Real estate transactions for Sunday, October 28, 2018.

Charleston County
The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between Aug. 27-31.
Charleston
Gary C. McLaurin sold Unit TH2, 8 Prioleau St., Factors Walk to Doris Robinson for $985,000.
Elizabeth Rose Doran sold Unit J, 65 Vanderhorst St. to Yellow Fellow LLC for $413,650.
Don C. and Connie W. Evans sold Unit 4B, 2 Laurens St., Anson House to Chrystine M. Zweibel for $1.5 million.
Brenda Tigani sold Unit 2, 15 Prices Aly to Damien F. and Deborah J. Lamendola for $1.6 million.
3 Wasbee LLC sold Unit B, 103 Bull St. to Joseph A. Rutkowski Jr. and Debra Rutkowski for $1.3 million.
Annabelle Haynes Deas sold 125 Line St. to Christopher C. Finn for $300,000.
1304 Meeting Street LLC sold 1304 Meeting St. to LMV II Nomo Holdings LP for $6.1 million.
Stella Kala LLC sold 1312 Meeting St. to LMV II Nomo Holdings LP for $4.4 million.
Gian Solomon sold 17 Francis St. to Ilderton Contracting LLC for $435,000.
Gita Garritano sold 203 West Poplar St. to Lindsay and Rolanda K. Dencsak for $655,000.
28 Anson Street LLC sold 28 Anson St., Anson House to Penny Weil Smith for $638,635.
Suzanne V. McIntosh sold 66 Anson St., Anson House to Joshua E. Nissenboim and Helen Rice for $1.4 million.
Margaret Sadler Eigner sold 8 Greenhill St. to Todd and James Schlesinger for $811,700.
Edisto Island
Dudley L. Myers sold 1195 Framptons Inlet Road to Douglas M. and Mary Beth A. Rice for $800,000.
Bonnie Lee Dercole sold 827 Oyster Park Drive to ECWS Holding Inc. for $350,000.
Nancy S. Smith sold 8532 Peters Point Road to Hask LLC for $350,000.
Folly Beach
Tanya J. Abel sold Unit 2E 2393 Folly Road, Marsh Winds to Edward Matson Hard Jr. and Marianne E. Hard for $344,000.
Hans and Doris Hulsebos sold Unit 1B, 121 East Arctic Ave., Folly Beach Suites to Adam Craig Kohut for $353,000.
8 Mariners Cay LLC sold 16 Mariners Cay Drive, Captains Quarters to Klug Development Group LLC for $700,000.
Hugh Ron LLC sold 214 East Huron Ave. to Austin and Carter Dandridge for $550,000.
Geoff Edgell sold 321 West Indian Ave., Sunset Point to Brian S. and Maureen M. Robinson for $765,000.
John P. and Janet Brewton sold 41 Lempesis Lane, Sunset Point to Jerry Carson Sublett Jr. and Sandra Newton Sublett for $825,000.
Glenda Guy Thrasher sold 50 Center St. to JMCS Holdings Inc. for $1.1 million.
Matthew J. and Laura M. Pavlides sold 719 East Arctic Ave. to William Ames and Jeanne Lamond Hall for $1.9 million.
Carolyn S. Williams sold 906 West Ashley Ave. to Charles K. Talbert for $795,000.
Isle of Palms
Bobby L. and Jan L. Gibbons sold Unit 109B, 3208 Hartnett Blvd., Summer House to Pollak Holdings LLC for $625,000.
Darlene N. Ferguson sold 14 Sandpiper Court, The Beach Cottage to Michael Jude and Mary Rebecca Dirr for $545,000.
Michael T. and Elizabeth C. Stamps sold 15 44th Ave. to Bozzy 01 Rentals LLC for $930,000.
Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. sold 2 Intracoastal Court, Wild Dunes to Donna G. Brenner and John S. Brenner for $825,000.
Joy N. Leber sold 28 Beachwood East to Simple Investments LLC for $565,000.
Lissa Kristin Markley and Ellis H. Thorp Jr. sold 4 Back Court, Wild Dunes Beach and Racquet Club Villas to Robert J. O'Neill Jr. and Karen Marie O'Neill for $475,000.
Angus M. and Sara G. Lawton sold 906 Carolina Blvd. to IOP Investments LLC for $875,000.
James Island
Scott C. and Kelly M. Mapes sold 1066 Renwood Drive, Lynwood to Angela K. Parsons for $348,000.
Peter Juergen Marks sold 1105 Fort Lamar Road to Shumyle Alam and Jacqueline Angles for $2.5 million.
Jonathan Chandler sold 1204 Julian Clark Road, Riverview to Andrew J. Bajoczky for $269,500.
Blake W. and Rebecca B. Young sold 1260 Oakcrest Drive to Timothy Hogan for $365,000.
Atlantic Infinger LP sold 1289 Wicks Ave., Clark's Point to Lee Russo and Rachelle McKevlin for $309,750.
Kelsey K. Lipscomb sold 1522 Little Rock Blvd., Fairway Villas to Brian M. Janiak for $280,000.
Margaret Garrard Brennan sold 1666 Old Military Road, Fort Lamar to Hanna Forrest and Adilson Villas-Boas for $420,000.
Daniel R. St. Clair and Cori Harrison sold 1756 Pittsford Circle, Queensborough to Sean Casper for $265,000.
Jeffrey M. and Olivia J. Dabe sold 1827 South Mayflower Drive, Jamestown Estates to Asbury Lever Waltz IV for $273,000.
Ralph H. and Kaitlin W. Jones sold 19 Brockman Drive, Creek Point to Carol R. and Frank Pelligra for $419,500.
Garron Edgington sold 612 Majestic Oak Drive, Majestic Oaks at Seaside Plantation to Nicholas Mello and Carter Coyle for $360,000.
Patrick Lucas McPherson sold 630 Yale Drive, Laurel Park to Sarah Kay for $389,000.
Dona Lea H. Fanning and Jonie F. Reeves sold 665 Lake Frances Drive, St. Michael's Place to Edward M. Kantor for $680,000.
Matthew J. and Katharine D. Malatich sold 734 Larkwood Road, Dellwood to Jason T. Peluchette and Kassandra Garan for $390,000.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division LLC sold 836 Shutes Folly Drive, The Village at Stiles Point to Joseph Lawson Johnson Jr. and Beverly Stoney Johnson for $565,138.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division LLC sold 849 Shutes Folly Drive, The Village at Stiles Point to Ryan F. Pamplin for $670,820.
Gregory C. and Caitlin D. Smith sold 934 Nabors Drive, Lawton Bluff to Alixanna Benson for $316,000.
Obnovi LLC sold 991 Yorktown Drive, James Town Estates to Brooke D. King and Cameron A. Neisler for $280,000.
Meghan C. Weinreich sold 995 Oakcrest Drive, Willow Walk to John C. Putschko for $305,000.
Johns Island
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 1138 Turkey Trot Drive, The Gardens at Riverview Farms to Robert A. Williams for $301,512.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 1157 Turkey Trot Drive, The Gardens at Riverview Farms to Shelley S. Hobbs for $288,990.
DR Horton Inc. sold 1204 Hammrick Lane, Woodbury Park to Charles L. and Nancy L. Zink for $413,100.
Troy Marguglio sold 1302 Segar St., Swygerts Landing to Larry Edward Miller for $325,000.
Catalyst Builders Inc. sold 1695 Jessy Elizabeth Ave., Rushland to Danielle Maxine Olivier and Mark Rogers for $289,900.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 1903 Mossdale Drive, Oakfield to David Allen and Lisa Hayden Hill for $375,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2037 Kemmerlin St., Oakfield to Hannah Caitlin Norton for $488,365.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2103 Kemmerlin St., Oakfield to Eric W. and Stephanie L. Martin for $424,040.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 2570 Private Lefler Drive, Stonoview to Rebecca Arrington and Paul Larry Bailey Jr. for $429,335.
Beazer Homes LLC sold 2938 Fontana St., Maybank Village to Dianne Whaley for $292,040.
Jason and Carrie A. Flippen sold 2962 Split Hickory Court, Barberry Woods to Jason L. and Marissa A. Myers for $285,000.
Cheryl L. Hancock sold 4289 Charles Freer Court, Briars Creek Golf View to Karen A. Sadik-Khan for $4.8 million.
Kiawah Island
Kevin B. and Karen A. Wright sold 2163 Shipwatch Road, Ship Watch Villas to Bishop Rental Properties LLC for $418,500.
4557 Parkside 1 LLC and 4557 Parkside 2 LLC sold 4557 Park Lake Drive, Parkside Villas to Sun Sands LLC for $745,000.
Ben R. Lever III and Dianne S. Lever sold 23 Rhetts Bluff Road to James C. and Charlotte B. Ferebee for $700,000.
Thorn Island Ltd. sold 321 Glen Eagle, Plantation Woods South to Anthill Ventures LLC for $305,000.
ITAC 410 LLC sold 4142 Bulrush Lane to Michael J. and Victoria P. Quint for $688,840.
Ronnie L. and Elizabeth B. Duncan sold 581 Whimbrell Road, Egret Pintail to Recon 3 LLC for $987,500.
Steven D. and Lyn Black sold 59 Surfsong Road to Gregory J. and Madge M. Roshkowski for $2.3 million.
Mount Pleasant/East Cooper
Joyce Albernaz Stanley sold Unit 5J, 162 Heritage Circle, The Heritage Village to Austin Lee Smith and Amanda H. McQueeney for $251,000.
Frank Rinaldi sold Unit 461, 155 Wingo Way, Tides to Roger S. Elliott for $988,200.
Ashby Johnson sold Unit 116A, 1665 Marsh Harbor Lane, Toler's Cove to Lynn M. Weirick for $515,000.
Brian F. and April M. Maiden sold 107 Bennett St. to Morris Frederick and Alyssa A. Gitter for $1.2 million.
Mark Wilcox sold 1088 Rosemead Road to Raymond F. Richards Jr. for $273,000.
MTD 1113 LLC sold 1113 North Shadow Drive, Hickory Shadows to Joshua Thomas Owens for $345,000.
Marta G. Boggs sold 1114 Meadowcroft Lane, Heritage to LR Properties LLC for $325,000.
Ty Douglas Buttrey and Phillip Freeman sold 1137 Talisman Road, Rosemead to Justin Deaton for $370,000.
Edward T. and Debra A. Crowe sold 1143 Black Rush Circle, Whispering Marsh at Dunes West to Mark and Connie Matijak for $381,633.
Isaiah E. Barnwell Jr. and Carmella Brown sold 1164 Porchers Bluff Road to TDS of Charleston LLC for $540,000.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 1220 Spottail Court, Stratton by the Sound to Scott and Tammy Javor for $511,500.
Marcia Moore Sosebee sold 1227 Old Ivy Way, Magnolia Grove at Brickyard Plantation to Sharon M. Degrace for $448,000.
Paul D. Finch sold 1240 Wynnwood Court, Boone Grove at Brickyard Plantation to Margaret B. Colhoun and Roger Lee Winburn Jr. for $489,000.
Jerry W. and Marcia H. Markham sold 1263 Sareda Circle to John Edwin and Sarah Finn Frick for $480,000.
Vivian and Donald Doolittle sold 1345 Woodlock Road, Laurel Lakes to Larry N. and Marilyn J. Weathington for $650,000.
Kathy Crawford Mercer sold 1424 Glencoe Drive, The Highlands to Mitchell C. and Jennifer M. Feinman for $400,000.
Kelley S. Lackey sold 1438 Goblet Ave., Jasper Terrace to Eric L. Biggers Jr. for $340,000.
Kristina H. and William F. Tong sold 1456 Endicot Way, Foxmoor at Park West to Julie A. Browning for $402,500.
DR Horton Inc. sold 1473 Fort Palmetto Circle, Oyster Point to Liz's Palms LLC for $712,715.
Ann W. and Wendy Mulqueen sold 1499 Crane Creek Drive, Carolina Park to Todd and Kathryn Reel for $457,000.
Drew S. and Erica Jeffrey sold 1503 Hidden Bridge Drive, Cooper's Landing to Andrew Patrick Hoops for $385,000.
Philip J. Crescenzo Jr. sold 1548 Arden Court, Wellesley Place at Park West to Robert Benjamin Pooser for $330,000.
Jeffrey G. and Laura J. Tharp sold 1608 Diddy Drive to David Allan Rimmer Knox Jr. for $815,900.
DR Horton Inc. sold 1628 Mermentau St., Avian at Park West to Christopher C. and Jessica E. Collins for $379,000.
Margaret B. Colhoun sold 1680 Babington Way, Wando Lakes to Casey W. Larson for $382,500.
Erica L. and Josh Sorkin sold 1729 Wellstead St., Pembroke to Robert D. and Stephanie S. Drake for $480,000.
Carolina Cottage Homes LLC sold 1820 Carolina Park Blvd., Carolina Park to John F. Jackowski Jr. and Elizabeth A. Jackowski for $795,745.
Jon A. Dybik sold 1879 North James Gregarie Road, Tennyson at Park West to Jonathan Keith Ellis and Charlcey Carswell for $495,000.
Ivars M. and Mashondola Y. Valdry sold 1891 Hall Point Road, Pembroke at Park West to National Residential Nominee Services Inc. for $503,500.
Henry B. and Jovia Ayiku sold 191 Sweet Garden Court, The Veranda at Belle Hall Plantation to Michael and Jennifer Seltzer for $480,000.
1993R LLC sold 1992 Riviera Drive, Seaside Farms to Sea Mist IOP L.P. and Henry S. Fiedler for $2 million.
Wade M. and Lisa M. Lescord sold 212 Slipper Shell Court, Etiwan Pointe to Gavin Nicol for $358,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 2180 Majorcan Court, Oyster Point to Peter Lorenco II and Leslie Lorenco for $718,500.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2309 Bucktail Court, Riverview to Clifton M. Perry Jr. and Paige F. Perry for $690,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2340 Bucktail Court, Riverview at Dunes West to Christopher Earls and Barbara Ann Brennen for $859,876.
David A. and Lisa H. Hill sold 2405 Bending Oak Loop, The Pointe at Rivertowne Country Club to Kenneth P. and Ruth E. Titus for $589,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 2687 Basildon Road, Center Park North at Cambridge Square at Park West to Robert F. Sposito Jr. for $418,985.
Curtis L. and Elaine J. Banks sold 2733 Gaston Gate, The Retreat at Brickyard Plantation to Scott Thomas and Nina Kirzhner Wilson for $490,000.
Daniel S. and Samantha B. Peters sold 2876 Rivertowne Parkway to Paul Bentham for $480,000.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 2908 Tranquility Road, Hamlin Oaks to Joseph C. and Leslie Fleming for $541,815.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2915 Eddy Drive, Riverview to Fernando Cubero Del Castillo-Olivares and Maria Susana De La Asuncion Catalin for $553,041.
Gideon and Melanie Besson sold 305 MallaRoad, Court, Sandpiper Point to George E. Wilson for $355,000.
J.P. Kelly and Muriel B. Jenkins sold 326 Bampfield Drive, Hobcaw Point to Jessica S. and Peter A. Sage for $890,000.
Jean and Mark Ayemin sold 3501 Toomer Kiln Circle, Coatbridge at Park West to Christopher T. and Amanda L. Goodall for $468,500.
Brier Inc. sold 3509 Henrietta HartfoRoad, Road, Tennyson at Park West to James W. and Pamela B. Youmans for $920,000.
Jacksonbuilt LLC sold 3737 Juneberry Court, Carolina Park to Lucas W. and Miranda B. Cox for $959,900.
Plantation Partners LP sold 396 Bridgetown Pass, Hibben at Belle Hall Plantation to Susan Strup and Thomas Gregory Hood for $355,000.
Judith B. Waggoner sold 4209 Victory Pointe Drive, The Bluff at Charleston National to Robert Mills for $2 million.
Grace Reynolds LLC sold 47 Krier Lane, I'On to Alexander D. and Carline K. Soutter for $1.3 million.
Brier Inc. sold 5045 Victory Court, The Bluff at Charleston National to William and Patricia O’Connor for $1.3 million.
Claire Ann Harrington sold 522 Reid St. to Virginia N. Barbre for $870,000.
Linda Seaton sold 561 Galera Lane, Hibben at Belle Hall Plantation to Kenton L. and Susan A. Lipham for $675,000.
Linda M. Royer and Daniel R. Papineau sold 592 Flannery Place, Alston Point to Jeffrey A. and Lynne H. Bates for $800,000.
Plantation Partners LP sold 942 Tupelo Bay Drive, Hibben at Belle Hall Plantation to Ashley and Jennifer Heggie for $575,000.
North Charleston
Beson Enterprises Inc. sold Unit A1, 9225 University Blvd., Trident Executive Village to Cummings Management Consulting LLC for $525,000.
Jeffrey C. and Kathy Huang sold Unit 2102, 4252 Faber Place Drive, Reverie on the Ashley to Catherine B. Spencer for $467,000.
Stobo Holdings LLC sold 1074 Hatfield St. to Dennis N. Dzvonik and Angela M. Davis for $439,176.
Current Development LLC sold 1097 Bexley St. to Benjamin Wallis and Madeline Smolko for $338,500.
Southwind Home Builders LLC sold 1157 Sumner Ave., Charleston Farms to Tyler Douglas Howanyk for $307,900.
Triple Nickel LLC sold 1920 Dakota St., Charleston Farms to Calhoun and Calhoun Properties LLC for $700,000.
OPB King Street Ext. LLC sold 2453 King Street Extension to Commerce Industrial LLC and ITAC 411 LLC for $7.7 million.
Timothy Culler Bennett sold 4322 Old Park Road to 4750 Spruce LLC for $344,000.
R. Cheri Laffre sold 4507 South Rhett Ave. to Kay L. Lehman for $280,000.
Stobo Holdings LLC sold 4650 Jenkins Ave. to Randall M. and Allison R. Sandin for $355,235.
Redbird Group LLC and K and G Properties LLC sold 4804 Chesterfield Road, Palmetto Gardens to Matthew S. and Colleen M. Chrien for $275,000.
Michael S. Brinson sold 5131 West Dolphin St., West Cameron Terrace to Laurie A. Jackson for $265,200.
Timothy J. Coates sold 5205 East Dolphin St., West Cameron Terrace to Harriet Anne Nason for $280,000.
PDS-C LLC sold 7333 Peppermill Parkway to Drax Holding LLC for $1.1 million.
Ravenel
Patricia B. and James M. Hayes III sold 6297 Old Jacksonboro Road to Russell T. Mease for $611,000.
Seabrook Island
Kenneth W. and Deanna Hubbard sold 2633 Jenkins Point Road, Jenkins Point Plantation to John C. Butera and Jean White E. Jones for $1.7 million.
Peter A. Santos and Colleen P. McCullum sold 3650 Cobia Court to Bradley and Jean Phillips for $687,500.
Sullivan’s Island
Hamer D. Salmons sold 1109 Middle St. to Bryan Barnett Lewis and Carolina Stucken Moreno for $4.5 million.
Summerville
Wadmalaw Island
Carl Anthony Weeks and Carole Boucher sold 1404 Polly Point Road, Polly Point Plantation to Israel and Cherrie Kathleen Rivera for $487,450.
West Ashley/St. Andrews
DR Horton Inc. sold 1447 Brockenfelt Drive, Hunt Club to Sylvia J. and Jagdish S. Gill for $414,300.
Robert John Lauricella and Cathleen Ann Canney sold 1455 Teaberry Path, Hunt Club to Derek J. and Melissa L. Falta for $460,000.
Aremesia Roper and Maurice L. Doctor sold 1602 Juniper St., Ardmore to Bonnie White Coker for $250,101.
Centex Homes sold 1938 Essex Farms Drive, Essex Farms to Steven Leroy and Marcia Meta Shook for $511,140.
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 206 Swiftwater Road, Grand Oaks to Laura Tolliver and Sukhbir Sandhu for $381,424.
Harriet S. Stein and Rachel Peyser sold 22 Sheridan Road, South Windermere to Alvin Harold England for $435,000.
Robert K. and Mary F. Curtis sold 241 Harlech Way, Dunwoody at Shadowmoss Plantation to Edward R. and Stephanie D. Sclesky for $312,000.
Rivertown Construction Inc. sold 2434 Menola Ave., Melrose to Michael J. Flint for $284,000.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division LLC sold 2442 Lilytree Drive, Magnolia Bluff to Jason Timothy Fick and Kelsey Kranz for $337,564.
Thomas E. and Brenda V. Williams sold 2642 Marsh Creek Drive, Ashland Plantation to James D. Zeliff for $420,000.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 3107 Safe Harbor Way, The Pointe at Rhodes Crossing to Timothy J. and Alissa Anson for $299,725.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 3110 Safe Harbor Way, The Pointe at Rhodes Crossing to Steven Joshua Kicklighter and Melissa Anne Sanders for $362,920.
Albert W. Butler sold 41 Indigo Point Drive, Indigo Point to Robert B. and Mary M. Scarborough for $650,000.
Susan S. Frickman sold 47 Ripplemoor Lane, Shadowmoss Plantation to James B. Filippone for $505,000.
Virginia Michelle Swaney sold 527 Carters Grove Road, Magnolia Lakes of Grande Oak Plantation to Joshua T. and Jennifer L. Shea for $250,000.
David H. Maybank Jr. and Keri T. Holmes-Maybank sold 6 Notlee Place, South Windermere to Peter Maybank for $1.1 million.
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 725 Byrd Garden Road, Grand Oaks to Nicholas J. Essenmacher for $380,342.
Charleston Residential Center LLC sold 804 Orleans Road, Orleans Estates to Palas Holdings LLC for $742,000.
John C. and Alexandra Conrad sold 92 Toura Lane, Shadowmoss Plantation to Lester and Albertha Mazyck for $257,500.
Berkeley County
Bonneau
Karen B. Orvin sold 523 Von Hollen Road to Katie Orvin and Jason Kipp Tanner for $300,000.
Charleston
Beazer Homes LLC sold 320 Coki Amalie Court, Saint Thomas Preserve to Shana McCabe for $512,185.
Beazer Homes LLC sold 324 Coki Amalie Court, Saint Thomas Preserve to Cameron and Heather Olson for $566,534.
Beazer Homes LLC sold 536 Amalie Farms Drive, Saint Thomas Preserve to Jenna L. McPherson and Jerimie N. Jackson for $570,145.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 104 Waning Way, River Reach Pointe to Marisa G. Carrillo and Timothy M. Henderlight for $452,175.
Jay Thomas Leigh sold 1089 Pinefield Drive to Daniel W. and Rosanna M. Hancock for $675,000.
Daniel Island
Kimberly A. Cordell sold 1877 Pierce St., Daniel Island Townhouses to Nancy Phillips Fisher for $540,000.
Matthew J. Keller sold Unit 202H, 200 River Landing Drive to Richelle M. Lewis for $417,000.
Goose Creek
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 115 Levis Song Court, Liberty Village to Margaret Brown for $295,405.
Derek C. Dilworth sold 130 Welchman Ave., Hamlets to Tracie and Curtis L Howell for $453,102.
E Trade Bank sold 115 Welchman Ave., Hamlets to Derek C. Dilworth for $615,000.
Ellen W. Carroll sold 308 Edenton Road, Mulberry Park to Janet C. Surum and Evans K. Langat for $260,000.
Justin Benton sold 103 Setters Place, Crowfield to Christopher M. and Cassandra C. Stout for $262,000.
L. Scott Bowen sold 122 Ashley Hill Drive, Hamlets to Timothy V. McGee for $330,000.
Robert Linares sold 123 Queensbury Circle, Crowfield to Anthony R. Dillard for $315,000.
Thomas F. Conley sold 100 Trent Court, Hamlets to Elizabeth and Gerard Linares for $278,500.
Hanahan
George L. Day II sold 1205 Starling Road, Eagle Landing to Waldemar and Deanna Kornahrens for $251,500.
Laura J. Guillen sold 7024 Laurel St., Tanner Plantation to Erica and Russell Boltin for $356,000.
Michael Scott Lindgren sold Unit 8, 5911 Steward St., Dominion Village to Trina L. Bailey for $365,000.
Timothy Westran sold 7523 Hawks Circle, Tanner Plantation to Orlando Martin Reyes for $278,000.
Huger
Carolina Premier Investments LLC sold 307 Salamander Court, Brightwood to Michael G. and Christine M. Foster for $265,000
Moncks Corner
DR Horton Inc. sold 319 Knawl Road, Spring Grove to Ronni M. and David R. Young for $259,905.
Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 427 Stonefield Circle, Spring Grove to Gregory Kiel and Amber Gail Underhill for $309,389.
Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 435 Stonefield Circle, Spring Grove to Robert and Sarah Younts for $283,540.
David M. Morrissey sold 206 Brayton Lane, Foxbank Plantation to Stephen and Nanette S. West for $274,000.
Eastwood Construction LLC sold 513 Lateleaf Drive, Cypress Grove to Benjamin N. Williams III for $265,675.
Hunter Quinn Homes LLC sold 533 Man O War Lane, Fairmont South to Davie Sanders for $280,090.
Summerville
Ashley E. Stahl sold 132 Netherfield Drive, Carriage Lane to Richard C. and Amber J. Spofford for $375,000.
Beazer Homes LLC sold 102 Oregon White Oak Court, Cane Bay to John Thomas and Amy Wallace for $340,000.
Beazer Homes LLC sold 404 Northern Red Oak Drive, Cane Bay to Noelle Caroline Riman and Timothy Shaun Riman for $264,375.
Beazer Homes LLC sold 238 Basket Grass Lane, Cane Bay to Russell Rolack for $288,455.
Christopher A. Adams sold 311 Iveson Road, Cane Bay to Charles M. White Jr. for $274,900.
Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 217 Bigleaf Court, Cane Bay to Scott L. and Patricia Jane Bunge for $278,242.
Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 455 Spectrum Road, Cane Bay to Justin and Brianna Steele for $358,429.
Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 207 Bigleaf Court, Cane Bay to Niomar Laforga and Placido De Souza for $303,101.
Epcon Marrington LLC sold 302 Blakely Village Lane, Marrington Villas at Cobblestone to Beth and Paul Waymaster for $288,735.
Epcon Marrington LLC sold 502 Dunmoor Village Lane, Marrington Villas at Cobblestone to Nicholas E. and Beryl Nocerino for $290,630.
K Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Lakes of Cane Bay LLC sold 482 Four Seasons Blvd., Cane Bay to James Michael Rogers and Ann Edmundine Lesauskas for $348,973.
K Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Lakes of Cane Bay LLC sold 493 Four Seasons Blvd., Cane Bay to William Russell and Linda Jean Edmunds for $356,075.
K Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Lakes of Cane Bay LLC sold 532 Tidewater Chase Lane, Cane Bay to Raymond Thomas and Deborah Marie Lee for $343,398.
Kyle Colby sold 141 Lindera Preserve Blvd., Cane Bay to Ronald D. and Shirley R. Wright for $336,000.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 813 Redbud Lane, Cane Bay to Scott Michael McHenry for $260,800.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 116 Beargrass Lane, Cane Bay to Justin Whetstone and Kathryn Anne Carrieri for $275,940.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 118 Beargrass Lane, Cane Bay to Sam Charles Gordon for $280,915.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 228 Witch Hazel St., Cane Bay to Bentia Denise Jones-Burnett for $317,240.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division LLC sold 222 Saxony Loop, Cane Bay to Ashley M. Hayes for $318,519.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division LLC sold 242 Saxony Loop, Cane Bay to Cherie L. and Ronald C. Baumann for $354,925.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 418 Switchgrass Drive, Nexton to Samuel O. and Marlene B. Spann for $268,440.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 402 Bright Leaf Loop, Nexton to Vasilli V. and Alexandra V. Akimova for $347,040.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 713 Pine Bark Lane, Nexton to Kyle S. and Katherine A. Dillon for $422,215.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 213 Maple Valley Road, Nexton to John David and Susan Kirkland Newsom for $428,940.
Sabal Homes at Cane Bay Plantation LLC sold 137 Sago Court, Cane Bay to Jillian E. and Justin M. Knicely for $269,940.
Sabal Homes at Cane Bay Plantation LLC sold 136 Sago Court, Cane Bay to Gary C. and Christy D. Neil for $298,330.
Timothy J. Corbin sold 191 Calm Water Way, Cane Bay to John Aubrey and Ashley N. Ellis for $296,000.
Dorchester County
Ladson
A & M Ventures LLC sold 206 Ibis Drive, Tranquil Estates to Alfred Augustus and Angela Michelle Covington for $285,360.
DR Horton Inc. sold 9682 Roseberry St., McKewn to Douglas Richard Wattier for $255,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 9708 Fanning Basket Lane, McKewn to Melissa M. and Wayne R. Doyle for $266,000.
George Kurien sold 158 Sweet Alyssum Drive, Summer Park to Jerry and Lorena Kelly for $295,000.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 9912 Winged Elm St., Coosaw Preserve to Emilia Lee McKinnon for $253,215.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 9907 Winged Elm St., Coosaw Preserve to Robert and Ashley Gresham for $337,895.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 5188 Preserve Blvd., Coosaw Preserve to Adrean Dion Mitchell and Erica Audretta Washington for $344,355.
North Charleston
Brendan Rene Paqui sold 8300 Berringer Bluff, Indigo Fields to Kimberly Kristine Menzies for $305,000.
David Y. Suh sold 5505 Copper Trace, Indigo Fields to Michael L. and Bronwyn Tyler for $270,000.
Harold A. Lewis sold 6029 Mansfield Blvd., Bakers Landing to Robert Whitlock and Cynthia Russell for $479,000.
Jordan S. Bailey sold 4230 Club Course Drive, Coosaw Creek Country Club to John D. and Sue T. Weiden for $580,000.
Ridgeville
Eastwood Construction LLC sold 3002 Flat Rock Lane, Carolina Bay to Charlotte J. and Charles J. Derrer for $358,140.
Jamie E. Carter sold 460 Cummings Chapel Road to Jeffrey and Diane Wilson for $310,000.
Summerville
Amy Y. Brown sold 208 South Magnolia St., Magnolia to Christine Ondocin and Robert Irving for $350,000.
Andrew D. Wood sold 334 Foxglove Ave., White Gables to Michael J. and Carol Ann Eastman for $289,000.
Carolina Cottage Homes LLC sold 204 Bumble Way, Summers Corner to Daniel A. Gowdown for $312,000.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 160 Longdale Drive, Highland Park to James L. and Laurie A. Lee for $333,346.
Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 318 Woodgate Way, Summers Corner to Amy and Peter O. Claus for $478,874.
Department of Veterans Affairs sold 124 Dorchester Ave. to Jordan M. Graffis for $410,000.
Diane Halani sold 109 Young Drive, Pine Hill Acres to Curtis Alonzo Jarrott for $265,000.
Donna A. Dobson sold 8944 Cat Tail Pond Road, Farm at Wescott to Andrew Michael Hibbeln for $265,000.
Douglas A. Labath sold 1650 Wannamaker Ave., Salisbury Acres to Percival Dean and Robin Milligan Knight for $325,000.
HandH Constructors Inc. sold 146 Marshside Drive, Legend Oaks Plantation to Daniel T. and Valerie J. Royal for $299,057.
Henry Buck sold 102 Comingtee Range, Irongate to Freda Marie and David Marshall Morrissey for $271,400.
James Brett Cooke sold 301 White Gables Drive to Justin A. Thrower for $265,000.
Jason A. Artz sold 4010 Sanderson Lane, Myers Mill to Richard and Megan M. Elkins for $279,900.
JBJ Homes LLC sold 104 Tyvola Drive, Ashley Forest to Eric Feher for $275,000.
John M. Nelson sold 4203 Cottage Grove Court, Cottage Grove to Jonathan Parrish and Carol R. Lott for $485,000.
Joseph Simecek sold 5148 Blair Road, Myers Mill to Michael A. and Allison L. Curti for $295,000.
KH Ponds LLLP sold 338 Weston Hall Drive, The Ponds to Clayton T. and Michaela I. Talley for $343,422.
Kristin S. Gebbie sold 9469 Ayscough Road, Wescott Plantation to Dean and Kari M Anton for $295,000.
Rene P. Halisky sold 208 Germander Ave., White Gables to Terri and Daniel M. Davis for $358,000.
Richard C. Gallagher sold 602 Pointe of Oaks Road, Legend Oaks Plantation to Erik and Trudi Pieper for $272,000.
Samuel R. Muscarella sold 128 Spring Meadows Drive, Bridges of Summerville to Marie and Michael Anthony Prusell for $305,000.
Sandra S. Egge sold 107 Senrab Blvd., Senrab Farms to Bonita K. McKeon for $460,000.
Thomas A. Limehouse sold 109 Buckingham Ave., Ashborough East to Kelley Landers for $299,000.
William O. Duke Jr. sold 208 Factors Walk, Gahagan to David C. and Megan M. Herron for $255,000.
