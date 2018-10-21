Real estate transactions for Sunday, October 21, 2018.

Charleston County
The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between Aug. 20-24.
Charleston
2134 Weaver Street LLC sold Unit B, 2134 Weaver St. to Taylor Jessica and Thomas Dennis Callinan for $667,500.
Courtney X. Hunt sold Unit A, 85 Columbus St. to Patrick and Megan Schlabs for $420,000.
Ghost In The Machine LLC sold Unit A, 18 Duncan St. to Edward G. and Zoe A. Heller for $533,000.
Kaelin M. Campbell sold Unit 103, 21 George St. to David and Rhonda Jones for $762,500.
Graham M. and Julia Goodrich sold Unit B, 7 Sheppard St. to William Albert Ungerman for $470,000.
Bishop of Charleston sold 119 Broad St. to McCuru Properties LLC for $6.3 million.
Torras Tradd LLC sold 12 Tradd St. to Marianne Simon for $1.5 million.
Josh Nissenboim and Helen H. Rice sold 137 Spring St. to 622 Ocean LLC and Spring Street Project LLC for $2.3 million.
James R. and Laura C. Barnhart sold 15 Colonial St. to Brittany N. Knox for $1.2 million.
Ivan V. Anderson Jr. sold 16 King St. to Duncan Jamie and Rita Carty MacDonald for $1.9 million.
Jerome Singleton sold 289 Sumter St. to 58 Reid Holdings LLC for $470,000.
Alan M. Tanenbaum sold 6 Trapman St. to John D. Hornby for $650,000.
Renee Ann Dolin sold 696 King St. to Klankertinkers LLC for $675,000.
Scott Joseph Kramer and Edward H. Emmanuel sold 79 Alberta Ave., Longborough to Travis C. Collins and Dafne A. Chianella for $725,000.
Leon R. Glass and Leticia Garcia-Alonso Glass sold 8 Queen St. to Avery Crounse and Jessica Leight Sater for $2.1 million.
Edisto Island
Gayle K. Whitehead sold 642 Foredeck Lane to Charles L. and Denise M. Hossler for $339,000.
Russell Creek House LLC sold 7883 Russell Creek Road, Ashewood to James M. Hayes III and Patricia B. Hayes for $405,000.
Folly Beach
Preston West Johnson sold Unit D1, 1635 Folly Creek Way, Palmetto Pointe at Peas Island to Gregory S. and Connie Lee Campbell for $649,000.
Larhue Eichman sold 138 Marsh View Villas to Sarah C. Taber for $299,600.
Hollywood
M. Emerson Wiles III and Lindsay Wiles sold 5616 Chaplins Landing Road to Russell E. and Joselle Barnett for $734,000.
Isle of Palms
Erin L. Pabst and Shawn J. McDonald sold Unit 109B, 7600 Palmetto Drive, Shipwatch to William M. Dannelly Jr. and Kayla F. Dannelly for $535,000.
Cameron C. and James G. Speth sold 2616 Palm Blvd. to Brett and Jarrett Kraeling for $2.1 million.
DR Horton Inc. sold 311 Carolina Blvd. to Richard D. and Jill A. Mack for $2.1 million.
John F. and Julie W. McNaughton sold 47 Morgans Cove Drive, Marina Place at Wild Dunes to Jennifer Price Goldstein for $890,000.
James Island
Elizabeth M. and M. John Grooms sold Unit 213, 1025 Riverland Woods Place, The Retreat at Riverland to Paula M. Doyle for $254,900.
Thomas Barrett Rehm sold 1033 Stono River Drive, Riverland Crossing to Lynne B. Barrett and Thomas Barrett Rehm for $310,000.
Pelican Development Construction Division LLC sold 1044 Farmington Road to William T. Gale and Hannah E. Wilson for $330,000.
Nancy Carol Adelhardt sold 1092 Old Battery Circle, Egret's Pointe to Jeffrey Scott and Laura McBride Cohen for $285,000.
Stephen B. and Brittany B. Perry sold 1118 Bright Court to Timothy and Danielle H. Metzler for $549,900.
Denise Relyea sold 1144 Tidal View Lane, Bayview Farms to Jeffrey J. and Kathryn Irwin for $350,000.
David G. and Lynn Shaddrix sold 1240 Folly Road, McCalls Corner to Pi Chis Dev LLC for $340,000.
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 125 Alder Circle, Kings Flats to Ronda Robinson and Steven Douglas Lovingood for $517,955.
Charleston Home Team Properties LLC sold 1429 Swamp Fox Lane, Jamestowne Village to Patricia Clay and Christopher Wakefield Perkins for $305,000.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 1438 Pearl Channel Loop to Wade and Paige Gervais for $465,274.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 1509 Layback Aly, Sea Aire to John Lee and Kathryn O'Boyle Preston for $454,705.
Michael J. Jezierski sold 1528 Devons St., McCalls Corner to Laprairie Investments LLC for $285,000.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 1610 Bombora Aly, Sea Aire to Jeffrey Hollis Jr. and Molly Hollis for $417,400.
Keith S. and Mary E. Doran sold 1705 Henley Road, Bayview Farms to Fan Qian for $371,000.
Renae Jacobson sold 1996 Fleming Woods Road, Fleming Park to Regina Maghleen Lyalls for $410,000.
Steven R. and Katie B. Gibson sold 2013 Terrabrook Lane to Derek and Sarah Szafranski for $445,000.
Gene P. Simmons sold 2086 Seabrook Ave., Riverland Terrace to Joshua W.S. Stone for $347,000.
G. Crawford Milnor Jr. and James D. Massenburg sold 2320 Bluefish Circle, Oak Island to Harry Edward and Ashlee C. Bohlander for $830,000.
Stobo Holdings LLC sold 610 Bootlegger Lane, Sovereign Still to Christopher H. and Julienne D. Smith for $771,889.
Jack V. and Mary T. Cohen sold 644 White Chapel Circle, Woodward Pointe to Robert H. and Katherine A. Rubin for $540,000.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division LLC sold 714 Farm Cottage Lane, The Village at Stiles Point to Emma Grace and Matthew Allen Carter for $715,224.
John W. Pandolfi sold 9 Held Circle, Creek Point to Joanna D. Stuckey for $320,000.
Jeffrey J. and Kathryn Irwin sold 978 Portabella Lane, Bayview Farms to Brandon S. Stump and Kimrey E. Lloyd for $328,000.
Johns Island
DR Horton Inc. sold 1220 Hammrick Lane, Woodbury Park to Kim L. Jenkins for $395,900.
DR Horton Inc. sold 1271 Hammrick Lane, Woodbury Park to Michael W. and Jacqueline R. Fisher for $360,000.
David and Courtney Tart sold 1369 Headquarters Plantation Drive, Headquarters Island Plantation to Eric and Sarah Steele for $1.2 million.
Orlando Colunga sold 1452 Milldam Pass, Brownswood Village to Jason Yeates for $316,888.
Jo Ann Bankston Ruff sold 1538 Headquarters Plantation Drive, Headquarters Island Plantation to Jonathan Scott and Terri Lee London for $575,000.
Molly Kate Devin Zajac and Charles R. Devin sold 1589 Fishbone Drive, Fenwick Hills to John H. Pritchard Jr. for $340,000.
Raymond P. Gibson sold 1722 Bee Balm Road, St. John's Crossing to Kela and Josh Pino for $250,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 1979 Shadetree Blvd., Oakfield to Brenna E. Dickson and Austin James Wiles for $356,115.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 1991 Shadetree Blvd., Oakfield to Robert J. and Doreen J. Countie for $365,440.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2007 Lanneau Lane, Oakfield to Gregory K. Romagnoli and Taylor L. Zuppa for $327,521.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2069 Kemmerlin St., Oakfield to Melissa Sarah and Juan Ignacio Ferreyra for $358,315.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2166 St. Johns Woods Parkway, The Villages in St. Johns Woods to Ryan Carlyle and Katherine Marie Shrum for $495,015.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 2513 Bullock Guard Drive, Stonoview to Bryan Rivers Aubrey for $660,835.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 2672 Private Lefler Drive, Stonoview to Marcia Saari for $427,465.
James M. and Rebecca O. Bailey sold 2941 Waterleaf Road, The Gardens at Whitney Lake to Romina A. and James Sanwald for $340,000.
Harold and Maryann Sandie sold 2943 Waterleaf Road, The Gardens at Whitney Lake to David Rosenmarkle for $338,000.
John Herman and Blake Moore sold 3023 Maritime Forest Drive, Hope Plantation to John H. and Luellen Branch for $510,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 3039 Vincent Astor Drive, Oakfield to Sara R. Ethridge for $307,015.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 3043 Vincent Astor Drive, Oakfield to Kathryn R. Belnick for $323,565.
Sabal Homes at Whitney Lake LLC sold 3056 Sweetleaf Lane, Johnston Point at Whitney Lake to Malcolm O. and Virginia H. Corley for $308,900.
Beazer Homes LLC sold 3116 Timberline Drive, Maybank Village to Seth Lorson for $290,955.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division LLC sold 3319 Dunwick Drive, Fenwick Hills to Lennrd K. Fly for $332,115.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division LLC sold 3320 Dunwick Drive, Fenwick Hills to Aaron Rhett Armstrong and Codey Ouellette for $344,558.
Kory C. and Lori R. Harm sold 3515 Waterfall Place, Staffordshire to Jeremy Alan and Jessica R. Shelton for $292,500.
Kiawah Island
Bruce W. and Kay M. Norvell sold 302 Surfsong Road, Plantation Woods South to David and Tracie Ann Hoagland for $995,000.
Timothy S. Bostley sold 1358 Dunlin Court, Fairway Oaks Villas to Kevin M. Deasy for $410,000.
Joel J. and Karen Zimmer sold 10 Airy Hall, Airy Hall at Plantation Woods to Duane and Charlene Kalinowski for $700,000.
Dmytro Shapovalov and Tatyana Manelis sold 23 Marsh Wren Court, Falcon Point to Yuri and Tanya Borsch for $1.1 million.
Kevin M. and Delana L. Harvick sold 243 High Dunes Lane, Ocean Park to Elizabeth G Morrison for $3.3 million.
Kiawah Resort Assoc. L.P. sold 431 Fountain Grass Lane, Ocean Park to Steve and Julie Ginnan for $475,000.
Albert J. Pogorelec Jr. and Maria K. Jinks sold 76 Surfsong Road, Plantation Woods South to Karen W. Myers for $2.9 million.
Ronald Schultz and Christine Dorrestein-Schultz sold 93 Salthouse Lane, The Settlement to Thomas R. and Alice H. Cooper for $3.9 million.
Mount Pleasant/East Cooper
HN Charleston LLC sold Unit 13, 1108 Hidden Cove Drive, Snee Farm Lakes to Michael Kevin Rosier for $293,000.
Kimberly R. and Allen W. Davis sold 1056 Hunters Trace to James L. and Hanh Payton for $259,000.
Urban Pioneers of Charleston LLC sold 1063 Meader Lane, Cooper Estates to Finest City Home Buyers Inc. for $520,000.
William J. and Susan R. Forgione sold 11 Eastlake Road, I'On to Nicolina M. Columbo and Pascal Cashwell for $1.3 million.
Lauren and Richard Callison sold 116 Palm Cove Way, Palm Cove at Dunes West to Vanessa Solimani Atwood and Noelle L. McCartney for $365,000.
Randall D. and Joyce R. Wilson sold 1174 Ayers Plantation Way, The Harbour at Dunes West to Justin Devinney and Lauren Jarboe for $547,000.
Emily Dawn Nowak and Ryan Michael Payne sold 1259 Fallen Oak Drive, Laurel Grove to Michael Sean and Paulette Sullivan for $356,000.
Jonathan R. and Shannon Smith sold 1266 Weather Helm Drive, The Harbour at Dunes West to Rebecca Gilbert and Jett Eppes for $527,000.
Scott P. and Laura H. Curley sold 1289 Laurel Park Trail, Laurel Grove to Leslie G. Liberis for $335,000.
Jeremy C. and Laura K. Berman sold 1306 Shire Road, Oakhaven Plantation to Robert Campbell Johnson III and Anne Darby Pearce Johnson for $420,000.
Jerzy S. and Jolanta Guzek sold 1381 Hidden Lakes Drive, Hidden Lakes to Roseann and Robert S. Fahl for $515,000.
April and David J. Mitchell sold 1410 Hamlin Park Circle to Zsolt and Diane Szoke for $328,500.
DR Horton Inc. sold 1481 Fort Palmetto Circle, Oyster Point to Christy M. and David B. McEachern for $686,295.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 1546 Lauren Dey Way, The Oaks to Phillip David and Emily Heavener Warr for $1.2 million.
DR Horton Inc. sold 1582 Prince Edward St., Oyster Point to Tiffany B. Paulsen for $440,310.
Christin Wengert sold 1717 Blalock St., Madison at Hamlin Plantation to Charles and Joann Schamanski for $322,100.
Joanne Fogg sold 173 Slipper Shell Court, Etiwan Pointe to Gena Rodriguez-West for $410,000.
Joan D. Leaphart sold 1971 North Creek Drive, North Creek at the Pointe to David Ashley and Julia Evans Creel for $447,000.
Brinkley S. Cochran and James W. Hellams sold 1979 Armory Drive, West Point to Glen C. and Toby L. Preston for $275,000.
Jay B. and Colleen L. Butterworth sold 2109 Malcolm Road, Masonborough at Park West to Salvatore and Rosemarie Imburgia for $754,000.
Ronald L. and Vandy L. Tibbetts sold 225 River Oak Drive, Grassy Creek to Noel and Donna Hodges for $770,000.
James A. and Lindsay O. Bruorton sold 2372 Bergeron Way, Saltwood at Planter's Pointe to Marcus Christian and Nicole Marie Moore for $515,000.
Heather N. and Chase A. Barton sold 2448 Fulford Court, Chadbury Village to Ian A. and Morgann E. Carlson for $351,600.
DR Horton Inc. sold 2671 Lamina Court, Center Park North at Cambridge Square at Park West to Ge Tao and Xiao Wang for $450,240.
Douglas Clancy Jr. and Lisa Clancy sold 2750 Parkers Landing Road, Parkers Landing at Rivertowne Country Club to Daniel Robert and Anna Marie Coombs for $979,777.
Harlan and Deborah Andrews sold 3136 Treadwell St., Waverly at Hamlin Plantation to Ernest Roy Everette III for $529,000.
Marc E. and Soraya Young sold 3158 Morningdale Drive, Ivy Hall to Bryan Jordan for $359,000.
Evelyn M. Todd sold 3279 Heathland Way, The Orchard at Charleston National to Steven Stack for $470,000.
Timothy D. Lidster sold 3287 Heathland Way, The Orchard at Charleston National to Nancy Jo Siggin-Hauck for $337,500.
Jeffrey A. and Angela B. Foster sold 3404 Henrietta Hartford Road, Tennyson at Park West to Gwendolynn S. Greer for $575,000.
Matthew Taylor Jones sold 3549 Claremont St., Park West of Kensington to Viviana Pesce for $307,000.
Carolina Cottage Homes LLC sold 3567 Backshore Drive, Carolina Park to Austin Robert and Laura Rosanne Van Olst for $487,770.
Peter and Tracy R. Abeles sold 364 Bridgetown Pass, Belle Hall Plantation to Courtney L. and David Tart for $1.3 million.
John E. Colley and Dennise A. Peters-Colley sold 3640 Purple Martin Court, Somerset Oaks to Christopher and Albina McCarthy for $424,000.
Una B. Mulholland sold 381 Quinby Court, Longpoint to Sheryl J. Gingerich for $333,500.
Kelly Lynn Franz sold 3908 Percheron Drive, Pepper Plantation to Trevor A. and Seely D. Floyd for $440,000.
Curtis J. and Lisa G. Hone sold 4340 Savoy St., Waverly at Hamlin Plantation to Joseph E. Dodson and Anthony Wayne Hale for $585,000.
Jared Wade sold 484 Cane Court, The Courtyard in Belle Hall to Sally V. Rogers for $374,500.
Kirkland H. and Diane M. Donald sold 4899 Sound View Drive, The Sound at Hamlin Plantation to Scott A. and Karen Cooper for $475,000.
John Hugh Price Jr. sold 564 Overseer Retreat, Molasses Creek Plantation to Tom Worley Enterprises LLC for $650,000.
Miles P. and Marchie R. Thornton sold 579 Hobcaw Bluff Drive, Hobcaw Creek Plantation to Michael J. Flint for $400,000.
Dana M. and Shirley Monahan Godniez sold 601 Baytree Court, Bay Tree to Dayle E. Marshall for $274,000.
Steven W. Van Valkenburgh sold 709 Center St., Waterway Arms to Thomas A. and Tara Gallant for $275,000.
Jason P. Sullivan sold 712 Hopewell Court, Baytree to Caroline Schuler and Lewis Wilson Jones III for $275,000.
Rudean A. Foster and Andrew G. Sowder sold 824 Toler Drive to Michael A. and Jessica K. Hamilton for $595,000.
James Andrew Cannon sold 825 Armsway St. to Christopher Baum for $340,000.
Michael and Jessica Hamilton sold 841 Armsway St. to Neil Sigurd Haldrup for $450,000.
872 North Shem LLC sold 872 North Shem Drive, Shemwood to Peter Marcus and Julia McGrath Sheehan for $475,000.
North Charleston
H and C Development Group Inc. sold 1072 Glenshaw St. to Jason A. Sfreddo for $465,000.
Stobo Holdings LLC sold 1078 Hatfield St. to Elizabeth Glover and David Teague for $398,140.
Stobo Holdings LLC sold 1080 Hatfield St. to Joseph A. and Robin R. Heustess for $394,485.
Southwind Home Builders LLC sold 1161 Sumner Ave. to Haquasha N. Terry and Marvin R. Pendarvis for $299,900.
Vaughan Properties LLC sold 1932 Norwood St., Chicora Place to Tommy A. Broach Jr. for $250,000.
Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 4415 Louisa Lane, Mixson to Burns and Amanda Hudson for $399,190.
Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 4509 Finn Blvd., Mixson to Rebecca Morton for $323,515.
Kevin Westover and Ashly L. Moran sold 4644 Ashley View Lane, Ashley Point to William H. and Patricia M. Felder for $650,000.
Stobo Holdings LLC sold 4656 Jenkins Ave. to Kevin V. Pastel and Andrea Cochran-Pastel for $395,970.
Rolina Homes LLC sold 4981 Chateau Ave., Garco Cottages at Park Circle to Robert Kelly Burns for $330,490.
7311 Spa LLC sold 7311 Spa Road to CET Holdings LLC for $460,000.
Ravenel
SEFH of South Carolina LLC sold 4003 Capensis Lane, Poplar Grove to Alva E. Parris Jr. and Pamela G. Parris for $527,940.
Seabrook Island
Michael C. and Martha G. Lehane sold 2885 Hidden Oak Drive to Matthew T. and Lynne Brazill Murphy for $615,000.
William A.R. Goodwin sold 3032 Baywood Drive to Bruce W. and Kay M. Norvell for $714,520.
Summerville
HandH Constructors Inc. sold 112 Lilith Lane, The Pines at Gahagan to Donald L. and Nancy Cook for $252,569.
HandH Constructors Inc. sold 207 Brutus Lane, The Pines at Gahagan to Wallace H.B. and Edward William Braun for $266,834.
HandH Constructors Inc. sold 216 Brutus Lane, The Pines at Gahagan to Mary Jane Dicresce for $313,346.
HandH Constructors Inc. sold 218 Brutus Lane, The Pines at Gahagan to Robert and Claire Armbruster for $293,881.
Donna Xenakis sold 769 Jackson St. to Daniel Jay Rose for $260,000.
West Ashley/St. Andrews
James A. Lyon III and Lori Lyon sold Unit 406F, 2337 Tall Sail Drive, Seagate to Michael N. and Belynda B. Levy for $260,000.
Jeannette A. Seagraves sold 1252 Marvin Ave. to James Coburn for $320,000.
Harry Edward Bohlander sold 134 Folly Road Blvd. to Michael R. and Elizabeth H. Armstrong for $515,000.
Joseph K. and Amanda B. Cunningham sold 1370 Nye St., Lenevar to Brian Scott and Sarah Maley Farris for $335,000.
Henry Eugene Fralix sold 1588 Seawind Drive, Ashley Harbor to Ezra and Ilisa Cappell for $635,000.
Charles R. and Faye H. Smith sold 1602 Wappoo Drive, Pinecrest Gardens to J. Duncan Townsend for $250,000.
Bonnie D. and Joseph A. Garren sold 1740 River Front Drive, Orange Grove Estates to Clarence Edgar Calcote for $270,000.
Catherine C. Jenkins and John Joseph Capitan Jr. sold 1880 Rugby Lane, Sandhurst to Charleston Enterprise Group LLC for $325,000.
Christopher P. and Kaitlyn M. Nigro sold 189 Dorothy Drive, The Commons at Grand Oaks to Sandra O'Dell for $254,700.
F. Allen Gresham Jr. and Sandra B. Gresham sold 2 Casa Bianca Drive, Ashley Hall Plantation to Bonnie D. and Joseph A. Garren for $338,000.
Nicholas and Tara Inabinett sold 205 Hickory St., Ashley Forest to Leslie Anne Kingery for $366,000.
Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB sold 2052 Country Lake Court, Canterbury Woods to Cassandra Lyn and Frank Willis Gibbes for $296,365.
Margaret D. Smith sold 2367 Erskine Ave., Drayton on the Ashley to Caroline Altman Shelley for $285,000.
Karola Edwards sold 3105 Cold Harbor Way, Rice Field of Carolina Bay to Madeline Goehring for $274,500.
John C. and Anna B. Timpone sold 3317 Hearthside Drive, The Willows at Shadowmoss Plantation to Debra Ann and Steven Glen Sarvis for $330,000.
Benjamin and Barbara Heyward sold 3321 Forest Glen Drive, The Willows at Village Green to Annette T. Owens for $265,000.
Christopher and Rachel Davis sold 403 Wappoo Road to Teresa L. and Charles H. Stoeppler for $499,500.
Allen K. and Ruth L. Crapps sold 412 Sycamore Shade St., Hamilton Grove to Stephen Reginald Sola for $350,000.
Anthony R. and Michelle D. Young sold 4233 William E. Murray Blvd., Carolina Bay to Dennis R. and Karola M. Edwards for $392,500.
Christopher J. and Jessica L. Hooley sold 4298 William E. Murray Blvd., Carolina Bay to Charles Francis and Allison Elizabeth Crayne for $382,000.
Suzanne B. Orr sold 625 Skylark Drive to Dentvestment LLC for $675,000.
Charles L. Freeman sold 721 Shelley Road, East Oak Forest to Brian D. and Jessica J.l. Phillips for $325,000.
Laural R. Mullinax sold 941 Trent St., Melrose to Michael R. and Alma R. Johnson for $305,000.
Berkeley County
Charleston
Charles E. Watkins III sold 438 Sanders Farm Lane, Retreat at Beresford to Marc A. Hanson for $449,900.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 1019 Oak Bluff Ave. to Daniel C. and Alice Fayet Ledbetter for $435,483.
James A Delisio sold 1322 Palm Cove Drive, The Peninsula to Brian J. and Ashley L. Grow for $306,000.
Mark A. Patterson sold 350 Cypress Walk Way, Nelliefield Plantation to Jacqueline B. Schiller for $340,000.
The Pines Building Group LLC sold 1000 Jervey Point Road, River Reach Pointe to Courtney R. and Joshua N. Smith for $443,000.
Daniel Island
Carl S. Bippus sold 134 River Green Place, Ralston Creek to William L. and Andrea M. Coleman for $900,000.
Rebecca L. Piwowarski sold 1616 Bulline St. to David G. Leard for $700,000.
Weekley Homes LLC sold 1910 Bellona St., Old Landing at Smythe Park to Dante Joseph and Andrea Marie Campanelli for $950,000.
Goose Creek
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 555 Mountain Laurel Circle, Liberty Village to Elisa Carter for $253,458.
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 118 Levis Song Court, Liberty Village to Zachary Vickerson for $260,231.
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 111 Levis Song Court, Liberty Village to Sarah Gwinn for $315,433.
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 552 Mountain Laurel Circle, Liberty Village to Colleen and Gerard Cohen for $333,596.
Claude Dube sold 126 Tattingstone Way, Hamlets to Doreen Pehlitz and Marc Christian Seward for $304,000.
Gerry D. Poston sold 118 Eston Drive, Hamlets to Andrea Nikki and John Philip Moniz for $345,000.
Kenneth A. Pollock sold 671 Hamlet Circle, Hamlets to Thatiene L. Dias and Sergio Maldonado Lopez for $375,000.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 146 Hyrne Drive, Medway Landing at Montague Plantation to Carl R. Oscar and Sandra E. Becker for $261,709.
Michael W. Fisher sold 120 Dasharon Lane, Hamlets to Steven J. Aden for $278,000.
Hanahan
Ellen T. Lanphere sold 1412 Grackle Court, Tanner Plantation to Sean Robert and Melanie Kenwright Brooks for $316,000.
Iron Gate Homes LLC sold 7494 Hawks Circle, Tanner Plantation to James Eric Prince for $276,000.
Sean Robert Brooks sold 1415 Grackle Court, Tanner Plantation to Donnie R. and Gail L. Boyer for $272,500.
Ladson
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 3002 Progression Trail, Hunters Bend to Hannah Colleen Leonard for $259,928.
Moncks Corner
Craig D. Hoff sold 191 Weeping Cypress Drive, Cypress Grove to Donese Louise and Frederick Antonio Ford for $279,500.
DR Horton Inc. sold 305 Knawl Road, Spring Grove to Brandon Jeffrey and Marissa Lynn Mercer for $289,900.
J. Ernest Locklair sold 1907 Albert Storm Ave. to Gavin Boone Rostad for $267,000.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 504 Hidden Branch Lane, Moss Grove Plantation to Tian Hua Zheng and Jin Hai Chen for $289,438.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 274 Swamp Creek Lane, Moss Grove Plantation to Jefferson Chaplin III for $301,523.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 275 Swamp Creek Lane, Moss Grove Plantation to Qin Hua Liu and Xiong Guo for $304,487.
Robert P. Brown Jr. sold 1106 Ole South Court, Stony Landing to Natasha Y. Wright for $340,000.
Wesley D. Melling sold 368 Kurios Lane to Gertrude L. and Michael G. Fleming for $325,000.
St. Stephen
Homer N. Bennett sold 1779 Hoodtown Road to Morgan D. and Jimmy L. Mixson for $375,000.
Summerville
Beazer Homes LLC sold 210 Basket Grass Lane, Cane Bay to Kristen Matson and Christopher Howell Martin for $316,430.
Beazer Homes LLC sold 247 Basket Grass Lane, Cane Bay to Kelly Marone for $337,720.
Beazer Homes LLC sold 412 Northern Red Oak Drive, Cane Bay to Robert S. and Crystal L. Plowman for $250,705.
Beazer Homes LLC sold 445 Northern Red Oak Drive, Cane Bay to Karen Jean James for $294,230.
Beazer Homes LLC sold 403 Northern Red Oak Drive, Cane Bay to Shane M. and Danielle Cook for $306,255.
Beazer Homes LLC sold 415 Northern Red Oak Drive, Cane Bay to Christopher Neal Miller and Nicole Marie Rivera for $286,915.
Carolina Cottage Homes LLC sold 114 Bright Leaf Loop, Nexton to Teresa A. and Curt W. Hathaway for $326,343.
Charlene A. Halston sold 416 Four Seasons Blvd., Cane Bay to William R. and Mary Ann Colbert for $340,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 142 Whaler Ave., West Lake to Karen Bivens and Julius Bivens for $397,380.
Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 451 Spectrum Road, Cane Bay to Edwin and Katherine Ann Felix for $374,658.
Gary S. Lee sold 237 Sea Lavender Lane, Cane Bay to Paula D. Rhodes for $259,000.
Hassan S. Bilal sold 351 Sanctuary Park Drive, Cane Bay to Deanna K. Charlotte-Danford and Gary Danford for $278,000.
K Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Lakes of Cane Bay LLC sold 530 Tidewater Chase Lane, Cane Bay to Stanley F. and Gayle D. Hyla for $324,226.
Keith S. Mendenhall Jr. sold 406 Flat Rock Lane, Cane Bay to Thomas E. Dean and Dawn E. Wilcox for $295,000.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 268 Witch Hazel St., Cane Bay to Gaven Scott Meskauskas for $253,095.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 114 Beargrass Lane, Cane Bay to Anthony O'Dell and Lavonya Williams for $290,940.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 243 Witch Hazel St., Cane Bay to Carla Brown Edmonson and Andrzej Kaczan for $292,295.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 108 Beargrass Lane, Cane Bay to Taimeka Latrice Moultrie-Patterson for $327,440.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 313 Witch Hazel St., Cane Bay to Joseph Paul Fread for $339,890.
Lionel Huff Jr. sold 107 Edgebrook Drive to Melissa Morgan and Eric Huff for $300,000.
Michael D. Scott sold 363 Peters Creek Drive, Tidal Creek to Timothy Wesley Brown Jr. for $263,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 184 Callibluff Drive, Saint James Park to Randall Lee and Lorin Kimberly Eads for $328,090.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 111 Red Zinnia Way, Nexton to Rosemary Maheu for $389,240.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 507 Bright Leaf Loop, Nexton to Billy W. Garrett Jr. for $382,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 406 Switchgrass Drive, Nexton to Paul and Suzanne Visser for $333,115.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 106 Red Zinnia Way, Nexton to Henry M. and Insun Durrer for $383,865.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 414 Switchgrass Drive, Nexton to Dale Milton and Cynthia Glenn Bailey for $274,890.
True Homes LLC sold 408 Snowy Plover Lane, Nexton to Stefon E. Lowman and Shanee N. Fields-Lowman for $284,841.
Weekley Homes LLC sold 417 Ashby St., Saint James Park to Paul M. and Mary C. Herbert for $374,059.
Dorchester County
Ladson
Jeff Christopher Christmas sold 9666 Jamison Road to Dennis G. and Donna M. King for $265,900.
Joseph Varney sold 115 Saw Palm Drive, Summerhaven to Joseph and Chelynne Christophersen for $258,000.
North Charleston
David G. Oshinski sold 8620 Woodland Walk, Coosaw Creek Country Club to James R. and Katja R. Lackey for $350,000.
Lynn D. Nichols sold 5484 Clearview Drive, Cedar Grove to Denise H. and David M. Mattingly for $394,000.
Markin It Home LLC sold 2010 Wharf Landing Court, Bakers Landing to James Michael and Valerie Waddell for $330,000.
Palmetto Signature Homes LLC sold 5321 Natures Color Lane, Indigo Fields to Kathy and Andrew E. Hartwell for $499,970.
Richard A. Roden Jr. sold 5438 River Island Court, Taylor Plantation to Amanda Joann Knight for $280,000.
Ridgeville
C and R Construction of Ridgeville LLC sold 594 Givhans Road to Chad E. Hendricks and Heather L. Wolffe for $310,063.
Eastwood Construction LLC sold 2038 Tacoma Circle, Carolina Bay to Toretha Williams and Randolph Keith Overton for $438,655.
Summerville
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 69 Pavilion St. to David L. and Angela H. Schnell for $268,174.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 182 Longdale Drive, Highland Park to Mark Andrew Simard for $300,215.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 170 Longdale Drive, Highland Park to William J. and Lisa R. Irwin for $275,676.
Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 106 Mcdonald Court, Bluffs at Ashley River to Jon Michael and Tracie Ladawn Panor for $333,403.
Daniel P. Kammerer sold 216 Germander Ave., White Gables to Elizabeth M. Ivy for $336,000.
Douglas Lee Smither sold 262 Hundred Oaks Parkway, The Ponds to Kristin and Jeffrey M. Johnson for $335,000.
Gail Eileen Shanahan sold 105 Hampton Drive, Ashborough to Jason Michael and Andrea Layne Noonan for $289,900.
George F. Winkle sold 118 Blake Drive, Newington Plantation to Richard A. and Jennifer Scarmack for $304,000.
Gerald T. Noakes sold 263 Bateaux Drive, The Ponds to Gerald L. and Dorothy C. Stafford for $380,000.
Hunter Quinn Homes LLC sold 316 Beverly Drive, Chandler Village to Kerry B. and James B. Roberts for $286,260.
Jack A. Blalock sold 207 Bellflower Drive, Daniels Orchard to Russell Travis and Crystal Lynn McDonald for $360,000.
James F. Elmore sold 211 Hundred Oaks Parkway, The Ponds to Joshua Kyle and Lorena Gay Bauer for $376,000.
Kelly Digby sold 209 Ilderton St. to Christopher R. and Gena M. Thobe for $315,000.
KH Ponds LLLP sold 3056 Cross Vine Lane, The Ponds to Vivian B. House for $275,700.
KH Ponds LLLP sold 110 Headwaters Drive, The Ponds to Michelle C. and Thomas G. Howsmon for $439,990.
KH Ponds LLLP sold 114 Blackbird Loop, The Ponds to Nancy Steen and Clarence Ray Wall for $367,770.
KH Ponds LLLP sold 112 Headwaters Drive, The Ponds to Diane and Minor G. Karnes for $484,990.
Lynn Elizabeth Bond sold 1010 Mount Whitney Drive, The Summit to Richard W. and Angela S. James for $485,000.
Marshall L. Browning sold 110 Old Postern Road to Elizabeth L. and Avery B. Greenlee for $420,000.
Michael E. Bisceglia sold 9675 Islesworth Way, Wescott Plantation to Bruce F. Campbell for $294,000.
Michael T. H. Curley sold 5272 Mulholland Drive, Wescott Plantation to Chad Michael Hoover for $324,000.
Oksana Menagh sold 101 South Laurel St. to Ana and Jade Allen Hill for $290,000.
Sabal Homes at Summers Corner LLC sold 332 Bumble Way, Summers Corner to Joseph and Glinda Moorer for $400,145.
Travis Cott Rogers sold 9398 Ayscough Road, Wescott Plantation to Stephanie Anne and Phillip Edwards Kapets for $282,000.
Wesley R. Fox sold 109 Gaslight Blvd., Reminisce to Jay and Martha Rundbaken for $263,000.