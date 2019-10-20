Real estate transactions for Sunday, October 20, 2019.

Charleston County
The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between Aug. 5-9.
Adams Run
Stephen C. and Cynthia A. Smart sold 8884 Parkers Ferry Road to Suzanne P. and Joseph Utley for $302,000.
Awendaw
Melinda R. Cook sold 909 Ralph Nesbit Road to Amy E. Treneff for $260,000.
Charleston
373 Huger LLC sold Unit H, 375 Huger St., Chesnut Court to James Stone and Elizabeth M. Roberts for $735,000.
Allan S. and Sandra R. Terry sold Unit E, 24 Thomas St. to Nicole Vonada for $369,000.
92 And 107 Spring Street Development Partners LLC sold Unit A, 92 Spring St. to The Froncillo Group LLC for $305,000.
Magnus H. Johnsson and Karen Nelson sold Unit 5, 170 Queen St. to Emily Susan Heintz for $525,000.
Linda Laney Zervos sold Unit 4D, 2 Laurens St., Anson House to Nancy C. Barker for $1.9 million.
Susan Elaine Weitz sold Unit 11K, 14 Lockwood Drive, Ashley House to Helen G. Ulmer and John J. Gatgounis for $310,000.
A. Dale Harris sold 128 Drake St. to Taylor Newell Properties LLC for $335,000.
Randolph Hazelton sold 18 Maranda Holmes St. to John and Jaclyn Wozniuk for $395,000.
The Gathering at Morris Square LLC sold 30 Dereef Court, Morris Square to 30 Dereef LLC for $539,000.
Wagener Terrace Investments LLC sold 337 Grove St., Wagener Terrace to Mary B.R. Waring and Joseph D. Caughman for $798,000.
Cathlyn Lang sold 50 San Souci St., Rutledge Heights to Chad Rich for $575,000.
Elizabeth Coker Burn and Anne Burn Dunn sold 502 King St. to Charleston Oz Acquisitions LLC for $5.5 million.
William O. McGowan III and Carolyn Anne McInnis Horton sold 61 Saint Margaret St. to Jessica and Jennifer Kane for $1.5 million.
Yarrum II LLC sold 63 Anson St. to Pic Anson LLC for $550,000.
DLD Properties LLC sold 73 Pitt St. to 73 Pitt LLC for $1.2 million.
Folly Beach
Lisa Markowitz sold 26 Mariners Cay Drive, Mariner's Cay Racquet and Yacht Club to Mark R. Hughes for $385,000.
David G. and Kristina H. Bishop sold 305 West Hudson Ave. to Nicholas J. Milano and Dana M. Szeles for $745,000.
James Francis Grady sold 322 West Indian Ave. to Stephen T. and Donna H. Tomlinson for $660,000.
Hollywood
Gerald and Gaye M. Stahl sold 4863 Marshwood Drive to Caren Gall Machell for $299,900.
Isle of Palms
Kelly J. Hynes sold 25 Lagoon Villas to Kathy M. and Frank Adelbert Hoshall III for $395,000.
James F. and Wanda H. Earnhardt sold 121 Grand Pavilion Drive, Wild Dunes to Doug Peter and Cynthia Crain Johnson for $935,000.
Anastasios H. Chakeris sold 2911 Hartnett Blvd. to Timothy Grady Marsh Jr. and Holly Ross Marsh for $830,000.
Katrina M. Way sold 53 Pelican Reach, Wild Dunes to Wecare Properties LLC for $1.2 million.
William F. and Elaine M. Schupp sold 608 Palm Blvd. to Island Development Group LLC for $655,000.
James Island
Bradford J. Hill sold 1021 Harbortowne Road, Harbor Woods to Brett and Aaryn McNamara for $493,000.
William R. and Leanne B. Gelwicks sold 1037 Honeysuckle Lane, Farmington to Ralph and Karen Doe for $363,756.
James W. Allen sold 1039 Bradford Ave., McCalls Corner to Cayla Campbell for $250,000.
Jackson L. and Kate N. Davis sold 1753 Pittsford Circle, Queensborough to Lisa Lynn Willmuth for $332,500.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 816 Porcari St., Harborwalk to Andrea Wade Hughes for $343,165.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 818 Porcari St., Harborwalk to Todd Shealy for $357,815.
John and Bea Geddings sold 872 Dills Bluff Road, Lawton Bluff to Blake Privette for $322,500.
Johns Island
Craig and Ashley Atchison sold 1298 Segar St., Swygert's Landing to Christopher and Darcy Perkins for $365,000.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 1410 Black Maple Way, The Gardens at Riverview Farms to Trey and Christine Lockhart for $362,515.
Kathleen Ahearn sold 1522 Musgrove St. to Mary H. Kinney for $364,000.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 1551 Thin Pine Drive, The Gardens at Riverview Farms to Shannon W. O'Brien for $277,595.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 1593 Thin Pine Drive, The Gardens at Riverview Farms to Conor T. Sullivan and Joyce E. Blackburn for $305,443.
James F. and Shannon M. Jones sold 1768 Hickory Knoll Way, Barberry Woods to Spencer Young and Grace Tapert for $316,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2002 Bouganvillia Drive, The Villages at St. Johns Woods to Thomas Paul McAfee Jr. and Lucile Thompson McAfee for $382,467.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2047 Lanneau Lane, Oakfield to Evan R. Kowalewski for $318,040.
Edward M. and Terry P. Grisillo sold 2070 River Road to Joyce J. Bradshaw for $348,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2170 Kemmerlin St., Oakfield to James and Candice Groetzinger for $420,075.
Barberry Woods Holdings LLC sold 2942 Maybank Highway, Barberry Woods to Lendr LLC for $475,000.
Garrett P. Douglas and King B. Douglas III sold 3047 Vincent Astor Drive, Oakfield to Catherine Tatesure and Samuel Hernandez for $340,500.
Robert D. and Kimberly A. Scanlon sold 3048 Fosters Glenn Drive, Foster's Glenn to Robert and Cheryl Larosa for $595,000.
Matthew and Paige M. Kesler sold 3283 Arrow Arum Drive, Fenwick Hills to Joshua L. Moore and Patricia M. Last for $372,500.
Lawrence E. and Kathleen A. O'Toole sold 4172 Summer Duck Way to Leslie Olsakovsky and George Nimmo for $530,000.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 602 Mclernon Trace, Marshview Commons to Cecelia D. Armstrong for $255,960.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 665 Mclernon Trace, Marshview Commons to Tammy R. and Salavatore Calabro for $300,000.
Kiawah Island
James C. and Tara S. Fedis sold 4691 Tennis Club Lane, Tennis Club Villas to James Centre King III for $433,500.
B.D.K. LLC sold 4182 Bald Plate Court to Experience Holdings LLC for $650,000.
Paul M. and Peggy I. Lieber sold 760 Glossy Ibis Lane, Egret Pintail to Carmen M. and Richard M. Crout for $850,000.
Mount Pleasant/East Cooper
Park West Holdings LLC sold 1090 Park West Blvd., Park West to Aco Holdings LLC for $1.9 million.
Joyce E. Lowe sold Unit A3, 989 Cove Bay Lane, Sawyer's Landing to Alan Toporek for $657,500.
Diane M. Burger sold Unit 902, 1152 Village Creek Lane, Village Creek to Christina Bruder for $250,000.
Seagrass Real Estate and Development LLC sold Unit 300, 1601 Marsh Harbor Lane, Marsh Harbor to Walter C. Regnery and Alice E. Paylor for $1.1 million.
Curt Hjalmar Berg III sold Unit B, 1446 North Point Lane to Leslie Hope Hoffman for $475,000.
James Dowling Bradley sold 1034 Loyalist Lane, Snee Farm to Carey A Gattyan for $420,675.
Nancy J. Brown sold 1101 Mainland Court, Harborgate Shores to Mykola Nos and Snizhana Penchev for $293,000.
Bernice Beckett and Alfare B. Silva sold 1108 Graddick Road to Gah Holdings LLC for $400,000.
Brian Bennett sold 1138 Liberty Court, Snee Farm to Natalie and Lee Price for $425,000.
Ba Development LLC sold 1166 Fulton Hall Lane to Philippe F. and Shannah M. Gouvernet for $315,000.
Kimberly S. Odom sold 1211 Dingle Road, Royal Palms to Michelle Pearl Cooke for $317,000.
Beazer Homes LLC sold 1238 Gannett Road, Bentley Park to David Scott and Lori Lundergan Huff for $634,990.
Cynthia G. Hubbard and Michael Porcher Gleaton sold 1308 Wayne St. to Bradley Louis and Stephanie Michele Myers for $1.4 million.
Richard E. Polson sold 1327 Lonnie Circle, East Bridge Terrace to Michael B. Sherrill for $425,000.
Ramsone D. and Kimberly G. Hogge sold 1377 Black River Drive, Horlbeck Creek to Jaime and William Guerry for $463,000.
Bonita P. and Diane P. Johnson sold 1390 Bluebird, Drive, Moss Park to Scott W. and Maranda Shellhaas for $467,000.
Shane S. and Pamela A. Stryker sold 1425 Thayer Place, Park West of Churchill Park to Lisa A. and Matthew Vanslyke for $375,000.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 1428 Stratton Place, Stratton by the Sound to Patrick J. and Patricia B. Jones for $573,990.
Elizabeth A. Coley sold 1455 Longspur Drive to Sidney W. Pease and Oyster Point for $575,000.
Lisa Netherton and Megan Trenaman sold 1479 Hindman Ave., Jasper Terrace to Stuart and William Montgomery Foss for $427,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 1523 Lauren Dey Way, The Oaks to Peter Ackerman and Cheryl C. Young for $877,800.
Eileen S. Hoffman sold 1524 Sea Palms Crescent, Marais at Seaside Farms to Emily Ruth Baker for $520,000.
Tomislav Luburic sold 1645 Lauda Drive, Wando East to Christopher and Constance Moylan for $370,000.
Dana E. Combs sold 1674 Bridwell Lane, Park West to Leigh A. Scott for $308,000.
Michael B. and Lindsey B. Watson sold 1680 Paradise Lake Drive, Watermark to Gregory H. and Lisa G. Jones for $775,000.
Cynthia A. and Jeffrey W. Von Freymann sold 1684 Sewee Fort Road, Tennyson at Park West to Nelson Gatov for $615,000.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 1690 Banning St., Carolina Park to Lee and Laura Bauersfeld Taylor for $475,670.
Carr Real Estate Group LLC sold 1804 Coatbridge Road, Coatbridge at Park West to Randy F. and Nicole M. Castor for $457,500.
Brandon K. Granger sold 1829 North Smokerise Way, Smokerise at Planter's Pointe to Joshua G. Ramalia for $345,000.
Clinton C. and Barbara E. Jones sold 2127 Hartfords Bluff Lane, Rivertowne to Aaron Balderson for $500,000.
Jeffrey and Melissa Gergits sold 2182 Sandy Point Lane, Rivertowne to Suzanne Elkeh Weintraub for $488,000.
Brian A. Rosenquist sold 220 Mossy Oak Way, The Courtyard at Belle Hall Plantation to 220 Mossy Oak LLC for $360,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2236 Primus Road, The Oaks at Primus to Joseph F. Amaral for $495,000.
Ronald M. and Ruth S. Tripp sold 224 Queen St. to John Keith and Susan Schmidtke Harris for $825,000.
Kaylan D. and Trevor M. Battles sold 2323 Skyler Drive, Oyster Point to James D. and Amanda N. Bowsher for $665,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2341 Primus Road, The Oaks at Primus to Elizabeth Buterbaugh for $535,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2408 Brackish Drive, Riverview to Charles Raymond and Carol Seay Ferguson for $408,865.
David H. Thomas sold 2601 Coral Vine Court, Seaside Farms at Magnolia Woods to Donald W. and Verna M. Kee for $535,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 2684 Park West Blvd., Cambridge Square at Park West to Jeffrey L. and Betsy R. Ferguson for $390,000.
John W. and Donna J. Stir sold 2797 River Vista Way, The Harbour at Dunes West to William E. and Therese L. Smith for $559,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2950 River Vista Way, The Harbour at Dunes West to Jason Allan and Judith Eileen Rigoni for $1.3 million.
Joseph D. and Cheri L. Cosentino sold 3090 Yachtsman Drive, The Harbour at Dunes West to Christopher Ian Middleton for $610,000.
Warren L. and Jean C. Helm sold 3105 Yachtsman Drive, The Harbour at Dunes West to John A. Hawk Jr. and Penelope C. Hawk for $598,000.
Patricia J. Reddan sold 317 N. Shelmore Blvd., I'On to Kathleen A. Stein for $725,000.
Bruce John Heil sold 3329 Merion Place, Charleston National to Terry J. and Suzanne M. Maurer for $500,000.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 3588 Tidal Flat Circle, Stratton by the Sound to Adam J. and Nicole Marie Campbell Skaggs for $687,620.
Cline Construction LLC sold 3787 Millpond Lane, Carolina Park to Graeme Tyler and Jennifer L. Hennessey for $828,828.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 3937 Maidstone Drive, Carolina Park to Scott Wilson and Elizabeth Wells Roslund for $538,680.
Roberta M. Guthrie sold 456 Morrison St. to Joseph W. and Sharleen M. Elder for $457,600.
Mark Patrick Beasenburg sold 676 Leader Lane, Hidden Cove to Jason Alexander and Jacqueline Wong for $739,000.
Harold L. Nations sold 703 Fox Pond Drive to Darrell Kim for $271,000.
Kendall R. Robinson sold 815 McCants Drive, Jasper Terrace to Suzanne Price for $817,500.
North Charleston
Rhett Rd LLC sold 1150 Rome Lane to Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC for $1.9 million.
Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 1661 Indy Drive to Travis Lee Thomas for $293,990.
Lube Station Inc. sold 2059 Remount Road to Claycon Remount RE LLC for $1.4 million.
Forestdale LLC sold 4250 South Rhett Ave. to Rhett Rd LLC for $725,000.
Mookie and Maisie LLC sold 4706 Holbird, Drive, Wando Woods to Thomas P. Fijan for $252,000.
Joseph M. and Caroline M. Melchers sold 5268 East Dolphin St., Oak Terrace Preserve to Liah D. Wallace and Daniel J. Fenner for $305,000.
Henry C. and Caitlin E. Eissler sold 7644 High Maple Circle, Brookdale at Forest Hills to Joseph Ryne Juarez-Conley for $272,500.
Ravenel
Ryan W. and Jennifer L. Gwilliam sold 6051 Jacobs Point Blvd., Jacob's Point to William M. and Courtney L. Small for $335,000.
Seabrook Island
Charles T. and Kersti M. Riehl sold 2127 Loblolly Lane to Nan R. Halbach-Merz and Robert T. Young for $585,000.
Sullivan’s Island
Sheila Ann Litwin-Michaelis sold 2918 Ion Ave. to David B. Yarborough Jr. and Jessica J. Yarborough for $1.1 million.
Wadmalaw Island
Mark D. and Andrea S. Schueler sold 1389 Polly Point Road to Timothy P. and Cheryl H. Ristau for $697,000.
Stephen M. and Celeste Broderick sold 1781 Tacky Point Road to Susanne E. Bender for $675,000.
West Ashley/St. Andrews
Scoff LLC sold Unit 200C, 1327 Ashley River Road to Hiers Charleston LLC for $666,250.
Megan Marie Reid-Campbell sold Unit 16E, 167 River Breeze Drive, Waterway South to Eve Marie Hiott for $255,013.
David S. and Patricia B. Yandle sold 1 Lochmore Terrace, Shadowmoss Plantation to Payton Ciara Slack and Brandon Sloan Poole for $304,200.
Gayle Wegner Hilton sold 109 Norview Drive to Claire H. and Jason J. Haskew for $384,000.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 111 Claret Cup Way, Grand Terrace at Grand Oaks to Donna Blake for $288,855.
Kathleen B. Jackson sold 114 Shadowmoss Parkway, Shadowmoss Plantation to Abby Mulay for $334,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 1406 Brockenfelt Drive, Hunt Club to Erika Lael Richardson and Elana Brooke Richardson for $400,830.
Joey and Chloe Alsberry sold 1483 Gator Track, Hunt Club to Jerica N. and Benjamin H. Brodhead for $385,000.
Quentin D. and Courtney S. Hunter sold 1716 Indaba Way, Rice Field at Carolina Bay to Joseph and Megan Byron for $350,000.
Tim and Cheryl Arnold sold 1723 Pearlott St., Stono Park to Luke Montgomery Combs and Marian Beth Bannister for $389,000.
Jean P. and Rebecca Poisson sold 1727 Indaba Way, Rice Field at Carolina Bay to Margaret Mary Coutinho and Joyce Mariquinha Fernandes for $340,000.
Gail L. and John W. Allin sold 1917 Mentella Cove Drive, Essex Farms at Carolina Bay to Jeremy J. and Kelly T. Kraus for $450,000.
David A. Tester and Tyler Teal sold 1922 Capri Drive, Capri Isles to Nadine J. and John Zarins for $629,000.
Cecilia A. and William T. Monroe sold 1961 Treebark Drive, Meadows at Westborough to Joshua Jewett for $275,000.
Kathy K. and Bryan Stewart sold 2127 Gammon St., Creekside at Carolina Bay to Scott D. and Hope W. Reynolds for $397,000.
Lindsay Tyler Ross sold 216 Magnolia Road, Carolina Terrace to Ashley M. Varnes for $347,000.
Centex Homes sold 2324 Watchtower Lane, Essex Village to Lina K. Tjen for $340,000.
Centex Homes sold 2328 Watchtower Lane, Essex Village to Michael P. and April L. Somogyi for $335,000.
Richard C. Jones and Shauna Elise Terhark sold 2422 Lilytree Drive, Magnolia Bluff to Bulldog Lighting and Events LLC for $340,000.
Drinking Brands LLC sold 2541 Liverpool Drive, Shaftesbury to Melissa and Yannick Bennett for $288,000.
Centex Homes sold 2825 Merriams Drive, Carolina Bay to Bradley Matthew and Joanna Doan Mendenhall for $482,265.
Vicky M. Phelps sold 3010 Sage Way to Melissa C. Parrish for $365,000.
Brandon P. and Ashley O. Roberts sold 308 Grouse Park, The Landing at Grand Oaks to Jagoda Misniakiewicz for $290,000.
Melanie Morton sold 35 Arabian Drive, Marsh Cove to Thomas H. and Aaron Miller for $308,500.
Bees Resources L.P. sold 41 Grand Oaks Blvd. to 41 Grand Oaks Retail LLC for $750,000.
Rebecca Naughton Smyth Fridley sold 427 Wedgewood St., Rotherwood Estates to Patrick R. and Chelsea L. Moore for $320,000.
Increasing Abundance LLC sold 447 Wappoo Road to Jamie Maria Connolly and Brian Ingleright for $315,000.
Bees Resources L.P. sold 45 Grand Oaks Blvd. to 45 Grand Oaks Storage LLC for $1.8 million.
Mark Patrick Buckley sold 738 Longbranch Drive, Long Branch on the Creek to Darrell W. and Wanda Fludd Whaley for $280,000.
Sharon L. Davis sold 8 Charlestowne Road, South Windermere to Scott Emerson Caine Jr. and Anna Garner Caine for $450,000.
Colleen L. Murrin sold 913 Diana St., Hillsboro to Richard Steven Lackey for $317,000.
Angela D. and Brooks A. McAmis sold 991 Hunt Club Run, Hunt Club to Andrew Christopher and Lauren Claire Weaver for $425,000.
Berkeley County
Charleston
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 221 Ashmont Drive, Saint Thomas Point to Marisa L. and Austin J. Freeman for $486,500.
George Clayton Allen III sold 1096 Bennington Drive, Cain Crossing to Katherine M. Seiler for $255,000.
John Robert Cantey Jr. sold 1014 Rivershore Road, Beresford Creek to Valerie Ann and Sean Anthony Pitsch for $623,000.
Kyle T. Curry sold 1945 Wild Indigo Way, Tanner Plantation to Janette L. Blackwood and David M. Zook for $372,000.
Daniel Island
Amy N. Comer sold 206 Ferryman Lane, Daniel Island Park to Dennis Glenn and Meg Ann Moorman for $990,000.
Anthony H. Guy sold Unit 205, 260 Seven Farms Drive to Paul Denny for $250,000.
John R. Gannon sold 1931 Pierce St., Daniel Island Townhouses to Ashley Shockley Jolly for $390,000.
Linda McWey Price sold Unit 313, 478 Pier View St. to Joseph W. Hanna for $415,000.
Steven A. Gudzunas sold 1453 Wando View St., Smythe Park to Christina and Gregory McManus for $800,000.
Weekley Homes LLC sold 2544 Josiah St., Edgefield Park to Jennifer W. Morris for $642,015.
Goose Creek
Darren L. Kern sold 122 Cherry Hill Ave., Crowfield to John W. and Victoria M. Holladay for $250,000.
Eastwood Construction LLC sold 179 Vango Drive, Montague Plantation to Jimmy and Bridget Mitchell for $275,000.
Evan M. Barnard sold 460 Delmont Drive, Montague Plantation to Michael E. Carmack for $300,000.
James D. White sold 125 Thousand Oaks Circle, Crowfield to Glen E. and Sharon M. Sparks for $250,000.
Lennar Corp. sold 108 Daniels Creek Circle, Liberty Village to Rebecca H. Weaver and Jeffrey C. Brosowske for $279,340.
Lennar Corp. sold 228 Daniels Creek Circle, Liberty Village to Alexander and Alexis Chavarry for $251,090.
Paul W. Foster sold 104 Horncastle Place, Hamlets to Robin and Michael C. Buckholtz for $440,000.
Songer Construction Inc. sold 102 Holbrook Lane, Hamlets to Kevin Allen and Jennifer Goosie for $305,000.
Hanahan
Brian J. Saville sold 7015 Lanier St., Tanner Plantation to Paul and Terri Menken for $315,000.
Brian Theodore Kirkland sold 1217 Hillside Drive, Berkeley to Marisa L. and David J. Driebe for $270,000.
Hope E. Cattles sold 6014 Meadowcliff Ave., Belvedere Estates to Ronald S. and Elizabeth S. Brooks for $250,000.
Jillia M. Salyer sold 7467 Hawks Circle, Tanner Plantation to David Michael and Heather Ann Lane for $312,000.
Phillip Hilton sold 7333 Brown Thrasher Court, Tanner Plantation to Nicholas A. Webb for $261,000.
Huger
APC Data Analytics LLC sold 117 Beam St. to Elizabeth Jane and Mickey Arnold Brackett for $425,000.
Ladson
Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 1406 Hermitage Lane, Hunters Bend to Ricardo Steven Rios for $255,640.
Moncks Corner
Andrew James Russell sold 424 War Admiral Lane, Fairmont South to Shawn Yvette Nimons for $253,000.
Judith Eileen Narry sold 176 Blackwater Way, Fairmont South to Joseph and Mary Russo for $250,000.
Richard Coleman sold 175 Charlesfort Way, Barony at Spring Grove Plantation to Tyler Craig and Katelyn Nicole Smidt for $285,000.
Summerville
Cory Stephen Helmerson sold 318 Ashby St., Saint Thomas Park to James and Jennifer Marie Hayes for $339,900.
DR Horton Inc. sold 147 Whaler Ave., West Lake to John M. and Barbara A. Misner for $324,000.
Joseph J. Kreitle sold 308 Calm Water Way, Cane Bay to William Robert and Bresney A. Fanning for $458,000.
Joshua D. Hawkins sold 119 Callibluff Drive, Saint James Park to Mary Auburn and Blake Edward Whitney for $425,000.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 128 Stagecoach Ave., Cane Bay to Troy E. Matthews and Ashley D. Vincent for $361,145.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 131 Stagecoach Ave., Cane Bay to Jessica Lynne and Michael J. Woodcum for $367,045.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 321 Blue Shadows Court, Cane Bay to Paul S. Ghiringhelli for $279,295.
Marsha A. Stup sold 312 Oak Park St., Nexton to Joseph James and Lindsay Brooke Kreitle for $510,000.
Melissa Smith Melendez sold 212 Witch Hazel St., Cane Bay to Linda W. and Don F. Smith for $310,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 652 Van Buren Drive, Carnes Crossroads to Kim Hoi and Lydia Lim for $420,890.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 422 Switchgrass Drive, Nexton to Toni A. Stella for $316,815.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 307 Bright Leaf Loop, Nexton to Travis Scott and Mary Anne Gould for $554,390.
Robert D. Goodpaster sold 314 Peters Creek Drive, Cane Bay to Jimmy Jones for $290,000.
Robert Kichman sold 155 Netherfield Drive, Carriage Lane to Craig Charles and Brandy N. Udelhoven for $313,000.
Scott Lockwood sold 399 Whispering Breeze Lane, Cane Bay to Stephen and Jo Anna Christy for $340,000.
Stephen A. Babboni sold 245 Waterfront Park Drive, Cane Bay to Denise Buck for $325,000.
Todd P. Benjamin sold 300 Watergrass St., Nexton to Angela H. and John Barry Bell for $390,000.
True Homes LLC sold 393 Dunlin Drive, Nexton to Marelvy Elena Torres-Rojas for $267,600.
Weekley Homes LLC sold 102 Bloomfield St., Carnes Crossroads to Pamela A. Kroll for $355,926.
Dorchester County
Ladson
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 9907 Pin Cherry Court, Coosaw Preserve to Matthew Jason and Samantha Louise Wetherell for $396,035.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 9906 Pin Cherry Court, Coosaw Preserve to Christopher M. and Susanne P. Riley for $329,220.
Stacy Lynn Dyer sold 9711 Cutleaf Drive, Coosaw Preserve to Rhonda and Christopher Purdy for $370,000.
North Charleston
Adele H. Myder sold 5476 Clearview Drive, Cedar Grove to Jeri S. and Richard L. Kravat for $410,000.
Edward A. Fisher sold 4432 Wild Thicket Lane, Coosaw Creek Country Club to Steven Mark Slaughter for $565,000.
Eric J. Lunde sold 8484 Signal Island Drive, Taylor Plantation to Richard W. Manci and Emily E. Herrera for $272,000.
Harry S. Womack Jr. sold 5420 Woodbreeze Drive, Whitehall to Cheryl Brown for $250,000.
Ridgeville
Eadie's Kwik Stop LLC sold 1830 Highway 61 to John W. Carter for $250,000.
St. George
Anna Olszowy sold 185 Country Club Blvd., St. George Country Club Estates to Jason A. Williams for $266,000.
Summerville
Allison T. Bruno sold 110 Towhee Drive, Oak Knoll to Betsy L. Ross for $249,900.
Ann K. Bennett sold 111 Marshside Drive, Legend Oaks Plantation to Marilyn A. and Brad Allen Richter for $289,900.
Carol L. Choate sold 153 Brandywine Drive, Ashborough East to Warren Parker Jr. for $315,000.
Cedar Point Holdings LLC sold 419 Grouse Road, Quail Arbor to Diana Rosier Potts for $257,500.
Craig R. Leschack sold 113 Delaney Circle, Ashborough East to William E. and Dustyn Nicole Coxe for $395,000.
David J. McDonough sold 9622 North Carousel Circle, Wescott Plantation to Jaime H. and Kevin R. Outen for $352,000.
Gale S. Peek sold 147 Ashley Bluffs Road, Bluffs at Ashley River to Heather and Patrick Flanagan for $329,000.
Jesse Frederiksen sold 4824 Hortonrest Court, Wescott Plantation to Graham P. and Sally Deas for $320,000.
Lennar Corp. sold 1125 Sapling Drive, Timber Trace to Thomas and Fannysteen D. Givens for $293,650.
Michael J. Saeger sold 1000 Poconos Court, The Summit to Michael Pouw and Pauline Ellis-Pouw for $520,000.
Naomi V. Cills sold 505 W. 2nd North St. to Danielle and Caleb Faulkner for $300,000.
NVR Inc. sold 203 Lynx Lane, The Ponds to Alexander Berrios for $294,425.
NVR Inc. sold 144 Whitetail Road, The Ponds to Paul David and Kirsten Skove Baker for $410,300.
Paul R. Garten sold 5033 Song Sparrow Way, The Ponds to Ann Durgun for $287,500.
Robert John Wilson sold 117 Silver Cypress Circle, Legend Oaks Plantation to James and Catherine Ellis for $429,900.
Scott M. Muetz sold 1403 Edmund Court, Myers Mill to James and Rita Maclay for $275,000.
Sun Pearl LLC sold 109 Curico Lane, Plum Creek to James E. and Amy K. Ferguson for $273,500.
Terri Stahl sold 5061 Thornton Drive, Woodlands at Wescott to Ian R. and Courteney M. Patterson for $270,000.
Timothy Shepherd sold 115 Sabal Court, Daniels Orchard to Dennis N. Craven for $315,000.
William Hall Jr. sold 103 Carya Court, Hickory Ridge to Martin J. and Terri Y. Scanlon for $291,000.