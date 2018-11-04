Real estate transactions for Sunday, November 4, 2018

Charleston County
The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between Sept. 3-7.
Charleston
Collin Martin Walsh sold Unit B, 160 Wentworth St. to Hugh-D'Arcy Jenkin and Lacey Mathis for $712,350.
James Michael Lilly sold Unit A, 280 Ashley Ave. to La Properties 2018 Reverse Exchange LLC for $268,630.
Lasalle Assoc. LLLP sold Unit 308, 4 Beaufain St. to Lisa Huggins and Thomas Benton Gabbert for $1.2 million.
Rosemary Brana-Shute sold Unit 246A, 33 Calhoun St. to Como Shambhala Properties LLC for $250,000.
190 King Street Building LLC sold 190 King St. to Reviale LLC for $2.9 million.
BDET LLC sold 68-1/2 Queen St. to TPG Realty LLC for $1 million.
Charleston Baptist Assoc. Inc. sold 213 Line St. to Socorro Partners LLC for $450,000.
Henry Snyder sold 48 Reid St. to Lionel Colvin Russell Scott for $325,000.
RSP 16 LLC sold 2-1/2 Sheppard St. to Jeremy R. and Rhonda Smith for $479,000.
Folly Beach
Charles L. Holliday Jr. sold 421 East Hudson Ave. to Steven R. and Donna Tolson Bowling for $767,750.
Hollywood
Shirley S. Watson sold Unit 145A, 5418 5th Fairway Drive, Ironwood at Stono Ferry Plantation to Donald I. and Janet G. Rhodes for $258,000.
Harborview Inc. sold 5221 Highway 162 to Purna Purushottam LLC for $580,000.
Isle of Palms
Brett Beattie and Julia Kim sold 104 Sparrow Drive to Andrew J. and Sarah E. Vega for $860,000.
Catherine L. Buchanan and Marie L. Barnett sold 3107 Palm Blvd. to Robert J. Beall for $815,000.
Donald D. Ratzlaff sold 34 Fairway Dunes Lane, Fairway Dunes Villas to Kerry C. and Karen P. Short for $662,000.
K. Sharon Bennett sold 3 39th Ave. to 3 39th Avenue LLC for $640,000.
James Island
Brian S. Wilson sold Unit 8104, 700 Daniel Ellis Drive, Peninsula on James Island to Thomas David and Hannah Victoria Mixer for $250,000.
Alfred L. Tiedemann Jr. sold 1889 Bowen's Island Road to George Ray and Diana Colgrove Hannah for $1.3 million.
B. Harris Todd III sold 876 Godber St., Stiles Point to Lillian L. Rudacille for $360,000.
Dave H. and Teri Hamill sold 1162 Oxbow Drive, Old Orchard to Mary Grace Hamill for $255,000.
Karl Edward Naugle sold 245 Woodland Shores Road, Woodland Shores to Jason E. Harris for $407,000.
Katharine E. Miller sold 2023 Petersfield Place Drive, Lawton Bluff to Erin P. Yates for $363,000.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 1508 Layback Aly, Sea Aire to Nancy Ann Pickard for $421,650.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division LLC sold 715 Farm Cottage Lane, The Village at Stiles Point to Ian Scott and Megan Brilbeck Mullin for $681,456.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division LLC sold 832 Shutes Folly Drive, The Village at Stiles Point to Reid D. and Chelsea Riddle Castellone for $735,502.
Olivier Coulombier sold 1159 Bradford Ave., McCalls Corner to Brooks and E. Thompson Courtney for $354,050.
Peter B. and Kristen M. Tufts sold 1329 Battle Ground Road, Fort Lamar to Carol Peters for $523,750.
Rosemary M. Holst sold 2074 Saint James Drive, Riverland Terrace to Christopher H. Gilchrist for $345,000.
Union Investments LLC sold 226 Woodland Shores Road, Woodland Shores to Jordan F. Ray and Charrie M. Wilkerson for $275,000.
Johns Island
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 1229 Lois Allen Road, The Gardens at Riverview Farms to Alexis K. and Stephen E. Kitchen for $412,432.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 1142 Turkey Trot Drive, The Gardens at Riverview Farms to William D. Hill II and Patricia R. Hill for $348,655.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 1154 Turkey Trot Drive, The Gardens at Riverview Farms to Andrew and Kolby Nordine for $336,525.
Catalyst Builders Inc. sold 1719 Jessy Elizabeth Ave., Rushland to Timothy D. Caroe and Kelsey E. Millman for $282,298.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 2951 Olivia Marie Lane, Waterloo Estates to Brian T. Luzader for $482,021.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 2428 Jasper Patterson Drive, Stonoview to Ian Harris Jacobson for $464,367.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 3081 Vincent Astor Drive, Oakfield to Derek and Megan Hubbard for $344,605.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 3079 Vincent Astor Drive, Oakfield to Sheila M. Finnerty and Bradley M. Theobald for $279,615.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 1821 Whisperwood Road, Oakfield to Gregory M. Marx and Abigail Louise Tracy for $415,965.
Sabal Homes at Whitney Lake LLC sold 3031 Sweetleaf Lane, The Gardens at Riverview Farms to Kathy C. Kinnaird for $331,955.
Southeastern Recapitalization Group LLC sold 1701 Sparkleberry Lane, The Gardens at Whitney Lake to Carlen D. Quinn for $283,312.
Kiawah Island
Beverly V. Gholson sold 4255 Mariners Watch, Mariners Watch Villas to Elizabeth Mollnow for $289,500.
Three Bouvs LLC sold 141 Hooded Merganser Court, Egret Pintail to Terry L. and Marie K. Ketchersid for $1.8 million.
William E. Graham III and Nancy W. Graham sold 126 Spartina Court, Marsh Island Woods to Jocar LLC for $1.7 million.
Billy D. and Deborah W. Prim sold 287 Pine Barren Lane, The Garden Cottages at Cassique to James E. and Mary B. Conroy for $2.3 million.
James E. and Mary B. Conroy sold 160 Nicholas Carteret Circle, The Cassique to Michael A. and Linda K. York for $3.2 million.
McClellanville
Richard H. and Robert M. Sands sold 903 Shellmore Lane to Bernard Francis Bozzelli for $820,000.
Mount Pleasant/East Cooper
Sharon M. Degrace sold Unit 22, 1813 Tennyson Row to Susan Jean Hunter for $365,000.
Alicia Privette sold 249 Slipper Shell Court, Etiwan Pointe to Pamela Baker and Jay T. Leigh for $401,000.
Ann Elizabeth Ansel sold 3452 Billings St., Madison at Hamlin Plantation to Robin Barich for $265,000.
Arthur M. Fisher II and Laura E. Fisher sold 1944 Shields Lane, Rivertowne to Sally E. and James Rock Jr. for $557,500.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 3509 Saltflat Lane, Stratton by the Sound to Darin and Gloria Hopkins for $649,990
Brittain K. and Lauren C. Cherry sold 2781 Stamby Place, The Preserve at Brickyard Plantation to Terence Patrick and Jennifer Lynn Howard for $525,000.
Carolina Cottage Homes LLC sold 3519 Wilkes Way, Carolina Park to Joseph Daniel and Jane Christine Halford for $573,995.
Christopher McKee sold 3515 Stockton Drive, Westchester at Charleston National to John G. and Sally K. Bridges for $431,250.
Clarence Fletcher Carter III sold 956 Lakeview Drive, The Groves to John S. and Jacqueline Madden for $1.4 million.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 2816 Wagner Way, Covington at Park West to Say V. and Noch Lor for $654,549.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 1479 Brightwood Drive, The Covington at Park West to Elaine Sarvis for $494,156.
DR Horton Inc. sold 1664 Mermentau St., Avian at Park West to Sotiria and Robbie L. Anagnostou for $387,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 1602 Prince Edward St., Oyster Point to Kelly R. and Nancy J. Crossley for $504,765.
DR Horton Inc. sold 1634 Mermentau St., Avian at Park West to Trent D. and Emily Hill Nowell for $395,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 2668 Lamina Court, Center Park North at Cambridge Square at Park West to Sharon K. and Douglas L. Gordon for $403,545.
DR Horton Inc. sold 1596 Prince Edward St., Oyster Point to Laura J. Pramstaller for $439,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 1600 Prince Edward St., Oyster Point to Rebecca L. Bancroft for $464,260.
Elaine M. Sarvis sold 3139 Sturbridge Road, Marsh Cove Dunes West to Kenneth W. Webster Jr. and Sharon K. Webster for $515,000.
George J. and Jane O'Brien sold 2436 Draymohr Court to Jeffrey A. and Lea R. Little for $333,000.
James P. and Laura K. Tauscher sold 3255 Cottonfield Drive, Dunes West to Kyle Spraberry and Elizabeth Schaffer for $770,000.
Jessica S. and Peter A. Sage sold 1112 Simmons St. to Joseph J. Eigner Jr. for $800,000.
Joce Messinger and Marysa K. Raymond sold 1791 Cherokee Rose Circle, Dunes West to Jeffrey S. and Erin H. Yurfest for $554,143.
Judith Eckhardt Greer sold 321 Hook Lane, Hidden Cove to Charles D. Tunstall for $353,000.
Julie and Frank E. Lucas sold 1339 Appling Drive, Watermark to Jeffry Andrew Condon for $479,000.
Kerry Martin Bryce sold 1518 Barquentine Drive, Pirates Cove to Clint A. and Hannah B. Shook for $347,500.
Kevin R. and Tracy J. McDearis sold 3675 Colonel Vanderhorst Circle, Dunes West to Scott A. and Kimberly P. Moening for $975,000.
Mary Reid Gomez sold 4435 Amesbury Court, Downing Place Way to Rhett A. and Susan Risher for $565,000.
Michael E. and Amy D. McMullen sold 261 Indigo Bay Circle, Back Bay Village to Jeffrey and Laura Tharp for $1 million.
Morad and Sandra Jamali sold 591 Fishermans Bend, Hidden Cove to Jared D. and Caila Armfield for $470,000.
Natalie Stepanian sold 206 Historic Drive, Rice Bay at Belle Hall Plantation to James A. Bruorton IV and Lindsay O. Bruorton for $375,000.
Olivia J. Konersmann sold 1142 South Shadow Drive, Hickory Shadows to Rachel and Jeremy Toole for $375,000.
Orin K. and Nancy S. Jenkins sold 1425 Longspur Drive, Oyster Point to Lura McMurray for $571,500.
Quatrieme Maison LLC sold 3191 Sonja Way, Marsh Walk at Park West to Richard C. and Claire Lee Burt for $369,900.
Robert B. and Jill M. Walters sold 2275 Middlesex St., Masonborough at Park West to Heather L. Burg and Jeffrey A. Bumbulis for $781,900.
Ryan M. and Danielle J. Gibson sold 453 Turnstone St., Tidal Walk at Belle Hall Plantation to Lindsay and Ryan Forseth for $480,000.
Sally B. Eyre Rock sold 1285 Horseshoe Bend, Sweetgrass to John R. Schindler for $455,000.
Sarah Ann Hotham Zetz sold 1420 North Point Court, North Point to John Allen and Helena E. Fisher for $572,000.
Sarah E.H. and William K. Christian sold 128 Cape May Lane, River Watch to Glenn A. Stiegman III and Jane Davis Stiegman for $402,500.
SBC Home LLC sold 1817 Carolina Park Blvd., Carolina Park to Thomas B. and Charlotte Rech for $973,311.
SM Charleston LLC sold 3586 Backshore Drive, Carolina Park to Michael E. McMullen for $514,000.
Stephen M. and Victoria L. Callison sold 3576 Hartford Village Way to Ivan G. and Leigh Anna Dodd for $590,000.
Sydney P. and Michelle B. Northup sold 1828 South James Gregarie Road, Tennyson at Park West to Jaron L. and Jessica L. Haines for $500,000.
Tamara B. Kirshstein sold 653 Bank St. to Duncan Christopher and Hayley Plant Bryan for $525,000.
William Caleb Pearson sold 909 Royall Ave. to Jay E. and Sarah Johnson for $700,000.
North Charleston
Stobo Holdings LLC sold 1076 Hatfield St. to Kenneth A. and Jane B. Reid for $409,720.
Tabby LLC sold Unit A2, 9313 Medical Drive, Trident Medical Arts Center to Trident Medical Center LLC for $1.9 million.
Blanton Land Development Corp sold 7221 Cross Park Drive to 7221 Cross Park LLC for $441,300.
Kevin Westover and Ashly L. Moran sold 4644 Ashley View Lane, Ashley Point to William H. and Patricia M. Felder for $650,000.
Kyle and Yuriko Franklin sold 1819 Clements Ave. to Clement 1819 LLC for $495,000.
Phillip S. and Mary A. Winburn sold 5063 North Rhett Ave., Oak Park to Arthur Scannell Lane and Gabrielle Donnelly for $264,500.
Reginald C. and Barbara W. Reeves sold 5308 East Dolphin St., Oak Terrace Preserve to Hillary Erin Redmond for $308,000.
Rolina Homes LLC sold 4983 Chateau Ave., Garco Cottages at Park Circle to Brian Mark Rhett for $334,990.
Walter L. and Sandra H. Miller sold 4923 West Liberty Park Circle, Oak Terrace Preserve to Paul E. Notaro for $312,500.
Yuriko Durst Bolig sold 5085 Piedmont Ave., Ferndale to Piedmont 5085 LLC for $395,000.
Seabrook Island
George M. Doolittle sold 2262 Oyster Catcher Court to Jeffrey J. and Kimberly K. Davis for $395,000.
L.J. and Jean C. Allen sold 1108 Summerwind Lane, Summer Wind Cottages to John and Dorothy Leigh Kearns Owens for $287,000.
S. Michael and Kaye C. Roe sold 931 Sealoft Villa Drive, Sealoft Villas to Richard J. Skrosky and Suzanne Quentz for $338,500.
Sara Ann Slater Murray sold 2975 Seabrook Island Road to 2975 Seabrook Island Road LLC for $517,500.
West Ashley/St. Andrews
Ashley E. and Robert M. Christopher Jr. sold 345 Confederate Circle, South Windemere to George Anthony Moluf III and Caroline R. Cotter for $780,000.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 1633 Shady Pine Road, The Pointe at Rhodes Crossing to Marianna Brown for $275,550.
Bozena and Mark Pec sold 1831 Grovehurst Drive, Carolina Bay to Jessica F. Cooper for $392,500.
Dennis Spurgeon sold 1375 Nye St., Lenevar to Allen M. and Hannah H. Casey for $335,000.
Doris N. Perry sold 12 Trachelle Lane to Eric and Kelly Bickel for $650,000.
Ernest William Reinecke sold 3 Sconesill Lane, Shadowmoss Plantation to Mi Young Cha and Gary W. Sundin for $258,000.
Greg Christopher Biondo sold 2219 Shawn Drive, Hickory Hill Plantation to Braden A. Horvath for $250,000.
Ioannis Koutalos sold 1892 Bairds Cove, Forest Lakes to Ruth Cheri Laffre for $329,000.
Jonathan L. White IV sold 1504 Gator Track, Hunt Club to Alexandra H. and John D. Conrad for $350,000.
Manorhouse Builders of South Carolina LLC sold 4147 Rigsby Lane, Ashley Park to Dianne M. Galley for $250,173.
Manorhouse Builders of South Carolina LLC sold 4151 Rigsby Lane, Ashley Park to Robyn Martin for $261,556.
Mary Ann G. Carruthers sold 1900 Treebark Drive, The Meadows at Westborough to Megan G. Holcomb for $268,000.
Maxie W. and Michele L.S. Phillips Jr. sold 1263 Keble Road, Sandhurst to Jag Capital LLC for $300,000.
Michael A. and Julie Chase sold 19 Craven Ave., Byrnes Downs to Katherine Whaley for $422,500.
Michael O. and Rebecca M. Smith sold 516 Risher St., Edgewood Gardens to Nancy C. Kirven for $295,000.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division LLC sold 2350 Grandiflora Blvd., Magnolia Bluff to Craig S. and Alison Wellman for $327,415.
Nest Home Development LLC sold 1362 Nye St., Lenevar to Arc Realty LLC for $265,000.
Ryan M. and Crystal L. Copeman sold 1417 Ashley Garden Blvd., Hamilton Grove to Tobby Ryan Rundel for $296,000.
Ryan Patrick Hurley sold 1449 Ashley Gardens Blvd., Hamilton Grove to Jeffrey A. and Jennifer Louise Ellis for $325,000.
Sinkler Properties LLC sold 1128 Davidson Ave., Hillsboro to Karen E. Musolf for $280,000.
Springfield Realty Corp. sold 23 Broughton Road, The Crescent to Thomas J. Parsell Jr. for $3.3 million.
Stephen Keroack sold 3505 Montgrove Court, Village Green to James Earl Newman Jr. for $324,900.
Tony L. Winstead Jr. and Amy B. Winstead sold 402 Blue Dragonfly Drive, Hamilton Grove at Bees Landing to Dennis B. and Lucy M. Curtis for $301,000.
Berkeley County
Charleston
Beazer Homes LLC sold 404 Amalie Farms Drive, St Thomas Preserve to Taylor K. Noyk and Elizabeth Loiselle for $667,035.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 124 Waning Way, River Reach Pointe to Sarah P. and Scott Trottier for $430,559.
Daniel Island
Daniel Island Assoc. LLC sold 149 Nobels Point St., Ralston Creek to John G. Geist for $700,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 1713 Frissel St., Old Landing at Smythe Park to Sal Piropato for $720,000.
5-15 Main Street LLC sold 1331 Smythe St., Smythe Park to Priya and Vishal Patel for $1.2 million.
Andrea H. Cline sold 1770 Pierce St., Smythe Park to Scott and Julie Trost for $1.2 million.
Colette Winters sold 31 Iron Bottom Lane, Daniel Island Park to Carol K. and Mark D. Andrews for $1.6 million.
Daniel Island Assoc. LLC sold 551 Lesesne St., Ralston Creek to Joseph A. and Amy D. Welch for $345,000.
David Hall sold 1989 Pierce St. to Jonathan A. and Michele A. Marston for $710,000.
George R. Butler sold 572 Wading Place Ralston Creek to Douglas Lee and Brittany Stofko for $2.3 million.
Thomas H. Crittenden sold 1787 Pierce St. Smythe Park to Seymour M. Ingraham and Valerie Stanley for $770,000.
Goose Creek
Andrew Gilbert Schimandle sold 212 Pagoda Tree Drive, Liberty Village to Bertrand F. Jackson and Tarnishia Vanarda Jenkins-Jackson for $259,900.
Brent Johnson sold 161 Londonderry Road, Crowfield to Shuyi L. Gill for $295,000.
Crystall N. Griffin sold 410 Butterfly Bush Drive, Liberty Village to Anthony Elijah Jones for $263,000.
Eastwood Construction LLC sold 532 Adalina Drive, Montague Plantation to Laura J. Madden for $294,500.
Eastwood Construction LLC sold 530 Adalina Drive, Montague Plantation to Shannon Sheridan for $301,795.
Michael T. Kerns sold 114 Irish Oak Drive, Crowfield to Mona Zandi and Vagas La Roy Corson for $297,900.
Patrick McGinnis sold 107 Millwater Lane, St. James Estate to Scott T. Stamps for $271,000.
Hanahan
Jean Augostinho sold 7 Sorento Blvd. to Gabriel O. Stephenson for $270,000.
Huger
DR Horton Inc. sold 221 Camber Road, Seven Lakes to Joseph B. Fisher for $456,910.
DR Horton Inc. sold 213 Camber Road, Seven Lakes to Linda K. and Jeffrey A. Stanton for $540,200.
DR Horton Inc. sold 215 Camber Road, Seven Lakes to Judy McVicker and Stefan Salomonsson for $487,550.
Moncks Corner
DR Horton Inc. sold 145 Nolin Road, Spring Grove to Kimberly M. and Bradley S. Bailey for $293,000.
Eastwood Construction LLC sold 516 Lateleaf Drive, Cypress Grove to Abigail Maldonado for $281,335.
Hunter Quinn Homes LLC sold 545 Man O War Lane, Fairmont South to Senait K. Mitchell for $250,445.
Jerome A. Taylor sold 1308 Limetree Lane, Sterling Oaks to Shane and Sheila Caver for $350,000.
Summerville
Barbara Digirolamo sold 515 Eastern Isle Ave., Cane Bay to Mary L. and Robert J. Prahl for $302,000.
Beazer Homes LLC sold 248 Basket Grass Lane, Cane Bay to Thomas A. Singer and Kristina M. Andersen-Singer for $316,460.
Beazer Homes LLC sold 234 Basket Grass Lane, Cane Bay to Louis A. Chiarella and Judith R. Lang-Chiarella for $304,030.
Carolina Cottage Homes LLC sold 616 Long Meadow St., Nexton to Philip C. and Rhonda L. Kwiatkowski for $348,740.
Carolina Cottage Homes LLC sold 132 Clear Bend Lane, Nexton to Kyle E. and Harlan M. Joelson for $378,995.
DR Horton Inc. sold 128 Whaler Ave., West Lake to Rebecca J. and Willie D. Cantrell for $385,190.
Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 459 Spectrum Road, Cane Bay to Dikshit and Reena Patel for $355,147.
Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 454 Spectrum Road, Cane Bay to Christopher J. Gray and Holly Spake-Gray for $414,406.
K Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Lakes f Cane Bay LLC sold 480 Four Seasons Blvd., Cane Bay to James Everett and Colleen Lane for $342,436.
Kristie L. Lacey sold 240 Overcup Loop, Cane Bay to Bryan Dwain and Rachael Ray for $296,500.
Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah LLC sold 428 Sanctuary Park Drive, Cane Bay to Lakesa T. Williams for $340,070.
Mary J. Crawford sold 148 Schooner Bend Ave., Cane Bay to David J. and Doreen M. Erasmus for $279,900.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division LLC sold 225 Saxony Loop, Cane Bay to Katherine M. and Donald L. McCoy for $282,431.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 411 Scholar Way, Nexton to Redd L. Reyes for $465,565.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 720 Pine Bark Lane, Nexton to Teddy G. and Penny P. Bostic for $432,990.
Redsox LLC sold 821 Buckler St., St Thomas Park to Jason T. and Candice Janco for $357,000.
Richard F Budzinski sold 558 Sea Foam St., Cane Bay to Steven P. Sorgen for $310,000.
Sabal Homes at Carnes Crossroads LLC sold 307 Ashby St., St Thomas Park to Patrick and Jennifer M. Wheeler for $300,585.
True Homes LLC sold 303 Dunlin Drive, Nexton to Odies and Daniela Jenkins for $339,900.
Dorchester County
Ladson
Bernard C. McDonnell sold 9712 Table Mountain Lane, Coosaw Preserve to Michael D. Schall for $315,000.
Edgard A. Martinez sold 9702 Tackle St., McKewn to Barry J. and Midlred Roberta Rensing for $288,900.
Hunter Quinn Homes LLC sold 314 Beverly Drive, Chandler Village to Donald Chase Evans for $275,290.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 9942 Winged Elm St., Coosaw Preserve to Tanisha Lashaunte Gordon-Morrison for $255,340.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 5187 Preserve Blvd., Coosaw Preserve to Alejandro Jose and Leah Nicole Millan for $300,895.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 9903 Winged Elm St., Coosaw Preserve to Ebony Niya Merisier for $306,035.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 5190 Preserve Blvd., Coosaw Preserve to Jamal Lanell Hamilton Smith and Latonya E. Smith for $310,585.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 9913 Winged Elm St., Coosaw Preserve to Maria Bunch and William Stephen Childers for $318,460.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 5185 Preserve Blvd., Coosaw Preserve to Paul Michael Barfuss and Stephanie Anne Byford for $326,555.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 5183 Preserve Blvd., Coosaw Preserve to Clayton J. and Alicia R. Baxter for $344,205.
Tobi R. Seay sold 9646 Roseberry St., McKewn to Christopher Clinton Duckworth and Crystal Gayle Bishop for $258,000.
North Charleston
John Orr sold 4293 Club Course Drive, Coosaw Creek Country Club to Roberto Rodriguez for $325,000.
Leslie R. Hearton sold 4266 Club Course Drive, Coosaw Creek Country Club to Michael Aaron Smith for $589,000.
Manuel Clingerman sold 8308 Wild Indigo Bluff, Indigo Fields to Aaron B. Gagne and Sandy R. Malesky for $285,000.
Summerville
Anthony J. Bove sold 104 Carriage Ride Lane, Legend Oaks Plantation to James Daniel Hurst for $315,000.
Benjamin F. Woods sold 4048 Plantation House Road, Legend Oaks Plantation to Angela K. and William J. Gordon for $330,000.
CalAtlantic Group Inc sold 8 Pavilion St., Reminisce to Lisa and Curtis Richardson for $305,631.
Christina H. Shuler sold 135 Hickory Ridge Way to Mark Taylor and Juanita Hall for $264,900.
DR Horton Inc. sold 215 Olympic Club Drive, Pine Forest to John David Price for $257,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 217 Olympic Club Drive, Pine Forest to Amanda K. and William A. Demato for $299,995.
Eastwood Construction LLC sold 9011 Chato Court, Myers Mill to Patricia Richardson for $287,490.
Edward R. Wilgos sold 106 Abbey Lane, Ashborough East to Phallan H. and Joshua S. Robbins for $293,000.
Eric D. Sturgeon sold 132 Bernick Drive, Wentworth Hall to Cameron B. and Courtney Campbell for $272,000.
HandH Constructors Inc. sold 210 Shepard St. to Paul and Joanne Lane for $415,700.
Helen Porter sold 534 Pointe of Oaks Road, Legend Oaks Plantation to Richard and Mary Lee Barto for $281,500.
JMH at Westcott LLC sold 8901 Skipping Rock Lane, Farm at Wescott to Christopher C. Powell for $255,900.
Joseph D. Thier sold 123 Marshside Drive, Legend Oaks Plantation to Steven D. and Natalie Riggs for $285,000.
Low Country Residential Builders LLC sold 168 Fall Creek Blvd., Summerville Country Estates to Eugene C. and Heather L. Guse for $372,320.
Richard Fletcher sold 578 Pointe of Oaks Road, Legend Oaks Plantation to Brian D. and Crystal Landis for $299,500.
Ronald Dale Ard sold 703 North Hickory St., Daniels Orchard to Roni E. Haskell for $316,500.
Rudolph E. Wigger sold 127 Amen Corner, Pine Forest Country Club to Christena L. and David P. Mills for $298,000.
SM Charleston LLC sold 415 Watergrass Way, Summers Corner to Daniel J. and Heather J. Pustalka for $430,735.