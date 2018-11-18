Real estate transactions for Sunday, November 18, 2018

Charleston County
The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between Sept. 19-21.
Awendaw
Rosemary P. Lupton sold 6630 North Highway 17 to William Walter Watson Jr. for $250,000.
James W. and Pamela B. Youmans sold 6329 Come About Way, Romain Retreat to Susan Curry and Thomas N. Brasselle Jr. for $1.4 million.
Charleston
92 and 107 Spring Street Development Partners LLC sold Unit C, 92 Spring St. to Paul C. Garnot for $1.1 million.
James F. Burnside sold Unit C, 55 Laurens St. to Robin S. Moulton for $430,000.
Crosstown Development Partners LLC sold 190 Spring St. to Southern CSL Land Investment LLC for $5.6 million.
Lavario Lewis sold 31 Addlestone Ave., Wagener Terrace to C Squared Enterprises LLC for $355,000.
Timothy and Pamela R. Rothwell sold 219 Grove St., Wagener Terrace to Nathanael H. Gunter and Lily Peterson for $570,000.
Edisto Island
Camp David Farms LLC sold 8363 Jehossee Road to Mark Buchanan for $760,000.
William F. Melton Jr. and Debra W. Melton sold 8224 Shergould Lane, Shergould Plantation to Michael S. and Debra S. McClary for $395,000.
Folly Beach
D. Alvin Messervy sold 108 East Hudson Ave. to C & M LLC for $700,000.
Hollywood
Paul R. and Judy M. Oken sold 5273 7th Green Drive, Ironwood to Seventh Green LLC for $275,000.
Brenda Donna M. Jones sold 4798 Marshwood Drive, Plantation at Stono Ferry to Juan Javier and Charlene P. Anderson for $415,000.
Isle of Palms
Susan J. Gordon sold Unit 318, 9002 Palmetto Drive, Seascape Villas to James S. Bush for $620,000.
Allison Mims Hutto sold 23 26th Ave. to Andrea C. and Victor R. Moody Jr. for $535,000.
Frances Elisabeth Anderson sold 8 44th Ave. to Leonard and Vicky Bowen for $1 million.
James Timothy Ahmuty and Diane R. Juras sold 2204 Cameron Blvd. to John R. and Carol L. Bogosian for $1.2 million.
Mark A. and Deanna L. Fanning sold 5 Seahorse Court, Wild Dunes to Gary E. and Christine M. Miller for $1.1 million.
James Island
James T. Andrews sold 1505 Brookbank Ave. to Mark Adam Hunt Solomon for $277,000.
M. Gregg C. Smythe and George W. Arana sold 1221 Stone Post Road, Clark Sound to Blaine Crevar for $774,500.
Nicholas Donshelby Harris sold 1218 Pressley Road, Freeman's Point at Seaside Plantation to Christopher Peter and Kaitlyn Marie Nigro for $496,990.
Maverick Investment Properties LLC sold 1393 Harbor View Road, Harbor View Oaks to Melissa Joye for $305,000.
Glenna Morrison Bird sold 967 Harbortowne Road, Harbor Woods to MF75 LLC for $344,250.
Scott M. Diehl and Jennifer L. Seminerio-Diehl sold 509 Rainsong Drive, Island Shores to Matthew D. and Tracey S. Waddell for $560,000.
Ion Venture LLC sold 954 Yorktown Drive, Jamestown Estates to William Eric Wilhelm for $355,000.
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 123 Alder Circle, Kings Flat to Daniel Bert Hewitt for $449,900.
Steven Huie and Lindsay Drake sold 1176 Winborn Drive, Lawton Bluff to Matthew A. Friedman for $250,000.
Eoin and Katrina Kenny sold 1182 Pauline Ave., McCalls Corner to Guilherme B. Porto and Sarah E. Cisewski for $345,000.
Robert F. and Michelle A. Smith sold 761 Folly Road, Pecan Grove to Penthouse Blow LLC for $550,000.
James C. and Gloria D. Deibert sold 1616 Teal Marsh Road, Riverfront to Lacey Paige Menkinsmith for $590,000.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 1442 Pearl Channel Loop, Sea Aire to Peter Russell Gessner and Joslin Kristeen James for $410,095.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division LLC sold 844 Shutes Folly Drive, The Village at Stiles Point to Michael Lee and Elizabeth Fox Johnson for $653,840.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division LLC sold 833 Shutes Folly Drive, The Village at Stiles Point to Jonathan Ashley and Elizabeth Perkins Marcantel for $677,920.
Johns Island
William S. and Alexis E. Frehse sold 1459 Milldam Pass, Brownswood Village to Evan Drake and Kelsey Clary for $263,500.
J.W. Legare and Kathryn C. Clement sold 3893 Plantation Lakes Drive, Gift Plantation to Henryk A. and Nila A. Dulay for $430,000.
Robert L. Marchant III and Margaret D. Marchant sold 591 Two Mile Run, Grimball Gates to Edward M. and Amy M. Badeaux for $477,000.
Sabal Homes at Whitney Lake LLC sold 3040 Sweetleaf Lane, Johnston Point at Whitney Lake to Cory L. Hampshire for $307,794.
Beazer Homes LLC sold 3108 Grand Bay Lane, Maybank Village to Neil V. and Melanie Brown for $322,270.
Beazer Homes LLC sold 3207 Timberline Drive, Maybank Village to Stephen and Paige Brown for $299,315.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 3077 Vincent Astor Drive, Oakfield to Rosemary L. Pantaleo for $340,940.
Justin P. and Megan Bussjager sold 1285 Segar St., Swygerts Landing to James and Melissa A. Pettibone for $435,000.
David B. and Gail M. Yarborough sold 3369 Pond Crossing Court, The Green on Bohicket Creek to K. Mace and Chris S. Brown for $462,500.
Matthew R. and Whitney C. Grove sold 2206 Arthur Rose Lane, Waterloo Estates to Peter A. and Mykin L. Smith for $615,000.
Kiawah Island
Kiawah Resort Assoc. L.P. sold 241 High Dunes Lane, Ocean Park to Lonbel LLC for $1.3 million.
Mount Pleasant/East Cooper
Jacob H. Redish and Charles Edward Tindell III sold Unit 30, 216 Fair Sailing Road, Egret's Walk to Beth Leann Isenhour for $266,000.
BTS2 LLC sold Unit 200, 710 Johnnie Dodds Blvd., Oak Grove Center to Albright Properties LLC for $620,000.
Patrick M. Carroll sold Unit B, 1706 Ventura Place, Ventura Villas to Natasha K. and Glenn A. Bagley for $385,000.
Susan E. Knight sold Unit R, 1207 Ventura Place, Ventura Villas to Matthew D'Andrea for $268,125.
Marilynn Durkee sold 229 Indigo Bay Circle, Back Bay Village to Darby S. Parker for $950,000.
Beazer Homes LLC sold 1213 Gannett, Bentley Park to William V. Cochran and Suzanne M. Cochran for $621,413.
Joyce J. Rigby sold 2859 Colonnade Drive, Bulls Bay Overlook to Robbie J. Welborn for $537,000.
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 3925 Maidstone Drive, Carolina Park to Bradley J. and Dawn E. Dunn for $511,930.
Weekley Homes LLC sold 3522 Crosstrees Lane, Carolina Park to Daniel Rivera for $569,984.
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 3949 Maidstone Drive, Carolina Park to Gloria S. Vinson for $570,138.
Emily A. and George W. Sisson Jr. sold 2432 Fulford Court, Chadbury Village to Jennifer A. Sutherland for $358,000.
William J. and Elizabeth K. Trull sold 621 Pelzer Drive, Cooper Estates to Robert Marshall Osterloh and Stanislava Stepanek for $649,900.
Randall C. Krause sold 2637 Turben Place, Cotton Creek at Planter's Pointe to Gary J. and Theresa L. Wallpe for $305,000.
Michael Roe sold 290 Commonwealth Road, Darrell Creek Plantation to Timothy R. and Karina J. Dorst for $963,550.
David L. and Alison M. Turner sold 1469 Simmons St. to 1469 Simmons Street LLC for $697,000.
Stephen C. Osborne II and Grace Osborne sold 1477 Kinlock Lane, Fox Pond to Joseph E. Amatisto for $515,000.
Graham K. and Nicole Ann Bloxom sold 1202 Willoughby Lane, Foxmoor to Anthony A. and Melissa R. Leopper for $375,000.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 2924 Tranquility Road, Hamlin Oaks to David Shawn and Tracey Leigh Shaup for $503,000.
Joshua and Jesica P. Demumbreum sold 1105 Mainland Court, Harborgate Shores to 1105 Mainland LLC for $348,000.
Jennifer M. and Richard E. Hale Jr. sold 817 Harbour Watch Court, Harbour Watch to Richard Jones and Sara Van Nortwick for $1.5 million.
Sally Bland Glover Johnson sold 3556 Hartford Village Way, Hartford Village to Amelia Hope Adams for $450,000.
Austin L. and Sarah D. Eargle sold 1216 Myrick Road, Heritage to Robert Christian Wooten for $425,000.
Larry L. and Nancy C. Cremeans sold 1496 Goblet Ave., Jasper Terrace to Galloway Family Homes LLC for $500,000.
Jett A. Eppes sold 3582 Franklin Tower Drive, Lieben Park to Patricia Sy and Delroy Serchal Hughes for $290,000.
Ashley Collins Pearson sold 3508 Billings St., Madison at Hamlin Plantation to Eric E. Lawver for $256,000.
Catherine O. Landis sold 1281 Wisteria Wall Drive, Magnolia Woods to John Mark and Lindy Driscoll Hall for $530,000.
Gregory A. and Christy M. Deluca sold 1421 Boomingdale Lane, Marsh Walk at Park West to Kings Cross Ltd LLC for $368,000.
Salchichas LLC sold 105 Ellis St. to William Caleb and Ashley Collins Pearson for $1.3 million.
Benjamin Craig Brackett sold 1447 Oaklanding Road, Oakhaven Plantation to Anna Marie Wells for $360,000.
Matthew R. Cull and Lauren M. Parnell sold 2601 Palmetto Hall Blvd., Palmetto Hall at Dunes West to Leanna C. and Steven J. Komoromi for $367,000.
Matthew W. Certo sold 2761 Parkers Landing Road, Parkers Landing at Rivertowne Country Club to Craig and Tavia Buck for $492,000.
Brian and Jennifer Holmes sold 1757 Wellstead St., Pembroke to Jonathan Ray and Shannon D. Smith for $478,000.
Joshua and Lorena Bauer sold 3820 Hanoverian Drive, Pepper Plantation to Hayes A. and Susan C. Hollibaugh for $377,500.
Michael J. and Sarah A. Desz sold 3840 Hanoverian Drive, Pepper Plantation to Christopher and Victoria Simpson for $483,000.
Joel O'Sullivan sold 2813 Rivertowne Parkway, Rivertowne to Todd V. and Christopher Ryan Stahley for $504,500.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 2600 Alderly Lane, Rivertowne to Natalie F. and Ryan P. Hurley for $580,000.
Joan Martin and Robert Futterman sold 1111 Astor Drive, Snee Farm Gardens to Wayne L. Murphy for $330,000.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 3466 Saltflat Lane, Stratton by the Sound to Alvin Leterence and Lindsay Margaret Leonard for $600,125.
CW-Stratton LLC sold 1464 Stratton Place, Stratton by the Sound to Ashton Charleston Residential LLC for $783,792.
Todd R. Tyler sold 985 Lakeview Drive, The Groves to Robert E. and Megan B. Masters for $1.3 million.
Jarret and Mary Todd sold 1412 Trip Line Drive, The Harbour to Charles J. and Tara Czerwinski for $546,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 1508 Mossy Branch Way, The Oaks to Joshua P. and Jesica P. Demumbreum for $795,000.
John C. and Angela M. Glyder sold 1012 Banker Court, Tupelo Plantation to Bryan A. and Emily Sisson Batten for $470,000.
North Charleston
Shirley D. Whitfield sold 6518 Dorchester Road to Charleston Investco LLC for $350,000.
Dora L. and Melvin B.D. Gibson sold 6548 Ward Ave., Midland Park to Starlight Management Company II LLC for $520,000.
Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 4507 Finn Blvd., Mixson to Forrest Mitchell Lampela for $335,000.
Brenda Gail Payne Wheatley sold 5112 Victoria Ave. to Kenneth A. and Clare Petersen for $250,000.
Edward Wayne Jackson sold 5037 Ashby Ave., Oak Park to Alexandra and Ryan Lile for $250,000.
Delta Oaks Apartments LLC sold 5121 Willis Drive, Russelldale to Bluewater Horizons LLC for $1.3 million.
Seabrook Island
Bonnie Sabia sold 2941 Baywood Drive to Robert B. and Ellen A. Alexander for $723,000.
Scott L. Pope sold 3035 Marsh Haven Road to Marsh Haven LLC for $2.4 million.
Sullivan’s Island
Mary Ellen Goode sold 1814 Central Ave. to Mali M. Hariri for $2.6 million.
Wadmalaw Island
James Steedley sold 6229 Willcap Road to Leigh Anne Williams and Ronald J. Vignone Jr. for $620,000.
West Ashley/St. Andrews
Prince K. Amaechi sold Unit 514, 498 Albemarle Road, Albemarle to Stephanie Dilucia for $276,500.
William F. Gildea and Donna M. Wetmore sold 3159 Moonlight Drive, Bolton's Landing to Chad C. Burn for $310,000.
David M. and Mary K.M. Chambers sold 1869 Cornsilk Drive, Carolina Bay to Philip B. Gouldon and Gillian Maro for $309,000.
James C. and Megan E. Coles sold 2012 Gammon St., Carolina Bay to Jeanetta Webb for $299,999.
Bernard H. Bastian IV and Catherine H. Bastian sold 15 Glenkirk Drive, Dunvegan at Shadowmoss to Holly B. and Jordan T. Marsh for $412,000.
Frederick G. Johnson and Theresa N. Prieto sold 840 Rue Drive, Grand Oaks Townhomes to Nicholas John Bell for $285,000.
Brian M. and Courtney M. Hall sold 1287 White Tail Path, Hunt Club to Alexander Diedirch and Jessica B. Stubing for $350,000.
Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. sold 1221 Palustrine Court, Hunt Club to Scott and Louise James for $286,000.
D.R. Horton Inc. sold 1195 Quick Rabbit Loop, Hunt Club to Robert J. and Tambrea R. McMillan for $365,000.
Pragnesh and Vaishali P. Patel sold 1220 Walleye Corner, Hunt Club to Grant Mychal Belleau for $383,000.
Sean T. and Traci J. Risher sold 780 Bent Hickory Road, Mount Royall to Frank H. Ricker Jr. and Linda A. Ricker for $341,700.
Nathanael G. Wallen and Hattie Kronsberg-Wallen sold 1303 Bryjo Place, Olde Towne Acres to Tracy Keener for $325,000.
Dustin and Emily Birdsong sold 1900 Sandcroft Drive, Rice Hollow to Gregory J. and Amanda R. Mazzaro for $333,000.
Jason M. Coulthard sold 508 Shem Butler Court, Schieveling Plantation to Benjamin Beetch and Kristine Emerson for $310,000.
Alfred O. Atkinson Jr. sold 63 Chadwick Drive, South Windermere to Anna C. and Luke E. Edmondson for $560,000.
Gregory/Savannah Highway LLC sold 35 Broughton Road, The Crescent to Dennis F. and Brooks Holt for $2.2 million.
Nan L. Lewis sold 1621 Cristalino Circle, Tidewater of Carolina Bay to Laura W. Eberhardt for $256,900.
Gregory Cook sold 723 Blitchridge Road to R. Hunter Louis Jr. and Megan M. Louis for $252,000.
Berkeley County
The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between Sept. 19-21.
Charleston
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 108 Waning Way, River Reach Pointe to Kimberly Dawn McDaniel and Nicholas Adams Young for $465,000.
Daniel Island
Gary A. Masters sold 2489 Daniel Island Drive, Old Landing at Smythe Park to Nathaniel S. and Mary Howe for $870,000.
Nei Global Relocation Co. sold 2540 Gatewood St., Old Landing at Smythe Park to Ronald L. and Rhonda T. Ravelo for $885,000.
Maverick Construction Co. LLC sold 1415 Elfe St. to Kyle and Nicole Newport for $590,000.
Daniel Island Assoc. LLC sold 133 Captains Island Drive to James M. Voelbel and Margaret M. Thornton for $675,000.
Goose Creek
Reginald J. Rhyne sold 102 Thames Drive, Hamlets to Charles Boyd and Donna Jean Lightner for $377,000.
Shirley J. Fry sold 131 Ashley Hill Drive, Hamlets to William E. and Shannon Pittman Ackerman for $450,000.
Hanahan
Leonard R. Rippey Jr. sold 1129 Lands End Drive, Tanner Hall to Jessica L. and Joseph M. Weckbacher for $520,000.
Ladson
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 4057 Exploration Road, Hunters Bend to Jessica L. Brown and Jeromy A. Oliver for $294,795.
Moncks Corner
Gerald A. Reimann Jr. sold 1049 Bald Cypress Drive, Fairmont South to David W. Williams for $260,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 115 Ancestry Lane, Foxbank Plantation to Sergio M. Oliveira and Sonia Enxuto for $252,640.
Ly I. Bui sold 106 Weeping Cypress Drive, Cypress Grove to Sierra Schaffer and Martin Garcia for $255,000.
Juergen Badura sold 1081 Wassamassaw Plantation Drive, Wassamassaw Plantation to Jennifer M. and Paul L. Shanaman for $512,000.
Summerville
Timothy S. Rice sold 107 Carnegie Court, Cane Bay to Christopher C. and Debra D. Howard for $275,000.
Beazer Homes LLC sold 224 Basket Grass Lane, Cane Bay to Claudia L. and Lorena T. Halseth for $344,710.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 311 Bloomington Way, Nexton to Troy M. and Donna M. Huth for $330,470.
Jeffrey P. Beckwith sold 232 Great Lawn Drive, Nexton to Earnest Smith Jr. for $268,000.
Edward A. Dempster sold 234 Cameron St., Cane Bay to Amy C. McIntyre for $269,900.
James Michael Carrera sold 701 Redbud Lane, Cane Bay to Joseph D. Scott and Brenda Slaughter-Scott for $279,500.
True Home LLC sold 353 Dunlin Drive, Nexton to Erica C. Dais for $284,900.
Sabal Homes at Cane Bay Plantation LLC sold 139 Sago Court, Cane Bay to James L. and Amanda R. Whitley for $298,325.
Dorchester County
The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between Sept. 19-21.
Summerville
Tracy D. Rogers sold 2004 Asher Loop, Legend Oaks Plantation to Larry James Russell Jr. for $250,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 108 Bethpage Court, Pine Forest to Sandra J. and John D. Metcalf for $254,350.
James Chamberlain sold 5124 Timicuan Way, Wescott Plantation to Richard and Cheri L. Schultz for $299,000.
Patricia A. Aldous sold 501 Fairington Drive, Kings Grant to Rebecca Anne and John Harrison Erskine for $258,000.
Robert E. Campbell sold 189 Lotz Drive, The Ponds to David J. and Linette K. Mace for $299,999.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 143 Longdale Drive, Highland Park to Robert A. and Michelle M. Kenyon for $376,739.
Donovan Patrick Murphy sold 140 Tyvola Drive to James M. Erixson and Elizabeth A. Ross for $380,000.
Richard C. Harding sold 5094 Blair Road, Myers Mill to Brian R. and Kylene Surowiec for $265,000.
Mark Ayemin sold 9687 Pebble Creek Blvd., Wescott Plantation to Judy Ann Jackson for $275,000.
Alexy Yevgeny Zharsky sold 9464 Markley Blvd., Wescott Plantation to Jay A. Odell and Jessica Rosier for $292,900.
KH Ponds LLLP sold 3083 Cross Vine Lane, The Ponds to Josephine Marie Leifert for $296,985.
Alan S. Curtiss sold 115 Berwick Drive, Wentworth Hall to Douglas B. and Karen B. Puritis for $305,500.
David N. Warner sold 6002 Liddington Court, Victoria Pointe to Arianna Nicole and Terrial Sherrod Campbell for $310,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 4022 Cascades Thrust, The Summit to Lynne A. and John E. Stoll for $427,900.
DR Horton Inc. sold 4029 Cascades Thrust, The Summit to Leah A. Sawer for $484,900.