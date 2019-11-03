transactions
Real estate transactions for Sunday, November 3, 2019.

Charleston County

The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between August 19-23.

Charleston

William K. Turner sold Unit B, 116 Spring St. to Spring CHS LLC for $1.5 million.

Paul M. Carroll sold Unit A, 628 Rutledge Ave. to John Parker Nix for $610,000.

Bunk Aviation LLC sold Unit 4, 201 Broad St. to Richard and Lou Pascoe for $522,500.

Rutledge 247 LLC sold 247 Rutledge Ave. to Neelix's House LLC for $1.7 million.

Douglas A. and Mary C. Mayoras sold Unit C, 180 Broad St. to Angela T. Phillips for $515,000.

Eastside Sky LLC sold Unit A, 140 Williman St. to RCC Investors Williman Duplexes LLC for $375,000.

Judy Marie Sheppard sold Unit A, 142 Williman St. to RCC Investors Williman Duplexes LLC for $376,000.

Sarah Elizabeth Owens sold 1 Harleston Place to Brenda Kay Drake and Samuel A. Woodward for $590,000.

Mary Lee Brown sold 194 Jackson St. to Simple Medias LLC for $265,000.

Robert Edward L. Holt III sold 50 Legare St. to Michael T. Reed for $1.5 million.

Wanda Magwood sold 595 Rutledge Ave. to Zachary Larichiuta for $428,400.

Drama Apartments LLC sold 64 Bogard St. to Christian G. Hulseman for $761,248.

Christopher Martin Schwarz sold 84 Ashley Ave., Harleston Village to Eric A. and Jean Smith Rogers for $946,700.

Folly Beach

Donald Kenneth Smith sold 1722 East Ashley Ave. to Donald Scott and Amy Ryan Rideout for $822,500.

Richard Lynn Mcdowell sold 219 West Indian Ave. to Jeffrey and Marielle Brookshire for $660,000.

KR Folly LLC and JB Folly LLC sold 220 East Erie Ave. to David and Nadine Sample for $875,000.

Hollywood

Joe V. and Mary B. Williford sold 5109 Old Washington Course, Plantation at Stono Ferry to Michael Edward and Donna B. Cox for $485,000.

Carl R. and Lora P. Grantmeyer sold 5252 7th Green Drive, Ironwood to Pete Candelaria and Brandy Standing for $315,000.

Isle of Palms

David P. and Theresa M. Gardner sold Unit A, 4 Mariners Walk to Wee Jo Investments LLC for $472,000.

Karen D. Maddox sold Unit 226, 1300 Ocean Blvd., Sea Cabin on The Ocean to Sheila W. Owensby for $352,000.

William Ray Wick sold 17 Twin Oaks Lane, Lake Village to Julie A. Gifford and Randall B. Steinhaus for $655,000.

William S. and Sienna L. Smith sold 22 Yacht Harbor Court, Wild Dunes to Douglas H. and Randelle R. Smith for $828,000.

James Island

Laura C. and William E. Clerc sold 1126 Brigantine Drive, Lighthouse Point to Fernando Eric and Karen Lozada for $298,000.

Jason R. and Jennifer K. White sold 1333 Mapleton Ave. to William Arnold and Tammi Rae Dixon for $339,000.

Sarah and Patrick Williams sold 1589 Westwood Drive, Westchester to Meghan Fashjian for $256,000.

Boxwood Ventures LLC sold 1767 Gilbert St., Centerville to Molly A. Graham and Thornwell Norwood Thomas Catheart for $315,000.

Ryan D. and Courtney S. Moore sold 30 Hillcreek Blvd., Crosscreek to David H. Thomas for $345,000.

James A. and Patricia G. Rivers sold 640 Edmonds Drive, Clear View to Robert M. and Sherrie M. Easterlin for $410,000.

Jameson and Seraphim Flaherty sold 652 Schooner Road, Lighthouse Point to Michael Pietrowski for $345,000.

Glenda Guy Thrasher sold 828 West Madison Ave., Centerville to Cheryl Lynn Nieder and Nicholas Osborne for $330,000.

John C. Berry Jr. and Joan C. Berry sold 902 Pleasant Cove Court, Lawton Harbor to Vandana and Shamsuz Zaman for $362,500.

Johns Island

Brittany M. Clack Carter sold 1566 Burnswick Drive, Fenwick Hills to Patrick Barefoot for $272,500.

Thomas A. and Kasie E. Starnes Auten sold 1718 Bee Balm Road, St. Johns Crossing to William E. Austin Jr. for $280,000.

Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 2138 Provolone Lane, Waterloo Estates to Sean M. and Catherine J. McMann for $473,431.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2198 Saint Johns Woods Parkway, The Villages at St. Johns Woods to Timothy J. and Shirley Lynne Simmons for $544,540.

DR Horton Inc. sold 2702 Sunrose Lane, Woodbury Park to Christopher L. and Betty O. Atwell for $320,000.

Susana Berdecio sold 2738 August Road, Summertrees to Brett Michael and Kayla Christine Meixel for $300,000.

Brian A. and Alexandria Rogers sold 2865 Ortega Drive, Swygert's Landing to Britt and Andrew William Mckenzie for $333,000.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 3017 Vincent Astor Drive, Oakfield to Courtney E. Heustess and Ryan A. Baker for $280,358.

Morgan Patrick Chapman and Carolyn Angstman Peete sold 3228 Arrow Arum Drive, Fenwick Hills to Christopher P. and Kaitlyn M. Nigro for $399,000.

Steve P. and Nancy A. Antonetti sold 3299 Hartwell St., Maybank Village to Richard M. and Robyn R. Hills for $316,500.

Joseph E. Bennett sold 3533 Old Ferry Road, Shell Point to Anthony Joseph Raffo Jr. for $717,300.

Robert T. Williams sold 3683 Mary Ann Point Road to Addie Jane and Robert R. Lynn for $409,000.

Hunter Quinn Homes LLC sold 3892 James Bay Road, Marshfield Plantation to Melissa Booth and Daniel Gosselin Glenney for $369,900.

Kirk D. and Tammy R. Morris sold 3915 Egret Pond Court, Gift Plantation to Geary K. Milliken for $501,900.

Kiawah Island

James and Regina Kourafas sold 4346 Sea Forest Drive, Windswept Villas to Jeffrey D. and Katherine H. Propps for $500,000.

Elizabeth M. Wood sold 4243 Mariners Watch to Lewis Fagleman for $305,000.

Mount Pleasant/East Cooper

Doris W. Taylor sold Unit G, 804 McCants Drive to Coastal Blue Holdings LLC for $340,000.

Jeffrey R. and Dana L. McIntire sold 903 Balgrove Court, The Retreat at Charleston National Country Club to Ann G. Harrah and Sharon K. Hutchinson for $316,400.

Elizabeth J. and Desmond Garrity sold Unit 20, 716 South Shelmore Blvd., Shelmore Village to Thu-Van Thi Tran for $495,000.

William B. and Lisabeth H. Northrop sold 1472 Belcourt Lane, Ellington Woods to Todd K. Bowers for $250,000.

Cecil L. and Nancy J. Mills sold 1060 Bowman Woods Drive to Stuart A. Small for $495,000.

Ellen W. and Thomas G. Brown sold 1077 Marsh Court Lane to Whitney P. Varney for $321,000.

James E. and Andrea L. Lowry sold 1084 Griswold St., Waverly at Hamlin Plantation to Mark W. and Constance C. Matijak for $449,000.

Joseph T. Belton sold 110 Bennett St. to Smith Old Village LLC for $1.3 million.

Frank and Heike Mueller sold 1147 Fulton Hall Lane, Seashore to Kathy A. Kilburg for $830,000.

Christopher P. Witt sold 1231 Palmetto Peninsula Drive, Seaside Farms to Matthew J. Rice for $620,000.

Beazer Homes LLC sold 1241 Gannett Road, Bentley Park to Adam and Paige Walton for $546,484.

William C. and Ashley C. Ravenel sold 1301 Pleasant Walk Court, Hamlin Plantation to Richard A. Mitchell Jr. for $1.1 million.

Catalyst Builders Inc. sold 1440 Periwinkle Drive, Copahee View to Holland Hall and Daniel R. Bare for $415,000.

James J. and Jennifer Maher sold 1455 Glencoe Drive, The Highlands to Grayson Schirmer and Ross Michael Jones for $539,000.

Jonathan N. Taylor sold 1473 Mataoka St., Osceola Heights to Michael J. and Alexis Clark Pariano for $839,900.

Todd K. and Lisa A. Bowers sold 1553 Calaveras Circle, Carolina Park to Keith and Kendra Leigh Lovas for $565,000.

Jeffrey A. and Jo A. Sheahan sold 1613 Thomas Barksdale Way, Foxmoor to Jenny Cepeda for $371,500.

William Capers sold 1643 Rifle Range Road to Commissioners of Public Works for $280,000.

DR Horton Inc. sold 1679 Fort Palmetto Circle, Oyster Point to Maria B. and William Torres for $715,000.

DR Horton Inc. sold 1689 Fort Palmetto Circle, Oyster Point to Gabriel J. and Amy Alicia West for $747,000.

Kaitlin A. Kaseta and Andrew J. Lammers sold 1809 Carolina Park Blvd., Carolina Park to Mark Joseph Bonner for $859,000.

Patricia Devolder Levey sold 1900 North James Gregarie Road, Tennyson at Park West to Joshua G. Pelkey and Mary K. Watson for $965,000.

Carlos D. and Terri B. Gould sold 210 Island Point Court, The Island at Belle Hall Plantation to Matthew G.E. Hudson for $1.3 million.

Patricia L. Turner sold 2176 Beckenham Drive, Masonborough at Park West to Robert S. and Joanna L. Hatala for $1.2 million.

Kara Jane Levine sold 2296 Middlesex St., Masonborough at Park West to Jeffrey R. and Mackenzie C. Kotiw for $665,000.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2400 Brackish Drive, Riverview at Dunes West to William B. and Luisa M. Peeker for $423,240.

Jason and Kelly G. Greer sold 247 Swallowtail Court, Tidal Walk at Belle Hall Plantation to Harmon S. Lewis Jr. and Andrea P. Lewis for $560,000.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2684 Fountainhead Way, Windsor Park at Dunes West to Jeffrey P. Kirsner and Carla W. Craig for $599,300.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2888 Eddy Drive, Riverview at Dunes West to Lisa M. Larusso for $370,000.

Richard W. and Nancy L. Hanf sold 2901 Thornrose Lane, Thornewood to Bryan J. and Rachel J. Gray for $425,000.

Stacy B. and Jean M. Shelley sold 2941 Bella Oaks Drive, Porchers Preserve at Oakland to Luis J. Ferioli and Kimberly A. Ferioli-Augusto for $528,000.

Kristin M. and Andrew Sindorf sold 2948 Treadwell St., Waverly at Hamlin Plantation to Sandra Hanson for $277,227.

Joshua Pelkey and Mary Katherine Watson sold 3347 Olympic Lane, The Estates at Charleston National to Michael A. and Janeen M. Pribble for $525,000.

Matthew Thomas Coolbaugh sold 343 Kingston Lane, Longpoint to Nathan and Elizabeth Austin Mullens for $403,650.

Jonathan H. Martha sold 348 Kingston Lane, Longpoint to Peter and Alex Loy for $302,500.

SM Charleston LLC sold 3492 Wilkes Way, Carolina Park to James Eugene and Wendy Christine Sarver for $510,000.

William M. and Missi C. Brown sold 3536 Billings St., Madison at Hamlin Plantation to Courtney J. and Craig J. Lewellyn for $265,000.

Carolina Cottage Homes LLC sold 3536 Wilkes Way, Carolina Park to Bradley H. and Deborah Taube for $622,465.

William M. and Missi C. Brown sold 3537 Billings St., Madison at Hamlin Plantation to Donald J. Martini and Shawn A. Bell-Martini for $365,000.

Rudder Entertainment LLC sold 3563 N. Highway 17 to Littlefield and Assoc. LLC for $1.2 million.

Donald J. Martini and Shawn A. Bell-Martini sold 3616 Billings St., Madison at Hamlin Plantation to Michele M. Ballister for $325,900.

Susan Bond Taylor sold 406 Morrison St. to David L. and Jennifer L.P. Datush for $425,000.

Benjamin R. and Bess H. Lee sold 415 Morrison St. to Sandra Lee Rusher and Christopher Merle Clark for $1.2 million.

Robert and Jacqueline Weskerna sold 4184 Victory Pointe Drive, The Bluff at Charleston National to Barry and Rosa Lifson for $760,000.

Mark W. and Janice F. McRae sold 606 Leisure Lane, Hidden Cove to Carolyn E. Cottingham for $492,000.

Hayley W. Whatley sold 734 Inlet Drive, Waterway Arms to Stephanie Marie and Robert Witt Johnson for $330,000.

Rima Shretta and Manoj Chag sold 750 Olde Central Way, Olde Park to Christopher S. and Patricia L. Litts for $1.5 million.

George C. Greene IV and Gina B. Greene sold 917 Trowman Lane, Cooper Estates to Jason Watson Barber and Leslie Blake for $630,000.

Victoria Lent sold 975 Governors Road, Snee Farm to Melissa G. and Wlliam J. Ford Jr. for $410,000.

North Charleston

Susan W. Storen sold 1903 Pittsburgh Ave., Rockville Woods to Red House Plantation Properties LLC for $1.5 million.

Grace Ku sold 8121 Ronda Drive, Baker Plantation to Christopher and Anne Owen for $290,000.

CMB Coleman LLC and Expansion Transfer LLC sold Unit 101, 2680 Elms Plantation Blvd., University Place Professional Center to HTA-University Place Mob LLC for $801,300.

Pedro Ochoa and Carina B. Jaldin sold 2380 Otranto Road, Deer Park to Fabiana Simoes and Carlos Cardona Carreto for $260,000.

Ahyo Holdings LLC sold 4440 Oakwood Ave. to Joseph Valesko IV and Nikki R. Chute for $402,500.

Ahyo Holdings LLC sold 4502 Oakwood Ave. to Jesse L. Vickers for $380,000.

SM Charleston LLC sold 4621 Holmes Ave., Mixson to Jana and Matthew Ernest Bonura Jr. for $285,265.

SM Charleston LLC sold 4627 Holmes Ave., Mixson to Justin Liberty Howick for $346,865.

Melissa L. McGee sold 4906 West Liberty Park Circle, Oak Terrace Preserve to Charlotte Millerick and Robert M. Whatley for $319,900.

Leonard and Chloe Garrison sold 4924 Parkside Drive, Oak Park to Monica Joshi for $280,000.

Mason P. and Hillary M. Sullivan sold 5228 Braddock Ave., Oak Park to Richard F. Giersch IV for $322,500.

Seabrook Island

Bingham M. Gilardi sold 3272 Seabrook Island Road to David Wesley and Wendy Helvey Thompson for $530,000.

Bank of America N.A. sold 3026 High Hammock Road, Fairway One at Ocean Winds to CDG Dist 2 LLC for $388,500.

Sullivan’s Island

Andrew A. and Stacey L. Stec sold 2402 Raven Drive to William C. Rogers Jr. and Kathleen Linnane Rogers for $2.8 million.

2057 Middle Street LLC sold Unit 1, 2057 Middle St. to David Gerard Spurgin for $293,250.

Summerville

Jordan K. and Katelyn D. Harrison sold 9664 Kestevan Court, Buckshire to Jeremy and Amy Pierson for $296,000.

West Ashley/St. Andrews

Lauren A. Cowart and James H. Hood sold 10 Lyttleton St., Byrnes Downs to Emerald and Shawn Turner for $345,000.

Bettyann and Christopher S. Terry sold 114 Gazania Way, Grand Bees to Brittany and Josh Carter for $352,500.

Logan G. Sease sold 1228 Wisteria Road, Fairfield Pines to Meredith Gorton for $257,500.

Meredith Gorton sold 1228 Wisteria Road, Fairfield Pines to Page Gregory Rumph and Malcolm Gregory for $295,000.

Be Do Have LLC sold 1332 Memory Lane, Memminger Hall to Melissa Lynn McGee for $325,000.

Sonni and Michael Kerwin sold 1410 River Front Drive, Orange Grove Estates to Noah B. Riddick for $250,000.

Daniel and Deena Flessas sold 1518 Nautical Chart Drive, Jasmine Gate at Bolton's Landing to Peter Jason and Michelle Hydrick for $385,000.

Bonnie C. and David V. Springer sold 1541 Montclair St., Montclair to Eric Jonathan Paul for $470,000.

John C. and Burness H. Skinner sold 156 Wappoo Road to Garry Lesesne and Deidre Elizabeth Frazee for $345,000.

Teresa Dawn Macpherson Hutto sold 157 Sugar Magnolia Way, Grande Oaks Plantation to James Thomas and Connie Lynn Nissel for $310,000.

Janice L. Morgan sold 1642 Clyde St., Ashley Hall Manor to Lawrence E. Miller for $314,900.

Pauline S. Bissey sold 1935 Capri Drive, Capri Isles to Andrew W. and Courtney Cody for $535,000.

Lara C. Lambert sold 205 Magnolia Road, Ashley Forest to Kevin D. and Michelle L. Leach for $449,000.

Tiffany M. Young sold 2153 Ashley Cooper Lane, Woodlands to Rebecca M. and Robert Jackson for $298,000.

Virginia R. Benmaman sold 22 Charlestowne Road, South Windermere to Thomas Calamari and Chelsea Wright for $415,000.

Centex Homes sold 2684 Doubletree Court, Bridgewater at Carolina Bay to Warren and Rounette P. Altman for $286,390.

Marc and Jaclyn Trelles sold 2890 Rutherford Way, Carolina Bay to Chadwick R. and Jennifer K. Swiler for $416,500.

Terry R. and Aimee B. Peterson sold 3135 Moonlight Drive, Bolton's Landing to Kevin J. and Lauren Nicole Walker for $375,000.

Edward K. Sanders Jr. sold 44 Norview Drive to James W. and Salley Brazelle Crump for $300,000.

Ryan and Jennifer Tidd sold 5 Sconesill Lane, Shadowmoss Plantation to Mark Herbert and Michele Andrea Mortensen for $372,000.

Gary E. Lohr sold 5045 Ammersee Court, Village Green to Mary K. and Christopher Corey Kottke for $250,000.

Samantha A. Nelson sold 523 Ivy Circle, Harrington Place to Urban Core Group 52 LLC for $276,500.

Stephanie Michelle Grosso Hoffman sold 667 Savannah Highway, Byrnes Downs to Houston Slater Macnair for $260,000.

Sean McLernon sold 776 Woodward Road, River Park of Moreland to Avery Cox LLC for $805,000.

Berkeley County

The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between August 19-23.

Charleston

Beazer Homes LLC sold 101 Rowans Creek Drive, Marshes at Cooper River Townhomes to Christopher G. Leventis and Hillary A. Clark for $294,060.

Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 1045 Oak Bluff Ave. to Janet S. Onkotz for $343,500.

Daniel Island

Sharon K. Hutchinson sold 105 Shipwright St., Codners Ferry Park to Mary P. and John Greg Sherry for $709,000.

Thomas M. McHugh sold 6060 Grand Council St., Center Park to Sara L. and Ashley Walpole for $520,000.

Goose Creek

Annie Hazel C. Barnes sold 202 Samantha Way to Mark E. Rice and Sonja Case for $287,500.

Hayes Howard Groves sold 708 Old State Road, Oaks Estates to Doran Harney for $270,000.

James J. Allen sold 117 The Oaks Ave., Oaks Estates to Ella and Dmitry Sinichenko for $340,000.

Lennar Corp. sold 118 Daniels Creek Circle, Liberty Village to Christian and Lotus Coscia for $346,490.

Lynn D. Sandahl sold 753 Hamlet Circle, Hamlets to Lynda K. Gildea for $265,000.

Zackrey D. Linholm sold 116 Marinella Drive, Montague Plantation to Eddie Chisolm and Elizabeth Robles for $252,500.

Hanahan

Grady A. White Jr. sold 1330 Song Sparrow Way, Tanner Plantation to Jason H. and Kelly Thompson for $295,990.

Matthew A. Teitsort sold 7157 Sweetgrass Blvd., Tanner Plantation to Elizabeth Hacker for $280,000.

Stephanie Wilke Condiff sold 1307 Raven Road, Eagle Landing to Lancey S. and Liana Louise Clough for $379,864.

Moncks Corner

Carl Terwilliger sold 1104 British Drive to Brian and Jennifer L. Hollon for $384,000.

Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 625 Pendleton Drive, Foxbank to Brittany and Taylor Andrew Page for $254,796.

Lori M. Cox sold 647 Silver Moss Drive, Moss Grove Plantation to Clarice Ann and Colin Joel Schmidt for $330,000.

Summerville

Daniel E. Breault sold 207 Spectrum Road, Cane Bay to Reiana and Ryan Elkey for $272,000.

Deaneille R. Dixon sold 373 Sanctuary Park Drive, Cane Bay to Lisa Messersmith for $257,000.

Donna E. Gumbin sold 123 Billowing Sails St., Cane Bay to Regina Borrillo and Debra A. Byllott for $250,000.

Gregory M. Delagnes sold 249 Calm Water Way, Cane Bay to Massimo and Janet F. Zanforlin for $339,000.

Joseph M. Rucker sold 313 Peters Creek Drive, Cane Bay to Marissa K. and Aaron R. Saxon for $292,000.

K Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Lakes of Cane Bay LLC sold 532 Four Seasons Blvd., Cane Bay to Philip Joseph and Alice Jean Doyle for $371,110.

Mungo Homes Coastal Division Properties LLC sold 166 Clydesdale Circle, Mackey Farms to Steven M. Curtis for $256,877.

Mungo Homes Coastal Division Properties LLC sold 103 Rouen Lane, Cane Bay to Kasey N. and Derrick Q. Norris for $318,000.

Philip Winston sold 522 Delafield Drive, Mason Park to Sam William Mathis and Sarah Mathis Turnbull for $251,500.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 480 Sanctuary Park Drive, Cane Bay to Taylor P. and Nathan T. Polce for $274,590.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 477 Sanctuary Park Drive, Cane Bay to Kimberly K. and Paul V. Thevarajoo for $292,640.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 482 Sanctuary Park Drive, Cane Bay to Jonathon O. Lee Geiger and Rickie L. Geiger for $306,915.

Richard Marsh sold 117 Schooner Bend Ave., Cane Bay to Sharon M. and Charles W. Mills for $272,500.

Roland R. Martin sold 209 Sternside Run Ave., Cane Bay to Keith G. and Sandra J. Libby for $265,000.

Tim J. Clutter sold 370 Whispering Breeze Lane, Cane Bay to Alan and Jennifer Alvarez for $332,000.

True Homes LLC sold 391 Dunlin Drive, Nexton to Lacy McCoy and Michael Murphy for $255,370.

William E. Stevenson sold 326 Regatta Way, Cane Bay to Robert M. and Ann Marie Belmont for $410,000.

Dorchester County

The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between August 19-23.

Summerville

Thomas R. Hinske sold 113 East 6th South St. to David Michael and Sheila M. Toohey for $290,000.

Robert Diener sold 5021 Song Sparrow Way, The Ponds to Michael J. Bennett and Rita F. Mraz for $350,000.

Judy Elizabeth Myers sold 504 West 5th North St. to James H. Messervy for $499,000.

DR Horton Inc. sold 516 Kilarney Road, Pine Forest to Myk A. and Cindy L. Barbero for $329,900.