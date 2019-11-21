Charleston County
The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between Sept. 16-20.
Awendaw
William T. and Deidre B. Crockett sold 7951 Doar Road to 4N Hauling LLC for $1.1 million.
Charleston
Robert J. Casale sold Unit TH1, 8 Prioleau St., Factors Walk to Christopher Robin Egan for $1.2 million.
399 Huger St LLC sold Unit J, 37 Flood St. to Thomas J. and Marianna Martel for $460,000.
Samuel M. and Ashley A. Reeves sold Unit 63 Rutledge Ave., Berkeley Court to Robert Bruce Williams IV and Jennifer Marie Williams for $420,000.
Steven M. and Gail P. Anastasion sold Unit 709, 1 King St., Fort Sumter House to Janice Hyde Tucker for $915,000.
Janice Hyde Tucker sold Unit 405, 1 King St., Fort Sumter House to Granice L. Geyer and Skottowe W. Smith for $792,000.
Marvin I. Oberman sold 2318 Sunnyside Ave. to Robert Scott and Maggie Marie Stamps for $690,581.
Midwest Urban Partners LLC sold 281 East Bay St. to Jorg N. Steyskal for $700,000.
Eugene F. Wambold and Wells Fargo Bank N.A. sold 26 Queen St. to David C. Trachtenberg and Rick Wilson for $1.6 million.
Leslie J. and Haywood W. Power sold 18 Pitt St., Harleston Village to Drama Apartments LLC for $716,500.
The Gathering at Morris Square LLC sold 42 Dereef Court, Morris Square to Edward J. and Kimberly A. Howard for $575,500.
The Gathering at Morris Square LLC sold 15 Dereef Court, Morris Square to Robert S. and Suzanne R. Purvis for $607,500.
William Bradford Dunson III sold 13 Perry St. to James Grant Barnes for $600,000.
Brian M. and Marie L. Saal Koob sold 35 Poinsette St. to Edward Mills for $390,000.
207 West Poplar LLC sold 207 West Poplar St., Riverside Park to 207 W Poplar LLC for $630,000.
Joseph D. Caughman sold 219 Gordon St., Wagener Terrace to Michael E. and Jessie June Hatfield for $575,000.
Edisto Island
Charles J. Kreidler sold 8686 Peters Point Road, Plantation Edisto to Donald R. and Martha A. Porter for $1.1 million.
Folly Beach
Samuel George Ogden sold 67 Mariner's Cay Drive, Mariner's Cay Racquet and Yacht Club to Christopher Anthony Santos for $353,000.
Carol G. Ferguson sold 2 Sumter Drive, East Folly Beach Shores to Mark L. and Rita J. Weaver for $925,000.
Lauer Development LLC sold 211 West Hudson Ave. to John and Michelle Bojescul for $759,000.
JandA Assoc. LLC sold 903 West Ashley Ave. to Troy Patrick and Linda Lu Reese Kosal for $1.3 million.
Hollywood
Steve A. Russell sold 5551 Highway 162 to Daniel V. Sluce for $499,900.
Isle of Palms
Linda Louise Rohrman sold Unit 9510 Palmetto Drive, Wild Dunes Ocean Club to Curtis and Carolyn Eshelman for $817,000.
Grant M. and Paje S. Crawford sold 10 Fairway Oaks Lane to S. Bryan Stevens and G. Allen Owens Jr. for $800,000.
David M. and Melissa S. Crosby sold 917 Palm Blvd. to Terrill N. and Sarie C. Tuten for $1.8 million.
Shuler Family L.P. sold 1001 Palm Blvd. to Hartley Watson Cooper for $1.6 million.
Arlen G. Petersen sold 24 Morgans Cove Drive, Wild Dunes to Richard L. and Cynthia Farley for $750,000.
Patrick and Dianna Garner sold 20 Dune Ridge Lane, Wild Dunes Beach and Racquet Club to Scott A. and Yvonne L. Turner for $990,000.
James Island
Stobo Holdings LLC sold Unit C, 35 Brockman Drive, Pelican Cove to Keith Borg for $250,465.
Rose C. Hamm Rowland sold 739 Condon Drive, Battery Point to Kathleen E. Hatfield for $475,000.
Robert M. Whatley Jr. and Susan A. Whatley sold 1130 Wayfarer Lane, Bayview Farms to Brian R. and Elizabeth M. Donehue for $550,000.
Kenneth O. and Deann B. Grayson sold 1313 Salt Marsh Cove, Bayview Farms to Elizabeth A. Jablonski and Matthew G. Thomas for $460,000.
Courtney A. and Anthony R. Case sold 821 West Madison Ave. to Salina Moseley Lawson for $310,000.
2045 Cheraw LLC sold 2045 Cheraw Drive, Chesterfield to Justin S. Clark for $268,000.
Christein W. Patterson sold 761 Larkwood Road, Dellwood to Sarah V. and Timothy P. Murray for $369,000.
Justin G. Schaay and Janneke Vreede-Schaay sold 451 Cheves Drive, Dogwood Park to Perry M. Buckner IV and Amy Green Buckner for $570,000.
Stephanie Ann Montgomery and Andrew W. Harbrecht sold 1003 Harbortowne Road, Harbor Woods to Caleb Coker for $465,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 821 Porcari St., Harborwalk to Renae M. Brooks for $329,690.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 107 Alder Circle, Kings Flat to Shawn and Dawn Lynn Heinen for $528,591.
Joshua C. Eboch and Kendra L. Tidwell sold 829 Weir St., Lawton Bluff to Silvia Roxana Tandeciarz and Pablo Yanez for $380,000.
Scot M. O'Bryan sold 1322 Mapleton Ave. to Alicia Michelle Lee for $313,000.
Joseph Norton sold 1414 Fort Johnson Road, Oakcrest to Joseph and Tana Dukes for $315,000.
SC Asset Management Co. LLC sold 2017 Paul Chavis Lane to Christopher and Heather Marcelli for $650,000.
Del Diversified Inc. sold 7 Old Summer House Road to Richard and Christina Silipigni for $834,687.
Raymond D. Marfino sold 11 Forde Row, Rivers Point to Phillip Andrew Wadl for $310,000.
Susan G. Gladden sold 858 Mikell Drive, Stiles Point to Tyler Smith and Elizabeth Pearman Dockery for $383,500.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division Properties LLC sold 509 Yellow Tower Terrace, The Village at Stiles Point to Janice Lynn Clark for $672,325.
Frank McMahon and Georgette M. Smith sold 1666 Back Creek Road, The Village of Secessionville to Vinayak Rohan for $730,000.
Johns Island
Andrew C. and Chelsea P. Gault sold 1488 Milldam Pass, Brownswood Village to Derek and Georgann Brousseau for $310,000.
Kaisen Investments LLC sold 3377 Walter Drive, Cedar Springs to Christopher Adam Farmer for $340,000.
Emily A. Laplante sold 1558 Fishbone Drive, Fenwick Hills to Richard G. and Shandy B. Watson for $364,500.
Freshfields Convenience Store LLC sold 225 Freshfields Drive, Freshfield Village to NW Freshfields LLC for $1.4 million.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 604 Mclernon Trace, Marshview Commons to Brandon K and Crystal M. Jewell for $260,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 1834 Whisperwood Road, Oakfield to Alanah F. Wray for $489,115.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2130 Colson Lane, Oakfield to Edward Frank Bandarovich for $320,915.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 1909 Zonny Moss Drive, Oakfield to Rayphael Sebastian Hardy for $313,215.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2099 Utsey St., Oakfield to Robert Gordon and Ellison Baker Black for $398,090.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2046 Utsey St., Oakfield to Stephen M. and Ann Marie B. Littlefield for $404,540.
Carolyn L. Ferrell and Louise Turrentine sold 1365 Whippoorwill Farm Road, Ravens Point Plantation to James Edward and Regina C. Fitzgerald for $450,000.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 4021 Brown Trout Drive, St. Johns Lake to Betsy F. and David R. Miller for $368,110.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 3503 Great Egret Drive, St. Johns Lake to Cory and Lauren Cartier for $336,740.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 3461 Great Egret Drive, St. Johns Lake to Kathleen E. Johnson for $362,550.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 5045 Catfish Loop, St. Johns Lake to Russell S. and Maria Van Swol for $288,525.
Dustin and Kathy S. Speights sold 2857 Summertrees Blvd. to Martin Scott and Sharon Ballard for $250,000.
Daniel S. Blary sold 1229 Updyke Drive, Swygert's Landing to Michael G. Curtis for $347,930.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division Properties LLC sold 1683 Emmets Road, The Oaks at St. Johns Crossing to Florence Marie O'Donnell for $300,000.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division Properties LLC sold 1665 Emmets Road, The Oaks at St. Johns Crossing to Sara Elizabeth and Joseph Anthony Tracey III for $291,090.
Ronald E. Acierno and Melba Alexandra Hernandez Tejada sold 2505 Watercrest Lane, The Pointe at Headquarters Island Plantation to Jason Randall and Leigh Ann White for $532,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 1887 Halle Road, The Villages at St. Johns Woods to Anthony and Charlene Barrasso for $373,815.
DR Horton Inc. sold 1287 Hammrick Lane, Woodbury Park to Tracy M. Simoneau for $385,000.
Kiawah Island
Kevin S. and Lynnann Windsor sold 19 Ocean Green Drive to 19 Ocean Green LLC for $975,000.
J. Grier and Rebecca P. Bomar sold 38 Sunlet Bend, Inlet Cove Club to Michael and Karen Brothers for $620,000.
Joanne Jones sold 11 Ocean Green Drive, Ocean Green to William R. and Stacy M. Seyle for $1.3 million.
Joseph A. and Linda T. Pezzullo sold 539 Oyster Rake Drive to Oyster Rake LLC for $987,500.
Richard E. Murphy sold 60 River Marsh Lane, Rhett's Bluff to Keith T. and Aline M. Robelen for $2.1 million.
Kiawah Development Partners LLC sold 434 Estuary Lane, Cassique to Steven J. Donohoe and Denise A. Graybill-Donohoe for $595,000.
Meggett
Terence T. Jenkins Jr. sold 4460 Parishville Road to Waties and Bacot Holdings LLC for $385,000.
Mount Pleasant/East Cooper
Charles G. Smith sold Unit 720 South Shelmore Blvd., Shelmore Village to Lundgren Management Group LLC for $486,500.
Gary Sporn and Sara Berkowitz sold Unit 207C, 1489 Cambridge Lakes Drive, Cambridge Lake to Susan P. and Glenn H. Mitchell for $283,600.
Lindsay Michelle Semenuk sold Unit A, 1140 Hidden Cove Drive, Snee Farm Lakes to Michael D. McGinnis for $254,000.
Carl B. McCants III and Gina T. McCants sold 543 Faulkner Drive, Alston Point to Jonathan Seth and Rebecca J. Robertson for $745,000.
Ronald and Theresa M. D'Alessandro sold 569 Antebellum Lane, Belle Hall Plantation to Andrea Miller for $395,000.
Richard M. and Robyn R. Hills sold 179 Revolution Drive, Belle Hall Plantation to Mary Jessey for $418,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2697 Arborcrest Court, Bridge Pointe as Richmond Cove to Jason Brooks and Ana Beatriz Parker for $681,801.
Kristen Mary Hermiz Dant sold 651 Bridlewood Lane to Kirstie B. and Thomas P. Jones for $350,000.
Timberland Capital Investments LLC sold 8067 Doar Road to Shoebox Holdings LLC for $1.1 million.
David J. and Shelly A. Palomaki sold 3732 Oconee Loop, Carolina Park to Chad R. and Natasha Lyn Martens for $672,000.
Joseph L. and Lynda A. Rowland sold 3700 Maidstone Drive, Carolina Park to Helen R. and Flash Kinloch for $495,000.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 1698 Banning St., Carolina Park to Jennifer M. and Verneil R. Phillips for $524,770.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 3753 Orion Lane, Carolina Park to Phillip Stephen and Lauren Elizabeth Emmert for $518,930.
Weekley Homes LLC sold 3557 Crosstrees Lane, Carolina Park to Robert D. and Lisa G. Brawner for $629,343.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 1689 Banning St., Carolina Park to Sonni K. Carlisle for $452,225.
Richard A. and Mary L. Rivadeneyra sold 3432 Yarmouth Drive, Carolina Park to Susan G. Angelo for $360,000.
Jan Christie Brown sold 1309 National Drive, Charleston National Country Club to Timothy and Diane M. Boyle for $465,000.
Helen L. Hewett sold 1305 Llewellyn Road, Chelsea Park to Catherine Howze for $340,000.
Carolyn B. Thomas sold 625 Williamson Drive, Cooper Estates to Egidio C. and Luchana P. Imbrogno for $309,000.
AH4R Properties LLC sold 3383 Lindner Lane, Cotton Creek at Planter's Pointe to Ann Morgan Detreville for $337,000.
Kelly M. Price sold 714 Creekside Drive, Creekside Park to Matthew Weller and Ashlee Householder Henney for $825,000.
Pare and Gran Industries Inc. sold 1553 Diamond Blvd., Crown Pointe to Michael and Leanne Lovin for $563,000.
Anthony S. and Christi M. Lasater sold 1592 Cypress Pointe Drive, Cypress Pointe at Dunes West to Michelle and Bryan McConnell for $405,000.
Heidi G. and John Schilpp sold 1459 Hamlin Park Circle, Hamlin Park to Thomas G. and Karen Marie Charette for $310,000.
Patrick W. and Alison L. O'Connor sold 4907 Sound View Drive, Hamlin Plantation to CEW Real Estate Holdings LLC for $1.3 million.
Ralph J. and Diane L. Guthrie sold 1110 Mainland Court, Harborgate Shores to S. Jamie Jefferies for $460,000.
Thomas C. and Megan C. Crumrine sold 354 Stringer Aly, Hidden Cove to Nicholas Pizzo Jr. for $515,000.
James W. and Eileen Morini sold 1900 Haviland Court, Indigo Chase to Robert Bernard Breskin for $550,000.
N. Roderick McGeachy III and Joan W. McGeachy sold 218 North Shelmore Blvd., I'On to Marianne Cooper Sanderson for $1.6 million.
Michael W. and Judith D. Naylor sold 130 West Shipyard Road, I'On to Mary Jane and George A. Toole Jr. for $758,000.
David C. and Elisabeth P. Berry sold 3322 Morningdale Drive, Ivy Hall to Rickey Allen and Elzabeth Anne Stafford for $330,000.
Charles J. Beckert III sold 1405 Crooked Pine Drive, Laurel Grove to Matthew K. Howard for $334,000.
SC Land Trust LLC sold 1564 Highway 41, Laurel Hill Plantation to Lilibeth and Soupharak Souvannarat for $390,000.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 1371 Honor Way, Liberty Cottages to Roy Franklin and Linda Kay Layman for $456,735.
Matthew C. and Keri Y. Peterson sold 2028 Prospect Hill Drive, Longpoint to Lauren S. Springs and Dennis M. Parker for $400,000.
Nathan W. and Marie C. Hall sold 1273 Pearwood Court, Magnolia Village to 449 Strategic Group LLC for $438,000.
Robert Daniel Cremer sold 3005 Riverwood Drive, Marsh Cove at Dunes West to David Feliciano-Merino and Paige Feliciano for $607,000.
John C. and Jessica Knebel sold 1440 Bloomingdale Lane, Marsh Walk at Park West to Charles J. Beckert III and Erica Beckert for $450,000.
Millie J. and Richard H. Haehl sold 478 Bramson Court, Moultrie Park to Jonathan E. Gray and Melissa C. Rodgers for $487,000.
Coastal Homes of Charleston LLC sold 954 Myrtle Court, Myrtle Acres to Betsy Anthony Davis for $425,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 1659 Red Tide Road, Oyster Point to Graham B. and Lindsey Jo Rambo for $1.3 million.
Ryan J. and Genevieve J. Sears sold 2327 Skyler Drive, Oyster Point to Matthew Keith Horton for $585,000.
David R. and Andrea R. Kinnear sold 2251 Skyler Drive, Oyster Point to Sarah C. and Andrew J. Blaho for $672,500.
Stanley P. and Dena M. Davis sold 2693 Palmetto Hall Blvd., Palmetto Hall at Dunes West to Patrick John Onufrak and Margaret Meredith Bentley for $382,000.
Douglas J. Lerczak sold 1837 Wellstead St., Pembroke at Andover at Park West to Christina R. Anthony for $550,000.
Gary L. and Kathryn G. Newkirk sold 1789 Wellstead St., Pembroke at Park West to Desert Park LLC for $445,000.
Dean E. and Kristen A. Holtby sold 1520 Oldenburg Drive, Pepper Plantation to Leland Davis and Sarah Elizabeth Brown for $375,000.
Edward J. and Lucy M. Dyckman sold 1350 Paint Horse Court, Pepper Plantation to Susan E. Coyne and Christine C. Davis for $339,500.
Jerri Small Vaughan sold 1521 Old Vintage Drive, Remley's Point to Daniel Hughes for $535,000.
James and Susan Doucher sold 2022 Shields Lane, Rivertowne to Michael and Edna Lowder for $612,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2890 Eddy Drive, Riverview at Dunes West to Celeste Moss for $367,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2874 Clearwater Drive, Riverview at Dunes West to Yvette A. Thomas for $553,262.
Ashley Cashon and Sean Hanratty sold 1202 Dingle Road, Royal Palms to Anthony L. and Laura J. Banks for $345,000.
Michael A. and Brooke N. Jones sold 1273 Dingle Road, Royal Palms to John Payne Crawford Jr. for $315,000.
Paula A. Gately sold 1257 Dingle Road, Royal Palms to Raymond D. Reynolds Jr. and Diana C. Cove for $300,000.
Ramsay M. Ravenel sold 101 Mary St. to Curtis D. Ravenel for $744,635.
Neil M. and Jackie K. Grey sold 2066 South Smokerise Way, Smokerise at Planter's Pointe to James Arnold and Sherry D. Bell for $440,000.
Robin Watson Levy sold 1060 Deleisseline Blvd., Snee Farm to Daniel R. and Melissa L. Barone for $680,000.
Luther S. and Debbie S. Wright sold 1135 Snap Dragon Court, Snee Farm Gardens to Lisa D. and Brian A. Chappell for $397,000.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 1419 Stratton Place, Stratton by the Sound to Alexandria L. and Brian A. Rogers for $485,000.
James R. and Amanda T. Shea sold 1862 Falling Creek Circle, Sweetgrass to Matthew N. Brown and Sarah E. Hooper for $393,500.
C.E.W. Properties LLC sold 261 Mossy Oak Way, The Courtyard at Belle Hall Plantation to Jeremy M. and Michelle A. Hannum for $435,000.
Hillary E. Dabrasky sold 2276 Kings Gate Lane, The Gates at Dunes West to Robert A. and Nancy C. Meara for $259,000.
Peggy and Dorothy Horner sold 3363 Queensgate Way, The Gates at Park West to Patrick E. and Alyson J. Hurley for $255,000.
William C. Shoemaker sold 3157 Linksland Road, The Glen at St. Andrews Place of Charleston National Country Club to Linda H. Ambrose for $398,000.
Andre and Carey Gattyan sold 3051 Yachtsman Drive, The Harbour at Dunes West to Andre Friedrich and Darcy Lynn Bellerjeau for $863,000.
Robert C. Miller sold 2900 River Vista Way, The Harbour at Dunes West to Gary O. and Theresa A. Reiersen for $1.1 million.
Rick and Bernadette Keesler sold 3011 River Vista Way, The Harbour at Dunes West to Robert A. Beauchemin and Kelly L. Laycock for $710,000.
Patrick J. and Maria D. O’Shaughnessy sold 4021 Conant Road, The Preston at Park West to Paul Jessey for $326,000.
Michael P. and Gretchen F. Bunker sold 1856 West Canning Drive, Winterbrooke at Park West to Christopher C. and Jaclyn M. Cook for $642,500.
North Charleston
SK Squared sold 1495 Attaway St., Charleston Farms to Generic Holdings LLC for $600,000.
Victor Kiu Wong sold 2611 Ashley Phosphate Road to New China Inc. for $1.1 million.
Reyne Espy sold 1038 Hunley Waters Circle to Jason H. and Christine C. Thornton for $365,000.
Neil A. Bansil and Pamela M. Collier-Bansil sold 5142 Celtic Drive, Oak Terrace Preserve to Juan Camilo and Kelly Woodward Medina for $432,000.
CK Development Group LLC sold 4640 Winona St., Wando Woods at Ashley Oaks to DKJC Properties LLC for $299,900.
Seabrook Island
Penny Dietrich sold 3001 Hidden Oak Drive to Timothy H. and Vickie H. Bibee for $650,000.
Paul H. Adkins sold 3103 Marsh Gate Drive to Noitka Building LLC for $3.5 million.
Charles C. and Adriane E. Banks sold 2455 Seabrook Island Road to Christopher S. Tanner for $799,000.
Clarkson B. and Judith B. McLean sold 2480 Cat Tail Pond to Jeffrey D. and Alison H. Armor for $995,000.
Stephen H. Pollock and Barbara B. Montagu-Pollock sold 3123 Seabrook Island Road to Loren L. and Marian C. Chamberlain for $952,000.
Michael Alan Gramz sold 712 Spinnaker Beachhouse to Francis Richard Schmitt for $510,000.
Harry Lindsay III and Kimela J. Lindsay sold 1105 Summerwind Lane, Summer Wind Cottages to Jean M. and Thomas Michael Jones for $307,000.
Sullivan’s Island
D & D Investments LLC sold 3009 Marshall Blvd. to Terminix Service Inc. for $418,000.
Steven E. and Lynne V. Hamontree sold 956 Osceola Ave. to David R. and Sonya Miller for $3.2 million.
Jennifer A. and Joshua A. Johnson sold 1602 Poe Ave. to Nestor and Annemarie Worobetz for $1.3 million.
Summerville
Jean W. and Richard P. Southworth sold 205 Brutus Lane, The Pines at Gahagan to Deborah Rae and John Charles Mac Vie for $319,900.
West Ashley/St. Andrews
Dana S. and Sandra Occhiuzzi sold 2831 Conservancy Lane, Carolina Bay to Brandon Matthew and Samantha Lee Greene for $334,500.
Cara Hughes-McBroom sold 412 Millcreek Drive, Geddes Hall to Robert K. and Deborah J. Hertel for $340,000.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 147 Claret Cup Way, Grand Terrace at Grand Oaks to Kathleen Ahearn for $274,950.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 133 Claret Cup Way, Grand Terrace at Grand Oaks to Tamara Trapier and James Scott Brown for $286,180.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 131 Claret Cup Way, Grand Terrace at Grand Oaks to Tiffany Wasden for $274,900.
Janice Thompson Moniz sold 2346 Maclaura Hall Ave. to Raymond L. and Laura S. Crosby for $360,000.
Richard John Shaw sold 3151 Mulan Lane, Magnolia Bluff to Chad Quinn for $346,000.
Lucretia G. Townsend sold 812 Saint Dennis Drive, Moreland to Finest City Home Buyers Inc. for $325,000.
Marjorie Property Investors LLC sold 38 Rice Drive, North Forest Acres to Maren B. Trochmann and David J. Pulliam for $320,000.
Dennis J. Franklin sold 318 Hollywood Drive, Parkwood Estates to William Cole and James P. Shannon for $345,000.
Lester S. Schwartz sold 2343 Ashley River Road to 2343 Ashley River Road LLC for $275,000.
Neil D. Vaughan sold 3169 Cold Harbor Way, Rice Field at Carolina Bay to Sonette Myburgh for $299,000.
Stobo Holdings LLC sold 1020 Blockade Runner Court, Schieveling Plantation to Mary C. and Ryan A. Kunitzer for $382,920.
Glenn D. Reid and Nichole C. Arcalas sold 658 Ponderosa Drive to Erin M. Edwards and Daniel A. Bundt for $252,000.
Jeffery P. Doss sold 1609 Indaba Way, Tidewater at Carolina Bay to Debra Denning Chism for $279,000.
Donald and Lynne Langella sold 40 Berkeley Road, Windermere to Colm J. Ford for $510,000.
Fernando and Karen A. Lozada sold 2161 Ashley Cooper Lane, Woodlands to Megan Reid-Campbell for $345,000.
Berkeley County
The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between Sept. 16-20.
Bonneau
Nicholas V. Lucarelli sold 109 Mini Farm Road to Bryan W. Brooks for $350,000.
Charleston
Beazer Homes LLC sold 107 Rowans Creek Drive, Marshes at Cooper River Townhomes to Tonya S. Whitehead for $271,400.
Beazer Homes LLC sold 533 Amalie Farms Drive, Saint Thomas Preserve to Emilie B. Woody and Wendy L. Anderson for $514,520.
Beazer Homes LLC sold 525 Amalie Farms Drive, Saint Thomas Preserve to Elizabeth K. Gallagher and Dustin J. D'Angelo for $485,605.
Eastwood Construction LLC sold 419 Topsail Court, The Landings at Sweetwater to Rachel C. Allison and Jesse Freeman for $564,415.
Eastwood Construction LLC sold 410 Topsail Court, The Landings at Sweetwater to Bruce Eric and Megan Elizabeth Luzier for $476,875.
George W. Adams Jr. sold 1209 Wando Shores Drive, The Peninsula to Constance Pauline and Stephen Robert O'Conner for $265,900.
Daniel Island
Daniel Island Assoc. LLC sold 145 Nobels Point St., Daniel Island Park to Victoria Ann Murphy and Lindsay Michelle Trulaske for $660,000.
Foster Equity LLC sold Unit 105, 125 Pier View St. to Helen Johnson Hudson for $305,000.
Gary Mack Ray sold 1540 Mitchell Wharf St., Smythe Park to Marc Stephen and Tania Violeta Sternberg for $681,800.
Goose Creek
Benjamin Wyndham sold 104 Thousand Oaks Circle, Crowfield to Levi C. Valence and Emily E. Miller for $297,000.
Brian E. Moore sold 242 Urbano Lane, Montague Plantation to Carey D. and Chante Ambreonia Wright for $299,900.
Daniel S. Hoffman sold 100 Carter Drive, Crowfield to Jose Rodriguez Barcelata and Tosha Rodriguez for $259,900.
Ginger Bevis sold 194 Winding Rock Road, Crowfield to Sutton James Wilson and Paulina Rose Neukuckatz for $287,000.
Howard D. Brewer II sold 781 Hamlet Circle, Hamlets to Tony R. and Laura A. Ingram for $252,000.
Jeffrey Georgeson sold 117 Haleswood Circle to Jason and Donna Scaffidi for $377,918.
Lennar Corp. sold 201 Daniels Creek Circle, Liberty Village to William L. and Ashley L. Pummill for $250,335.
Lennar Corp. sold 207 Daniels Creek Circle, Liberty Village to Carl Mark and Rachel Marie Satton for $254,845.
Lennar Corp. sold 106 Daniels Creek Circle, Liberty Village to Allyson Lee Perry for $301,485.
Hanahan
Caitlin Jayne Lisiecki sold 7450 Northgate Drive, Tanner Plantation to Courtney Diane Campbell and Morgan Elizabeth Kilgallen for $285,000.
Harry M. Brabham sold 1003 Lepley Road, Berkeley Hills to Martin F. Brabham for $303,000.
Johnny R. Reed Jr. sold 1098 Stonehenge Drive, Dominion Hills to Chris J. and Nyssa A. S. Halford for $324,559.
Justin D. Nightengale sold 1007 Steelechase Lane, Carlton Place to Joseph B. and Jessica E. Fackler for $276,000.
Lauren Hanson sold 7414 Northgate Drive, Tanner Plantation to David W. Kuhlman for $305,000.
Pamela Denise Perrella sold 1302 Windover Run, Tanner Plantation to John M. Wierman for $267,000.
SM Charleston LLC sold 2009 Codorus Lane, Estates at Bowen to Robert Anthony and Megann L. Spragis for $356,702.
William K. Barrow sold 1054 Dominion Drive, Dominion Hills to Justin and Brianna Kaldenbach for $389,000.
Huger
Near Zero Energy Homes LLC sold 175 Brightwood Drive to Rolando Garcia II for $280,000.
Near Zero Energy Homes LLC sold 155 Brightwood Drive, Brightwood to James Brent and Vicki D. Viers for $266,490.
Moncks Corner
Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 121 Sugeree Drive, Riverstone to Shelton J. Foxworth for $259,990.
Eastwood Construction LLC sold 320 Silverleaf Lane, Cypress Grove to Richard T. Cox Jr. for $290,000.
Hunter Quinn Homes LLC sold 233 Whirlaway Drive, The Paddock at Fairmont South to Jeffery and Rebecca Cox for $281,160.
James E. Foster sold 2008 Rock Fish Road to Kristina K. and Ian Patrick Cross for $625,000.
Michael Robert McDonald sold 534 Pendleton Drive, Foxbank to William D. and Dana L. Jacobs for $310,000.
Next Deal LLC sold 219 Carolina Ave. to Jayson Woodcox and Todd Smith for $485,000.
Summerville
Beazer Homes LLC sold 227 Bering Lane, Jasmine Point to Paul A. and Courtney N. Veiga for $377,990.
Cynthia Marie Buchheit sold 718 Redbud Lane, Cane Bay to Katherine Richardson for $339,900.
DR Horton Inc. sold 212 Seaworthy St., West Lake to Kolton F. and Candace M. Short for $379,900.
DR Horton Inc. sold 215 Seaworthy St., West Lake to Valerie J. Glatz-Sholly and James G. Sholly for $369,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 201 Rhodes Court, Meridian to Travis D. and Breezy S. Bernheisel for $295,900.
Danielle Mates sold 455 Brick Kiln Drive, Branch Creek to Samuel Chase Mason and Sarah Rebecca Cokeley Mason for $390,500.
Dianne Griffin sold 462 Eastern Isle Ave., Cane Bay to Michael W. Trefethen for $260,000.
Douglas P. Schweikhart sold 192 Lindera Preserve Blvd., Cane Bay to Thomas A. and Rhynne E. Owens for $355,000.
Earl Rickey Mackey sold 211 Caspian Court to James Konrad and Leanne Michelle Sveling for $385,000.
First Team Construction Inc. sold 1249 Old Dairy Road, Arcady Woods to Michael Brandon and Sharilyn Smith Askins for $250,000.
Gilbert Michel Delagnes sold 275 Calm Water Way, Cane Bay to Martin P. and Karol P. Chadwick for $325,000.
Gregory J. Hallinan sold 200 Loch Lomond St., Mendenhall to Brianne Michelle and Ryan Mueller for $285,000
Jeffrey D. Williams sold 323 Saucer Road, Cane Bay to Joshua W. and Kristi M. Grant for $264,000
Joseph Paul Fread sold 313 Witch Hazel St., Cane Bay to Kimberly A. and Dwight David Kjederquist for $355,000.
K Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Lakes of Cane Bay LLC sold 611 Beach Way, Cane Bay to Anne B. Goetze for $313,700.
K Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Lakes of Cane Bay LLC sold 205 Marina Shores Court, Cane Bay to Kathleen W. and Todd Harris for $476,494.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 123 Beargrass Lane, Cane Bay to Joseph Reid and Elisha Chrisco for $278,020.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 111 Stagecoach Ave., Cane Bay to Jennifer L. Ritz and Michael J. Ranalletta for $284,285.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 309 Blue Shadows Court, Cane Bay to Jordan R. Chamberlain for $283,010.
Melissa R. Perry sold 271 Overcup Loop, Cane Bay to Kwamaine Lamar Young for $344,900.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 211 Maple Valley Road, Nexton to Earl Lee and Mary Frances Fields for $407,340.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 207 Maple Valley Road, Nexton to George C. Kuzmiskas and Mandy M. Zeigler-Kuzmiskas for $441,485.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 116 Potters Pass Drive, Nexton to John Patrick and Patricia Ann Lenihan for $464,415.
Scottie K. Riffle sold 113 Calm Water Way, Cane Bay to Hunter Holt and Danielle Vickery Smoak for $304,700.
True Homes LLC sold 399 Dunlin Drive, Nexton to Marcella Harley-Jones for $258,200.
True Homes LLC sold 401 Dunlin Drive, Nexton to Shane Alexander Miller for $298,195.
Wando
Chato Fernando Gonzales sold 109 Indigo Marsh Circle, Nelliefield Plantation to Whitney Hoertz and Tyler Gary for $321,000.
Eastwood Construction LLC sold 417 Topsail Court, The Landings at Sweetwater to Thomas and Lindy Croft for $443,905.
Dorchester County
The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between Sept. 16-20.
Ladson
DR Horton Inc sold 4830 Meeting Oaks Drive, McKewn to Cuong Le and Ngoc Quan Tran for $278,244.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 4810 Black Cherry St., Coosaw Preserve to Shawn H. and Lori C. Price for $329,785.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 9708 Shortleaf Pine Drive, Coosaw Preserve to Shannon Monique Adams for $366,000.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 9706 Shortleaf Pine Drive, Coosaw Preserve to Farrah Jean and Frederick Robert Stevens for $382,000.
North Charleston
Edgar Laboy Jr. sold 5378 Westchester Place, Appian Landing to Kenneth Holman and Stacy Nicole Common for $260,000.
Guy Bernard Chanda sold 1033 Hunley Waters Circle, Pepperidge to Michael K. Ball for $292,500.
Madhu K. Nair sold 4204 Magnolia Court, Coosaw Creek Country Club to Gerald Fleer for $469,000.
Ridgeville
Mark David Hewett sold 1007 Bridlewood Farms Parkway. to Jennifer C. and Justice Lee Madrell for $295,000.
Summerville
Anthony S. Ardito sold 9116 Wildflower Way, Farm at Wescott to William Floyd and Amanda Adelina Armstrong for $250,000.
Clayton Ferguson Bazzle sold 102 Huntsman Court, Quail Arbor to Maria K. and Wallace W. Gabriele for $255,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 4830 Harvest Moon Court, Farm at Wescott to Arlene Burnett for $265,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 520 Kilarney Road, Pine Forest to Mary Ann and Robert B Ewing for $335,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 704 Kilarney Road, Pine Forest to Alexis Tecosky for $295,000.
Daniel Tyler Prentice sold 717 North Hickory St., Daniels Orchard to Mary P. and Jeffery A. Bowers for $332,500.
Floyd Kyle Mitchell sold 5102 Barrymore Lane, Wescott Plantation to Charles and Ryan Soderlund for $315,000.
Iron Gate Homes LLC sold 104 Paris Lane to Matthew Dale and Desiree Erin Litchman for $360,000.
John O. Mahaffey sold 106 Mulberry Hill, Irongate to Melissa R. and Jonathan S. Poelker for $275,000.
John O'Rourke sold 5236 Lenora Drive, Wescott Plantation to Jeffry and Melissa Pagayanan for $289,900.
Monica Kirkland sold 162 Gaslight Blvd., Reminisce to Gregory L. and Linda Lee Sylvander for $270,000.
Sandra L. Mixson sold 5259 Lenora Drive, Wescott Plantation to Dallas Brozena and Amy Michele Philipson for $310,000.
SC Revitalize LLC sold 110 Chessington Circle, Briarwood to Kathryn H. and Keith W. Weatherford for $257,800.
Steven L. Hartman sold 110 Cantering Hills Lane to Jason D. and Melissa Imlay for $330,000.
Votaw LLC sold 207 Savannah Round, Irongate to Yudong Zhu for $250,000.