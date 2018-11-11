Real estate transactions for Sunday, November 11, 2018.

Charleston County
The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between Sept. 10-18.
Charleston
Claudio L. and Rachel J. Miro sold Unit 306, 350 King St. to Robert F. and Ally Lynn Sharrock for $260,000.
Stacey C. and Andrew Dodd sold 1 Harlem Court, Cedar Court to Spencer Alan and Jaunita Kemmeling for $520,000.
Robert Chamberlain Chesnut Jr. sold 75 Cooper St. to Thomas A. Hall and Catherine Jean Rylands for $549,000.
James O. and Debra B. Treyz sold 5 Elliott St. to Laura D. Gates for $2.3 million.
The Estate of Cinderella Smalls sold 1142 King St., King to Dk Development Group LLC for $325,000.
James K. Love IV and Rebecca C. Love sold 350 Grove St., Wagener Terrace to James Stuart Hall and Halliston Magee Hall for $527,500.
Edisto Island
Allan G. and Pamela P. Schildknecht sold 8251 Chisolm Plantation Road, Middleton Plantation to Shawn P. and Catherine E. Saxton for $310,000.
Folly Beach
Jennifer L. Dianovsky sold Unit 2R, 2393 Folly Road, Marsh Winds to David P. and Laura M. Cline for $355,000.
Sharon L. Sinclair sold 805 East Arctic Ave. to Jason A. and Brittany P. Jones for $1.5 million.
Alan O. and Cynthia W. Campbell sold 711 East Arctic Ave. to R. Parker Properties LLC for $1.7 million.
John N. and Jane M. Landreth sold 1731 East Ashley Ave. to SBAB Properties LLC for $770,000.
Folly Beach LLC sold 104 West 2nd St., Water's Edge at Folly to Kevin Edenborough for $595,000.
Hollywood
JMH at Deerfield LLC sold 5116 Wapiti Way, Deerfield Hall to Bruce Henry Bloomingburg for $259,000.
Gordon L. and Elizabeth Shaver sold 5667 Captain Kidd, Royal Harbour to Stephen Michael and Vikki Lynne Callison for $625,000.
Grayhawk Homes Of South Carolina Inc. sold 4769 Stono Links Drive, The Plantation at Stono Ferry to Vincent S. and Patricia M. Canciello for $500,000.
Isle of Palms
Andrew M. Hux sold 3607 Hartnett Blvd. to Benjamin G. and Kathryn F. Newton for $630,000
Jerald S. Scheer sold 50 Waterway Island Drive, Waterway Island of Dunes West to Jack W. Guffey Jr. and Lynn McCann Guffey for $1.6 million.
James Island
Juanita A. Swann and Heather Regan sold Unit 3C, 2224 Folly Road, Oak Island to Daniel F. and Charlaina P. Wiser for $420,000.
Christopher W. and Justin Chaplin sold 2037 Cheraw Drive, Chesterfield to Kevin Kovtun for $324,770.
Folly Plaza Inc. sold 354 Folly Road, Dogwood Park to Premier Plaza LLC for $975,000.
Charleston Enterprise Group LLC sold 979 Harbortowne Road, Harbor Woods to Sean P. and Emily R. Trickey for $560,000.
Rachel Forbes-Harvin sold 716 Lawton Harbor Drive to William and Robyn W. Weiss for $387,500.
Finbay LLC sold 1272 Hampshire Road, Plantation Villas at Whitehouse Plantation to Brian K. McClanahan Jr. for $255,000.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 1608 Bombora Aly, Sea Aire to Kenneth Robert and Diane Anell Hutchins for $409,125.
Neal Edward Smith II and Audrey Jean Garrett sold 1150 Bellwood Road, Willow Walk to Brandon Newton and Kara Ellison for $287,000.
Johns Island
Stephanie Leigh Ebert sold 1750 Hickory Knoll Way, Barberry Woods to Devin Mahon and Gregg Colle for $287,500.
T M Rooke Co. LLC sold 1997 Kay St., Cedar Springs to Samuel B. Wells and Ariel Blackburn for $273,500.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division LLC sold 3315 Dunwick Drive, Fenwick Hills to Kristi Deanne and John L. Roberts Jr. for $362,255.
Morris F. and Alyssa A. Gitter sold 1484 Headquarters Plantation Drive, Headquarters Island to Seraphina J. Watts for $1.3 million.
Alpha L. and Mylie S. McCracken sold 1249 Dogpatch Lane, Hickory Hill to Francis Brinton Jacobs II for $499,000.
Sabal Homes at Whitney Lake LLC sold 3037 Sweetleaf Lane, Johnston Point at Whitney Lake to Joseph A. and Korrina R. Bond for $367,325.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2107 Kemmerlin St., Oakfield to Benjamin John Jones and Lauren Samantha Giacobbe for $356,590.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 1909 Mossdale Drive, Oakfield to Michael T. and Kristen H. Miller for $367,915.
Penny W. and Parke E. Smith sold 1107 River Road to Heather Elaine Yorston for $770,000.
SM Charleston LLC sold 2670 Colonel Harrison Drive, Stonoview to Sarah C. Sykes and Sidney A. Knox for $524,900.
Todd J. and Christina J. Pollick sold 3410 Field Planters Road, The Retreat at Johns Island to Jessica L. Lawheed and Joseph K. Brugeman for $280,000.
Kiawah Island
Richard G. and Paulette M. Horsman sold 4727 Tennis Club Lane, Tennis Club Villas to SBS Family Partnership L.P. and JLS Family Partnership L.P. for $415,000.
East Beach Partners LLC sold 4387 Sea Forest Drive, Windswept Villas to South Valley LLC for $645,000.
Helen K. McCollough sold 238 Sparrow Hawk Road, Middlewoods East to Slack Tide LLC for $1.1 million.
Meggett
John M. Butler Jr. and Loretta Z. Butler sold 7244 Ethel Post Office Road to Kevin J. Coffey and Suzanne R. Coffey for $435,000.
Mount Pleasant/East Cooper
Jeffrey P. Richards sold Unit F, 1045 Provincial Circle, Patriot's Province to Richard Sullivan for $307,500.
Virginia Boynton Fishburne sold Unit B, 1551 Ben Sawyer Blvd., Simmons Pointe to Toni G. Lee for $725,000.
Jennifer L. Deremer sold Unit 5E, 1779 Tennyson Row, Meeting Street at Tenyson Row to Glenn S. and Kathryn L. Vonderwerth for $375,000.
Hugh Eldon Purcell sold Unit 1102, 1481 Center Street Extension, Bay Club Homes to Margaret McGillicuddy Roberts for $255,000.
Markus M. Knight sold Unit 102, 122 North Plaza Court, Renaissance on Charleston Harbor to JT Industries LLC for $610,000.
Belle Street LLC sold Unit 101, 509 Belle Hall Parkway, Belle Hall Executive Offices to VP Belle Hall LLC for $750,000.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 3349 Stockdale St., Abbey at Park West to Daniel S. Peters and Samantha Blake-Young Peters for $481,195.
DR Horton Inc. sold 1610 Mermentau St., Avian at Park West to Andrei and Carol M. Botu for $399,000.
Caroline C. and Thomas C. Rowe sold 281 Hawthorne St., Bay View Acres to Neeta Gopichand Sirur for $563,000.
Lauren Porter Jambro sold 2 Ellen Ave., Brookgreen Meadows to Andrea P. Rogers for $334,400.
Lynn Marie Weirick sold 59 Vincent Drive, Brookgreen Meadows to Rosa B. Hughes for $735,000.
Nancy E. Hardesty sold 1069 Willoughby Lane, Churchill Park at Park West to James D. Light for $405,900.
Virginia C.J. Hutto sold 922 Mccants Drive, Dawson Terrace to Tiger Den Investments LLC for $700,000.
Robert and Stockton Sims sold 1486 Fiddlers Marsh Drive to Michael Hatfield for $575,000.
Plantation Partners L.P. sold 926 Tupelo Bay Drive, Hibben at Belle Hall Plantation to William T. Rodgers II and Lara Karam-Rodgers for $285,000.
Capers G. Barr IV and Joanna B. Barr sold 289 Isaw Drive, Hobcaw Pointe to Thomas Chatham and Caroline Cutler Rowe for $775,000.
Brian V. Giarrocco sold 46 Krier Lane, I'On to Robert A. and Caroline M. Ballantine for $690,000.
Michael A. Desantis Jr. sold 304 Wild Horse Lane, Longpoint to Kimberly A. and Timothy K. Hodge for $439,000.
Franklin C. Price Jr. and Suzanne W. Price sold 1332 Pocahontas St. to Andrew and Katherine F. Potter for $590,000.
William B. and Terrol A. Gauld sold 2103 Shell Ring Circle, Osprey Cove at Dunes West to Allen and Barbara Honeycutt for $1.3 million.
David G. Yarborough Jr. and Ashley Yarborough sold 2011 Shell Ring Circle, Osprey Cove at Dunes West to Cynthia Widenhouse for $1.5 million.
Trent D. and Emily H. Nowell sold 1413 Water Oak Cut, Palmetto Hall at Dunes West to Suzanne E. Jenks for $348,000.
Nancy L. Bartlett sold 964 Provincial Circle, Patriot's Province to Jeffrey P. and Glenna Ellen Richards for $399,900.
Jeffrey S. and Erin H. Yurfest sold 1224 Sharpestowne Court, Porchers Preserve at Oakland to Marc and Erin Howard for $550,000.
Pritchards 520 LLC sold 520 Pritchards Point Drive, Rice Bay at Belle Hall Plantation to William R. and Elizabeth C. Dickinson for $460,000.
Atlantic Investments LLC sold 2507 Cheswick Lane, Rivertowne to Brandon Dawson for $432,500.
Laura W. Gauntlett and Erik A. Taylor sold 1229 Dingle Road, Royal Palms to Estefania Cunha Free for $337,000.
Ethan M. and Margaret A. Mauldin sold 1223 Dingle Road, Royal Palms to Stephen J. Partlow and Anne L. Bongiovanni for $345,000.
David and Lauree Stark sold 1497 Crab Claw Cove, Saltwood at Planters Pointe to Charles T. Saroka for $580,000.
Arlene M. Stopa sold 3403 Henrietta Hartford Road, Tennyson at Park West to Michael E. and Joan S. Keck for $535,000.
Paul J. and Paula J. Stress sold 3547 Somerset Hills Court, The Estates at Charleston National Country Club to Michael Fitzgerald and Sandra Rossner-Fitzgerald for $669,000.
David W. Brandli sold 2753 Fountainhead Way, The Harbour at Dunes West to Bobbie S. Patenaude for $1.4 million.
Kyle J. Flower sold 2480 Kings Gate Lane, The Heritage at Dunes West to Alan David and Michelle Steljes for $412,800.
Ronald R. Perry Jr. and Holly E. Perry sold 118 Revolution Drive, The Veranda at Belle Hall Plantation to Michael B. Carol Fowler for $375,000.
Robert L. and Jennifer C. Acunto sold 3465 Mulligan Drive, Westchester at Charleston National to Amanda C. Elliott for $335,000.
Elenor Frances Frame sold 724 South Shelmore Blvd., Shelmore to Harry Hood at Shelmore Village LLC for $545,000.
North Charleston
Brownstein Assoc. LLC sold 7425 Cross County Road to Borders and Leggett LLC for $780,000.
Rolina Homes LLC sold 4971 Chateau Ave., Garco Cottages at Park Circle to James Kyle and Kelly Marie McCormack for $341,878.
Thomas Nocilo sold 2020 Hawthorne Drive to MWC Capital LLC for $485,000.
Parker Meyer and Sammy Marvin Huggins sold 5345 Hartford Circle, North Cameron Terrace to Courtney Winkleman and Colby Ticen for $275,000.
Ebert M. Rozier Jr. and Harry E. Rozier sold 5214 Princeton St., North Cameron Terrace to Michael C. Sober for $250,000.
Jeffrey A. and Brenda M. Windsor sold 4950 North Rhett Ave. to Brett Ostwalt and Kaitlin Hetrick for $277,131.
Charp Investment LLC and Patrick Foley sold 1174 Leesville St. to Travis V. Smith for $279,000.
Laura K.W. and Jason P. Harlos sold 5217 Celtic Drive, Oak Terrace Preserve to Brian P. Bastian for $300,000.
Eastwood Construction LLC sold 5104 West Dolphin St., Oak Terrace Preserve to Katherine Buckholz for $328,070.
Seabrook Island
Rita A. Schneider sold 1932 Marsh Oak Lane, Bohicket Marina Village to Robert E. Burke and Sally M. Shorb for $450,000.
Michael D. and Nancy S. Koziol sold 3712 Seabrook Island Road to Stephen J. and Deanna C. Atkinson for $775,000.
Stephen M. and Barbara J. Cutter sold 1021 Embassy Row Way, Marsh Pointe Homes to Henry W. and Francoise Driesch Hobson for $595,000.
Jerry L. Cline sold 2730 Old Oak Walk to Jason Kessler and Anne McNamara for $643,540.
Annette V. Ambler sold 3713 Seabrook Island Road to Michael and Cheryl Omarra for $320,000.
James R. and Carol Rumchak sold 529 Cobby Creek Lane, Tarpon Pond Cottages to Bldg. Bartholomew LLC for $281,250.
Sullivan’s Island
Cary Alan Matheson sold 1301 Thompson Ave. to Summer on Sullivan's LLC for $1.1 million.
West Ashley/St. Andrews
Bruce H. and Robert B. Bloomingburg sold 2622 Marsh Creek Drive, Ashland Plantation to James Richard and Patricia K. Wanstreet for $543,500.
Rick and Jodi L. Rainey sold 3243 Moonlight Drive, Bolton's Landing to Justin and Samantha M. Aquino for $340,500.
Charles and L. Paige McCormick sold 46 Colleton Drive, Byrnes Down to Aaron Steven and Rebecca Leibowitz Engel for $530,000.
John E. and Suzanne Crompton sold 2837 Stonestown Drive, Carolina Bay to Ellie Maclean O'Brien and Caroline Rachel Lemons for $365,000.
Megan G. Holcomb sold 755 Magnolia Road, East Oak Forest to Timothy P. and Carolyn R. Williams for $304,000.
Albert F. Boerman sold 105 Walnut Creek Road, Harrington Place at Bees Landing to Melissa and Guam Watson for $290,000.
William M. Cornwell Jr. and Joy S. Cornwell sold 9 Lampton Road, Harrison Acres to Brian and Courtney Hall for $307,500.
Jean-Pierre Bouchard and Caroline Rebecca Harper sold 373 Shadowmoss Parkway, Middleborough Estates at Shadowmoss Plantation to Gary and Carol Belina for $525,000.
Gerald and Susan M. Prazak sold 830 Sheldon Road, Moreland to Andrew Stephen and Christine Ferguson Wilson for $465,000.
James A. and Nina M. Linnehan sold 801 Paran Oaks Drive, Moss Creek at Grande Oaks to Akos Varga-Szemes and Eva Maitz for $296,000.
Furchgott Atlantic LLC sold 2467 Lantern St., Myrtle Grove to Kathryn Robert McDonnell and Brandon K. Long for $265,000.
Amanda Miller Blower sold 1513 Joan St., Orange Grove Estates to Eugene Paul Cicardo III for $250,507.
Martha T. Jutzeler sold 326 Tucker Drive, Parkdale to George Cupp for $485,000.
Christopher S. and Margie W. Beachum sold 309 Betsy Road, Rotherwood Estates to Nicholas E. Zareski for $312,000.
Daniel Panciera sold 366 Arlington Drive, Stone Creek to Justin Newman for $288,000.
Melissa Gail Heape sold 2460 Two Oaks Drive, Sylvan Shores to Christopher David and Beth Westgerdes for $280,000.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 1623 Shady Pine Road, The Pointe at Rhodes Crossing to Carl Walter Macauley for $341,000.
Maryann Hughes sold 1605 Cristalino Circle, Tidewater at Carolina Bay to Peter L. Rupert for $260,000.
Anthony S. Caporaletti sold 1350 Ashley River Road to Jeffrey E. and Brooke Joy Reed for $1.7 million.
Timothy P. and Erica B. Rowley sold 7 Morton Ave., Westwood to Sean Patrick and Jacklyn Flood for $585,000.
Berkeley County
Daniel Island
Isaac George Hylton sold 185 River Green Place, Ralston Creek to Suzanne M. and James T. Wood for $1.4 million.
Goose Creek
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 546 Mountain Laurel Circle, Liberty Village to Kenneth and Sherrie King for $284,114.
Erin J. Thompson sold 215 Donatella Drive, Montague Plantation to Sarah and Joshua Hodges for $292,000.
Hanahan
Marie Wauben sold 1209 Eagle Landing Blvd. to Earl and Jessie Gurley for $411,550.
Marceliano N. Montemayor sold 7005 Lanier St., Tanner Plantation to Bruce B. Walls for $319,900.
Moncks Corner
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 146 Guinness Lane, Moss Grove Plantation to Tony Brehon for $254,976.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 264 Swamp Creek Lane, Moss Grove Plantation to John A. Grant Jr. for $256,141.
Michael J. Houser Jr. sold 409 Fetterbush Drive, Fairmont South to Thomas H. and Melia A. Bosarge for $265,000.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 279 Swamp Creek Lane, Moss Grove Plantation to Larry E. Payne and Lindsey E. Asarch for $304,434.
Grayhawk Homes of South Carolina Inc sold 129 Mulberry Crossing Lane, Mulberry Crossing to Lorraine E. Pryor for $360,000.
Jessica Malcolm sold 552 Chaff Lane, Fishers Wood at Spring Grove Plantation to Mark K. and Wendy Tucker for $271,000.
Summerville
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 281 Witch Hazel St., Cane Bay to Janis Marian Louisell for $280,020.
Loretta E. Peery sold 112 Hartin Blvd., Menstone Park to Mistina A. and Marcus G. Chambers for $367,500.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 305 Bloomington Way, Nexton to Dennis C. and Chong A. Cronin for $373,315.
Dorchester County
Ladson
David L. Ammons sold 9636 Roseberry St., McKewn to Erick Ortega for $295,000.
Julius Jackson sold 9740 Black Willow Lane, Coosaw Preserve to Asa and Lindsey R. Oliver for $299,000.
David M. Brooks sold 9752 Miles Jamison Road to Jeff C. Christmas for $347,000.
Summerville
Michael B. Askins sold 107 Ashton Cove, Bridges of Summerville to Alan R. Meeds and Eleanor M. Gonzalez for $307,000.
Sam Charleston LLC sold 453 Watergrass Way, Summers Corner to Anne Berg for $355,165.
Gary Ewing Crickenberger sold 104 Kemper Lakes Court, Pine Forest Country Club to Loren and Angela Miller for $380,000.
Denis S. Strobel sold 204 Oakwood Drive, Sweetbriar to Pamela and Anthony Shepherd for $397,500.
Mary K. Lucas sold 1006 Crooked Oak Road, Legend Oaks Plantation to Britton Donald and Christine Benson Reissener for $334,500.
Rosalyn K. Monat-Haller sold 145 Carolina Ave. to Remington and Leanza Kauffman for $350,000.
Kevin P. N. O'Shea sold 4008 Plantation House Road, Legend Oaks Plantation to Scott D. and Caroline A. Rickner for $390,000.
Spruce Property Group LLC sold 11 Jessen St. to Maynard O. and Elizabeth Floyd for $417,500.