick Drive, Fenwick Hills to Jaclyn Suttlemyre and Jesse Jordan for $282,000.

Mungo Homes Coastal Division Properties LLC sold 1671 Emmets Road, The Oaks at St Johns Crossing to Michael W. Watson and Meagan L. Musgrave for $313,893.

Mungo Homes Coastal Division Properties LLC sold 1687 Emmets Road, The Oaks at St Johns Crossing to Kayla Lee Strasser for $319,900.

Mungo Homes Coastal Division Properties LLC sold 1709 Emmets Road, The Oaks at St Johns Crossing to Kevin P. and Amanda N. Foote for $317,000.

Michael A. and Amber C. Sierra sold 1728 Bee Balm Road, St Johns Crossing to Jeffrey D. and Amy Z. Babb for $279,900.

Susanne Elizabeth Bender sold 1728 Sparkleberry Lane, Johnston Point at Whitney Lake to Andrea and Aaron Carver for $329,900.

Srivatsatejaswi V. Gundala and Shruti Mittal sold 1821 Towne St., The Cottages at John's River Creek to Megan Elizabeth Williams and John Halter for $305,000.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 1905 Zonny Moss Drive, Oakfield to Susan B. Lowe for $303,965.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2194 Saint Johns Woods Parkway, The Villages at St Johns Woods to Jeffrey D. and Nancy P. Lamberson for $524,820.

Larry L. Cleveland and Karen Tosi sold 2212 River Road, Waterloo Plantation to Levi Grantham LLC for $490,000.

SM Charleston LLC sold 2402 Jasper Patterson Drive, Stonoview to Sara N. Hassell for $580,000.

William H. Hanckel Jr. and Brooke D. Hanckel sold 2651 Battle Trail Drive, Stonoview to Nicholas M. Sacco Jr. and Kathleen M. Sacco for $475,000.

SM Charleston LLC sold 2721 Battery Pringle Drive, Stonoview to David and Ronni Beker for $371,000.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 2756 Colonel Harrison Drive, Stonoview to Candy Sue and David Lee Anderson for $475,588.

Casey Austin Dover sold 2895 Summertrees Blvd. to Mark P. Buckley for $275,000.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 3019 Vincent Astor Drive, Oakfield to Deborah S. and Scott Hughes for $345,590.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 3431 Great Egret Drive, St. Johns Lake to Joseph Daniel and Elizabeth R. Dean for $292,285.

Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 3448 Acorn Drop Lane, The Villages at St. Johns Woods to Jacob R. and Lindsey J. Hendrickson for $543,000.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 3467 Great Egret Drive, St Johns Lake to Ronald Carlton Herman Jr. and Christine Rena Herman for $360,985.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 3473 Great Egret Drive, St. Johns Lake to Robert C. and Melissa Jodie Mabry for $350,515.

Ernest F. Middleton III and Joyce J. Middleton sold 3607 Dry St. to Owen G. and Lauren Kokinda for $420,000.

T M Rooke Co. LLC sold 3611 Berryhill Road, Cedar Springs to Derek Renckert for $290,000.

Hunter Quinn Homes LLC sold 3896 James Bay Road, Marshfield Plantation to Ralph Dawkins for $372,750.

Hunter Quinn Homes LLC sold 3900 James Bay Road, Marshfield Plantation to Chad Lutz for $364,900.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 4000 Brown Trout Drive, St. Johns Lake to Shelby Lynn Olsen and Alexander Malcolm Scott for $272,575.

Chris and Pamela Moore sold 4415 Hope Plantation Drive, Hope Plantation to Mark P. and Lisa M. Smith for $649,000.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 5001 Catfish Loop, St. Johns Lake to William and Dorothy S. Page for $318,560.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 5031 Catfish Loop, St. Johns Lake to Christopher Paul Anderson for $320,805.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 5048 Catfish Loop, St. Johns Lake to Martha B. Harris for $306,095.

Robert Cole sold 5122 Coral Reef Drive, The Villages of St. Johns Woods to Kristen E. Ray for $374,900.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 6012 Rainbow Trout Drive, St. Johns Lake to Reid V. and Louise Selden for $403,125.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 6018 Rainbow Trout Drive, St. Johns Lake to Randall Howard and Cheryl Lynn Heisler for $333,850.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 6024 Rainbow Trout Drive, St. Johns Lake to Mark Anthony and Theresa Ann Zollo for $399,190.

Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 663 McLernon Trace, Marshview Commons to Kyle P. Blidy for $266,000.

Kiawah Island

Kiawah Development Partners LLC sold 416 Estuary Lane, Cassique to Edward and Elizabeth Simon for $700,000.

James J. and Dorothy S. Costello sold 714 Glossy Ibis Lane, Egret Pintail to Craig W. Stevenson and Cay Perry Freihofer for $2.2 million.

Mount Pleasant/East Cooper

307 Lakeside Drive LLC sold Unit 4C, 307 Lakeside Drive, Heritage Village to Alberto R. Chesley for $257,250.

Seagrass Real Estate and Development LLC sold Unit 3C, 1601 Marsh Harbor Lane, Toler's Cove to Equity Trust Co. for $563,087.

Seagrass Real Estate and Development LLC sold Unit 1A, 1601 Marsh Harbor Lane, Toler's Cove to Joseph S. Yochem and Jean L. Demarco for $750,000.

Michelle D. Hodson sold Unit 6K, 159 Heritage Circle, Heritage Village to Lauren D. Ferguson for $260,000.

Zach Sheeran sold 1015 Lansing Drive, The Groves to William B. and Mary Anne Luttrell for $648,900.

Burke W. and Estelle W. Lee sold 1078 Marsh Court Lane, Marsh Court to John and Roberts S. McCants for $335,000.

Giulio and Doreen Ronchi sold 11 Krier Lane, I'On to Jane S. and Michael McLaughlin for $1.5 million.

Ray R. and Barbara S. Brock sold 1118 Ayers Plantation Way, The Harbour at Dunes West to Kristina and Peter G. O'Neill Jr. for $625,000.

Paul Beckley sold 113 Etiwan Pointe Drive to Jack Burns Hoey Jr. for $290,000.

Meghan Elizabeth Couchoud sold 1202 Canvasback Court, Mallard Lakes to Sean McMullen for $369,900.

Michael W. and Judith D. Naylor sold 130 West Shipyard Road, I'On to Mary Jane and George A. Toole Jr. for $758,000.

Alison W. Geer sold 1319 Myrick Road to Thomas J. and Mary P. Heilingoetter for $515,000.

Randall L. and Brooke K. Brogle sold 1328 Scotts Creek Circle, Scott's Creek to Paul B. Connolly Jr. and Laura Vaneepoel Connolly for $1.3 million.

Katherine Eileen Lipsky sold 1342 Chrismill Lane, Boone Grove to Robert G. Taylor for $555,000.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 1361 Neighbors Way, Liberty Cottages to Thomas and Marjorie Gillespie for $478,675.

Jason A. Young sold 1409 Crooked Pine Drive, Laurel Grove to Samuel Coil and Gaia Sutti for $342,000.

Jerome E. and Marcia M. Jefferson sold 1421 Jefferson Road to Peter and Emma J. Williams for $255,000.

Nabeel S. Koro sold 1448 Scotts Creek Circle, Scott's Creek to Ryan R. and Lori A. Robbins for $830,000.

Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 1468 Stratton Place, Stratton Place at Stratton by the Sound to Jonathan and Lorrel Hugger for $556,000.

Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 1501 Menhaden Lane, Stratton Place at Stratton by the Sound to James M. and Melissa Marie Marcalletti for $777,500.

Sup Sea Island Hamlet LLC sold 16 Gatch Court, Sea Island Hamlet to Stobo Holdings LLC for $975,000.

Edward A. Bodkin III sold 1605 Highway 41, Laurel Hill Plantation to Julie Frasch and Matthew Bradford Nims for $277,500.

Kim Lynley Perritt sold 1641 Babington Way, Wando Lakes to Robert E. McClellan and Ashley A. Lee for $359,000.

Ashley A. Lee sold 1699 Lauda Drive, The Reserve at Wando East to Kim Lynley Perritt for $250,000.

Jane S. and Michael I. McLaughlin sold 185 North Shelmore Blvd., I'On to Robert L. and Susan I. Fitzgerald for $1.4 million.

Jacksonbuilt LLC sold 1871 Bolden Drive, Riverside at Carolina Park to Southlife Investments LLC for $1.2 million.

Robert L. and Susan I. Fitzgerald sold 193 Ponsbury Road, I'On to William A. and Katharine S. Roever for $1.2 million.

John P. Crawford Jr. and Scarlett H. Crawford sold 2189 Salt Wind Way, Saltwood at Planter's Pointe to Aleksander and Frostina Gjegji for $459,900.

Allison L. and Tanner W. Forster sold 2214 Hamlin Sound Circle, Oyster Pointe to Lynn Ellen Kress for $485,000.

Edward R. and Sophie G. Horton sold 2218 Magnolia Meadows Drive, Magnolia Woods to Alexander James and Emily Doelling Kreitman for $615,000.

Joseph F. and Hilda E. Rosenberger sold 2218 Red Fern Lane, Thornewood to John Ward for $375,000.

A & M Real Estate LLC sold 2252 Primus Road, The Oaks at Primus to Matthew Andrew Gardner and Nathalie Rose Slick for $482,500.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2291 Primus Road, The Oaks at Primus to Helena K. Stickles for $556,215.

JBS Management Corp. sold 2295 Middlesex St., Masonborough at Park West to Cody J. and Jessica L. Harris for $850,000.

M. Clinton and Susan R. Eisenhauer sold 23 Isle of Hope, I'On to Jennifer Marie Dicresce for $926,000.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2300 Primus Road, The Oaks at Primus to Russell H. and Patricia G. Wright for $558,190.

Alan and Vonda Adams sold 233 Slipper Shell Court, Etiwan Pointe to Blanche Lisa Sullivan and Franky E. Campbell for $388,000.

Adam and Erin Jarrett sold 248 Swallowtail Court, Tidal Walk at Belle Hall Plantation to Jackman Thomas Frailey and Allison Marie Whalen for $534,900.

Leroy and Blanche I. Dingle sold 2656 Ringsted Lane, Indigo Chase to Paulann Perry for $670,000.

William A. and Caryn M. Lyons sold 2792 Carolina Isle Drive, Carolina Isle Country Club to David Edward and Pamela Elaine Varner for $495,000.

George Hernandez sold 2817 Oak Manor Drive, Richmond Cove at Dunes West to Adam and Lara Tiberian for $620,000.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 2900 Tranquility Road, Hamlin Oaks to Michael S. and Jill K. Hardy for $578,385.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 3005 Caspian Court, Bessemer Park at Park West to Cable Dallas and Sarah Elizabeth Oliver for $449,433.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 3009 Caspian Court, Bessemer Park at Park West to Brandon Michael and Heather Rachelle Calhoun for $462,854.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 3041 Rice Field Lane, Liberty Cottages to Michael V. and Ann Dixon Volpe for $407,805.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 3048 Caspian Court, Bessemer Park at Park West to Lindsay Michele and Devin Andrew Jepta Parham for $375,131.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 3053 Caspian Court, Bessemer Park at Park West to Janice A. and James P. Posda for $456,515.

Charles R. Coker Jr. and Whitney A. Coker sold 3087 Morningdale Drive, Ivy Hall to Crystal Troll for $333,000.

Richard A. and Suzanne M. Rossi sold 3092 Pignatelli Crescent, Dunes West to Hubert H. Hogeman III and Lori T. Hogeman for $1.5 million.

Jeffrey and Poe Minton sold 3129 Sand Marsh Lane, The Sound at Hamlin Plantation to Steven W. Breen for $749,000.

Andree L. and Michael Dacuba sold 3148 Sonja Way, Marsh Walk at Park West to Crystal D. Appleton for $350,000.

Susan E. Linney sold 3150 Sand Marsh Lane, The Sound at Hamlin Plantation to Vladimir Sergeevich Tokarev for $825,500.

Andrew R. Shugan and Lynnette A. Cushing sold 3235 Heathland Way, The Orchard at Charleston National to Stephen and Karen Prince for $350,000.

Lynne G. McIntosh sold 324 Rice Bay Drive, Rice Bay at Belle Hall Plantation to Paul Adeji-Paul for $372,500.

Elizabeth Turner sold 3245 Beaconsfield Road, The Village at Park West to Jonathan Ryan and Kristin Ann Parker for $347,000.

EBTS CHS LLC sold 3264 Beaconsfield Road, The Village at Park West to Allison J. Cianci for $317,500.

Michael and Julie Scarafile sold 329 Seewee Circle, Hobcaw Point to Mohammad Chaudry for $1.2 million.

Lois A. and Melvin D. Flaming sold 3529 Toomer Kiln Circle, Coatbridge at Park West to Mary Ann and Denis F. Healy for $460,000.

Robin S. Mitchell sold 3591 Thunder Gulch Trail, Pepper Plantation to Thomas J. and K. Janelle Pusser for $440,000.

Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 3628 Tidal Flat Circle, Stratton Place at Stratton by the Sound to Jeanine Nicosia and Gregory Conners for $724,990.

Cline Construction LLC sold 3716 Goodwater St., Carolina Park to Christina Tricoli Mahaffey and Clyde Wesley Mahaffey III for $727,000.

Cline Construction LLC sold 3739 Goodwater St., Carolina Park to Gerard E. and Belkis Maxted for $826,249.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 3761 Orion Lane, Carolina Park to Jacob Nevan and Michelle Leann Thorp for $520,995.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 3765 Orion Lane, Carolina Park to David Ailinger Jr. and R. Cerulli-Ailinger for $547,750.

CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 3780 Orion Lane, Carolina Park to Kristine Burgess for $560,178.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 3828 Maidstone Drive, Carolina Park to Allen Randolph and Jennifer Page Beckett for $509,980.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 3860 Maidstone Drive, Carolina Park to Joseph James and Marlo Bauer for $532,510.

James E and Emily W. Galluzzo sold 400 Bay Crossing Road, Back Bay Village to Fredric H. and Mary S. Morris for $860,000.

Jack Howard Corley sold 4141 Colonel Vanderhorst Circle to Arthur Mickey Fisher II and Laura E. Fisher for $960,000.

Davie R. Kuhnell and Melissa A. Hampton sold 533 Pritchards Point Drive, Rice Bay at Belle Hall Plantation to Charles Coker Jr. and Whitney Allan Coker for $399,000.

Camryn L. Chase sold 597 Antebellum Lane, Rice Bay at Belle Hall Plantation to Patricia R. Ruiz for $405,000.

Chelsea R. Holly sold 617 Williamson Drive, Cooper Estates to Alyson L. Hayward and Michael P. Martin for $328,000.

Brian D. and Alan M. Blaker sold 640 Serotina Court, Wakendaw East to Kacey Lee Brookes for $495,000.

Timothy P. Keogh sold 642 Serotina Court, Wakendaw East to Steven and Molly Lawson for $455,000.

Alisa M. Turner sold 649 Gate Post Drive, Old Village Landing to Larry L. and Catherine E. Hood for $407,678.

Dem O'S Properties LLC sold 691 York St., Hobcaw to Linda M. Balzac for $295,000.

Brian A. and Mary H. Craig sold 721 Creekside Drive, Creekside Park to Michael Christopher and Julie Marie Scarafile for $1.9 million.

Joel A. and Katherine W. Cortright sold 739 Lavalier Square, Glenlake to Philip J. Heinmiller for $407,000.

Susan Y. and James P. Warren sold 815 Farm Quarter Road, Snee Farm to Andrew G. and Wendy S. Haefner for $485,000.

James R. Dawson sold 846 Kincade Drive, Dawson Terrace to WAM Ventures LLC for $505,000.

C. Robertson Allen II and Mary W.K. Allen sold 929 Trowman Lane, Cooper Estates to Laurie and Edward R. Langford for $8.5 million.

North Charleston

Hannah Salters sold 1162 Camden St. to Nathan A. Lykins and Lindsay C. Smith for $270,000.

Douglas W. and Sapphire J. Ellis sold 8088 Ronda Drive, Baker Plantation to Preston B. Barbare for $285,000.

J. Raleigh West III sold 1209 Buist Ave., Palmetto Gardens to Jeffrey Stuart and Sherri Bois Simmons for $345,000.

Christopher A. Williams sold 1381 Hartford Circle, Cameron Terrace to Danielle N. Ledwell and David J. Wolter for $343,250.

Akim and Constance Anastopoulo sold 2557 Ashley Phosphate Road to Ganesh Garden LLC for $450,000.

Jacob Gillens sold 3310 Florida Ave., Buckfield to 3310 Florida Ave LLC for $330,000.

Weeks Post Building Assoc. sold 3555 Dorchester Road, Dorchester Terrace to 3555 Dorchester Road LLC for $425,000.

Kimberly Johnson sold 5111 Temple St., Oak Park to Guy M. and Tracey W. Guerry for $286,500.

Manorhouse Builders of South Carolina LLC sold 5117 Hyde Park Village Lane, The Village at Hyde Park to Stephen Marsden for $323,514.

Whiting Family LLC sold 5632 Dobson St., Charleston Farms to CPT Capital LLC for $560,000.

Ravenel

Grayhawk Homes of South Carolina Inc. sold 3984 Berberis Lane, Poplar Grove to Richard G. and Diane C. Gunter for $459,900.

Philip A. and Tara B. Campbell sold 4176 Home Town Lane, Poplar Grove to Philip David Palmer II and Tessa Marie Bittick for $420,000.

Seabrook Island

William R. and Deborah S. Murray sold 3019 Ocean Winds Drive to Edward G. and Joanne S. Owens for $297,000.

Alexander B. and Julia T. Merriman sold 2548 High Hammock Road to Charles M. and Linda S. Olsen for $540,000.

Michael F. and Eva M. Holian sold 3124 Seabrook Village Drive, The Village at Seabrook to Glenn A. and Amy E. Fehribach for $595,000.

Sullivan’s Island

Hartley Watson Cooper sold 2420 Myrtle Ave. to Brent Chudoba and Lesley Stevens for $3.4 million.

Nancy K. Shannon Sherer sold 3103 Middle St. to Justin Paul and Sara Frieden Novak for $1.1 million.

Summerville

Hunter Quinn Homes LLC sold 193 Pickens St. to Ronald C. Plunkett Jr. and Heather H. Plunkett for $266,900.

Bryan M. and Crystal L. Harlan sold 3387 Middlesboro Ave., Buckshire to Monica Sherese Gibbs for $270,000.

Eastwood Construction LLC sold 506 Wynfield Forest Drive to Niel Matheis for $267,875.

West Ashley/St. Andrews

Saint Johns Avenue LLC sold 1216 Gunn Ave., Washington Park to Annie E. Kouba and Jeffrey T. Bedford for $287,000.

Joann T. Stukes and Cynthia E. Rozier sold 1255 South Lenevar Drive to JJR Development LLC for $257,500.

Beverly K. and David G. Billig sold 1263 White Tail Path, Hunt Club to Ethan and Angela Rome for $355,000.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 129 Claret Cup Way, Grand Terrace at Grand Oaks to Wesley Shane and Andrea Michelle Griffin for $303,805.

Arthur C. Riegel Jr. and Jolanda G. Karten sold 13 Avondale Ave., Avondale to Corey Potemra and Sara Lucas for $430,000.

Andrew C. and Lauren C. Weaver sold 1354 Ashley Garden Blvd., Hamilton Grove to Bruce D. and Christine A. Lowin for $335,000.

William W. King Jr. sold 1356 Emory Ave., Edgewater Park to Finest City Home Buyers Inc for $410,000.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 137 Claret Cup Way, Grand Terrace at Grand Oaks to Dalton Alexandria Adkins and John Douglas Allison for $300,975.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 139 Claret Cup Way, Grand Terrace at Grand Oaks to Michael Patrick Lugo and Meredith Kern for $279,660.

Ion Venture LLC sold 1551 Roustabout Way, Bolton's Landing to Brian Downey for $330,000.

Jeff C. and Deidre M. Garrard sold 1648 Culpepper Circle, Charlestowne Estates to Dawn L. Yantis for $395,000.

Candice M. Jackson sold 1751 Grovehurst Drive, Carolina Bay to Shigao Cheng and Hongping Wang for $360,000.

Jessica S. and Charles K. Talbert sold 18 Oak Forest Drive to Ryan Leigh Amrhein for $365,000.

Jerel M. Carn Jr. sold 1838 Elsey Drive to Nathan P. and Sonja M. Higgins for $315,000.

Christopher R. Powers sold 1847 Sandcroft Drive, West Ashley Plantation to Amanda J. Glover for $319,000.

U.S. Bank Trust N.A. sold 1869 Greenmore Drive, South Pinepoint to Sarah and Walter Richter for $315,000.

Paul G. Wentz sold 1940 Sandcroft Drive, Ashley Hall Plantation to Kelly E. Gilligan for $283,000.

Jason M. and Corrie S.D. Gossett sold 1945 Clay Lane, Carolina Bay at Essex Farms to Molly and Jeffrey P. Langdon for $440,000.

Preston C. Cain sold 216 Hampton Bluff Road, Autumn Chase at Grande Oak Plantation to Diane and George J. Caramico for $308,000.

Mehrnoush Parvinpour sold 2183 Mariners Fry, Providence Commons to Aaron L Richardson Jr. and Gertrud F. Richardson for $450,000.

Jason L. and Amy Z. Wilson sold 2235 Dawn Hill Drive, Hickory Hill Plantation to Matthew and Jennifer W. Holtz for $352,500.

Dorothy Virginia Sawyer Garis sold 2313 Waring Hall Lane, Waring Hall to Jordan Paul and Lora Mayo for $290,000.

EE Residential Properties LLC sold 2314 Grandiflora Blvd., Magnolia Bluff to Kirk and Kim Ferguson for $351,000.

Archie C. Fetner III and Mitzi G. Fetner sold 2318 Rice Pond Road, Ashland Plantation to Iron Gate Homes LLC for $300,000.

Eugene R. and Linda J. Tillery sold 2395 River Park Way, Park Place to Gregory and Christine Canivan for $264,900.

Harold J. and Joyce A. Bailey sold 2413 Sylvan Shores Drive to Cara and Micaiah Mueller for $342,000.

Jonathan and Stephanie G. Mendez sold 2912 Conservancy Lane, Carolina Bay to Ryan and Erin Royer for $374,900.

Andrew T. Mitchell sold 30 Carson Drive, Lenevar to Jonathan Katz and Terri Moreland for $301,000.

Jingjing Wang and Bo Fu sold 317 Clayton Drive, Stonecreek to Jere Stevens Jr. and Heidi Stevens for $304,000.

Jeffrey M. and Debra H. Prindle sold 3226 Moonlight Drive, Bolton's Landing to Daniel P. and Isabel M. Lemasters for $370,000.

Lauren E. Willner sold 4223 Scharite St., Ashley Park to Vincent M. Piccolo and Lindsay B. Russell for $250,000.

John Tyler Floyd sold 4243 Scharite St., Ashley Park to Charles Richard and Donna Brazell Hach for $254,000.

Bryce T. and Rachel Wyatt sold 516 Walk Easy Lane, Pebble Estates to Elsa Hale and Clara Mintz for $310,000.

John and Rhonda Laverne sold 601 Fair Spring Drive, Schieveling Plantation to Joseph H. Lucas III and Wendy K. Lucas for $340,000.

Justin David Jay and Kristina Nicole Bishop sold 722 West Sherwood Drive, Forest Acres to Krista Megan Bracewell for $285,000.

Addison Oaks LLC sold 734 Ponderosa Drive to Christi N. and Chad A. Bennett for $299,900.

Carol Grant sold 808 5th Ave. to Carolyn Sawyer Glover for $370,000.

Brandon and Megan Wollaston sold 99 Shadowmoss Parkway, Shadowmoss Plantation to Bradley J. and Lyndsey A. Bowles for $340,000.

Berkeley County

The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between July 29-Aug. 2.

Bonneau

Danvid O. Strickland sold 217 Ilas Grove Lane to Gary H. Bone for $318,000.

Charleston

Beazer Homes LLC sold 119 Rowans Creek Drive, Marshes at Cooper River Townhomes to Ian Frank and Megan Frances Beagley for $305,000.

Bill Ray Carswell sold 207 Hasell Court, Retreat at Beresford to Skylar M. Moran for $499,000.

Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 1116 Oak Bluff Ave. to Sarah E. Oberson for $445,196.

Elizabeth B. Kinsella sold 543 Nelliefield Trail, Nelliefield Plantation to Carol S. and Richard W. Williams for $330,000.

Eugene T. Tschudy sold 205 Ashmont Drive, Saint Thomas Point to Sandra S. Jones for $505,000.

John L. Haffeman sold 424 Nelliefield Trail, Nelliefield Plantation to Susan J. Dowling for $345,000.

Jonathan D. Cromtpon sold 115 Carriage Hill Place, Nelliefield Plantation to Brendon Marsingill for $425,000.

Kimbra R. Lamb sold 1104 Waters Inlet Circle, The Peninsula to Allen Dorris Curtis III for $297,000.

Margaret W. Carmain sold 443 Sanders Farm Lane, Retreat at Beresford to Dara Faye and Aaron Vaughn Ferrell for $375,000.

Steve Congress sold 1070 Bennington Drive, Cain Crossing to Brenda Janson and Darren Chisam for $250,000.

Steven J. Thomas sold 519 Nelliefield Trail, Nelliefield Plantation to Andrew Tozzolino and Svitlana Shannon for $380,000.

Daniel Island

Cecile Cornic sold 212 King George St., Daniel Island Park to Kelly Briggs and Terrance Francis Hurley for $995,000.

Christopher J. Laroche sold 108 Barnaby St., Codners Ferry Park to Andrew J. Harris and Suzanne Raga for $532,500.

Csilla Black sold 1945 Pierce St., Daniel Island Townhouses to Alexander Michael Park for $387,000.

Diane B. Murray sold Unit F303, 200 River Landing Drive to Rhonda E. Clark and Thomas Randy Barton for $329,000.

Erandi Suriyaarachchi sold 307 South Ladd Court, Cochran Park to Michael S. Shaw for $530,000.

Rhett S. Price sold 310 Lesesne St., Daniel Island Park to Arlene M. Morris and Colin John Campi for $1.5 million.

Ryan Roush sold 107 Beresford Creek St., Codners Ferry Park to Joseph R. Warren for $825,000.

Weekley Homes LLC sold 2609 Daniel Island Drive, Edgefield Park to Brian Richard and Nicole Rene Martin for $848,830.

Goose Creek

Curtis Stewart Brown sold 103 South Norfolk Way, Hamlets to Aimee Nehiley for $274,500.

Daryl B. Wilson sold 113 Holbrook Lane, Hamlets to Kevin J. Quinif and Michele Hastings for $375,000.

Jean C. Gold sold 104 Loganberry Circle, Crowfield to Emerson R. Georgeto for $350,000.

Jillian N. Sommer sold 100 Broken Branch Drive, Mulberry Park to Terrence and Jacqueline Grant for $255,000.

John Davidoski sold 127 Dresden Drive, Crowfield to Gemma Davis for $269,875.

Kevin J. Quinif sold 107 Horncastle Place, Hamlets to Donald J. and Donna F. Roberts for $532,000.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 118 Sumac Drive, Liberty Village to Tiffany Dawn Little for $270,220.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 123 Daniels Creek Circle, Liberty Village to Paul M. and Lisa M. Leclair for $334,165.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 104 Sumac Drive, Liberty Village to Jeffrey Parrilla Carrero and Luz Fuentes for $305,658.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 112 Daniels Creek Circle, Liberty Village to Roger L. and Reagen D. Desilets for $294,055.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 244 Daniels Creek Circle, Liberty Village to Christopher Womack for $251,355.

Liz W. Arnold sold 109 Rockdale Lane, Hearthstone to Stacy M. Haag Spriggs and Christopher Shane Spriggs for $250,000.

Robert W. Basile sold 247 Old Savannah Drive, Fosters Creek to Jonathon B. and Kathryn R. Pigeon for $250,000.

Scott P. Delargy sold 81 Lighthouse Drive, Harbour Lake to Debra and Geoffery Litz for $250,000.

Hanahan

Chas Rentals LLC sold 7253 Sweetgrass Blvd., Tanner Plantation to Hayes H. and Mary Jane Groves for $258,500.

Cody Harris sold 1210 Raven Road, Eagle Landing to Josephine Fludd for $365,000.

Colin W. Byrd sold 1509 Dockside Court, Tanner Plantation to Anastasia Chebykina and Austyn Bevis for $335,000.

Justin Munn sold 7250 Sweetgrass Blvd., Tanner Plantation to Shannon V. and Elias C. Hodges for $280,000.

Kalie E. Leonard sold 7317 Horned Grebe Court, Tanner Plantation to Shawn Hildebrandt for $290,000.

Nathaniel P. Renihan sold 1234 Woodsage Drive, Tanner Plantation to Miranda Mae Guittar for $288,000.

Shirley Ann Martin sold 7220 Harrier Drive, Tanner Plantation to Logan Cheney Beams and Patricia Eileen Tremble for $280,000.

Thomas C. Chinners sold 1256 Hillside Drive, Berkeley Hills to Casey Scott Lau for $254,000.

Timothy Eric Gartman sold 1016 Yeamans Hall Road, Dominion Hills to Jessica C. and Steven T. Przyborski for $318,000.

Huger

DR Horton Inc. sold 211 Camber Road to Thomas W. and Wendy C. Holsinger for $450,000.

DR Horton Inc. sold 219 Camber Road to Adam and Katherine Simbeck for $474,900.

Ladson

Marlene Gaddist sold 2036 Cripplecreek Drive, Hunters Bend to Gary P. and Amber R. Celino for $261,500.

Moncks Corner

Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 597 Pendleton Drive, Foxbank to Elizabeth S. and Steven B. Brinson for $339,175.

Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 102 Barbour Court, Foxbank to Thomas Matthew Kearns for $266,379.

Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 111 Yorkshire Drive, Foxbank to Barbara D. Mathis for $262,156.

Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 581 Pendleton Drive, Foxbank to Eric R. and Summer G. New for $321,283.

Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 583 Pendleton Drive, Foxbank to Jeffrey A. and Lisa M. Handwerk for $300,312.

Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 594 Pendleton Drive, Foxbank to Nina and Keith T. Mitchell for $297,773.

Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 616 Pendleton Drive, Foxbank to Courtney L. and Mark C. Macdonald for $281,288.

Cynthia B. Query sold 507 Pendleton Drive, Foxbank to Ruben Munoz Mendez for $275,000.

DR Horton Inc. sold 425 Buckhannon Lane, Spring Grove to Michael V. and Sebrina T. Natalizio for $258,900.

DR Horton Inc. sold 326 Knawl Road, Spring Grove Gables to Preston F. and Martha J. Ussery for $272,275.

Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 211 Catawba Branch Way, Riverstone to Trudie and Russell Cannon for $261,247.

Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 147 Sugeree Drive, Riverstone to Paula M. and Dennis R. White for $251,664.

Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 149 Sugeree Drive, Riverstone to Shawnte Hooks and Sonya Grant for $269,990.

Jeffery M. Hicks sold 1102 Quenby Lane, Sterling Oaks to Valentine Elais and Lashonda Williams for $257,000.

Lisa M. Deaton sold 2545 South Live Oak Drive to Orville K. and Barbara A. Van Slett for $265,000.

Michael L. Bonham sold 412 Fetterbush Drive, Fairmont South to Jeana Martin for $260,000.

Michael Senften sold 105 Beltree Court, Havenwood to Abigail Lynne and Jay Edward Price for $309,000.

Ralph Steven Bruhn sold 1530 Dennis Blvd., Cedar Island at Fairlawn Barony to Reagan Phillip Prince for $376,000.

Ronald A. Cabral sold 129 Carolina Wren Ave., Cypress Ridge to Lequanda V. Davis for $277,900.

Suzette K. Jett sold 126 Done Movin Lane to Joseph Nathaniel Wallace and Jeanna L. Gadsden Wallace for $280,000.

Travis R. Schrock sold 303 Sabal Palmetto Court, Cypress Ridge to Leslie N. and Tyler J. Mitchell for $270,000.

Troy Eugene Winona sold 165 Woodbrook Way, Foxbank to Sunny M. and Michael C. Padgett for $275,000.

Summerville

Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 320 Bright Leaf Loop, Nexton to Garrett W. Holter and Christina M. Joseph for $325,990.

Carolina Cottage Homes LLC sold 102 Bright Leaf Loop, Nexton to Michael M. Livingston for $405,000.

Carolina Cottage Homes LLC sold 120 Clear Bend Lane, Nexton to Thomas Holland Scott and Jason Thomas Hafner for $424,900.

Carolina Cottage Homes LLC sold 716 Pine Bark Lane, Nexton to Brandon and Angela Billingsly for $500,000.

Clarence B. Brown sold 208 Oakbend St., Nexton to Brad M. and Cara Renae Ward for $425,000.

DR Horton Inc. sold 210 Rhodes Court, Meridian to Knox J. and Cheryl L. Baggett for $299,550.

DR Horton Inc. sold 216 Rhodes Court, Meridian to Aaron T. and Shannon L. Cook for $309,000.

DR Horton Inc. sold 307 Strabo Court, Meridian to Eugene and Catherine A. Colson for $299,900.

DR Horton Inc. sold 316 Celestial Blvd., Meridian to Sheryll Silvera-Moore for $348,000.

DR Horton Inc. sold 428 Zenith Blvd., Meridian to Joshua David and Elizabeth Joy Wofford for $279,900.

Daniel D. Imholte sold 119 Walton Grove Road to Janie Elizabeth and Richard Buckner for $715,000.

Department of Veterans Affairs sold 279 Pemberly Blvd., Carriage Lane to John F. Bacon Jr. for $340,000.

Eric Petersen sold 105 Radtko Road, Cane Bay to Nathan B. and Lori S. Francis for $355,000.

Homes by Dickerson SC LLC sold 374 Oak Park St., Nexton to Tracey Neal and Constance McAndrew for $400,000.

Joshua A. Smith sold 834 Redbud Lane, Cane Bay to Jessica Lynne Goff and Christopher D. Kifer for $261,000.

K Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Lakes of Cane Bay LLC sold 565 Four Seasons Blvd., Cane Bay to Ralph H. and Marcelee Reis for $565,115.

K Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Lakes of Cane Bay LLC sold 528 Four Seasons Blvd., Cane Bay to Dennis A. and Marianne L. Bujacich for $473,072.

K Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Lakes of Cane Bay LLC sold 566 Four Seasons Blvd., Cane Bay to Marcia C. and Samuel Donnelly for $382,186.

K Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Lakes of Cane Bay LLC sold 567 Four Seasons Blvd., Cane Bay to Tess Amble and Alexander Duncan for $555,585.

K Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Lakes of Cane Bay LLC sold 623 Beach Way, Cane Bay to Georgene V. and William P. Stull for $329,935.

Kevin Lee Woodley sold 226 Cameron St., Cane Bay to George Ferguson for $298,000.

Kevin Walther sold 329 Ashby St., Saint Thomas Park to Willard E. and Lisa A. Towne for $334,800.

Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah LLC sold 398 Sanctuary Park Drive, Cane Bay to Sean M. Mason for $317,900.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 101 Stagecoach Ave., Cane Bay to Christiana O. and Norman Bradley for $303,520.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 126 Stagecoach Ave., Cane Bay to Cody Don and April Skye Pate for $288,150.

Mickey Arnold Brackett sold 603 Eastern Isle Ave., Cane Bay to Deborah A. and Allan D. Lonergan for $300,000.

Mungo Homes Coastal Division Properties LLC sold 342 Saxony Loop, Cane Bay to Alicia K. Lawless for $331,956.

Mungo Homes Coastal Division Properties LLC sold 324 Saxony Loop, Cane Bay to Bahtel S. Singleton for $337,680.

Mungo Homes Coastal Division Properties LLC sold 107 Clydesdale Circle, Mackey Farms to Angie Marks and Christian Bouchereau for $274,661.

Myra Bishop sold 100 Village Stone Circle, Marrington Villas at Cobblestone to Linda M. and Daryl B. Wilson for $272,000.

DR Horton Inc. sold 653 Hilchot Drive, Meridian to William P. and Lauran E. Klein for $250,000.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 476 Sanctuary Park Drive, Cane Bay to Aaron Asa and Jennifer Ann Watson for $279,815.

Robert J. Prahl sold 515 Eastern Isle Ave., Cane Bay to Cynthia M. Nelson for $315,000.

Sabal Homes at Cane Bay Plantation LLC sold 117 Calm Water Way, Cane Bay to Christina F. Jewel for $345,000.

Susan C. Marsh sold 205 Saddle Lane, Walton Grove to Margaret W. and Michael L. Cook for $479,500.

True Homes LLC sold 397 Dunlin Drive, Nexton to Leslie Phillip and Keri Vail Rollins for $300,495.

True Homes LLC sold 389 Dunlin Drive, Nexton to Julonda and Jeremiah Richardson for $282,370.

Weekley Homes LLC sold 305 Bright Leaf Loop, Nexton to Victoria S. and David M. Filiatreau for $419,000.

Weekley Homes LLC sold 107 Bloomfield St., Carnes Crossroads to Grainger W. and Deborah O. Blanton for $408,087.

William James Horak sold 619 Ravens Wood Road, Felder Creek to Alex and Natalya Voloshchuk for $250,000.

Wando

Christopher Moylan sold 119 Indigo Marsh Circle, Nelliefield Plantation to Cynthia Kay and Thomas Allen Zimmerman for $394,000.

Dorchester County

The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between July 29-Aug. 2.

Ladson

Arthur J. Williams Jr. sold 9700 Short Creek Drive, McKewn to William and Kimberly Odom for $287,500.

DR Horton Inc. sold 9810 Sickle Drive, McKewn to Adam and Camila Foley for $292,045.

DR Horton Inc. sold 4996 Paddy Field Way, McKewn to Ronald Keith and Thomasina Adell Anderson for $310,500.

DR Horton Inc. sold 9702 Flooded Field Drive, McKewn to Dina Crean for $258,600.

DR Horton Inc. sold 9800 Wooden Pestle Way, McKewn to Kenneth C. and Sylvia L. Greene for $290,280.

Danny King sold 9875 Black Tupelo Lane, Coosaw Preserve to Dana S. and Gabriela M. Knobloch for $349,000.

Erica Mack Parrott sold 5175 Preserve Blvd., Coosaw Preserve to Creighton Avery and Nicole King for $360,000.

Jennifer Annette Failla sold 142 Instructor Court, Eagle Run to James Franklin Fox for $255,000.

Joseph Christophersen sold 115 Saw Palm Drive, Summerhaven to John David and Sarah Gardner Stallings for $281,000.

Kristin Gebbie sold 5046 White Cedar Road, Coosaw Preserve to Samuele Poletto and Amber S. Egbert for $270,000.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 9977 Winged Elm St., Coosaw Preserve to Nancy L. Chamberlain and Louis Anthony Lucchetto for $339,750.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 5170 Preserve Bvld., Coosaw Preserve to Tara Ann and Jason Aaron Caine for $315,025.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 9909 Pin Cherry Court, Coosaw Preserve to Alexis Lauren and Gary Adam Merritt for $339,355.

North Charleston

Judith H. Olivares sold 8553 Royal Palms Lane, Indigo Palms to Sean P. and Wendy A. Muzzy for $286,000.

Palmetto Signature Homes LLC sold 8306 Cobalt Court, Indigo Fields to Eugenia V. and Sharon V. Hollington for $295,000.

Ralee Eric Spooner sold 8302 Vestige Court, Appian Landing to Justin Couch for $320,000.

Robert Young sold 8537 Refuge Point Circle, Refuge at Whitehall to Bethany J. and James Alfred Hoftiezer for $428,500.

William David Traub sold 5400 Red Tip Lane, Whitehall to Anthony and Belinda Hunt for $307,500.

Ridgeville

Carlous O. Strickland III sold 3036 Gulfstream Lane, Bridlewood Farms to Tamra E. McClung for $259,900.

Daniel F. Bantly sold 108 Virginia Ave. to Amanda R. and Jason R. Baker for $379,000.

Keith Daniel Glover sold 2138 Pimlico Drive, Bridlewood Farms to Joshua W. Smith for $283,000.

Pamela K. Waltz sold 2118 Pimlico Drive, Bridlewood Farms to Wesley Smith for $315,000.

Summerville

Amy Claus sold 318 Woodgate Way, Summers Corner to Margaret G. and Dean F. Schmitt for $467,000.

Andrew Hirak Jr. sold 182 Willowbend Lane, Summer Trace to Margaret A. and Julian C. Ridgeway for $269,000.

Archibald A. Muckenfuss III sold 111 East Carolina Ave. to James Jeffries and Gina E. Burkett for $325,000.

Brandon P. Boyd sold 162 Ashley Bluffs Road, Bluffs at Ashley River to Carroll Venning for $328,000.

Bryan C. Ragland sold 1085 Blockade Runner Parkway, River Birch to Donna Collins for $398,728.

Chad A. Burgbacher sold 308 Duck Pond Lane, Blackberry Creek to Jonathon Douglas and Monique Annmarie Moore for $250,000.

Charles Victor Hunsucker sold 239 Bateaux Drive, The Ponds to Steve E. and Deanne M. Cruickshank for $380,000.

Christina F. Jewel sold 5557 Alpine Drive, The Summit to Ann H. and Geoffrey D. Bennett for $485,000.

Corey Melton sold 112 Ayers Drive, Salisbury Acres to Robert W. and Alana K. Basile for $370,000.

David L. Stone sold 103 Labrador Court, Quail Arbor to Joseph Albert and Sunnie J. Lydick for $250,000.

David L. Terry sold 317 Glen Eagles Drive, Pine Forst Country Club to Jeffrey and Danielle White for $330,000.

David McDougall sold 120 Killdeer Trail, Arbor Walk to Joseph F. and Janet Canady for $251,000.

David R. Carter sold 493 Summerset Lane, Summerset Acres to Mark A. and Sharon S. Nelson for $525,000.

Debra J. Logothety sold 113 Caveson Drive, Huntington Farms to David Leroy and Kimberly Odom Derrick for $400,000.

Donna Farmer sold 105 Crossandra Ave., White Gables to Dominic Mariotti for $258,000.

Eric C. Wahrman sold 233 Berwick Drive, Wentworth Hall to Deborah B. Juhen-Frazier and Donzell L. Frazier for $310,500.

Eric Williams sold 404 Beechwood Bay Court, Legend Oaks Plantation to Eric and Emily Wahrman for $435,000.

Felisha D. Mason sold 227 Blue Bonnet St., White Gables to Andrew Pickens and Rachel Violet Calhoun for $295,000.

James A. Raczek sold 349 Prestwick Court, Pine Forest Country Club to Jeff C. and Deidre Marie Garrard for $345,000.

Jason Scott Fredericksen sold 5150 Blair Road, Myers Mill to Myles Allen and Lisa Kay Kifer for $260,000.

Jesse D. Bien sold 1003 King Mountain Drive, The Summit to Huynh K. Nguyen for $542,000.

John B. McNamara sold 107 Quinby St., Parsons Road to Dayna T. Labraico and Joseph T. Kircher for $424,900.

John R. Meckley sold 304 Pinehust Ave., Country Club Estates to Robert Brown and Kevin L. Massey for $473,500.

Kelli M. Beaty sold 9616 Pebble Creek Blvd., Wescott Plantation to Danny Ledell and Brenda J. Medders for $275,000.

Kevin S. Welter sold 9617 North Carousel Circle, Wescott Plantation to Gordon Joubert for $294,500.

KH Ponds LLLP sold 2026 Barn Swallow Road, The Ponds to Mary A. and Kenneth W. Erdman for $321,235.

KH Ponds LLLP sold 3027 Aura Lane, The Ponds to Linda S. and Craig M. Sacks for $325,430.

Lennar Corp. sold 1102 Sapling Drive, Timber Trace to Terri Lynn and Stephan Hawn Pomeroy for $297,950.

Low Country Residential Builders LLC sold 169 Fall Creek Blvd., Summerville Country Estates to Megan Lynne and Tyler Dixon McLauchlin for $333,300.

Lucius M. Gulledge Jr. sold 131 Plantation Drive, Newington Plantation to Chaz D. and Jasmine N. Easterlin for $295,000.

Matthew A. Hawkins sold 1400 Edmund Court, Myers Mill to Travis and Whitney Kirk for $304,000.

Melissa Beth Smith sold 498 Pointe of Oaks Road, Legend Oaks Plantation to Richard D. and Joy H. Odom for $264,900.

Patrick John Butcher sold 612 Grassy Hill Road, Blackberry Creek to Clarence L. Tracy for $278,000.

Paul F. Snyder sold 313 Huntington Road, Sweetbriar to Robert Earl and Judith McCune for $377,500.

Rachel A. Brown sold 225 Wilson Drive, Millwood to Stephen Cayle Martinez and Jessica Halbohm for $275,000.

Roy Wayne Jacques Jr. sold 202 Wexford Court, Wentworth Hall to Robert S. and Lori Kunce for $285,000.

Sandra Collins sold 1001 Shinnecock Hill Court, Pine Forest Country Club to John R. and Denise A. Hale for $285,000.

Sarah A. Earle sold 5028 Wilverine Drive, Woodlands at Wescott to Amber K. and Darrel G. Bollinger for $302,500.

Sean M. Mason sold 119 Marshside Drive, Legend Oaks Plantation to Robert Michael and Jill Wedderburn Rodriguez for $272,500.

Zohar Avney sold 5074 Timicuan Way, Wescott Plantation to Fredrick A. and Natasha M. Lomax for $305,000.