Real estate transactions for Sunday, November 25, 2018.

Charleston County
The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between Sept. 24-28.
Charleston
24 Ogier LLC sold Unit A, 24 Ogier St. to Justin Mumford for $1.2 million.
Antonia L. and Michael J. Zinn sold Unit A, 26 Cannon St. to Jonathan Walter Clee Daniels for $585,000.
Steven R. Kropski sold Unit 3, 161 St. Margaret St. to Christopher Michael Abraham and Meghan Ryleigh Evers for $270,000.
Elliott LLC sold Unit 24, 78 Elliot House Inn to Scott D. and Maxine S. Siegler for $260,000.
Randy Foster sold Unit 151, 1 Cool Blow St. to Katherine Virginia Ritchie for $375,000.
James M. and Kathleen G. Ramich sold Unit 14, 1 Vendue Range to Van C. and Susan H. Campbell for $3.5 million.
101 Spring LLC sold 101 Spring St. to Jurrien Reinders for $1.6 million.
179 Nassau LLC sold 179 Nassau St. to City of Charleston for $261,000.
782A Rutledge LLC sold 130 Romney St. to 130 Romney St LLC for $309,000.
David Simmons Jr. and Theresa Marie Brown sold 15 Poplar St. to Fadol Brown and David Simmons Jr. for $267,474.
DK Development Group LLC sold 353 Ashley Ave. to Brittany and Jonathan Gardner for $1.3 million.
Elmore Simmons Jr. and Sharon Millner sold 84 Cannon St. to Marion D. Hawkins III and Lori G. Hawkins for $625,000.
Jeanne M. Rietzke sold 48 Society St. to WMJR LLC for $800,000.
JJR Development LLC sold 302 Sumter St. to Big Head Holding LLP for $360,000.
John Charles Justice Jr. sold 10 Clemson St., Riverside Park to Steven R. Kropski and Beverly Y. Burris for $558,000.
Letitia C. Lynn sold 18 Queen St. to Koo Smith Investments LLC for $2.5 million.
Lisa Flaggman sold 32 Charlotte St. to 32 Charlotte Street LLC for $3.4 million.
Mary I. Seabrook sold 170 Grove St. to Coastal Advisory Partners LLC for $345,000.
Suzanne N. Ewen sold 175 Gordon St., Wagner Terrace to William and Sarah Fornadel for $392,000.
The Citadel Foundation sold 251 Grove St., Wagener Terrace to Matthew Flynn for $620,000.
Hollywood
Robert and Megan Jacques sold 4918 Polo Lane, The Plantation at Stono Ferry to Dennis P. and Lisa Y. Geoffroy for $799,000.
Isle of Palms
Jeffrey M. and Jill G. Wolff sold Unit B411, 5802 Palmetto Drive, The Village at Wild Dunes to J. Kevin and Gayle A. Cotchen for $600,000.
William Elliott Plyler Jr. sold Unit 315, 9002 Palmetto Drive, Seascape Villas to Seascape 315 Rental Properties LLC for $625,000.
Carron P. Smoak sold Unit 135, 1300 Ocean Blvd., Sea Cabin on the Ocean to Martha E. Dieckmann for $315,000.
Barbara B. and Ronald L. Nix sold 14 43rd Ave. to 1443 LLC for $985,000.
Christina Trust FSB sold 3705 Palm Blvd. to Mash Holdings LLC for $1.6 million.
Colette M. Basha Holmes sold 1004 Carolina Blvd. to Hazen and Brettany Mirts for $1.5 million.
James Island
Charles Matthew Walker sold 964 McElveen St., Lawton Park to Jason Lee and Stephanie Mary Roach for $425,000.
David D. and Frances F. Egleston sold 1530 Inverness Drive, Country Club to John S. Molster Jr. and Stephanie H. Molster for $975,000.
Duane and Angela Stroman sold 942 Anchor Road, Harborwoods to Sharon L. Sinclair for $395,000.
Forrest E. and Susan S. Curran sold 1133 Sea Eagle Watch, Seaside Estates at Seaside Plantation to Anne T. and Christian T. Weston for $620,000.
Gerald T. Hardiman and Patricia Kubiak-Hardiman sold 923 Misty Lake Drive, Lakeside Village to Genevieve A. Wolpert and Andrew K. Weinhold for $528,500.
Ghadi Shayban and Sarah A. Smith sold 213 Hinson Ave., Riverland Terrace to Susan P. Turner for $565,000.
Harold and Angela Veronda sold 907 Longwood Lane, Patriots Plantation to Michael P. and Ashley M. O'Brien for $398,900.
HBSS Homes LLC sold 1010 Renwood Drive, Lynwood to Melanie Kloba for $300,000.
John Gerwig sold 804 Robert E. Lee Blvd., Fort Johnson Estates to Garet Hutchinson for $319,000.
Lewis Nettles Jr. and Jelaine J. Nettles sold 978 Mikell Drive, Stiles Point to Sarah Ferguson Wurzelbacher for $300,000.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division LLC sold 990 Foliage Lane, The Village at Stiles Point to Eoin and Katrina Kenny for $650,000.
Stephanie W. and Jason Roach sold 1266 Hampshire Road, Whitehouse Plantation to Murrell Timmons for $308,000.
Susan A. Anderson sold 1453 Camp Road, Lynwood to Bruce Leitner for $263,000.
Thomas L. and Norma S. Stever sold 1534 Ocean Neighbors Blvd. to Jon Thomas and Tiffany Leigh Greer for $430,000.
Zachary B. and Dorothy C. Poole sold 789 Jim Isle Drive, Battery Point to William F. Marscher IV for $305,000.
Johns Island
P. John Destefano sold Unit I4, 2431 Stono Watch Drive to Linda V. and Jesse R. Colon for $318,000.
Connie L. and Gregory S. Campbell sold Unit 3C, 2454 Stono Watch Drive to Kelli A. Porzio for $270,000.
Anthony and Carol Congeni sold 1765 Hickory Knoll, Barberry Woods to Corey M. Verhage and Morgan Jasper for $275,000.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 1509 Thin Pine Drive, The Gardens at Riverview Farms to Heather and Dennis Adams for $274,165.
Beazer Homes LLC sold 3116 Harding Court, Maybank Village to Weston Allen and Megan Martinez for $279,330.
Beazer Homes LLC sold 3219 Timberline Drive, Maybank Village to Kristin Orris for $271,145.
Beazer Homes LLC sold 3195 Timberline Drive, Maybank Village to Lauren Knapp for $303,550.
Carolina First Bank sold 4314 Daufuskie Place Court, Hope Plantation to TD Bank N.A. for $910,000.
Charleston Landmark Builders LLC sold 3381 Hickory Hill Drive to Stephen S. and Melanie M. Crutchfield for $502,500.
Clay and Whitley Boyd sold 3292 Berryhill Road, Cedar Springs to Scott D. Browall for $267,500.
DR Horton Inc. sold 1266 Hammrick Lane, Woodbury Park to Robert J. and Suzan T. Morff for $319,000.
DandM Construction LLC sold 1998 Kay St., Cedar Spring to Katherine C. and Nick Roark for $265,000.
Jeffrey C. and Lisa A. Bamonte sold 3695 Edings Court, Bohicket Oaks to Sherry Elaine Little Lloyd and Robert Carroll Lloyd for $380,000.
Jessie Ostergard and Timothy McGowan sold 3048 Fosters Glenn Drive to Robert D. and Kimberly A. Scanlon for $575,000.
John R. and Linda Brechko sold 4037 Gift Blvd., Gift Plantation to Charles C. Heyward and Carolyn K. Heyward for $689,900.
Kenneth L. Buckheister and William C. Briggman sold 5508 Stonoview Drive, Chisolm Green to Julie Marie and Derek Scott Duval for $617,000.
Loren D. Van Oordt sold 3075 Maritime Forest Drive, Hope Plantation to Louis T. Brzezinski Jr. and Mary Lang Brzezinski for $525,000.
Maureen K. Doran sold 1177 Michelle Lane, Palmer to Caya LLC for $260,000.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division LLC sold 3344 Dunwick Drive, Fenwick Hills to Heather Nicole Maffeo and Bryan Joseph Kamerzel for $314,000.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division LLC sold 3193 Dunwick Drive, Fenwick Hills to Melissa A. Hyams and Clinton G. Luers for $389,609.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division LLC sold 1643 Emmets Road, The Oaks at St. Johns Crossing to Janet and Howard Shapiro for $334,889.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division LLC sold 3325 Dunwick Drive, Fenwick Hills to Margarette Megan and Rick Lee Vanderploeg for $368,956.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division LLC sold 1701 Cayla St., The Oaks at St. Johns Crossing to Jonathan A. and Rolina S. Hite for $309,900.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division LLC sold 1705 Cayla St., The Oaks at St. Johns Crossing to Michael David and Tracey Charmaine Gietler for $293,975.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division LLC sold 1670 Emmets Road, The Oaks at St. Johns Crossing to Gwyn Love Martin for $274,000.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division LLC sold 1536 Castlewick Ave., Fenwick Hills to Cameron M. Beard for $314,874.
Paul T. and Nancy C. Charles sold 2925 Maritime Forest Drive, Hope Plantation to John and Janet Brewton for $542,000.
Rooke Co. LLC sold 1990 Nitsa St., Cedar Springs to Brittany Ann Taylor for $285,000.
Sabal Homes at Whitney Lake LLC sold 1724 Sparkleberry Lane, Johnston Point at Whitney Lake to Karenlynn Brandie and James E. Hunter for $293,695.
Samantha I. and Brad M. Huffman sold 3463 Berryhill Road, Cedar Springs to Nicole Constance Steinhilber and Stephen B. Oliver for $255,000.
Southeastern Recapitalization Group LLC sold 1703 Sparkleberry Lane, The Garden at Whitney Lake to Jean Luke Anthony and Mandy Christina Dufrene for $308,615.
Southeastern Recapitalization Group LLC sold 1705 Sparkleberry Lane, The Garden at Whitney Lake to Samuel K. Bowen for $316,258.
Kiawah Island
Dale and Nina Panzer sold 2 Greensward, Road, Middlewoods West to Robert and Susan Aliota for $855,000.
Gregory A. and Alice J. Arms sold 295 Saltmeadow Cove, Middlewoods East to Paul B. and Paula L. Greif for $500,000.
John A. and Margaret G. Mann sold 5562 Green Dolphin Way, Turtle Cove Villas to Salvatore Vitale and Carmela Vitale for $340,000.
John Tucker Morse sold 421 Sea Lavender Court, Oceanwood to Elisa C. King for $2.1 million.
Mount Pleasant/East Cooper
Mary Jean Judge sold Unit 62, 121 Fresh Meadow Lane, Egret's Walk to Kelly Sasso for $292,499.
Mark E. and Laurel A. Chesnut sold Unit 367, 245 Cooper River Drive, The Tides to Kathy J. and James I. Newsome III for $2 million.
Stephen G. and Sandra L. Errico sold Unit 1202, 656 Coleman Blvd., Six Fifty Six to Charles Murry Thompson Jr. and Christine Thompson for $481,500.
282 River Oak LLC sold 1211 Llewellyn Road, Chelsea Park to Steven Lanier and Kristen Lynn Spradlin for $378,000.
Adam C. and Dana J. Soloff sold 839 Ramblewood Circle, Wando Lakes to Drew and Clyde Thomas Nixon for $340,000.
Adam R. and Anna G.C. Rodgers sold 1027 Cummings Circle, Cooper Estates to 1027 Cummings Circle LLC for $615,000.
Alex J. and Leah M. Thompson sold 3704 Oconee Loop, Carolina Park to Andreas M. and Daniela Schroeder for $715,000.
Alison Guerriere sold 744 Pitt St. to Gunnar and Michele Kleveland for $1.3 million.
Arthuree H. Lesesne sold 317 4th Ave., Remley's Point to Joshua M. Corriveau for $275,000.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 3546 Saltflat Lane, Stratton by the Sound to David Brian and Ashley Tanner Clark for $585,300.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 1460 Sheepshead Lane, Stratton by the Sound to Sydney Parker and Michelle Brazell Northup for $704,035.
Betty M. Sibley and Susan Carol Savell sold 2220 Dewees Creek Drive, Oyster Point to Mark Thorpe for $530,000.
Carolina Cottage Homes LLC sold 1824 Carolina Park Blvd., Carolina Park to W. Mark and Laurie A. Stafford for $725,000.
Christopher W. and Sharryn R. Whitmore sold 2220 Branch Creek Drive, North Creek at the Pointe to Emily Blanton and Daniel Austin Kaufman for $562,000.
CPD-Phase D2 LLC sold 3739 Goodwater St., Carolina Park to Cline Construction LLC for $715,000.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 2856 Wagner Way, The Covington at Park West to Vincent M. and Tami J. Boyle for $598,715.
DR Horton Inc. sold 1598 Prince Edward St., Oyster Point to Jeffrey S. and Brenda K. Arndt for $419,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 1644 Mermentau St., Avian at Park West to Sean M. and Karson M. Lossing for $382,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 1549 Trumpington St., Center Park South at Cambridge Square at Park West to Roberto Mosquera and Maria Fernanda Cortizo for $510,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 1660 Mermentau St., Avian at Park West to Michelle and Matthew Farmer for $363,700.
DR Horton Inc. sold 1586 Prince Edward St., Oyster Point to Michael A. and Maureen T. Bartoli for $413,560.
DR Horton Inc. sold 2587 Kingsfield St., Center Park South at Cambridge Square at Park West to Sarah Curtis for $317,630.
DR Horton Inc. sold 2583 Kingsfield St., Center Park South at Cambridge Square at Park West to Madelaine Lawrence for $336,627.
DR Horton Inc. sold 2569 Kingsfield St., Center Park South at Cambridge Square at Park West to Mallory E. Scott for $345,287.
DR Horton Inc. sold 1670 Mermentau St., Avian at Park West to Susan Shallo for $380,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 2195 Midden Drive, Oyster Point to Sarah B. Jackson for $548,589.
DR Horton Inc. sold 2659 Park West Blvd., Cambridge Square at Park West to Joann Rose Woods for $846,975.
David and Kimberly Bitterman sold 150 Ionsborough St., I'On to Island Home Living Ion LLC for $791,150.
Donald E. Hartman III and Camilla V. Hartman sold 1358 Center Lake Drive, Hidden Lakes to Heather and Leonardo Bonilha for $415,000.
El Cid Bravo LLC sold 741 Johnnie Dodds Blvd. to 741 Johnnie Dodds LLC for $2.2 million.
Flavio O. and Adriana Goto sold 3113 Kilby Lane, Park West to Chenxi Zhang and Qi Wang for $480,000.
Gregory D. Stern sold 1342 Hidden Lakes Drive, Hidden Lakes to Haijing Zhuang and Wenchao Song for $760,000.
Henry and Susan Ashby sold 361 Evian Way, Belle Hall Plantation to Richard A. and Suzanne Elliott for $842,000.
James E. and Susanne H. Hyman sold 379 Commonwealth Road, River Station to Janice L. Gleaton for $465,000.
James R. and Priscilla D. Smith sold 1453 Clancy Road, Waverly at Hamlin Plantation to Beverly C. Eargle for $515,500.
James R. Rund sold 1480 Landings Run, Cooper's Landing to Michael Todd and Traci L. Foree for $372,500.
Jeffrey A. and Jill M. Malone sold 2424 Draymohr Court, Keswick at Park West to Donna Schultejann for $322,500.
Joe and Amy Welch sold 2652 Crooked Stick Lane, Marsh Isle at Rivertowne Country Club to Lorine E. Bergeron III and Eleanore Deirdre Lott for $975,000.
John C.l. Darby Holdings III L.P. sold 1382 Scotts Creek Circle, Scott's Creek to Stephen and Susan Simpson for $941,735.
John F. Devaney J.r sold 1416 Gunnison St., Carolina Park to Robert J. Lauricella and Cathleen A. Canney for $765,000.
John Madden sold 2491 Cotton Creek Drive, Cotton Creek at Planter's Pointe to Ashley and Peter Bengtsson for $340,000.
John T. and Lorraine A. Merryman sold 4452 Amesbury Court, Downing Place of Dunes West to Heather W. Petryk for $599,000.
John T. and S. Noelle Molleur sold 1510 Winglass Way, Carolina Park to Stone Financing LLC for $665,000.
Joseph Zentner sold 725 Center St., Waterway Arms to Lauren Thomas and Robert Tyler Till for $295,000.
JSP 4th Avenue LLC sold 191 4th Ave., Remley's Point to William N. Dillard II and Karen E. Dillard for $1.3 million.
Karen C. Rossin sold 596 Planters Rest, Hobcaw Creek Plantation to Steven E. Muscarella for $472,800.
Lisa Wainwright-Pinion sold 1432 Bloomingdale Lane, Marsh Walk at Park West to Brenton N. and Laura J. Kohler for $406,000.
Lloyd Building and Restoration LLC sold 667 Adluh St., Mount Pleasant Heights to Warren H. Phillips for $1.4 million.
Lucille H. Smith sold 1333 Winifred St., The Village to Marc P. Eves and Chiara Grady for $335,000.
Michael G. Barb sold 244 Bayview Drive, On the Harbor to Peter A. Mckellar IV and Teresa J. McKellar for $970,000.
Michael P. Wilson sold 1314 Belhaven Drive, Westchester at Charleston National to Harold Nicolette for $320,000.
Oldwanus Drive One LLC sold 1204 Oldwanus Drive, Parish Place to Jason D. Pap for $540,000.
Peggy Ann Wolford sold 2516 Charter Oaks Drive, Westchester at Charleston National to Dawne Lynna and Joseph R. Steinbach for $500,000.
Peter Gordon Cuming sold 4617 Causey Pond Road to Jeff St. Pierre for $600,000.
Philippe Y. Pujol sold 3054 Pignatelli Crescent, Dunes West to John B. and Sandy Thompson for $1.1 million.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 1513 Mossy Branch Way, The Oaks to Brent M. and Erin T. Jewett for $846,265.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2854 Dragonfly Circle, Riverview to Robert A. Colavolpe for $560,376.
Robert E. and Rhonda D. Sheppard sold 303 Isaw Drive, Hobcaw Point to Todd R. and Elizabeth Tyler for $1.4 million.
SBC Home LLC sold 373 Bridgetown Pass, Hibben at Belle Hall Plantation to Kaveh and Mary Dabir for $977,506.
SM Charleston LLC sold 3504 Wilkes Way, Carolina Park to Michael E. and Jennifer A. Abrams for $603,372.
Steven A. and Bonnie C. Kautz sold 2116 Whisper Grass Circle, Whispering Marsh at Dunes West to Ashley and Clinton Wyrick for $587,000.
Susan S. Barnes sold 2006 S. Smokerise Way, Smokerise at Planters Pointe to Shane D. and Lyndsay M. Totten for $388,000.
Troy Allen Jefferson sold 1592 Boston Grill Road to HBSS Homes LLC for $410,000.
Weekley Homes LLC sold 3545 Crosstrees Lane, Carolina Park to Kevin H. and Angela K. O'Shields for $677,022.
William J. and Kimberly B. Van Hook sold 2971 Riverwood Drive, Marsh Cove at Dunes West to Douglas Joseph and Denise Heather Hamilton for $525,000.
William K. Freeman sold 1204 Knightbridge Lane, Churchill Park at Park West to Jason R. and Maryn E. Goolsby Favors for $384,500.
William N. Dillard II and Karen E. Dillard sold 143 Ionsborough St., I'On to Keith J. and Michele Scavelli Waller for $1.1 million.
North Charleston
Tamara D. and Benjamin D. Bruce Jr. sold 7762 High Maple Circle, Brookdale to Deja Phonique Foxworth for $265,000.
4400 Arco Lane LLC sold 4401 Arco Lane to TCAL Charleston LLC for $12.3 million.
Benot LLC sold 1816 Shelton St., Charleston Farms to A'Maris LLC for $265,000.
Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 1650 Indy Drive to Joshua K. and Donna E. Jordan for $314,990.
Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 4418 Social Aly to Justin Luther for $389,990.
LGB Property LLC sold 3460 West Montague Ave. to SHA Charleston LLC for $1.1 million.
SM Charleston LLC sold 4419 Louisa Lane to Claudia Rios for $430,170.
Stephen G. Witt sold 4438 Rugheimer Ave. to Andrew David and Chelsea Scott London for $345,000.
Suburban Funeral Home Inc. sold 2336 Meeting Street Road, Union Heights to Leroy Rivers for $250,000.
Theodore W. Nutt sold 1165 Bexley St. to George Alexander Jones for $275,000.
Ravenel
SEFH of South Carolina LLC sold 4007 Capensis Lane, Poplar Grove to Leeann C. and David P. Bauch for $499,000.
SEFH of South Carolina LLC sold 1104 Neighborhood Lane, Poplar Grove to Harold Vance Mann III and Margaret N. Mann for $379,000.
Seabrook Island
Henry R. Young sold 331 Seabrook Island Road, Beach Club Villas to East End Realty Assoc. Inc. for $750,000.
Mary K. Tomkins Ward sold Unit A3, 1220 Creek Watch Trace, Creek Watch Villas to Charles G. and Beth B. Nichols for $345,000.
Patricia J. Degregorio sold 2455 The Haul Over to Stuart Todd and Sally Slawson Lynch for $1.1 million.
Richard B. Homes sold 2511 High Hammock Road to Kevin M. and Amy V. Brown for $950,000.
Summerville
Eastwood Construction LLC sold 540 Wynfield Forest Drive to Antwan D. and Patrice Adrian Simmons Evans for $296,795.
West Ashley/St. Andrews
Andrew and Bethany Stitt sold 201 Pine Terrace Court, Harrington Place at Grande Oaks Plantation to Jonathan and Kaitlin Oates Poirier for $310,000.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 1524 Dawn Mist Way, The Pointe at Rhodes Crossing to Jerry W. and Sondra C. King for $274,530.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 3137 Safe Harbor Way, The Pointe at Rhodes Crossing to Melissa and Stephen K. Nicholson for $397,640.
Bird Rock Investments LLC sold 1640 Sheffield St., Ashley Hall Manor to Phillip M. Fender and Cameron Rhodes for $367,000.
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 210 Swiftwater Road, Grand Oaks to Sandra M. and Lea Russell for $339,694.
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 737 ByRoad, Garden Road, Grand Oaks to Wendy Ann George for $319,570.
Catherine M. Smith sold 1808 Chelwood Circle, Northbridge Terrace to David and Eunice Leaird for $680,000.
Centex Homes sold 2649 Doubletree Court, Carolina Bay to Jonathan G. and Elizabeth M. Tate for $341,000.
Centex Homes sold 3066 Conservancy Lane, Carolina Bay to Heather and Nicholas Robert Holmes for $315,000.
Daniel A. and Janet K. Amos sold 2351 Erskine Ave., Drayton on the Ashley to Hannah Chapman and Chase A. Barton for $350,000.
Daniel V. and Erica S. Navarro sold 47 Boardman Road, Grove Creek Village to Nicholas R. and Meagan B. Rindge for $330,000.
David Humphrey sold 332 Lantana Drive to Connor Spence Liston for $295,000.
James M. and Darlene C. Fragale sold 359 Cabrill Drive, Moss Creek at Grande Oaks to Michael Marchese for $286,000.
Janet R. and Jacklyn R. Carter sold 1356 S. Sherwood Drive, West Oak Forest to Amanda Susan Atkinson and Geooffrey Palmer Maas for $288,000.
Judy and Richard E. Lindstrom sold 1842 Carolina Bay Drive, Creekside of Carolina Bay to Janet R. and Jacklyn R. Carter for $332,500.
Kara L. Joy sold 16 Charing Cross Road, Parkshore to Ashley W. Redmond for $474,999.
Mark and Meredith McEntire sold 1909 Royal Empress Court, Carolina Bay to Blake T. Mims for $364,000.
Tyler S. Boudreau sold 1360 White Drive, West Oak Forest to Raven and Ellen Hudson Brown Howard for $290,000.
Zachary S. and Sara F. Schnackel sold 2627 Rutherford Way, Carolina Bay to John J. Rice and Alyssa M. James for $392,500.
Berkeley County
The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between Sept. 24-28.
Charleston
Beazer Homes LLC sold 538 Amalie Farms Drive, St. Thomas Preserve to Brandin Stitt and Emily McCarthy for $500,000.
John Drumheller sold 1366 Palm Cove Drive, The Peninsula to Stefanie C. Whitfield-Clayton for $293,000.
Kenneth W. Edsell sold 1092 Bennington Drive, Cain Crossing to Paul Lloyd and Karen Dalgneau for $250,000.
Kevin Futch sold 348 Royal Assembly Drive, Beresford Hall to Eric and Lisa Lehman for $1.3 million.
Daniel Island
Daniel Island Assoc. LLC sold 125 Captains Island Drive to Jimmy B. and Teresa S. Yates for $670,000.
Barbel A. Huesken sold 813 Center Park St. to Scott D. Motley for $435,000.
Lowcountry Premier Custom Homes LLC sold 1926 Bellona St., Old Landing at Smythe Park to Kristin N. and John W. Hubbard for $1.5 million.
Michael D. Dorton sold 24 Pagett St., Daniel Island Park to John and Donita Aruny for $1.2 million.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 1715 Frissel St., Old Landing at Smythe Park to Gary A. and Janet G. Masters for $705,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2614 Daniel Island Drive, Old Landing at Smythe Park to Austin Lee and Jennifer Lee Walker for $916,366.
Weekley Homes LLC sold 110 Brailsford St., Ralston Creek to Sharon Siegel and Richard M. Hoffman for $917,984.
Weekley Homes LLC sold 108 Brailsford St., Ralston Creek to Linda S. and Frank Rinaldi for $891,336.
Goose Creek
Dolphus M. Wilson Jr. sold 312 Willow Tree Lane, Liberty Village to Justin David and Kelsey Nash Steedly for $250,000.
Doretha Smalls sold 695 Hamlet Circle, Hamlets to Stephanie R. Brown for $480,000.
James S. Beaton sold 101 Tanglewood Circle, Hamlets to Jennie V. and Eric Jennings for $330,000.
Reid P. Flinn sold 205 Archibald Drive, Laurel Hill to Justin Blake Hughes for $255,000.
Hanahan
Woody A. Poole sold 7508 Hawks Circle, Tanner Plantation to Joseph Thomas Smith and Duffy Marie Campbell for $309,900.
Huger
DR Horton Inc. sold 109 Beam St. to Amber L. and Nicholas Andrew Melnyk for $509,550.
Moncks Corner
Grayhawk Homes of South Carolina Inc sold 1005 Baker Drive, Barons Retreat to Kelly D. and Frank D. Finocchio for $350,000.
John Mouzon sold 1102 Churchill Road to Daniel Schnell and Tabitha Beebe for $380,000.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 128 Guinness Lane, Moss Grove Plantation to Jamie Lee Suttle and Jason Randolph Wright for $266,637.
Marshall L. Hill sold 1529 Sterling Oaks Drive to Ira C. and Alison Christina Eskanzi for $267,500.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 131 Ancestry Lane, Foxbank Plantation to Charles P. and Heather A. Guingona for $251,527.
Randy D. Durham II sold 173 Woodbrook Way, Foxbank Plantation to Michael T. and Breanna V. Strickon for $260,000.
Ryan D. Lilly sold 525 Foxbank Plantation Blvd., Foxbank to Joseph P. and Terri Mulcahy for $277,900.
Summerville
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 505 Wodin Place, St. Thomas Park to Learthur D. and Verkeisha Y. Armstead for $500,000.
Beazer Homes LLC sold 304 Beachgrass Lane, Cane Bay to Tabatha C. and Todd A. Wilbert for $275,000.
Beazer Homes LLC sold 112 Oregon White Oak Court, Cane Bay to Keith R. Toussaint for $275,000.
Beazer Homes LLC sold 251 Basket Grass Lane, Cane Bay to Veronica Kinard for $300,000.
Beazer Homes LLC sold 110 Oregon White Oak Court, Cane Bay to Joshua Allen and Victoria Keikilani Kelleher for $329,805.
Beazer Homes LLC sold 220 Basket Grass Lane, Cane Bay to Beth J. Alpaugh for $351,260.
Beazer Homes LLC sold 435 Northern Red Oak Drive, Cane Bay to Ira Erskine and Regina Rena Owens for $280,210.
Beazer Homes LLC sold 433 Northern Red Oak Drive, Cane Bay to Charity Marie and Antonio M. Ferreira for $324,660.
Carolina Cottage Homes LLC sold 546 Cross Park Lane, Nexton to Crystal Sheree and Brandon Robert Hawkins for $507,825.
Carolina Cottage Homes LLC sold 606 Long Meadow St., Nexton to Garland E. and Kimberley R. Johnson for $366,850.
Clint M Shiflet sold 112 Oakbend St., Nexton to Douglas B. and Donna M. Bartlett for $380,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 125 Whaler Ave., West Lake to Craig S. and Giovanna L. Hotaling for $425,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 122 Whaler Ave., West Lake to Ethel L. and John A. Tendell for $367,110.
DR Horton Inc. sold 148 Whaler Ave., West Lake to Patrick and Denise Tremblay for $386,925.
DR Horton Inc. sold 422 Zenith Blvd., Meridian to Laura L. and Jeffrey W. Powell for $286,100.
DR Horton Inc. sold 211 Seaworthy St., West Lake to Sharika Washington for $425,000.
Dan Ryan Builders South Carolinas LLC sold 474 Spectrum Road, Cane Bay to Joseph Denimarck and Linda Guadagnin for $262,329.
Herbert M. Axson sold 104 Carroll Lane, New Hope Estates to William Daniel Bilton and Alesia S. Burns for $255,000.
Jennifer A. Hack sold 614 Bridgewater Court, Cane Bay to Brian C. and Canace L. R. Poston for $273,000.
John Price sold 323 Beautyberry Road, Cane Bay to Kristina Damico and Joseph Siddle for $273,990.
K Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Lakes of Cane Bay LLC sold 554 Tidewater Chase Lane, Cane Bay to Sally A. and Richard M. Panasen for $313,507.
K Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Lakes of Cane Bay LLC sold 106 Bluff Isle Court, Cane Bay to Peyton L. Moore and Martha G. Evans for $514,654.
K Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Lakes of Cane Bay LLC sold 489 Four Seasons Blvd., Cane Bay to Mija K. and Robert J. Fagerson for $380,436.
K Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Lakes of Cane Bay LLC sold 336 Fish Creek Court, Cane Bay to Michele and Henry Lazarowitz for $437,850.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 286 Witch Hazel St., Cane Bay to Deborah G. and Trevor A. Lee for $277,320.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 277 Witch Hazel St., Cane Bay to William Robert Duin for $318,320.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 335 Witch Hazel St., Cane Bay to Eabeiy Montousse and Inga Jade Drummond for $364,070.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 271 Witch Hazel St., Cane Bay to Ocie and Pamela R. Gay for $367,830.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 110 Beargrass Lane, Cane Bay to Paul Alexander and Janice L. Peterson for $286,540.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division LLC sold 271 Saxony Loop, Cane Bay to Robert D. Morrow for $343,805.
Phillip U. Monk sold 522 Tranquil Waters Way, Cane Bay to Donna J. Courtney for $370,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 402 Bright Leaf Loop, Nexton to Vasilii V. and Alexandra V. Akimova for $347,040.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 167 Callibluff Drive, St James Park to David and Jennifer Macham for $476,165.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 319 Bloomington Way, Nexton to Harry Whittaker for $286,640.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 403 Switchgrass Drive, Nexton to Debra L. Combs for $325,583.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 404 Bright Leaf Loop, Nexton to Brett M. and Patti Miles Lawler for $342,165.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 169 Callibluff Drive, St. James Park to Brian M. and Amanda A. Lovin for $438,640.
Richard F. Myers sold 308 Oak Park St., Nexton to Roberta Baccelli and Shawn M. Pillion for $435,000.
Ronald L. Holcombe Jr. sold 103 Edgebrook Drive to Jacyelly L. Garcia Da Silva and Thiago Henrique Serra Silva for $480,000.
Sabal Homes at Carnes Crossroads sold 209 Billinger St., St James Park to Daniel and Lauren Williams for $326,900.
True Homes LLC sold 416 Snowy Plover Lane, Nexton to Nichole C. Cunningham-Williamson and Brian K. Williamson for $330,000.
Wando
Eastwood Construction LLC sold 306 Morning Marsh Lane, The Landings at Sweetwater to Roy Lee Kinser Jr. for $591,710.
Dorchester County
The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between Sept. 24-28.
Ladson
Barbara J. Loos sold 440 Old Fort Drive, Old Fort Estates to Meghan I. and Ryan M. Sickles for $315,000.
Leanet Martin sold 804 Lecture Drive, Eagle Run to Michael E. and Clevonne Johnson for $260,000.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 5213 Preserve Blvd., Coosaw Preserve to Anthony A. and Kristian J. Elkins for $310,720.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 5199 Preserve Blvd., Coosaw Preserve to Michael C. and Kristal L. McDonagh for $378,875.
North Charleston
Fred Mau sold 5429 Clairmont Lane, Cedar Grove to Robert D. and Jane F. Scott for $417,000.
Summerville
Andrew W. Smith sold 529 Pointe of Oaks Road, Legend Oaks Plantation to Jesse Brian and Laura Marie Bunderson for $282,000.
Ann W. Mezian sold 125 Ashley Bluffs Road, Bluffs at Ashley River to Nathaniel H. and Donna L. Brown for $290,000.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 104 Julian Hamlet Drive to Shaun M. McLaughlin-Waite and Joshua Thomas McLaughlin-Waite for $301,490.
CalAtlantic Group Inc sold 708 Wistful Way, Reminisce to Theodore Pollack and Camille Lapadula for $255,511.
Charles Edmund Hines sold 110 Long Cove Bend, Pine Forest Country Club to Dawn Ann and Kevin Scott Martin for $257,000.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 139 Longdale Drive, Highland Park to Randy A. and Shawn M. Dempsey for $304,309.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 118 Longdale Drive, Highland Park to Jeffrey S. and Victoria E. Burroughs for $308,302.
DR Horton Inc. sold 218 Olympic Club Drive, Pine Forest to Don L. and Leticia E. Roberts for $315,000.
Eric Robert Estvanko sold 110 Evelyn Joy Drive, Branch Creek to Spence Spagnola for $298,000.
Erik Pieper sold 904 Course View Court, Legend Oaks Plantation to James and Colleen Rae Simon for $315,000.
Hunter Quinn Homes LLC sold 139 Saint Germain Drive, Pine Hill Acres to Amy and Edward Bass for $302,265.
James W. Walker Jr. sold 129 Dorchester Ave. to Gary J. Velasquez and Colleen L. Cole-Velasquez for $435,000.
Judy O. Braun sold 100 Bay Colony Court, Pine Forest Country Club to Beverly G. Brown for $253,000.
Marian P. Logan sold 4801 Law Blvd., Wescott Plantation to Joshua A. Kirchgesner and Brittney M. Meyer for $277,000.
Michael Albert Riedmayer sold 101 High Bridge Road, Bridges of Summerville to April Malden and Anton Hixon for $272,000.
Miguelina Altagracia Carlot sold 9002 Chato Court, Myers Mill to Shawn M. and Tasha N. Kemp for $308,900.
Nanette S. West sold 5022 Basnett St., Woodlands at Wescott to Rebecca and David James Blommel for $269,900.
Posterity Holdings and Investments LLC sold 5049 Ballantine Drive, Woodlands at Wescott to Jeffrey B. and Betty S. Lackey for $287,000.
Randy M. Shook sold 5027 Blair Road, Myers Mill to Wendy P. and Jorge E. Bello for $258,500.
Robert E. May sold 324 Prestwick Court, Pine Forest Country Club to Wendy P. Jones for $252,000.
Roy Lee Kinser Jr. sold 529 West Butternut Road to Ronald J. and Virginia Ann Bobro for $521,000.
William H. Marshall Jr. sold 105 La Costa Way, Pine Forest Country Club to Kathleen A. and Anthony Joseph Bove for $283,000.