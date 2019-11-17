Charleston County
The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between Sept. 9-13.
Awendaw
Victor K. and Stephanie Sessions sold 7539 Lady Secret Lane, Bridal Gate at Bulls Bay Landing to Robert Collins Co. LLC for $1.2 million.
William T. and Deidre B. Crockett sold 7951 Doar Road to 4N Hauling LLC for $1.1 million.
Charleston
1 Oliver Court LLC sold Unit C, 5 Carrere Court to 3 Carrere Ct LLC for $300,000.
Strawberry Development LLC sold Unit B, 24 Strawberry Lane to Samantha J. Marzullo for $315,000.
1 Oliver Court LLC sold Unit A, 7 Carrere Court to 7 Carrere Ct LLC for $300,000.
Joan Warshauer Fox sold Unit 9B, 330 Concord St., Dockside to Sarah E. Owens and Barry Lewis Hainer for $880,000.
Ryan Lee Hanks sold Unit 503, 5 Gadsdenboro St., The Gadsden to Miller M. Harper and Kendrick V. Grimes for $900,000.
Thomas R. Mather sold Unit 301, 175 Concord St. to Reed C. McMasters for $2.3 million.
Margaretta C. Barton sold Unit 245, 33 Calhoun St. to Perry J. and Pamela B. Hossfeld for $660,000.
William G. and Sheila K. Howland sold Unit 506, 150 Bee St., Bee Street Lofts to McKelvy J. and Peter Conlin for $305,000.
211 Ashley Project LLC sold 105 Spring St. to Guesthouse 105 Spring LLC for $2.6 million.
Marianne Simon sold 12 Tradd St. to Bowe Moorman Pritchard for $1.6 million.
Bergland Investments LLLP sold 214 Spring St. to 214-216 Spring Street Development LLC for $2 million.
221-223 St. Philip Street LLC sold 223 St. Philip St. to Revival St LLC for $1.9 million.
Douglas A. McCallum and Caroline C. Smythe sold 225 West Poplar St., Shoreview to Jane Maybank for $770,000.
Mulberry Street Development LLC sold 23 Strawberry Lane to Strawberry Land LLC for $440,000.
31 Amherst Street LLC sold 31 Amherst St. to Florian J. Auckenthaler for $520,000.
Joseph S. and Rhetta A. Mendelsohn sold 44 Hasell St. to Jeff Nickol for $2 million.
William A. and Catherine J. Kerr sold 53 South Battery St. to Jane Maner Finch for $1.4 million.
211 Ashley Project LLC sold 82 Cannon St. to Guesthouse 105 Spring LLC for $1.9 million.
Robert J. Casale sold Unit TH1, 8 Prioleau St., Factors Walk to Christopher Robin Egan for $1.2 million.
399 Huger St LLC sold Unit J, 37 Flood St. to Thomas J. and Marianna Martel for $460,000.
Samuel M. and Ashley A. Reeves sold Unit 63 Rutledge Ave., Berkeley Court to Robert Bruce Williams IV and Jennifer Marie Williams for $420,000.
Steven M. and Gail P. Anastasion sold Unit 709, 1 King St., Fort Sumter House to Janice Hyde Tucker for $915,000.
Janice Hyde Tucker sold Unit 405, 1 King St., Fort Sumter House to Granice L. Geyer and Skottowe W. Smith for $792,000.
Marvin I. Oberman sold 2318 Sunnyside Ave. to Robert Scott and Maggie Marie Stamps for $690,581.
Midwest Urban Partners LLC sold 281 East Bay St. to Jorg N. Steyskal for $700,000.
Eugene F. Wambold and Wells Fargo Bank N.A. sold 26 Queen St. to David C. Trachtenberg and Rick Wilson for $1.6 million.
Leslie J. and Haywood W. Power sold 18 Pitt St., Harleston Village to Drama Apartments LLC for $716,500.
The Gathering at Morris Square LLC sold 42 Dereef Court, Morris Square to Edward J. and Kimberly A. Howard for $575,500.
The Gathering at Morris Square LLC sold 15 Dereef Court, Morris Square to Robert S. and Suzanne R. Purvis for $607,500.
William Bradford Dunson III sold 13 Perry St. to James Grant Barnes for $600,000.
Brian M. and Marie L. Saal Koob sold 35 Poinsette St. to Edward Mills for $390,000.
207 West Poplar LLC sold 207 West Poplar St., Riverside Park to 207 W Poplar LLC for $630,000.
Joseph D. Caughman sold 219 Gordon St., Wagener Terrace to Michael E. and Jessie June Hatfield for $575,000.
Edisto Island
Michael Timothy Langer sold 7753 Blue House Lane, The Islands at Blue House Plantation to Joseph Todd and Meredith Hastings Manley for $370,000.
Charles J. Kreidler sold 8686 Peters Point Road, Plantation Edisto to Donald R. and Martha A. Porter for $1.1 million.
Folly Beach
Moon Dog Properties LLC sold Unit 2H, 106 West Arctic, Pavilion Watch to Noreen A. and Kurt P. Bouley for $565,000.
Ellen M. Donoghue sold Unit 307, 201 West Arctic Ave., Charleston Oceanfront Villas to Two Bergs Equities LLC for $886,000.
Samuel George Ogden sold 67 Mariner's Cay Drive, Mariner's Cay Racquet and Yacht Club to Christopher Anthony Santos for $353,000.
Carol G. Ferguson sold 2 Sumter Drive, East Folly Beach Shores to Mark L. and Rita J. Weaver for $925,000.
Lauer Development LLC sold 211 West Hudson Ave. to John and Michelle Bojescul for $759,000.
JandA Assoc. LLC sold 903 West Ashley Ave. to Troy Patrick and Linda Lu Reese Kosal for $1.3 million.
Hollywood
Benjamin Robert Lanier Jr. and Kristin Michelle Bisignano sold 4952 Steeplechase Lane, Plantation at Stono Ferry to Trudy Darlene Enlow for $626,416.
Gene G. and Ronald J. Oswalt sold 5100 Saint George Lane, Plantation at Stono Ferry to Gail M. and Reginald Garratt for $550,000.
Steve A. Russell sold 5551 Highway 162 to Daniel V. Sluce for $499,900.
Isle of Palms
WNC Development LLC sold 2 Fishers Aly to Scott and Mary King for $1.8 million.
John A. Glaser and Cynthia A. Winski sold 613 Ocean Blvd. to Francis D. Bailey and Isobel V. English for $1.8 million.
Linda Louise Rohrman sold Unit 9510 Palmetto Drive, Wild Dunes Ocean Club to Curtis and Carolyn Eshelman for $817,000.
Grant M. and Paje S. Crawford sold 10 Fairway Oaks Lane to S. Bryan Stevens and G. Allen Owens Jr. for $800,000.
David M. and Melissa S. Crosby sold 917 Palm Blvd. to Terrill N. and Sarie C. Tuten for $1.8 million.
Shuler Family L.P. sold 1001 Palm Blvd. to Hartley Watson Cooper for $1.6 million.
Arlen G. Petersen sold 24 Morgans Cove Drive, Wild Dunes to Richard L. and Cynthia Farley for $750,000.
Patrick and Dianna Garner sold 20 Dune Ridge Lane, Wild Dunes Beach and Racquet Club to Scott A. and Yvonne L. Turner for $990,000.
James Island
Eric A. Draper and Port City Homes LLP sold 129 Plymouth Ave. to Mark A. Trigonoplos for $300,000.
Ann H. Williams sold 107 Waterfront Plantation Drive, Waterfront Plantation to Kathleen K. Young for $790,000.
Tyler S. and Elizabeth P. Dockery sold 1105 Wayfarer Lane, Bayview Farms to Edward Franklin Spivey III and Tammi Morillo Spivey for $360,000.
Erik T. and Jaime D. Huffman sold 1108 Hills Plantation Drive, Freeman's Point at Seaside Plantation to Aaron and Diana Matthews for $548,000.
SM Charleston LLC sold 1149 Hills Plantation Drive, Freeman's Point at Seaside Plantation to Amanda Nichole and Peter Joseph Wilson for $889,900.
Evan Taylor Whaley sold 1160 Shoreham Road, Willow Walk to Cameron M. Wann for $289,000.
Sabal Homes at Bennetts Bluff LLC sold 1202 Captain Rivers Drive, Bennetts Bluff to Keith E. and Laurie T. Mayfield for $646,100.
Troy W. Bergum sold 121 Sea Cotton Circle, Planters Trace at Seaside Plantation to Destiny N. Scott and Cheryl Spurling-Scott for $333,000.
William Albert Ungerman sold 1340 Pickett St. to David Edward, Vollero for $330,000.
John Craig Rothmyer sold 1407 Battle Ground Road, Fort Lamar to Sandra L. and Nathan Backman for $375,000.
Catalyst Builders Inc. sold 1614 Battery Island Drive to Leslie Gregory and Sarah B. Damewood for $540,000.
James B. Humbert sold 1662 Wading Heron Road to William Kovalczyk III for $278,000.
Premier Homes of the Lowcountry LLC sold 1922 Grimball Road to Michael Bradley and John Benjamin for $342,000.
276 Fleming Road, LLC sold 276 Fleming Road, Cross Creek to PI CHS DEV LLC for $414,430.
Leslie G. and Sarah B. Damewood sold 503 McEnery Aly, Stonebridge at Seaside Plantation to Thomas B. Edmonds III for $422,500.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division Properties LLC sold 505 Yellow Tower Terrace, The Village at Stiles Point to Katherine Rowland Peabody for $674,145.
William H. Palmer sold 6 Old Summer House Road to Robb James Island LLC for $540,000.
Catalyst Builders Inc. sold 752 Bermuda St., Bay Front to Melissa M. and Brian Tranchida for $118,000.
Lauren J. and Tyler D. Dulmage sold 771 Goodlet Circle, Stonebridge at Seaside Plantation to John Thomas and Kayla White for $447,000.
Dorothy M. Bruggeman sold 775 Lake Frances Drive, Lake Shore Commons to Jennifer Tate Reiley for $398,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 819 Porcari St., Harborwalk to Frank A. McMahon and Georgette M. Smith for $380,830.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 825 Porcari St., Harborwalk to John Brendan Rodgers for $330,340.
Carol F. Maynard and Robert Treacy sold 850 Harbor Place Drive to Amanda Honeycutt for $356,000.
Stobo Holdings LLC sold Unit C, 35 Brockman Drive, Pelican Cove to Keith Borg for $250,465.
Rose C. Hamm Rowland sold 739 Condon Drive, Battery Point to Kathleen E. Hatfield for $475,000.
Robert M. Whatley Jr. and Susan A. Whatley sold 1130 Wayfarer Lane, Bayview Farms to Brian R. and Elizabeth M. Donehue for $550,000.
Kenneth O. and Deann B. Grayson sold 1313 Salt Marsh Cove, Bayview Farms to Elizabeth A. Jablonski and Matthew G. Thomas for $460,000.
Courtney A. and Anthony R. Case sold 821 West Madison Ave. to Salina Moseley Lawson for $310,000.
2045 Cheraw LLC sold 2045 Cheraw Drive, Chesterfield to Justin S. Clark for $268,000.
Christein W. Patterson sold 761 Larkwood Road, Dellwood to Sarah V. and Timothy P. Murray for $369,000.
Justin G. Schaay and Janneke Vreede-Schaay sold 451 Cheves Drive, Dogwood Park to Perry M. Buckner IV and Amy Green Buckner for $570,000.
Stephanie Ann Montgomery and Andrew W. Harbrecht sold 1003 Harbortowne Road, Harbor Woods to Caleb Coker for $465,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 821 Porcari St., Harborwalk to Renae M. Brooks for $329,690.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 107 Alder Circle, Kings Flat to Shawn and Dawn Lynn Heinen for $528,591.
Joshua C. Eboch and Kendra L. Tidwell sold 829 Weir St., Lawton Bluff to Silvia Roxana Tandeciarz and Pablo Yanez for $380,000.
Scot M. O'Bryan sold 1322 Mapleton Ave. to Alicia Michelle Lee for $313,000.
Joseph Norton sold 1414 Fort Johnson Road, Oakcrest to Joseph and Tana Dukes for $315,000.
SC Asset Management Co. LLC sold 2017 Paul Chavis Lane to Christopher and Heather Marcelli for $650,000.
Del Diversified Inc. sold 7 Old Summer House Road to Richard and Christina Silipigni for $834,687.
Raymond D. Marfino sold 11 Forde Row, Rivers Point to Phillip Andrew Wadl for $310,000.
Susan G. Gladden sold 858 Mikell Drive, Stiles Point to Tyler Smith and Elizabeth Pearman Dockery for $383,500.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division Properties LLC sold 509 Yellow Tower Terrace, The Village at Stiles Point to Janice Lynn Clark for $672,325.
Frank McMahon and Georgette M. Smith sold 1666 Back Creek Road, The Village of Secessionville to Vinayak Rohan for $730,000.
Johns Island
Melissa M. and Brian Tranchida sold 1147 Hammrick Lane, Summertrees to John A. Childs and Brittany L. Brown for $305,500.
Edward R. Standish sold 1151 Updyke Drive, Swygert's Landing to Troy and Bridget Miller for $328,000.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 1217 Lois Allen Road, The Gardens at Riverview Farms to Lucas James Flaig for $297,240.
DR Horton Inc. sold 1258 Hammrick Lane, Woodbury Park to Audrey Lambdin for $356,000.
Lisa S. Gillette sold 1453 Headquarters Plantation Drive, Headquarters Island Plantation to Keith Edward and Leslie Henise Kelly for $657,500.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 1539 Thin Pine Drive, The Gardens at Riverview Farms to Charles R. and Roberta Wells for $311,784.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division Properties LLC sold 1659 Emmets Road, The Oaks at St. Johns Crossing to Dominic D. Monda and Ainsley E. Anderton for $394,383.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division Properties LLC sold 1669 Emmets Road, The Oaks at St. Johns Crossing to Joshua B. Guevara and Nicole Dubois for $280,153.
Kenneth R. Styles sold 1786 Towne St., The Cottages at Johns Island to English Hanahan Maull for $290,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 1999 Shadetree Blvd., Oakfield to Jay R. Brian and Jennifer Leigh Frances for $377,715.
Craig A. and Lee A. Gary sold 2107 Nicholas David Path, Waterloo Estates to Jonathan T. and Kelli Kebert for $510,000.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 2406 Jasper Patterson Drive, Stonoview to Dustin Lee Hattaway and Stefanie Simpson for $483,416.
Ian Harris Jacobson sold 2428 Jasper Patterson Drive, Stonoview to Garett Samuel Rikard and Ashley E. Hampton for $489,900.
Sterling Davenport sold 2910 Split Hickory Court, Barberry Woods to Stacey Rebecca Litten for $310,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 3021 Vincent Astor Drive, Oakfield to Megan A. and William Foxe for $291,065.
Beata Bennett sold 3070 Penny Lane, The Bend at River Road to Andrew Singer for $286,000.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 3485 Great Egret Drive, St. Johns Lake to Rebecca Erin Pollard and Kevin R. Zimmerly for $332,490.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 3497 Great Egret Drive, St. Johns Lake to Elizabeth E. and Jay E. Beloff for $313,030.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 5053 Catfish Loop, St. Johns Lake to Jonathan Paul and Kathleen D. Usher for $294,357.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 5063 Catfish Loop, St. Johns Lake to Jonathan David and Dora Naert Glenn for $280,990.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 5069 Catfish Loop, St. Johns Lake to Meredith Renea and Ryan William Klindtworth for $293,460.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 5072 Catfish Loop, St. Johns Lake to Stacey Mehlhose for $276,702.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 655 Mclernon Trace, Marshview Commons to Kirby O'Brian Jolly for $281,400.
Andrew C. and Chelsea P. Gault sold 1488 Milldam Pass, Brownswood Village to Derek and Georgann Brousseau for $310,000.
Kaisen Investments LLC sold 3377 Walter Drive, Cedar Springs to Christopher Adam Farmer for $340,000.
Emily A. Laplante sold 1558 Fishbone Drive, Fenwick Hills to Richard G. and Shandy B. Watson for $364,500.
Freshfields Convenience Store LLC sold 225 Freshfields Drive, Freshfield Village to NW Freshfields LLC for $1.4 million.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 604 Mclernon Trace, Marshview Commons to Brandon K and Crystal M. Jewell for $260,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 1834 Whisperwood Road, Oakfield to Alanah F. Wray for $489,115.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2130 Colson Lane, Oakfield to Edward Frank Bandarovich for $320,915.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 1909 Zonny Moss Drive, Oakfield to Rayphael Sebastian Hardy for $313,215.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2099 Utsey St., Oakfield to Robert Gordon and Ellison Baker Black for $398,090.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2046 Utsey St., Oakfield to Stephen M. and Ann Marie B. Littlefield for $404,540.
Carolyn L. Ferrell and Louise Turrentine sold 1365 Whippoorwill Farm Road, Ravens Point Plantation to James Edward and Regina C. Fitzgerald for $450,000.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 4021 Brown Trout Drive, St. Johns Lake to Betsy F. and David R. Miller for $368,110.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 3503 Great Egret Drive, St. Johns Lake to Cory and Lauren Cartier for $336,740.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 3461 Great Egret Drive, St. Johns Lake to Kathleen E. Johnson for $362,550.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 5045 Catfish Loop, St. Johns Lake to Russell S. and Maria Van Swol for $288,525.
Dustin and Kathy S. Speights sold 2857 Summertrees Blvd. to Martin Scott and Sharon Ballard for $250,000.
Daniel S. Blary sold 1229 Updyke Drive, Swygert's Landing to Michael G. Curtis for $347,930.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division Properties LLC sold 1683 Emmets Road, The Oaks at St. Johns Crossing to Florence Marie O'Donnell for $300,000.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division Properties LLC sold 1665 Emmets Road, The Oaks at St. Johns Crossing to Sara Elizabeth and Joseph Anthony Tracey III for $291,090.
Ronald E. Acierno and Melba Alexandra Hernandez Tejada sold 2505 Watercrest Lane, The Pointe at Headquarters Island Plantation to Jason Randall and Leigh Ann White for $532,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 1887 Halle Road, The Villages at St. Johns Woods to Anthony and Charlene Barrasso for $373,815.
DR Horton Inc. sold 1287 Hammrick Lane, Woodbury Park to Tracy M. Simoneau for $385,000.
Kiawah Island
Amy F. Joyce sold 580 Whimbrel Road, Egret Pintail to W.A. Banks and Meredith H. Edwards for $355,000.
Kevin S. and Lynnann Windsor sold 19 Ocean Green Drive to 19 Ocean Green LLC for $975,000.
J. Grier and Rebecca P. Bomar sold 38 Sunlet Bend, Inlet Cove Club to Michael and Karen Brothers for $620,000.
Joanne Jones sold 11 Ocean Green Drive, Ocean Green to William R. and Stacy M. Seyle for $1.3 million.
Joseph A. and Linda T. Pezzullo sold 539 Oyster Rake Drive to Oyster Rake LLC for $987,500.
Richard E. Murphy sold 60 River Marsh Lane, Rhett's Bluff to Keith T. and Aline M. Robelen for $2.1 million.
Kiawah Development Partners LLC sold 434 Estuary Lane, Cassique to Steven J. Donohoe and Denise A. Graybill-Donohoe for $595,000.
Meggett
Terence T. Jenkins Jr. sold 4460 Parishville Road to Waties and Bacot Holdings LLC for $385,000.
Mount Pleasant/East Cooper
Reed C. McMasters sold Unit 329, 328 Cooper River Drive, The Tides to Brad L. and Lisa A. Grossman for $1.4 million.
James H. and Martha S. Welborn sold Unit A, 1806 Ventura Place, Ventura Villas to William D'Angelo for $316,500.
Emily D. Murray sold Unit 117, 261 Etiwan Pointe Drive, Etiwan Pointe to Melody L. Allen for $300,000.
Bruce H. and Susan B. Matthews sold Unit 106, 126 North Plaza Court, Renaissance at Charleston Harbor to Kathleen Thomas for $826,000.
James Trammell Meadows Jr. sold 1032 Law Lane, Snee Farm to Brittany Shull and James Matthew Meadows for $410,000.
Samuel Trotter and Kathleen Benson sold 109 Historic Drive, The Veranda at Belle Hall Plantation to Stephen Robert and Elizabeth Royall Darby for $480,000.
Bryson C. and Brooke A. Jennings sold 1174 Shoreside Way, Harborgate Shores to John Martin Edens II and Mary Margaret Gastley for $460,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 1181 Penderlee Court, The Oaks at Primus to Domenic M. Paci and Amy Elizabeth Dawson for $479,990.
Anthony X. and Barbara A. Collings sold 1184 Royal Links Drive, Westchester at Charleston National to Lawrence S. Goldberg and Janet Clancy-Goldberg for $400,000.
Taylor M. and Elizabeth S. Morris sold 1221 Laurel Park Trail, Laurel Grove to Katherine Marie Malloy for $337,500.
George M. and Lydia A. Rabon sold 1225 Laurel Park Trail, Laurel Grove to Melissa Cunha for $350,000.
Beazer Homes LLC sold 1249 Gannett Road, Bentley Park to Jeffrey H. Fradley for $587,500.
Michael H. and Elizabeth E. Thomason sold 1272 Llewellyn Road, Chelsea Park to Jesse Lannon for $394,000.
Jacquelin Snyder sold 1301 Carol Oaks Drive, The Village at Carol Oaks to Dennis R. and Cindy B. Loppnow for $385,000.
Stobo Holdings LLC sold 1325 Hamlin Road to Jacquelin Snyder for $377,015.
David C. and Stephanie L. Calkins sold 1336 Lexington Drive, Ivy Hall to Bruce Pepchinski for $350,000.
Jon K. and Gay P. Nagle sold 1381 Black River Drive, Horlbeck Creek to Brian J. and Angella J. Zimbelman for $420,000.
William J. and Anne T. James sold 1397 Royston Road, Laurel Lakes to Tu Hoang and Dung Banh for $563,000.
Fred A. Byers sold 1400 Wellesley Circle, Park West to Karen G. Olson and Elizabeth A. Goyak for $339,000.
Center Park Homes LLC sold 1409 Appling Drive, Shellpoint to Brian L. and Barbara Ann West for $755,820.
Kevin D. and Caroline F. Borden sold 1439 Penshell Place, Watermark to Kevin M. and Karen M. Harrington for $615,000.
Brian A. and Lyndsey G. Moynihan sold 1441 Appling Drive, Shellpoint to Diane M. McCrystal for $695,000.
Charles D. and Cherri N. Tunstall sold 1500 Soliel Court, Marias at Seaside Farms to TBK Leasing Co. LLC for $525,000.
Joseph S. and Candy B. Vasil sold 1549 Rivertowne Country Club Drive, Parkers Landing at Rivertowne Country Club to Phillip J. and Mary Beth Pacsi for $785,900.
DR Horton Inc. sold 1619 Red Tide Road, Oyster Point to Michael Joseph and Regina Cappelletti Greenaway for $892,333.
Joseph O. Eager III and Doreen M. Eager sold 1650 Baldock Court, Laurel Lakes to Rodney Scott for $520,000.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 1694 Banning St., Carolina Park to Chad David and Rachel Taylor Pack for $437,465.
DR Horton Inc. sold 1695 Fort Palmetto Circle, Oyster Point to Patricia Del Bianco for $655,000.
Christopher C. and Jaclyn M. Cook sold 1817 Wellstead St., Pembroke at Park West to Todd Rowland and Michelle Gurny for $467,012.
Kelly and Maria C. Henderson sold 2045 Country Manor Drive, Water's Edge to Enrique J. Galvez for $409,500.
Perry A. Spyropoulos and Wenjun Zhou sold 2119 Oyster Reef Lane, Oyster Point to Neha D. Patel for $418,000.
Anne W. Navarro sold 212 Freeman St. to Esme Smith for $920,000.
Paul W. Thompson sold 232 6th Ave., Remley's Point to R.I.C.H.S. LLC for $284,000.
Chadrick M. and Mary Plunkett sold 239 Palmetto Bluff, Grassy Creek to Jeremy P. and Elaine T. Bollington for $1.3 million.
Russell B. and Barbara B. Guy sold 2629 Crooked Stick Lane, Marsh Isle at Rivertowne Country Club to Sharon Falk Seigler and Shea Seigler Burdette for $550,000.
Elaine B. Meuli sold 2650 Lohr Drive, Linnen Place to Gregory Lewis Meuli and Jamie Lea Seebold for $415,000.
Cynthia Massey Volkmar sold 2800 Latrobe Court, Carolina Isle at Rivertowne Country Club to Robert B. and Kimberly G. Miller for $515,000.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 2843 Wagner Way, The Covington at Park West to Christopher S. and Heather E. Sumner for $605,002.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 2847 Wagner Way, The Covington at Park West to Jordan M. and Katie E. Cardwell for $569,985.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 3001 Caspian Court, Bessemer Park at Park West to Terry Richard and Aimee Britt Peterson for $507,470.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 3049 Caspian Court, Bessemer Park at Park West to Steve L. Cavett Jr. and Jennifer L. Cavett for $447,170.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 3062 Rice Field Lane, Liberty Cottages to David H. and Patsy J. Matthews for $427,345.
Leigh P. Rowe sold 309 Hibben St. to Helen R. Hall and Geoffrey Scott Maynor for $882,500.
J. Alan and Judith B. Diehl sold 3215 Hatchway Drive, The Harbour to Cory S. Brown and Noreen O. Rehman-Brown for $720,000.
Timothy W. and Layne K. Johnson sold 3518 Saltflat Lane, Stratton Place at Stratton by the Sound to Katie Lynn Finnie and Cory James Cranston for $695,000.
Louis J. Martin Jr. and Theresa M. Martin sold 3556 Bagley Drive, The Preston at Park West to Angelo M. and Joyce Ann Sireno for $330,000.
Linda Joy Costello sold 3603 Shutesbury St., Carolina Park to Adele M. Starr for $455,000.
Eric S. and Stephanie R. Pease sold 3734 Copahee Sound Drive, Copahee Landing to David and Julianne Dunning for $423,000.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 3760 Orion Lane, Carolina Park to Joseph Bernard Carlin Jr. and Eileen Carlin for $526,350.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 3832 Maidstone Drive, Carolina Park to Robert S. and Diane C. Seminara for $498,675.
Sarah E. Mitchum sold 3844 Tupelo Branch Row to Patrick Davis Landry for $387,000.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 3857 Maidstone Drive, Carolina Park to Michael James and Kelly K. Grant for $543,990.
John C. and Michele H. Cavallo sold 425 Woodspring Road, Darrell Creek Plantation to Edward John and Cheryl A. Kopec for $672,000
Edward G. Scopelitis sold 428 Jardinere Walk, The Veranda at Belle Hall Plantation to Kristen T. Ricker and William Riley Jr. for $390,000.
Keil A. and Margarita Schmid sold 453 Mount Royall Drive, Longpoint to Jayne Harmon-Matthews for $465,000.
Alexander and Tara C. Torres sold 482 Mount Royall Drive, Longpoint to Robin Alan Feiser for $405,000.
King of Queens LLC sold 706 Nora Lane, Cove Inlet Villas to Paul Pietrowicz and Krista Knight for $301,000.
Linda H. Ambrose sold 808 Milldenhall Road, Point Pleasant at Wakendaw Lakes to Mary Shelton and Mary Swift Driver for $980,000.
MFI Properties LLC sold 893 Randall Drive to Anthony R.D. Esquith for $517,500.
Coleman L. and Kayce P. Bates sold 944 Kincade Drive, Dawson Terrace to Jonathan Seth Newton and Stacey Michelle Warneke for $621,500.
John Sinclaire III sold 970 Sea Gull Drive, Shemwood to Sara E. and James D. Lucas III for $530,000.
Karmal and Kevin Spaeth sold 998 Sea Gull Drive, Shemwood to James C. Wagers III for $484,000.
Charles G. Smith sold Unit 720 South Shelmore Blvd., Shelmore Village to Lundgren Management Group LLC for $486,500.
Gary Sporn and Sara Berkowitz sold Unit 207C, 1489 Cambridge Lakes Drive, Cambridge Lake to Susan P. and Glenn H. Mitchell for $283,600.
Lindsay Michelle Semenuk sold Unit A, 1140 Hidden Cove Drive, Snee Farm Lakes to Michael D. McGinnis for $254,000.
Carl B. McCants III and Gina T. McCants sold 543 Faulkner Drive, Alston Point to Jonathan Seth and Rebecca J. Robertson for $745,000.
Ronald and Theresa M. D'Alessandro sold 569 Antebellum Lane, Belle Hall Plantation to Andrea Miller for $395,000.
Richard M. and Robyn R. Hills sold 179 Revolution Drive, Belle Hall Plantation to Mary Jessey for $418,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2697 Arborcrest Court, Bridge Pointe as Richmond Cove to Jason Brooks and Ana Beatriz Parker for $681,801.
Kristen Mary Hermiz Dant sold 651 Bridlewood Lane to Kirstie B. and Thomas P. Jones for $350,000.
Timberland Capital Investments LLC sold 8067 Doar Road to Shoebox Holdings LLC for $1.1 million.
David J. and Shelly A. Palomaki sold 3732 Oconee Loop, Carolina Park to Chad R. and Natasha Lyn Martens for $672,000.
Joseph L. and Lynda A. Rowland sold 3700 Maidstone Drive, Carolina Park to Helen R. and Flash Kinloch for $495,000.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 1698 Banning St., Carolina Park to Jennifer M. and Verneil R. Phillips for $524,770.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 3753 Orion Lane, Carolina Park to Phillip Stephen and Lauren Elizabeth Emmert for $518,930.
Weekley Homes LLC sold 3557 Crosstrees Lane, Carolina Park to Robert D. and Lisa G. Brawner for $629,343.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 1689 Banning St., Carolina Park to Sonni K. Carlisle for $452,225.
Richard A. and Mary L. Rivadeneyra sold 3432 Yarmouth Drive, Carolina Park to Susan G. Angelo for $360,000.
Jan Christie Brown sold 1309 National Drive, Charleston National Country Club to Timothy and Diane M. Boyle for $465,000.
Helen L. Hewett sold 1305 Llewellyn Road, Chelsea Park to Catherine Howze for $340,000.
Carolyn B. Thomas sold 625 Williamson Drive, Cooper Estates to Egidio C. and Luchana P. Imbrogno for $309,000.
AH4R Properties LLC sold 3383 Lindner Lane, Cotton Creek at Planter's Pointe to Ann Morgan Detreville for $337,000.
Kelly M. Price sold 714 Creekside Drive, Creekside Park to Matthew Weller and Ashlee Householder Henney for $825,000.
Pare and Gran Industries Inc. sold 1553 Diamond Blvd., Crown Pointe to Michael and Leanne Lovin for $563,000.
Anthony S. and Christi M. Lasater sold 1592 Cypress Pointe Drive, Cypress Pointe at Dunes West to Michelle and Bryan McConnell for $405,000.
Heidi G. and John Schilpp sold 1459 Hamlin Park Circle, Hamlin Park to Thomas G. and Karen Marie Charette for $310,000.
Patrick W. and Alison L. O'Connor sold 4907 Sound View Drive, Hamlin Plantation to CEW Real Estate Holdings LLC for $1.3 million.
Ralph J. and Diane L. Guthrie sold 1110 Mainland Court, Harborgate Shores to S. Jamie Jefferies for $460,000.
Thomas C. and Megan C. Crumrine sold 354 Stringer Aly, Hidden Cove to Nicholas Pizzo Jr. for $515,000.
James W. and Eileen Morini sold 1900 Haviland Court, Indigo Chase to Robert Bernard Breskin for $550,000.
N. Roderick McGeachy III and Joan W. McGeachy sold 218 North Shelmore Blvd., I'On to Marianne Cooper Sanderson for $1.6 million.
Michael W. and Judith D. Naylor sold 130 West Shipyard Road, I'On to Mary Jane and George A. Toole Jr. for $758,000.
David C. and Elisabeth P. Berry sold 3322 Morningdale Drive, Ivy Hall to Rickey Allen and Elzabeth Anne Stafford for $330,000.
Charles J. Beckert III sold 1405 Crooked Pine Drive, Laurel Grove to Matthew K. Howard for $334,000.
SC Land Trust LLC sold 1564 Highway 41, Laurel Hill Plantation to Lilibeth and Soupharak Souvannarat for $390,000.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 1371 Honor Way, Liberty Cottages to Roy Franklin and Linda Kay Layman for $456,735.
Matthew C. and Keri Y. Peterson sold 2028 Prospect Hill Drive, Longpoint to Lauren S. Springs and Dennis M. Parker for $400,000.
Nathan W. and Marie C. Hall sold 1273 Pearwood Court, Magnolia Village to 449 Strategic Group LLC for $438,000.
Robert Daniel Cremer sold 3005 Riverwood Drive, Marsh Cove at Dunes West to David Feliciano-Merino and Paige Feliciano for $607,000.
John C. and Jessica Knebel sold 1440 Bloomingdale Lane, Marsh Walk at Park West to Charles J. Beckert III and Erica Beckert for $450,000.
Millie J. and Richard H. Haehl sold 478 Bramson Court, Moultrie Park to Jonathan E. Gray and Melissa C. Rodgers for $487,000.
Coastal Homes of Charleston LLC sold 954 Myrtle Court, Myrtle Acres to Betsy Anthony Davis for $425,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 1659 Red Tide Road, Oyster Point to Graham B. and Lindsey Jo Rambo for $1.3 million.
Ryan J. and Genevieve J. Sears sold 2327 Skyler Drive, Oyster Point to Matthew Keith Horton for $585,000.
David R. and Andrea R. Kinnear sold 2251 Skyler Drive, Oyster Point to Sarah C. and Andrew J. Blaho for $672,500.
Stanley P. and Dena M. Davis sold 2693 Palmetto Hall Blvd., Palmetto Hall at Dunes West to Patrick John Onufrak and Margaret Meredith Bentley for $382,000.
Douglas J. Lerczak sold 1837 Wellstead St., Pembroke at Andover at Park West to Christina R. Anthony for $550,000.
Gary L. and Kathryn G. Newkirk sold 1789 Wellstead St., Pembroke at Park West to Desert Park LLC for $445,000.
Dean E. and Kristen A. Holtby sold 1520 Oldenburg Drive, Pepper Plantation to Leland Davis and Sarah Elizabeth Brown for $375,000.
Edward J. and Lucy M. Dyckman sold 1350 Paint Horse Court, Pepper Plantation to Susan E. Coyne and Christine C. Davis for $339,500.
Jerri Small Vaughan sold 1521 Old Vintage Drive, Remley's Point to Daniel Hughes for $535,000.
James and Susan Doucher sold 2022 Shields Lane, Rivertowne to Michael and Edna Lowder for $612,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2890 Eddy Drive, Riverview at Dunes West to Celeste Moss for $367,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2874 Clearwater Drive, Riverview at Dunes West to Yvette A. Thomas for $553,262.
Ashley Cashon and Sean Hanratty sold 1202 Dingle Road, Royal Palms to Anthony L. and Laura J. Banks for $345,000.
Michael A. and Brooke N. Jones sold 1273 Dingle Road, Royal Palms to John Payne Crawford Jr. for $315,000.
Paula A. Gately sold 1257 Dingle Road, Royal Palms to Raymond D. Reynolds Jr. and Diana C. Cove for $300,000.
Ramsay M. Ravenel sold 101 Mary St. to Curtis D. Ravenel for $744,635.
Neil M. and Jackie K. Grey sold 2066 South Smokerise Way, Smokerise at Planter's Pointe to James Arnold and Sherry D. Bell for $440,000.
Robin Watson Levy sold 1060 Deleisseline Blvd., Snee Farm to Daniel R. and Melissa L. Barone for $680,000.
Luther S. and Debbie S. Wright sold 1135 Snap Dragon Court, Snee Farm Gardens to Lisa D. and Brian A. Chappell for $397,000.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 1419 Stratton Place, Stratton by the Sound to Alexandria L. and Brian A. Rogers for $485,000.
James R. and Amanda T. Shea sold 1862 Falling Creek Circle, Sweetgrass to Matthew N. Brown and Sarah E. Hooper for $393,500.
C.E.W. Properties LLC sold 261 Mossy Oak Way, The Courtyard at Belle Hall Plantation to Jeremy M. and Michelle A. Hannum for $435,000.
Hillary E. Dabrasky sold 2276 Kings Gate Lane, The Gates at Dunes West to Robert A. and Nancy C. Meara for $259,000.
Peggy and Dorothy Horner sold 3363 Queensgate Way, The Gates at Park West to Patrick E. and Alyson J. Hurley for $255,000.
William C. Shoemaker sold 3157 Linksland Road, The Glen at St. Andrews Place of Charleston National Country Club to Linda H. Ambrose for $398,000.
Andre and Carey Gattyan sold 3051 Yachtsman Drive, The Harbour at Dunes West to Andre Friedrich and Darcy Lynn Bellerjeau for $863,000.
Robert C. Miller sold 2900 River Vista Way, The Harbour at Dunes West to Gary O. and Theresa A. Reiersen for $1.1 million.
Rick and Bernadette Keesler sold 3011 River Vista Way, The Harbour at Dunes West to Robert A. Beauchemin and Kelly L. Laycock for $710,000.
Patrick J. and Maria D. O’Shaughnessy sold 4021 Conant Road, The Preston at Park West to Paul Jessey for $326,000.
Michael P. and Gretchen F. Bunker sold 1856 West Canning Drive, Winterbrooke at Park West to Christopher C. and Jaclyn M. Cook for $642,500.
North Charleston
JP Estate LLC sold Unit D, 8730 North Park Blvd. to Central Minority Maintenance LLC for $310,000.
1023 Montague LLC sold 1023 Montague Ave. to Del Diversified Inc. for $600,000.
Del Diversified Inc. sold 1126 Buist Ave. to Reyne Y. and Robert S. Espy for $478,033.
4460 Tile Drive LLC sold 4460 Tile Drive, Faber Place to KB 4460 Tile LLC for $1.5 million.
SM Charleston LLC sold 4625 Holmes Ave., Mixson to Sarah Ruth for $269,900.
Michaela M. Coleman sold 5000 Victoria Ave. to Karie Dostert for $366,000.
Caroline Parr sold 5045 France Ave. to Joshua K. O'Neal for $335,000.
Joshua K. and Sarah L. O'Neal sold 5107 Parkside Drive to Erin Fargo for $275,500.
SK Squared sold 1495 Attaway St., Charleston Farms to Generic Holdings LLC for $600,000.
Victor Kiu Wong sold 2611 Ashley Phosphate Road to New China Inc. for $1.1 million.
Reyne Espy sold 1038 Hunley Waters Circle to Jason H. and Christine C. Thornton for $365,000.
Neil A. Bansil and Pamela M. Collier-Bansil sold 5142 Celtic Drive, Oak Terrace Preserve to Juan Camilo and Kelly Woodward Medina for $432,000.
CK Development Group LLC sold 4640 Winona St., Wando Woods at Ashley Oaks to DKJC Properties LLC for $299,900.
Seabrook Island
Shawn and Susan Wheeler sold 3076 Seabrook Village Drive, The Village at Seabrook to Kathleen T. and Paul F. Lynch for $505,000.
Matthew J. and Patricia A. Burns sold 1413 Dune Loft Villas to Joseph T. Tantillo and Mandy L. Schlender for $346,000.
Joyce E. East sold 2295 Marsh Hen Drive to James R. and Elizabeth A. Murphy for $900,000.
James R. and Elizabeth A. Murphy sold 2598 Jenkins Point Road, Jenkins Point Plantation to Robert C. and Kathleen M. Kleiber for $1.5 million.
Teresa S. Betts-Cobau sold 460 Double Eagle, Golf Shore Villas to Janet B. Beckert for $268,000.
Scott Millwood sold 1908 Flag St. to Bradley D. and Meredith A. Ebenhoeh for $1.6 million.
Richard C. McElroy IV and John Ryler Highsmith sold 2220 Ion Ave. to Chic Shack LLC for $890,000.
Robert S. and Katherine H. Newman sold 815 Treeloft Trace, Treeloft Villas to Richard Frondorf and Kathleen O. Riehl for $325,000.
Penny Dietrich sold 3001 Hidden Oak Drive to Timothy H. and Vickie H. Bibee for $650,000.
Paul H. Adkins sold 3103 Marsh Gate Drive to Noitka Building LLC for $3.5 million.
Charles C. and Adriane E. Banks sold 2455 Seabrook Island Road to Christopher S. Tanner for $799,000.
Clarkson B. and Judith B. McLean sold 2480 Cat Tail Pond to Jeffrey D. and Alison H. Armor for $995,000.
Stephen H. Pollock and Barbara B. Montagu-Pollock sold 3123 Seabrook Island Road to Loren L. and Marian C. Chamberlain for $952,000.
Michael Alan Gramz sold 712 Spinnaker Beachhouse to Francis Richard Schmitt for $510,000.
Harry Lindsay III and Kimela J. Lindsay sold 1105 Summerwind Lane, Summer Wind Cottages to Jean M. and Thomas Michael Jones for $307,000.
Sullivan’s Island
D & D Investments LLC sold 3009 Marshall Blvd. to Terminix Service Inc. for $418,000.
Steven E. and Lynne V. Hamontree sold 956 Osceola Ave. to David R. and Sonya Miller for $3.2 million.
Jennifer A. and Joshua A. Johnson sold 1602 Poe Ave. to Nestor and Annemarie Worobetz for $1.3 million.
Summerville
Rebecca N. Freese sold 118 Pacolet St., The Lakes of Summerville to Preston and Kelly Rushton for $264,900.
John Michael Roddy sold 119 Brutus Lane, The Pines at Gahagan to Laverne L. and Kenneth E. Hinson for $295,000.
NVR Inc. sold 211 Grand Palm Lane, Palmetto Row to Daniel and Roseann Richardson for $254,534.
NVR Inc. sold 219 Grand Palm Lane, Palmetto Row to Justin Thomas and Sarah So Yun Moyer for $253,189.
Abraham Patterson sold 3420 Kirkwall Drive, Buckshire to U.S. Bank N.A. for $333,459.
Jean W. and Richard P. Southworth sold 205 Brutus Lane, The Pines at Gahagan to Deborah Rae and John Charles Mac Vie for $319,900.
West Ashley/St. Andrews
SC Investment Holdings LLC sold Unit 3216, 3220 Hatchet Bay Drive, Fairdell Estates to LandX Investments LLC for $495,000.
James A. and Renee M. Adrian sold 1 Beverly Road, Windemere to Douglas A. and Jessica L. White for $505,000.
Jean P. McClellan sold 109 Magnolia Road, Ashley Forest to Darren Finan for $250,000.
Albert M. Wilson IV and Brooke M. Wilson sold 1122 Browning Road to Sloan A. Lindsey and Sarah J. Andrews for $410,000.
Louis J. and Nancy M. Spindler sold 126 Ashley Hall Plantation Road, Ashley Hall Plantation to Andrew and Rebekka Flynn for $340,000.
Jack M. and Alexandra H. Davis sold 142 Fulmar Place, The Landing at Grand Oaks to Tyler N. and Rachel Patricia Bair for $298,000.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 149 Claret Cup Way, Grand Terrace at Grand Oaks to Jacqueline Kay West for $280,140.
Stephany Z. Hewitt sold 1819 Dunbarton Drive, Northbridge Terrace to Joseph Edward and Willow A. Moellering for $512,325.
Brandon Ham sold 1979 Pinehurst Ave., Canterbury Woods to Brian and Jessica Beauregard for $264,787.
Caroline S. and Thomas C. Olsen sold 238 Harlech Way, Dunwoody at Shadowmoss Plantation to John D. and Latisha A. Stiles for $299,900.
Jeffrey N. and Heather H. Ebernickle sold 2406 Cambria Circle, Essex Farms at Carolina Bay to William Jarrett and Valerie R. Young for $385,000.
Cameron B. Baker sold 2411 Tiffany Drive, Melrose to William Taft Atkins Jr. and Jacqueline D. Atkins for $340,000.
Kevin V. and Michelle K. Rowe sold 2809 Limestone Blvd., Drayton on the Ashley to Michael Todd and Melinda Lee Mullison for $250,000.
Centex Homes sold 2843 Merriams Drive, Carolina Bay to Ryan Lee and Meredith Cloninger for $480,540.
Kimberly Whipkey sold 2931 Amberhill Way, Cypress at Carolina Bay to Charleston Enterprise Group LLC for $276,000.
Meredith A. and Ann L. Campbell sold 3137 Cold Harbor Way, Rice Field at Carolina Bay to Spencer Carnes for $319,900.
Neil M. and Ruth K. Gittins sold 3411 Pawtucket St., Village Green to Brian Lee and Leah Marie Tucker for $285,000.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 374 Spindlewood Way, Grand Terrace at Grand Oaks to David and Abigail Cooper for $298,615.
Sandra B. and James D. Leitner III sold 501 Saint Andrews Blvd., Moreland to Jesse P. Perseghin for $305,000.
Christina M. Bowman sold 643 Savannah Highway, Byrnes Down to M. G. and Rebecca Bouchard for $255,000.
Michael and Kristy M. Johnson sold 663 Fair Spring Drive, Schieveling Plantation to Nick A. and Ruta R. Buckhorn for $278,000.
Bernard and Georgetta Gadsden sold 841 Longbranch Drive, Shaftesbury to Dordzhi M. Chetlenov for $274,950.
Beverly C. Rawls sold 957 Orange Grove Road, Northbridge Village to Michael Scott and Elizabeth Latto Wade for $295,000.
Dana S. and Sandra Occhiuzzi sold 2831 Conservancy Lane, Carolina Bay to Brandon Matthew and Samantha Lee Greene for $334,500.
Cara Hughes-McBroom sold 412 Millcreek Drive, Geddes Hall to Robert K. and Deborah J. Hertel for $340,000.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 147 Claret Cup Way, Grand Terrace at Grand Oaks to Kathleen Ahearn for $274,950.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 133 Claret Cup Way, Grand Terrace at Grand Oaks to Tamara Trapier and James Scott Brown for $286,180.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 131 Claret Cup Way, Grand Terrace at Grand Oaks to Tiffany Wasden for $274,900.
Janice Thompson Moniz sold 2346 Maclaura Hall Ave. to Raymond L. and Laura S. Crosby for $360,000.
Richard John Shaw sold 3151 Mulan Lane, Magnolia Bluff to Chad Quinn for $346,000.
Lucretia G. Townsend sold 812 Saint Dennis Drive, Moreland to Finest City Home Buyers Inc. for $325,000.
Marjorie Property Investors LLC sold 38 Rice Drive, North Forest Acres to Maren B. Trochmann and David J. Pulliam for $320,000.
Dennis J. Franklin sold 318 Hollywood Drive, Parkwood Estates to William Cole and James P. Shannon for $345,000.
Lester S. Schwartz sold 2343 Ashley River Road to 2343 Ashley River Road LLC for $275,000.
Neil D. Vaughan sold 3169 Cold Harbor Way, Rice Field at Carolina Bay to Sonette Myburgh for $299,000.
Stobo Holdings LLC sold 1020 Blockade Runner Court, Schieveling Plantation to Mary C. and Ryan A. Kunitzer for $382,920.
Glenn D. Reid and Nichole C. Arcalas sold 658 Ponderosa Drive to Erin M. Edwards and Daniel A. Bundt for $252,000.
Jeffery P. Doss sold 1609 Indaba Way, Tidewater at Carolina Bay to Debra Denning Chism for $279,000.
Donald and Lynne Langella sold 40 Berkeley Road, Windermere to Colm J. Ford for $510,000.
Fernando and Karen A. Lozada sold 2161 Ashley Cooper Lane, Woodlands to Megan Reid-Campbell for $345,000.
Berkeley County
The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between Sept. 9-13.
Bonneau
Ehrichs B. Ollic sold 731 Butter Road, Porcher Point to Rebekka and Robert Potter for $392,500.
Paul A. Steverson sold 101 Mourning Dove Drive, Lake Moultre Shores to David J. and Pamela Cenkner for $474,000.
Charleston
Beazer Homes LLC sold 319 Coki Amalie Court, St. Thomas Preserve to Carrie Ashley Johnson Smith for $481,315.
Beazer Homes LLC sold 513 Amalie Farms Drive, St. Thomas Preserve to John J. and Jane Bride for $532,650.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 1036 Oak Bluff Ave., Oak Bluff to Amanda Michelle Thomas for $412,020.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 1065 Oak Bluff Ave., Oak Bluff to Teresa L. Williams and Michael T. Smith for $404,481.
Darren M. Rogers sold 1254 Blue Sky Lane, Beresford Creek to Steven and Jodi D. Crosby for $558,907.
Jack Bryant Smith sold 1163 Euclid Drive, Cain Crossing to Shannon L. Campbell for $257,500.
Ryan E. Michel sold 1451 Harbor Mist Court, The Peninsula to Gary N. and Tonya L. Burnett for $285,000.
Daniel Island
Cline Construction LLC sold 1970 Bellona St., Edgefield Park to Donald Ralph and Rosalind Castillo Compton for $1.2 million.
Daniel Island Assoc. LLC sold 528 Lesesne St., Daniel Island Park to William and Susan E. Ferguson for $310,000.
David Fulton Farmer sold 143 Bounty St. to Robbie Ben Brown and Marcia Meachum for $650,000.
David L. Rowh sold 8005 Gibbon St. to Stephen W. and Susan M. Gruner for $745,000.
Donald R. Compton sold 424 Lesesne St., Daniel Island Park to Milan A. and Frances C. Sawdel for $1.7 million.
Georgina D. Gregory sold 107 Shipwright St. to Alexander Daigle and Melissa Horne for $799,500.
H. Thomas Bryant sold 77 Iron Bottom Lane, Daniel Island Park to Mary Lou Bryant for $1.9 million.
John E. Lavoie sold 1017 Barfield St. to Suzanne D. White for $512,500.
Mark Terrero sold 208 North Ladd Court to Brandon K. Granger for $565,000.
Michelle O'Brien sold 554 Park Crossing St., Daniel Island Park to Scott A. and Diane L. Monarch for $1.7 million.
Robin A. Feiser sold Unit 405, 135 Pier View St. to Kathleen and Thomas Fitzpatrick for $319,675.
Stuart Edward Woodcock sold 324 Ginned Cotton St., Daniel Island Park to Daniel P. and Tara Moynihan for $860,000.
Goose Creek
Adam L. Myers sold 107 High Meadow Place, Crowfield to Emily and Thad Bostian for $269,900.
Bobby L. Mason sold 104 Buckhampton Court, Hamlets to Christopher T. and Courtney L. Bosch for $399,912.
Calvin L. Mims sold 141 Adthan Circle, Adthan Place to Andrew and Paul Mansfield for $270,000.
Cody L. Pearson sold 226 Mayfield Drive, Liberty Village to Dustin Allen for $259,000.
Daniel S. Burson sold 101 Waveney Circle, Hamlets to Joey L. and Kristin A. Sheppard for $430,000.
David J. Cenkner sold 112 Guildford Drive, Bedford Chase to Henry J. and Diane P. James for $289,900.
Eastwood Construction LLC sold 308 Todder Trail, Montague Plantation to Linnie M. and John M. Blake for $289,840.
Heath Pond sold 110 Fairbury Drive, Crowfield to Joan M. Spencer for $225,000.
James East sold 217 Waterbrook Drive, Mulberry Park to Jasmine T. Stevens for $255,000.
Jessie Canieso Maio sold 115 Holbrook Lane, Hamlets to John David and Kari Reenae Harvick for $275,000.
Joey L. Sheppard sold 104 Chinaberry Court, Friars Grove to Christopher S and Kimber Bullington for $282,000.
Lennar Corp. sold 242 Daniels Creek Circle, Liberty Village to Joseph Alexander Coy and Caitlin Dawn Buchanan for $254,680.
Lennar Corp. sold 120 Daniels Creek Circle, Liberty Village to James J. and Megan L. Clifford for $287,665.
Lennar Corp. sold 209 Daniels Creek Circle, Liberty Village to Brandon T. and Kayla A. Dumais for $256,425.
Lennar Corp. sold 211 Daniels Creek Circle, Liberty Village to Mitchel A. and Elynda M. Flory for $270,310.
Matthew L. Ashley sold 111 Waddington Trace, Crowfield to Austin B. Zuniga and Jessica M. Bruno for $315,000.
Robert D. Bormann sold 100 South Ansel Crossing, Crowfield to Washington R. Furtado for $262,500.
Tony Ray Ingram sold 165 Londonderry Road, Crowfield to Harvey L. Woodbury Jr. for $372,000.
William D. Jacobs sold 104 Preston Court, Bedford Chase to Scott and Tanya Meara for $261,000.
Hanahan
Caroline J. Winters sold 7402 Purser Lane, Timbercrest Village to Jessica Heatley Hobbs for $287,000.
Debra J. Maningding sold 125 Heatherlock St., Kennsington to Thang Tat Vo and Thu Anh Mai for $255,000.
Kenton L. Stenersen sold 7230 Harrier Drive, Tanner Plantation to Michael G. Marsico and Anastasia Rinker for $372,000.
Patrick Donald McKay sold 16 Sorento Blvd. to Jessica and Sylvesta G. Collins for $290,000.
Thomas L. Young sold 1229 Creek Stone Way, Tanner Plantation to Oakes Pearson and Sarah J. Bourne for $286,000.
Huger
DR Horton Inc. sold 111 Beam St. to Jonathan and Natalie C Gresh for $449,000.
Jonathan E. Gresh sold 334 Oteri Lane to Scott and Michelle K. Steinbrecher for $410,000.
Moncks Corner
Amy E. Garvalia sold 110 Red Leaf Blvd., Foxbank to John Matthew and Heather Elleen Hennessy for $318,000.
Blair Neese sold 306 Fairlawn Drive to Timothy Doyle and Katherine E. Fowler for $250,000.
Chad Brentley Edwards sold 103 Charlesfort Way, Barony at Spring Grove Plantation to Heather Lynn and Clinton R Echols for $263,000.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 613 Pendleton Drive, Foxbank to Jessica Renee and Cody Michael Estes for $268,819.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 108 Barbour Court, Foxbank to Adam and Brittany McSparran for $347,555.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 109 Barbour Court, Foxbank to Ashley E. Walker and Jerrett Howe for $316,564.
Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 114 Sugeree Drive, Riverstone to April M. Sanders for $269,796.
Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 129 Sugeree Drive, Riverstone to Malinda Howze for $261,990.
Dustin M. Carter sold 1083 Black Tom Road to Jennifer and Dillon Denson for $267,500.
Elijah Joy sold 192 Emerald Isle Drive, Moss Grove Plantation to Patricia Williams for $256,000.
Franklin R. Halstead III sold 678 Silver Moss Drive, Moss Grove Plantation to Jontelle Dequanne Hampton for $260,000.
Genie Lindsay sold 128 Beltree Court, Havenwood to Beann Marie and Marc F. Montmarquette for $360,000.
Hunter Quinn Homes LLC sold 252 Whirlaway Drive, The Paddock at Fairmont South to Arnold W. and Kristen A. Burbage for $258,365.
Justin E. Vonderleith sold 124 Blackwater Way, Fairmont South to Curtis Eledred and Angelena M Robinson for $319,000.
Kathy H. Langston sold 1300 Victorian Lane, Stony Landing to Steven Michael and Jennifer L. Kelly for $355,000.
Matthew McHale sold 1163 Moss Grove Drive, Moss Grove Plantation to Smita H. and Hemendra Kumar Patel for $279,000.
Raymond Dion Cumbie sold 135 Twin Creek Lane to Santee Circle, to Amy Elizabeth Garvalia for $620,000.
Renne O. Ballentine III sold 517 West Main St. to Stephen Richard Pace for $317,500.
Rodney S. Kern sold 153 Cypress Plantation Road, Strawberry Station to Darian and Turkessa Q. Bryant for $336,000.
Sabal Homes at Foxbank LLC sold 558 Pendleton Drive, Foxbank to Whitney C. McBride and Richard A. Fischer for $363,985.
Songer Construction Inc. sold 512 Evening Shade Drive, Moss Grove Plantation to Jarrod D. and Amber N. Yount for $256,500.
Steven Michael Kelly Jr. sold 1058 Witherbee Road to Jamie E. and Dustin M. Carter for $410,000.
Terrence Shawn Leake sold 109 Weeping Cypress Drive, Cypress Grove to Paul and Tiffany Adcox for $263,500.
Wyatt M. Zorn sold 514 Alderly Drive, Foxbank to Samantha M. Rodriguez and Clayton B. Andrews for $282,300.
Summerville
Aaron Nayer sold 305 Spyglass Drive, Cane Bay to Gary Alexander and Juliet K. Haring for $345,000.
Amy P. Dabbs sold 521 Wodin Place, St. Thomas Park to Eileen P. Pothier for $350,000.
Beazer Homes LLC sold 217 Bering Lane, Jasmine Point to Adrienne Nicol Limehouse for $264,990.
Beazer Homes LLC sold 128 Cotesworth Court, Jasmine Point to Larry and Julie Thornton for $372,990.
Carolina Cottage Homes LLC sold 116 Clear Bend Lane, Nexton to Covington and Janice Sharp for $478,712.
Carolina Cottage Homes LLC sold 577 Cross Park Lane, Nexton to Daniel E. and Erica L. Stafford for $307,335.
DR Horton Inc sold 214 Rhodes Court, Meridian to Krystal Leighanne Moore Avis and Kemar Junior Avis for $279,900.
DR Horton Inc. sold 115 Greenwich Drive, Meridian to Jesse J. and Danielle B. Mayne for $289,900.
DR Horton Inc. sold 135 Greenwich Drive, Meridian to Barbara A. Alston for $297,900.
DR Horton Inc. sold 227 Seaworthy St., West Lake to Bobbie Jo G. and Joseph A. Bible for $359,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 127 Whaler Ave., West Lake to EJ Michelle Tscherch for $391,300.
Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 109 Coastal Wood Lane, South Pointe Estates to Stephanie McDowell and Ashley Mason for $339,000.
Gary Lee Crawford sold 301 Garrison St., St James Park to Hope S. Rhue for $320,000.
K Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Lakes of Cane Bay LLC sold 553 Four Seasons Blvd., Cane Bay to Joyce M. and Thomas Michael Arens for $410,305.
K Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Lakes of Cane Bay LLC sold 514 Four Seasons Blvd., Cane Bay to Anne M. Henry and Richard M. Barone for $411,509.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 116 Stagecoach Ave., Cane Bay to Amanda Louise and Martin Andrew Bowers for $290,445.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 311 Blue Shadows Court, Cane Bay to Antwan J. and Althea C. Brunson for $291,710.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 320 Witch Hazel St., Cane Bay to Joe Lawrence and Tamika Tamara Tucker-Lawrence for $337,690.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 129 Stagecoach Ave., Cane Bay to William R. and Kimberly A. Falat for $336,680.
Matthew W. Grandi sold 103 Beacon Falls Court, Cane Bay to Ernest William and Candice Brown for $250,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 424 Scholar Way, Nexton to Kerry Martin and Anna K. Ankenbrand for $441,465.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 485 Sanctuary Park Drive, Cane Bay to Denis and Viktoriia Imkenova for $250,890.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 452 Sanctuary Park Drive, Cane Bay to Ashley M. Weatherford for $277,665.
Richard P. Feih Jr. sold 407 Four Seasons Blvd., Cane Bay to Ronald Anthony and Jill Louise Kolonich for $450,000.
Stephen E. Camplain sold 284 Decatur Drive, Cane Bay to Emily S. and Kyle Frazier for $319,000.
True Homes LLC sold 271 Dunlin Drive, Nexton to Joshua M. Hall for $297,900.
True Homes LLC sold 385 Dunlin Drive, Nexton to Reginald Eugene McCartha and Allison Regina Chaplin for $312,638.
Weekley Homes LLC sold 339 Watergrass St., Nexton to Timothy J. and Susan L. Jones for $402,839.
Weekley Homes LLC sold 505 Scholar Way, Nexton to Joseph and Virginia Godino for $382,000.
Wando
Charles M Floyd sold 208 Nelliefield Creek Drive, Nelliefield Plantation to John D. and Frances Marie Sokolsky for $370,000.
Eastwood Construction LLC sold 401 Topsail Court, The Landings at Sweetwater to Anthony Petti and Lee Ann Zeoli for $508,615.
Dorchester County
The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between Sept. 9-13.
Dorchester
David Haynes sold 417 Taylor Pond Road to Michael C. and Lauren S. Singer for $450,000.
Ladson
DR Horton Inc. sold 9802 Wooden Pestle Way, McKewn to Cody Alan Stripling and Teresa Leeanne Urias-Stripling for $273,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 9706 Transplanter Circle, McKewn to Deborah Serillo for $254,000.
Eric S. Harrison sold 5002 White Cedar Road, Coosaw Preserve to Kenard O. Busky-Gillard and Jasmine Gillard for $270,000.
Jared Cochell sold 4805 Bushel Road, McKewn to David Allen Martinez and Gabrielle N. Bedard for $259,900.
Jason P. Swiantek sold 165 Sweet Alyssum Drive, Summer Park to April Joy Lee and Evan R. Newton for $279,000.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 9987 Winged Elm St., Coosaw Preserve to George A. and Nichole E. Eglian for $310,260.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 4809 Black Cherry St., Coosaw Preserve to Arthur Peter and Tamara Lynn Barber for $369,245.
Melissa Rains sold 9739 Black Willow Lane, Coosaw Preserve to Wade and Jessica C. Poss for $287,000.
North Charleston
Gerald L. Hayward sold 101 Dorchester Court, Archdale to Nicholas Nash for $250,000.
John F. Ketchum sold 8633 Woodland Walk, Coosaw Creek Country Club to Renee Fleuranges-Valdes and Robert Valdes for $365,000.
Kevin D. Vachon sold 8554 Refuge Point Circle, Refuge at Whitehall to Jessica K. and Matthew D. Riedy for $354,000.
Palmetto Signature Homes LLC sold 8301 Cobalt Court, Indigo Fields to Elsie Lewis Owen for $297,700.
St. George
Ann T. Nine sold 709 Gum Branch Road to Hugh H. Walters III for $865,000.
Nancy Rizzo sold 206 Country Club Blvd., St. George Country Club Estates to James and Emily Horne for $260,000.
Summerville
Amy Margaret Bennett sold 510 Hawthorne Ave., White Gables to Bryan P. and English S. Sisk for $259,000.
Andrew D. Branton sold 1860 Bacons Bridge Road, Woodland Estates to Daniel F. Bowman and Mary F. Dickerson-Bowman for $335,000.
Charlotte Song sold 130 Berwick Drive, Wentworth Hall to Tiffany C. Almas for $278,000.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 131 Longdale Drive, Highland Park to Bipin P. Uthaman for $281,201.
DR Horton Inc. sold 3012 Rampart Road, The Summit to Tonya Spivey and Kesha McNeil for $412,635.
DR Horton Inc sold 722 Kilarney Road, Pine Forest to Maylene M. and Jorge A. Alejandro for $289,000.
David Michael Stasiukaitis sold 374 Weston Hall Drive, The Ponds to Laura J. and John J. Egnaczyk for $510,000.
Debrah G. Nieroda sold 1024 Trotters Blvd., Trotters Ridge to Christopher T. Fuller for $305,000.
Diana D. Morris sold 1723 Diving Duck Lane, Drakesborough to Cedric Joyner for $269,990.
Edward F. Haffenden sold 127 Tin Can Aly, Reminisce to Robert Anthony and Laura Perrone Carno for $259,000.
Eric Douglas Bell sold 106 Soux Pond Court, Legend Oaks Plantation to Michael A. and Amanda N. Craddock for $297,500.
Jason D. Weeks sold 102 Lucretia Lane, Country Club Estates to Lydia A. and George M. Rabon for $535,000.
Jeffery A. Bowers sold 112 East Walker Drive, Tea Farm to Mary C. and Raymond D. Cumbie for $440,000.
Jennifer B. Edwins sold 142 Ashley Bluffs Road, Bluffs at Ashley River to Tabitha Amerson for $277,500.
Jordan David Lee sold 1509 Jahnz Ave., Salisbury Acres to Richard D. and Laura L. Blanz for $410,000.
Joseph Magera sold 103 Bonita Court, Marlin Estates to Robert J. and Linda L. Ball for $250,000.
Justin W. Urick sold 217 Austin Creek Court, Blackberry Creek to Michael A. Penix for $273,000.
Kaisen Investments LLC sold 138 Oakbluff Road, Bridges of Summerville to Vladimir Ivan Barajas Sanchez for $280,000.
Karen S. Yarborough sold 808 North Hickory St. to Christopher M. Goins for $305,000.
KH Ponds LLLP sold 118 Headwaters Drive, The Ponds to Jeffrey D. and Amy M. Bennett for $401,940.
KH Ponds LLLP sold 233 Oak View Way, The Ponds to Adam M. and Rebecca T. Curtis for $405,680.
KH Ponds LLLP sold 2079 Barn Swallow Road, The Ponds to Faye A. Blair for $380,990.
Kimberly Ann Ingalsbe sold 9020 Hema Lane, Myers Mill to James J. Kelley II for $220,000.
Kyle M. Kraemer sold 111 Pavilion St., Reminisce to Adam L. and Ryane V. Osborne for $240,000.
Larry N. Clower Jr. sold 1408 Peninsula Pointe, Legend Oaks Plantation to Melissa A. Knoppe for $332,000.
Leon McQueen sold 104 Ilderton St. to Amy R. and Norvis J. Dupree for $314,900.
Linda Price sold 115 Marion Ave. to Ira Glenn and Denise H. Rock for $330,000.
Mary C. Heath sold 128 History Lane, Legend Oaks Plantation to Tammy and Harry G. Rodgers for $389,000.
MDI Properties LLC sold 110 Thrush Lane, Oak Knoll to Matthew Ryan and Ashley Nichole Brown for $258,500.
Michael A. Brady sold 125 Gathering Island Road, Legend Oaks Plantation to Maria C. Fressola for $320,000.
Morgan H. Nash sold 182 Hickory Ridge Way to Robert P. Egnor for $285,000.
NVR Inc. sold 208 Coopers Hawk Drive, The Ponds to Julia Aileen and Daniel Taylor Solustri for $345,759.
NVR Inc. sold 202 Coopers Hawk Drive, The Ponds to Lauren Whittamore and Lisa Schwager for $288,775.
Richard M. Vann sold 207 Summercourt Drive, Briarwood to Mark T. and Sarah E. Smitherman for $265,000.
Robert F. Jugon sold 813 Beverly Drive, Bridges of Summerville to Francesca N. Worley for $303,000.
SM Charleston LLC sold 411 Watergrass Way, Summers Corner to Christopher L. Nesmith and Melanie L. Culpepper for $355,000.
Stephen R. Ratliff sold 103 Glen Abby Drive, Pine Forest Country Club to Ralph R. and Anita K. Herbert for $352,000.
Terry L. Smalls sold 1301 Spring Meadows Drive, Bridges of Summerville to Gloria Rembao Carrillo for $290,000.
Theresa L. Austin sold 4849 Law Blvd., Wescott Plantation to Maria Cristina Vidican for $274,000.
Thomas Hartness sold 131 Carolinian Drive, Legend Oaks Plantation to Robert J. and Janice R. Skelton for $255,000.