real estate transactions
Buy Now

Real estate transactions for Sunday, November 24, 2019. File/Grace Beahm Alford/Staff

 File/Grace Beahm Alford/Staff

Charleston County

The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between Sept. 16-20.

Awendaw

William T. and Deidre B. Crockett sold 7951 Doar Road to 4N Hauling LLC for $1.1 million.

Charleston

Robert J. Casale sold Unit TH1, 8 Prioleau St., Factors Walk to Christopher Robin Egan for $1.2 million.

399 Huger St LLC sold Unit J, 37 Flood St. to Thomas J. and Marianna Martel for $460,000.

Samuel M. and Ashley A. Reeves sold Unit 63 Rutledge Ave., Berkeley Court to Robert Bruce Williams IV and Jennifer Marie Williams for $420,000.

Steven M. and Gail P. Anastasion sold Unit 709, 1 King St., Fort Sumter House to Janice Hyde Tucker for $915,000.

Janice Hyde Tucker sold Unit 405, 1 King St., Fort Sumter House to Granice L. Geyer and Skottowe W. Smith for $792,000.

Marvin I. Oberman sold 2318 Sunnyside Ave. to Robert Scott and Maggie Marie Stamps for $690,581.

Midwest Urban Partners LLC sold 281 East Bay St. to Jorg N. Steyskal for $700,000.

Eugene F. Wambold and Wells Fargo Bank N.A. sold 26 Queen St. to David C. Trachtenberg and Rick Wilson for $1.6 million.

Leslie J. and Haywood W. Power sold 18 Pitt St., Harleston Village to Drama Apartments LLC for $716,500.

The Gathering at Morris Square LLC sold 42 Dereef Court, Morris Square to Edward J. and Kimberly A. Howard for $575,500.

The Gathering at Morris Square LLC sold 15 Dereef Court, Morris Square to Robert S. and Suzanne R. Purvis for $607,500.

William Bradford Dunson III sold 13 Perry St. to James Grant Barnes for $600,000.

Brian M. and Marie L. Saal Koob sold 35 Poinsette St. to Edward Mills for $390,000.

207 West Poplar LLC sold 207 West Poplar St., Riverside Park to 207 W Poplar LLC for $630,000.

Joseph D. Caughman sold 219 Gordon St., Wagener Terrace to Michael E. and Jessie June Hatfield for $575,000.

Edisto Island

Charles J. Kreidler sold 8686 Peters Point Road, Plantation Edisto to Donald R. and Martha A. Porter for $1.1 million.

Folly Beach

Samuel George Ogden sold 67 Mariner's Cay Drive, Mariner's Cay Racquet and Yacht Club to Christopher Anthony Santos for $353,000.

Carol G. Ferguson sold 2 Sumter Drive, East Folly Beach Shores to Mark L. and Rita J. Weaver for $925,000.

Lauer Development LLC sold 211 West Hudson Ave. to John and Michelle Bojescul for $759,000.

JandA Assoc. LLC sold 903 West Ashley Ave. to Troy Patrick and Linda Lu Reese Kosal for $1.3 million.

Hollywood

Steve A. Russell sold 5551 Highway 162 to Daniel V. Sluce for $499,900.

Isle of Palms

Linda Louise Rohrman sold Unit 9510 Palmetto Drive, Wild Dunes Ocean Club to Curtis and Carolyn Eshelman for $817,000.

Grant M. and Paje S. Crawford sold 10 Fairway Oaks Lane to S. Bryan Stevens and G. Allen Owens Jr. for $800,000.

David M. and Melissa S. Crosby sold 917 Palm Blvd. to Terrill N. and Sarie C. Tuten for $1.8 million.

Shuler Family L.P. sold 1001 Palm Blvd. to Hartley Watson Cooper for $1.6 million.

Arlen G. Petersen sold 24 Morgans Cove Drive, Wild Dunes to Richard L. and Cynthia Farley for $750,000.

Patrick and Dianna Garner sold 20 Dune Ridge Lane, Wild Dunes Beach and Racquet Club to Scott A. and Yvonne L. Turner for $990,000.

James Island

Stobo Holdings LLC sold Unit C, 35 Brockman Drive, Pelican Cove to Keith Borg for $250,465.

Rose C. Hamm Rowland sold 739 Condon Drive, Battery Point to Kathleen E. Hatfield for $475,000.

Robert M. Whatley Jr. and Susan A. Whatley sold 1130 Wayfarer Lane, Bayview Farms to Brian R. and Elizabeth M. Donehue for $550,000.

Kenneth O. and Deann B. Grayson sold 1313 Salt Marsh Cove, Bayview Farms to Elizabeth A. Jablonski and Matthew G. Thomas for $460,000.

Courtney A. and Anthony R. Case sold 821 West Madison Ave. to Salina Moseley Lawson for $310,000.

2045 Cheraw LLC sold 2045 Cheraw Drive, Chesterfield to Justin S. Clark for $268,000.

Christein W. Patterson sold 761 Larkwood Road, Dellwood to Sarah V. and Timothy P. Murray for $369,000.

Justin G. Schaay and Janneke Vreede-Schaay sold 451 Cheves Drive, Dogwood Park to Perry M. Buckner IV and Amy Green Buckner for $570,000.

Stephanie Ann Montgomery and Andrew W. Harbrecht sold 1003 Harbortowne Road, Harbor Woods to Caleb Coker for $465,000.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 821 Porcari St., Harborwalk to Renae M. Brooks for $329,690.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 107 Alder Circle, Kings Flat to Shawn and Dawn Lynn Heinen for $528,591.

Joshua C. Eboch and Kendra L. Tidwell sold 829 Weir St., Lawton Bluff to Silvia Roxana Tandeciarz and Pablo Yanez for $380,000.

Scot M. O'Bryan sold 1322 Mapleton Ave. to Alicia Michelle Lee for $313,000.

Joseph Norton sold 1414 Fort Johnson Road, Oakcrest to Joseph and Tana Dukes for $315,000.

SC Asset Management Co. LLC sold 2017 Paul Chavis Lane to Christopher and Heather Marcelli for $650,000.

Del Diversified Inc. sold 7 Old Summer House Road to Richard and Christina Silipigni for $834,687.

Raymond D. Marfino sold 11 Forde Row, Rivers Point to Phillip Andrew Wadl for $310,000.

Susan G. Gladden sold 858 Mikell Drive, Stiles Point to Tyler Smith and Elizabeth Pearman Dockery for $383,500.

Mungo Homes Coastal Division Properties LLC sold 509 Yellow Tower Terrace, The Village at Stiles Point to Janice Lynn Clark for $672,325.

Frank McMahon and Georgette M. Smith sold 1666 Back Creek Road, The Village of Secessionville to Vinayak Rohan for $730,000.

Johns Island

Andrew C. and Chelsea P. Gault sold 1488 Milldam Pass, Brownswood Village to Derek and Georgann Brousseau for $310,000.

Kaisen Investments LLC sold 3377 Walter Drive, Cedar Springs to Christopher Adam Farmer for $340,000.

Emily A. Laplante sold 1558 Fishbone Drive, Fenwick Hills to Richard G. and Shandy B. Watson for $364,500.

Freshfields Convenience Store LLC sold 225 Freshfields Drive, Freshfield Village to NW Freshfields LLC for $1.4 million.

Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 604 Mclernon Trace, Marshview Commons to Brandon K and Crystal M. Jewell for $260,000.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 1834 Whisperwood Road, Oakfield to Alanah F. Wray for $489,115.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2130 Colson Lane, Oakfield to Edward Frank Bandarovich for $320,915.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 1909 Zonny Moss Drive, Oakfield to Rayphael Sebastian Hardy for $313,215.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2099 Utsey St., Oakfield to Robert Gordon and Ellison Baker Black for $398,090.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2046 Utsey St., Oakfield to Stephen M. and Ann Marie B. Littlefield for $404,540.

Carolyn L. Ferrell and Louise Turrentine sold 1365 Whippoorwill Farm Road, Ravens Point Plantation to James Edward and Regina C. Fitzgerald for $450,000.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 4021 Brown Trout Drive, St. Johns Lake to Betsy F. and David R. Miller for $368,110.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 3503 Great Egret Drive, St. Johns Lake to Cory and Lauren Cartier for $336,740.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 3461 Great Egret Drive, St. Johns Lake to Kathleen E. Johnson for $362,550.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 5045 Catfish Loop, St. Johns Lake to Russell S. and Maria Van Swol for $288,525.

Dustin and Kathy S. Speights sold 2857 Summertrees Blvd. to Martin Scott and Sharon Ballard for $250,000.

Daniel S. Blary sold 1229 Updyke Drive, Swygert's Landing to Michael G. Curtis for $347,930.

Mungo Homes Coastal Division Properties LLC sold 1683 Emmets Road, The Oaks at St. Johns Crossing to Florence Marie O'Donnell for $300,000.

Mungo Homes Coastal Division Properties LLC sold 1665 Emmets Road, The Oaks at St. Johns Crossing to Sara Elizabeth and Joseph Anthony Tracey III for $291,090.

Ronald E. Acierno and Melba Alexandra Hernandez Tejada sold 2505 Watercrest Lane, The Pointe at Headquarters Island Plantation to Jason Randall and Leigh Ann White for $532,000.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 1887 Halle Road, The Villages at St. Johns Woods to Anthony and Charlene Barrasso for $373,815.

DR Horton Inc. sold 1287 Hammrick Lane, Woodbury Park to Tracy M. Simoneau for $385,000.

Kiawah Island

Kevin S. and Lynnann Windsor sold 19 Ocean Green Drive to 19 Ocean Green LLC for $975,000.

J. Grier and Rebecca P. Bomar sold 38 Sunlet Bend, Inlet Cove Club to Michael and Karen Brothers for $620,000.

Joanne Jones sold 11 Ocean Green Drive, Ocean Green to William R. and Stacy M. Seyle for $1.3 million.

Joseph A. and Linda T. Pezzullo sold 539 Oyster Rake Drive to Oyster Rake LLC for $987,500.

Richard E. Murphy sold 60 River Marsh Lane, Rhett's Bluff to Keith T. and Aline M. Robelen for $2.1 million.

Kiawah Development Partners LLC sold 434 Estuary Lane, Cassique to Steven J. Donohoe and Denise A. Graybill-Donohoe for $595,000.

Meggett

Terence T. Jenkins Jr. sold 4460 Parishville Road to Waties and Bacot Holdings LLC for $385,000.

Mount Pleasant/East Cooper

Charles G. Smith sold Unit 720 South Shelmore Blvd., Shelmore Village to Lundgren Management Group LLC for $486,500.

Gary Sporn and Sara Berkowitz sold Unit 207C, 1489 Cambridge Lakes Drive, Cambridge Lake to Susan P. and Glenn H. Mitchell for $283,600.

Lindsay Michelle Semenuk sold Unit A, 1140 Hidden Cove Drive, Snee Farm Lakes to Michael D. McGinnis for $254,000.

Carl B. McCants III and Gina T. McCants sold 543 Faulkner Drive, Alston Point to Jonathan Seth and Rebecca J. Robertson for $745,000.

Ronald and Theresa M. D'Alessandro sold 569 Antebellum Lane, Belle Hall Plantation to Andrea Miller for $395,000.

Richard M. and Robyn R. Hills sold 179 Revolution Drive, Belle Hall Plantation to Mary Jessey for $418,000.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2697 Arborcrest Court, Bridge Pointe as Richmond Cove to Jason Brooks and Ana Beatriz Parker for $681,801.

Kristen Mary Hermiz Dant sold 651 Bridlewood Lane to Kirstie B. and Thomas P. Jones for $350,000.

Timberland Capital Investments LLC sold 8067 Doar Road to Shoebox Holdings LLC for $1.1 million.

David J. and Shelly A. Palomaki sold 3732 Oconee Loop, Carolina Park to Chad R. and Natasha Lyn Martens for $672,000.

Joseph L. and Lynda A. Rowland sold 3700 Maidstone Drive, Carolina Park to Helen R. and Flash Kinloch for $495,000.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 1698 Banning St., Carolina Park to Jennifer M. and Verneil R. Phillips for $524,770.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 3753 Orion Lane, Carolina Park to Phillip Stephen and Lauren Elizabeth Emmert for $518,930.

Weekley Homes LLC sold 3557 Crosstrees Lane, Carolina Park to Robert D. and Lisa G. Brawner for $629,343.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 1689 Banning St., Carolina Park to Sonni K. Carlisle for $452,225.

Richard A. and Mary L. Rivadeneyra sold 3432 Yarmouth Drive, Carolina Park to Susan G. Angelo for $360,000.

Jan Christie Brown sold 1309 National Drive, Charleston National Country Club to Timothy and Diane M. Boyle for $465,000.

Helen L. Hewett sold 1305 Llewellyn Road, Chelsea Park to Catherine Howze for $340,000.

Carolyn B. Thomas sold 625 Williamson Drive, Cooper Estates to Egidio C. and Luchana P. Imbrogno for $309,000.

AH4R Properties LLC sold 3383 Lindner Lane, Cotton Creek at Planter's Pointe to Ann Morgan Detreville for $337,000.

Kelly M. Price sold 714 Creekside Drive, Creekside Park to Matthew Weller and Ashlee Householder Henney for $825,000.

Pare and Gran Industries Inc. sold 1553 Diamond Blvd., Crown Pointe to Michael and Leanne Lovin for $563,000.

Anthony S. and Christi M. Lasater sold 1592 Cypress Pointe Drive, Cypress Pointe at Dunes West to Michelle and Bryan McConnell for $405,000.

Heidi G. and John Schilpp sold 1459 Hamlin Park Circle, Hamlin Park to Thomas G. and Karen Marie Charette for $310,000.

Patrick W. and Alison L. O'Connor sold 4907 Sound View Drive, Hamlin Plantation to CEW Real Estate Holdings LLC for $1.3 million.

Ralph J. and Diane L. Guthrie sold 1110 Mainland Court, Harborgate Shores to S. Jamie Jefferies for $460,000.

Thomas C. and Megan C. Crumrine sold 354 Stringer Aly, Hidden Cove to Nicholas Pizzo Jr. for $515,000.

James W. and Eileen Morini sold 1900 Haviland Court, Indigo Chase to Robert Bernard Breskin for $550,000.

N. Roderick McGeachy III and Joan W. McGeachy sold 218 North Shelmore Blvd., I'On to Marianne Cooper Sanderson for $1.6 million.

Michael W. and Judith D. Naylor sold 130 West Shipyard Road, I'On to Mary Jane and George A. Toole Jr. for $758,000.

David C. and Elisabeth P. Berry sold 3322 Morningdale Drive, Ivy Hall to Rickey Allen and Elzabeth Anne Stafford for $330,000.

Charles J. Beckert III sold 1405 Crooked Pine Drive, Laurel Grove to Matthew K. Howard for $334,000.

SC Land Trust LLC sold 1564 Highway 41, Laurel Hill Plantation to Lilibeth and Soupharak Souvannarat for $390,000.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 1371 Honor Way, Liberty Cottages to Roy Franklin and Linda Kay Layman for $456,735.

Matthew C. and Keri Y. Peterson sold 2028 Prospect Hill Drive, Longpoint to Lauren S. Springs and Dennis M. Parker for $400,000.

Nathan W. and Marie C. Hall sold 1273 Pearwood Court, Magnolia Village to 449 Strategic Group LLC for $438,000.

Robert Daniel Cremer sold 3005 Riverwood Drive, Marsh Cove at Dunes West to David Feliciano-Merino and Paige Feliciano for $607,000.

John C. and Jessica Knebel sold 1440 Bloomingdale Lane, Marsh Walk at Park West to Charles J. Beckert III and Erica Beckert for $450,000.

Millie J. and Richard H. Haehl sold 478 Bramson Court, Moultrie Park to Jonathan E. Gray and Melissa C. Rodgers for $487,000.

Coastal Homes of Charleston LLC sold 954 Myrtle Court, Myrtle Acres to Betsy Anthony Davis for $425,000.

DR Horton Inc. sold 1659 Red Tide Road, Oyster Point to Graham B. and Lindsey Jo Rambo for $1.3 million.

Ryan J. and Genevieve J. Sears sold 2327 Skyler Drive, Oyster Point to Matthew Keith Horton for $585,000.

David R. and Andrea R. Kinnear sold 2251 Skyler Drive, Oyster Point to Sarah C. and Andrew J. Blaho for $672,500.

Stanley P. and Dena M. Davis sold 2693 Palmetto Hall Blvd., Palmetto Hall at Dunes West to Patrick John Onufrak and Margaret Meredith Bentley for $382,000.

Douglas J. Lerczak sold 1837 Wellstead St., Pembroke at Andover at Park West to Christina R. Anthony for $550,000.

Gary L. and Kathryn G. Newkirk sold 1789 Wellstead St., Pembroke at Park West to Desert Park LLC for $445,000.

Dean E. and Kristen A. Holtby sold 1520 Oldenburg Drive, Pepper Plantation to Leland Davis and Sarah Elizabeth Brown for $375,000.

Edward J. and Lucy M. Dyckman sold 1350 Paint Horse Court, Pepper Plantation to Susan E. Coyne and Christine C. Davis for $339,500.

Jerri Small Vaughan sold 1521 Old Vintage Drive, Remley's Point to Daniel Hughes for $535,000.

James and Susan Doucher sold 2022 Shields Lane, Rivertowne to Michael and Edna Lowder for $612,000.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2890 Eddy Drive, Riverview at Dunes West to Celeste Moss for $367,000.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2874 Clearwater Drive, Riverview at Dunes West to Yvette A. Thomas for $553,262.

Ashley Cashon and Sean Hanratty sold 1202 Dingle Road, Royal Palms to Anthony L. and Laura J. Banks for $345,000.

Michael A. and Brooke N. Jones sold 1273 Dingle Road, Royal Palms to John Payne Crawford Jr. for $315,000.

Paula A. Gately sold 1257 Dingle Road, Royal Palms to Raymond D. Reynolds Jr. and Diana C. Cove for $300,000.

Ramsay M. Ravenel sold 101 Mary St. to Curtis D. Ravenel for $744,635.

Neil M. and Jackie K. Grey sold 2066 South Smokerise Way, Smokerise at Planter's Pointe to James Arnold and Sherry D. Bell for $440,000.

Robin Watson Levy sold 1060 Deleisseline Blvd., Snee Farm to Daniel R. and Melissa L. Barone for $680,000.

Luther S. and Debbie S. Wright sold 1135 Snap Dragon Court, Snee Farm Gardens to Lisa D. and Brian A. Chappell for $397,000.

Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 1419 Stratton Place, Stratton by the Sound to Alexandria L. and Brian A. Rogers for $485,000.

James R. and Amanda T. Shea sold 1862 Falling Creek Circle, Sweetgrass to Matthew N. Brown and Sarah E. Hooper for $393,500.

C.E.W. Properties LLC sold 261 Mossy Oak Way, The Courtyard at Belle Hall Plantation to Jeremy M. and Michelle A. Hannum for $435,000.

Hillary E. Dabrasky sold 2276 Kings Gate Lane, The Gates at Dunes West to Robert A. and Nancy C. Meara for $259,000.

Peggy and Dorothy Horner sold 3363 Queensgate Way, The Gates at Park West to Patrick E. and Alyson J. Hurley for $255,000.

William C. Shoemaker sold 3157 Linksland Road, The Glen at St. Andrews Place of Charleston National Country Club to Linda H. Ambrose for $398,000.

Andre and Carey Gattyan sold 3051 Yachtsman Drive, The Harbour at Dunes West to Andre Friedrich and Darcy Lynn Bellerjeau for $863,000.

Robert C. Miller sold 2900 River Vista Way, The Harbour at Dunes West to Gary O. and Theresa A. Reiersen for $1.1 million.

Rick and Bernadette Keesler sold 3011 River Vista Way, The Harbour at Dunes West to Robert A. Beauchemin and Kelly L. Laycock for $710,000.

Patrick J. and Maria D. O’Shaughnessy sold 4021 Conant Road, The Preston at Park West to Paul Jessey for $326,000.

Michael P. and Gretchen F. Bunker sold 1856 West Canning Drive, Winterbrooke at Park West to Christopher C. and Jaclyn M. Cook for $642,500.

North Charleston

SK Squared sold 1495 Attaway St., Charleston Farms to Generic Holdings LLC for $600,000.

Victor Kiu Wong sold 2611 Ashley Phosphate Road to New China Inc. for $1.1 million.

Reyne Espy sold 1038 Hunley Waters Circle to Jason H. and Christine C. Thornton for $365,000.

Neil A. Bansil and Pamela M. Collier-Bansil sold 5142 Celtic Drive, Oak Terrace Preserve to Juan Camilo and Kelly Woodward Medina for $432,000.

CK Development Group LLC sold 4640 Winona St., Wando Woods at Ashley Oaks to DKJC Properties LLC for $299,900.

Seabrook Island

Penny Dietrich sold 3001 Hidden Oak Drive to Timothy H. and Vickie H. Bibee for $650,000.

Paul H. Adkins sold 3103 Marsh Gate Drive to Noitka Building LLC for $3.5 million.

Charles C. and Adriane E. Banks sold 2455 Seabrook Island Road to Christopher S. Tanner for $799,000.

Clarkson B. and Judith B. McLean sold 2480 Cat Tail Pond to Jeffrey D. and Alison H. Armor for $995,000.

Stephen H. Pollock and Barbara B. Montagu-Pollock sold 3123 Seabrook Island Road to Loren L. and Marian C. Chamberlain for $952,000.

Michael Alan Gramz sold 712 Spinnaker Beachhouse to Francis Richard Schmitt for $510,000.

Harry Lindsay III and Kimela J. Lindsay sold 1105 Summerwind Lane, Summer Wind Cottages to Jean M. and Thomas Michael Jones for $307,000.

Sullivan’s Island

D & D Investments LLC sold 3009 Marshall Blvd. to Terminix Service Inc. for $418,000.

Steven E. and Lynne V. Hamontree sold 956 Osceola Ave. to David R. and Sonya Miller for $3.2 million.

Jennifer A. and Joshua A. Johnson sold 1602 Poe Ave. to Nestor and Annemarie Worobetz for $1.3 million.

Summerville

Jean W. and Richard P. Southworth sold 205 Brutus Lane, The Pines at Gahagan to Deborah Rae and John Charles Mac Vie for $319,900.

West Ashley/St. Andrews

Dana S. and Sandra Occhiuzzi sold 2831 Conservancy Lane, Carolina Bay to Brandon Matthew and Samantha Lee Greene for $334,500.

Cara Hughes-McBroom sold 412 Millcreek Drive, Geddes Hall to Robert K. and Deborah J. Hertel for $340,000.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 147 Claret Cup Way, Grand Terrace at Grand Oaks to Kathleen Ahearn for $274,950.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 133 Claret Cup Way, Grand Terrace at Grand Oaks to Tamara Trapier and James Scott Brown for $286,180.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 131 Claret Cup Way, Grand Terrace at Grand Oaks to Tiffany Wasden for $274,900.

Janice Thompson Moniz sold 2346 Maclaura Hall Ave. to Raymond L. and Laura S. Crosby for $360,000.

Richard John Shaw sold 3151 Mulan Lane, Magnolia Bluff to Chad Quinn for $346,000.

Lucretia G. Townsend sold 812 Saint Dennis Drive, Moreland to Finest City Home Buyers Inc. for $325,000.

Marjorie Property Investors LLC sold 38 Rice Drive, North Forest Acres to Maren B. Trochmann and David J. Pulliam for $320,000.

Dennis J. Franklin sold 318 Hollywood Drive, Parkwood Estates to William Cole and James P. Shannon for $345,000.

Lester S. Schwartz sold 2343 Ashley River Road to 2343 Ashley River Road LLC for $275,000.

Neil D. Vaughan sold 3169 Cold Harbor Way, Rice Field at Carolina Bay to Sonette Myburgh for $299,000.

Stobo Holdings LLC sold 1020 Blockade Runner Court, Schieveling Plantation to Mary C. and Ryan A. Kunitzer for $382,920.

Glenn D. Reid and Nichole C. Arcalas sold 658 Ponderosa Drive to Erin M. Edwards and Daniel A. Bundt for $252,000.

Jeffery P. Doss sold 1609 Indaba Way, Tidewater at Carolina Bay to Debra Denning Chism for $279,000.

Donald and Lynne Langella sold 40 Berkeley Road, Windermere to Colm J. Ford for $510,000.

Fernando and Karen A. Lozada sold 2161 Ashley Cooper Lane, Woodlands to Megan Reid-Campbell for $345,000.

Berkeley County

The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between Sept. 16-20.

Get the best of the Post and Courier's Real Estate news, handpicked and delivered to your inbox each Saturday.


Bonneau

Nicholas V. Lucarelli sold 109 Mini Farm Road to Bryan W. Brooks for $350,000.

Charleston

Beazer Homes LLC sold 107 Rowans Creek Drive, Marshes at Cooper River Townhomes to Tonya S. Whitehead for $271,400.

Beazer Homes LLC sold 533 Amalie Farms Drive, Saint Thomas Preserve to Emilie B. Woody and Wendy L. Anderson for $514,520.

Beazer Homes LLC sold 525 Amalie Farms Drive, Saint Thomas Preserve to Elizabeth K. Gallagher and Dustin J. D'Angelo for $485,605.

Eastwood Construction LLC sold 419 Topsail Court, The Landings at Sweetwater to Rachel C. Allison and Jesse Freeman for $564,415.

Eastwood Construction LLC sold 410 Topsail Court, The Landings at Sweetwater to Bruce Eric and Megan Elizabeth Luzier for $476,875.

George W. Adams Jr. sold 1209 Wando Shores Drive, The Peninsula to Constance Pauline and Stephen Robert O'Conner for $265,900.

Daniel Island

Daniel Island Assoc. LLC sold 145 Nobels Point St., Daniel Island Park to Victoria Ann Murphy and Lindsay Michelle Trulaske for $660,000.

Foster Equity LLC sold Unit 105, 125 Pier View St. to Helen Johnson Hudson for $305,000.

Gary Mack Ray sold 1540 Mitchell Wharf St., Smythe Park to Marc Stephen and Tania Violeta Sternberg for $681,800.

Goose Creek

Benjamin Wyndham sold 104 Thousand Oaks Circle, Crowfield to Levi C. Valence and Emily E. Miller for $297,000.

Brian E. Moore sold 242 Urbano Lane, Montague Plantation to Carey D. and Chante Ambreonia Wright for $299,900.

Daniel S. Hoffman sold 100 Carter Drive, Crowfield to Jose Rodriguez Barcelata and Tosha Rodriguez for $259,900.

Ginger Bevis sold 194 Winding Rock Road, Crowfield to Sutton James Wilson and Paulina Rose Neukuckatz for $287,000.

Howard D. Brewer II sold 781 Hamlet Circle, Hamlets to Tony R. and Laura A. Ingram for $252,000.

Jeffrey Georgeson sold 117 Haleswood Circle to Jason and Donna Scaffidi for $377,918.

Lennar Corp. sold 201 Daniels Creek Circle, Liberty Village to William L. and Ashley L. Pummill for $250,335.

Lennar Corp. sold 207 Daniels Creek Circle, Liberty Village to Carl Mark and Rachel Marie Satton for $254,845.

Lennar Corp. sold 106 Daniels Creek Circle, Liberty Village to Allyson Lee Perry for $301,485.

Hanahan

Caitlin Jayne Lisiecki sold 7450 Northgate Drive, Tanner Plantation to Courtney Diane Campbell and Morgan Elizabeth Kilgallen for $285,000.

Harry M. Brabham sold 1003 Lepley Road, Berkeley Hills to Martin F. Brabham for $303,000.

Johnny R. Reed Jr. sold 1098 Stonehenge Drive, Dominion Hills to Chris J. and Nyssa A. S. Halford for $324,559.

Justin D. Nightengale sold 1007 Steelechase Lane, Carlton Place to Joseph B. and Jessica E. Fackler for $276,000.

Lauren Hanson sold 7414 Northgate Drive, Tanner Plantation to David W. Kuhlman for $305,000.

Pamela Denise Perrella sold 1302 Windover Run, Tanner Plantation to John M. Wierman for $267,000.

SM Charleston LLC sold 2009 Codorus Lane, Estates at Bowen to Robert Anthony and Megann L. Spragis for $356,702.

William K. Barrow sold 1054 Dominion Drive, Dominion Hills to Justin and Brianna Kaldenbach for $389,000.

Huger

Near Zero Energy Homes LLC sold 175 Brightwood Drive to Rolando Garcia II for $280,000.

Near Zero Energy Homes LLC sold 155 Brightwood Drive, Brightwood to James Brent and Vicki D. Viers for $266,490.

Moncks Corner

Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 121 Sugeree Drive, Riverstone to Shelton J. Foxworth for $259,990.

Eastwood Construction LLC sold 320 Silverleaf Lane, Cypress Grove to Richard T. Cox Jr. for $290,000.

Hunter Quinn Homes LLC sold 233 Whirlaway Drive, The Paddock at Fairmont South to Jeffery and Rebecca Cox for $281,160.

James E. Foster sold 2008 Rock Fish Road to Kristina K. and Ian Patrick Cross for $625,000.

Michael Robert McDonald sold 534 Pendleton Drive, Foxbank to William D. and Dana L. Jacobs for $310,000.

Next Deal LLC sold 219 Carolina Ave. to Jayson Woodcox and Todd Smith for $485,000.

Summerville

Beazer Homes LLC sold 227 Bering Lane, Jasmine Point to Paul A. and Courtney N. Veiga for $377,990.

Cynthia Marie Buchheit sold 718 Redbud Lane, Cane Bay to Katherine Richardson for $339,900.

DR Horton Inc. sold 212 Seaworthy St., West Lake to Kolton F. and Candace M. Short for $379,900.

DR Horton Inc. sold 215 Seaworthy St., West Lake to Valerie J. Glatz-Sholly and James G. Sholly for $369,000.

DR Horton Inc. sold 201 Rhodes Court, Meridian to Travis D. and Breezy S. Bernheisel for $295,900.

Danielle Mates sold 455 Brick Kiln Drive, Branch Creek to Samuel Chase Mason and Sarah Rebecca Cokeley Mason for $390,500.

Dianne Griffin sold 462 Eastern Isle Ave., Cane Bay to Michael W. Trefethen for $260,000.

Douglas P. Schweikhart sold 192 Lindera Preserve Blvd., Cane Bay to Thomas A. and Rhynne E. Owens for $355,000.

Earl Rickey Mackey sold 211 Caspian Court to James Konrad and Leanne Michelle Sveling for $385,000.

First Team Construction Inc. sold 1249 Old Dairy Road, Arcady Woods to Michael Brandon and Sharilyn Smith Askins for $250,000.

Gilbert Michel Delagnes sold 275 Calm Water Way, Cane Bay to Martin P. and Karol P. Chadwick for $325,000.

Gregory J. Hallinan sold 200 Loch Lomond St., Mendenhall to Brianne Michelle and Ryan Mueller for $285,000

Jeffrey D. Williams sold 323 Saucer Road, Cane Bay to Joshua W. and Kristi M. Grant for $264,000

Joseph Paul Fread sold 313 Witch Hazel St., Cane Bay to Kimberly A. and Dwight David Kjederquist for $355,000.

K Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Lakes of Cane Bay LLC sold 611 Beach Way, Cane Bay to Anne B. Goetze for $313,700.

K Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Lakes of Cane Bay LLC sold 205 Marina Shores Court, Cane Bay to Kathleen W. and Todd Harris for $476,494.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 123 Beargrass Lane, Cane Bay to Joseph Reid and Elisha Chrisco for $278,020.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 111 Stagecoach Ave., Cane Bay to Jennifer L. Ritz and Michael J. Ranalletta for $284,285.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 309 Blue Shadows Court, Cane Bay to Jordan R. Chamberlain for $283,010.

Melissa R. Perry sold 271 Overcup Loop, Cane Bay to Kwamaine Lamar Young for $344,900.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 211 Maple Valley Road, Nexton to Earl Lee and Mary Frances Fields for $407,340.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 207 Maple Valley Road, Nexton to George C. Kuzmiskas and Mandy M. Zeigler-Kuzmiskas for $441,485.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 116 Potters Pass Drive, Nexton to John Patrick and Patricia Ann Lenihan for $464,415.

Scottie K. Riffle sold 113 Calm Water Way, Cane Bay to Hunter Holt and Danielle Vickery Smoak for $304,700.

True Homes LLC sold 399 Dunlin Drive, Nexton to Marcella Harley-Jones for $258,200.

True Homes LLC sold 401 Dunlin Drive, Nexton to Shane Alexander Miller for $298,195.

Wando

Chato Fernando Gonzales sold 109 Indigo Marsh Circle, Nelliefield Plantation to Whitney Hoertz and Tyler Gary for $321,000.

Eastwood Construction LLC sold 417 Topsail Court, The Landings at Sweetwater to Thomas and Lindy Croft for $443,905.

Dorchester County

The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between Sept. 16-20.

Ladson

DR Horton Inc sold 4830 Meeting Oaks Drive, McKewn to Cuong Le and Ngoc Quan Tran for $278,244.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 4810 Black Cherry St., Coosaw Preserve to Shawn H. and Lori C. Price for $329,785.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 9708 Shortleaf Pine Drive, Coosaw Preserve to Shannon Monique Adams for $366,000.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 9706 Shortleaf Pine Drive, Coosaw Preserve to Farrah Jean and Frederick Robert Stevens for $382,000.

North Charleston

Edgar Laboy Jr. sold 5378 Westchester Place, Appian Landing to Kenneth Holman and Stacy Nicole Common for $260,000.

Guy Bernard Chanda sold 1033 Hunley Waters Circle, Pepperidge to Michael K. Ball for $292,500.

Madhu K. Nair sold 4204 Magnolia Court, Coosaw Creek Country Club to Gerald Fleer for $469,000.

Ridgeville

Mark David Hewett sold 1007 Bridlewood Farms Parkway. to Jennifer C. and Justice Lee Madrell for $295,000.

Summerville

Anthony S. Ardito sold 9116 Wildflower Way, Farm at Wescott to William Floyd and Amanda Adelina Armstrong for $250,000.

Clayton Ferguson Bazzle sold 102 Huntsman Court, Quail Arbor to Maria K. and Wallace W. Gabriele for $255,000.

DR Horton Inc. sold 4830 Harvest Moon Court, Farm at Wescott to Arlene Burnett for $265,000.

DR Horton Inc. sold 520 Kilarney Road, Pine Forest to Mary Ann and Robert B Ewing for $335,000.

DR Horton Inc. sold 704 Kilarney Road, Pine Forest to Alexis Tecosky for $295,000.

Daniel Tyler Prentice sold 717 North Hickory St., Daniels Orchard to Mary P. and Jeffery A. Bowers for $332,500.

Floyd Kyle Mitchell sold 5102 Barrymore Lane, Wescott Plantation to Charles and Ryan Soderlund for $315,000.

Iron Gate Homes LLC sold 104 Paris Lane to Matthew Dale and Desiree Erin Litchman for $360,000.

John O. Mahaffey sold 106 Mulberry Hill, Irongate to Melissa R. and Jonathan S. Poelker for $275,000.

John O'Rourke sold 5236 Lenora Drive, Wescott Plantation to Jeffry and Melissa Pagayanan for $289,900.

Monica Kirkland sold 162 Gaslight Blvd., Reminisce to Gregory L. and Linda Lee Sylvander for $270,000.

Sandra L. Mixson sold 5259 Lenora Drive, Wescott Plantation to Dallas Brozena and Amy Michele Philipson for $310,000.

SC Revitalize LLC sold 110 Chessington Circle, Briarwood to Kathryn H. and Keith W. Weatherford for $257,800.

Steven L. Hartman sold 110 Cantering Hills Lane to Jason D. and Melissa Imlay for $330,000.

Votaw LLC sold 207 Savannah Round, Irongate to Yudong Zhu for $250,000.